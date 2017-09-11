News Live: SC sends notice to Centre, CBI on plea by father in Ryan Intl student murder case

Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 11, 02:08 PM (IST)
Pharma major Lupin has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Doxycycline Hyclate tablet USP, 100 mg. The drug is a generic version of Pfizer's Vibra-Tabs, 100 mg. It is indicated for the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne. Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP, 100 mg had US sales of USD 149.9 million in last 12 months ending June 2017.
Sep 11, 01:58 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by the father of the murdered Ryan International School student. The top court said it will look into the safety of students in schools across India. Meanwhile, owners of Ryan International School in Gurugram have moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail ahead of CEO Ryan Pinto’s questioning in connection with the case.
Sep 11, 01:53 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for innovation and promoting skills among the youth and asked them to work for a modern India. He was speaking at an event to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.
Sep 11, 01:50 PM (IST)
Equity mutual funds registered a record inflow of Rs 20,362 crore in August on strong participation from retail investors and steps taken by markets regulator Sebi to create awareness about such investment products. This also marks the 17 straight month of inflows into equity schemes. Prior to that, such funds had witnessed a pull out of Rs 1,370 crore in March 2016.
The strong inflows have pushed the asset base of equity MFs by over 2 percent to Rs 6.44 lakh crore at the end of August from Rs 6.3 lakh crore in the preceding month. According to data of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity funds, which also include equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), saw net inflows of Rs 20,362 crore in August, higher than Rs 12,727 crore in the preceding month.
Sep 11, 01:46 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Belarus President AG Lukashenko on Tuesday to bring new momentum in bilateral engagement, particularly in areas of defence, trade and investment, the external affairs ministry said.
Sep 11, 01:41 PM (IST)
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is investigating seven Lok Sabha MPs and 98 MLAs for ‘substantial increases’ in their assets, after a preliminary investigation by the Income Tax Department brought the matter to light. As per a Times of India report, the I-T department will forward the names of the politicians in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
This, after the Supreme Court asked for a detailed report from the Centre detailing its plan of action for investigating the sudden bloating of assets of MLAs and MPs during their tenures. In June 2015, a representation by Lucknow-based non-government organisation Lok Prahari sought a probe from the chairman of CBDT into significant increase in assets of 26 Lok Sabha MPs, 11 Rajya Sabha MPs and 257 MLAs.
Sep 11, 01:34 PM (IST)
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing agreed to buy an indirect stake in a Japanese maker of electric cars, expanding his investments in an area that’s set to benefit from China’s push to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles, reports Bloomberg. Li and two other investors are buying a stake in O Luxe Holdings. O Luxe is a distributor of watches and jewellery that’s in the midst of acquiring Japan’s GLM Co, a maker of electric sports cars with plans to license its technology to manufacturers including those in China.
Sep 11, 01:25 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court has directed Jaypee Associates, parent Of Jaypee Infra, to deposit Rs 2,000 crore. The apex court has restrained the MD and CEO of Jaypee Infra and Jaypee Associates from leaving the country. It ordered JP Associates to take its consent for sale of any property. Granting a relief to homebuyers of Jaypee Infra, the court has stayed all proceedings until further orders.
Sep 11, 01:04 PM (IST)
Enrollment centres in several places across the country are continuing to illegally charge people for registering their Aadhaar or updating details.
The enrollment of Aadhaar is supposed to be free and the official fee for changing one’s details is only Rs 25. But many government authorised and private centres across the country are allegedly duping people by charging them something between Rs 100-500 for the same.
Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI)—the body which oversees the implementation of Aadhaar — told the Times of India that since December last year, close to 6,000 operators from different centres have been prosecuted and blacklisted for overcharging Aadhaar applicants.
Sep 11, 12:34 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court has fixed September 18 to hear Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) appeal challenging the Madras High Court order staying government's look out circular against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in a graft case.
The FIR lodged by the CBI on May 15 had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said its direction staying the Madras High Court order on look out circular will remain in force in the meantime and as a result, Karti will not be able to leave India.
Sep 11, 12:11 PM (IST)
Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as it marched up the US state of Florida's northwestern coast, with its eye located about 40 km northeast of the vulnerable Tampa area. Maximum sustained winds had decreased to near 85 miles per hour as of 2:00 am local time, with Irma projected to become a tropical storm as it moved into northern Florida or southern Georgia later today.
Sep 11, 12:08 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of a father whose seven-year-old son was found murdered in Gurugram's Ryan International School last week. Varun Thakur is seeking investigation by the CBI or an SIT into the case. The top court has also agreed to hear a separate PIL which raised the issue of lack of safety measures in private schools across the country.
The boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of the upmarket Gurugramschool on September 8. Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.
Sep 11, 11:58 AM (IST)
Inflation in pulses, as measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), shot up every 2-3 years in a cyclical pattern, a recent report by Crisil said. Since FY06 and up to the first four months of FY18, there have been four such cycles where the trend rate of inflation averaged 12.2 percent, with peaks 40 percent above the zero level and troughs 25 percent below.
Sep 11, 11:51 AM (IST)
China will set a deadline for automakers to end sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, a move that will accelerate the push into the electric car market, reports Bloomberg. Xin Guobin, the vice minister of industry and information technology, said the government is working with other regulators on a timetable to end production and sales.
The world’s second-biggest economy, which has vowed to cap its carbon emissions by 2030 and curb worsening air pollution, is the latest to join countries such as the United Kingdom and France seeking to phase out vehicles using gasoline and diesel. The looming ban on combustion-engine automobiles will goad both local and global automakers to focus on introducing more zero-emission electric cars to help clean up smog-choked major cities.
Sep 11, 11:46 AM (IST)
China plans to ban trading of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies on domestic exchanges, dealing another blow to the USD 150 billion cryptocurrency market after the country outlawed initial coin offerings last week, reports Bloomberg. The ban will only apply to trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges. Authorities don’t have plans to stop over-the-counter transactions.
Sep 11, 11:35 AM (IST)
India’s snarling traffic jams can leave cars crawling at under 5km an hour, making it almost faster to walk than drive, reports Bloomberg. Now, ever lengthening commutes are pushing users to upgrade to cars that are easier to drive. Commuters are now buying pricier models that sport automatic gears, moving away from the manual stick-shifts that have long held sway over Indian roads.
Sep 11, 11:27 AM (IST)
A rail engine proceeding to the yard derailed at the Egmore railway station in Chennai, Southern Railway officials told PTI. The incident happened on platform no 1 when the engine proceeding to the yard derailed. However, no one was injured in the incident nor was there any disruption in rail traffic, officials said, adding that restoration work was on.
Sep 11, 11:23 AM (IST)
Temporary workers at Tata Motors’ Jamshedpur plant, who were on a strike since Tuesday, have agreed to end the four-day impasse, reports Hindu Business Line. The ice-breaker came in after the unions agreed to the management offer to take 200 of the over 4,500 temporary workers on to the rolls annually.
Sep 11, 11:12 AM (IST)
JSW Steel’s crude steel production fell 1% to 13.37 lakh tonne in August as against 13.5 lakh tonne YoY. However, production of flat-rolled products rose 1% to 9.8 lakh tonne versus 9.7 lakh tonne YoY. Production of rolled products rose 10% to 2.8 lakh tonne in August from 2.5 lakh tonne YoY.
Sep 11, 11:04 AM (IST)
The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Monday afternoon on a US-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test, diplomats told Reuters, but it was not clear whether veto-holding China and Russia would support it. To keep track of all happenings on the Korean Peninsula, click here
Sep 11, 11:02 AM (IST)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Rythmol SR capsules, an anti-arrhythmic medication, which treats illnesses associated with rapid heartbeats. The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted final approval for Propafenone Hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg. Propafenone Hydrochloride extended-release capsules is the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Rythmol capsules.
Sep 11, 10:59 AM (IST)
Silver prices dipped Rs 435 to Rs 41,713 per kg in trade as speculators cut down their holdings to book profits amid a weak trend in global markets. Analysts attributed the fall in silver in futures trade to a weak trajectory in global markets as the dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies after Hurricane Irma's force waned and tension eased over North Korea, eroding demand for a safe haven, reports PTI. Moreover, emergence of profit-booking at existing levels too weighed on prices.
Sep 11, 10:52 AM (IST)
IndusInd Bank has inked an exclusivity deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion. The agreement provides for a mutually agreed exclusivity period for due diligence and discussion to evaluate potential strategic combination between the two firms. This could be in the form of a merger or any other suitable structure.
Commenting on the contours of the deal, Romesh Sobti, Managing Director and CEO, IndusInd Bank, told CNBC-TV18 that the bank has signed a confidentiality and standstill agreement with Bharat Financial. “The exclusivity agreement is for more than a week.”
He stated that the bank will decide on pricing and other modalities as a part of the discussion. “We will carry out due diligence and arrive at a price after a fair valuation process. We cannot discuss on pricing yet as the same has to be approved by the board.
Sobti however confirmed the deal between the two entities will be a complete share swap deal.
Sep 11, 10:32 AM (IST)
Gas stocks surged 5-7% after India renegotiated the price of LNG imported from Australia. Shares of gas companies, Petronet LNG and GAIL (India), rose between 5 percent and 7 percent as investors’ cheered renegotiation of LNG imports from Australia.
Sep 11, 10:22 AM (IST)
Ambit Capital’s Pramod Gubbi is betting on investors’ shifting to financial savings from gold and real estate and hence is positive on brokers, asset managers, and insurance firms, among others. The Head of Equities at Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18 that he sees several NBFCs benefiting from this shift in financial savings. Gubbi said valuations are again the biggest hurdle for the consumption theme.
Sep 11, 10:05 AM (IST)
Japan’s core machinery orders rose in July at the fastest pace since January 2016, rebounding from a third straight month of falls and an encouraging sign of the increased capital investment needed for sustained economic recovery, reports Reuters.
The 8 percent rise in core orders, which exclude ships and orders from electric power utilities, followed a 1.9 percent decline in June. Orders from manufacturers rose 2.9 percent in July, driven by railway cars, while service-sector orders grew 4.8 percent, led by computer equipment, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
Sep 11, 10:01 AM (IST)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule a berth in his Cabinet, reports PTI. In a signed article in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, Raut recalled that during a meeting with Pawar, the latter said that Modi had once told him he wanted Supriya in his Cabinet. “Supriya, who was present at that meeting, told Modi that she would be the last person to join the BJP," Pawar told Raut.
Sep 11, 09:47 AM (IST)
Sep 11, 09:46 AM (IST)
The rupee weakened 9 paise to 63.87 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh demand for the greenback from banks and importers. A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the rupee sentiment, currency traders told PTI. The dollar gained against global currencies amid the United Nations' move to impose fresh sanctions on North Korea. The rupee had continued its rising run for the third day, surging 27 paise to hit a fresh one-month high of 63.78 against the US currency on Friday.
China plans to ban trading of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies on domestic exchanges, dealing another blow to the USD 150 billion cryptocurrency market after the country outlawed initial coin offerings last week, reports Bloomberg. The ban will only apply to trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges. Authorities don’t have plans to stop over-the-counter transactions.
Australian banks are sitting on AUD 500 billion of 'liar loans,' or mortgages obtained on inaccurate financial information, according to an estimate from UBS Group. A survey by the firm of 907 Australians who took out a mortgage in the last 12 months found only 67 percent stated their application was “completely factual and accurate,” down from 72 percent the previous year.
The most common inaccuracies were overstating income and understating living expenses, the survey found. These findings “suggest mortgagors are more stretched than the banks believe, implying losses in a downturn could be larger than the banks anticipate,” the UBS note stated.
IndusInd Bank has inked an exclusivity deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion. The agreement provides for a mutually agreed exclusivity period for due diligence and discussion to evaluate potential strategic combination between the two firms. This could be in the form of a merger or any other suitable structure.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s mutual fund advisory panel has recommended strict definitions on how mutual funds are categorised, reports Mint. The move aims to halve the number of schemes offered by asset managers from the present 2,000 and aid decision making. The capital markets regulator intends to ensure that an asset management company has only one product offering in each category.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will ask Congress to further speed up its efforts to overhaul the US tax code, citing the potential impact of Hurricane Irma as a reason to hasten reforms, reports Reuters. “I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I‘m going to ask for a speedup. I wanted a speedup anyway, but now we need it even more so,” the president said. He urged Congress in a Friday tweet not to wait until the end of September for tax legislation.
North Korea said the United States would pay a ‘due price’ for spearheading a United Nations Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test. The United States wants the Security Council to impose an oil embargo on the North, halt its key export of textiles and subject leader Kim Jong Un to financial and travel ban, according to a draft resolution. The North’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the US was ‘going frantic’ to manipulate the Security Council over Pyongyang’s nuclear test, which it said was part of ‘legitimate self-defensive measures.’
