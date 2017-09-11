Sep 11, 2017 07:48 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
News Live: SBI Life IPO gets SEBI nod; to raise Rs 6,500-7,000 cr
Representatives of recognised labour organisations have been invited to New Delhi on September 14 for establishing better coordination and giving momentum to the process of labour reforms in the country.
Good Evening Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 11, 07:45 PM (IST)
SBI Life has received capital market regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 6,500-7,000 crore through its initial share sale offering, reports PTI.
The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi in July and got "observations" from the regulator on September 4, which is very necessary for any company to launch a public offer.
Sep 11, 07:36 PM (IST)
A Delhi court today granted bail to promoters of real estate firm Unitech Ltd, Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, in one of the many cases of alleged fraud committed by them by not delivering flats to hassled home buyers, reports PTI.
However, the Chandra brothers, would remain in custody of the police till September 15 to get quizzed in connection with three similar complaints.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sandeep Garg granted bail to the Chandras on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each in the FIR lodged by an 85-year-old woman alleging they had duped her of Rs 41 lakh in the 'Unitech Cascades' housing project in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
Sep 11, 06:58 PM (IST)
Global rating agency ARC Ratings today affirmed the BBB+ rating for India and maintained a stable outlook on the expectation of a strong economic growth, reports PTI.
The rating action comes even as the first quarter GDP growth slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent and every agency that monitors Asia's third largest economy lowered their year-end forecast to under 7 per cent.
Sep 11, 06:25 PM (IST)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today sought the response of the Centre, Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh on a petition seeking a ban on the Blue Whale online game which has led to suicides by several youngsters, reports PTI.
A division bench comprising Justice A K Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal issued a notice of motion for September 20 in the matter. The petition was filed by Chandigarh based advocate Hitesh Kaplish.
Sep 11, 06:01 PM (IST)
Gorakhpur deaths: Former head of anesthesia department at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Dr Satish today surrendered in a local court in connection with a case related to the death of children in the hospital last month, reports PTI.
The police had earlier arrested four out of the nine people named in the FIR related to death of over 30 children within a span of 48 hours.
Sep 11, 05:56 PM (IST)
Karnataka BJP sends legal notice to Ramachandra Guha for blaming BJP-RSS for Gauri Lankesh's murder.
Sep 11, 05:42 PM (IST)
Labourers from both organised and unorganised sector to get unique identification number as part of labour reforms, Union minister for Labour and employment told PTI.
Gangwar said representatives of recognised labour organisations have been invited to New Delhi on September 14 for establishing better coordination and giving momentum to the process of labour reforms in the country.
Sep 11, 05:32 PM (IST)
In addressing the media, Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, Delhi, said CCTVs will be installed in all Delhi schools. His comments come in the wake of the murder of a 7-year-old boy in a Gurugram school.
Sep 11, 04:54 PM (IST)
Trouble mounts for the Lalu family: Income Tax department attaches assets of Misa Bharti and her husband.
On September 5, ED had attached Misa Bharti's farmhouse located in Bijwasan area of South West Delhi. The Income-Tax department in August had questioned RJD chief's wife Rabri Devi in connection with an alleged benami assets probe.
Sep 11, 04:44 PM (IST)
Apple will be unveiling the next generation iphone on Tuesday, which is likely to be called iphone X, according to reports.
Feature-wise, the iPhone X is assumed to be bezel-less, all-screen design with a thin notch at the top for camera and sensors. With so much screen, users can bid goodbye to the home button, a move that is sure to ruffle some feathers.
Otherwise, the layout of the phone will be similar, with the power button on the right side and volume buttons on the left, and a dual camera at the back.
Sep 11, 04:34 PM (IST)
Bharti Airtel today launched 4G VoLTE service in Mumbai. "Over the next few months, we will rapidly accelerate the deployment of VoLTE to cover all key geographies to bring HD quality calling to our customers," Bharti Airtel, Director for Networks, Abhay Savargaonkar said in a statement.
Besides Airtel, Reliance Jio is the only operator offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE.
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
Sep 11, 04:19 PM (IST)
Babri Masjid case: SC asks UP Chief Justice to name two additional district judges as observers, who will have to ensure status quo on the title dispute. New observers need to be appointed within next 10 days.
Sep 11, 04:09 PM (IST)
Cadila Healthcare's shares closed lower by 5 percent on Monday due to increasing worry over competition for its drug Mesalamine, the generic version of Lialda. Irish-headquartered company Shire Plc has launched its authorised generic (AG) version of Lialda.
Shire is also the brand holder of the drug Lialda. Authorised generic is produced by the innovator company and in this case Shire is the innovator.
Cadila in July was the first and sole generic company to launch this drug in the US market, receiving an approval in June. The drug was filed from Moraiya plant (Gujarat).
Sep 11, 03:56 PM (IST)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke with the family members of a 7-year-old boy who was killed in the toilet of a Gurugram school. Kumar also spoke with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, requesting him to meet the family members who hail from Bihar's Madhubani district.
In his telephonic conversation, Kumar said a meeting of the Haryana chief minister with the deceased's family would not only instil a sense of confidence but also ensure a faster and impartial probe, an official release said. Khattar assured Kumar that he would meet the family members, it said.
Sep 11, 03:46 PM (IST)
Two top officials of the Ryan International School have been arrested while the acting principal detained for questioning in connection with the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old boy in school premises, the police said. Fourteen police teams constituted to probe the case, which has sparked huge public outrage, are questioning the school staff while an SIT team is headed to Mumbai to interrogate school CEO Ryan Pinto and director Albert Pinto.
Gurgaon Police Chief Sandeep Khairwar told PTI that "School's Legal Head, Franchis Thomas and HR Head, Jeyus Thomas were arrested on Sunday night following interrogation". Acting Principal Neerja Batra has been detained and is being questioned. She is likely to be arrested soon, Khairwar said.
Amidst the ongoing probe, bus driver, Saurabh Raghav has claimed that the Gurgaon police and school management forced him to confess that knife used in the crime was part of the bus tool kit and also that he gave false statements against conductor Ashok.
Sep 11, 03:42 PM (IST)
Britain's minister for leaving the European Union says Brexit will descend into chaos if lawmakers don't approve a bill designed to lay the legislative groundwork for the country's EU exit, reports AP. Lawmakers are voting on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which aims to convert some 12,000 EU laws and regulations into domestic statute when Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019. Brexit Secretary David Davis said "a vote against this bill is a vote for a chaotic exit from the European Union. The British people didn't vote for confusion and neither should Parliament."
Sep 11, 03:34 PM (IST)
Janalakshmi Financial Services, which has received final approval to set-up a small finance bank, has raised equity capital of Rs 1,030 crore. The microfinancer raised the funds through its existing investors - TPG, Morgan Stanley Asia managed PE fund (NHPEA), Treeline, QRG Enterprises and Vallabh Bhansali. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance were the new investors.
Sep 11, 03:32 PM (IST)
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's asset management arm kicked off an overseas roadshow for its estimated Rs 2,000-crore IPO, which may garner Rs 600 crore from anchor investors, merchant bankers said. It would be the first initial share sale by a major asset management company (AMC) in India though smaller rival UTI Mutual Fund's IPO plans have been in the works for a long time. It will also be the first initial public offer (IPO) from the Reliance Group after Reliance Power in 2008.
Sep 11, 03:30 PM (IST)
India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of coffee, has started producing the world's most expensive coffee, made from the poop of civet cat, on a small scale in Coorg district of Karnataka. The Civet coffee, also called as Luwark coffee, is expensive because of uncommon method of producing such a coffee. It is produced from the coffee beans digested by civet cat. The feces of this cat are collected, processed and sold.
It is highly priced because it is claimed to be more nutritious and high cost involved in sourcing the animal dropping, wastage during processing and quality certification. Civet coffee, a drink of elite consumed widely in the Gulf nations and Europe, is sold for Rs 20,000-25,000/kg abroad.
Sep 11, 03:15 PM (IST)
Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said Mercedes-Benz will offer electric versions of all its models by 2022, converting its Smart city car brand to become fully electric. Speaking at the company’s investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Daimler said it will offer at least 50 electrified versions of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in hybrid and fully electric car variants. Because electric cars have a lower margin than combustion-engine cars, Daimler has set itself a more ambitious savings target. The company’s Fit for Leadership 4.0 plan targets savings of EUR 4 billion (USD 4.8 billion), Daimler said.
Sep 11, 03:14 PM (IST)
The Rs 500-crore IPO of Matrimony.com has been oversubscribed 61 percent as per NSE data. The issue has received bids for 17 lakh equity shares against its IPO size of 28.1 lakh shares on Day 1. The online matchmaking services provider has opened its public issue for subscription today, with a price band of Rs 983-985 per share. The issue will close on September 13.
Sep 11, 03:10 PM (IST)
A baby boy born to a 13-year-old rape survivor died barely 48 hours after his birth at a government hospital here, doctors said. The girl, who was allowed by the Supreme Court to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy on medical grounds, had on Friday delivered the baby after a caesarean section operation at the hospital. The baby, who weighed 1.8kg, died on Sunday at around 10.30am. The premature infant was kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of JJ Hospital as most of his organs were underdeveloped, hospital sources said.
Sep 11, 03:09 PM (IST)
Coal India will kick off the next round of coal auction aimed at the non-regulated sector, including those dealing in sponge iron, by this year-end or early 2018, reports PTI. The decision comes as a dozen power plants are staring at a bleak scenario for want of coal. "Of a little over 50 million tonne of coal earmarked for the ongoing fiscal for the non-regulated sector, including sponge iron, cement and CPPs (captive power plants), Coal India (CIL) will auction linkages of around 25 million tonne either in December or January," a senior government official said.
Sep 11, 03:04 PM (IST)
IT major Cyient has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in the US-based B&F Design for an undisclosed sum. The company said the acquisition will be carried out through its step down subsidiary Cyient Defense Services.
Founded by Raymond Forgione in 1965 as a family business, B&F Design initially offered design services to local manufacturing companies and later expanded the business to include the manufacturing of tools, and has built a reputation for its high quality design and tooling capability, a media release from Cyient said.
Sep 11, 02:49 PM (IST)
Sep 11, 02:49 PM (IST)
Sep 11, 02:41 PM (IST)
Oil prices edged lower on Monday on concerns that Hurricane Irma’s pounding of heavily populated areas of Florida could dent oil demand in the world’s top oil consuming nation. Losses were capped by weekend talks between Saudi Arabia’s oil minister and counterparts over a possible extension to a pact to cut global oil supplies beyond next March. Irma is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm over northern Florida or southern Georgia later on Monday.
It comes on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which struck the US oil hub of Texas two weeks ago, knocking out a quarter of the nation’s refineries, many of which are now restarting operations. The two hurricanes are expected to inflict a ‘bearish shock’ on oil demand in September of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), Goldman Sachs said.
Sep 11, 02:32 PM (IST)
Germany’s Merck KGaA has hired JP Morgan to sell its consumer health business, which includes brands such as Seven Seas vitamins and could be worth around USD 4.5 billion. The family-controlled drugmaker said it was considering selling the business, whose sales of over-the-counter medicines and vitamin supplements are about USD 1 billion a year, to help fund research into higher-margin prescription drugs.
Sep 11, 02:25 PM (IST)
European Central Bank policy will remain accommodative for longer than in previous cases of demand shock, likely limiting the negative impact of the euro’s appreciation, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said. His comments suggest that policymakers are relatively relaxed about the currency’s 14 percent rise against the dollar this year, even as ECB President Mario Draghi singled out the exchange rate last week as a source of uncertainty which requires monitoring.
China plans to ban trading of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies on domestic exchanges, dealing another blow to the USD 150 billion cryptocurrency market after the country outlawed initial coin offerings last week, reports Bloomberg. The ban will only apply to trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges. Authorities don’t have plans to stop over-the-counter transactions.
Australian banks are sitting on AUD 500 billion of 'liar loans,' or mortgages obtained on inaccurate financial information, according to an estimate from UBS Group. A survey by the firm of 907 Australians who took out a mortgage in the last 12 months found only 67 percent stated their application was “completely factual and accurate,” down from 72 percent the previous year.
The most common inaccuracies were overstating income and understating living expenses, the survey found. These findings “suggest mortgagors are more stretched than the banks believe, implying losses in a downturn could be larger than the banks anticipate,” the UBS note stated.
IndusInd Bank has inked an exclusivity deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion. The agreement provides for a mutually agreed exclusivity period for due diligence and discussion to evaluate potential strategic combination between the two firms. This could be in the form of a merger or any other suitable structure.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s mutual fund advisory panel has recommended strict definitions on how mutual funds are categorised, reports Mint. The move aims to halve the number of schemes offered by asset managers from the present 2,000 and aid decision making. The capital markets regulator intends to ensure that an asset management company has only one product offering in each category.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will ask Congress to further speed up its efforts to overhaul the US tax code, citing the potential impact of Hurricane Irma as a reason to hasten reforms, reports Reuters. “I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I‘m going to ask for a speedup. I wanted a speedup anyway, but now we need it even more so,” the president said. He urged Congress in a Friday tweet not to wait until the end of September for tax legislation.
North Korea said the United States would pay a ‘due price’ for spearheading a United Nations Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test. The United States wants the Security Council to impose an oil embargo on the North, halt its key export of textiles and subject leader Kim Jong Un to financial and travel ban, according to a draft resolution. The North’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the US was ‘going frantic’ to manipulate the Security Council over Pyongyang’s nuclear test, which it said was part of ‘legitimate self-defensive measures.’
