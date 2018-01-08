News LIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat to be released on Jan 25

Padmavat to release on January 25
Sanjay Leela's Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmavat' is slated to release on January 25, according to India Today. The movie's release has been put off by a couple of months now owing to a few controversial scenes in it and the approval comes after the name of the movie was changed to Padmavat from Padmavati earlier.
Jan 08, 04:40 PM (IST)
Tata Motors to show 26 smart mobility solutions at Auto Expo
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today said it will showcase 26 smart mobility solutions across its passenger and commercial vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
The company also said it will have the global premiere of models of some key passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) with a new design language. (PTI)
Jan 08, 04:30 PM (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Bahrain. He also met Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Al Wadi Palace and gifted him books written by former PM Nehru while in prison including Discovery of India. pic.twitter.com/4tHOxinVtW
Lalu to move Jharkhand HC for bail
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is lodged in a jail here after his conviction by a CBI court in a fodder scam case, would move the Jharkhand High Court for bail within the next few days, his lawyer said.
"We will read the copy of the judgment and move the high court either on Friday or next Monday," Prasad's lawyer Prabhat Kumar told PTI.
Jan 08, 04:13 PM (IST)
Jan 08, 03:47 PM (IST)
BJP Leader Threatens to Break Jyotiraditya Scindia's Hands, Chop Off His Tongue
A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has said that he would break senior Congress leader Jyotiradiya Scindia’s hands and chop off his tongue if he dares to challenge Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The threat came from Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Radhe Shyam Dhakad, who is also the president of Kirar Seva Samaj.
Jan 08, 03:22 PM (IST)
NGT directs Haryana to submit action plan on waste management
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government and civic bodies in Palwal district to submit a time-bound action plan with regard to collection, segregation and disposal of solid waste generated in the city.
Jan 08, 03:21 PM (IST)
Twitter war between Yogi & Siddaramaiah goes viral on internet
A Twitter war between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, mocking each other on the issue of development and governance, has gone viral on the internet.
Jan 08, 03:19 PM (IST)
Three held for 'derogatory' remarks against BJP leader
Three youths have been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against a BJP leader on social media.
The trio was held on the basis of a complaint lodged by BJP's state unit secretary Simantini Jena, the officer in-charge of Barachana police station, Anita Sahoo, said.
Jan 08, 03:11 PM (IST)
Jan 08, 03:05 PM (IST)
Shiv Sena fires salvo at Fadnavis over Kamala Mills fire
The Shiv Sena today said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' claim that the law and order situation was under control rings hollow as most culprits of the Kamala Mills compound fire here were still at large.
The BJP ally, a partner in the Fadnavis government, also raised the issue of alleged political pressure on BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to not act against 10-15 illegal pubs and restaurants in the compound after the December 29 blaze in its premises.
Jan 08, 02:58 PM (IST)
Delhi govt launches common card for bus, metro rides
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a common card for rides on public buses and the metro, terming it a big step in the city's transport sector.
Delhi is the first city in the country to have a common mobility card, which can at present be used on 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses plying on different routes, apart from metro trains.
Jan 08, 02:48 PM (IST)
Railways to deploy drones to monitor projects
Drones will now monitor railway projects, aid in crowd management and oversee maintenance work across its zones, railway officials said today.
Cameras (UAV/NETRA) will be used for various railway activities especially project monitoring and maintenance of tracks and other railway infrastructure, the national transporter said in a statement.
Jan 08, 02:40 PM (IST)
Pragati Maidan: No tree felling without nod, Delhi govt to NGT
The Delhi government has assured the National Green Tribunal that there would be no felling of trees without requisite permission for carrying out redevelopment work at Pragati Maidan exhibition ground in New Delhi.
Jan 08, 02:27 PM (IST)
Bharat Net Phase-2 may be complete before schedule by Dec
The government today expressed hope that the second phase of Bharat Net project to provide broadband connectivity to 1.5 lakh gram panchayats will be completed before time by December this year.
Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said financial incentives and disincentives should be built into clauses for the second phase of the project to reward players for on time delivery.
Jan 08, 02:23 PM (IST)
Govt assures sugar cos it will mull hiking duty on cheap Pak imports: ISMA
The government has assured that it would consider hiking import duty on sugar from the current 50 per cent to check any cheaper shipments from neighbouring Pakistan, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said today.
In view of steep fall in global prices, Pakistan has not been able to export its surplus sugar and is mulling a subsidy to make outward shipments viable.
Jan 08, 02:03 PM (IST)
Mercury dips across Rajasthan, sub-zero temperature in Sikar
Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan's Sikar district shivered under a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degree Celsius as mercury dropped by nearly one degree Celsius at most places of the state today.
Severe cold reportedly claimed the life of a man in Sikar whose body was found lying near Palsana bus stand.
Jan 08, 01:57 PM (IST)
Apple investors urge action to curb child gadget addiction
Two Apple investors are urging the iPhone maker to take action to curb growing smartphone addiction among children.
Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS, said today in open letter to Apple that the company must offer more choices and tools to help youngsters fight addiction to its gadgets.
Jan 08, 01:50 PM (IST)
DoT to meet telcos, regulator on call drops on Jan 10
Concerned about the deteriorating call drop situation, the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet service providers on January 10 to discuss the burning issue as also the new service quality norms that have been implemented in the sector.
Jan 08, 01:46 PM (IST)
TN Guv addresses House, seeks Rs 4,854 crore to undo storm wreck
Amid a boycott by opposition parties led by the DMK, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today made his maiden address to the state assembly, urging the Centre to sanction Rs 4,854 crore towards Cyclone Ochki rehabilitation work.
Jan 08, 01:43 PM (IST)
Govt reduced energy subsidies by over Rs 82,000 cr in 3 years
The Central government reduced its energy subsidies — financial benefits provided to boost energy production and consumption — by over Rs 82,000 crore ($15 billion) between 2013-14 and 2015-16, a drop of 38 percent, IndiaSpend reported.
During the same period, carbon-emitter fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas remained the largest beneficiaries.
Jan 08, 01:40 PM (IST)
No Need to Reopen Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case, Amicus Curiae Tells SC
A senior lawyer, appointed as amicus curiae by the Supreme Court, has said that there is no need to reopen Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case, News 18 reported.
On Monday, senior advocate Amarendra Sharan mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice SA Bobde. He informed the court that his report has concluded there is no necessity to re-investigate the assassination after six decades.
Jan 08, 01:38 PM (IST)
No one in White House questions Trump's mental stability:Haley
No one in the White House questions the mental stability of Donald Trump, US' top envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has said in response to an allegation against the American President in a controversial book.
Haley, the first-ever Cabinet-ranking official in any presidential administration, defended staffers in the Trump administration as loyal and respecting.
Jan 08, 01:21 PM (IST)
JNU Students' Union to boycott attendance
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has decided to go ahead with its plan to not mark their attendance as the administration insisted on introducing a mandatory attendance rule.
During a meeting with the JNU vice chancellor this morning, JNUSU president Geeta Kumari said, "we explained to the administration how such a surveillance is going to curtail academic freedom and destroy JNU culture".
Jan 08, 01:12 PM (IST)
Supreme Court says it will revisit verdict on Section 377
The Supreme Court today referred to a larger bench a plea seeking decriminalisation of gay sex between two consenting adults.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the issue arising out of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) required to be debated upon by a larger bench.
Jan 08, 01:06 PM (IST)
'Chappal Chor Pakistan' protest held in US, condemns misconduct dispensed to Jadhav's kin: Report
Aprotest by the name of 'Chappal Chor Pakistan' was held outside the Pakistan embassy by a group of Indian-Americans and Balochs over the misbehaviour dispensed to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin, Times Now reported.
Jan 08, 01:04 PM (IST)
Have earned this FIR, says reporter booked for Aadhaar database breach story
The journalist booked by Unique Identification Authority of India for the Aadhaar database breach story said she has earned this FIR and was happy about the development.
"I think I have earned this FIR. I am happy that at least the UIDAI has taken some action on my report and I really hope that along with the FIR, the government of India will see what all breaches were there and take appropriate action,” she said.
Jan 08, 01:01 PM (IST)
Saudi Arabia okays India's plan to ferry Haj pilgrims via sea route: Naqvi
Saudi Arabia has given its nod to India's plan to revive the option of ferrying Haj pilgrims via sea route to Jeddah, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a statement today.
Naqvi made the comment after the signing of annual Haj agreement between India and Saudi Arabia in Mecca.
Jan 08, 12:44 PM (IST)
Money laundering case: ED attaches Rs 472 crore assets
The Enforcement Directorate today said it has attached assets worth Rs 472 crore, including one in Australia, in connection with its money laundering probe in the PACL ponzi scam case.
The ED had registered a criminal case against the firm in 2015 based on a CBI FIR against the group, its directors and officials.
Jan 08, 12:31 PM (IST)
JK: Live mortar shell triggers panic in Kathua
A live mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers earlier this month was found in a field in a village in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leading to panic in the area, police said today.
Security forces recovered the live shell yesterday from Bobiyan village, an official said.
highlights
Padmavat to release on January 25
Sanjay Leela's Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmavat' is slated to release on January 25, according to India Today. The movie's release has been put off by a couple of months now owing to a few controversial scenes in it and the approval comes after the name of the movie was changed to Padmavat from Padmavati earlier.
DoT to meet telcos, regulator on call drops on Jan 10
Concerned about the deteriorating call drop situation, the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet service providers on January 10 to discuss the burning issue as also the new service quality norms that have been implemented in the sector.
Govt reduced energy subsidies by over Rs 82,000 cr in 3 years
The Central government reduced its energy subsidies — financial benefits provided to boost energy production and consumption — by over Rs 82,000 crore ($15 billion) between 2013-14 and 2015-16, a drop of 38 percent, IndiaSpend reported.
During the same period, carbon-emitter fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas remained the largest beneficiaries.
Have earned this FIR, says reporter booked for Aadhaar database breach story
The journalist booked by Unique Identification Authority of India for the Aadhaar database breach story said she has earned this FIR and was happy about the development.
"I think I have earned this FIR. I am happy that at least the UIDAI has taken some action on my report and I really hope that along with the FIR, the government of India will see what all breaches were there and take appropriate action,” she said.
Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs to seal 4-0 Ashes series win
Beating England by an innings and 123 runs in the fifth and final Test in Sydney, Australia today sealed the 2017-18 Ashes series 4-0. Steve Smith's side regained the Ashes by winning the first three Tests - the hosts have won seven of the past eight series down under as well as 15 of their past 20 home Tests against England.
China December forex reserves rise to $3.14 trillion, highest since September 2016
China’s foreign exchange reserves rose $20.2 billion in December to $3.14 trillion, beating economists' estimates. This is the highest level since September 2016 and the biggest monthly increase since July, reports Reuters.
In November, the reserves increased by $10 billion.
The increase in December is on the back of tight regulations and a strong yuan, which continued to discourage capital outflows, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to rise by $6 billion to $3.125 trillion.
Padmavat to release on January 25
Sanjay Leela's Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmavat' is slated to release on January 25, according to India Today. The movie's release has been put off by a couple of months now owing to a few controversial scenes in it and the approval comes after the name of the movie was changed to Padmavat from Padmavati earlier.
Tata Motors to show 26 smart mobility solutions at Auto Expo
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today said it will showcase 26 smart mobility solutions across its passenger and commercial vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
The company also said it will have the global premiere of models of some key passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) with a new design language. (PTI)
Lalu to move Jharkhand HC for bail
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is lodged in a jail here after his conviction by a CBI court in a fodder scam case, would move the Jharkhand High Court for bail within the next few days, his lawyer said.
"We will read the copy of the judgment and move the high court either on Friday or next Monday," Prasad's lawyer Prabhat Kumar told PTI.
BJP Leader Threatens to Break Jyotiraditya Scindia's Hands, Chop Off His Tongue
A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has said that he would break senior Congress leader Jyotiradiya Scindia’s hands and chop off his tongue if he dares to challenge Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The threat came from Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Radhe Shyam Dhakad, who is also the president of Kirar Seva Samaj.
NGT directs Haryana to submit action plan on waste management
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government and civic bodies in Palwal district to submit a time-bound action plan with regard to collection, segregation and disposal of solid waste generated in the city.
Twitter war between Yogi & Siddaramaiah goes viral on internet
A Twitter war between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, mocking each other on the issue of development and governance, has gone viral on the internet.
Three held for 'derogatory' remarks against BJP leader
Three youths have been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against a BJP leader on social media.
The trio was held on the basis of a complaint lodged by BJP's state unit secretary Simantini Jena, the officer in-charge of Barachana police station, Anita Sahoo, said.
Shiv Sena fires salvo at Fadnavis over Kamala Mills fire
The Shiv Sena today said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' claim that the law and order situation was under control rings hollow as most culprits of the Kamala Mills compound fire here were still at large.
The BJP ally, a partner in the Fadnavis government, also raised the issue of alleged political pressure on BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to not act against 10-15 illegal pubs and restaurants in the compound after the December 29 blaze in its premises.
Delhi govt launches common card for bus, metro rides
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a common card for rides on public buses and the metro, terming it a big step in the city's transport sector.
Delhi is the first city in the country to have a common mobility card, which can at present be used on 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses plying on different routes, apart from metro trains.
Railways to deploy drones to monitor projects
Drones will now monitor railway projects, aid in crowd management and oversee maintenance work across its zones, railway officials said today.
Cameras (UAV/NETRA) will be used for various railway activities especially project monitoring and maintenance of tracks and other railway infrastructure, the national transporter said in a statement.
Pragati Maidan: No tree felling without nod, Delhi govt to NGT
The Delhi government has assured the National Green Tribunal that there would be no felling of trees without requisite permission for carrying out redevelopment work at Pragati Maidan exhibition ground in New Delhi.
Bharat Net Phase-2 may be complete before schedule by Dec
The government today expressed hope that the second phase of Bharat Net project to provide broadband connectivity to 1.5 lakh gram panchayats will be completed before time by December this year.
Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said financial incentives and disincentives should be built into clauses for the second phase of the project to reward players for on time delivery.
Govt assures sugar cos it will mull hiking duty on cheap Pak imports: ISMA
The government has assured that it would consider hiking import duty on sugar from the current 50 per cent to check any cheaper shipments from neighbouring Pakistan, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said today.
In view of steep fall in global prices, Pakistan has not been able to export its surplus sugar and is mulling a subsidy to make outward shipments viable.
Mercury dips across Rajasthan, sub-zero temperature in Sikar
Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan's Sikar district shivered under a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degree Celsius as mercury dropped by nearly one degree Celsius at most places of the state today.
Severe cold reportedly claimed the life of a man in Sikar whose body was found lying near Palsana bus stand.
Apple investors urge action to curb child gadget addiction
Two Apple investors are urging the iPhone maker to take action to curb growing smartphone addiction among children.
Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS, said today in open letter to Apple that the company must offer more choices and tools to help youngsters fight addiction to its gadgets.
DoT to meet telcos, regulator on call drops on Jan 10
Concerned about the deteriorating call drop situation, the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet service providers on January 10 to discuss the burning issue as also the new service quality norms that have been implemented in the sector.
TN Guv addresses House, seeks Rs 4,854 crore to undo storm wreck
Amid a boycott by opposition parties led by the DMK, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today made his maiden address to the state assembly, urging the Centre to sanction Rs 4,854 crore towards Cyclone Ochki rehabilitation work.
Govt reduced energy subsidies by over Rs 82,000 cr in 3 years
The Central government reduced its energy subsidies — financial benefits provided to boost energy production and consumption — by over Rs 82,000 crore ($15 billion) between 2013-14 and 2015-16, a drop of 38 percent, IndiaSpend reported.
During the same period, carbon-emitter fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas remained the largest beneficiaries.
No Need to Reopen Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case, Amicus Curiae Tells SC
A senior lawyer, appointed as amicus curiae by the Supreme Court, has said that there is no need to reopen Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case, News 18 reported.
On Monday, senior advocate Amarendra Sharan mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice SA Bobde. He informed the court that his report has concluded there is no necessity to re-investigate the assassination after six decades.
No one in White House questions Trump's mental stability:Haley
No one in the White House questions the mental stability of Donald Trump, US' top envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has said in response to an allegation against the American President in a controversial book.
Haley, the first-ever Cabinet-ranking official in any presidential administration, defended staffers in the Trump administration as loyal and respecting.
JNU Students' Union to boycott attendance
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has decided to go ahead with its plan to not mark their attendance as the administration insisted on introducing a mandatory attendance rule.
During a meeting with the JNU vice chancellor this morning, JNUSU president Geeta Kumari said, "we explained to the administration how such a surveillance is going to curtail academic freedom and destroy JNU culture".
Supreme Court says it will revisit verdict on Section 377
The Supreme Court today referred to a larger bench a plea seeking decriminalisation of gay sex between two consenting adults.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the issue arising out of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) required to be debated upon by a larger bench.
'Chappal Chor Pakistan' protest held in US, condemns misconduct dispensed to Jadhav's kin: Report
A protest by the name of 'Chappal Chor Pakistan' was held outside the Pakistan embassy by a group of Indian-Americans and Balochs over the misbehaviour dispensed to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin, Times Now reported.
Have earned this FIR, says reporter booked for Aadhaar database breach story
The journalist booked by Unique Identification Authority of India for the Aadhaar database breach story said she has earned this FIR and was happy about the development.
"I think I have earned this FIR. I am happy that at least the UIDAI has taken some action on my report and I really hope that along with the FIR, the government of India will see what all breaches were there and take appropriate action,” she said.
Saudi Arabia okays India's plan to ferry Haj pilgrims via sea route: Naqvi
Saudi Arabia has given its nod to India's plan to revive the option of ferrying Haj pilgrims via sea route to Jeddah, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a statement today.
Naqvi made the comment after the signing of annual Haj agreement between India and Saudi Arabia in Mecca.
Money laundering case: ED attaches Rs 472 crore assets
The Enforcement Directorate today said it has attached assets worth Rs 472 crore, including one in Australia, in connection with its money laundering probe in the PACL ponzi scam case.
The ED had registered a criminal case against the firm in 2015 based on a CBI FIR against the group, its directors and officials.
JK: Live mortar shell triggers panic in Kathua
A live mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers earlier this month was found in a field in a village in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leading to panic in the area, police said today.
Security forces recovered the live shell yesterday from Bobiyan village, an official said.