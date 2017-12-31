News Live: SAIL plans to bid for stressed assets of Essar, Bhushan Steel

However, the cumulative gain of these companies (Rs 19,739.62 crore) was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms. Infosys' M-Cap slumped Rs 11,541.88 crore to Rs 2,26,977.90 crore. The valuation of SBI tanked Rs 8,934.18 crore to Rs 2,67,162.06 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 597.61 crore to Rs 4,85,272.61 crore. ITC's M-Cap slipped by Rs 245.55 crore to Rs 3,20,730.92 crore.
On the other hand, the valuation of TCS soared by Rs 11,600.58 crore to Rs 5,16,934.22 crore. The M-Cap of HUL surged Rs 3,560.56 crore to Rs 2,96,122.31 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 1,615.04 crore to Rs 5,83,347.34 crore. ONGC's valuation rose by Rs 1,604.15 crore to Rs 2,49,798.92 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 939.47 crore to Rs 2,93,964.68 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC advanced by Rs 419.82 crore to Rs 2,73,252.05 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Infosys. Over the last week the BSE Sensex rose by 116.53 points or 0.34% to end at 34,056.83, its lifetime high.
Dec 31, 07:38 PM (IST)
Left Front would win 2018 Tripura Assembly elections: CPI(M)'s Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today claimed that the Left Front would win the Tripura Assembly polls, due in early 2018, and the north-eastern state would be able to stop the BJP's winning streak.
"Seeing such a mammoth gathering and jubilation of people, I am certain the eighth Left Front government would be formed in Tripura after the polls," Yechury told a Left Front rally.
Dec 31, 07:25 PM (IST)
Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel given charge of finance ministry, assumes office
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who was unhappy over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new cabinet, took charge today after he was given the finance portfolio, following BJP president Amit Shah's intervention. (PTI)
Dec 31, 07:03 PM (IST)
Pulwama attack sign of failure of PM's foreign policy: Congress
Congress slams government over an attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says it's a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. (PTI)
Delhi transport dept may use QR codes to track autos, cabs
With an aim to boost passenger safety, the Delhi Transport department is working on a QR code based system to keep a tab on the autorickshaws and cabs plying on city roads.
The department would set up a control room at its headquarters in Civil Lines, so that autorickshaws and cabs could be tracked while ferrying passengers, a senior official of transport department said.
QR code stickers on cabs and autorickshaws would enable the passengers to have the details of the driver which they could also share with others through their smartphones. (PTI)
Dec 31, 06:16 PM (IST)
Foreign Bank ATMs fell 18% over last three years: Government
Presence of foreign bank ATMs in India have declined by 18 percent over the last three years as some of them shut ATMs, while one bank closed operations here, according to official data.
There are as many as 45 foreign banks in India, including Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank, Bank of America, Barclays Bank, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase, DBS Bank, Credit Suisse AG, BNP Paribas, Doha Bank and Qatar National Bank among others. (PTI)
Dec 31, 05:55 PM (IST)
Perform or perish: Air India chief to employees
Terming "professional and productive work culture" as the key to the airline's turnaround, Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola has said in a message to employees that "we have to perform if we do not want to perish".
Kharola, who took over as chairman and managing director of the disinvestment-bound national carrier earlier this month, also said the onus to steer the company out of turbulence lies on everyone. (PTI)
Dec 31, 05:38 PM (IST)
Placated by Amit Shah, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel agrees to turn up for work
Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel agreed to join office after BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday called him up and assured him that he will be given a portfolio fitting his "stature" as Number Two in the government, according to a report by News18.
"BJP President Amit Shah today called up early morning and assured me that I will be given a portfolio which is fit for my stature as number two in the Cabinet and as the deputy chief minister," Patel told reporters.
Dec 31, 05:06 PM (IST)
SAIL plans to bid for stressed assets of Essar, Bhushan Steel
The country's largest steelmaker SAIL is considering bidding for the stressed assets of Essar Steeland Bhushan Steel that are facing insolvency proceedings.
According to sources, "a team of SAIL has visited the units of Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel almost 20 days back to assess how are units and to evaluate whether to bid (for) the units or not".
Essar Steel was among the initial 12 companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for insolvency proceedings. (PTI)
Season's worst fog hits over 200 flights in and out of Delhi
Over 200 planes flying into and out of Delhi were delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" fog reduced visibility to 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on the New Year's eve.
Over 150 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 20 were cancelled. No flights could take-off from Delhi for nearly four hours between 7:30 am and 11:05 am, according to an airport official.
Take-offs from the IGI Airport require a minimum visibility range of 125 metres. (PTI)
Dec 31, 04:23 PM (IST)
53,000 casual jobs lost in January-March 2017, overall employment up by 1.85 lakh
Casual workers remained the most affected post demonetisation, with as many as 53 thousand workers losing their jobs in 8 select sector during the first three months of 2017, according to a Labour Bureau survey.
However, the overall jobs situation improved in sectors like manufacturing and IT as employment increased by 1.85 lakh during the January-March period across eight sectors at all India level.
New Aadhaar linking form for Atal Pension Yojna from January 1
Regulator PFRDA has asked Atal Pension Yojna (APY) service providers to use a revised form to seek consent of subscribers' for seeding Aadhaar with their accounts from Monday.
APY, a guaranteed pension scheme, is government's flagship social security programme. (PTI)
Dec 31, 03:19 PM (IST)
India to have 10,000 seaplanes; e-highways on anvil: Nitin Gadkari
Clear water bodies dotted with 10,000 seaplanes, 'floating cities' in the form of ocean cruises and electric vehicles zipping on dedicated highway lanes -- that's the future as envisioned by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
For the 'go-getter' minister at the helm of affairs to overhaul the country's infrastructure, India has the potential to realise all this and much more. (PTI)
Passengers, wrapped in woollens, wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station as many of trains were delayed due to fog on Sunday. PTI
Dec 31, 02:48 PM (IST)
Sulking Gujarat deputy CM agrees to take charge as Shah placates him
A brewing crisis in the Gujarat government seems to have blown over after BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday reached out to sulking deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who had delayed taking charge over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new Cabinet, reports PTI. Patel agreed to take charge today after Shah called him up this morning and assured him that he will be given a portfolio fitting his "stature" as Number Two in the government.
"BJP President Amit Shah today called up early morning and assured me that I will be given a portfolio which is fit for my stature as number two in the Cabinet and as the deputy chief minister," Patel said. However, Patel didn't disclose whether he would be getting Finance or Urban Development departments which he held in the previous government. He maintained that the issue was not about some departments, but about "self-respect".
Dec 31, 02:44 PM (IST)
Muslim women can travel for Haj without male guardian: PM Modi
Terming the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian as "injustice", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government has removed the restriction following which hundreds of women have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage.
According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, now Muslim women aged above 45 will be allowed to go for the pilgrimage without 'mahram' in a group of at least four. In his monthly radio address of 'Mann ki baat', the Prime Minister said removal of the restriction of having a male guardian or 'mahram' may appear as a "small thing", but such issues "have a far reaching impact on our image as a society".
He said when he first heard of the restriction, he was surprised as to who wold have drafted such a rule. "Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our independence, we were the ones who had imposed these restrictions. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it," he said in his broadcast. He pointed out that such a restriction is not prevalent in many Islamic countries.
Dec 31, 02:32 PM (IST)
AAP govt to re-send to LG doorstep delivery of services proposal
The AAP government will again send its proposal for the ambitious 'doorstep delivery of services scheme' to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for approval, with a detailed reply to each objection raised by him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. The scheme is currently at the centre of tussle between the L-G and the Delhi government with Deputy Chief Minister asking Baijal if he was trying to "protect" the corrupt system by the opposing the proposal.
Recently, Baijal had returned the proposal to the Delhi government asking to reconsider it and raised several objections, including safety of citizens and corruption. "We will again send the doorstep delivery proposal to the Lt Governor with detailed replies to all objections in the next few days," Kejriwal told PTI. He said that the government is currently preparing a response to the L-G's objections, adding that the proposal was good for Delhiites.
Under the proposal, government wants to provide 40 services at the doorstep of citizens, including driving licence, ration cards, caste certificates among others. In his objections, Baijal had said the present proposal had implications on safety and security of women and senior citizens, privacy, loss of documents, and it added unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people. In response to the objections, Sisodia had said that despite the online service system, people had to visit department offices once or twice to submit their documents.
Dec 31, 02:29 PM (IST)
Pulwama suicide attack: Four CRPF personnel, 2 militants killed
Heavily armed militants on Sunday launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, killing four personnel of the force and injuring four others, reports PTI. CRPF officials said two militants holed up in a building block in the camp were killed in the subsequent operation to neutralise the ultras.
"Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said. CRPF Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajesh Yadav said that militants fired indiscriminately injuring four CRPF personnel.
The injured personnel later succumbed to injuries. One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam here, officials said. Director General of Police SP Vaid said security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days.
Dec 31, 02:18 PM (IST)
North Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’
North Korea said on Saturday that it will never give up its nuclear weapons as long as the United States and its allies continue their "blackmail and war drills" at its doorstep, reports AP. The North's official Korean Central News Agency took the oft-repeated stance as it reviewed the country's major nuclear weapons and missile tests this year.
In its report on Saturday, KCNA said North Korea had taken steps for "bolstering the capabilities for self-defence and pre-emptive attacks with nuclear force" in the face of a continued "nuclear threat and blackmail and war drills" by the United States and its "vassal forces." It accused President Donald Trump of employing unprecedented hostile policies against North Korea and threatening it with talks of pre-emptive strikes.
It described North Korea as an "undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power." "Do not expect any change in its policy. Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out," KCNA said. "The DPRK, as a responsible nuclear weapons state, will lead the trend of history to the only road of independence," it added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Dec 31, 02:13 PM (IST)
Mumbai pub fire: BMC continues crackdown on illegal structures
The city civic body continued to raze unauthorised structures of restaurants, hotels and other food joints for the third day today, after a fire in an upscale pub here claimed 14 lives on Friday, reports PTI. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which initiated the mega demolition drive two days back, has decided to adopt a strict stand and not heed to requests by pubs and hotel owners to delay the action in view of New Year celebrations.
"We want to remove every unauthorised structure at restaurants, pubs, malls, food joints, other eateries and hotels. We are asking managers or owners of such properties to remove it on their own or else we will bring it down," BMC spokesperson Ram Dotonde said. He said their teams on the field have the documents of structures which are unauthorised or illegal. "Hardly any manager or owner is opposing our action as we have proof," Dotonde said.
He said BMC teams will continue with their work of razing illegal structures and a detailed report will be compiled by the evening. Another BMC official said, "We are using this opportunity to remove maximum unauthorised structures. Some pub and hotel owners used to request us to delay the action, especially during New Year celebrations. But this time the BMC has decided not to listen to such requests, and take action."
The civic officials in Mumbai on Saturday demolished illegal structures at 314 sites. The BMC had also sealed seven hotels and seized around 417 LPG cylinders during the action, the civic body said on Saturday in a release.
BMC razes the unauthorised structures of well-known sports and entertainment hub Smash in Mumbai on Saturday. BMC launched a drive to raze unauthorised restaurants in Mumbai following a major fire in a restaurant on Friday morning. PTI
Dec 31, 02:05 PM (IST)
Parliament panel flags losses due to ticketless travelling
A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the huge number of ticketless travellers in the railways and said the national transporter could "ill-afford" the substantial losses on this count, reports PTI. In its report on vigilance in the railways, tabled in Parliament last week, the Railway Convention Committee also rued the fact that recoveries made from ticketless travellers do not correspond with number of such persons detected during the period, but stopped short of saying there was corruption involved.
"The committee are deeply concerned to note the huge number of persons detected travelling without or with improper tickets in Indian railways during the year 2016-2017. They are equally concerned to find the amount of railway dues realised from the ticketless travellers during the same period," the report said.
To illustrate the point, the report states that Rs 935.64 crore was collected from more than two crore ticketless travellers during 2016-2017 across railway zones, the highest being made in Northern Railway (26.40 lakh). It was followed by South Central (25.86 lakh) Central Railway (24.24 lakh), Western Railway (20.24 lakh), East Central Railway (18.62 lakh), North Central Railway (16.56 lakh) and North Eastern Railway (12 lakh), the report said. It also said that other than these zones, all other zones reported single digit detection of ticketless travellers.
Dec 31, 02:00 PM (IST)
People enjoy ice-skating at the natural ice skating rink at Lakkar Bazar in Shimla on Sunday. PTI
Dec 31, 01:30 PM (IST)
Market trivia: The Nasdaq has made 67 closing highs in 2017. The American tech sector has a combined market capitalisation of $5.4 trillion, which is bigger than the MSCI Emerging Markets Index ($5.2 trillion) or the entire MSCI Eurozone Index ($4.8 trillion).
Dec 31, 01:27 PM (IST)
Germany's largest union escalates fight for 28-hour work week
The mighty IG Metall union, which represents some 3.9 million workers in the metal and electrical industries, says it is ready to flex its muscles after initial negotiations with employers made little headway, reports AFP. An agreed no-strike period ends on December 31, and IG Metall chief Joerg Hofmann has told employers to expect brief "warning strikes" from January 8, and he said more widespread action could follow.
"If by the end of January the employers have not changed their stance, we will consider resorting to 24-hour strikes or calling a vote for a general strike," Hofmann said. Seeing its bargaining power strengthened at a time of bulging order books and record-low employment in Europe's top economy, the union is pushing for a 6% wage increase. The Gesamtmetall employers' federation has so far offered 2%, setting the stage for both sides to meet somewhere in the middle.
Dec 31, 01:24 PM (IST)
Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 2.3 degrees
Cold wave conditions further intensified at many places in Punjab and Haryana, with Adampur reeling at a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, reports PTI. Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab while Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, an official of MeT Department said.
Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, too, experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. Ludhiana and Patiala registered minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Dec 31, 01:12 PM (IST)
Tamil actor Rajinikanth waves while announcing his political entry on the final day of a six-day-long photo session with fans, in Chennai on Sunday. The announcement ended years of speculation about his move. PTI
Dec 31, 01:01 PM (IST)
Coal India now set to prioritise supply to captive power producers
After meeting a spurt in the demand for coal from the power sector, Coal India is set to prioritise on improving supplies to captive power producers to cater to the needs of cement, aluminium and sponge-iron sectors. CIL is dispatching some 246 coal rakes per-day of which 217-218 rakes are moving to the power sector and the rest to the non-power sector, a top CIL official said.
"We are now focusing on offering additional coal to captive power plants (CPPs). We are now restricting coal supply to power sector to some 217-218 rakes per day and pushing the rest to CPPs and other non-power consumers," the official told PTI. Cement plants in the country were facing fuel crisis after petcoke was banned in three states for causing a high level of pollution.
The CIL source said that in addition to the supply through Fuel Supply Agreement, coal is also offered through auctions to provide requisite windows to cement plants for meeting their coal requirement. “We want to ramp up coal loading from January to 272 rakes per day from our own sources and have already placed requisition for the same with the Railways. Supply to industrial consumers are set to increase by 100% from the current level of about 25 rakes per-day, without affecting the despatch to power utilities,” the official said.
FinMin asks PSBs to consider selling, swapping loan assets
The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to explore options for selling and swapping of loan assets with other lenders with a view to strengthen their balance sheets, reports PTI. Depending on their competencies, banks can look at opportunities to buy or swap loan assets, sources said, adding this was one of the issues discussed during PSB Manthan last month.
Swapping and selling assets will help banks to focus on their core competencies and trim their burden. For example, if a bank has expertise in MSME lending, it can swap their retail loan portfolio with other who is good in the sector, sources said. In order to increase credit availability to small businesses, the ministry has also asked PSBs to open micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) intensive branches.
Mutual funds invest Rs 1 lakh cr in stocks in 2017
Domestic mutual funds pumped in a staggering over Rs 1 lakh crore in the stock market during 2017. Mutual funds invested Rs 1.2 lakh crore in equities in 2017, much higher than over Rs 48,000 crore infused last year and more than Rs 70,000 crore pumped in during 2015, latest data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.
SFIO conducting additional inquiries in Kingfisher case
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is carrying out additional inquiries into the case against defunct Kingfisher Airlines, which was owned by defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya. The white collar crime probe agency, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, in a report has flagged various violations by individuals, including Mallya, and entities related to Kingfisher Airlines.
When asked about the status of probe into the Kingfisher matter, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said one report has been submitted. "One report has been submitted. Some more additional inquiries are taking place," he told PTI.
The SFIO had red-flagged a slew of violations of companies law by Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and officials, including serious corporate governance lapses, sources said. Among others, the probe agency had recommended examining the role of some banks as well as bank officials in sanctioning credit facilities to the airline apart from action against promoter directors, they had said.
Reform, perform, transform is Narendra Modi’s mantra for 2018
In his first remarks on the issue of instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after "years of suffering", Muslim women have finally found a way out to "free" themselves from the practice, reports PTI.
He also said in 2018, people should work towards all-round development of the nation even as his government pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and terrorism. Calling for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Modi said the mantra for the New Year should be "reform, perform, transform."
FPIs withdraw Rs 5,900cr from equities in Dec, infuse over Rs 51K cr in 2017
Overseas investors have pulled out close to Rs 5,900 crore from domestic equities in December, with widening fiscal deficit and higher crude prices making market participants cautious on macro-economic front. In spite of December performance, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ended 2017 with a net inflow of over Rs 51,000 crore. According to the depositories data, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 5,883 crore from equities during December.
However, such investors had put in Rs 2,350 crore in the debt markets during the period under review. The outflow comes following an eight month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly on account of the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business. This also marked the highest net investment by FPIs since March, when they had poured in Rs 30,906 crore in the equity market.
Four of 10 most valued cos see Rs 21,319cr decline in M-Cap
Four of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 21,319.22 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the worst hit. HDFC Bank and ITC also suffered losses in their market capitalisation (M-Cap) for the week ended Friday. The gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India, Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
However, the cumulative gain of these companies (Rs 19,739.62 crore) was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms. Infosys' M-Cap slumped Rs 11,541.88 crore to Rs 2,26,977.90 crore. The valuation of SBI tanked Rs 8,934.18 crore to Rs 2,67,162.06 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 597.61 crore to Rs 4,85,272.61 crore. ITC's M-Cap slipped by Rs 245.55 crore to Rs 3,20,730.92 crore.
On the other hand, the valuation of TCS soared by Rs 11,600.58 crore to Rs 5,16,934.22 crore. The M-Cap of HUL surged Rs 3,560.56 crore to Rs 2,96,122.31 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 1,615.04 crore to Rs 5,83,347.34 crore. ONGC's valuation rose by Rs 1,604.15 crore to Rs 2,49,798.92 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 939.47 crore to Rs 2,93,964.68 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC advanced by Rs 419.82 crore to Rs 2,73,252.05 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Infosys. Over the last week the BSE Sensex rose by 116.53 points or 0.34% to end at 34,056.83, its lifetime high.
Macro data key for Indian market in first week of 2018
The stock market would be guided by macroeconomic data and auto sales numbers during the first week of the New Year, say experts. Investors will also be tracking companies' third quarter results, they added. "The underlying positive fundamentals in domestic market will continue to support the valuations while investors are also looking for the unveiling of Q3 results to see any upgradation in earnings growth.
"On the global front investors will look forward to the movement of oil price and Fed's forecast of three additional rate hikes in 2018. Focus on upcoming Union budget and government's reforms will direct investors to turn sector/stock specific. Additionally, any pick up in capacity utilisation and recovery in capex cycle will add impetus to the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors which are due this week would play a key role in setting the market trend. "Automobile sales data will be out and markets will be critically examining the same since it can further lead the momentum," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research. For 2018, one of the most important aspects will be the quarterly results, Nadeem added.
"Post state elections, all eyes are on Budget 2018. The next budget is expected to be focused on improving rural economy and would be an ideal opportunity for the government to set its roadmap for alleviating rural distress," said Arun Thukral, MD and CEO, Axis Securities.
What the markets look like last week
Global stock markets ended the final trading week of the year on a mixed note. Benchmark indices in the US ended their best year since 2013 on a quiet note as technology and financial stocks kept equities in the negative territory for the week.
Major indexes in the US hit a series of record highs in 2017, lifted by a combination of strong economic growth, solid corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes for a tax cut from US President Donald Trump's administration. US stocks ended the week marginally lower by 0.3%.
It was a quiet week for major European indexes, except the UK index, which ended in the red, as few fresh catalysts seemed to meaningfully shift market sentiment. Meanwhile, in the UK, the FTSE100 ended 2017 on a new record high after a strong performance by index stocks.
Stock markets in Asia too were mixed with benchmark indices in Hong Kong and China surging by 1.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while the index in Japan ended the week lower by 0.6%.
Back home, benchmark indices in India logged marginal gains of 0.3%, as a spurt in pharma stocks propelled the BSE Sensex to close the year above 34,000 levels.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announces political debut, to launch his own party
Ending suspense, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party. "I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans. Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time."
Addressing fans in Chennai on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor told PTI he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time. The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party. "Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.
Passengers, wrapped in woollens, wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station as many of trains were delayed due to fog on Sunday. PTI
People enjoy ice-skating at the natural ice skating rink at Lakkar Bazar in Shimla on Sunday. PTI
