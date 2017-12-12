App
News LIVE: Ruias clear Rs 891 crore additional payout to Essar Oil shareholders

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 12, 06:06 PM (IST)

    Warburg Pincus to acquire 20 percent of Airtel's DTH arm for USD 350 million

    Warburg Pincus will be acquiring 20 percent in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm, Bharti Telemedia for USD 350 million. Bharti Airtel will be selling 15 percent while 5 percent will be sold by another Bharti entity, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

  • Dec 12, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:
    1. November CPI inflation moves upward at 4.88 percent. October IIP comes in at 2.20 percent. 
    2. Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya’s, 28 firms have a day to pay up, The Financial Express
    3. Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, reports Mint
    4. Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India, reports The Economic Times
    5. India Inc's Nov M&A deal tally grows 55% to $3bn: Grant Thornton

  • Dec 12, 08:54 PM (IST)

    Total individual wealth to double to Rs 639 lakh crore in 5 yrs, says wealth report by brokerage Karvy India

    The total wealth held by individuals in the country is expected to double in the next five years to Rs 639 lakh crore, growing at an annual rate of 13 per cent over the next five years, a recent report said.

    The total wealth held by Indians has grew by 11 percent to Rs 344 lakh crore in 2016-17, according to a study by brokerage Karvy India Wealth Report.

  • Dec 12, 07:52 PM (IST)

    'Tremendous undercurrent' against BJP in Gujarat, results will be 'zabardast': Rahul Gandhi

    There is "tremendous undercurrent" against the BJP in Gujarat, Congress president- elect Rahul Gandhi claimed today, and predicted a victory for his party in the Assembly elections.

    Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the poll on December 14, he claimed "public mood" had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the ruling party. (PTI)

  • Dec 12, 07:24 PM (IST)

    Life insurers' new premium up 6 percent in November at Rs 16,995 crore

    The first year premium of the life insurance companies grew by a marginal 5.8 per cent to Rs 16,994.95 crore in November, data from IRDAI showed.

    All the 24 life insurers - one state-owned and 23 private sector players - had collected Rs 16,061.40 crore as new or the first year business premium in the same month a year ago. (With PTI inputs)

  • Dec 12, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Hotels, restaurants can sell bottled water above MRP, rules SC

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that hotels and restaurants are not bound by the maximum retail price (MRP) when they sell bottled mineral water.

    A bench led by Justice Rohinton F Nariman held that provisions of Legal Metrology Act will not be applicable in selling bottled water in hotels and restaurants and therefore, no prosecution can be launched against them for selling above MRP.

  • Dec 12, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Ruias clear Rs 891 crore additional payout to Essar Oil shareholders

    After multiple extensions from SEBI and four months after the closure of USD 13-billion sale of Essar Oil to the Russian giant Rosneft, the promoters today announced a payout of Rs 891 crore to erstwhile minority shareholders of the company.

    The Essar Energy Holdings and Oil Bidco Mauritius, the promoters of Essar Oil, have paid an additional Rs 76.41 a share to the minority shareholders, a company statement said.

    The shareholders were initially paid Rs 262.80 per share at the time of delisting which worked out to Rs 3,064 crore for the 11.66 crore shares.

    Essar Oil inked a deal with Russian energy giant Rosneft and a consortium led by Trafigura-United Capital Partners for Rs 338.28 per share in October 2016, which was consummated only this August.

  • Dec 12, 06:35 PM (IST)

    India will be one of the least affected by automation job losses among major economies

    Despite that automation is expected to eat the jobs of millions of Indian workers by 2030, the impact is going to be the least in India among major economies of the world.

    In comparison, advanced economies like the US and Japan - which rely heavily on manufacturing - are going to be the most affected.

    McKinsey Global Institute report says that robots will be doing about 9 percent of current works being done by humans by 2030.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 12, 06:15 PM (IST)

    Railway Protection Force filed 10.68 lakh criminal cases in 2016

    As many as 10.68 lakh crime cases were reported by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in 2016, up from 9.42 lakh the previous year, according to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

    Maharashtra topped the list with 2,23,360 reported cases (or 20.9 percent of the total cases) in 2016. The state had reported 1,96,602 cases in 2015, reveals the annual crime data recorded by the central agency.

    The RPF works directly under the Ministry of Railways and its primary responsibility is to safeguard railway properties, including rolling stock, the permanent way and station or yard premises from damage or sabotage. It is the RPF's responsibility to investigate incidents of vandalism, theft, etc. of railway assets and the properties.

  • Dec 12, 05:52 PM (IST)

    14 crore PANs linked with Aadhaar till now

    Over 14 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, official sources said today.

    With this, about 41 percent of PANs are now linked with Aadhaar numbers.

    There are about 33 crore PAN cards, while Aadhaar has been issued to about 115 crore people.

  • Dec 12, 05:37 PM (IST)

    November CPI inflation moves upward at 4.88 percent. October IIP comes in at 2.20 percent.

  • Dec 12, 05:28 PM (IST)

    5 soldiers missing along LoC after heavy snowfall in Kashmir's Gurez sector

    Five soldiers have gone missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Gurez and Naugam sectors, following heavy snowfall in the valley since yesterday, a defence official said today.

    Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing widespread snowfall and rain with the meteorological (MeT) office forecasting present weather conditions to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state.

  • Dec 12, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Former exec says Facebook ripping society apart, guilty for having been part of the story

    Chamath Palihapitiya, former Vice President of user growth, who joined Facebook in 2007 went on to say he feels ‘tremendous guilt’ for willingly being part of such a thing even after knowing ‘something bad could happen'. The ex-official of Facebook has said the social media giant is doing insurmountable damage to the society and is ‘ripping the society apart’.

    Palihapitiya was speaking at a public discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business when he said, “I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds—even though we feigned this whole line of, like, there probably aren’t any bad unintended consequences. I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of, we kind of knew something bad could happen. But I think the way we defined it was not like this.”

  • Dec 12, 04:51 PM (IST)

    WhatsApp reportedly testing feature to introduce private replies on group chats

    WhatsApp is getting ready to add new updates to both its web-based and desktop versions. The rumours regarding the new features appeared on a popular website that has a history of leaking future upgrades.

    According to a report in WABetaInfo, two new features - option to reply privately in a group and the new picture-in-picture mode - meant for web and desktop are reportedly being tested on the beta version.

    Three other features i.e. unblocking by tap option, invite through links and shake to report have reportedly appeared on other test versions.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 12, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi attacks Congress for attacking Manmohan Singh

    Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments against his predecessor Manmohan Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats were unacceptable.

    “What Modi ji has said about former PM Manmohan Singh is not acceptable,” Gandhi said at a press conference here today, the final day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

    The prime minister had insinuated that Manmohan Singh was colluding with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls. (With PTI inputs)

  • Dec 12, 04:19 PM (IST)

    EVMs are robust, they do not malfunction: Ex-CEC Krishnamurthy

    Amid a raging debate over the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy today said they were credible, robust and reliable as "machines do not go wrong, it's men who do".

    He said that history has suggested that those who complain against the EVMs ever since they were introduced were always from the defeated parties.

    "See the history of who has complained. It's always been the defeated party," Krishnamurthy told PTI in an interview.

  • Dec 12, 04:09 PM (IST)

  • Dec 12, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he boards a seaplane on the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI

    Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he boards a seaplane on the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI
  • Dec 12, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Apollo Munich eyes 30% growth in FY18 premium collection

    Apollo Munich Health Insurance said it expects 30% growth in premium collection to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of the current fiscal against Rs 1,300 crore in FY17, reports PTI. "We collected Rs 1,300-crore premium last year, including new premium. This year we expect it to be about Rs 1,700 crore. We will cross at 30% CAGR this year, whereas the industry (health insurance) is growing at 25%," Nandini Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Apollo Munich, said. The new premium business would be upwards of 45%, she said.

  • Dec 12, 03:55 PM (IST)

    India Inc's Nov M&A deal tally grows 55% to $3bn: Grant Thornton

    India Inc's merger and acquisition activity registered a growth of 55% YoY in November with deals worth $3.2 billion, powered by big-ticket transactions and revival in cross-border activity, reports PTI. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, cross-border deal tally logged an over seven-fold increase in value terms in November. The month recorded four cross-border transactions valued at over $100 million compared to only one such deal in November 2016.

    In November, there were 39 M&A transactions worth $3,217 million while in the same period last year, there were 45 deals worth $2,074 million. "Aggregate value of M&A transactions increased by over 50% despite a minor dip in transaction volumes. This increase was primarily driven by a couple of cross-border transactions in telecom, pharma, healthcare and biotech sectors aggregating $1.9 billion," said Prashant Mehra Partner at Grant Thornton India.

    Compared to October 2017, the M&A deal space in November has been encouraging with an 8% jump in volumes while the value dropped by 15% on account of reduced big-ticket transactions. November did not see any deal in the billion dollar category compared to one in October. In January-November, there were 389 merger and acquisition deals worth $39.86 billion, registering a 7% decline in value terms and 20% fall in terms of number of transactions over the equivalent period last year.

  • Dec 12, 03:45 PM (IST)

    Fire at Stock Holding Corp's back office in Navi Mumbai

    A fire broke out at the back office of the Stock Holding Corporation in Navi Mumbai, a fire official said. The office is situated in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near the Trans-Thane Creek and houses investor data for the exchanges, reports PTI.

    Over 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire that began on Monday evening. The flames are yet to be doused, MIDC fire station officer RB Patil said. The company could not be contacted immediately. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit and spread to the basement, Patil said.

    Stock Holding Corporation is the largest custodial and depository services provider acting as an intermediary between the stock market investors, brokers and exchanges. Set up in 1986 as a public limited company, it is jointly promoted by leading banks and financial institutions and is a subsidiary of IFCI.

  • Dec 12, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Gold hits four-month low, slips Rs 180 on overseas trend

    Gold prices went down for the sixth straight day, plunging by Rs 180 to over four-month low of Rs 29,400 per 10 gram at the bullion market today, hurt by a sluggish trend overseas and lower demand from jewellers, reports PTI. Silver also shed Rs 25 to Rs 37,775 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

    Traders said, other than the weakness in demand from local jewellers, a weak trend overseas on higher chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve later this week diminishing appeal for precious metals as a safe haven investment, led to the fall. Globally, the yellow metal fell by 0.54% to $1,241.40 an ounce and silver by 0.95% to $15.67 an ounce in New York in Monday's trade.

    In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity tumbled by Rs 180 each to Rs 29,400 and Rs 29,250 per 10 gram, the lowest since August 5. It had lost Rs 670 in the last five days. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram. In line with gold, silver ready went down by Rs 25 to Rs 37,775 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped below the Rs 37,000-mark by falling Rs 215 to Rs 36,900 per kg. Silver coins too plummeted by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

  • Dec 12, 03:30 PM (IST)

    ONGC seeks access to data room to fix HPCL acquisition price

    State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought access to a data room to help fix the price at which it can acquire government's 51.11% stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), reports PTI. India's largest oil and gas producer has so far been given an information memorandum (IM) by government's transaction advisor which ONGC feels is not sufficient to arrive at a valuation of HPCL, sources said.

    ONGC, they said, wants to better understand HPCL's financials, particularly the investments it has committed in projects like a greenfield refinery at Barmer in Rajasthan, before it embarks on buying the government stake which at today's price is worth over Rs 32,600 crore. Sources said ONGC wants to do a proper due diligence on HPCL and access to data room is a prerequisite for that. HPCL already has a data room and will give access to the same to ONGC if the seller (government) so desires, a company official said.

    The official said the company has already shared information with government's transaction advisor and it is ready to share more if the need arises. Previously, the government was of the view that ONGC should arrive at a valuation of HPCL based on the publicly available information. The bulk of IM is made up of publicly available information. Sources said ONGC wants a better fix at the kind of money it will need to invest in HPCL post acquisition and so wants access to data room.

  • Dec 12, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Indian companies 3rd most optimistic globally on hiring plans

    India is the third most optimistic nation in hiring intentions as 22% of employers are expected to add more staff in the next three months while Taiwan topped the pack, says a survey. According to the survey released by leading staffing consultancy ManpowerGroup India, workforce gains were expected across all seven industry sectors monitored and in all four regions.

    The survey -- which was conducted among over 4,500 employers across the country in various segments of industries -- noted that opportunities for job-seekers are expected to be slightly stronger than they were in the previous quarter. Taiwan with a net employment outlook of 25% topped the list of being most optimistic in terms of hiring intentions for the next three months, followed by Japan (24%) and India (22%) in second and third positions, respectively.

    Globally, ManpowerGroup interviewed nearly 59,000 employers across 43 countries and territories and noted that companies in Australia, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United States reported their strongest hiring plans in five years or more. Moreover, the job market volatility recently observed in some countries - most notably in Brazil, China and India - "is declining", it noted.

  • Dec 12, 03:04 PM (IST)

    HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea to strike down Jaitley's reply

    The Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea to strike down Arun Jaitley's reply filed in response to his written submission in the second Rs 10 crore defamation suit against the Chief Minister, reports PTI. Justice Manmohan held that the averments in the replication, or Jaitley's reply to Kejriwal's written submission, "crystalise" the Union Minister's stand on an important issue and are relevant to the case.

    The court also observed that the submission of the Union Minister in his replication "is not inconsistent, is not frivolous and also not abuse of the process of law". The court, however, granted four weeks' time to Kejriwal to file his response to the new facts introduced by Jaitley in his replication.

    The court's order came on the Delhi Chief Minister's plea seeking to strike out the entire reply of Jaitley filed in response to Kejriwal's written submission. Kejriwal claimed that Jaitley's replication contained additional allegations which did not form part of the plaint, and hence, the chief minister did not have a chance to rebut them through his written statement.

  • Dec 12, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's stock surges 6% on receiving EIR from USFDA

    Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories surged over 6% in trade on the bourses after the company said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Hyderabad facility. The company on Monday received an EIR from USFDA on December 11 as closure of audit for its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad. Dr Reddy's was issued a form 483 with 11 observations.

    Following the development, shares of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 2,306, then surged to a high of Rs 2,328, registering a 6.13% jump over its previous closing price. Similar movement was seen on NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 2,324.50 and touched a high of Rs 2,326.40, up 6.08% over its last close.

  • Dec 12, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Trump tells NASA to return American astronauts to Moon

    US President Donald Trump signed a new space policy directing NASA to send American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972 and eventually to Mars, as he asserted that the US will "stay the leader" in space exploration, reports PTI. Trump signed the new directive at the White House on Monday, aimed at furthering the government's efforts in advancing space exploration for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

    "The directive I'm signing today will refocus America's space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use," Trump said at the White House. The last time US astronauts went to the Moon was during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. "This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars. And perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond," Trump said.

  • Dec 12, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Nassim Taleb says shorting bitcoin a challenge, prices likely to top $100,000

    Nassim Nicholas Taleb, an American-Lebanese academic and hedge fund manager, believes that bitcoin can touch $1,00,000 and there is no way to properly short the bitcoin 'bubble', reports The Economic Times. One of the top modern philosophers, Taleb is known for predicting black swan events. He predicted the 2008 crisis, 2016 US presidential election and the outcome of Brexit vote.

    In his tweet Taleb said, "No, there is NO way to properly short the bitcoin "bubble". Any strategy that doesn't entail options is nonergodic (subjected to blowup). Just as one couldn't rule out 5K, then 10K, one can't rule out 100K." In another tweet, he said, "Note that Bitcoin has a limited number of natural sellers. The entire concept is very concave supply (it costs more and more to extract). The number of producers shrinks with time." 

  • Dec 12, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 12, 02:11 PM (IST)

    IDBI Bank to sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure

    State-owned lender IDBI Bank said it will sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure (NEGIL). This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business. The "board of directors of IDBI Bank... have by way of circular resolution approved sale of 1,20,00,000 equity shares of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure (NEGIL) constituting 30% stake held by the bank", it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

    Last month, IDBI Bank's board also approved sale of 1.5% stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). The bank had sold 9 lakh equity shares constituting 2% of the paid-up capital of the NSE to LIC on March 30, 2016.

