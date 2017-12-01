News Live: Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24% in October

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods will invest $20 million for branding and expansion in Europe, as it eyes a six times increase in sales from the branded segment over the next four years. The company is extensively working on expanding its geographical footprints and product portfolio in these markets and plans to invest $20 million with increased sales from the current 5,000 tonne to 30,000 tonnes in the branded segment over the next four years, it said in a statement.
LT Foods, which sells basmati rice under Daawat brand, has been focusing on Europe as the next growth region and has recently opened a new plant in Rotterdam, Netherlands to cater to both Europe and UK. "In the next two years we are eyeing to gain 5% market share in the branded segment of this region with distribution expansion and continuous brand investments. This will help to take the growth to the next level and achieve theaspired targets," LT Foods Chairman Vijay Kumar Arora said.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received first cycle new drug application (NDA) approval from the US health regulator for its psoriasis treatment Impoyz cream, reports PTI. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, has received its fifth consecutive, first-cycle NDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Proprietary Products Group, it said in a statement. Impoyz (clobetasol propionate) Cream is a high potency topical steroid approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older, it added. Psoriasis affects around 7.5 million people in the US.
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported 18% YoY increase in total sales at 38,570 units in November. It had sold 32,564 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, its sales grew 21% YoY to 36,039 units last month compared to 29,869 in November 2016. Exports declined 6% to 2,531 units against 2,695 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, increased 21% YoY to 16,030 units compared to 13,198 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales was up 22% YoY to 15,554 units in November against 12,718 units in the year-ago period.
The Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country's rise will be higher than China's by the middle of 21st century, Reliance Industries Chairman and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani said. At the HT Leadership Summit, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about India - then a $500-billion economy - hitting $5 trillion in 20 years. "Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," he said. India's GDP size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world.
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 51% YoY jump in total sales at 14,460 units in November this year. The company had sold 9,574 units in the same month last year.Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 54% to units as against 6,928 in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement. Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 44% to 3,819 units compared to 2,646 units in November last year.
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
1. Nov Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at a 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM 2. CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries, reports PTI 3. India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani 4. Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m, reports Reuters 5. OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018, reports Reuters 6. China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI 7. India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama
Dec 01, 04:22 PM (IST)
Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24% in October
Retail inflation for industrial workers has risen marginally to 3.24% in October mainly account of surge in price of food items. "The YoY inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW, consumer price index for industrial workers, stood at 3.24% for October, 2017, as compared to 2.89% for the previous month (September 2017) and 3.35% during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Labour Ministry statement said.
Food inflation stood at 2.26% against 1.30% in September and 2.99% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Food group contributed 1.94 percentage points to the total change. The All-India CPI-IW for October, 2017 increased by 2 points and pegged at 287.
Dec 01, 05:36 PM (IST)
With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu
Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.
Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.
Dec 01, 05:35 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 05:31 PM (IST)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah's faith questioned. Raj Babbar, on Friday, said that Shah is a Jain, not Hindu.
Dec 01, 05:28 PM (IST)
Mahatma Gandhi & Sardar Patel brought glory to name of Gujarat. In independent India if there is a person who made Gujarat famous in each corner of world, it's Narendra Modi. Want to ask my friends of Cong, do they have problem in accepting it?: Rajnath Singh in Mahudha #Gujarat
One of India's neighbours had made terrorism a "state policy" and was training, funding and abetting terrorists to send them to this country, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.
Hitting out at Pakistan without naming it, the vice president said it was combining terrorism with religion and creating divisions among the people.
Addressing troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) at their camp on the occasion of the force's 52nd Raising Day, Naidu said India does not see a terrorist from the prism of any religion and such a mercenary is an enemy of mankind.
Dec 01, 05:08 PM (IST)
Burqa-clad Taliban militants today stormed an agriculture training institute in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar and opened indiscriminate fire, killing at least 12 people, half of them students, before being shot dead by security forces.
The three heavily armed militants, who arrived on an auto rickshaw, attacked the students' hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on the University Road in the city, the capital of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
The institute was closed for the Eid-e-Milad holiday, but about 70 students were present in the hostel. The militants stormed the building by firing automatic weapons, creating panic, officials said.
Dec 01, 05:03 PM (IST)
Jammu & Kashmir: Three persons dead including two police personnel and seven others injured in two road accidents in Kupwara and Awantipora.
Govt approves launch of National Nutrition Mission
The government has approved the launch of the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) to tackle the problems of under-nutrition, low birthweight and stunting, with a budget of Rs 9,046 crore for a period of three years. The mission, commencing 2017-18, has a target to reduce under-nutrition and low birthweight by 2% each year.
It will strive to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4% as per the National Family Health Survey-4 to 25% by 2022. It also aims to bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls by 3% per year. More than 10 crore people will benefit from the programme, according to an official statement.
Dec 01, 04:18 PM (IST)
Gold sheds Rs 150 on weak global cues, tepid demand
Gold tumbled by Rs 150 to Rs 30,250 per 10 gram at the bullion market, hit by a subdued trend overseas and falling demand from local jewellers. Silver too faced selling pressure and lost Rs 125 to Rs 39,200 per kg. Traders said the global weakness of precious metals as higher dollar against a basket of currencies overseas dented safe haven appeal of gold, dampened sentiments. Globally, gold fell 0.69% to $1,274.60 an ounce in New York on Thursday.
A considerable drop in demand from jewellers and retailers at existing levels too hit the sentiment, they said. In the national capital, 99.9% and 99.5% purity gold drifted lower by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,250 and Rs 30,100 per 10 gram, respectively. The yellow metal had lost Rs 120 on Thursday.
Sovereign however traded flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight gram in scattered deals. In sync with overall trend, silver ready slipped by Rs 125 to Rs 39,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 210 to Rs 37,710 per kg. Silver coins also came under some pressure and fell by Rs 1,000 to trade at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders, reports PTI. He also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban. "Today's results (in UP) have only reaffirmed it," he said.
Dec 01, 04:01 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 03:49 PM (IST)
Escorts tractor sales in Nov rise 6.5% to 5,119 units
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery reported a 6.51% increase in its tractor sales at 5,119 units for November. The company had sold 4,806 tractors in the same month a year ago. Domestic tractor sales during the month stood at 4,941 units as against 4,698 units in November last year, up 5.2%, it said in a BSE filing. Exports during the period grew 64.8% at 178 units compared to 108 in November 2016. The company has sold 53,243 units in 2017-18 so far.
Dec 01, 03:47 PM (IST)
Dr Reddy's Labs gets first cycle nod for psoriasis treatment cream
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received first cycle new drug application (NDA) approval from the US health regulator for its psoriasis treatment Impoyz cream, reports PTI. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, has received its fifth consecutive, first-cycle NDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Proprietary Products Group, it said in a statement. Impoyz (clobetasol propionate) Cream is a high potency topical steroid approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older, it added. Psoriasis affects around 7.5 million people in the US.
Dec 01, 03:37 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 03:37 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 03:36 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 03:29 PM (IST)
MNS-Nirupam feud worsens; Mumbai Congress office vandalised
The feud between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Mumbai Congress unit chief Sanjay Nirupam over the hawkers issue today took a violent turn after MNS workers allegedly vandalised the MRCC office in Mumbai. The MNS claimed responsibility for the attack at the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.
"The MNS has carried out a 'surgical strike' on Nirupam's office. (It is) tit for tat," MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said. Nirupam had come out in support of hawkers against whom the MNS had launched an agitation follwing a stampede at the Elphinstone railway station on September 29. Nirupam and the MNS workers had later clashed in north Mumbai.
"The incident occurred at around 11.30 am. Two persons entered the MRCC office and vandalised it with the help of paver blocks and stones," a police official said. The windows and glasses of Nirupam's cabin were damaged, he said.
Dec 01, 03:13 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 02:55 PM (IST)
China's banking regulator cracks down on riskier borrowing,says it will clean up existing micro loans
China’s banking regulator said it will clean up existing micro loans after it suspended its approval for new micro loan firms, amid a crackdown on riskier borrowing, reports Reuters. The regulator is also taking measures to curb the rampant growth of cash loans and financial institutions must be licensed for cash lending, Feng Yan, vice chief of Financial Inclusion Affairs Department of the China Banking Regulatory Commission said. Feng also said new rules on micro loans and cash loans will be issued soon.
India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
The Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country's rise will be higher than China's by the middle of 21st century, Reliance Industries Chairman and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani said. At the HT Leadership Summit, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about India - then a $500-billion economy - hitting $5 trillion in 20 years. "Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," he said. India's GDP size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world.
Dec 01, 02:33 PM (IST)
Centre's green panel gives nod to GSPC's drilling project
The Centre's green panel has given environment clearance to Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for drilling and development of 19 exploratory wells at its Ahmedabad block in Gujarat, reports PTI. As per the proposal, the company will drill 14 wells and develop five already drilled ones by setting up a production facility.
The approval came after an Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on industry, set up by the Environment Ministry, examined GSPC's proposal in a meeting recently. After a detailed discussion, the EAC recommended grant of environment clearance to GSPC's project, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting. The company has informed that the cost of drilling one well will be Rs 5 crore and the cost of a production facility would be Rs 1-2 crore.
Dec 01, 02:24 PM (IST)
TeamLease completes 40.2% stake acquisition in Schoolguru
Staffing firm TeamLease Services said it has completed the 40.2% stake acquisition in online learning company Schoolguru Eduserve, a move that will accelerate TeamLease's employability strategy. Accordingly, Schoolguru Eduserve becomes an associate company of TeamLease Services from today. On November 8, TeamLease Services had announced the said stake acquisition in Schoolguru Eduserve for Rs 13.53 crore.
Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24% in October
Retail inflation for industrial workers has risen marginally to 3.24% in October mainly account of surge in price of food items. "The YoY inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW, consumer price index for industrial workers, stood at 3.24% for October, 2017, as compared to 2.89% for the previous month (September 2017) and 3.35% during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Labour Ministry statement said.
Food inflation stood at 2.26% against 1.30% in September and 2.99% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Food group contributed 1.94 percentage points to the total change. The All-India CPI-IW for October, 2017 increased by 2 points and pegged at 287.
Govt approves launch of National Nutrition Mission
The government has approved the launch of the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) to tackle the problems of under-nutrition, low birthweight and stunting, with a budget of Rs 9,046 crore for a period of three years. The mission, commencing 2017-18, has a target to reduce under-nutrition and low birthweight by 2% each year.
It will strive to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4% as per the National Family Health Survey-4 to 25% by 2022. It also aims to bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls by 3% per year. More than 10 crore people will benefit from the programme, according to an official statement.
UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders, reports PTI. He also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban. "Today's results (in UP) have only reaffirmed it," he said.
VECV sales up 55% YoY at 4,916 units in November
Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 54.9% increase in total sales at 4,916 units in November. The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 3,174 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement. The November sales figure includes 4,727 units of Eicher brand and 189 units of Volvo brand.
Ashok Leyland sales rise 51% YoY to 14,460 units in November
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 51% YoY jump in total sales at 14,460 units in November this year. The company had sold 9,574 units in the same month last year.Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 54% to units as against 6,928 in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement. Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 44% to 3,819 units compared to 2,646 units in November last year.
India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama
India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslim population that is integrated and considers itself Indian, former US President Barack Obama said. It is an idea that needs to be reinforced, the former President said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Obama said he had emphasised the need for religious tolerance and the right to practice one's own faith during closed door talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last trip to India in 2015. The 44th US president, who held office between 2009 and 2017, had made similar comments during a public interaction on the last day of his visit, which had come against the backdrop of controversy over religious conversions.
CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has warned the taxman against undertaking "roving or fishing" inquiries in the name of scrutiny assessments and asked them to scrupulously adhere to its guidelines, reports PTI. The policy-making body of the department, in a stern two-page communication to the taxman, has asked assessing officers to not "travel beyond the issue" and not to randomly or unauthorisedly expand the scope of a limited scrutiny procedure.
The I-T department, in cases of suspicion of tax evasion and under-reporting of income, is empowered to open a scrutiny assessment of the assessee under the law and the procedure entails submission of a number of documents and hearing between the two sides. Taxpayers have complained about this action in the past, saying complying with this procedure has been very cumbersome and harassing for them at times.
The CBDT has maintained that it only brings less than 1% of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or cases under the rigorous scrutiny procedure in a given assessment year, either full or limited. The letter, issued to all the I-T ranges in the country, has said that such acts give a bad name to the tax department and complaints in this regard are being viewed "very seriously" by the CBDT.
"Instances have come to notice of the CBDT where some assessing officers (AOs) are travelling beyond their jurisdiction while making assessments in limited scrutiny cases by initiating inquiries on new issues without complying with mandatory requirements of the relevant CBDT instructions. These instances have been viewed very seriously by the CBDT...," the letter, accessed by PTI, said.
In view of this, it said, it is "once again reiterated that the AO should abide by the instructions of the CBDT while completing scrutiny assessments and should be scrupulous about maintenance of note sheets in assessment folders".
Why was public money 'squandered' in buying power at higher rates, Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked him why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies, reports PTI. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002 and 2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.
"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore? By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62%, why was power bought from private companies at up to Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the prime minister on Twitter.
Ashok Leyland Nov sales up 51% YoY on strong MHCV growth
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki Nov sales up 14% YoY led by domestic business
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto November sales rise 21% YoY to 3.26 lakh units
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
Nov Nikkei Mfg PMI at 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
India's manufacturing sector in November recorded the strongest improvement in business activity in 13 months as new orders picked up supported by reduction in GST rates and strong demand conditions. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 50.3 in October to 52.6 in November, indicating substantial improvement of operating conditions in the country's manufacturing sector.
This is for the fourth consecutive month that the index has come in above 50 point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Survey respondents said a combination of higher order book volumes and a decrease in GST rates largely contributed to greater production.
Moreover, stronger factory production levels translated into the fastest rate of employment creation since September 2012. Besides, export growth rose for the first time in three months as overseas demand for Indian goods improved.
Tatas have shown interest in Air India: Jayant Sinha
The Tatas had formally shown an interest in Air India's stake sale, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told CNBC-TV18. "We have, of course, received from both IndiGo as well as the Tatas indications of interest for the airline (Air India), and then, we have received formal indications of interest for the other aspects of the Air India group. These are the formal indications we have received so far," Sinha said.
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea’s weapons programme as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang, reports Reuters. In a tweet, Trump delivered another insulting barb against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he called “Little Rocket Man” and a “sick puppy” after North Korea test-fired its most advanced missile to date on Wednesday.
Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, sources told Reuters. In a legal notice sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
IMF to update India growth rate forecast in January
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will update its growth rate forecast for India in January next year, reports PTI. "We will be updating the forecast for India, including the growth rate, and that will be coming January with the update of our World Economic Outlook," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Recently, the US-based Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2, with 'stable' outlook, from Baa3 earlier, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. This was followed by S&P Global Rating, which kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB- with stable outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.
South Korea says North's Hwasong-15 missile is new type of ICBM
The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the US mainland within range, and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
EMA accepts Biocon’s mktg authorisation application for cancer drug, stock up 3%
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
China’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dipped to 50.8 from 51.0 in October.
Output and new orders rose only modestly, while input costs continued to rise sharply, pressuring profit margins. Firms were able to pass along slightly more of the price increases to their customers, but still had to cut staff at the fastest pace in three months to reduce costs.
Optimism about the one-year business outlook cooled for the third month running, with some firms saying they expected stricter environmental policies and relatively subdued demand to weigh on growth. The confidence reading was among the weakest on record since early 2012.
The findings in the Caixin report contrasted with a similar official survey on Thursday which showed an unexpected pick-up in manufacturing growth last month, despite the expected drag from the air pollution crackdown and a cooling property market. The Caixin version tends to focus more on small and mid-sized companies.
Compliance norms may be eased for firms facing insolvency, says report
A committee set up to ease listing, compliance and disclosure regulations for companies in the process of insolvency resolution has submitted its recommendations to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. The committee comprising members from Sebi and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) was formed considering that 11 of the 12 large NPA accounts currently under insolvency proceedings, including Bhushan Steel, Alok Industries, Amtek Auto, Lanco Infratech, Electrosteel Steels and Era Infra Engineering, are listed companies.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
Japan Nov factory activity growth fastest in over 3-1/2 years on export boom
Japanese manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in more than 3-1/2 years, a revised survey showed, as output, new orders, and new export orders accelerated in a sign the world’s third-biggest economy continued to expand steadily, reports Reuters. The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Friday was a seasonally adjusted 53.6, slightly below the preliminary reading of 53.8 and above October’s final reading of 52.8.
Senate tax bill stumbles on deficit-focused 'trigger'
A Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue in the US Senate on Thursday, forcing lawmakers to weigh new options to an amendment sought by a leading fiscal hawk to address the bill’s projected large expansion of the federal deficit, reports Reuters. US Senator Bob Corker wanted to add a provision that would trigger automatic tax increases in years ahead if tax cuts in the bill failed to boost the economy and generate revenues sufficient to offset the estimated deficit expansion.
But the Senate parliamentarian barred Corker’s “trigger” proposal on procedural grounds. “We just got the realisation from the parliamentarian that that’s probably not going to work,” said Republican Senator David Perdue. The setback underscored nagging concerns among fiscal conservatives in the party about the deficit impact of the tax bill, seen by Republicans as crucial to their political prospects in the November 2018 US elections, when they will seek to keep control of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Wall Street gains, Dow tops 24,000 as tax bill gains steam
The S&P closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as investors gained confidence that the Republican party’s push for a US tax overhaul would succeed. The blue-chip Dow index has crossed four 1,000-point milestones this year on the back of strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and hopes for corporate tax cuts. The tax bill would cut the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.67 points, or 1.39%, to 24,272.35, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82%, to 2,647.58, and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73%, to 6,873.97.
US experts say North Korean images suggest missile capable of hitting all America
Images released by North Korea on Thursday appeared to show it has succeeded in developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States and it could be only two or three tests away from being declared combat ready, US-based experts said on Thursday. North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, and leader Kim Jong Un declared the country had “finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”.
US-based experts, some of whom have been sceptical about past North Korean claims to have put all of the United States in range, said data from the latest test and the photos appeared to confirm North Korea has a missile of sufficient power to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in America. Experts and US officials say questions remain about whether it has a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target and about the accuracy of its guidance systems. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018
OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signalling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats, reports Reuters. Russia, which this year reduced production significantly with OPEC for the first time, has been pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts so the market doesn’t flip into a deficit too soon, prices don’t rally too fast and rival US shale firms don’t boost output further.
Russia needs much lower oil prices to balance its budget than OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia, which is preparing a stock market listing for national energy champion Aramco next year and would hence benefit from pricier crude. The producers’ current deal, under which they are cutting supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to boost oil prices, expires in March.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC allies had agreed to extend the cuts by nine months until the end of 2018, as largely anticipated by the market. OPEC also decided to cap the combined output of Nigeria and Libya at 2017 levels below 2.8 million bpd. Both countries have been exempt from cuts due to unrest and lower-than-normal production.
1. Nov Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at a 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
2. CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries, reports PTI
3. India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
4. Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m, reports Reuters
5. OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018, reports Reuters
6. China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
7. India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama
With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu
Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.
Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah's faith questioned. Raj Babbar, on Friday, said that Shah is a Jain, not Hindu.
Madame Tussauds launched in Delhi! Check exclusive pictures from inside the wax museum.
One of India's neighbours had made terrorism a "state policy" and was training, funding and abetting terrorists to send them to this country, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. Hitting out at Pakistan without naming it, the vice president said it was combining terrorism with religion and creating divisions among the people. Addressing troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) at their camp on the occasion of the force's 52nd Raising Day, Naidu said India does not see a terrorist from the prism of any religion and such a mercenary is an enemy of mankind.
Burqa-clad Taliban militants today stormed an agriculture training institute in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar and opened indiscriminate fire, killing at least 12 people, half of them students, before being shot dead by security forces. The three heavily armed militants, who arrived on an auto rickshaw, attacked the students' hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on the University Road in the city, the capital of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The institute was closed for the Eid-e-Milad holiday, but about 70 students were present in the hostel. The militants stormed the building by firing automatic weapons, creating panic, officials said.
MNS-Nirupam feud worsens; Mumbai Congress office vandalised
The feud between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Mumbai Congress unit chief Sanjay Nirupam over the hawkers issue today took a violent turn after MNS workers allegedly vandalised the MRCC office in Mumbai. The MNS claimed responsibility for the attack at the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.
"The MNS has carried out a 'surgical strike' on Nirupam's office. (It is) tit for tat," MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said. Nirupam had come out in support of hawkers against whom the MNS had launched an agitation follwing a stampede at the Elphinstone railway station on September 29. Nirupam and the MNS workers had later clashed in north Mumbai.
"The incident occurred at around 11.30 am. Two persons entered the MRCC office and vandalised it with the help of paver blocks and stones," a police official said. The windows and glasses of Nirupam's cabin were damaged, he said.
Centre's green panel gives nod to GSPC's drilling project
The Centre's green panel has given environment clearance to Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for drilling and development of 19 exploratory wells at its Ahmedabad block in Gujarat, reports PTI. As per the proposal, the company will drill 14 wells and develop five already drilled ones by setting up a production facility.
The approval came after an Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on industry, set up by the Environment Ministry, examined GSPC's proposal in a meeting recently. After a detailed discussion, the EAC recommended grant of environment clearance to GSPC's project, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting. The company has informed that the cost of drilling one well will be Rs 5 crore and the cost of a production facility would be Rs 1-2 crore.
TeamLease completes 40.2% stake acquisition in Schoolguru
Staffing firm TeamLease Services said it has completed the 40.2% stake acquisition in online learning company Schoolguru Eduserve, a move that will accelerate TeamLease's employability strategy. Accordingly, Schoolguru Eduserve becomes an associate company of TeamLease Services from today. On November 8, TeamLease Services had announced the said stake acquisition in Schoolguru Eduserve for Rs 13.53 crore.