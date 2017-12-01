App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24% in October

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 01, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Nov Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at a 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
    2. CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries, reports PTI
    3. India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
    4. Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m, reports Reuters
    5. OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018, reports Reuters
    6. China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
    7. India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama

  • Dec 01, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24% in October

    Retail inflation for industrial workers has risen marginally to 3.24% in October mainly account of surge in price of food items. "The YoY inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW, consumer price index for industrial workers, stood at 3.24% for October, 2017, as compared to 2.89% for the previous month (September 2017) and 3.35% during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Labour Ministry statement said.

    Food inflation stood at 2.26% against 1.30% in September and 2.99% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Food group contributed 1.94 percentage points to the total change. The All-India CPI-IW for October, 2017 increased by 2 points and pegged at 287.

  • Dec 01, 05:36 PM (IST)

    With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu

    Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.

    Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.

  • Dec 01, 05:35 PM (IST)

  • Dec 01, 05:31 PM (IST)

    After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah's faith questioned. Raj Babbar, on Friday, said that Shah is a Jain, not Hindu.

  • Dec 01, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Madame Tussauds launched in Delhi! Check exclusive pictures from inside the wax museum.

  • Dec 01, 05:15 PM (IST)

    One of India's neighbours had made terrorism a "state policy" and was training, funding and abetting terrorists to send them to this country, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.   Hitting out at Pakistan without naming it, the vice president said it was combining terrorism with religion and creating divisions among the people.   Addressing troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) at their camp on the occasion of the force's 52nd Raising Day, Naidu said India does not see a terrorist from the prism of any religion and such a mercenary is an enemy of mankind.

  • Dec 01, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Burqa-clad Taliban militants today stormed an agriculture training institute in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar and opened indiscriminate fire, killing at least 12 people, half of them students, before being shot dead by security forces.   The three heavily armed militants, who arrived on an auto rickshaw, attacked the students' hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on the University Road in the city, the capital of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.   The institute was closed for the Eid-e-Milad holiday, but about 70 students were present in the hostel. The militants stormed the building by firing automatic weapons, creating panic, officials said.

  • Dec 01, 05:03 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Govt approves launch of National Nutrition Mission

    The government has approved the launch of the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) to tackle the problems of under-nutrition, low birthweight and stunting, with a budget of Rs 9,046 crore for a period of three years. The mission, commencing 2017-18, has a target to reduce under-nutrition and low birthweight by 2% each year.

    It will strive to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4% as per the National Family Health Survey-4 to 25% by 2022. It also aims to bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls by 3% per year. More than 10 crore people will benefit from the programme, according to an official statement.

  • Dec 01, 04:18 PM (IST)

    Gold sheds Rs 150 on weak global cues, tepid demand

    Gold tumbled by Rs 150 to Rs 30,250 per 10 gram at the bullion market, hit by a subdued trend overseas and falling demand from local jewellers. Silver too faced selling pressure and lost Rs 125 to Rs 39,200 per kg. Traders said the global weakness of precious metals as higher dollar against a basket of currencies overseas dented safe haven appeal of gold, dampened sentiments. Globally, gold fell 0.69% to $1,274.60 an ounce in New York on Thursday.

    A considerable drop in demand from jewellers and retailers at existing levels too hit the sentiment, they said. In the national capital, 99.9% and 99.5% purity gold drifted lower by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,250 and Rs 30,100 per 10 gram, respectively. The yellow metal had lost Rs 120 on Thursday.

    Sovereign however traded flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight gram in scattered deals. In sync with overall trend, silver ready slipped by Rs 125 to Rs 39,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 210 to Rs 37,710 per kg. Silver coins also came under some pressure and fell by Rs 1,000 to trade at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

  • Dec 01, 04:15 PM (IST)

  • Dec 01, 04:14 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 04:13 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 04:11 PM (IST)

    UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders, reports PTI. He also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban. "Today's results (in UP) have only reaffirmed it," he said.

  • Dec 01, 04:01 PM (IST)

    LT Foods to invest $20m for branding, expansion in Europe

    Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods will invest $20 million for branding and expansion in Europe, as it eyes a six times increase in sales from the branded segment over the next four years. The company is extensively working on expanding its geographical footprints and product portfolio in these markets and plans to invest $20 million with increased sales from the current 5,000 tonne to 30,000 tonnes in the branded segment over the next four years, it said in a statement.

    LT Foods, which sells basmati rice under Daawat brand, has been focusing on Europe as the next growth region and has recently opened a new plant in Rotterdam, Netherlands to cater to both Europe and UK. "In the next two years we are eyeing to gain 5% market share in the branded segment of this region with distribution expansion and continuous brand investments. This will help to take the growth to the next level and achieve theaspired targets," LT Foods Chairman Vijay Kumar Arora said.

  • Dec 01, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Escorts tractor sales in Nov rise 6.5% to 5,119 units

    Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery reported a 6.51% increase in its tractor sales at 5,119 units for November. The company had sold 4,806 tractors in the same month a year ago. Domestic tractor sales during the month stood at 4,941 units as against 4,698 units in November last year, up 5.2%, it said in a BSE filing. Exports during the period grew 64.8% at 178 units compared to 108 in November 2016. The company has sold 53,243 units in 2017-18 so far.

  • Dec 01, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's Labs gets first cycle nod for psoriasis treatment cream

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received first cycle new drug application (NDA) approval from the US health regulator for its psoriasis treatment Impoyz cream, reports PTI. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, has received its fifth consecutive, first-cycle NDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Proprietary Products Group, it said in a statement. Impoyz (clobetasol propionate) Cream is a high potency topical steroid approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older, it added. Psoriasis affects around 7.5 million people in the US.

  • Dec 01, 03:37 PM (IST)

  • Dec 01, 03:37 PM (IST)

  • Dec 01, 03:36 PM (IST)

  • Dec 01, 03:29 PM (IST)

    MNS-Nirupam feud worsens; Mumbai Congress office vandalised

    The feud between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Mumbai Congress unit chief Sanjay Nirupam over the hawkers issue today took a violent turn after MNS workers allegedly vandalised the MRCC office in Mumbai. The MNS claimed responsibility for the attack at the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

    "The MNS has carried out a 'surgical strike' on Nirupam's office. (It is) tit for tat," MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said. Nirupam had come out in support of hawkers against whom the MNS had launched an agitation follwing a stampede at the Elphinstone railway station on September 29. Nirupam and the MNS workers had later clashed in north Mumbai.

    "The incident occurred at around 11.30 am. Two persons entered the MRCC office and vandalised it with the help of paver blocks and stones," a police official said. The windows and glasses of Nirupam's cabin were damaged, he said.

  • Dec 01, 03:13 PM (IST)

    M&M sales up 18% YoY to 38,570 units in November

    Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported 18% YoY increase in total sales at 38,570 units in November. It had sold 32,564 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, its sales grew 21% YoY to 36,039 units last month compared to 29,869 in November 2016. Exports declined 6% to 2,531 units against 2,695 units in the year-ago month.

    Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, increased 21% YoY to 16,030 units compared to 13,198 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales was up 22% YoY to 15,554 units in November against 12,718 units in the year-ago period.

  • Dec 01, 02:55 PM (IST)

    China's banking regulator cracks down on riskier borrowing, says it will clean up existing micro loans

    China’s banking regulator said it will clean up existing micro loans after it suspended its approval for new micro loan firms, amid a crackdown on riskier borrowing, reports Reuters. The regulator is also taking measures to curb the rampant growth of cash loans and financial institutions must be licensed for cash lending, Feng Yan, vice chief of Financial Inclusion Affairs Department of the China Banking Regulatory Commission said. Feng also said new rules on micro loans and cash loans will be issued soon.

  • Dec 01, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 02:38 PM (IST)

    India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani

    The Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country's rise will be higher than China's by the middle of 21st century, Reliance Industries Chairman and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani said. At the HT Leadership Summit, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about India - then a $500-billion economy - hitting $5 trillion in 20 years. "Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," he said. India's GDP size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world.

  • Dec 01, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Centre's green panel gives nod to GSPC's drilling project

    The Centre's green panel has given environment clearance to Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for drilling and development of 19 exploratory wells at its Ahmedabad block in Gujarat, reports PTI. As per the proposal, the company will drill 14 wells and develop five already drilled ones by setting up a production facility.

    The approval came after an Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on industry, set up by the Environment Ministry, examined GSPC's proposal in a meeting recently. After a detailed discussion, the EAC recommended grant of environment clearance to GSPC's project, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting. The company has informed that the cost of drilling one well will be Rs 5 crore and the cost of a production facility would be Rs 1-2 crore.

  • Dec 01, 02:24 PM (IST)

    TeamLease completes 40.2% stake acquisition in Schoolguru

    Staffing firm TeamLease Services said it has completed the 40.2% stake acquisition in online learning company Schoolguru Eduserve, a move that will accelerate TeamLease's employability strategy. Accordingly, Schoolguru Eduserve becomes an associate company of TeamLease Services from today. On November 8, TeamLease Services had announced the said stake acquisition in Schoolguru Eduserve for Rs 13.53 crore.

  • Dec 01, 02:22 PM (IST)
