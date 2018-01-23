News Live: Republicans, Democrats reach deal to end US govt shutdown

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Republicans, Democrats reach deal to end US govt shutdown
Congress voted on Monday to end a three-day US government shutdown, approving another short-term funding bill as Democrats accepted promises from Republicans for a broad debate later on the future of young illegal immigrants, reports Reuters. The fourth temporary funding bill since October easily passed the Senate and the House of Representatives. That sent it to the White House, which said President Donald Trump was expected to sign the bill, a product chiefly of negotiations among Senate leaders.
Enactment by Trump of the bill will allow the government to reopen fully on Tuesday and keep the lights on through February 8, when Congress will have to revisit the budget and immigration policy, two disparate issues that have become closely linked. The House approved the funding bill by a vote of 266-150 just hours after it passed the Senate by a vote of 81-18.
India means business: Modi tells global CEOs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presented an exciting opportunity for global businesses, reports PTI. Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India. After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos.
German authorities tell Audi to recall 127,000 diesels
A spokeswomen for Germany's transport ministry says Volkswagen's Audi brand is being told to recall 127,000 cars diesel cars that reduce emissions controls when not being tested, reports AP. Ministry spokeswoman Svenja Friedrich said the motor transport agency had examined Audi diesel engines designed to meet the latest Euro VI emissions standard and found that under real driving conditions there was "no reduction" of harmful nitrogen oxides. She said 77,600 of the cars were registered in Germany and that the affected models were: the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, SQ5 and Q7.
The SGX Nifty is trading mildly higher at 10,999. It hit an intra-day high of 11,010.50 and a low of 10,980.50.