IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Reliance is the creation of one individual - my father, says Mukesh Ambani

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 23, 09:05 PM (IST)
  • Dec 23, 07:41 PM (IST)

    My father is a timeless legend and inspiration to every Indian. We shall forever remain true to his vision and ideals: Mukesh Ambani

  • Dec 23, 07:20 PM (IST)

    Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani," says Mukesh Ambani. 

  • Dec 23, 09:14 PM (IST)

    As we step into our golden decade, we seek Dhirubhai's blessings. In the eyes of young members of the Reliance family I see the same spark that he ignited forty years ago: Nita Ambani

  • Dec 23, 09:14 PM (IST)

  • Dec 23, 08:48 PM (IST)

    WATCH: RIL@40 celebrations 

  • Dec 23, 08:46 PM (IST)

    RIL@40 celebrations: Shah Rukh Khan speaks at the event

  • Dec 23, 07:37 PM (IST)

    RIL@40 celebrations: Live  

  • Dec 23, 07:34 PM (IST)

    Today let us also remember with gratitude all those who worked with Dhirubhai. These great pioneers of Reliance never lacked ambition, passion, dedication, humility, indomitable commitment and also dream to make Reliance the Pride of India: Mukesh Ambani 

  • Dec 23, 07:24 PM (IST)

    Amitabh Bachchan salutes the spirit of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and says he played a massive role in the rise and success of Indian enterprises in the global stage.  

  • Dec 23, 07:16 PM (IST)

    It is because of him that Reliance has grown from 1 employee to over 250,000 today, from an initial investment of Rs 1000 to a company of over Rs 6 lakh crore, and from operations in only one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh villages: Mukesh Ambani

  • Dec 23, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Before starting the celebrations, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani remembers the man who made Reliance. “Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. We owe to him all the progress we have made in the last forty years. Reliance stands on his strong and ever-supportive shoulders,” he says.

  • Dec 23, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Reliance Industries - an enterprise that started with just one thousand rupees, today it has turned into a Rs 6 lakh crore company: Isha Ambani. 

  • Dec 23, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Way back in 1977, when Dhirubhai was starting Reliance he reached out to the common man of India and said “Profits will be ours. The loss mine”. This is wisdom that no business school will ever teach us: Isha Ambani  

  • Dec 23, 06:57 PM (IST)

    Akash and Isha Ambani invite on stage their grandmother, Kokilaben, along with their brother Anant. Together, they light a diya on stage.

  • Dec 23, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Akash and Isha Ambani are on the stage to welcome the Reliance family to the 40 year celebrations. 

  • Dec 23, 06:21 PM (IST)

    A new Congress leadership has emerged. We will perform even better next time. BJP and PM Modi ran a defamation campaign against Gujarat Congress leaders: Rahul Gandhi 

  • Dec 23, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony for the post of Chief Minister in Gujarat will be on 26 December; PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be present on the occasion, tweets Doordarshan News 

  • Dec 23, 05:40 PM (IST)

    The stage is set for the Reliance Family Day. Stay tuned for more updates 

    We will move high court against CBI court order convicting Lalu Prasad in fodder scam case: RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (PTI)

    Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted

    A special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

    CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

    Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

    A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

