News Live: Reliance is the creation of one individual - my father, says Mukesh Ambani

My father is a timeless legend and inspiration to every Indian. We shall forever remain true to his vision and ideals: Mukesh Ambani
Dec 23, 07:20 PM (IST)
Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani," says Mukesh Ambani.
Dec 23, 09:14 PM (IST)
As we step into our golden decade, we seek Dhirubhai's blessings. In the eyes of young members of the Reliance family I see the same spark that he ignited forty years ago: Nita Ambani
Dec 23, 09:14 PM (IST)
As we step into our golden decade, we seek Dhirubhai's blessings. In the eyes of young members of the Reliance family I see the same spark that he ignited forty years ago: Nita Ambani
Dec 23, 08:48 PM (IST)
WATCH: RIL@40 celebrations
Dec 23, 08:46 PM (IST)
RIL@40 celebrations: Shah Rukh Khan speaks at the event
Dec 23, 07:37 PM (IST)
RIL@40 celebrations: Live
Dec 23, 07:34 PM (IST)
Today let us also remember with gratitude all those who worked with Dhirubhai. These great pioneers of Reliance never lacked ambition, passion, dedication, humility, indomitable commitment and also dream to make Reliance the Pride of India: Mukesh Ambani
Dec 23, 07:24 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan salutes the spirit of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and says he played a massive role in the rise and success of Indian enterprises in the global stage.
Dec 23, 07:16 PM (IST)
It is because of him that Reliance has grown from 1 employee to over 250,000 today, from an initial investment of Rs 1000 to a company of over Rs 6 lakh crore, and from operations in only one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh villages: Mukesh Ambani
Dec 23, 07:12 PM (IST)
Before starting the celebrations, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani remembers the man who made Reliance. “Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. We owe to him all the progress we have made in the last forty years. Reliance stands on his strong and ever-supportive shoulders,” he says.
Dec 23, 07:08 PM (IST)
Reliance Industries - an enterprise that started with just one thousand rupees, today it has turned into a Rs 6 lakh crore company: Isha Ambani.
Dec 23, 07:08 PM (IST)
Way back in 1977, when Dhirubhai was starting Reliance he reached out to the common man of India and said “Profits will be ours. The loss mine”. This is wisdom that no business school will ever teach us: Isha Ambani
Dec 23, 06:57 PM (IST)
Akash and Isha Ambani invite on stage their grandmother, Kokilaben, along with their brother Anant. Together, they light a diya on stage.
Dec 23, 06:55 PM (IST)
Akash and Isha Ambani are on the stage to welcome the Reliance family to the 40 year celebrations.
Dec 23, 06:21 PM (IST)
A new Congress leadership has emerged. We will perform even better next time. BJP and PM Modi ran a defamation campaign against Gujarat Congress leaders: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 23, 06:16 PM (IST)
Swearing-in ceremony for the post of Chief Minister in Gujarat will be on 26 December; PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be present on the occasion, tweets Doordarshan News
We will move high court against CBI court order convicting Lalu Prasad in fodder scam case: RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (PTI)
Dec 23, 05:22 PM (IST)
The alliance between Congress and Lalu Yadav's party is an alliance of corruption,connivance and cheating the people of India, it is clear from the verdict of the court: Union Minister JP Nadda #FodderScamVerdictpic.twitter.com/5ryeV6rXIQ
Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win
Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment.
I believe in judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us were set aside: Manoj Jha, RJD after Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction in #FodderScampic.twitter.com/V1tuuFaB6k
Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani," says Mukesh Ambani.
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted
A special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.
CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.
Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.
A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.
Former cricketer Saba Karim appointed as General Manager (Cricket Operations) of BCCI
Nearly 90 dead in Philippine mudslides, flooding as storm hits: officials
A tropical storm in the Philippines triggered mudslides and flooding that killed nearly 90 people, while dozens are missing, police and disaster officials said on Saturday. The casualties, most of them inflicted late on Friday, were all on the main southern island of Mindanao, they said.
Antrix-Devas deal case: Former ISRO chairperson granted bail
Former ISRO chairperson G Madhavan Nair has been granted bail by a Delhi court in relation to the Antrix-Devas deal case for allegedly causing loss of Rs 578 crore to the tax payer.
Fodder case verdict postponed to 3 pm; Lalu Prasad in court premises
Verdict in the fodder scam Deoghar Treasury case has been postponed to 3 pm. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav has already reached the special CBI court in Ranchi. He is being accompanied by his younger son Tejashwi Prasad, according to News18.
Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat today, to meet Congress MLAs, party workers
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Gujarat today to hold review meetings with newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and party workers following Gujarat assembly election results. He is also expected to visit the Somnath temple.
Trump signs tax reform bill, says fulfilled Christmas promise
Donald Trump on Friday signed into law USD 1.5 trillion tax bill, that makes sweeping overhaul of the tax system for the first time in over 30 years. The formal signing happened days after the Republican plan was adopted by Congress in a major political victory for the US President.
Fodder Scam verdict today: All eyes on Lalu Prasad Yadav
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is set to pronounce the verdict in the second of six cases in Bihar’s fodder scam in which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused.
