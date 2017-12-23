News Live: Reliance is the creation of one individual - my father, says Mukesh Ambani

Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted

A special CBI court today convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others in a fodder scam case while acquitting six including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

A charge sheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.