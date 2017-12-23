App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Highlights: Record 77% polling in Chennai's RK Nagar, highest since 2011

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 21, 07:31 PM (IST)

    'Make in India' will create 10 crore new jobs by 2020, reports ANI

     Modi government’s flagship initiative for job creation and skill enhancement, 'Make in India' will create 10 crore new jobs by 2020, said NITI Aayog Director General-DMEO and Adviser, Anil Srivastava.

     "We are in the midst of fourth technological revolution where there is lot of integration of technology that is taking place. With Make in India, we are targeting on generating 10 core new jobs by 2020," Srivastava told ANI. 

  • Dec 21, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    # Raja, Kanimozhi, corporate honchos walk free in 2G cases. Telecom Minister says fate of cancelled telecom licences depends on CBI’s next step. CBI to appeal verdict
    # Record 77% polling in Chennai's RK Nagar, highest since 2011
    # 'Make in India' will create 10 crore new jobs by 2020: NITI Aayog official 
    Lodha Developers looking to raise up to $1bn via IPO, reports Reuters
    India likely to be $6.5-7 trillion economy by 2030: Bibek Debroy

  • Dec 21, 09:42 PM (IST)

    Mahindra Group invests in Finland start-up

    The Mahindra Group today announced an investment of 200,000 euros in a Finnish start-up which won a competition run by the Indian conglomerate in search for the next big idea.

    Medixine, which has a suite of cloud software programs that provide e-services to patients and help them become active players in their own care instead of being passive targets, won the Mahindra Group’s 'Avatar Hunt'. (PTI)

  • Dec 21, 09:22 PM (IST)

    Vyapam scam: CBI hands out DVDs of charge sheet to accused

    The CBI has handed over DVDs, instead of hard copies, of its charge sheet to 491 accused in the case related to the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Medical Test (PMT) 2013, a part of the Vyapam admission and recruitment scam.

    "We have handed over charge sheets in DVDs, each containing around 39,500 pages including enclosures, to the accused or their advocates in the special CBI court," special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI today. (PTI)

  • Dec 21, 09:00 PM (IST)

    BJP may pick an MLA as new Himachal Pradesh CM

    The BJP, which returned to power in Himachal Pradesh with a thumping majority, may pick one of its MLAs as the state's new chief minister, with five- time MLA Jairam Thakur being seen as a frontrunner, according to indications today.

    Union ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Narendra Singh Tomar, who are BJP's central observers, reached Shimla today to hold consultations with the newly elected party MLAs to elicit their views and arrive at a consensus on the name of a new chief minister.

    BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal had suffered a shocking defeat in the polls. (PTI)

  • Dec 21, 08:45 PM (IST)

    Azim Premji Trust sells 2.73% stake in Wipro

    IT major Wipro today said Azim Premji Trust, along with other promoter entities, has sold its 2.73 percent stake for more than Rs 5,700 crore in the recently concluded buyback offer.

    Azim Premji Trust along with nine other promoter entities -- who were persons acting in concert (PAC) -- offloaded a little over 17.96 crore shares during the buyback that closed on December 13. (PTI)

  • Dec 21, 08:32 PM (IST)

    RK Nagar bypoll ends peacefully; more than 60% turnout recorded

    Polling passed off peacefully at the RK Nagar Assembly constituency here on Thursday, with an estimated 60 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise by 3 pm in the prestigious bypoll.

    Election officials said the final voting figure is expected later tonight as many people were still waiting to cast their votes at 5 pm.

    The constituency had fallen vacant following the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)

  • Dec 21, 08:15 PM (IST)

    Punjab Congress MPs raise forced conversions in Pakistan issue with Swaraj

    A delegation of Congress MPs from Punjab led by state party chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar today raised the issue of alleged "forced" conversion of Sikhs in Pakistan with External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)

  • Dec 21, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to chair his first CWC meeting as Congress chief on Friday

    Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Friday, his first as Congress president.

    The CWC will accord a warm welcome to the new president and likely discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress's strong performance in the

    Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future.

    Party sources said the 2G spectrum case judgement acquitting all the accused is also likely to be discussed. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the alleged scamto the hilt while mounting a fierce campaign against the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

  • Dec 21, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Air India's operational profit rises to Rs 215 crore in 2016-17

    Air India's operational profit rose to Rs 215 crore and net losses narrowed to Rs 3,643 crore in 2016-17, according to the government.

    To revive the loss-making national carrier, the government is working on the modalities for its strategic disinvestment while Ernst & Young LLP has been appointed as the transaction advisor.

    According to provisional figures mentioned in a written reply given by union minister Jayant Sinha in the Lok Sabha, the airline has increased its operational profit to Rs 215 crore in the last financial year. 

  • Dec 21, 06:54 PM (IST)
  • Dec 21, 06:49 PM (IST)
  • Dec 21, 06:42 PM (IST)
  • Dec 21, 06:11 PM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu: Voting for Chennai's RK Nagar bypoll concludes, tweets ANI

  • Dec 21, 05:59 PM (IST)
  • Dec 21, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Government has decided to impose 30% import duty on chana and masoor with immediate effect. Their production is expected to be high during the forthcoming rabi season and cheap imports, if allowed unabated are likely to adversely affect farmers: Finance Ministry

  • Dec 21, 05:40 PM (IST)

    Gravitational wave detector to be built in India by 2025

    A new LIGO gravitational wave detector to measure ripples in the fabric of space and time is set to be built in India by 2025, in collaboration with universities from across the globe.

    The new Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detector will add to the two already operational in the US.  

    The LIGO detectors discovered the first gravitational waves produced by two giant merging blackholes last year. The research won a Nobel Prize in Physics this year.

    The location for the new detector in India has been selected, and the acquisition has started, said Somak Raychaudhury, Director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune. However, the site has not been revealed yet.

  • Dec 21, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Airline industry's turnover touched Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2015-16

    The turnover of Indian airline industry was estimated to be around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2015 -16 period, union minister Jayant Sinha said today.

    To a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the civil aviation sector has achieved parity with the Railways in terms of turnover and the number of passengers carried, he said no specific survey has been done in this regard. 

  • Dec 21, 05:08 PM (IST)

    No study on effects of demonetisation on reality prices: Government

    The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has not carried out any study to ascertain whether demonetisation brought down realty prices, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

    In a written reply, Union minister Hardeep Singh said that there was also no study to find out whether launch of new projects dipped after the announcement of demonetisation.

    To a query whether it is a fact that high currency note ban had helped in reducing real estate prices by 5-10 percent, Puri said, "No such study has been carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs." 

  • Dec 21, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Accenture sees AI adding a whopping $957 billion to India’s GDP by 2035

    American tech major Accenture has said artificial intelligence (AI) alone will contribute a whopping USD 957 billion to the gross domestic product by 2035 when the domestic economy is slated to touch the USD 10 trillion-mark by many estimates.

    "Artificial intelligence could add USD 957 billion to the economy by changing the nature of work to create better outcomes for businesses and the society," Accenture said in a report today.

    The report said the emerging technological area will add 1.3 per cent to the economy per annum, which will lift up the national income by 15 per cent by 2035. 

  • Dec 21, 04:01 PM (IST)

  • Dec 21, 03:55 PM (IST)

    HDFC Capital closes $1bn affordable housing fund

    HDFC Capital Advisors, an arm of mortgage leader HDFC, has closed its second affordable housing fund, creating a $1-billion corpus, the lion's share of which is flowing in from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, reports PTI. With the latest round of funding commitment from the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, and those from HDFC which is the sponsor, the fund has raised $550 million as the corpus.

    Called HDFC Capital affordable real estate fund-2, it will be combined with the first fund raised in 2016 together creating a $1-billion corpus targeted at affordable and mid-income residential projects in  top 15 cities, HDFC said in a statement. The new funds will have a development footprint of 75 million sq ft across affordable and mid-income residential projects in the leading 15 cities over the next two-three years, it added.

    The main objective of this fund, headed by Vipul Roongta, Chief Executive of HDFC Capital Advisors, is to provide long-term equity or mezzanine capital to marquee developers at the land and pre-approval stage to develop affordable and mid-income housing.

  • Dec 21, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Havells enters water purifier segment

    Consumer electrical goods maker Havells announced its foray into the water purifier segment with the launch of six products priced between Rs 10,499-23,999. The company has set up a plant to roll out water purifiers at its Haridwar-based unit, which is a part of Rs 100 crore capex, said a top company official.

  • Dec 21, 03:49 PM (IST)

    RK Nagar bypoll: Polling progressed at a brisk pace in the RK Nagar assembly constituency, with an estimated 41% of the electorate casting their votes by 1pm in the prestigious by-election. Election authorities said 41.6% of the 2,28,234 voters in the constituency exercised their franchise by 1pm and there were no reports of any untoward incident so far.

  • Dec 21, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Telecom Minister says fate of cancelled telecom licences depends on CBI’s next step

    Fate of the 122 telecom licences of eight operators that were cancelled in 2012 will be decided based on the investigative agencies' take on acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum case, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said. The 2001 'first-come-first-serve' policy was altered to 'first-come-first-pay' in 2008, he said, reacting to the court verdict.

    Spectrum was allocated through auction thereafter and the collections during NDA rule were 10% higher than the UPA regime, he said, adding Rs 1.9 lakh crore was raised from spectrum auction since 2015. NDA government raised Rs 65,789 crore from 2016, he said. Asked about the 122 licences sold to companies including the local joint ventures of Norway's Telenor, UAE's Etisalat and Russia's Sistema, he said the government will take a call based on report of the investigative agencies, but did not elaborate.

  • Dec 21, 03:44 PM (IST)

    CBI to appeal against 2G case verdict acquitting all accused

    The CBI said it would file an appeal against the 2G scam case verdict by a special court, which acquitted all the 16 accused rejecting the case presented by the agency, reports PTI. The agency, which normally takes months to "study" court orders before proceeding to file an appeal in higher court, declared within hours of the verdict that "it has been prima facie examined".

    "The judgement relating to the 2G scam case of today has been prima facie examined and it appears that the evidence adduced to substantiate the charges by the prosecution has not been appreciated in its proper perspective by the learned court. The CBI will be taking necessary legal remedies in the matter," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. Asked whether an appeal would be filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the verdict, the spokesperson replied in the affirmative.

  • Dec 21, 03:42 PM (IST)

    ABB India wins Rs 134cr order from railways

    ABB India said it has bagged Rs 134 crore traction equipment order from the Indian Railways. "ABB India has won an order worth Rs 134 crore to supply state-of-the-art traction equipment for electric locomotives, manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW)," it said in a statement. It said the company will deliver traction converters, stand-alone auxiliary converters and vehicle control units for 64 electric locomotives which will be used for passenger and freight operations. They will be locally manufactured at ABB's Nelamangala production unit in Bengaluru.

  • Dec 21, 03:32 PM (IST)

    In-principle approval for 19 greenfield airports given: Govt

    The government has given "in-principle" approval for 19 greenfield airports, of which some would be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP), the Lok Sabha was informed today. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the country's civil aviation sector was growing leaps and bounds but the safety of air passengers will never be compromised.

    Emphasising that air travel is growing leaps and bounds, Raju said during Question Hour that the number of aircraft in the country was around 548 compared to about 395 in 2014. Since the government came to power in 2014, around 50 aircraft is being added every year, he told PTI. 

  • Dec 21, 02:57 PM (IST)

    India imposes 30% import tax on chickpea, red lentils

    India imposed a 30% tax on import of chickpea and red lentils, the government said in a statement on Thursday, as the world’s biggest importer of pulses tries to support local farmers. This comes as the prices of both commodities are trading below the government-set levels in the local market. The south Asian country imports chickpea mainly from Australia, Russia and Tanzania, while red lentils, also known massor, from Canada and the United States.

  • Dec 21, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Car ploughs into pedestrians in Australia's Melbourne, up to 14 hurt

    A car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday, injuring up to 14 people, police said, adding they had arrested the driver and a second man, reports Reuters. Police said the motive for the incident was not known but it had chilling echoes of several attacks by Islamist militants in various parts of the world over the past year or two. “We believe based on what we’ve seen that it was a deliberate act,” Victoria Police Commander Russell Barrett said. “The motivations are unknown,” Barrett said. Police had arrested two men but that they had not been charged, he said.

