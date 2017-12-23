News Highlights: Record 77% polling in Chennai's RK Nagar, highest since 2011

'Make in India' will create 10 crore new jobs by 2020, reports ANI
Modi government’s flagship initiative for job creation and skill enhancement, 'Make in India' will create 10 crore new jobs by 2020, said NITI Aayog Director General-DMEO and Adviser, Anil Srivastava.
"We are in the midst of fourth technological revolution where there is lot of integration of technology that is taking place. With Make in India, we are targeting on generating 10 core new jobs by 2020," Srivastava told ANI.
Dec 21, 03:36 PM (IST)
Dec 21, 09:42 PM (IST)
Mahindra Group invests in Finland start-up
The Mahindra Group today announced an investment of 200,000 euros in a Finnish start-up which won a competition run by the Indian conglomerate in search for the next big idea.
Medixine, which has a suite of cloud software programs that provide e-services to patients and help them become active players in their own care instead of being passive targets, won the Mahindra Group’s 'Avatar Hunt'. (PTI)
Dec 21, 09:22 PM (IST)
Vyapam scam: CBI hands out DVDs of charge sheet to accused
The CBI has handed over DVDs, instead of hard copies, of its charge sheet to 491 accused in the case related to the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Medical Test (PMT) 2013, a part of the Vyapam admission and recruitment scam.
"We have handed over charge sheets in DVDs, each containing around 39,500 pages including enclosures, to the accused or their advocates in the special CBI court," special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI today. (PTI)
Dec 21, 09:00 PM (IST)
BJP may pick an MLA as new Himachal Pradesh CM
The BJP, which returned to power in Himachal Pradesh with a thumping majority, may pick one of its MLAs as the state's new chief minister, with five- time MLA Jairam Thakur being seen as a frontrunner, according to indications today.
Union ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Narendra Singh Tomar, who are BJP's central observers, reached Shimla today to hold consultations with the newly elected party MLAs to elicit their views and arrive at a consensus on the name of a new chief minister.
BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal had suffered a shocking defeat in the polls. (PTI)
Dec 21, 08:45 PM (IST)
Azim Premji Trust sells 2.73% stake in Wipro
IT major Wipro today said Azim Premji Trust, along with other promoter entities, has sold its 2.73 percent stake for more than Rs 5,700 crore in the recently concluded buyback offer.
Azim Premji Trust along with nine other promoter entities -- who were persons acting in concert (PAC) -- offloaded a little over 17.96 crore shares during the buyback that closed on December 13. (PTI)
Dec 21, 08:32 PM (IST)
RK Nagar bypoll ends peacefully; more than 60% turnout recorded
Polling passed off peacefully at the RK Nagar Assembly constituency here on Thursday, with an estimated 60 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise by 3 pm in the prestigious bypoll.
Election officials said the final voting figure is expected later tonight as many people were still waiting to cast their votes at 5 pm.
The constituency had fallen vacant following the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
Dec 21, 08:15 PM (IST)
Punjab Congress MPs raise forced conversions in Pakistan issue with Swaraj
A delegation of Congress MPs from Punjab led by state party chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar today raised the issue of alleged "forced" conversion of Sikhs in Pakistan with External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
Dec 21, 07:56 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to chair his first CWC meeting as Congress chief on Friday
Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Friday, his first as Congress president.
The CWC will accord a warm welcome to the new president and likely discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress's strong performance in the
Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future.
Party sources said the 2G spectrum case judgement acquitting all the accused is also likely to be discussed. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the alleged scamto the hilt while mounting a fierce campaign against the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Dec 21, 07:39 PM (IST)
Air India's operational profit rises to Rs 215 crore in 2016-17
Air India's operational profit rose to Rs 215 crore and net losses narrowed to Rs 3,643 crore in 2016-17, according to the government.
To revive the loss-making national carrier, the government is working on the modalities for its strategic disinvestment while Ernst & Young LLP has been appointed as the transaction advisor.
According to provisional figures mentioned in a written reply given by union minister Jayant Sinha in the Lok Sabha, the airline has increased its operational profit to Rs 215 crore in the last financial year.
Dec 21, 06:54 PM (IST)
#BREAKING - China rejects India's assertion that moves at the UN to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist were blocked due to narrow political considerations, says it acted in a "candid way" over the issue based on rules and procedures. pic.twitter.com/uJZZBxIQxK
Tamil Nadu: Voting for Chennai's RK Nagar bypoll concludes, tweets ANI
Dec 21, 05:59 PM (IST)
Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage ) Bill, 2017 & OBC Commission Constitutional Status (123rd Constitution Amendment) Bill, 2017 to be introduced in Parliament next week: Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/LmAGM0Fz7z
Government has decided to impose 30% import duty on chana and masoor with immediate effect. Their production is expected to be high during the forthcoming rabi season and cheap imports, if allowed unabated are likely to adversely affect farmers: Finance Ministry
Dec 21, 05:40 PM (IST)
Gravitational wave detector to be built in India by 2025
A new LIGO gravitational wave detector to measure ripples in the fabric of space and time is set to be built in India by 2025, in collaboration with universities from across the globe.
The new Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detector will add to the two already operational in the US.
The LIGO detectors discovered the first gravitational waves produced by two giant merging blackholes last year. The research won a Nobel Prize in Physics this year.
The location for the new detector in India has been selected, and the acquisition has started, said Somak Raychaudhury, Director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune. However, the site has not been revealed yet.
Dec 21, 05:26 PM (IST)
Airline industry's turnover touched Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2015-16
The turnover of Indian airline industry was estimated to be around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2015 -16 period, union minister Jayant Sinha said today.
To a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the civil aviation sector has achieved parity with the Railways in terms of turnover and the number of passengers carried, he said no specific survey has been done in this regard.
Dec 21, 05:08 PM (IST)
No study on effects of demonetisation on reality prices: Government
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has not carried out any study to ascertain whether demonetisation brought down realty prices, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply, Union minister Hardeep Singh said that there was also no study to find out whether launch of new projects dipped after the announcement of demonetisation.
To a query whether it is a fact that high currency note ban had helped in reducing real estate prices by 5-10 percent, Puri said, "No such study has been carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs."
Dec 21, 04:52 PM (IST)
Accenture sees AI adding a whopping $957 billion to India’s GDP by 2035
American tech major Accenture has said artificial intelligence (AI) alone will contribute a whopping USD 957 billion to the gross domestic product by 2035 when the domestic economy is slated to touch the USD 10 trillion-mark by many estimates.
"Artificial intelligence could add USD 957 billion to the economy by changing the nature of work to create better outcomes for businesses and the society," Accenture said in a report today.
The report said the emerging technological area will add 1.3 per cent to the economy per annum, which will lift up the national income by 15 per cent by 2035.
Dec 21, 04:01 PM (IST)
Dec 21, 03:55 PM (IST)
HDFC Capital closes $1bn affordable housing fund
HDFC Capital Advisors, an arm of mortgage leader HDFC, has closed its second affordable housing fund, creating a $1-billion corpus, the lion's share of which is flowing in from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, reports PTI. With the latest round of funding commitment from the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, and those from HDFC which is the sponsor, the fund has raised $550 million as the corpus.
Called HDFC Capital affordable real estate fund-2, it will be combined with the first fund raised in 2016 together creating a $1-billion corpus targeted at affordable and mid-income residential projects in top 15 cities, HDFC said in a statement. The new funds will have a development footprint of 75 million sq ft across affordable and mid-income residential projects in the leading 15 cities over the next two-three years, it added.
The main objective of this fund, headed by Vipul Roongta, Chief Executive of HDFC Capital Advisors, is to provide long-term equity or mezzanine capital to marquee developers at the land and pre-approval stage to develop affordable and mid-income housing.
Dec 21, 03:51 PM (IST)
Havells enters water purifier segment
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells announced its foray into the water purifier segment with the launch of six products priced between Rs 10,499-23,999. The company has set up a plant to roll out water purifiers at its Haridwar-based unit, which is a part of Rs 100 crore capex, said a top company official.
Dec 21, 03:49 PM (IST)
RK Nagar bypoll: Polling progressed at a brisk pace in the RK Nagar assembly constituency, with an estimated 41% of the electorate casting their votes by 1pm in the prestigious by-election. Election authorities said 41.6% of the 2,28,234 voters in the constituency exercised their franchise by 1pm and there were no reports of any untoward incident so far.
Dec 21, 03:47 PM (IST)
Telecom Minister says fate of cancelled telecom licences depends on CBI’s next step
Fate of the 122 telecom licences of eight operators that were cancelled in 2012 will be decided based on the investigative agencies' take on acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum case, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said. The 2001 'first-come-first-serve' policy was altered to 'first-come-first-pay' in 2008, he said, reacting to the court verdict.
Spectrum was allocated through auction thereafter and the collections during NDA rule were 10% higher than the UPA regime, he said, adding Rs 1.9 lakh crore was raised from spectrum auction since 2015. NDA government raised Rs 65,789 crore from 2016, he said. Asked about the 122 licences sold to companies including the local joint ventures of Norway's Telenor, UAE's Etisalat and Russia's Sistema, he said the government will take a call based on report of the investigative agencies, but did not elaborate.
Dec 21, 03:44 PM (IST)
CBI to appeal against 2G case verdict acquitting all accused
The CBI said it would file an appeal against the 2G scam case verdict by a special court, which acquitted all the 16 accused rejecting the case presented by the agency, reports PTI. The agency, which normally takes months to "study" court orders before proceeding to file an appeal in higher court, declared within hours of the verdict that "it has been prima facie examined".
"The judgement relating to the 2G scam case of today has been prima facie examined and it appears that the evidence adduced to substantiate the charges by the prosecution has not been appreciated in its proper perspective by the learned court. The CBI will be taking necessary legal remedies in the matter," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. Asked whether an appeal would be filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the verdict, the spokesperson replied in the affirmative.
Dec 21, 03:42 PM (IST)
ABB India wins Rs 134cr order from railways
ABB India said it has bagged Rs 134 crore traction equipment order from the Indian Railways. "ABB India has won an order worth Rs 134 crore to supply state-of-the-art traction equipment for electric locomotives, manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW)," it said in a statement. It said the company will deliver traction converters, stand-alone auxiliary converters and vehicle control units for 64 electric locomotives which will be used for passenger and freight operations. They will be locally manufactured at ABB's Nelamangala production unit in Bengaluru.
Dec 21, 03:32 PM (IST)
In-principle approval for 19 greenfield airports given: Govt
The government has given "in-principle" approval for 19 greenfield airports, of which some would be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP), the Lok Sabha was informed today. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the country's civil aviation sector was growing leaps and bounds but the safety of air passengers will never be compromised.
Emphasising that air travel is growing leaps and bounds, Raju said during Question Hour that the number of aircraft in the country was around 548 compared to about 395 in 2014. Since the government came to power in 2014, around 50 aircraft is being added every year, he told PTI.
Dec 21, 02:57 PM (IST)
India imposes 30% import tax on chickpea, red lentils
India imposed a 30% tax on import of chickpea and red lentils, the government said in a statement on Thursday, as the world’s biggest importer of pulses tries to support local farmers. This comes as the prices of both commodities are trading below the government-set levels in the local market. The south Asian country imports chickpea mainly from Australia, Russia and Tanzania, while red lentils, also known massor, from Canada and the United States.
Dec 21, 02:43 PM (IST)
Car ploughs into pedestrians in Australia's Melbourne, up to 14 hurt
A car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday, injuring up to 14 people, police said, adding they had arrested the driver and a second man, reports Reuters. Police said the motive for the incident was not known but it had chilling echoes of several attacks by Islamist militants in various parts of the world over the past year or two. “We believe based on what we’ve seen that it was a deliberate act,” Victoria Police Commander Russell Barrett said. “The motivations are unknown,” Barrett said. Police had arrested two men but that they had not been charged, he said.
Indian bonds hit near 1-1/2-year low on RBI officials' inflation warning
Indian bond prices fell to their lowest in nearly 1-1/2 years after minutes from the last Reserve Bank of India meeting showed some members issuing sharp warnings on inflation, though shares were largely flat after setting records in the previous session. The yield for the benchmark 10-year bond rose as much as 4 basis points to 7.26%, the highest since late July 2016. It was last trading at 7.24%.
Minutes from the RBI’s December 6 meeting showed two members, both central bank officials, specifically warning that India could no longer afford to being accommodative on inflation, which analysts saw as raising the prospect of rate hikes. India has held the policy repo rate at 6% since last cutting it by 25 bps in August, and accelerating inflation has raised concerns that the central bank could consider a tightening move next year.
Govt should appeal in HC against 2G case acquittal: Subramanian Swamy
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who was one of the petitioners on whose plea a CBI probe was ordered in 2G case, said government should immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court against the acquittal. Former Telecom Minister and DMK leader A Raja, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi were acquitted by a special CBI court in the 2G spectrum allocation cases.
"The government should appeal in the high court against acquittal of all the accused," Swamy told PTI outside the court premises. Later, Swamy also tweeted that the government must prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal in the High Court. In the tweets, he also made reference to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's disproportionate assets case in which she along with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court which was finally overruled this year by the Supreme Court.
India likely to be $6.5-7 trillion economy by 2030: Bibek Debroy
India is expected to be a $6.5-7 trillion economy by 2030, and at the current exchange rate it would touch $10 trillion by 2035-40, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy said. The per capita income in India by 2030 will however be just $4,000, still less than many other countries, he said. "In the year 2030, India's national income will be around $6.5-7 trillion. If exchange rate remains what it is today then by 2035-40, India will be $10 trillion economy. And if exchange rate appreciates then India will be $10 trillion economy before 2035," Debroy said.
Lodha Developers looking to raise up to $1bn via IPO, says report
Lodha Developers is looking to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering that is likely to be launched next year, sources told Reuters. The company had planned an IPO of Rs 28 billion ($437 million) in 2010, but it was shelved due to a weak stock market. The real estate developer has hired Citi, CLSA, Kotak and Morgan Stanley for the IPO, sources said, adding that more banks were likely to join the syndicate. Lodha is currently developing an estimated 43 million sq ft of real estate and has 28 ongoing projects across London, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, according to its website.
A Raja, Kanimozhi, 17 others acquitted in 2G scam
Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Seventeen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted. Others acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.
Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also acquitted in the case. Besides them, three telecom firms Swan Telecom Pvt (STPL), Reliance Telecom and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) - were also accused and acquitted in the case.
ECONOMIC TRIVIA: From $4 trillion this year, the Federal Reserve post the US tax overhaul will spend about $4.5 trillion in 2018, the biggest government spending increase in US history.
DID YOU KNOW?
Just between FY12 and FY16, loss making public sector enterprises have lost close to Rs 1,40,000 crore. Air India has incurred losses of Rs 35,891 crore between FY11 and FY16. Another state-run entity, Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Company has posted total losses of Rs 14,960 crore between FY05 and FY16.
What are the five possible triggers that could set off the next market shock?
What will cause the next market downturn? It takes a catalyst to trigger one, and other reagents to sustain it. Reuters runs through a few more and less obvious elements to watch. It lists: 1) Surprises by global central banks; 2) Liquidity mismatch in exchange-traded funds; 3) Portfolio insurance strategies like managed futures or crisis alpha; 4) Hedge-fund trouble; and 5) Crypto-currencies as the five possible triggers of the next market shock.
RBI’s monetary policy committee wary of fresh risks to inflation, minutes show
Most members of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate setting committee are increasingly worried about fresh risks to inflation, with their hawkish tone suggesting that the rate cutting cycle has come to an end. The monetary policy committee members flagged rising crude oil prices, the likelihood of a fiscal slippage and rising inflationary expectations of households as reasons to stay put on rates, minutes of the last meeting released on Wednesday show. On December 6, five out of the six members - with the exception of Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad - chose to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6%. The committee also maintained its neutral policy stance while raising its fiscal second-half inflation estimate range marginally to 4.3-4.7%.
2G scam cases: Special court to pronounce judgements today
A special court in New Delhi is likely to decide in a few hours the fate of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others in the much-anticipated 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. Special CBI judge OP Saini is scheduled to pronounce the judgements in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the infamous 2G scam which rocked the UPA government.
The court, which is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam, has directed all accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi and others to remain present before it for the verdict. The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI's case for the offences which entails punishment ranging from six months in life imprisonment.
One of the cases in which judgement is likely to be delivered today involves Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband IP Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf as accused.
In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi are facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) - Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.
Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in it. Besides them, three telecom firms - Swan Telecom Pvt (STPL), Reliance Telecom and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) - are also accused in the case.
BoJ keeps policy steady; sounds more upbeat on consumption, capex
The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady despite growing signs of strength in the economy, signalling that it was in no rush to edge away from crisis-mode stimulus with inflation still distant from its 2% target, reports Reuters. The central bank revised up its assessment of private consumption and capital expenditure, underscoring its conviction that recovery in the world’s third largest economy was gathering momentum. As widely expected, BoJ kept its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield target around 0% - wrapping up a year in which the central bank made no change to policy.
Bitcoin exchanges may come under Enforcement Directorate scanner
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to scrutinise bitcoin exchanges to check for potential violations of foreign exchange rules by the exchanges and cryptocurrency investors, two ED officials told Mint. The move follows a survey by the Income Tax (I-T) Department to determine how tax assessees were treating bitcoin investments. If the I-T department concludes that bitcoin is a currency, it would establish a clear violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said. “It is I-T (Department) which is heading the investigation. If it finds any violation of FEMA, we will launch an investigation. We are waiting for I-T (Department) to form its opinion on how to treat bitcoin,” an official said.
Bitcoin cash falls below $4,000 after leading exchange restarts trading
Bitcoin cash fell from its session highs on Thursday, briefly trading back below $4,000, after Coinbase-owned GDAX restarted trading in the bitcoin offshoot, reports CNBC. The digital currency fell near $3,330 following the news, but had recovered to $4,184 as of 3:52 am, up about 45% over the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase. Bitcoin itself fell about 8% to $16,130, the website data showed. Coinbase said it was allowing bitcoin cash buys and sells, although the service was paused as of publication. The company had originally halted bitcoin cash trading as it waited for "sufficient liquidity" to reach the cryptocurrency.
EU singles out China as distorted state-run economy
The European Union introduced new rules on Wednesday to guard against excessively cheap imports and singled out China for special attention in a report spelling out how its economy is distorted by the state, reports Reuters. In a 465-page report, the European Commission concluded that Beijing exerts a decisive influence over the allocation of resources, such as land or capital, and influences prices of various factors of production “in a very significant manner”. The report is significant because the EU has changed the way it handles anti-dumping cases.
EU sets Brexit transition period deadline as Dec 31, 2020
The European Union has set December 31, 2020 as the deadline for the Brexit transition period to end, after which the UK will be considered completely out of the 28-member economic bloc, reports PTI. The cut-off date for what Britain terms as the "implementation phase" of Brexit has been laid out as part of the EU's guidelines for the next round of negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU as a non-member, released by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Wednesday.
In related news, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would permit a delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union in exceptional circumstances, bowing to criticism from her own party over the government’s plan to fix the exit date in law.
US home sales hit 11-year high
US home sales increased more than expected in November, hitting their highest level in nearly 11 years, the latest indication that housing was regaining momentum after almost stalling this year, reports Reuters. The report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors also added to data ranging from the labour market to retail sales that have suggested the economy was ending 2017 on a strong note.
Existing home sales surged 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.81 million units last month amid continued recovery in areas in the South ravaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and solid gains in other parts of the country. That was the highest level since December 2006 and marked the third straight monthly rise. Existing home sales make up about 90% of US home sales. They rose 3.8% on a year-on-year basis in November.
Republican US tax bill deals biggest blow yet to Obamacare
Republicans delivered their biggest blow yet to Obamacare in their tax overhaul that won final congressional approval on Wednesday, and delayed until 2018 consideration of legislation that could help mitigate some of the damage to the 2010 law, reports Reuters. The $1.5 trillion tax bill, the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades that now awaits Republican President Donald Trump’s signature, includes a provision that removes a penalty imposed under Obamacare for Americans who do not obtain health insurance, a central tenet of the healthcare law.
The aim of the penalty was to force younger and healthier Americans to buy coverage to help offset the cost of sicker patients. The penalty helped to uphold a popular Obamacare provision requiring insurers to charge healthy people and those with a pre-existing medical condition the same rates. Gutting the so-called individual mandate penalty significantly weakens the law. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said 13 million people will lose coverage over the next decade, and insurance premiums will rise 10% annually for most years over the same period.
House gives final approval to $1.5 trillion US tax bill, delivering victory to Trump
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave its final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature, reports Reuters. In sealing Trump’s first major legislative victory since he took office in January, Republicans steamrolled opposition from Democrats to pass a bill that slashes taxes for corporations and the wealthy while giving mixed, temporary tax relief to middle-class Americans.
The House approved the measure by 224-201, passing it for the second time in two days after a procedural foul-up forced another vote on Wednesday. The Republican-led Senate had passed it 51-48 in the early hours of Wednesday. Trump, who emphasised a tax cut for middle-class Americans during his 2016 campaign, said at an earlier Cabinet meeting that lowering the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% was “probably the biggest factor in this plan.”
