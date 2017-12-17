App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Gujarat

highlights

  • Dec 17, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli

  • Dec 17, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Pak confirms 'processing' visa applications of Jadhav's wife, mother

    Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that the visa applications of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were being processed, reports ANI.

    "Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday.

    Pakistan Today has reported that the FO, on Thursday, issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother.

    The Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan will also be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family during the meeting.

    The Pakistan Government had decided to allow Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Geo News reported citing Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, as saying.

  • Dec 17, 10:05 AM (IST)
  • Dec 17, 09:19 AM (IST)

    BJP MP predicts dismal performance for his party in Gujarat

    As most exit poll surveys predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Gujarat Assembly polls, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has claimed that the party would not win enough seats to form the next government in the state, reports PTI.

    "Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark," Kakade claimed.

    "If at all the party retains power in the state, it will be only and only because of Narendra Modi," he said.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.