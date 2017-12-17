News LIVE: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Gujarat

BJP MP predicts dismal performance for his party in Gujarat
As most exit poll surveys predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Gujarat Assembly polls, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has claimed that the party would not win enough seats to form the next government in the state, reports PTI.
"Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark," Kakade claimed.
"If at all the party retains power in the state, it will be only and only because of Narendra Modi," he said.
highlights
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli
Pak confirms 'processing' visa applications of Jadhav's wife, mother
Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that the visa applications of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were being processed, reports ANI.
"Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday.
Pakistan Today has reported that the FO, on Thursday, issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother.
The Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan will also be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family during the meeting.
The Pakistan Government had decided to allow Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Geo News reported citing Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, as saying.
BJP MP predicts dismal performance for his party in Gujarat
As most exit poll surveys predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Gujarat Assembly polls, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has claimed that the party would not win enough seats to form the next government in the state, reports PTI.
"Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark," Kakade claimed.
"If at all the party retains power in the state, it will be only and only because of Narendra Modi," he said.