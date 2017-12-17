News LIVE: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Gujarat

Pak confirms 'processing' visa applications of Jadhav's wife, mother

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that the visa applications of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were being processed, reports ANI.

"Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday.

Pakistan Today has reported that the FO, on Thursday, issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother.

The Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan will also be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family during the meeting.

The Pakistan Government had decided to allow Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Geo News reported citing Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, as saying.