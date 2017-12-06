News LIVE: RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards

GAIL India, the country's biggest gas transporter, has deployed a drone on pilot basis for surveillance of its main trunk pipeline as it uses technology to secure its vast network, its director (pipelines) Ashutosh Karnatak said. In the aftermath of the June 2014 accident at its pipeline in Andhra Pradesh that killed at least 18 people, the state-owned firm has taken a number of initiatives to raise safety standards including replacing old pipelines and using advanced technology.
Sources in the government said the idea was in its initial stage. The government had collected registration details of cars from regional transport offices (RTO) in a few districts. If it worked out, there could be huge savings on subsidy. A lot of people who have two or three cars were also taking subsidy at present.
The government had last year excluded those with an annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh from LPG subsidy. For deciding on the income cap, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had taken details of LPG customers from the Income Tax Department. This included PAN, residential address, and mobile number.
The Ruias of Essar Steel will have to arrange at least Rs 7,000 crore in interest and principle which could be due to lenders, before they attempt to regain control of Essar Steel — their trophy asset which is now run by a resolution professional, sources told The Economic Times. “No formal conversation with the Ruias has started as yet, or a decision has been taken on the amount,’’ one of the bankers said. “Promoters will have to pay banks an estimated Rs 7,000 crore to regularise the loans if they wish to be eligible to bid.”
In cases where some of the lenders have recalled loans, the promoter will be required to clear the dues of the bank to regularise the loan. In the case of Ruias, since there is no recall, they may have to pay up only a part of the amount. “We have not made any offer to the lenders as we are awaiting clarity from them like other promoters on the conditions to be met to qualify us to bid for the asset,’’ sources said.
Andhra Pradesh and the newly-formed state of Telangana are among the fiercest competitors for new industry. With huge tracts of rural land available, they can bid aggressively for new industry, said Venu Srinivasan, Chennai-based chairman of Sundaram Clayton, majority owner of TVS Motor Co. "The growth in Andhra and Telangana is amazing," Srinivasan said.
# RBI maintains status quo, keeps key rates unchanged
# Global cues drag Sensex 206 points
# Plot to kill UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled
# Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day
#. Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
# Babri Masjid was demolished on this day 25 years ago
# Kotla Test match ends in draw, India win series 1-0
Dec 06, 06:01 PM (IST)
RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards
The Reserve Bank of India has rationalised Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit cards with certain criteria, to be effective from January 1, 2018. Merchants will be categorised on the basis of turnover.
Dec 06, 06:01 PM (IST)
. @RBI Rationalises Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) For Debit Cards With Certain Criteria Instructions To Be Effective From January 1, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Ild2Rm5Y2u
Indian firms mobilised nearly Rs 44,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-October period of the current fiscal, over 10-fold rise from the year-ago period.
In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs 4,318 crore in the first seven month of the 2016-17 fiscal.
As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 43,934 crore in the first seven months of 2017-18.
It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 -- Rs 8,464 crore.
Dec 06, 04:54 PM (IST)
Tata Motors rolls out first electric-Tigor for EESL
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out the first batch of the electric variant of its compact sedan Tigor from its Sanand facility in Gujarat.
The first batch of e-Tigors are being produced for the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which had placed an order for 10,000 electric sedans in October, and are part of the first 350 orders that the company had won in the first phase.
The first batch was flagged off in the presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek.
"As we work together to build the future of e-mobility, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model," Chandrasekaran, who flagged off the first batch of the vehicles, said.
Dec 06, 04:30 PM (IST)
Dec 06, 04:29 PM (IST)
Dec 06, 04:26 PM (IST)
Dec 06, 04:24 PM (IST)
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day. Earlier today, Bitcoin had crossed the $12,000 mark.
Dec 06, 04:19 PM (IST)
China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management
China’s banking regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules on commercial banks’ liability risk management with an aim to improve lenders’ risk assessment framework and safeguard the banking system in the new market environment, reports Reuters. The draft rules introduced three new quantitative measures on banks’ liquidity risks, of different scales, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.
Among the measures, the net stable funding ratio, which gauges lenders’ ability to use long-term stable funding to support business development, will apply to commercial banks with more than 200 billion yuan ($30.24 billion) in assets. The high-quality liquid assets adequacy ratio, which measures whether banks have sufficient high-quality assets to cover short-term liquidity gaps under stress scenarios, will apply to commercial lender with less than 200 billion yuan in assets.
The liquidity matching ratio will apply to all commercial banks, the regulator said. The ratio will assess banks’ main asset-liability duration structures.
Dec 06, 04:10 PM (IST)
The India-Sri Lanka third test has ended in a draw. The host have won the three match series by 1-0. India now equals the record of Australia and England by winning nine successive test series.
Dec 06, 04:04 PM (IST)
From CNN-News18 | Haryana govt orders to lodge FIR against Fortis Gurugram Alert: Gurgaon Fortis had billed the family of a 7-yr-old dengue victim for 660 syringes and 2,700 gloves pic.twitter.com/GcRnVJHGZA
Maharashtra: 50 people rescued from 16 godowns in Sagar Compound in Bhiwandi's Mankoli where a fire broke out earlier today. Over 12 fire tenders at spot. Fire fighting operations underway. Fire Officer says massive fire & smoke is making ops tough, will take the entire day. pic.twitter.com/IiXQWRj8QI
Shiv Sena says Gujarat poll has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader
The Shiv Sena said that the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign had transformed Rahul Gandhi into a leader and that the Congress Vice-President's temple visits was a "win for Hindutva", which the BJP should welcome, reports PTI. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in the election-bound state, where the first phase of polling will take place on Saturday. He has visited a number of temples in Gujarat, which his party believes would help counter the Hindutva platform of its rival.
"The election, which is touted by the BJP to be a sure win, seems to have tired Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader," the Sena, a long-time but often bickering partner of the BJP, said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' here. "The polls have proved that Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu anymore. The BJP should have a big heart and accept this," the party said.
Dec 06, 03:47 PM (IST)
GAIL India hires a drone to secure gas pipelines
GAIL India, the country's biggest gas transporter, has deployed a drone on pilot basis for surveillance of its main trunk pipeline as it uses technology to secure its vast network, its director (pipelines) Ashutosh Karnatak said. In the aftermath of the June 2014 accident at its pipeline in Andhra Pradesh that killed at least 18 people, the state-owned firm has taken a number of initiatives to raise safety standards including replacing old pipelines and using advanced technology.
Dec 06, 03:41 PM (IST)
Pierce Brosnan sued for carelessly starting fire
'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan is being sued by an insurance company for carelessly starting a fire, an incident which took place in 2015, reports PTI. The fire had occurred in the actor's Malibu mansion and ended up spreading to his neighbour Alexander Haagen's house, partly burning his home.
The incident could have been avoided had Brosnan properly disposed off the rags that were susceptible to spontaneous combustion. According to TMZ, Haagen got paid for the damage by his insurance agency, but in a turnaround, the same company has gone after the "GoldenEye" star, demanding damage claims. Brosnan's house was massively damaged in the fire.
Dec 06, 03:30 PM (IST)
Only cases filed in 2017 will be pending by Feb 2018, says CIC
The Central Information Commission, which had over 35,000 cases before it at the start of 2016-17, has cleared a large part of the backlog and by February 2018 will only have to deal with cases filed this year, Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur said. He said from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017, 9,000 cases had been cleared.
"We had a pendency of about 35,000 cases as on April 1, 2016. On March 31, 2017, we had a pendency of 26,000 cases. What is more important is we had about 6,000 cases pending from 2015, from 2009, from 2010 etc. We have managed to clear them," he said. Mathur said courts have been trying to tackle backlogs, but being a smaller organisation, the CIC has been able to deal with the problem of pending cases.
Dec 06, 03:26 PM (IST)
NMDC may ink MoU with Vietnam's Masan for tungsten mine stake
State-run miner NMDC is likely to soon sign an MoU with Vietnam-based Masan Resources for a possible acquisition of a minority stake in a tungsten mine in the Southeast Asian nation, a top company official told PTI.
"We have got clearance from the Ministry (of Steel) (for the MoU). We are going to have an MoU with Masan Resources very soon. Then the due diligence will be done. After that we will take a call on whether to invest (in the mine) and if yes how much. We have a JV partnership with Midhani. DMRL will be supporting in the form of funding the due diligence," said PK Satpathy, NMDC Director (production), said.
Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), associated with the DRDO, is responsible for the development and manufacture of complex metals and materials required for modern warfare and weapon systems. He said the JV with Midhani, a defence PSU, has also identified some resources in Tasmania, Australia, and one in the UK for exploration. Sources in the company said the MoU may be signed next month.
Dec 06, 03:22 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 06, 03:18 PM (IST)
Franchises can buy back a maximum of five players from their last year's squads, the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said at its meeting today. Salary budgets for IPL teams have also been hiked from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for next year's edition. It has also cleared the path for MS Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings.
Dec 06, 02:30 PM (IST)
The Monetary Policy committee has left the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6%. Likewise, it has left the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. The cash reserve ratio too has been left unchanged at 4%.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised its Q3 and Q4 FY18 inflation forecast to 4.3-4.7% from 4.3-4.6%. It has left its FY18 economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.7%.
The central bank said it had decided to rationalise charges on debit card transactions to give a further fillip to digital payments.
Farm loan waiver, partial roll back of duty on fuel, cut in GST rates on several items may result in fiscal slippage, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has warned.
Dec 06, 02:22 PM (IST)
With the security of depositors being questioned post the proposed Financial Resolution & Deposit Insurance Act (FRDI), @latha_venkatesh sheds light on the RBI Employees Union writing to the RBI Governor seeking security of depositors pic.twitter.com/HtImkpGhVo
Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
The Bombay High Court upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), reports PTI. A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and Rajesh Ketkar pronounced its judgement on a bunch of petitions filed by real estate developers and individual plot owners, all challenging the constitutional validity of the Act that was brought into effect earlier this year.
The Act, among other things, mandates that all developers register themselves under a common regulatory authority. It also allows buyers to claim compensation for delay in possession, and envisages cancellation of a developer's registration in case the developer fails to complete the project within stipulated deadline.
The petitions claimed that the Act, and the constitution of a state-level authority for its implementation, were arbitrary, and therefore unconstitutional. The bench, however, allowed a significant leeway for developers in today's judgement by permitting the state-level RERA authority and the Appellate Tribunal to consider delays on a case-to-case basis, and not to cancel projects or developers' registration in cases where the delay was caused due to "exceptional and compelling circumstances."
Dec 06, 01:51 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley chairing the 3rd Pre-Budget Consultative Committee with stakeholders from industry and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2018-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
Dec 06, 01:49 PM (IST)
Biak: This photo released by Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday shows a Russian Tu-95 bomber arriving on Biak Island in Indonesia. The visit by bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons seems to underline Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world. AP
Dec 06, 01:46 PM (IST)
Dubai: Two people ride the world's longest urban zip line with a speed of up to 80 km per hour on a one km run from 170 meter to ground level, at the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. AP
Dec 06, 01:44 PM (IST)
Jerusalem: A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen on Tuesday. US officials have said that President Trump may recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the US Embassy there. Trump's point-man on West Asia, son-in-law Jared Kushner, later said the president hasn't decided yet what steps to take. AP
Dec 06, 01:36 PM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi dissipates, Gujarat spared
The people of Gujarat and the state administration today heaved a sigh of relief as Cyclone Ockhi dissipated over the Arabian Sea, sparing the poll-bound state, reports PTI. The cyclone was on Tuesday headed towards Gujarat after leaving a trail of destruction on the southern Indian coast. The cyclone on Tuesday passed the Mumbai coast and much to the relief of the people in Maharashtra's capital, it just brought rains and there was no loss of life or damage to property.
As per an early morning release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm first turned into a 'deep depression', then into a 'depression' and finally into a 'low pressure' area after midnight. "The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea and adjoining areas of north-east Arabian Sea, north coastal Maharashtra and south coastal Gujarat at 23:30 hours on Tuesday," the release said.
The cyclone dissipated over the sea before hitting the Gujarat coast, said Jayanta Sarkar, the director of the MeT
Centre in Ahmedabad. "The cyclone did not reach Surat at all. It dissipated into the sea before making a landfall on the southern coast. From deep depression, it became a depression, then became a well-marked low pressure. Now, it is just low pressure. It may bring light to moderate rain in some parts of state today," said Sarkar.
Dec 06, 01:28 PM (IST)
German industrial orders unexpectedly rise in October
German industrial orders increased unexpectedly in October thanks to strong demand from outside the euro zone, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe’s biggest economy is likely to gain steam in the coming months, reports Reuters. Factories registered a 0.5% rise in orders after contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods climbed by an upwardly revised 1.2% in September, data from the Economy Ministry showed. A breakdown of the data showed foreign demand picked up by 0.5% as a 1.6% surge in contracts from outside the currency bloc offset a 1.2% drop in euro zone bookings. Domestic contracts were up by 0.4%.
highlights
RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards
The Reserve Bank of India has rationalised Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit cards with certain criteria, to be effective from January 1, 2018. Merchants will be categorised on the basis of turnover.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day. Earlier today, Bitcoin had crossed the $12,000 mark.
China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management
China’s banking regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules on commercial banks’ liability risk management with an aim to improve lenders’ risk assessment framework and safeguard the banking system in the new market environment, reports Reuters. The draft rules introduced three new quantitative measures on banks’ liquidity risks, of different scales, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.
Among the measures, the net stable funding ratio, which gauges lenders’ ability to use long-term stable funding to support business development, will apply to commercial banks with more than 200 billion yuan ($30.24 billion) in assets. The high-quality liquid assets adequacy ratio, which measures whether banks have sufficient high-quality assets to cover short-term liquidity gaps under stress scenarios, will apply to commercial lender with less than 200 billion yuan in assets.
The liquidity matching ratio will apply to all commercial banks, the regulator said. The ratio will assess banks’ main asset-liability duration structures.
Shiv Sena says Gujarat poll has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader
The Shiv Sena said that the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign had transformed Rahul Gandhi into a leader and that the Congress Vice-President's temple visits was a "win for Hindutva", which the BJP should welcome, reports PTI. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in the election-bound state, where the first phase of polling will take place on Saturday. He has visited a number of temples in Gujarat, which his party believes would help counter the Hindutva platform of its rival.
"The election, which is touted by the BJP to be a sure win, seems to have tired Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader," the Sena, a long-time but often bickering partner of the BJP, said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' here. "The polls have proved that Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu anymore. The BJP should have a big heart and accept this," the party said.
GAIL India hires a drone to secure gas pipelines
GAIL India, the country's biggest gas transporter, has deployed a drone on pilot basis for surveillance of its main trunk pipeline as it uses technology to secure its vast network, its director (pipelines) Ashutosh Karnatak said. In the aftermath of the June 2014 accident at its pipeline in Andhra Pradesh that killed at least 18 people, the state-owned firm has taken a number of initiatives to raise safety standards including replacing old pipelines and using advanced technology.
Franchises can buy back a maximum of five players from their last year's squads, the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said at its meeting today. Salary budgets for IPL teams have also been hiked from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for next year's edition. It has also cleared the path for MS Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings.
The Monetary Policy committee has left the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6%. Likewise, it has left the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. The cash reserve ratio too has been left unchanged at 4%.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised its Q3 and Q4 FY18 inflation forecast to 4.3-4.7% from 4.3-4.6%. It has left its FY18 economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.7%.
The central bank said it had decided to rationalise charges on debit card transactions to give a further fillip to digital payments.
Farm loan waiver, partial roll back of duty on fuel, cut in GST rates on several items may result in fiscal slippage, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has warned.
Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
The Bombay High Court upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), reports PTI. A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and Rajesh Ketkar pronounced its judgement on a bunch of petitions filed by real estate developers and individual plot owners, all challenging the constitutional validity of the Act that was brought into effect earlier this year.
The Act, among other things, mandates that all developers register themselves under a common regulatory authority. It also allows buyers to claim compensation for delay in possession, and envisages cancellation of a developer's registration in case the developer fails to complete the project within stipulated deadline.
The petitions claimed that the Act, and the constitution of a state-level authority for its implementation, were arbitrary, and therefore unconstitutional. The bench, however, allowed a significant leeway for developers in today's judgement by permitting the state-level RERA authority and the Appellate Tribunal to consider delays on a case-to-case basis, and not to cancel projects or developers' registration in cases where the delay was caused due to "exceptional and compelling circumstances."
Cyclone Ockhi dissipates, Gujarat spared
The people of Gujarat and the state administration today heaved a sigh of relief as Cyclone Ockhi dissipated over the Arabian Sea, sparing the poll-bound state, reports PTI. The cyclone was on Tuesday headed towards Gujarat after leaving a trail of destruction on the southern Indian coast. The cyclone on Tuesday passed the Mumbai coast and much to the relief of the people in Maharashtra's capital, it just brought rains and there was no loss of life or damage to property.
As per an early morning release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm first turned into a 'deep depression', then into a 'depression' and finally into a 'low pressure' area after midnight. "The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea and adjoining areas of north-east Arabian Sea, north coastal Maharashtra and south coastal Gujarat at 23:30 hours on Tuesday," the release said.
The cyclone dissipated over the sea before hitting the Gujarat coast, said Jayanta Sarkar, the director of the MeT
Centre in Ahmedabad. "The cyclone did not reach Surat at all. It dissipated into the sea before making a landfall on the southern coast. From deep depression, it became a depression, then became a well-marked low pressure. Now, it is just low pressure. It may bring light to moderate rain in some parts of state today," said Sarkar.
German industrial orders unexpectedly rise in October
German industrial orders increased unexpectedly in October thanks to strong demand from outside the euro zone, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe’s biggest economy is likely to gain steam in the coming months, reports Reuters. Factories registered a 0.5% rise in orders after contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods climbed by an upwardly revised 1.2% in September, data from the Economy Ministry showed. A breakdown of the data showed foreign demand picked up by 0.5% as a 1.6% surge in contracts from outside the currency bloc offset a 1.2% drop in euro zone bookings. Domestic contracts were up by 0.4%.
US B-1B bomber flies over Korean peninsula during military drills
A US B-1B bomber flew over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill that has been denounced by North Korea as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, reports Reuters. The bomber flew from Guam and joined US F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters in the exercises with South Korea. The drills, which kicked off on Monday and will run until Friday, are being conducted at a time of heightened tensions on the peninsula.
Xiaomi seen seeking bank pitches for 2018 IPO
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has asked banks to pitch next Friday for an initial public offering in 2018, sources told Reuters. Xiaomi was valued at $46 billion in a 2014 funding round completed before its sales stagnated. More recently it has seen expectations of its value pick up following strong results this year. Its float could be the world’s “largest technology IPO” next year, sources said.
Own a car? You may soon have to forgo LPG subsidy
If you own a car, you might soon have to forgo the subsidy on your LPG cylinders, reports Business Standard. By eliminating 36 million fake connections through Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL), the government has saved nearly Rs 30,000 crore of cooking gas subsidy. Now, it is planning to strike car owners off the subsidy list.
Sources in the government said the idea was in its initial stage. The government had collected registration details of cars from regional transport offices (RTO) in a few districts. If it worked out, there could be huge savings on subsidy. A lot of people who have two or three cars were also taking subsidy at present.
The government had last year excluded those with an annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh from LPG subsidy. For deciding on the income cap, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had taken details of LPG customers from the Income Tax Department. This included PAN, residential address, and mobile number.
Indian refiners turn to petcoke to produce power, gas
Indian oil refiners are drawing up plans to use petroleum coke for power generation and to produce syngas after the government banned use of the heavily polluting fuel in and around New Delhi, reports Reuters. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and other refiners have invested billions of dollars in recent years to install delayed coker units to produce high-value added products such as gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas.
The units produce petcoke as a byproduct, equivalent to 25-30% of a unit’s capacity, which refiners sell to local industries. But after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on petcoke in New Delhi and three surrounding states from last month to fight pollution, refiners are having to rethink what they do with the fuel.
IOC supplied petcoke from some of its plants, mainly in northern India, to industries in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - the states where it is now banned. It is still producing petcoke but diverting it to regions where it is not banned, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said. The Oil Ministry has also asked state refiners to consider setting up petcoke gasifiers, a government source said.
Russia banned from Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Russia has been banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after the IOC found evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system that has led to a series of suspensions for the country’s athletes in recent months, reports Reuters. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not impose a blanket ban on Russia ahead of the Rio 2016 Summer Games but said on Tuesday that the evidence unearthed by the Schmid Commission made the doping situation impossible to dispute.
It therefore suspended Russia, which finished top of the medals table at its own 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, from next year’s Games in South Korea that run from February 9-25. However, in a bid to protect “innocent athletes” the door has been left open for Russians to compete as an “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, as long as they satisfy strict conditions that show they have a doping-free background.
Ruias may have to pay Rs 7,000cr to qualify for Essar Steel bid, says report
The Ruias of Essar Steel will have to arrange at least Rs 7,000 crore in interest and principle which could be due to lenders, before they attempt to regain control of Essar Steel — their trophy asset which is now run by a resolution professional, sources told The Economic Times. “No formal conversation with the Ruias has started as yet, or a decision has been taken on the amount,’’ one of the bankers said. “Promoters will have to pay banks an estimated Rs 7,000 crore to regularise the loans if they wish to be eligible to bid.”
In cases where some of the lenders have recalled loans, the promoter will be required to clear the dues of the bank to regularise the loan. In the case of Ruias, since there is no recall, they may have to pay up only a part of the amount. “We have not made any offer to the lenders as we are awaiting clarity from them like other promoters on the conditions to be met to qualify us to bid for the asset,’’ sources said.
India's Detroit struggles as new states become growth drivers
Nicknamed the "Detroit of India" for its auto industry, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is at risk of taking on another characteristic of the American city - the demise of a manufacturing powerhouse, reports Bloomberg. For India as a whole though, the ascent of less developed states could spell a future of more balanced, sustainable growth where regional rivalries fuel productivity gains, much as they have in the other giant economies of the US and China.
Andhra Pradesh and the newly-formed state of Telangana are among the fiercest competitors for new industry. With huge tracts of rural land available, they can bid aggressively for new industry, said Venu Srinivasan, Chennai-based chairman of Sundaram Clayton, majority owner of TVS Motor Co. "The growth in Andhra and Telangana is amazing," Srinivasan said.
Cyclone Ockhi weakens, may not hit Gujarat coast: IMD
Cyclone Ockhi is gradually weakening into a depression and may not hit the Gujarat coast near Surat as predicted earlier, the Meteorological Centre said. Cyclonic storm Ockhi has already turned into a "deep depression" and may hit south Gujarat only as a "depression" on Tuesday night, according to an official statement. The deep depression is located around 240 km south-southwest of Surat.
"The deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 19.4N and longitude 71.5E, about 240 km south-southwest of Surat and 150 km west-northwest of Mumbai," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.
"It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken further and cross south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a depression by December 5," the bulletin read. However, there is also a probability of dissipation of the system over the sea before the landfall due to unfavourable environmental conditions, like high wind shear and colder sea surface temperatures near the coast, it added.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 for the first time
Bitcoin broke above the $12,000 mark on Wednesday morning, as the cryptocurrency continued its march higher. The cryptocurrency was trading at $12,269 at 8:12 am, according to industry site CoinDesk. The asset began 2017 at less than $1,000 per token, but it has been on an absolute tear in recent months: It crossed $5,000 in October and touched above $11,000 for the first time less than two months later, according to CoinDesk data. With Wednesday morning's spike, the cryptocurrency now has a total market value of about $203 billion — more than twice Goldman Sachs' market cap.
On 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, heavy security deployment in Ayodhya
Heavy security deployment was made in the twin towns of Faizabad and Ayodhya as the VHP and the Bajrang Dal plan to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' (Day of Valour) while Muslim organisations plan 'Yaum e Gham' (Day of sorrow) to mark 25 years of Babri Masjid demolition, reports PTI. Taking note of the gravity of the situation and the advisory issued by the Centre, the Faizabad administration has made heavy security deployments in the two towns.
Police along with the CRPF and RAF have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities of Ayodhya-Faizabad. Regular search operations of the vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas in Ayodhya are being conducted.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a call for grand celebrations on 6 December to commemorate the silver jubilee of the demolition. Its associated organisation, the Bajrang Dal, will celebrate December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' and 'Vijay Diwas' (Victory Day) and have also issued appeal to people of Ayodhya - Faizabad to light up their homes with lamps.
Meanwhile, some Muslim organisations in Ayodhya-Faizabad will observe December 6 as "Yaum E Gham". A functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League said they will observe this day as Black Day.
US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will move embassy there
President Donald Trump told Israeli and Arab leaders that he intends to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a decision that breaks with decades of US policy and risks fuelling violence in West Asia, reports Reuters. Senior US officials said Trump is expected to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he plans to order his aides to immediately begin planning such a move.
Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled, reports Sky News
A plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky News reported. Police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at the Prime Minister’s residence at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill Theresa May, it said.
The channel said this was something which has been pursued over several weeks at least by Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman had said that Britain has thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.
Goldman Sachs raises 2018 oil price forecast on robust OPEC commitment
A stronger than anticipated OPEC-led commitment to extend production cuts will support prices through 2018, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. In a research note, it lifted its Brent price forecast for next year to $62 a barrel and its WTI projection to $57.5/bbl, reports CNBC. The revisions were up from $58/bbl and $55/bbl respectively.
iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm
The unavailability of the iPhone X during the three months ended October pulled down the market share for Apple’s iPhones in some key regions, while phones running on Google’s Android recorded higher sales, data from a research firm showed. The market share for Apple’s iPhones, as measured by sales of its iOS mobile operating system, declined to 32.9% in the United States, from 40.6% a year ago, Kantar Worldpanel ComTech’s data showed.
Japan to help finance China's Belt and Road projects: Nikkei
The Japanese government plans to cooperate with China on its Belt and Road initiative by financially supporting private-sector partnerships, as Tokyo seeks to improve bilateral ties with its Asian neighbour, the Nikkei reported. Cooperation will centre on the environmental sector, industrial modernisation and logistics, according to guidelines compiled by the government, the Japanese business daily said.
Assistance will include loans through government-backed financial institutions to promote cooperation among private Japanese and Chinese firms working on projects in third-party countries, it said. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative is an extensive infrastructure plan that will link Asia with West Asia and Europe, although critics say it is more about spreading Chinese influence.
US B-1B bombers to fly over Korean peninsula, Yonhap reports
US B-1B Lancer bombers will fly over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill being staged with South Korea this week, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported. The bombers will take part in the drills at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula and as United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman makes a rare visit to North Korea. The North has warned the drills would push the Korean peninsula to “the brink of nuclear war”.
The annual joint exercise, called “Vigilant Ace”, has been designed to enhance readiness and operational capability and to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula, officials have said. Around 12,000 US service members, including from the Marines and Navy, will join South Korean troops. Aircraft taking part will be flown from eight US and South Korean military installations.
Top Headlines:
# RBI maintains status quo, keeps key rates unchanged
# Global cues drag Sensex 206 points
# Plot to kill UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled
# Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day
#. Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
# Babri Masjid was demolished on this day 25 years ago
# Kotla Test match ends in draw, India win series 1-0
RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards
The Reserve Bank of India has rationalised Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit cards with certain criteria, to be effective from January 1, 2018. Merchants will be categorised on the basis of turnover.
India Inc raises Rs 44,000 cr via QIP in Apr-Oct
Indian firms mobilised nearly Rs 44,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-October period of the current fiscal, over 10-fold rise from the year-ago period.
In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs 4,318 crore in the first seven month of the 2016-17 fiscal.
As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 43,934 crore in the first seven months of 2017-18.
It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 -- Rs 8,464 crore.
Tata Motors rolls out first electric-Tigor for EESL
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out the first batch of the electric variant of its compact sedan Tigor from its Sanand facility in Gujarat.
The first batch of e-Tigors are being produced for the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which had placed an order for 10,000 electric sedans in October, and are part of the first 350 orders that the company had won in the first phase.
The first batch was flagged off in the presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek.
"As we work together to build the future of e-mobility, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model," Chandrasekaran, who flagged off the first batch of the vehicles, said.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day. Earlier today, Bitcoin had crossed the $12,000 mark.
China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management
China’s banking regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules on commercial banks’ liability risk management with an aim to improve lenders’ risk assessment framework and safeguard the banking system in the new market environment, reports Reuters. The draft rules introduced three new quantitative measures on banks’ liquidity risks, of different scales, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.
Among the measures, the net stable funding ratio, which gauges lenders’ ability to use long-term stable funding to support business development, will apply to commercial banks with more than 200 billion yuan ($30.24 billion) in assets. The high-quality liquid assets adequacy ratio, which measures whether banks have sufficient high-quality assets to cover short-term liquidity gaps under stress scenarios, will apply to commercial lender with less than 200 billion yuan in assets.
The liquidity matching ratio will apply to all commercial banks, the regulator said. The ratio will assess banks’ main asset-liability duration structures.
The India-Sri Lanka third test has ended in a draw. The host have won the three match series by 1-0. India now equals the record of Australia and England by winning nine successive test series.
Shiv Sena says Gujarat poll has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader
The Shiv Sena said that the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign had transformed Rahul Gandhi into a leader and that the Congress Vice-President's temple visits was a "win for Hindutva", which the BJP should welcome, reports PTI. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in the election-bound state, where the first phase of polling will take place on Saturday. He has visited a number of temples in Gujarat, which his party believes would help counter the Hindutva platform of its rival.
"The election, which is touted by the BJP to be a sure win, seems to have tired Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader," the Sena, a long-time but often bickering partner of the BJP, said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' here. "The polls have proved that Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu anymore. The BJP should have a big heart and accept this," the party said.
GAIL India hires a drone to secure gas pipelines
GAIL India, the country's biggest gas transporter, has deployed a drone on pilot basis for surveillance of its main trunk pipeline as it uses technology to secure its vast network, its director (pipelines) Ashutosh Karnatak said. In the aftermath of the June 2014 accident at its pipeline in Andhra Pradesh that killed at least 18 people, the state-owned firm has taken a number of initiatives to raise safety standards including replacing old pipelines and using advanced technology.
Pierce Brosnan sued for carelessly starting fire
'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan is being sued by an insurance company for carelessly starting a fire, an incident which took place in 2015, reports PTI. The fire had occurred in the actor's Malibu mansion and ended up spreading to his neighbour Alexander Haagen's house, partly burning his home.
The incident could have been avoided had Brosnan properly disposed off the rags that were susceptible to spontaneous combustion. According to TMZ, Haagen got paid for the damage by his insurance agency, but in a turnaround, the same company has gone after the "GoldenEye" star, demanding damage claims. Brosnan's house was massively damaged in the fire.
Only cases filed in 2017 will be pending by Feb 2018, says CIC
The Central Information Commission, which had over 35,000 cases before it at the start of 2016-17, has cleared a large part of the backlog and by February 2018 will only have to deal with cases filed this year, Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur said. He said from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017, 9,000 cases had been cleared.
"We had a pendency of about 35,000 cases as on April 1, 2016. On March 31, 2017, we had a pendency of 26,000 cases. What is more important is we had about 6,000 cases pending from 2015, from 2009, from 2010 etc. We have managed to clear them," he said. Mathur said courts have been trying to tackle backlogs, but being a smaller organisation, the CIC has been able to deal with the problem of pending cases.
NMDC may ink MoU with Vietnam's Masan for tungsten mine stake
State-run miner NMDC is likely to soon sign an MoU with Vietnam-based Masan Resources for a possible acquisition of a minority stake in a tungsten mine in the Southeast Asian nation, a top company official told PTI.
"We have got clearance from the Ministry (of Steel) (for the MoU). We are going to have an MoU with Masan Resources very soon. Then the due diligence will be done. After that we will take a call on whether to invest (in the mine) and if yes how much. We have a JV partnership with Midhani. DMRL will be supporting in the form of funding the due diligence," said PK Satpathy, NMDC Director (production), said.
Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), associated with the DRDO, is responsible for the development and manufacture of complex metals and materials required for modern warfare and weapon systems. He said the JV with Midhani, a defence PSU, has also identified some resources in Tasmania, Australia, and one in the UK for exploration. Sources in the company said the MoU may be signed next month.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Franchises can buy back a maximum of five players from their last year's squads, the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said at its meeting today. Salary budgets for IPL teams have also been hiked from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for next year's edition. It has also cleared the path for MS Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings.
The Monetary Policy committee has left the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6%. Likewise, it has left the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. The cash reserve ratio too has been left unchanged at 4%.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised its Q3 and Q4 FY18 inflation forecast to 4.3-4.7% from 4.3-4.6%. It has left its FY18 economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.7%.
The central bank said it had decided to rationalise charges on debit card transactions to give a further fillip to digital payments.
Farm loan waiver, partial roll back of duty on fuel, cut in GST rates on several items may result in fiscal slippage, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has warned.
Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
The Bombay High Court upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), reports PTI. A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and Rajesh Ketkar pronounced its judgement on a bunch of petitions filed by real estate developers and individual plot owners, all challenging the constitutional validity of the Act that was brought into effect earlier this year.
The Act, among other things, mandates that all developers register themselves under a common regulatory authority. It also allows buyers to claim compensation for delay in possession, and envisages cancellation of a developer's registration in case the developer fails to complete the project within stipulated deadline.
The petitions claimed that the Act, and the constitution of a state-level authority for its implementation, were arbitrary, and therefore unconstitutional. The bench, however, allowed a significant leeway for developers in today's judgement by permitting the state-level RERA authority and the Appellate Tribunal to consider delays on a case-to-case basis, and not to cancel projects or developers' registration in cases where the delay was caused due to "exceptional and compelling circumstances."
New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley chairing the 3rd Pre-Budget Consultative Committee with stakeholders from industry and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2018-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
Biak: This photo released by Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday shows a Russian Tu-95 bomber arriving on Biak Island in Indonesia. The visit by bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons seems to underline Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world. AP
Dubai: Two people ride the world's longest urban zip line with a speed of up to 80 km per hour on a one km run from 170 meter to ground level, at the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. AP
Jerusalem: A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen on Tuesday. US officials have said that President Trump may recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the US Embassy there. Trump's point-man on West Asia, son-in-law Jared Kushner, later said the president hasn't decided yet what steps to take. AP
Cyclone Ockhi dissipates, Gujarat spared
The people of Gujarat and the state administration today heaved a sigh of relief as Cyclone Ockhi dissipated over the Arabian Sea, sparing the poll-bound state, reports PTI. The cyclone was on Tuesday headed towards Gujarat after leaving a trail of destruction on the southern Indian coast. The cyclone on Tuesday passed the Mumbai coast and much to the relief of the people in Maharashtra's capital, it just brought rains and there was no loss of life or damage to property.
As per an early morning release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm first turned into a 'deep depression', then into a 'depression' and finally into a 'low pressure' area after midnight. "The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea and adjoining areas of north-east Arabian Sea, north coastal Maharashtra and south coastal Gujarat at 23:30 hours on Tuesday," the release said.
The cyclone dissipated over the sea before hitting the Gujarat coast, said Jayanta Sarkar, the director of the MeT
Centre in Ahmedabad. "The cyclone did not reach Surat at all. It dissipated into the sea before making a landfall on the southern coast. From deep depression, it became a depression, then became a well-marked low pressure. Now, it is just low pressure. It may bring light to moderate rain in some parts of state today," said Sarkar.
German industrial orders unexpectedly rise in October
German industrial orders increased unexpectedly in October thanks to strong demand from outside the euro zone, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe’s biggest economy is likely to gain steam in the coming months, reports Reuters. Factories registered a 0.5% rise in orders after contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods climbed by an upwardly revised 1.2% in September, data from the Economy Ministry showed. A breakdown of the data showed foreign demand picked up by 0.5% as a 1.6% surge in contracts from outside the currency bloc offset a 1.2% drop in euro zone bookings. Domestic contracts were up by 0.4%.