you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 06, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:
     

    # RBI maintains status quo, keeps key rates unchanged 
     

    # Global cues drag Sensex 206 points
     

    # Plot to kill UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled
     

    # Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day
     

    #. Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
     

    # Babri Masjid was demolished on this day 25 years ago
     

    # Kotla Test match ends in draw, India win series 1-0

  • Dec 06, 06:01 PM (IST)

    RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards

    The Reserve Bank of India has rationalised Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit cards with certain criteria, to be effective from January 1, 2018. Merchants will be categorised on the basis of turnover. 

  • Dec 06, 06:01 PM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 05:29 PM (IST)

    India Inc raises Rs 44,000 cr via QIP in Apr-Oct

    Indian firms mobilised nearly Rs 44,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-October period of the current fiscal, over 10-fold rise from the year-ago period.

    In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs 4,318 crore in the first seven month of the 2016-17 fiscal.

    As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 43,934 crore in the first seven months of 2017-18.

    It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 -- Rs 8,464 crore.

  • Dec 06, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors rolls out first electric-Tigor for EESL

    Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out the first batch of the electric variant of its compact sedan Tigor from its Sanand facility in Gujarat.

    The first batch of e-Tigors are being produced for the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which had placed an order for 10,000 electric sedans in October, and are part of the first 350 orders that the company had won in the first phase.

    The first batch was flagged off in the presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek.

    "As we work together to build the future of e-mobility, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model," Chandrasekaran, who flagged off the first batch of the vehicles, said.

  • Dec 06, 04:30 PM (IST)

  • Dec 06, 04:29 PM (IST)

  • Dec 06, 04:26 PM (IST)

  • Dec 06, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Cryptocurrency Bitcoin crosses the $13,000 mark, rallies over 1,000 points in a day. Earlier today, Bitcoin had crossed the $12,000 mark.

  • Dec 06, 04:19 PM (IST)

    China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management

    China’s banking regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules on commercial banks’ liability risk management with an aim to improve lenders’ risk assessment framework and safeguard the banking system in the new market environment, reports Reuters. The draft rules introduced three new quantitative measures on banks’ liquidity risks, of different scales, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.

    Among the measures, the net stable funding ratio, which gauges lenders’ ability to use long-term stable funding to support business development, will apply to commercial banks with more than 200 billion yuan ($30.24 billion) in assets. The high-quality liquid assets adequacy ratio, which measures whether banks have sufficient high-quality assets to cover short-term liquidity gaps under stress scenarios, will apply to commercial lender with less than 200 billion yuan in assets.

    The liquidity matching ratio will apply to all commercial banks, the regulator said. The ratio will assess banks’ main asset-liability duration structures.

  • Dec 06, 04:10 PM (IST)

    The India-Sri Lanka third test has ended in a draw. The host have won the three match series by 1-0. India now equals the record of Australia and England by winning nine successive test series.

  • Dec 06, 04:04 PM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena says Gujarat poll has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader

    The Shiv Sena said that the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign had transformed Rahul Gandhi into a leader and that the Congress Vice-President's temple visits was a "win for Hindutva", which the BJP should welcome, reports PTI. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in the election-bound state, where the first phase of polling will take place on Saturday. He has visited a number of temples in Gujarat, which his party believes would help counter the Hindutva platform of its rival.

    "The election, which is touted by the BJP to be a sure win, seems to have tired Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader," the Sena, a long-time but often bickering partner of the BJP, said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' here. "The polls have proved that Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu anymore. The BJP should have a big heart and accept this," the party said.

  • Dec 06, 03:47 PM (IST)

    GAIL India hires a drone to secure gas pipelines

    GAIL India, the country's biggest gas transporter, has deployed a drone on pilot basis for surveillance of its main trunk pipeline as it uses technology to secure its vast network, its director (pipelines) Ashutosh Karnatak said. In the aftermath of the June 2014 accident at its pipeline in Andhra Pradesh that killed at least 18 people, the state-owned firm has taken a number of initiatives to raise safety standards including replacing old pipelines and using advanced technology.

  • Dec 06, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Pierce Brosnan sued for carelessly starting fire

    'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan is being sued by an insurance company for carelessly starting a fire, an incident which took place in 2015, reports PTI. The fire had occurred in the actor's Malibu mansion and ended up spreading to his neighbour Alexander Haagen's house, partly burning his home.

    The incident could have been avoided had Brosnan properly disposed off the rags that were susceptible to spontaneous combustion. According to TMZ, Haagen got paid for the damage by his insurance agency, but in a turnaround, the same company has gone after the "GoldenEye" star, demanding damage claims. Brosnan's house was massively damaged in the fire.

  • Dec 06, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Only cases filed in 2017 will be pending by Feb 2018, says CIC

    The Central Information Commission, which had over 35,000 cases before it at the start of 2016-17, has cleared a large part of the backlog and by February 2018 will only have to deal with cases filed this year, Chief Information Commissioner RK Mathur said. He said from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017, 9,000 cases had been cleared.

    "We had a pendency of about 35,000 cases as on April 1, 2016. On March 31, 2017, we had a pendency of 26,000 cases. What is more important is we had about 6,000 cases pending from 2015, from 2009, from 2010 etc. We have managed to clear them," he said. Mathur said courts have been trying to tackle backlogs, but being a smaller organisation, the CIC has been able to deal with the problem of pending cases.

  • Dec 06, 03:26 PM (IST)

    NMDC may ink MoU with Vietnam's Masan for tungsten mine stake

    State-run miner NMDC is likely to soon sign an MoU with Vietnam-based Masan Resources for a possible acquisition of a minority stake in a tungsten mine in the Southeast Asian nation, a top company official told PTI.

    "We have got clearance from the Ministry (of Steel) (for the MoU). We are going to have an MoU with Masan Resources very soon. Then the due diligence will be done. After that we will take a call on whether to invest (in the mine) and if yes how much. We have a JV partnership with Midhani. DMRL will be supporting in the form of funding the due diligence," said PK Satpathy, NMDC Director (production), said.

    Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), associated with the DRDO, is responsible for the development and manufacture of complex metals and materials required for modern warfare and weapon systems. He said the JV with Midhani, a defence PSU, has also identified some resources in Tasmania, Australia, and one in the UK for exploration. Sources in the company said the MoU may be signed next month.

  • Dec 06, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 06, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Franchises can buy back a maximum of five players from their last year's squads, the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said at its meeting today. Salary budgets for IPL teams have also been hiked from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for next year's edition. It has also cleared the path for MS Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings.

  • Dec 06, 02:30 PM (IST)

    The Monetary Policy committee has left the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6%. Likewise, it has left the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. The cash reserve ratio too has been left unchanged at 4%.

    The Reserve Bank of India has raised its Q3 and Q4 FY18 inflation forecast to 4.3-4.7% from 4.3-4.6%. It has left its FY18 economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.7%.

    The central bank said it had decided to rationalise charges on debit card transactions to give a further fillip to digital payments.

    Farm loan waiver, partial roll back of duty on fuel, cut in GST rates on several items may result in fiscal slippage, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has warned.

  • Dec 06, 02:22 PM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 02:17 PM (IST)
  • Dec 06, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders

    The Bombay High Court upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), reports PTI. A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and Rajesh Ketkar pronounced its judgement on a bunch of petitions filed by real estate developers and individual plot owners, all challenging the constitutional validity of the Act that was brought into effect earlier this year.

    The Act, among other things, mandates that all developers register themselves under a common regulatory authority. It also allows buyers to claim compensation for delay in possession, and envisages cancellation of a developer's registration in case the developer fails to complete the project within stipulated deadline.

    The petitions claimed that the Act, and the constitution of a state-level authority for its implementation, were arbitrary, and therefore unconstitutional. The bench, however, allowed a significant leeway for developers in today's judgement by permitting the state-level RERA authority and the Appellate Tribunal to consider delays on a case-to-case basis, and not to cancel projects or developers' registration in cases where the delay was caused due to "exceptional and compelling circumstances."

  • Dec 06, 01:51 PM (IST)

    New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley chairing the 3rd Pre-Budget Consultative Committee with stakeholders from industry and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2018-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI

    New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley chairing the 3rd Pre-Budget Consultative Committee with stakeholders from industry and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2018-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
  • Dec 06, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Biak: This photo released by Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday shows a Russian Tu-95 bomber arriving on Biak Island in Indonesia. The visit by bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons seems to underline Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world. AP

    Biak: This photo released by Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday shows a Russian Tu-95 bomber arriving on Biak Island in Indonesia. The visit by bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons seems to underline Russia's resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world. AP
  • Dec 06, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Dubai: Two people ride the world's longest urban zip line with a speed of up to 80 km per hour on a one km run from 170 meter to ground level, at the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. AP

    Dubai: Two people ride the world's longest urban zip line with a speed of up to 80 km per hour on a one km run from 170 meter to ground level, at the Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. AP
  • Dec 06, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Jerusalem: A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen on Tuesday. US officials have said that President Trump may recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the US Embassy there. Trump's point-man on West Asia, son-in-law Jared Kushner, later said the president hasn't decided yet what steps to take. AP

    Jerusalem: A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen on Tuesday. US officials have said that President Trump may recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the US Embassy there. Trump's point-man on West Asia, son-in-law Jared Kushner, later said the president hasn't decided yet what steps to take. AP
  • Dec 06, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi dissipates, Gujarat spared

    The people of Gujarat and the state administration today heaved a sigh of relief as Cyclone Ockhi dissipated over the Arabian Sea, sparing the poll-bound state, reports PTI. The cyclone was on Tuesday headed towards Gujarat after leaving a trail of destruction on the southern Indian coast. The cyclone on Tuesday passed the Mumbai coast and much to the relief of the people in Maharashtra's capital, it just brought rains and there was no loss of life or damage to property.

    As per an early morning release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm first turned into a 'deep depression', then into a 'depression' and finally into a 'low pressure' area after midnight. "The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea and adjoining areas of north-east Arabian Sea, north coastal Maharashtra and south coastal Gujarat at 23:30 hours on Tuesday," the release said.

    The cyclone dissipated over the sea before hitting the Gujarat coast, said Jayanta Sarkar, the director of the MeT

    Centre in Ahmedabad. "The cyclone did not reach Surat at all. It dissipated into the sea before making a landfall on the southern coast. From deep depression, it became a depression, then became a well-marked low pressure. Now, it is just low pressure. It may bring light to moderate rain in some parts of state today," said Sarkar.

  • Dec 06, 01:28 PM (IST)

    German industrial orders unexpectedly rise in October

    German industrial orders increased unexpectedly in October thanks to strong demand from outside the euro zone, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe’s biggest economy is likely to gain steam in the coming months, reports Reuters. Factories registered a 0.5% rise in orders after contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods climbed by an upwardly revised 1.2% in September, data from the Economy Ministry showed. A breakdown of the data showed foreign demand picked up by 0.5% as a 1.6% surge in contracts from outside the currency bloc offset a 1.2% drop in euro zone bookings. Domestic contracts were up by 0.4%.

