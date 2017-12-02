News LIVE: Rahul targets Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat

Rahul targets Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today took to Twitter to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over low government spending on education in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, reports PTI.

Posing the fourth question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked, "Why is Gujarat on the 26th position with regard to spending on government education? What wrong has the youth of the state done?"

The Congress leader, who is leading his party's poll campaign in in the western state, accused the prime minister of "commercialising education at the cost of government schools and institutions and hitting students hard with fee hikes".

"How will the dream of a 'New India' be realised this way," Gandhi asked Modi, who has been canvassing for votes for his party for the assembly polls.