News LIVE: Rahul targets Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat

Rahul targets Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today took to Twitter to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over low government spending on education in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, reports PTI.
Posing the fourth question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked, "Why is Gujarat on the 26th position with regard to spending on government education? What wrong has the youth of the state done?"
The Congress leader, who is leading his party's poll campaign in in the western state, accused the prime minister of "commercialising education at the cost of government schools and institutions and hitting students hard with fee hikes".
"How will the dream of a 'New India' be realised this way," Gandhi asked Modi, who has been canvassing for votes for his party for the assembly polls.
Dec 02, 10:38 AM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi: Modi dials TN CM, assures assistance
The Tamil Nadu government has said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the southern parts of the state, with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts being the worst hit, reports PTI.
This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K Palaniswami during a telephone conversation between the two leaders last night, a state government release said.
"The prime minister assured to immediately give the required assistance," the release issued last night said.
Modi dialled Palaniswami and enquired about the damage caused by the cyclone, which also battered parts of Kerala, it said.
The chief minister apprised him of the various relief works going on in "full swing" in seven districts of the state and told Modi that Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli were the worst affected.
Dec 02, 10:21 AM (IST)
Trump says US Secretary of State Tillerson not leaving post
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not leaving, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday, after US officials on Thursday said the White House had a plan for CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him, reports Reuters.
“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!” Trump said on Twitter.
The tweet linked to a picture of Tillerson being sworn in as secretary of state with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence looking on.
Dec 02, 10:02 AM (IST)
EU tells UK: No trade talks without progress on Irish border
The European Union warned Britain today that it must outline by next week how it plans to keep an open Irish border after Brexit or the bloc will refuse to start negotiating a new trade deal with the UK, reports PTI.
Standing alongside European Council President Donald Tusk in Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the UK must offer "credible, concrete and workable solutions that guarantee there will no hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic after Britain leaves the EU in 2019.
Tusk said British Prime Minister Theresa May had until Monday to present her "final offer" on divorce terms so that the 27 other EU leaders can assess it before a crucial December 14-15 summit in Brussels.
Dec 02, 09:12 AM (IST)
India re-elected to Intl Maritime Organisation Council
India was today re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation under Category B at an assembly of the body at its headquarters in London.
Indian High Commissioner to the UK YK Sinha represented India at the assembly where India secured the second-highest number of votes (144) from member-countries, just after Germany's 146 and ahead of Australia's 143.
The other countries to make the cut included France (140), Canada (138), Spain (137), Brazil (131), Sweden (129), The Netherlands (124) and the UAE (115).
"India is hereby putting forward its candidature for a re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Category B, representing the developing countries and those with the largest interests in international sea borne trade," Union Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said in his address to the IMO in London earlier this week.
