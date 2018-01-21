News Live: Rahul Gandhi will lead party to victory in 2019, says Ahmed Patel

Live now
Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat verdict big boost for Congress; Rahul will lead party to victory in 2019: Ahmed Patel
The Gujarat poll outcome has instilled the belief in Congress workers that the BJP can be defeated, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said today and exuded confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
Patel, who had won the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat last year in a close contest, also said the poll verdict in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state was a "moral victory" for the Congress as the BJP, which had talked about getting 150 seats, was wrapped up under 100. (PTI)
Wanted to quit in 2012, but stayed on after Nirbhaya: Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dikshit wanted to step down as Delhi chief minister in 2012 because of health concerns and also to enable the Congress to find another leader before the next Assembly elections, but the December 16 gang rape of a young woman firmed up her resolve to stay on.
Resigning then would have been seen as fleeing the "battlefield", the former chief minister says in her memoir. (PTI)
GST anti-evasion: Cess likely on pan masala at manufacturing stage
The GST Council is likely to consider levying cess on certain commodities like pan masala at the manufacturing stage itself, a move aimed at checking tax evasion and shoring up revenues.
The Council will look at levying the cess at the manufacturing stage based on production capacity as against the current practice of imposing it on supplies made by the manufacturer.
This proposed amendment to the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, would be deliberated upon by the council in its meeting later this month. (PTI)
England beat Australia by 16 runs at Sydney to seal 5-match ODI series 3-0.
Some of the AAP MLAs disqualified today include:
> Alka Lamba was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Tourism
> Sharad Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Revenue Minister
> Shiv Charan Goel was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Finance Minister
> Sanjeev Jha was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Transport Minister
> Kailash Gahlot was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Law
> Manoj Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Food and Civil Supplies
BREAKING | The President has approved Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to CNN News18.
BigBasket to invest Rs 500 crore to ramp up farmer sourcing, tech
Online grocery store BigBasket expects to spend up to Rs 500 crore to strengthen its technology and back-end farmer supply chain as it looks to more than double its customer base to 20 million by 2020, a top company executive said. (PTI)
JUST IN: CPM will not ally with the Congress for the 2019 polls
Develop a US-style online platform to sell bad loans: Viral Acharya
The Reserve Bank has called for putting in place an online trading platform on the lines of the system in the US, to sell distressed assets to ensure more transparency and better price-discovery.
Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has opined that such an online trading platform can help create a thriving market for selling bad loans, which is plaguing the domestic banking system, and asked all the stakeholders to come together to develop such a mechanism.
The banking system is saddled with over Rs 10 trillion of bad loans, which is over 10.2 per cent system wide, as of the September 2017 quarter.
Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends, all gunmen killed
Afghan Special Forces ended an overnight siege at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, killing the last gunman from a group of three attackers who stormed the hotel, taking hostages and battling security forces for hours.
India to become fastest growing large economy in 2018: Report
India will overtake China to be the fastest growing large economy in 2018 and the country's equity market will become the fifth largest in the world, says a report.
According to a Sanctum Wealth Management report, when the rest of the world offers low growth and insufficient structural change, India, by contrast, is seen as a reforming economy with the prospect of strong long-term growth.
"India will become the fastest growing large economy in the world, eclipsing China. Indian equity market will jump to become the fifth largest in the world," the report noted.
N Korea delegates arrive in Seoul for pre-Olympics inspection
North Korean delegates arrived in Seoul today on their way to inspect venues and prepare cultural performances for next month's Winter Olympics, in the first visit by Pyongyang officials to the South for four years.
Television footage showed a group of seven officials led by Hyon Song-Wol, the leader of the North's popular Moranbong band, crossing the heavily-fortified border on a bus before arriving at Seoul train station about an hour later.
The stony-faced officials, surrounded by hundreds of Seoul police officers, then took a train to the eastern city of Gangneung, where one of the planned musical concerts is due to be held.
Commerce ministry for removal of sunset clause for SEZs
The commerce ministry has pitched for continuation of tax incentives being enjoyed by units in special economic zones (SEZs) with a view to boost shipments and job creation, a government official said.
In a letter to the finance ministry, the department of commerce has also asked for removal of minimum alternate tax on SEZs.
In the Budget 2016-17, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had stated that the income tax benefits to new SEZ units would be available to only those units which commence activity before March 31, 2020.
Steel ministry seeks import duty waiver for coking coal
Ahead of the Union Budget 2018- 19, the steel ministry has sought waiver of the import duty on coking coal to boost the sector, a top official said.
"We have written to the finance ministry to bring to zero the import duty on coking coal from present 2.5 per cent," Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said.
The ministry in its recommendations to the finance ministry has also suggested to bring down the import duty on steel scrap to nil, she said.
Gunmen storm Kabul luxury hotel, multiple casualties
Gunmen burst into Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel, shooting at guests and staff and setting the building on fire, officials said, as security forces battled to end the more than eight hours-long assault.
Special forces were lowered by helicopters onto the roof of the landmark hilltop hotel during the night-time siege, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP, adding two attackers had been killed.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital that followed a series of security warnings in recent days to avoid hotels and other locations frequented by foreigners.
Earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter scale near Koyna dam, Maharashtra
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted areas near the Koyna dam in Maharashtra today, the MeT department said. (PTI)
Saudi Arabia calls for extending non-OPEC cooperation
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh today called for extending cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers beyond 2018 after a deal to shore up crude prices.
"We should not limit our efforts to 2018. We need to be talking about a longer framework for our cooperation," Faleh said before a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Muscat.
This is the first time OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia explicitly calls for extending a 2016 deal between oil producers to cut back production to combat a global oil glut.
We want to maintain good relations with our neighbour (Pakistan) but they don't stop doing mischief. We have given a strong message to the world that India can kill its enemies not only on this side but on that side of the border as well: Home Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)
India's role needed to curb autonomous weapons use: ICRC
After the real threat of nuclear terrorism, the world is now faced with yet another emerging challenge from autonomous weapons like drones or weaponized robots which can be programmed to identify and attack any target.
Autonomous weapon systems are those which can independently search, identify and attack targets without human intervention.
Taking note of this new and growing threat, a top official of a global agency which aims to ensure humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and other situations of violence has said India can play a big role in diplomacy to maintain human control over the use of such autonomous weapons.
Volkswagen Group to invest Rs 7,800 crore in India
Germany's Volkswagen group, led by Czech automaker Skoda, plans to invest around 1 billion euros (over Rs 7,800 crore) in India over the next few years to develop six new models.
Skoda is driving the emerging market strategy for the VW group and is leading the development process for new models in India which are expected to be rolled out post 2020 when new regulations related to safety and emissions come into force in the country.
Government to auction 8 more mineral blocks in three states
The government has identified eight more mineral blocks with a cumulative reserve of 1,133 million tonnes (MT) in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to be auctioned by mid-march.
So far, a total of 88 mineral blocks have been notified by nine states for auction, of which 33 blocks have been successfully auctioned with an estimated revenue of Rs 1.28 lakh crore over the lease period to the states.
Of the eight mines, six are of lime stone - five in Rajasthan and one in Chhattisgarh, one of iron ore and the remaining one is of graphite & quartz - both in Jharkhand.
Don't wish to indulge in politics. But we want to nab the culprits. How did this factory obtain its license, who are these people who got away? We have ordered an inquiry: Satyendra Kumar Jain of AAP on Bawana factory fire
India's automated ocean pollution system to begin this year
India is all set to have its own automated ocean pollution observation system this year which will help keep a tab on ocean pollution levels apart from offering insights on how the marine system is changing, a top scientist has said.
According SSC Shenoi, director, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the system will become functional by April this year and the cost of the project is estimated to be at Rs 100 crore.
INCOIS is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
JUST IN: Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has decided to suspend bus services to North Gujarat in the wake of protests by Rajput organisations (CNN News 18)
No fresh firing by Pakistan along LoC, IB overnight
Calm prevailed along the International Border and the Line of Control in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight after three days of intense shelling by Pakistan which left 10 persons, including six civilians dead, and over 50 others injured.
There was no report of firing by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts since last night, and along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch from 4 am, BSF and police officials said.
International Border was almost calm except a few rounds of shelling in Arnia sector last night, a BSF spokesman said.
UPDATE: At least five dead in Kabul hotel attack: Afghan spy agency
Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's
Intercontinental Hotel, an official said today, as the eleven hour-long siege continues.
"Five are dead," an official with the Afghan spy agency told AFP, adding 100 hostages have been released.
PM Narendra Modi anguished at loss of life in Bawana fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of people in a fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawanaon Saturday.
"Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.
A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening.
Gunmen storm Kabul luxury hotel, multiple casualties
Gunmen burst into Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel, shooting at guests and staff and setting the building on fire, officials said, as security forces battled to end the more than eight hours-long assault.
Special forces were lowered by helicopters onto the roof of the landmark hilltop hotel during the night-time siege, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP, adding two attackers had been killed.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital that followed a series of security warnings in recent days to avoid hotels and other locations frequented by foreigners.