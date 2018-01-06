News Live: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for playing 'Gross Divisive Politics'

Border residents to get 5,390 bunkers in Kashmir

The government will provide safe accommodation to 54,000 border residents facing the brunt of intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistan troops round the year in Rajouri district with the construction of over 5,300 individual and community bunkers.

Each community bunker of 800 square feet will accommodate 40 persons and individual bunker of 60 square feet will accommodate eight persons, he said. (PTI)