App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for playing 'Gross Divisive Politics'

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 06, 09:34 AM (IST)
  • Jan 06, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Border residents to get 5,390 bunkers in Kashmir

    The government will provide safe accommodation to 54,000 border residents facing the brunt of intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistan troops round the year in Rajouri district with the construction of over 5,300 individual and community bunkers.

    Each community bunker of 800 square feet will accommodate 40 persons and individual bunker of 60 square feet will accommodate eight persons, he said. (PTI)

  • Jan 06, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Jan 06, 10:10 AM (IST)

    Fodder Scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav likely to be sentenced today

    A special court in Ranchi on Thursday deferred the sentencing of Lalu Prasad Yadav in one of the fodder scam cases for today.

    The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago. The former Bihar Chief Minister was convicted by the court in December 2017.

  • Jan 06, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates after reaching his century during on Day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test in Sydney, today. Khawaja later crossed 150, helping Australia to take first innings lead over England. (Image: Reuters)

    Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates after reaching his century during on Day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test in Sydney, today. Khawaja later crossed 150, helping Australia to take first innings lead over England.  (Image: Reuters)
  • Jan 06, 09:49 AM (IST)

    PM Modi, Arun Jaitley ignoring economic wisdom: Congress

    Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of ignoring economic wisdom and causing a "catastrophic" blow to India's growth story, according to PTI.

    Party communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala claimed that the double whammy of "Modi Made Disaster of Demonetisation" and the implementation of a flawed GST were responsible for the economy's downturn.

  • Jan 06, 09:25 AM (IST)

    S&P 500, Nasdaq post best week in more than a year

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift major indexes to records.

    With the New Year’s Day holiday falling on a Monday this year, it was the strongest first four trading days to a year in more than a decade for all three major indices, according to Reuters data. For the Dow, it was the strongest start since 2003 and for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 it was the strongest since 2006. (Reuters)

  • Jan 06, 08:59 AM (IST)

    US suspends USD 2 billion military aid to Pakistan over terror inaction

    The US on Friday suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens, a White House official said.

    The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes after President Donald Trump in a New Year's Day tweet accused the country of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. (PTI)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.