News Live: Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, says report

“The committee will help the government in re-looking at some of the contentious issues in the ordinance which have been highlighted by the industry,” sources said. This comes at a time when industry experts had expressed concerns that the ordinance may shut out even clean bidders, possibly those promoters who have blood relations with tainted promoters and private equity players who typically acquire stressed assets.
The ordinance bars not only wilful defaulters, but also several other categories of investors such as guarantors to the debtor, those with loans classified as non-performing assets for at least a year, those convicted for any offence with a prison term of more than two years, directors in companies that have been disqualified, entities barred by the capital markets regulator, those who have been found to have struck fraudulent transactions with the firm, and connected entities.
Xiaomi is also open to venturing into other areas. In its filing, the company said it wants "to carry on the business of non-banking financial companies, payments bank, leasing and financing, other financial services, payment gateway and settlement systems operators, mobile virtual network operators". Other products the company is looking to sell in India include laptops, gaming consoles, computer accessories, lifestyle products and network equipment. It also wants to potentially manufacture and sell its merchandise such as clothes, toys, backpacks and suitcases.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, almost all of these companies are likely to go to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders have asked for an extension for restructuring debt, while negotiations with the two big accounts — Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon — are currently going on.
Videocon is currently reeling under a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Negotiations are going on with lenders for the resolution. Jaiprakash Associates is staring at an Rs 22,000 crore loan default as the December 13 deadline nears. Hyderabad-based infrastructure player IVRCL has a loan default of Rs 10,107 crore. Uttam Galva Steels, one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel, has a loan default of Rs 4,150 crore. Besides these four, Soma Enterprises (Rs 1,895 crore) and Asian Colour Coated Ispat (Rs 3,019 crore) are also on the list.
Public lender Punjab National Bank said it has initiated the process of raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The committee of directors for capital mop-up at a meeting on Monday approved opening of the QIP, the bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The bank has approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said. The board of the bank had already given approval a few weeks ago to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.
About 40% of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What’s more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
Dec 12, 12:28 PM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya’s, 28 firms have a day to pay up, The Financial Express
2. Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, reports Mint
3. UN sees India growing at 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019
4. Brent crude jumps above $65 for first time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage, reports Reuters
5. Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India, reports The Economic Times
6. 1,000 people own 40% of the bitcoin market, reports Bloomberg
7. Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe, reports Reuters
8. Gold ETFs register Rs 500cr outflow in Apr-Nov FY18, ELSS see infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh cr
Dec 12, 12:02 PM (IST)
Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, says report
The government has decided to ask a panel it formed in November to review provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), sources told Mint. It has asked the panel to also review a later amendment prohibiting defaulting promoters and related entities from bidding for their assets. The committee, which is chaired by the secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and includes members involved in the drafting of the IBC, met on Friday.
“The committee will help the government in re-looking at some of the contentious issues in the ordinance which have been highlighted by the industry,” sources said. This comes at a time when industry experts had expressed concerns that the ordinance may shut out even clean bidders, possibly those promoters who have blood relations with tainted promoters and private equity players who typically acquire stressed assets.
The ordinance bars not only wilful defaulters, but also several other categories of investors such as guarantors to the debtor, those with loans classified as non-performing assets for at least a year, those convicted for any offence with a prison term of more than two years, directors in companies that have been disqualified, entities barred by the capital markets regulator, those who have been found to have struck fraudulent transactions with the firm, and connected entities.
Dec 12, 01:16 PM (IST)
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that 10 candidates will be interviewing for State Bank of India's managing director post on Wednesday. The new SBI MD is likely to be given charge of stressed assets resolution group, sources added.
Dec 12, 01:10 PM (IST)
Vijay Mallya's extradition trial to face fraud and money laundering charges of Rs 9,000 crore in India resumed today, with his defence fielding a legal expert to question the impartiality of India's judicial system and the media.
Dec 12, 01:02 PM (IST)
Tyagi says Sebi to probe data leaks via social media
The markets regulator is "seriously" looking into the complaints about some individuals allegedly circulating key financial details and other market moving information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made officially public, reports PTI. Securities and Exchange Board chairman Ajay Tyagi confirmed that the regulator has come to know of instances wherein price-sensitive financial data of reputed companies was leaked to right before the earnings were formally made public.
"We are taking that (WhatsApp leaks) very seriously. How come such messages about reputed listed companies are leaked quite close to the financial results is something we are not going to sit quietly on," Tyagi said. As reported by PTI earlier, Sebi and the exchanges are examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into the alleged leak of key financial details through social media platform WhatsApp. The regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved.
Dec 12, 12:44 PM (IST)
NCLT should have taken our leave before govt’s Unitech takeover: SC
The Supreme Court said the company law tribunal NCLT should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, considered the request of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that one more day be given to him to seek instruction from the concerned authorities on the appeal of Unitech against the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the realty firm, that the Tribunal passed an interim order without hearing the company and its directors who are in jail. "The leave of this court, which is seized of the matter, should have been taken by the NCLT," the bench observed and posted the appeal of Unitech for hearing on Wednesday.
The NCLT, on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. The NCLT order had come after the Centre moved the panel with a view to protect the interest of nearly 20,000 home buyers.
Dec 12, 12:32 PM (IST)
Three soldiers missing as avalanche hits forward post in J&K
Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said. The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night of December 11 and 12, a police official said.
He said at least three soldiers were reported missing after the avalanche. "Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts," he added. An Army porter is missing since Monday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.
Dec 12, 12:26 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 12, 12:20 PM (IST)
Modi takes sea-plane from Sabarmati to visit Ambaji Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off on Monday morning in a sea-plane from the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana district on the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls, reports PTI. Modi boarded the single-engine sea-plane from near the Sardar Bridge connecting the old city with Ahmedabad West, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.
A special jetty was constructed to facilitate the prime minister's boarding from the river. The plane took off from the Sardar Bridge-end amid chants of "Modi-Modi" from BJP workers and other city dwellers, who flocked the Sabarmati Riverfront to witness this one-of-a-kind event. The plane would land at Dharoi dam reservoir in Mehsana.
From Dharoi, the prime minister would proceed to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district via road. After visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the sea-plane in the evening. Modi had on Monday said at a poll rally that for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. "I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back," he said. (PTI photo of a seaplane)
Dec 12, 12:07 PM (IST)
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA go-ahead for bladder drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's nod for a drug used to treat overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency. "The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Darifenacin extended release tablets, 7.5mg and 15mg," it said in a BSE filing today.
The approved product is equivalent to Enablex of Allergan Pharmaceuticals. According to IMS December 2016 data, Darifenacin extended release tablets had an estimated market size of $64 million. The company now has a total of 70 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.
Dec 12, 11:29 AM (IST)
Electoral bonds likely to carry 15-day validity
To prevent misuse of proposed electoral bonds, the government is likely to cap the validity at 15 days within which such bonds - bearer in nature - have to be redeemed by political parties, reports PTI. According to official sources, the guidelines for electoral bonds, announced in Budget 2017-18, are almost ready and some fine-tuning is being done by the Finance Ministry.
Such bonds would be bearer in nature so that those having it can encash through only one notified account within stipulated time, the sources said. "Each party will have one notified bank account. All bonds are to be deposited in that particular account. It is a paper currency and needs to be encashed in 15 days, otherwise it loses validity," a senior government official said.
The short duration of bonds will ensure these cannot be misused and the objective of reducing the incidence of black money in political funding is achieved, the official added. The norms regarding electoral bonds could be out soon and some other features of such instruments would be issued by select designated public sector banks.
As per the electoral bond mechanism, the proposed bonds will resemble a promissory note and not an interest-paying debt instrument. The Electoral Bond scheme will ensure complete anonymity of the donor, sources said, adding that these could be issued in denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed issuance of electoral bonds in Budget 2017-18.
Dec 12, 11:10 AM (IST)
Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, once billed as the world's most valuable start-up, has made a regulatory filing in India saying its expansion roadmap in the country includes plans to sell electric vehicles and entering the payments bank business, reports The Economic Times. According to Xiaomi's filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the Beijing-based company said it can potentially sell "all types of vehicles for transport, conveyance and other transport equipment, whether based on electricity or any other motive or mechanical power, including the components, spare parts".
Xiaomi is also open to venturing into other areas. In its filing, the company said it wants "to carry on the business of non-banking financial companies, payments bank, leasing and financing, other financial services, payment gateway and settlement systems operators, mobile virtual network operators". Other products the company is looking to sell in India include laptops, gaming consoles, computer accessories, lifestyle products and network equipment. It also wants to potentially manufacture and sell its merchandise such as clothes, toys, backpacks and suitcases.
Dec 12, 10:51 AM (IST)
Dec 12, 10:47 AM (IST)
On his birthday today, Sharad Pawar to hit street against Maharashtra govt
On his birthday today, NCP president Sharad Pawar would hit the street against the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, reports PTI. The Maratha strongman and former Union minister, who turns 77 today, has already completed 50 years of active participation in politics. Pawar will take part in an anti-government rally being organised here by the opposition Congress and the NCP, which have accused the BJP-led ruling coalition of "neglecting" issues related to farmers and common people.
When the veteran politician hits the street, it will be a rare occasion in his political life, during which he has held a number of key posts in Maharashtra and also at the Centre. The former chief minister will be agitating against an incumbent government after over 30 years. Hemant Takale, senior NCP leader and an MLC, said, "It is true Pawar would be agitating against the state government after over 30 years. It was in 1985 that Pawar had organised a cycle rally against the then state government. The cycle rally started from Jalgaon and ended in Nagpur."
Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar and a former deputy chief minister, said, "Generally, (on birthdays) Pawarsaheb would stay at his home in Pune or Mumbai and have a low-profile event. For the first time, Pawarsaheb will be agitating on his birthday for people's interest. Pawarsaheb has decided to protest against this government to highlight the ways it is neglecting the interests of people."
Dec 12, 10:42 AM (IST)
China conducts 'island encirclement' patrols near Taiwan
China’s air force has conducted more “island encirclement patrols” near Taiwan, its military said on Tuesday, after a senior Chinese diplomat threatened that China would invade the self-ruled island if any US warships made port visits there, reports Reuters. China considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
Numerous Chinese fighter jets, bombers and surveillance aircraft conducted “routine” and “planned” distant sea patrols on Monday to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said on the military branch’s microblog. H-6K bombers, Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets, and surveillance, alert and refuelling aircraft flew over the Miyako Strait in Japan’s south and the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines to “test real combat capabilities”, Shen said.
Taiwan Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan said in a statement they had dispatched aircraft and ships to monitor the activity of the Chinese military and that the drills were not unusual and people should not be alarmed.
Dec 12, 10:35 AM (IST)
ReNew Power may buy Ostro Energy in Rs 10,000cr deal, says report
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt is close to acquiring Ostro Energy Pvt, the company that holds the renewable energy assets of buyout firm Actis Capital, for an enterprise value of Rs 10,000 crore, sources told Mint. The final valuation has been agreed by both sides, sources said. “The equity portion of the transaction is close to Rs 2,000 crore, while the rest will be debt,” sources said.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
Dec 12, 10:31 AM (IST)
Dec 12, 10:29 AM (IST)
Russia, India likely to sign S-400 air defence contract worth over $5bn anytime
India and Russia are likely to sign a contract soon on sale of Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, a senior Russian official said, describing discussions on the deal to be at a "very profound stage", reports PTI. Presently discussions are going on the exact number of S-400 Triumf air defence systems that will be bought by India, according to Viktor N Kladov, director for international cooperation and regional policy of Rostec, a state-owned Russian defence and industrial group.
Asked when the contract will be signed, Kladov said, "As soon as they prepare the contract it will be signed...I cannot give you the time as I don't know but anytime in future because the two teams are working very hard".
“It is being discussed and it is still at a very profound stage. Technical details are being discussed. The two teams are working very hard on negotiations. It is a very sophisticated system, lots of technical details are to be looked into. It also includes pricing, training, transfer of technologies, and setting up of command and control centres. Even if we supply it now you can't use it as it will take two years to train your personnel only then you can use it," Kladov said.
India had announced in October last year a deal on the Triumf air defence systems from Russia, worth over $5 billion and collaborate in making four state-of-the-art frigates besides setting up a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters. The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.
India and Russia have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region. It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets. (Picture courtesy: www.world-defense.com)
Dec 12, 10:17 AM (IST)
Dec 12, 10:09 AM (IST)
Gold ETFs register Rs 500cr outflow in Apr-Nov FY18, ELSS see infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh cr
Investors have pulled out over Rs 500 crore from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the April-November period of the current fiscal as they preferred equities, as per the latest data by mutual fund body Amfi. Trading in gold ETF has been lukewarm in the previous four fiscals. It had witnessed an outflow of Rs 775 crore in FY17, Rs 903 crore in FY16, Rs 1,475 crore in FY15 and Rs 2,293 crore in FY14.
On the other hand, equity and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) saw an infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh crore during the first eight months of FY18. This included an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the last month alone. Stock markets have been on an upswing, touching new highs this year. Gold ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.
Dec 12, 10:03 AM (IST)
WTO losing trade focus, too easy on some developing nations: US
US President Donald Trump’s trade chief said on Monday that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favour of litigation, and was going too easy on wealthier developing countries such as China. With Trump’s “America First” trade agenda casting a cloud over the WTO’s 11th ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires, representatives of other major members criticised protectionism and advocated a stronger multilateral trading system, while acknowledging the WTO’s shortcomings. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has said he does not want major agreements out of the meeting, voiced concern that the WTO was becoming a litigation-centered organisation.
Dec 12, 09:27 AM (IST)
Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe
Three women who have accused US President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct called on Monday for a congressional investigation into his behaviour amid a wave of similar accusations against prominent men in Hollywood, the media and politics, reports Reuters. Over the past two years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them years before he entered politics. Three of his accusers, Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, and Samantha Holvey said at a news conference on Monday that the accusations warranted new consideration given the broader discussion of sexual harassment in US society. (File photo of US President Donald Trump,Picture courtesy: PTI)
Dec 12, 09:20 AM (IST)
PBOC to inject 150 billion yuan via reverse repos, says traders
China’s central bank will inject 150 billion yuan ($22.67 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders told Reuters. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 70 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.
On a net basis, the PBOC will inject a net 40 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 110 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday. The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.
Dec 12, 09:17 AM (IST)
Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya, 28 firms have a day to pay up
Only a day is left for lenders and over 28 troubled companies to restructure their debt, failing which they will be staring at insolvency like 11 others identified earlier by the Reserve Bank of India, reports The Financial Express. Among the 28 companies, big names like Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon are included.
According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, almost all of these companies are likely to go to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders have asked for an extension for restructuring debt, while negotiations with the two big accounts — Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon — are currently going on.
Videocon is currently reeling under a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Negotiations are going on with lenders for the resolution. Jaiprakash Associates is staring at an Rs 22,000 crore loan default as the December 13 deadline nears. Hyderabad-based infrastructure player IVRCL has a loan default of Rs 10,107 crore. Uttam Galva Steels, one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel, has a loan default of Rs 4,150 crore. Besides these four, Soma Enterprises (Rs 1,895 crore) and Asian Colour Coated Ispat (Rs 3,019 crore) are also on the list.
Dec 12, 08:45 AM (IST)
Fortis case: More criminal sections will be added in FIR, says Anil Vij
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said more criminal sections would be added in the FIR, registered in connection with the death of a seven-year-old dengue patient in Gurgaon's Fortis hospital, on the basis of alleged irregularities found in a report by a probe panel, reports PTI. He said appropriate action would be taken against the hospital management on the basis of the report. "Those found guilty will not be spared at any cost," the minister said according to an official release.
"Criminal sections will be added on the basis of irregularities found in the probe report such as overcharging for medicines, forged signature, not providing ambulance on time, overcharging for platelets transfusion, ignoring norms of the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India, and violation of treatment protocol," he said. Vij said both civil and criminal action were being initiated against the hospital, which was severely indicted for lapses by the probe panel.
Dec 12, 08:35 AM (IST)
Brent crude jumps above $65 for first time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage
Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $65.07 a barrel at 07:41am, up 37 cents, or 0.6% from their last close.
It was the first time Brent rose above $65 since June 2015. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $58.21 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4% from their last settlement. Britain’s Forties oil pipeline, the country’s largest at a capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), shut down on Monday after cracks were revealed.
Dec 12, 08:24 AM (IST)
Apple to buy song recognition app Shazam
Apple said that it would buy leading song recognition app Shazam in a fresh bid to secure an edge in the intensifying battle of streaming services, reports AFP. Apple, whose streaming service has rapidly grown but still has only half the paid subscribers of Spotify, said that Shazam has consistently been one of the most popular items on its App Store.
"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," Apple said in a statement. "We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement," it added. Meanwhile, London-based Shazam said in a separate statement: "We can't imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users."
The two companies did not disclose financial terms. Shazam, which was founded in 1999 in the early age of online music, has offered a solution to a longtime agony of listeners -- putting a name to elusive songs. With a click, the app identifies tracks playing on the radio, at parties or as background music. But Shazam has struggled to find a way to make money off its technology, even as it said that it had reached one billion downloads on smartphones last year.
Dec 12, 08:19 AM (IST)
India to grow at 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019: UN
India's growth rate is projected to accelerate to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019, the UN said, describing the outlook for the country as "largely positive", reports PTI. Despite the slowdown observed in early 2017 and the lingering effects from the demonetisation policy, the outlook for India remains largely positive, underpinned by robust private consumption and public investment as well as ongoing structural reforms," the United Nations said.
In its report 'World Economic Situation Prospects', released at the UN headquarters in New York, the UN said "GDP growth for India is projected to accelerate from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019". At the same time, the report said, the performance of private investment remains a key macroeconomic concern.
highlights
Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, says report
The government has decided to ask a panel it formed in November to review provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), sources told Mint. It has asked the panel to also review a later amendment prohibiting defaulting promoters and related entities from bidding for their assets. The committee, which is chaired by the secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and includes members involved in the drafting of the IBC, met on Friday.
“The committee will help the government in re-looking at some of the contentious issues in the ordinance which have been highlighted by the industry,” sources said. This comes at a time when industry experts had expressed concerns that the ordinance may shut out even clean bidders, possibly those promoters who have blood relations with tainted promoters and private equity players who typically acquire stressed assets.
The ordinance bars not only wilful defaulters, but also several other categories of investors such as guarantors to the debtor, those with loans classified as non-performing assets for at least a year, those convicted for any offence with a prison term of more than two years, directors in companies that have been disqualified, entities barred by the capital markets regulator, those who have been found to have struck fraudulent transactions with the firm, and connected entities.
Tyagi says Sebi to probe data leaks via social media
The markets regulator is "seriously" looking into the complaints about some individuals allegedly circulating key financial details and other market moving information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made officially public, reports PTI. Securities and Exchange Board chairman Ajay Tyagi confirmed that the regulator has come to know of instances wherein price-sensitive financial data of reputed companies was leaked to right before the earnings were formally made public.
"We are taking that (WhatsApp leaks) very seriously. How come such messages about reputed listed companies are leaked quite close to the financial results is something we are not going to sit quietly on," Tyagi said. As reported by PTI earlier, Sebi and the exchanges are examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into the alleged leak of key financial details through social media platform WhatsApp. The regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved.
NCLT should have taken our leave before govt’s Unitech takeover: SC
The Supreme Court said the company law tribunal NCLT should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, considered the request of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that one more day be given to him to seek instruction from the concerned authorities on the appeal of Unitech against the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the realty firm, that the Tribunal passed an interim order without hearing the company and its directors who are in jail. "The leave of this court, which is seized of the matter, should have been taken by the NCLT," the bench observed and posted the appeal of Unitech for hearing on Wednesday.
The NCLT, on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. The NCLT order had come after the Centre moved the panel with a view to protect the interest of nearly 20,000 home buyers.
Electoral bonds likely to carry 15-day validity
To prevent misuse of proposed electoral bonds, the government is likely to cap the validity at 15 days within which such bonds - bearer in nature - have to be redeemed by political parties, reports PTI. According to official sources, the guidelines for electoral bonds, announced in Budget 2017-18, are almost ready and some fine-tuning is being done by the Finance Ministry.
Such bonds would be bearer in nature so that those having it can encash through only one notified account within stipulated time, the sources said. "Each party will have one notified bank account. All bonds are to be deposited in that particular account. It is a paper currency and needs to be encashed in 15 days, otherwise it loses validity," a senior government official said.
The short duration of bonds will ensure these cannot be misused and the objective of reducing the incidence of black money in political funding is achieved, the official added. The norms regarding electoral bonds could be out soon and some other features of such instruments would be issued by select designated public sector banks.
As per the electoral bond mechanism, the proposed bonds will resemble a promissory note and not an interest-paying debt instrument. The Electoral Bond scheme will ensure complete anonymity of the donor, sources said, adding that these could be issued in denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed issuance of electoral bonds in Budget 2017-18.
Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, once billed as the world's most valuable start-up, has made a regulatory filing in India saying its expansion roadmap in the country includes plans to sell electric vehicles and entering the payments bank business, reports The Economic Times. According to Xiaomi's filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the Beijing-based company said it can potentially sell "all types of vehicles for transport, conveyance and other transport equipment, whether based on electricity or any other motive or mechanical power, including the components, spare parts".
Xiaomi is also open to venturing into other areas. In its filing, the company said it wants "to carry on the business of non-banking financial companies, payments bank, leasing and financing, other financial services, payment gateway and settlement systems operators, mobile virtual network operators". Other products the company is looking to sell in India include laptops, gaming consoles, computer accessories, lifestyle products and network equipment. It also wants to potentially manufacture and sell its merchandise such as clothes, toys, backpacks and suitcases.
ReNew Power may buy Ostro Energy in Rs 10,000cr deal, says report
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt is close to acquiring Ostro Energy Pvt, the company that holds the renewable energy assets of buyout firm Actis Capital, for an enterprise value of Rs 10,000 crore, sources told Mint. The final valuation has been agreed by both sides, sources said. “The equity portion of the transaction is close to Rs 2,000 crore, while the rest will be debt,” sources said.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
Russia, India likely to sign S-400 air defence contract worth over $5bn anytime
India and Russia are likely to sign a contract soon on sale of Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, a senior Russian official said, describing discussions on the deal to be at a "very profound stage", reports PTI. Presently discussions are going on the exact number of S-400 Triumf air defence systems that will be bought by India, according to Viktor N Kladov, director for international cooperation and regional policy of Rostec, a state-owned Russian defence and industrial group.
Asked when the contract will be signed, Kladov said, "As soon as they prepare the contract it will be signed...I cannot give you the time as I don't know but anytime in future because the two teams are working very hard".
“It is being discussed and it is still at a very profound stage. Technical details are being discussed. The two teams are working very hard on negotiations. It is a very sophisticated system, lots of technical details are to be looked into. It also includes pricing, training, transfer of technologies, and setting up of command and control centres. Even if we supply it now you can't use it as it will take two years to train your personnel only then you can use it," Kladov said.
India had announced in October last year a deal on the Triumf air defence systems from Russia, worth over $5 billion and collaborate in making four state-of-the-art frigates besides setting up a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters. The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.
India and Russia have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region. It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets. (Picture courtesy: www.world-defense.com)
Gold ETFs register Rs 500cr outflow in Apr-Nov FY18, ELSS see infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh cr
Investors have pulled out over Rs 500 crore from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the April-November period of the current fiscal as they preferred equities, as per the latest data by mutual fund body Amfi. Trading in gold ETF has been lukewarm in the previous four fiscals. It had witnessed an outflow of Rs 775 crore in FY17, Rs 903 crore in FY16, Rs 1,475 crore in FY15 and Rs 2,293 crore in FY14.
On the other hand, equity and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) saw an infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh crore during the first eight months of FY18. This included an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the last month alone. Stock markets have been on an upswing, touching new highs this year. Gold ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.
Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe
Three women who have accused US President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct called on Monday for a congressional investigation into his behaviour amid a wave of similar accusations against prominent men in Hollywood, the media and politics, reports Reuters. Over the past two years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them years before he entered politics. Three of his accusers, Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, and Samantha Holvey said at a news conference on Monday that the accusations warranted new consideration given the broader discussion of sexual harassment in US society. (File photo of US President Donald Trump, Picture courtesy: PTI)
PBOC to inject 150 billion yuan via reverse repos, says traders
China’s central bank will inject 150 billion yuan ($22.67 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders told Reuters. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 70 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.
On a net basis, the PBOC will inject a net 40 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 110 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday. The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.
Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya, 28 firms have a day to pay up
Only a day is left for lenders and over 28 troubled companies to restructure their debt, failing which they will be staring at insolvency like 11 others identified earlier by the Reserve Bank of India, reports The Financial Express. Among the 28 companies, big names like Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon are included.
According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, almost all of these companies are likely to go to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders have asked for an extension for restructuring debt, while negotiations with the two big accounts — Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon — are currently going on.
Videocon is currently reeling under a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Negotiations are going on with lenders for the resolution. Jaiprakash Associates is staring at an Rs 22,000 crore loan default as the December 13 deadline nears. Hyderabad-based infrastructure player IVRCL has a loan default of Rs 10,107 crore. Uttam Galva Steels, one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel, has a loan default of Rs 4,150 crore. Besides these four, Soma Enterprises (Rs 1,895 crore) and Asian Colour Coated Ispat (Rs 3,019 crore) are also on the list.
Brent crude jumps above $65 for first time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage
Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $65.07 a barrel at 07:41am, up 37 cents, or 0.6% from their last close.
It was the first time Brent rose above $65 since June 2015. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $58.21 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4% from their last settlement. Britain’s Forties oil pipeline, the country’s largest at a capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), shut down on Monday after cracks were revealed.
Apple to buy song recognition app Shazam
Apple said that it would buy leading song recognition app Shazam in a fresh bid to secure an edge in the intensifying battle of streaming services, reports AFP. Apple, whose streaming service has rapidly grown but still has only half the paid subscribers of Spotify, said that Shazam has consistently been one of the most popular items on its App Store.
"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," Apple said in a statement. "We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement," it added. Meanwhile, London-based Shazam said in a separate statement: "We can't imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users."
The two companies did not disclose financial terms. Shazam, which was founded in 1999 in the early age of online music, has offered a solution to a longtime agony of listeners -- putting a name to elusive songs. With a click, the app identifies tracks playing on the radio, at parties or as background music. But Shazam has struggled to find a way to make money off its technology, even as it said that it had reached one billion downloads on smartphones last year.
India to grow at 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019: UN
India's growth rate is projected to accelerate to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019, the UN said, describing the outlook for the country as "largely positive", reports PTI. Despite the slowdown observed in early 2017 and the lingering effects from the demonetisation policy, the outlook for India remains largely positive, underpinned by robust private consumption and public investment as well as ongoing structural reforms," the United Nations said.
In its report 'World Economic Situation Prospects', released at the UN headquarters in New York, the UN said "GDP growth for India is projected to accelerate from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019". At the same time, the report said, the performance of private investment remains a key macroeconomic concern.
Punjab National Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000cr via QIP
Public lender Punjab National Bank said it has initiated the process of raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The committee of directors for capital mop-up at a meeting on Monday approved opening of the QIP, the bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The bank has approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said. The board of the bank had already given approval a few weeks ago to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.
40% of bitcoin is held by 1,000 users and they’re becoming a worry for investors
On November 12, someone moved almost 25,000 bitcoins, worth about $159 million at the time, to an online exchange, reports Bloomberg. The news soon rippled through online forums, with bitcoin traders arguing about whether it meant the owner was about to sell the digital currency. Holders of large amounts of bitcoin are often known as whales. And they’re becoming a worry for investors. They can send prices plummeting by selling even a portion of their holdings. And those sales are more probable now that the cryptocurrency is up nearly twelvefold from the beginning of the year.
About 40% of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What’s more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
Top Headlines:
1. Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya’s, 28 firms have a day to pay up, The Financial Express
2. Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, reports Mint
3. UN sees India growing at 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019
4. Brent crude jumps above $65 for first time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage, reports Reuters
5. Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India, reports The Economic Times
6. 1,000 people own 40% of the bitcoin market, reports Bloomberg
7. Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe, reports Reuters
8. Gold ETFs register Rs 500cr outflow in Apr-Nov FY18, ELSS see infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh cr
Panel told to relook allowing wilful defaulters to bid for assets, says report
The government has decided to ask a panel it formed in November to review provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), sources told Mint. It has asked the panel to also review a later amendment prohibiting defaulting promoters and related entities from bidding for their assets. The committee, which is chaired by the secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and includes members involved in the drafting of the IBC, met on Friday.
“The committee will help the government in re-looking at some of the contentious issues in the ordinance which have been highlighted by the industry,” sources said. This comes at a time when industry experts had expressed concerns that the ordinance may shut out even clean bidders, possibly those promoters who have blood relations with tainted promoters and private equity players who typically acquire stressed assets.
The ordinance bars not only wilful defaulters, but also several other categories of investors such as guarantors to the debtor, those with loans classified as non-performing assets for at least a year, those convicted for any offence with a prison term of more than two years, directors in companies that have been disqualified, entities barred by the capital markets regulator, those who have been found to have struck fraudulent transactions with the firm, and connected entities.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that 10 candidates will be interviewing for State Bank of India's managing director post on Wednesday. The new SBI MD is likely to be given charge of stressed assets resolution group, sources added.
Vijay Mallya's extradition trial to face fraud and money laundering charges of Rs 9,000 crore in India resumed today, with his defence fielding a legal expert to question the impartiality of India's judicial system and the media.
Tyagi says Sebi to probe data leaks via social media
The markets regulator is "seriously" looking into the complaints about some individuals allegedly circulating key financial details and other market moving information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made officially public, reports PTI. Securities and Exchange Board chairman Ajay Tyagi confirmed that the regulator has come to know of instances wherein price-sensitive financial data of reputed companies was leaked to right before the earnings were formally made public.
"We are taking that (WhatsApp leaks) very seriously. How come such messages about reputed listed companies are leaked quite close to the financial results is something we are not going to sit quietly on," Tyagi said. As reported by PTI earlier, Sebi and the exchanges are examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into the alleged leak of key financial details through social media platform WhatsApp. The regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved.
NCLT should have taken our leave before govt’s Unitech takeover: SC
The Supreme Court said the company law tribunal NCLT should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, considered the request of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that one more day be given to him to seek instruction from the concerned authorities on the appeal of Unitech against the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the realty firm, that the Tribunal passed an interim order without hearing the company and its directors who are in jail. "The leave of this court, which is seized of the matter, should have been taken by the NCLT," the bench observed and posted the appeal of Unitech for hearing on Wednesday.
The NCLT, on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. The NCLT order had come after the Centre moved the panel with a view to protect the interest of nearly 20,000 home buyers.
Three soldiers missing as avalanche hits forward post in J&K
Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said. The avalanche hit an Army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night of December 11 and 12, a police official said.
He said at least three soldiers were reported missing after the avalanche. "Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts," he added. An Army porter is missing since Monday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Modi takes sea-plane from Sabarmati to visit Ambaji Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off on Monday morning in a sea-plane from the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana district on the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls, reports PTI. Modi boarded the single-engine sea-plane from near the Sardar Bridge connecting the old city with Ahmedabad West, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.
A special jetty was constructed to facilitate the prime minister's boarding from the river. The plane took off from the Sardar Bridge-end amid chants of "Modi-Modi" from BJP workers and other city dwellers, who flocked the Sabarmati Riverfront to witness this one-of-a-kind event. The plane would land at Dharoi dam reservoir in Mehsana.
From Dharoi, the prime minister would proceed to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district via road. After visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the sea-plane in the evening. Modi had on Monday said at a poll rally that for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. "I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back," he said. (PTI photo of a seaplane)
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA go-ahead for bladder drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's nod for a drug used to treat overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency. "The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Darifenacin extended release tablets, 7.5mg and 15mg," it said in a BSE filing today.
The approved product is equivalent to Enablex of Allergan Pharmaceuticals. According to IMS December 2016 data, Darifenacin extended release tablets had an estimated market size of $64 million. The company now has a total of 70 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.
Electoral bonds likely to carry 15-day validity
To prevent misuse of proposed electoral bonds, the government is likely to cap the validity at 15 days within which such bonds - bearer in nature - have to be redeemed by political parties, reports PTI. According to official sources, the guidelines for electoral bonds, announced in Budget 2017-18, are almost ready and some fine-tuning is being done by the Finance Ministry.
Such bonds would be bearer in nature so that those having it can encash through only one notified account within stipulated time, the sources said. "Each party will have one notified bank account. All bonds are to be deposited in that particular account. It is a paper currency and needs to be encashed in 15 days, otherwise it loses validity," a senior government official said.
The short duration of bonds will ensure these cannot be misused and the objective of reducing the incidence of black money in political funding is achieved, the official added. The norms regarding electoral bonds could be out soon and some other features of such instruments would be issued by select designated public sector banks.
As per the electoral bond mechanism, the proposed bonds will resemble a promissory note and not an interest-paying debt instrument. The Electoral Bond scheme will ensure complete anonymity of the donor, sources said, adding that these could be issued in denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed issuance of electoral bonds in Budget 2017-18.
Xiaomi looking to expand into EVs, payments banks in India
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, once billed as the world's most valuable start-up, has made a regulatory filing in India saying its expansion roadmap in the country includes plans to sell electric vehicles and entering the payments bank business, reports The Economic Times. According to Xiaomi's filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the Beijing-based company said it can potentially sell "all types of vehicles for transport, conveyance and other transport equipment, whether based on electricity or any other motive or mechanical power, including the components, spare parts".
Xiaomi is also open to venturing into other areas. In its filing, the company said it wants "to carry on the business of non-banking financial companies, payments bank, leasing and financing, other financial services, payment gateway and settlement systems operators, mobile virtual network operators". Other products the company is looking to sell in India include laptops, gaming consoles, computer accessories, lifestyle products and network equipment. It also wants to potentially manufacture and sell its merchandise such as clothes, toys, backpacks and suitcases.
On his birthday today, Sharad Pawar to hit street against Maharashtra govt
On his birthday today, NCP president Sharad Pawar would hit the street against the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, reports PTI. The Maratha strongman and former Union minister, who turns 77 today, has already completed 50 years of active participation in politics. Pawar will take part in an anti-government rally being organised here by the opposition Congress and the NCP, which have accused the BJP-led ruling coalition of "neglecting" issues related to farmers and common people.
When the veteran politician hits the street, it will be a rare occasion in his political life, during which he has held a number of key posts in Maharashtra and also at the Centre. The former chief minister will be agitating against an incumbent government after over 30 years. Hemant Takale, senior NCP leader and an MLC, said, "It is true Pawar would be agitating against the state government after over 30 years. It was in 1985 that Pawar had organised a cycle rally against the then state government. The cycle rally started from Jalgaon and ended in Nagpur."
Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar and a former deputy chief minister, said, "Generally, (on birthdays) Pawarsaheb would stay at his home in Pune or Mumbai and have a low-profile event. For the first time, Pawarsaheb will be agitating on his birthday for people's interest. Pawarsaheb has decided to protest against this government to highlight the ways it is neglecting the interests of people."
China conducts 'island encirclement' patrols near Taiwan
China’s air force has conducted more “island encirclement patrols” near Taiwan, its military said on Tuesday, after a senior Chinese diplomat threatened that China would invade the self-ruled island if any US warships made port visits there, reports Reuters. China considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
Numerous Chinese fighter jets, bombers and surveillance aircraft conducted “routine” and “planned” distant sea patrols on Monday to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said on the military branch’s microblog. H-6K bombers, Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets, and surveillance, alert and refuelling aircraft flew over the Miyako Strait in Japan’s south and the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines to “test real combat capabilities”, Shen said.
Taiwan Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan said in a statement they had dispatched aircraft and ships to monitor the activity of the Chinese military and that the drills were not unusual and people should not be alarmed.
ReNew Power may buy Ostro Energy in Rs 10,000cr deal, says report
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt is close to acquiring Ostro Energy Pvt, the company that holds the renewable energy assets of buyout firm Actis Capital, for an enterprise value of Rs 10,000 crore, sources told Mint. The final valuation has been agreed by both sides, sources said. “The equity portion of the transaction is close to Rs 2,000 crore, while the rest will be debt,” sources said.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
Russia, India likely to sign S-400 air defence contract worth over $5bn anytime
India and Russia are likely to sign a contract soon on sale of Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, a senior Russian official said, describing discussions on the deal to be at a "very profound stage", reports PTI. Presently discussions are going on the exact number of S-400 Triumf air defence systems that will be bought by India, according to Viktor N Kladov, director for international cooperation and regional policy of Rostec, a state-owned Russian defence and industrial group.
Asked when the contract will be signed, Kladov said, "As soon as they prepare the contract it will be signed...I cannot give you the time as I don't know but anytime in future because the two teams are working very hard".
“It is being discussed and it is still at a very profound stage. Technical details are being discussed. The two teams are working very hard on negotiations. It is a very sophisticated system, lots of technical details are to be looked into. It also includes pricing, training, transfer of technologies, and setting up of command and control centres. Even if we supply it now you can't use it as it will take two years to train your personnel only then you can use it," Kladov said.
India had announced in October last year a deal on the Triumf air defence systems from Russia, worth over $5 billion and collaborate in making four state-of-the-art frigates besides setting up a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters. The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.
India and Russia have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region. It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets. (Picture courtesy: www.world-defense.com)
Gold ETFs register Rs 500cr outflow in Apr-Nov FY18, ELSS see infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh cr
Investors have pulled out over Rs 500 crore from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the April-November period of the current fiscal as they preferred equities, as per the latest data by mutual fund body Amfi. Trading in gold ETF has been lukewarm in the previous four fiscals. It had witnessed an outflow of Rs 775 crore in FY17, Rs 903 crore in FY16, Rs 1,475 crore in FY15 and Rs 2,293 crore in FY14.
On the other hand, equity and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) saw an infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh crore during the first eight months of FY18. This included an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the last month alone. Stock markets have been on an upswing, touching new highs this year. Gold ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.
WTO losing trade focus, too easy on some developing nations: US
US President Donald Trump’s trade chief said on Monday that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favour of litigation, and was going too easy on wealthier developing countries such as China. With Trump’s “America First” trade agenda casting a cloud over the WTO’s 11th ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires, representatives of other major members criticised protectionism and advocated a stronger multilateral trading system, while acknowledging the WTO’s shortcomings. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has said he does not want major agreements out of the meeting, voiced concern that the WTO was becoming a litigation-centered organisation.
Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe
Three women who have accused US President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct called on Monday for a congressional investigation into his behaviour amid a wave of similar accusations against prominent men in Hollywood, the media and politics, reports Reuters. Over the past two years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them years before he entered politics. Three of his accusers, Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, and Samantha Holvey said at a news conference on Monday that the accusations warranted new consideration given the broader discussion of sexual harassment in US society. (File photo of US President Donald Trump, Picture courtesy: PTI)
PBOC to inject 150 billion yuan via reverse repos, says traders
China’s central bank will inject 150 billion yuan ($22.67 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders told Reuters. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 70 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.
On a net basis, the PBOC will inject a net 40 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 110 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday. The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.
Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya, 28 firms have a day to pay up
Only a day is left for lenders and over 28 troubled companies to restructure their debt, failing which they will be staring at insolvency like 11 others identified earlier by the Reserve Bank of India, reports The Financial Express. Among the 28 companies, big names like Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon are included.
According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, almost all of these companies are likely to go to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders have asked for an extension for restructuring debt, while negotiations with the two big accounts — Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon — are currently going on.
Videocon is currently reeling under a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Negotiations are going on with lenders for the resolution. Jaiprakash Associates is staring at an Rs 22,000 crore loan default as the December 13 deadline nears. Hyderabad-based infrastructure player IVRCL has a loan default of Rs 10,107 crore. Uttam Galva Steels, one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel, has a loan default of Rs 4,150 crore. Besides these four, Soma Enterprises (Rs 1,895 crore) and Asian Colour Coated Ispat (Rs 3,019 crore) are also on the list.
Fortis case: More criminal sections will be added in FIR, says Anil Vij
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said more criminal sections would be added in the FIR, registered in connection with the death of a seven-year-old dengue patient in Gurgaon's Fortis hospital, on the basis of alleged irregularities found in a report by a probe panel, reports PTI. He said appropriate action would be taken against the hospital management on the basis of the report. "Those found guilty will not be spared at any cost," the minister said according to an official release.
"Criminal sections will be added on the basis of irregularities found in the probe report such as overcharging for medicines, forged signature, not providing ambulance on time, overcharging for platelets transfusion, ignoring norms of the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India, and violation of treatment protocol," he said. Vij said both civil and criminal action were being initiated against the hospital, which was severely indicted for lapses by the probe panel.
Brent crude jumps above $65 for first time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage
Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $65.07 a barrel at 07:41am, up 37 cents, or 0.6% from their last close.
It was the first time Brent rose above $65 since June 2015. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $58.21 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4% from their last settlement. Britain’s Forties oil pipeline, the country’s largest at a capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), shut down on Monday after cracks were revealed.
Apple to buy song recognition app Shazam
Apple said that it would buy leading song recognition app Shazam in a fresh bid to secure an edge in the intensifying battle of streaming services, reports AFP. Apple, whose streaming service has rapidly grown but still has only half the paid subscribers of Spotify, said that Shazam has consistently been one of the most popular items on its App Store.
"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," Apple said in a statement. "We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement," it added. Meanwhile, London-based Shazam said in a separate statement: "We can't imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users."
The two companies did not disclose financial terms. Shazam, which was founded in 1999 in the early age of online music, has offered a solution to a longtime agony of listeners -- putting a name to elusive songs. With a click, the app identifies tracks playing on the radio, at parties or as background music. But Shazam has struggled to find a way to make money off its technology, even as it said that it had reached one billion downloads on smartphones last year.
India to grow at 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019: UN
India's growth rate is projected to accelerate to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019, the UN said, describing the outlook for the country as "largely positive", reports PTI. Despite the slowdown observed in early 2017 and the lingering effects from the demonetisation policy, the outlook for India remains largely positive, underpinned by robust private consumption and public investment as well as ongoing structural reforms," the United Nations said.
In its report 'World Economic Situation Prospects', released at the UN headquarters in New York, the UN said "GDP growth for India is projected to accelerate from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019". At the same time, the report said, the performance of private investment remains a key macroeconomic concern.