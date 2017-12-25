News Live: Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, say media reports

Overseas investors have pulled out a massive Rs 7,300 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.
This comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly on account of the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking on the World Bank's ease of doing business list.
Dec 25, 11:20 AM (IST)
Dec 25, 11:09 AM (IST)
The non-refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is taking a toll on jewellery makers with exports taking a hit in West Bengal, both in terms of export value and jobs.
"Even I am forced to decline orders for January due to lack of working capital. The situation is no different for other exporters and manufacturers. Till now, an amount totalling Rs 60 crore is stuck with the government as GST refund, that too interest-free for the jewellery exporters," Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh told PTI.
The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh said that prior to GST, direct exports from Kolkata alone was about Rs 6,000 crore. An additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of jewellery manufactured in the state was also exported from ports like Mumbai.
Dec 25, 10:58 AM (IST)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday cleared the first hurdle towards taking part in next year's presidential election, even though the central election commission has previously ruled him ineligible to run, reported Reuters.
Navalny, 41, is a fierce opponent of President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win re-election in March, extending 17 years in power.
A veteran campaigner against corruption among Russia's elite, he won the initial support of 742 people at a gathering in a district of Moscow - above the minimum 500 required to initiate a presidential bid.
Dec 25, 10:46 AM (IST)
Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan has granted India consular access to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a Pakistani media channel.
He said an official of Indian High Commission would accompany Jadhav's wife and mother during their meeting with him, Geo News reported.
Dec 25, 10:27 AM (IST)
Congress attacks BJP over soldier's death in cross-border firings
The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the killing of four Indian soldiers along the LoC by Pakistani troops, saying the incident raises questions over the government's ability to protect the country's borders.
Among the martyred was Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar whose mortals remains arrived at the Air Force Station Sonegaon near Nagpur by an IAF aircraft on Sunday evening.
Dec 25, 10:09 AM (IST)
Offshore India funds, ETFs register USD 565-mn inflows in Nov
India-focussed offshore funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of USD 565 million in November and helped the overall tally to reach nearly USD 6.5 billion in 2017, reflecting confidence of overseas investors in Indian markets.
In comparison, these funds had seen a pull out of USD 674 million in November last year, according to a report by Morningstar.
Dec 25, 10:05 AM (IST)
22 pilgrims dead in an accident in the Philippines
People in the island nation the Philippines are going through a rough week. After a storm and a blaze in a mall killed hundreds, twenty pilgrims were killed today in a head-on bus collision while travelling to Christmas Day mass in the northern Philippines.
Dec 25, 10:00 AM (IST)
Guetemala to follow US lead, to move embassy to Jerusalem
Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales has said, following US President Donald Trump's controversial lead on the holy city.
Earlier United Nations had rejected Trump's decision to have the United States recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Only eight countries stood with the United States in voting, including Guatemala. 128 countries had voted against US president’s decision.
Dec 25, 09:06 AM (IST)
Good Morning and Merry Christmas to everyone from Moneycontrol.
Among the major news points today:
India's Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been kept by Pakistan in custody will meet his wife on a humanitarian basis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath is due to launch the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta line metro.
Former Prime Minister of India and one of BJP's tallest leader Atal Behari Vajpayee turns 93 today.
highlights
Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan has granted India consular access to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a Pakistani media channel.
He said an official of Indian High Commission would accompany Jadhav's wife and mother during their meeting with him, Geo News reported.
Overseas investors have pulled out a massive Rs 7,300 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.
This comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly on account of the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking on the World Bank's ease of doing business list.
The non-refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is taking a toll on jewellery makers with exports taking a hit in West Bengal, both in terms of export value and jobs.
"Even I am forced to decline orders for January due to lack of working capital. The situation is no different for other exporters and manufacturers. Till now, an amount totalling Rs 60 crore is stuck with the government as GST refund, that too interest-free for the jewellery exporters," Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh told PTI.
The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh said that prior to GST, direct exports from Kolkata alone was about Rs 6,000 crore. An additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of jewellery manufactured in the state was also exported from ports like Mumbai.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday cleared the first hurdle towards taking part in next year's presidential election, even though the central election commission has previously ruled him ineligible to run, reported Reuters.
Navalny, 41, is a fierce opponent of President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win re-election in March, extending 17 years in power.
A veteran campaigner against corruption among Russia's elite, he won the initial support of 742 people at a gathering in a district of Moscow - above the minimum 500 required to initiate a presidential bid.
Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan has granted India consular access to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a Pakistani media channel.
He said an official of Indian High Commission would accompany Jadhav's wife and mother during their meeting with him, Geo News reported.
Congress attacks BJP over soldier's death in cross-border firings
The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the killing of four Indian soldiers along the LoC by Pakistani troops, saying the incident raises questions over the government's ability to protect the country's borders.
Among the martyred was Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar whose mortals remains arrived at the Air Force Station Sonegaon near Nagpur by an IAF aircraft on Sunday evening.
Offshore India funds, ETFs register USD 565-mn inflows in Nov
India-focussed offshore funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of USD 565 million in November and helped the overall tally to reach nearly USD 6.5 billion in 2017, reflecting confidence of overseas investors in Indian markets.
In comparison, these funds had seen a pull out of USD 674 million in November last year, according to a report by Morningstar.
22 pilgrims dead in an accident in the Philippines
People in the island nation the Philippines are going through a rough week. After a storm and a blaze in a mall killed hundreds, twenty pilgrims were killed today in a head-on bus collision while travelling to Christmas Day mass in the northern Philippines.
Guetemala to follow US lead, to move embassy to Jerusalem
Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales has said, following US President Donald Trump's controversial lead on the holy city.
Earlier United Nations had rejected Trump's decision to have the United States recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Only eight countries stood with the United States in voting, including Guatemala. 128 countries had voted against US president’s decision.
Good Morning and Merry Christmas to everyone from Moneycontrol.
Among the major news points today:
India's Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been kept by Pakistan in custody will meet his wife on a humanitarian basis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath is due to launch the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta line metro.
Former Prime Minister of India and one of BJP's tallest leader Atal Behari Vajpayee turns 93 today.