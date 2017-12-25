News Live: Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, say media reports

The non-refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is taking a toll on jewellery makers with exports taking a hit in West Bengal, both in terms of export value and jobs.

"Even I am forced to decline orders for January due to lack of working capital. The situation is no different for other exporters and manufacturers. Till now, an amount totalling Rs 60 crore is stuck with the government as GST refund, that too interest-free for the jewellery exporters," Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh told PTI.

The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh said that prior to GST, direct exports from Kolkata alone was about Rs 6,000 crore. An additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of jewellery manufactured in the state was also exported from ports like Mumbai.