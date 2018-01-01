News Live: Pakistan calls for emergency meet after US President Trump's tweets
Putting branch rationalisation plan on fast track, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has placed 300 branches under watch and asked them to either shape up within a year or face closure or merger. "That (rationalisation) exercise is going on. We have given notice to all loss-making branches that within one year they should turnaround otherwise we will look for options for their mergers or closure. We are working on 300 branches," PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta told PTI in an interview.
He, however, clarified that not all of them are loss-making, and some are marginally profit making. "So, we are working on all those plans. If they are able to turnaround it is okay otherwise we will have to close them down or merge," he said.
Trades took place last week among Madhur Bajaj and his wife Kumud; Nirav Bajaj, son of Niraj Bajaj; and Anant Bajaj, son of Bajaj Electricals Chairman Shekhar Bajaj. More such swaps are likely. "It is just a minor restructuring within the family. Not a single share has been sold outside the family nor purchased from outside the family," said Niraj Bajaj, who acts as treasurer of family wealth and is the youngest of the four promoters. "This is only one step. There will be some further transactions also. It is work in progress."
Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest state-run lender, will be able to avoid massive losses after the government forced delinquent borrowers to repay loans or face liquidation proceedings under a new law, reports Bloomberg. The interest and bids received so far for assets put up for sale by India’s new bankruptcy court indicates that the bank may not have to take “huge haircuts” and cases will be resolved quickly, Sunil Mehta, Managing Director of the state-run bank, said. He did not give details.
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 10.3% YoY increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1% YoY from 1,06,414 units in December 2016, MSI said in a statement.
Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2% rise to 32,146 units during the month under review from 31,527 units in December 2016. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 23.2% to 53,336 units last month as against 43,295 units in the year-ago month.
MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 35.8% YoY to 2,382 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 19.9% YoY to 19,276 units in December, from 16,072 units in the same month of 2016.
Sales of vans - Omni and Eeco - increased by 23.8% to 11,420 units last month as against 9,224 units in the year-ago period. Exports in December were down 6.2% YoY to 10,780 units as compared with 11,494 units in the same month last year, MSI said.
Bank of Baroda last week failed to sell bad loans amounting to Rs 2,300 crore due from Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel as the reserve price was above market rates and only overseas investors and private equity funds were allowed to bid, two senior bank executives told The Economic Times. "As many as 22 foreign and private investors had shown interest in the loan but did not seal the deal,'' bankers said, adding: “This only shows that the reserve price is unrealistic." Of the assets, the Bhushan Steel dues amounted to Rs 1,300 crore loan while those of Essar Steel were Rs 1,000 crore. The bank had set the reserve price at 50% in cash for Bhushan Steel and 60% in cash for Essar Steel.
He said the move was part of a reorganisation of the armed forces’ hierarchy and structure. Prince Faisal was head of the royal air force and deputy chief of staff, while Prince Ali had for years been in charge of the royal guards responsible for the king’s protection. Talal Bin Mohammad, a Sandhurst graduate who was an officer in the elite special forces, was also sent into retirement. They were all given honorary promotions.
A palace statement on Sunday said it would pursue legal measures against those who propagated “lies and false claims” in social media and online websites with the goal of driving a wedge between the royal family and ordinary Jordanians. “These fabricated news circulated recently are aimed at undermining Jordan and its institutions,” the statement said.
"Most restaurants are saying business is about 40% less than last year. The spirits are low. Kamala Mills was Mumbai's finest restaurant hub and there is no water or electricity there because of the knee-jerk demolition drive," said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality and former president of the National Restaurant Association of India. "With water and electricity supplies cut off for multiple restaurants, they were not sure if they would be able to operate and people cancelled reservations."
Train services too have been severely hit in Delhi and several other parts of north India. 56 trains headed towards the capital are late and 20 have been rescheduled. 15 trains have been cancelled, said the Northern Railways. Five domestic flights and seven international flights in Delhi were delayed, according to news agency ANI. One flight has been cancelled.
BREAKING | Pakistan calls for an emergency meet between Pakistan PM & Foreign Minister, after US President Trump's tweets
Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also tweeted, "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly Inshallah...will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.."
Jan 01, 03:34 PM (IST)
Jan 01, 09:35 PM (IST)
Will ensure verification of citizens in Assam done with transparency: Congress
The Congress said on Monday that it will work towards ensuring that the verification process of citizens in Assam is done with transparency and assured the people that it will "handhold" them so that not a single claim is left unaddressed.
As the Registrar General of India issued the first draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam last night, the Congress, which is in the opposition in the NDA- ruled state, said no family or section of people would be left out on account of verification of documents and asserted that it stands unequivocally with the people of Assam.
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the NRC, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, was published with the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam.
Jan 01, 08:57 PM (IST)
No charges on debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000: Finance Ministry
Customers will not have to pay any transaction charges for payments through debit card, BHIM app and other payment made for up to Rs 2,000 from today onwards.
Last month, Union Cabinet approved a proposal that government will bear the merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through debit cards, BHIM UPI or Aadhaar-enabled payment systems to promote digital transactions.
Jan 01, 08:52 PM (IST)
We can reasonably argue that Trump administration's decision today has abundantly vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan's role in perpetrating terror is concerned: Jitendra Singh, MoS, PMO pic.twitter.com/o5U7DJMV3f
IBBI registration must for asset valuations under IBC from April
Professionals carrying out asset valuations under Companies Act and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code will have to get themselves registered with Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) from April to conduct such activities, an official statement said today.
Jan 01, 07:52 PM (IST)
Government names Vijay Keshav Gokhale as India's Foreign Secretary. Current Foreign Secy S Jaishankar term ends on January 28.
Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India's envoy to China.
He is at present secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gokhale's appointment to the post, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year. (PTI)
Jan 01, 07:36 PM (IST)
After Mumbai pub blaze, BMC chief promises crackdown on official-activist next
Holding the nexus of a 'small percentage of corrupt officials' with 'professional complainants' responsible for flourishing of illegal eateries in the city, Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta today said he will take steps to rout the menace.
"There is a very small percentage of corrupt officials. There are professional complainants, who together are trying to ensure that the permissions are given in a particular way or are subverted," Mehta told PTI in an interview.
Jan 01, 07:09 PM (IST)
Rupee kicks off 2018 with a bang, revisits 5-mth high
Starting the New Year on a highly bullish note, the rupee surged ahead to close at a fresh five-month high of 63.68 a dollar, gaining 19 paise against its US counterpart.
This is the highest closing for the home currency since August 8 last year when it had settled at 63.63.
Continuing its winning streak, the rupee has strengthened by a solid 47 paise in last three sessions. (PTI)
Jan 01, 06:32 PM (IST)
New Year's eve: Over 2,000 cases of drunk driving registered in Hyderabad
Altogether over 2,000 cases of drunk driving were registered on the New Year's eve here, officials said today.
The cases were registered under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionarate, they said. (PTI)
Jan 01, 05:54 PM (IST)
US has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!: US President Donald Trump
Rajinikanth announces new website for fans to register themselves
Jan 01, 05:27 PM (IST)
November core sector data: Coal Sector Output Down 0.2% % Vs 3.9% Rise (MoM); Crude Oil Output At 0.2% Vs 0.4% (MoM); Natural Gas Output At 2.4% Vs 2.8% (MoM); Petro Refinery Products Output At 8.2% Vs 7.5% (MoM); Fertiliser Output At 0.3% Vs 3% Decline (MoM); Steel Output At 16.6% Vs 8.4% (MoM); Cement Output At 17.3% Vs 2.7% Decline (MoM) Electricity Output At 1.9% Vs 2.1% (MoM)
Jan 01, 05:16 PM (IST)
JUST IN: April-Nov eight core Industrial growth at 3.9% vs 5.3 % (YoY)
Jan 01, 05:13 PM (IST)
JUST IN: Core sector data: November eight core Industrial growth at 6.8% vs 4.7 % (MoM)
Jan 01, 05:09 PM (IST)
Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on January 3: Government sources (News 18)
Jan 01, 05:03 PM (IST)
JUST IN: Vidarbha beat Delhi by 9 wickets to win maiden Ranji Trophy title
Jan 01, 04:59 PM (IST)
MRP, other details must for items sold online from today
To protect online consumers, the Centre has made it mandatory from today for e-commerce firms to print not only the maximum retail price (MRP) on goods but also information like expiry date and customer care details.
The consumer affairs ministry had made the amendments in this regard to the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules in June 2017. The companies were given a six-month deadline to comply with the new rule.
Jan 01, 04:22 PM (IST)
Nurses hold babies who were born on the first day of the New Year in 2018 in Agartala on Monday. PTI
Jan 01, 04:18 PM (IST)
2018 may see M&As worth $50bn on back of stressed assets: Assocham
India is likely to see mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth $50 billion in 2018 on the back of plenty of stressed corporate assets on offer at tempting valuations, according to a report. The Assocham Year Ahead Outlook observed that India's M&A transactions witnessed a quantum jump of 170% in valuations and over 70% in the number of transactions in the year gone by on the basis of various estimates.
"The M&A opportunities in 2018 would remain robust given the fact that lot more assets continue to remain under stress. Several big ticket projects referred to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would see change in promoters in areas like real estate, steel etc," Assocham Secretary General DS Rawat said.
Jan 01, 04:15 PM (IST)
JSW Energy cancels deal to buy JPVL's 500mw Bina plant
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy said its deal with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 500mw Bina thermal power plant is terminated following lapse of time for completion of the transaction on Sunday. "With the elapsing of the Long Stop Date, the proposed acquisition of the Bina project stands terminated," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing today. JSW Energy further said that the consummation of this transaction was subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.
Jan 01, 04:13 PM (IST)
PNB chief tells 300 bank branches to shape up or face the music
Putting branch rationalisation plan on fast track, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has placed 300 branches under watch and asked them to either shape up within a year or face closure or merger. "That (rationalisation) exercise is going on. We have given notice to all loss-making branches that within one year they should turnaround otherwise we will look for options for their mergers or closure. We are working on 300 branches," PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta told PTI in an interview.
He, however, clarified that not all of them are loss-making, and some are marginally profit making. "So, we are working on all those plans. If they are able to turnaround it is okay otherwise we will have to close them down or merge," he said.
Jan 01, 04:03 PM (IST)
VECV sales up 49.5% at 6,087 units in December
Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 49.5% YoY increase in total sales at 6,087 units in December. The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,071 units in December 2016, VECV said in a statement. The November sales figure includes 5,955 units of Eicher brand and 132 units of Volvo brand.
Jan 01, 04:02 PM (IST)
Atul Auto December sales up 13% at 2,890 units
Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto today a 13.07% YoY increase in sales at 2,890 units in December. The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing. In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33% YoY, it added.
Jan 01, 03:52 PM (IST)
IndusInd Bank raises $500m from overseas lenders
IndusInd Bank said it has raised $500m (about Rs 3,193.75 crore) term loan from overseas lending bodies to expand its business. The private sector bank has concluded the syndicated term loan facility from a group of overseas investors, it said in a regulatory filing.
The fundraising, along with the funds raised during the ongoing financial year from multilateral institutions ADB and OPIC, will help the bank expand its lending to clients, it said. The tenor of the loan is for three years and will be used for general banking purposes, it added.
Jan 01, 03:43 PM (IST)
SCCL targets 85 mtpa coal production in next five years
Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL), a state-owned miner, said it expects the coal production to touch 85 mtpa in the next five years as it plans to open up 12 new mines. According to a statement issued by SCCL, the miner transported 46.7 million tonne of coal as on December 2017 against 42.7 million tonne for the first nine months of the previous fiscal. The production was pegged at nearly 42 million tonne. He further expressed hope that the production and coal dispatches may touch 2.10 lakh tonne and 2.15 lakh tonne a day, respectively, during the next three months.
Jan 01, 03:16 PM (IST)
Cricket series unlikely till Pak stops terrorism: Swaraj to Parliamentary panel
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has hinted that any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan is unlikely unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism and firing. Swaraj said this to Parliament's consultative committee on external affairs during a meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.
During the meeting, Swaraj also said that she had met Pakistan's envoy to India and proposed to him that both countries release the prisoners who are above 70 years of age or women or of unsound mind as part of humanitarian aspect of the relationship, a member who was present in the meeting said.
Responding to a query on India-Pakistan cricket series on a neutral venue, the external affairs minister hinted that it seemed unlikely until Pakistan stopped cross-border terrorism and firing, the member said. She clarified that terrorism and cricket can't go hand in hand, the member said.
New helpline for income tax e-filing notified
The Income Tax Department notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online, reports PTI. The department issued an advisory and said: "Attention taxpayers: e-Filing help desk number has been changed. New Help desk number is: India Toll Free- 18001030025. Direct Number-+918046122000."
Taxpayers use the e-filing portal of the department to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform other income tax related tasks on the web portal: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. "The new helpline numbers can be called in case of any trouble on the e-filing portal," a senior official said. The department has separate helpline numbers to take questions and queries on various other issues that a taxpayer faces.
NSAs of India, Pakistan secretly met in Thailand
National security advisors of India and Pakistan held a "secret" meeting in Thailand, a senior Pakistani official said. A Pakistan's national security division official said the meeting between Pakistan's National Security Advisor retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took place on December 27 in Thailand, The Indian Express has reported.
"The meeting was good. Doval's tone and tenor was friendly and positive," the official who had been briefed about the meeting disclosed. He was told the meeting was useful and said it might help in restarting some sort of engagement at the diplomatic level as well, the report said. According to the Pakistani official, the meeting came after Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav met with his family on December 25 in Islamabad.
M&M sales up 8% YoY to 39,200 units
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported an 8% YoY increase in total sales at 39,200 units in December. It had sold 36,464 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were up 7% to 36,979 units last month compared to 34,411 units in December 2016. Exports also grew 8% to 2,221 units against 2,053 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7% to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016. Commercial vehicle sales were up 24% at 17,542 units in December 2017 against 14,154 units in the year-ago period.
Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% YoY at 3,606 units in Dec
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery reported a 13.1% YoY increase in tractor sales at 3,606 units in December. The company had sold 3,187 units in December 2016. Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 3,476 units as against 3,043 units in December 2016, up 14.2%, it said in a BSE filing. Exports last month declined 9.7% to 130 units compared to 144 units in December 2016.
Bajaj family starts the process to pass their wealth to younger generation
Promotors of the Bajaj Group have initiated the process of passing on their wealth to the younger generation as part of succession planning by realigning their ownership through the purchase and sale of stock in various listed group companies among themselves, reports The Economic Times.
Trades took place last week among Madhur Bajaj and his wife Kumud; Nirav Bajaj, son of Niraj Bajaj; and Anant Bajaj, son of Bajaj Electricals Chairman Shekhar Bajaj. More such swaps are likely. "It is just a minor restructuring within the family. Not a single share has been sold outside the family nor purchased from outside the family," said Niraj Bajaj, who acts as treasurer of family wealth and is the youngest of the four promoters. "This is only one step. There will be some further transactions also. It is work in progress."
Forced insolvencies to help Punjab National Bank avoid huge haircuts
Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest state-run lender, will be able to avoid massive losses after the government forced delinquent borrowers to repay loans or face liquidation proceedings under a new law, reports Bloomberg. The interest and bids received so far for assets put up for sale by India’s new bankruptcy court indicates that the bank may not have to take “huge haircuts” and cases will be resolved quickly, Sunil Mehta, Managing Director of the state-run bank, said. He did not give details.
Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP
Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the BJP, the party's state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said. "Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at our Howrah office on Saturday," Basu told PTI. Sources said Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party. Basu said a state-level programme to felicitate her was yet to be organised.
Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice. The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.
Maruti December sales up 10.3% YoY at 1,30,066 units
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 10.3% YoY increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1% YoY from 1,06,414 units in December 2016, MSI said in a statement.
Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2% rise to 32,146 units during the month under review from 31,527 units in December 2016. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 23.2% to 53,336 units last month as against 43,295 units in the year-ago month.
MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 35.8% YoY to 2,382 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 19.9% YoY to 19,276 units in December, from 16,072 units in the same month of 2016.
Sales of vans - Omni and Eeco - increased by 23.8% to 11,420 units last month as against 9,224 units in the year-ago period. Exports in December were down 6.2% YoY to 10,780 units as compared with 11,494 units in the same month last year, MSI said.
Bank of Baroda fails to sell Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel loans
Bank of Baroda last week failed to sell bad loans amounting to Rs 2,300 crore due from Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel as the reserve price was above market rates and only overseas investors and private equity funds were allowed to bid, two senior bank executives told The Economic Times. "As many as 22 foreign and private investors had shown interest in the loan but did not seal the deal,'' bankers said, adding: “This only shows that the reserve price is unrealistic." Of the assets, the Bhushan Steel dues amounted to Rs 1,300 crore loan while those of Essar Steel were Rs 1,000 crore. The bank had set the reserve price at 50% in cash for Bhushan Steel and 60% in cash for Essar Steel.
Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies
Pope Francis in his year-end message said that 2017 had been marred by war, lies and injustice, and he urged people to take responsibility for their actions, reports Reuters. At his last public event of the year, an evening vespers service in St Peter’s Basilica, the pontiff said that humanity had “wasted and wounded” the year “in many ways with works of death, with lies and injustices”.
While war was the most obvious sign of “unrepentant and absurd pride”, many other transgressions had caused “human, social and environmental degradation”. “We must take responsibility for everything before God, our brothers and our creation,” he said. While the pope did not mention any specific events from 2017, he had made his voice heard on many of the world’s biggest issues over the course of the year.
Saudi Arabia hikes gasoline prices
Saudi Arabia was set to raise local gasoline prices on Monday, state news agency SPA reported. The initiative, aimed at more efficient energy use, coincides with an ambitious reform plan to boost sources of revenue and wean the world’s top crude exporter away from oil.
It said Octane 91 will sell for 1.37 riyals a litre, up from 0.75 riyals, while Octane 95 will sell for 2.04 riyals a litre, up from 0.90 riyals. Diesel rates for trucks were left unchanged. The kingdom will slow plans to eliminate subsidies for a wide range of energy products, according to a new long-term fiscal plan in the 2018 state budget released last month.
Jordan royal palace denies rumours about dismissal of princes
Jordan’s royal palace warned it would take legal measures against anyone spreading what it said were lies about the ruling family, just days after King Abdullah relieved his brothers from top army posts in a major shakeup, reports Reuters. The king, a staunch US ally, said on Tuesday that his brothers Prince Ali and Prince Faisal and his cousin Prince Talal - who all had high military ranks - would be retiring from the armed forces.
He said the move was part of a reorganisation of the armed forces’ hierarchy and structure. Prince Faisal was head of the royal air force and deputy chief of staff, while Prince Ali had for years been in charge of the royal guards responsible for the king’s protection. Talal Bin Mohammad, a Sandhurst graduate who was an officer in the elite special forces, was also sent into retirement. They were all given honorary promotions.
A palace statement on Sunday said it would pursue legal measures against those who propagated “lies and false claims” in social media and online websites with the goal of driving a wedge between the royal family and ordinary Jordanians. “These fabricated news circulated recently are aimed at undermining Jordan and its institutions,” the statement said.
Mumbai New Year hotel bookings slip 50%
A mega demolition drive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that destroyed illegal structures in about 100 restaurants and pubs following the fire at Kamala Mills in Mumbai took its toll on New Year Eve celebrations with hoteliers and restaurateurs saying business on the last day of the year had slumped by 40% to 50% as people cancelled their reservations and bookings increasingly as the day progressed, reports The Economic Times.
"Most restaurants are saying business is about 40% less than last year. The spirits are low. Kamala Mills was Mumbai's finest restaurant hub and there is no water or electricity there because of the knee-jerk demolition drive," said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality and former president of the National Restaurant Association of India. "With water and electricity supplies cut off for multiple restaurants, they were not sure if they would be able to operate and people cancelled reservations."
Fog disrupts Delhi airport operations on New Year's Day, passengers stuck
For the second consecutive day, operations at the Delhi airport have been suspended on Monday morning after the visibility level on the runways dropped below 50 metres, reports NDTV. Thick fog covered many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region leading to slow moving traffic on Day 1 of 2018.
Train services too have been severely hit in Delhi and several other parts of north India. 56 trains headed towards the capital are late and 20 have been rescheduled. 15 trains have been cancelled, said the Northern Railways. Five domestic flights and seven international flights in Delhi were delayed, according to news agency ANI. One flight has been cancelled.
Kim calls on North Korea to mass-produce nukes, missiles
Kim Jong-Un urged North Korea to mass-produce nuclear warheads and missiles in a defiant New Year message suggesting he would continue to accelerate a rogue weapons programme that has stoked international tensions, reports AFP. Pyongyang dramatically ramped up its efforts to become a nuclear power in 2017, despite a raft of international sanctions and increasingly bellicose rhetoric from the United States.
"We must mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and speed up their deployment," said Kim in his annual address to the nation, reiterating his claims that North Korea had achieved its goal of becoming a nuclear state. "(The North) can cope with any kind of nuclear threats from the US and has a strong nuclear deterrence that is able to prevent the US from playing with fire," Kim said today.
Kim Jong Un declares North Korea a nuclear power, says 'button' is on his desk
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat, reports AP. Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk. The customary New Year's address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.
FPIs withdraw Rs 5,900cr from equities in Dec, infuse over Rs 51K cr in 2017
Overseas investors have pulled out close to Rs 5,900 crore from domestic equities in December, with widening fiscal deficit and higher crude prices making market participants cautious on macro-economic front. In spite of December performance, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ended 2017 with a net inflow of over Rs 51,000 crore. According to the depositories data, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 5,883 crore from equities during December.
However, such investors had put in Rs 2,350 crore in the debt markets during the period under review. The outflow comes following an eight month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly on account of the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business. This also marked the highest net investment by FPIs since March, when they had poured in Rs 30,906 crore in the equity market.
Mutual funds invest Rs 1 lakh cr in stocks in 2017
Domestic mutual funds pumped in a staggering over Rs 1 lakh crore in the stock market during 2017. Mutual funds invested Rs 1.2 lakh crore in equities in 2017, much higher than over Rs 48,000 crore infused in 2016 and more than Rs 70,000 crore pumped in during 2015, latest data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.
Rahul hits out at BJP over 'empty promises', 'non-utilisation' of Smart City funds
Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP over its "empty promises" and targeted the Centre as only "seven per cent" of the funds meant for its Smart City project was used so far, reports PTI. He also said job creation should be the focus area of the government as China was "out-competing" India.
"Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises (sic)," the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Along with the tweet, he also shared a video, showing how China was fast moving forward as far as technological advancements and job creation were concerned. Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of job creation and lack of employment opportunities for the youth.
BREAKING | Pakistan calls for an emergency meet between Pakistan PM & Foreign Minister, after US President Trump's tweets
Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also tweeted, "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly Inshallah...will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.."
Will ensure verification of citizens in Assam done with transparency: Congress
The Congress said on Monday that it will work towards ensuring that the verification process of citizens in Assam is done with transparency and assured the people that it will "handhold" them so that not a single claim is left unaddressed.
As the Registrar General of India issued the first draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam last night, the Congress, which is in the opposition in the NDA- ruled state, said no family or section of people would be left out on account of verification of documents and asserted that it stands unequivocally with the people of Assam.
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the NRC, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, was published with the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam.
No charges on debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000: Finance Ministry
Customers will not have to pay any transaction charges for payments through debit card, BHIM app and other payment made for up to Rs 2,000 from today onwards.
Last month, Union Cabinet approved a proposal that government will bear the merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through debit cards, BHIM UPI or Aadhaar-enabled payment systems to promote digital transactions.
IBBI registration must for asset valuations under IBC from April
Professionals carrying out asset valuations under Companies Act and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code will have to get themselves registered with Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) from April to conduct such activities, an official statement said today.
Government names Vijay Keshav Gokhale as India's Foreign Secretary. Current Foreign Secy S Jaishankar term ends on January 28.
Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India's envoy to China.
He is at present secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gokhale's appointment to the post, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year. (PTI)
After Mumbai pub blaze, BMC chief promises crackdown on official-activist next
Holding the nexus of a 'small percentage of corrupt officials' with 'professional complainants' responsible for flourishing of illegal eateries in the city, Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta today said he will take steps to rout the menace.
"There is a very small percentage of corrupt officials. There are professional complainants, who together are trying to ensure that the permissions are given in a particular way or are subverted," Mehta told PTI in an interview.
Rupee kicks off 2018 with a bang, revisits 5-mth high
Starting the New Year on a highly bullish note, the rupee surged ahead to close at a fresh five-month high of 63.68 a dollar, gaining 19 paise against its US counterpart.
This is the highest closing for the home currency since August 8 last year when it had settled at 63.63.
Continuing its winning streak, the rupee has strengthened by a solid 47 paise in last three sessions. (PTI)
New Year's eve: Over 2,000 cases of drunk driving registered in Hyderabad
Altogether over 2,000 cases of drunk driving were registered on the New Year's eve here, officials said today.
The cases were registered under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionarate, they said. (PTI)
US has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!: US President Donald Trump
Screenshot of Rajinikanth's new website
Rajinikanth announces new website for fans to register themselves
November core sector data: Coal Sector Output Down 0.2% % Vs 3.9% Rise (MoM); Crude Oil Output At 0.2% Vs 0.4% (MoM); Natural Gas Output At 2.4% Vs 2.8% (MoM); Petro Refinery Products Output At 8.2% Vs 7.5% (MoM); Fertiliser Output At 0.3% Vs 3% Decline (MoM); Steel Output At 16.6% Vs 8.4% (MoM); Cement Output At 17.3% Vs 2.7% Decline (MoM) Electricity Output At 1.9% Vs 2.1% (MoM)
JUST IN: April-Nov eight core Industrial growth at 3.9% vs 5.3 % (YoY)
JUST IN: Core sector data: November eight core Industrial growth at 6.8% vs 4.7 % (MoM)
Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on January 3: Government sources (News 18)
JUST IN: Vidarbha beat Delhi by 9 wickets to win maiden Ranji Trophy title
MRP, other details must for items sold online from today
To protect online consumers, the Centre has made it mandatory from today for e-commerce firms to print not only the maximum retail price (MRP) on goods but also information like expiry date and customer care details.
The consumer affairs ministry had made the amendments in this regard to the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules in June 2017. The companies were given a six-month deadline to comply with the new rule.
Nurses hold babies who were born on the first day of the New Year in 2018 in Agartala on Monday. PTI
2018 may see M&As worth $50bn on back of stressed assets: Assocham
India is likely to see mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth $50 billion in 2018 on the back of plenty of stressed corporate assets on offer at tempting valuations, according to a report. The Assocham Year Ahead Outlook observed that India's M&A transactions witnessed a quantum jump of 170% in valuations and over 70% in the number of transactions in the year gone by on the basis of various estimates.
"The M&A opportunities in 2018 would remain robust given the fact that lot more assets continue to remain under stress. Several big ticket projects referred to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would see change in promoters in areas like real estate, steel etc," Assocham Secretary General DS Rawat said.
JSW Energy cancels deal to buy JPVL's 500mw Bina plant
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy said its deal with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 500mw Bina thermal power plant is terminated following lapse of time for completion of the transaction on Sunday. "With the elapsing of the Long Stop Date, the proposed acquisition of the Bina project stands terminated," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing today. JSW Energy further said that the consummation of this transaction was subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.
PNB chief tells 300 bank branches to shape up or face the music
Putting branch rationalisation plan on fast track, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has placed 300 branches under watch and asked them to either shape up within a year or face closure or merger. "That (rationalisation) exercise is going on. We have given notice to all loss-making branches that within one year they should turnaround otherwise we will look for options for their mergers or closure. We are working on 300 branches," PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta told PTI in an interview.
He, however, clarified that not all of them are loss-making, and some are marginally profit making. "So, we are working on all those plans. If they are able to turnaround it is okay otherwise we will have to close them down or merge," he said.
VECV sales up 49.5% at 6,087 units in December
Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 49.5% YoY increase in total sales at 6,087 units in December. The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,071 units in December 2016, VECV said in a statement. The November sales figure includes 5,955 units of Eicher brand and 132 units of Volvo brand.
Atul Auto December sales up 13% at 2,890 units
Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto today a 13.07% YoY increase in sales at 2,890 units in December. The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing. In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33% YoY, it added.
IndusInd Bank raises $500m from overseas lenders
IndusInd Bank said it has raised $500m (about Rs 3,193.75 crore) term loan from overseas lending bodies to expand its business. The private sector bank has concluded the syndicated term loan facility from a group of overseas investors, it said in a regulatory filing.
The fundraising, along with the funds raised during the ongoing financial year from multilateral institutions ADB and OPIC, will help the bank expand its lending to clients, it said. The tenor of the loan is for three years and will be used for general banking purposes, it added.
SCCL targets 85 mtpa coal production in next five years
Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL), a state-owned miner, said it expects the coal production to touch 85 mtpa in the next five years as it plans to open up 12 new mines. According to a statement issued by SCCL, the miner transported 46.7 million tonne of coal as on December 2017 against 42.7 million tonne for the first nine months of the previous fiscal. The production was pegged at nearly 42 million tonne. He further expressed hope that the production and coal dispatches may touch 2.10 lakh tonne and 2.15 lakh tonne a day, respectively, during the next three months.
Cricket series unlikely till Pak stops terrorism: Swaraj to Parliamentary panel
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has hinted that any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan is unlikely unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism and firing. Swaraj said this to Parliament's consultative committee on external affairs during a meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.
During the meeting, Swaraj also said that she had met Pakistan's envoy to India and proposed to him that both countries release the prisoners who are above 70 years of age or women or of unsound mind as part of humanitarian aspect of the relationship, a member who was present in the meeting said.
Responding to a query on India-Pakistan cricket series on a neutral venue, the external affairs minister hinted that it seemed unlikely until Pakistan stopped cross-border terrorism and firing, the member said. She clarified that terrorism and cricket can't go hand in hand, the member said.