App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: RBI may be holding back Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI report

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 20, 06:38 PM (IST)

    India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Catch all the live updates here

  • Dec 20, 06:21 PM (IST)

    RBI may be holding back Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI report

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may either be holding back Rs 2,000 notes or could have stopped printing high denomination currency, says a SBI Research report.

    Juxtaposing the data presented in the Lok Sabha recently with the one provided by RBI in its Annual Report earlier, the SBI Ecoflash report said today, "we observe" that the value of small denomination currency in circulation up to March 2017 was Rs 3,501 billion.

  • Dec 20, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. RBI may be holding back Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI report

    2. SEBI says bitcoins cannot be ignored

    3. HDFC Bank board approves raising up to Rs 24,000cr

    4. OYO says no IPO plan for now, eyes 1.80 lakh rooms by 2018-end

    5. RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action

    6. US takes India back to WTO in solar power dispute 

    7. 350 infra projects show cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh cr

    8. Edelweiss Financial Services arm acquires Religare Securities

  • Dec 20, 07:20 PM (IST)

    World Bank approves USD 825 million loan for Pakistan infrastructure

    The World Bank has granted Pakistan a USD 825 million loan to upgrade the energy and public finance sectors in a country which has long struggled with chronic power shortages and poor fiscal management.

    Just over half the loan, USD 425 million, would be used to modernise the national grid, the World Bank said today.

    The government has had some success in generating more electric power to ease a years-long energy crisis, but its distribution has been hampered by poor transmission.

  • Dec 20, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Centre aims to finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Manoj Sinha

    The government is looking to finalise the National Telecom Policy 2018 by March next year, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today.

    "The Department of Telecommunications envisages to formulate a new National Telecom Policy in view of rapid technological advancement in the sector. The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose.

  • Dec 20, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Alternative assets industry in India worth $43 billion: Report

    The alternative assets industry in India is worth USD 43 billion across private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and hedge funds, says a report.

    With 221 private capital fund managers and 46 hedge fund managers based in the country, the alternative assets industry is a small but growing space in India, according to a Preqin report.

  • Dec 20, 05:52 PM (IST)

    US takes India back to WTO in solar power dispute

    India has failed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on solar power, the United States will tell the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) next month, triggering a fresh round of litigation, according to an agenda issued on Wednesday.

    Renewable energy has become a hot area of trade friction as major economies compete to dominate a sector that is expected to thrive as reliance on coal and oil dwindles. 

  • Dec 20, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Here's a bill to be tabled in this Parliament Winter Session 

    Here's a bill to be tabled in this Parliament Winter Session  
  • Dec 20, 05:22 PM (IST)

    RBI Monetary Policy Meet Minutes

    Inflation seen marginally up as rise in oil may sustain; Food inflation, led by vegetables, highly variable. See several risks to projected inflation trajectory: Urjit Patel

  • Dec 20, 04:55 PM (IST)

    SEBI says bitcoins cannot be ignored

    Observing that bitcoins cannot be ignored, regulator SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi today said the virtual currency so far has not posed any systemic and a government panel is looking into it.

    Currently, bitcoins and any such crypto currencies, are not an approved product by the Reserve Bank or any other regulator.

    "On the issue of bitcoins, government is looking into it in consultation with the RBI and Sebi. The panel, also consisting of finance and information technology ministries, is looking into what to do about it," Tyagi said. 

  • Dec 20, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Uber says EU court ruling will not change things in most EU countries 

  • Dec 20, 04:39 PM (IST)

    EU says Brexit transition to end by December 31, 2020, reports BBC 

  • Dec 20, 03:46 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 03:45 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 03:43 PM (IST)

    350 infra projects show cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh cr

    As many as 350 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or above, have shown cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh crore due to various reasons including delays, Parliament was informed today. "As on October 1, 2017, a total of 1,263 projects were on the monitor of this Ministry. Of these, 297 are showing time overruns, 350 are showing cost overruns and 103 are showing both time and cost overruns. These 350 projects are showing cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh crore," Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister Vijay Goel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 20, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Airtel Board okays 'scheme' for takeover of Tata's telco biz

    The Board of Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom firm, approved an arrangement for takeover of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices, in a deal involving issue of equity and preference shares. In October, the takeover of Tata Group's consumer mobile business by Airtel on a 'no-debt, no-cash basis' was announced by the two firms. "...the Board of Director in its meeting held on December 19, 2017 has approved...composite scheme of arrangement between Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom and their respective shareholders and creditors...," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

    The Board also approved another scheme of arrangement between the listed entity Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) and Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors, the filing added. Outlining the details, Airtel said the deal would entail demerger of consumer wireless business of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) to Airtel except Rajasthan circle, which is being demerged to subsidiary company Bharti Hexacom.

  • Dec 20, 03:37 PM (IST)

    NCP says Congress did not respond to its poll tie-up call in Gujarat

    NCP leader Dhananjay Munde blamed the Congress for his party going solo in the just-concluded Gujarat polls, but did not rule out an alliance with it for the general elections in 2019, reports PTI. He said the NCP had demanded six seats in Gujarat, but the Congress did not agree to it.

    "The NCP had demanded six seats in Gujarat. As per my information, (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar and (then Congress president) Sonia Gandhi had agreed on seat-sharing. But on the next day, the Congress announced its list of the seats, which we were going to contest," Munde said. "This is how the Congress treated us and the NCP decided to go ahead. Now they should not blame us," he said.

  • Dec 20, 03:34 PM (IST)

    OYO says no IPO plan for now, eyes 1.80 lakh rooms by 2018-end

    Online hotel aggregator OYO does not have immediate plans to come out with an IPO, its founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal has hinted. "For the time-being, we are in an early stage of the company and early stage of the market, so for the time being we are not commenting on any specific public offering plans," he told PTI when asked if the company has IPO plans.

    "We also recently raised $250 million in private capital. So, we have a healthy balance-sheet for the time being," said Agarwal. On whether going public is a possibility in the medium-term, he said, "From my perspective, I don't think so but again it's something that I cannot give a specific yes or no answer."

    Founded in 2013, the Gurugram-based firm currently has 70,000 rooms on its platform. "Our target is to grow from 70,00O keys to 1,80,000 keys by December next year," Agarwal said.

  • Dec 20, 03:23 PM (IST)

    RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action

    Bank of India said the Reserve Bank of India has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) against the lender over high bad loans. High net non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient common equity Tier 1 capital and negative return on assets (RoA) for two consecutive years has prompted the action, the bank said in a statement. The RBI issues a PCA to spur lenders to deal with bad debts, as one of the measures intended to tackle the menace of bad debt that has plagued Indian banks. The bank had a net non-performing assets ratio of 6.47% as of end-September. 

  • Dec 20, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Lakshmi Mittal, Anil Agarwal in $26bn battle to remake Indian steel, says report

    Surging steel prices and a new Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code have set the stage for an industry-defining battle between tycoons and producers for over $26 billion of the sector’s most-coveted assets, reports Bloomberg. Creditors are seeking the approval of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to sell assets of as many as 40 firms, including steel producers. That’s spurred Lakshmi Mittal, head of the world’s largest maker of the alloy, and fellow billionaire Anil Agarwal to vie for control of Essar Steel India, sources said.

    Debt-laden Bhushan Steel has drawn interest from Japan’s and India’s biggest producers, sources said. Insolvent producers including Monnet Ispat & Energy are attracting potential bidders as prices of the material soar and creditors embark on the first significant test of a bankruptcy law that’s intended to encourage asset sales. Several deep-pocketed suitors have made expressions of interest for the Indian mills and some have already submitted bids for a series of deals with deadlines around year-end, sources said.

  • Dec 20, 02:54 PM (IST)

    China state think tank sees output slowing as investment cools

    The world’s second-largest economy will dial back a notch next year as investment growth slows, according to a top state think tank. China’s gross domestic product will expand 6.7% in 2018, after growing 6.8% in 2017, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said. Growth of fixed-asset investment will decelerate to 6.3% next year, the academy said, versus 7.2% in the first 11 months of this year. 7.2% is also the median forecast for 2018 FAI growth from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

    "Property development investment will be restrained by the availability of capital, while tighter regulations to control local debt risks may damp growth of infrastructure investment," CASS said in its closely watched annual economic "Blue Book." The same series - with blue covers - accurately forecast the stock boom starting in 2014 and surging property prices in 2016.

  • Dec 20, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Accused in Ryan case to be tried as adult: Juvenile board

    A school student accused of killing a seven-year-old boy will be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board said today. The board passed the order on Wednesday morning responding to a plea that the teenager accused of the crime should not be treated as a juvenile. The board had earlier rejected the bail plea of the Class 11 student, accused of killing Pradhuman Thakur on the premises of the Ryan International School here on September 8.

  • Dec 20, 02:42 PM (IST)

    SIAM proposes all new vehicle sales in India to be EVs by 2047

    Automobile industry body SIAM has proposed all new vehicle sales in India to be pure electric by 2047 while the same for intra-city public transport fleet can be achieved by 2030, reports PTI. In a white paper submitted to the government, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said it is aiming at 40% of new vehicle sales in the country to be pure electric by 2030.

    The paper has been brought out in line with the government's vision of 100% electric for public mobility and 40% electric for personal mobility by 2030, it said in a statement. Proposing 100% pure electric vehicles – battery electric and fuel cell -- by the 100th anniversary of India's Independence in 2047, SIAM outlined a road map that includes 60% of new vehicle sales in the country to employ greener technologies like hybrids and other alternative fuels by 2030.

  • Dec 20, 02:32 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Santa Maria: In this June 13, 2005 photo, Michael Jackson gestures as he leaves court during his trial on child molestation charges in Santa Maria, California. Wade Robson, who is now 35, testified at Jackson's criminal trial in 2005 that he had spent many nights in Jackson's room, but Jackson had never molested him. A judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by Robson, who alleged Jackson molested him as a child. The summary judgment ruling on Tuesday against Robson resolves one of the last remaining major claims against the late singer's holdings. AP

    Santa Maria: In this June 13, 2005 photo, Michael Jackson gestures as he leaves court during his trial on child molestation charges in Santa Maria, California. Wade Robson, who is now 35, testified at Jackson's criminal trial in 2005 that he had spent many nights in Jackson's room, but Jackson had never molested him. A judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by Robson, who alleged Jackson molested him as a child. The summary judgment ruling on Tuesday against Robson resolves one of the last remaining major claims against the late singer's holdings. AP
  • Dec 20, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Over 9,000 died in battle with Islamic State group for Mosul

    An Associated Press investigation has found that between 9,000 and 11,000 civilians died in the final battle to drive Islamic State extremists out of the Iraqi city of Mosul. That's a civilian casualty rate nearly 10 times higher than what has been previously reported. The deaths are acknowledged neither by the coalition, the Iraqi government nor the Islamic State group's self-styled caliphate. Iraqi or coalition forces are responsible for at least 3,200 civilian deaths between October 2016 and the fall of IS in July 2017. 

  • Dec 20, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Strides Shasun acquires controlling stake in South Africa's Trinity

    Drug firm Strides Shasun said its subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling stake in South Africa's Trinity. "Strides Pharma Asia, Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strides Shasun has entered into definitive agreements with Trinity Pharma Proprietary, South Africa for acquisition of controlling stake in Trinity," Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

    Strides Pharma Asia will acquire 55% stake in Trinity for a cash consideration of South African Rand 55 million (about Rs 27.5 crore). The company said the transaction allows Strides to establish presence in the high entry barrier market of South Africa, where product dossiers approval takes more than five years. This transaction will provide access to pipeline of more than 110 product dossiers already submitted.

  • Dec 20, 02:17 PM (IST)

    EU rules that Uber is a transport service, not a digital company

    Uber is a taxi company, according to a landmark ruling from Europe's highest court, reports CNBC. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Wednesday that the US ride-hailing app is a transportation firm and not a digital company. The verdict is a long-awaited judgment expected to have major implications for how Uber is regulated throughout Europe.

    Uber has long-considered itself an "information society service" which connects drivers and passengers through inter-mediation via their app. This subtle classification has helped to protect the multi-billion dollar start-up from national regulations and means it has been treated as a digital service operating across borders in the EU's single market.

  • Dec 20, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 20, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Morepen Labs gets USFDA nod for asthma drug

    Morepen Laboratories said the US health regulator has given approval to Montelukast Sodium, used in managing asthma symptoms and seasonal allergies, for sale in the US market. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cleared Montelukast Sodium, a bulk drug/API manufactured by Morepen Laboratories, for sale in the US market," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "This gives Morepen an entry into the Rs 2,000 crore US market for Montelukast. The first commercial orders for the bulk drug are expected in the second quarter of the next financial year," it added. Morepen said patent for Montelukast has expired in all markets worldwide. Morepen is the market leader for Montelukast in India with over 50% market share, supplying to almost all major finished dosage manufacturers in India, it added.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.