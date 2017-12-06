News Live: Own a car? You may soon have to forgo LPG subsidy

Sources in the government said the idea was in its initial stage. The government had collected registration details of cars from regional transport offices (RTO) in a few districts. If it worked out, there could be huge savings on subsidy. A lot of people who have two or three cars were also taking subsidy at present.
The government had last year excluded those with an annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh from LPG subsidy. For deciding on the income cap, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had taken details of LPG customers from the Income Tax Department. This included PAN, residential address, and mobile number.
The Ruias of Essar Steel will have to arrange at least Rs 7,000 crore in interest and principle which could be due to lenders, before they attempt to regain control of Essar Steel — their trophy asset which is now run by a resolution professional, sources told The Economic Times. “No formal conversation with the Ruias has started as yet, or a decision has been taken on the amount,’’ one of the bankers said. “Promoters will have to pay banks an estimated Rs 7,000 crore to regularise the loans if they wish to be eligible to bid.”
In cases where some of the lenders have recalled loans, the promoter will be required to clear the dues of the bank to regularise the loan. In the case of Ruias, since there is no recall, they may have to pay up only a part of the amount. “We have not made any offer to the lenders as we are awaiting clarity from them like other promoters on the conditions to be met to qualify us to bid for the asset,’’ sources said.
Andhra Pradesh and the newly-formed state of Telangana are among the fiercest competitors for new industry. With huge tracts of rural land available, they can bid aggressively for new industry, said Venu Srinivasan, Chennai-based chairman of Sundaram Clayton, majority owner of TVS Motor Co. "The growth in Andhra and Telangana is amazing," Srinivasan said.
1. Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled, reports Sky News
2. Ruias may have to pay Rs 7,000cr to qualify for Essar Steel bid, reports The Economic Times
3. Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 for the first time
4. Own a car? Business Standard reports that you may soon have to forgo LPG subsidy
5. iPhone market share slips in October-quarter, reports Reuters
6. US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will move embassy there, reports Reuters
7. Goldman Sachs raises 2018 Brent price forecast to $62/bbl
8. Japan to help finance China's Belt and Road projects, reports Nikkei
9. Cyclone Ockhi weakens, may not hit Gujarat coast, says IMD
TVS Motor Company launched today the much-awaited Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), reports Moneycontrol. The bike will challenge the Japanese heavyweight Kawasaki Ninja 300 which bears near-similar specs but is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh compared to the TVS bike. The Apache RR 310 gets a 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 PS@9700 rpm and 27.3 NM@7700 rpm which are similar to those seen on the BMW 310 GS made by the Chennai-based company.
Retail conglomerate Future Group, which owns fashion chains like Big Bazaar, Brand Factory and Central, will be among the top 10 global fashion companies selling about 35 crore garments by FY2019, group CEO Kishore Biyani said today. The company, which has built an integrated warehouse with a capacity of over 30 crore garments in Nagpur, is betting big on the growing demand from fashion conscious customers and consumers' interest for lifestyle and fashion.
US B-1B bomber flies over Korean peninsula during military drills
A US B-1B bomber flew over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill that has been denounced by North Korea as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, reports Reuters. The bomber flew from Guam and joined US F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters in the exercises with South Korea. The drills, which kicked off on Monday and will run until Friday, are being conducted at a time of heightened tensions on the peninsula.
Xiaomi seen seeking bank pitches for 2018 IPO
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has asked banks to pitch next Friday for an initial public offering in 2018, sources told Reuters. Xiaomi was valued at $46 billion in a 2014 funding round completed before its sales stagnated. More recently it has seen expectations of its value pick up following strong results this year. Its float could be the world’s “largest technology IPO” next year, sources said.
Maharashtra government issues notification to make use of Marathi language along with English&Hindi in central govt offices, establishments,&other offices of central govt working in state which provide banking, post office ,telephone, gas,petroleum, rail and insurance services.
Dish TV sees volatile trading post Sep quarter earnings
Shares of direct-to-home operator Dish TV witnessed volatile trading on the bourses after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.87 crore for the September quarter. Shares of the company opened on a weak note at Rs 79.15 and touched an early low of Rs 78.30. Later the stock rallied to a high of Rs 81.35 amid volatile trade on BSE. On the NSE as well, the stock opened at Rs 79.40, then touched an intra-day high of Rs 81.50 and a low of Rs 78.20.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.96 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations came down 3.93% to Rs 748.58 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 779.28 crore a year earlier. Total expenses were at Rs 783.47 crore, up 5.97%, as against Rs 739.31 crore. "Average revenue per user (ARPU) strengthened to Rs 149 while churn rate recovered to close at slightly less than 0.8% per month," the company said.
RCom dips over 2% as Fitch withdraws ratings
Shares of Reliance Communications fell over 2% in trade today after credit rating agency Fitch said it has withdrawn ratings of the debt-ridden company for commercial reasons. Reliance Communications stock opened at Rs 11.10 and slumped 2.38% to touch an intra-day low of Rs 11.07 on the BSE. Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 11.35, then fell 2.64% to touch an intra-day low of Rs 11.05.
"Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings on Rcom for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for RCom," it said in a statement on Tuesday. RCom also informed stock exchanges that Fitch "has withdrawn 'C' rating of the company's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings and Bonds listed in Singapore Stock Exchange due to commercial reasons".
RCom is estimated to be in debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. Various entities, including China Development Bank and publicity consultant Fortuna Public Relations have filed insolvency case against the company.
Indian refiners turn to petcoke to produce power, gas
Indian oil refiners are drawing up plans to use petroleum coke for power generation and to produce syngas after the government banned use of the heavily polluting fuel in and around New Delhi, reports Reuters. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and other refiners have invested billions of dollars in recent years to install delayed coker units to produce high-value added products such as gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas.
The units produce petcoke as a byproduct, equivalent to 25-30% of a unit’s capacity, which refiners sell to local industries. But after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on petcoke in New Delhi and three surrounding states from last month to fight pollution, refiners are having to rethink what they do with the fuel.
IOC supplied petcoke from some of its plants, mainly in northern India, to industries in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - the states where it is now banned. It is still producing petcoke but diverting it to regions where it is not banned, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said. The Oil Ministry has also asked state refiners to consider setting up petcoke gasifiers, a government source said.
Russia banned from Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Russia has been banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after the IOC found evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system that has led to a series of suspensions for the country’s athletes in recent months, reports Reuters. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not impose a blanket ban on Russia ahead of the Rio 2016 Summer Games but said on Tuesday that the evidence unearthed by the Schmid Commission made the doping situation impossible to dispute.
It therefore suspended Russia, which finished top of the medals table at its own 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, from next year’s Games in South Korea that run from February 9-25. However, in a bid to protect “innocent athletes” the door has been left open for Russians to compete as an “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, as long as they satisfy strict conditions that show they have a doping-free background.
India's Detroit struggles as new states become growth drivers
Nicknamed the "Detroit of India" for its auto industry, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is at risk of taking on another characteristic of the American city - the demise of a manufacturing powerhouse, reports Bloomberg. For India as a whole though, the ascent of less developed states could spell a future of more balanced, sustainable growth where regional rivalries fuel productivity gains, much as they have in the other giant economies of the US and China.
Andhra Pradesh and the newly-formed state of Telangana are among the fiercest competitors for new industry. With huge tracts of rural land available, they can bid aggressively for new industry, said Venu Srinivasan, Chennai-based chairman of Sundaram Clayton, majority owner of TVS Motor Co. "The growth in Andhra and Telangana is amazing," Srinivasan said.
Cyclone Ockhi weakens, may not hit Gujarat coast: IMD
Cyclone Ockhi is gradually weakening into a depression and may not hit the Gujarat coast near Surat as predicted earlier, the Meteorological Centre said. Cyclonic storm Ockhi has already turned into a "deep depression" and may hit south Gujarat only as a "depression" on Tuesday night, according to an official statement. The deep depression is located around 240 km south-southwest of Surat.
"The deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 19.4N and longitude 71.5E, about 240 km south-southwest of Surat and 150 km west-northwest of Mumbai," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.
"It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken further and cross south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a depression by December 5," the bulletin read. However, there is also a probability of dissipation of the system over the sea before the landfall due to unfavourable environmental conditions, like high wind shear and colder sea surface temperatures near the coast, it added.
Future Supply Chain raises Rs 195cr from anchor investors
Future Group's logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions has garnered Rs 195 crore ahead of its initial share offer that opens today. The company's IPO committee has finalised allocation of over 29.35 lakh equity shares to as many as 16 anchor investors at Rs 664 per scrip, also the upper end of the price band, Future Supply Chain informed the stock exchanges.
At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 194.90 crore, it added. Among the anchor investors are HDFC Trustee Company, Reliance Capital Trustee Company, L&T Mutual Fund and IDFC Mutual Fund. Future Supply's IPO will be open for public subscription during December 6-8, at a price band of Rs 660-664 per share.
The issue is a mix of fresh issuance of shares by promoters Future Enterprises, which will lead to a dilution of 4.43% of their stake, as well as an offer-for-sale by private equity investor Griffin Partners aggregating to 20% of equity. Together, the issuer will sell 24.43% or 9,784,570 shares for up to Rs 650 crore.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 for the first time
Bitcoin broke above the $12,000 mark on Wednesday morning, as the cryptocurrency continued its march higher. The cryptocurrency was trading at $12,269 at 8:12 am, according to industry site CoinDesk. The asset began 2017 at less than $1,000 per token, but it has been on an absolute tear in recent months: It crossed $5,000 in October and touched above $11,000 for the first time less than two months later, according to CoinDesk data. With Wednesday morning's spike, the cryptocurrency now has a total market value of about $203 billion — more than twice Goldman Sachs' market cap.
On 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, heavy security deployment in Ayodhya
Heavy security deployment was made in the twin towns of Faizabad and Ayodhya as the VHP and the Bajrang Dal plan to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' (Day of Valour) while Muslim organisations plan 'Yaum e Gham' (Day of sorrow) to mark 25 years of Babri Masjid demolition, reports PTI. Taking note of the gravity of the situation and the advisory issued by the Centre, the Faizabad administration has made heavy security deployments in the two towns.
Police along with the CRPF and RAF have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities of Ayodhya-Faizabad. Regular search operations of the vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas in Ayodhya are being conducted.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a call for grand celebrations on 6 December to commemorate the silver jubilee of the demolition. Its associated organisation, the Bajrang Dal, will celebrate December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' and 'Vijay Diwas' (Victory Day) and have also issued appeal to people of Ayodhya - Faizabad to light up their homes with lamps.
Meanwhile, some Muslim organisations in Ayodhya-Faizabad will observe December 6 as "Yaum E Gham". A functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League said they will observe this day as Black Day.
US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will move embassy there
President Donald Trump told Israeli and Arab leaders that he intends to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a decision that breaks with decades of US policy and risks fuelling violence in West Asia, reports Reuters. Senior US officials said Trump is expected to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he plans to order his aides to immediately begin planning such a move.
Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled, reports Sky News
A plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky News reported. Police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at the Prime Minister’s residence at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill Theresa May, it said.
The channel said this was something which has been pursued over several weeks at least by Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman had said that Britain has thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.
A stronger than anticipated OPEC-led commitment to extend production cuts will support prices through 2018, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. In a research note, it lifted its Brent price forecast for next year to $62 a barrel and its WTI projection to $57.5/bbl, reports CNBC. The revisions were up from $58/bbl and $55/bbl respectively.
iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm
The unavailability of the iPhone X during the three months ended October pulled down the market share for Apple’s iPhones in some key regions, while phones running on Google’s Android recorded higher sales, data from a research firm showed. The market share for Apple’s iPhones, as measured by sales of its iOS mobile operating system, declined to 32.9% in the United States, from 40.6% a year ago, Kantar Worldpanel ComTech’s data showed.
Japan to help finance China's Belt and Road projects: Nikkei
The Japanese government plans to cooperate with China on its Belt and Road initiative by financially supporting private-sector partnerships, as Tokyo seeks to improve bilateral ties with its Asian neighbour, the Nikkei reported. Cooperation will centre on the environmental sector, industrial modernisation and logistics, according to guidelines compiled by the government, the Japanese business daily said.
Assistance will include loans through government-backed financial institutions to promote cooperation among private Japanese and Chinese firms working on projects in third-party countries, it said. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative is an extensive infrastructure plan that will link Asia with West Asia and Europe, although critics say it is more about spreading Chinese influence.
US B-1B bombers to fly over Korean peninsula, Yonhap reports
US B-1B Lancer bombers will fly over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill being staged with South Korea this week, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported. The bombers will take part in the drills at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula and as United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman makes a rare visit to North Korea. The North has warned the drills would push the Korean peninsula to “the brink of nuclear war”.
The annual joint exercise, called “Vigilant Ace”, has been designed to enhance readiness and operational capability and to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula, officials have said. Around 12,000 US service members, including from the Marines and Navy, will join South Korean troops. Aircraft taking part will be flown from eight US and South Korean military installations.
Top Headlines:
1. Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled, reports Sky News
2. Ruias may have to pay Rs 7,000cr to qualify for Essar Steel bid, reports The Economic Times
3. Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 for the first time
4. Own a car? Business Standard reports that you may soon have to forgo LPG subsidy
5. iPhone market share slips in October-quarter, reports Reuters
6. US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will move embassy there, reports Reuters
7. Goldman Sachs raises 2018 Brent price forecast to $62/bbl
8. Japan to help finance China's Belt and Road projects, reports Nikkei
9. Cyclone Ockhi weakens, may not hit Gujarat coast, says IMD
TVS Motor Company launched today the much-awaited Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), reports Moneycontrol. The bike will challenge the Japanese heavyweight Kawasaki Ninja 300 which bears near-similar specs but is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh compared to the TVS bike. The Apache RR 310 gets a 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 PS@9700 rpm and 27.3 NM@7700 rpm which are similar to those seen on the BMW 310 GS made by the Chennai-based company.
Retail conglomerate Future Group, which owns fashion chains like Big Bazaar, Brand Factory and Central, will be among the top 10 global fashion companies selling about 35 crore garments by FY2019, group CEO Kishore Biyani said today. The company, which has built an integrated warehouse with a capacity of over 30 crore garments in Nagpur, is betting big on the growing demand from fashion conscious customers and consumers' interest for lifestyle and fashion.
Goldman Sachs raises 2018 oil price forecast from CNBC.