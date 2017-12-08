App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: NRN vindicated, so apologise to him, Mohandas Pai tells Infosys

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 08, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31

    2. Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, reports The Economic Times

    3. Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive.

    4. Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019

    5. NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys (Reports PTI)

    6. Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation, reports IANS

    7. Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms

    8. Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US, reports The Telegraph. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Japan is set to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea

    9. US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November, says study

    10. Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence

  • Dec 08, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Report for Khammam steel plant in a month: Union steel minister
    Khammam in Telengana would be the site of an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) plant after the techno-economic feasibility for the project is established, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said today.

  • Dec 08, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Licence cancellation move 'harsh', 'unfair': Max Healthcare
    The decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh was "harsh" and "unfair" and it will severely limit patients from accessing treatment, the hospital group today said.

    Max Healthcare authorities, in a statement, issued hours after the cancellation of the licence by the Delhi government, said, "We have not been given an adequate opportunity to be heard."

  • Dec 08, 07:27 PM (IST)

    Modi says Aiyar not first one from Congress to call him 'neech', alleges Sonia Gandhi and family have used it too
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit once again at the Congress party after Mani Shankar Aiyar called him 'neech' in a comment yesterday. According to a tweet put out by BJP on its official handle, Modi said that Aiyar was not the first one to call him 'neech', adding that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too.

    "They have not called me 'Neech' for the first time yesterday. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too. Why am I 'Neech' - because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me?" Modi was quoted as saying.

  • Dec 08, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Trump's announcement on Jerusalem 'disturbing': Congress
    The Congress party today said US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was "disturbing" and in conflict with the United Nations' resolutions on Palestine.

    In a statement, the Congress urged all parties concerned to resolve the Palestine issue peacefully and expeditiously.

  • Dec 08, 06:56 PM (IST)

    Sushil Modi seeks postponement of Dec 14 finance ministers' committee meeting
    Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has written a letter to chairman of the empowered committee (EC) of State Finance Ministers Amit Mitra, urging him to postpone the governing body meeting convened on December 14.

  • Dec 08, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Day ahead of voting in Gujarat, BJP releases manifesto
    A day before the first phase of polling in Gujarat, the ruling BJP today released its election manifesto with a slew of promises for various sections of society, which included a resolve to "double" farmers' income.

    Releasing the manifesto, BJP's election in-charge for Gujarat, Arun Jaitley, said it was prepared keeping in mind the party's resolution to maintain and improve on the 10-percent growth clocked by the state under the party's rule.

  • Dec 08, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Laloo Chiba dies
    Veteran Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Laloo Chiba died today at his home in the predominantly-Indian suburb of Lenasia here. 

    The 87-year-old Chiba, a political prisoner on the Robben Island alongside former South African President Nelson Mandela, was hospitalised after a mild heart attack a few days ago, but was discharged later on.

  • Dec 08, 06:41 PM (IST)

    Bihar Law and order changed completely after Nitish ride to power in 2005: Sushil Modi
    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that the law and order situation in the state has "changed completely" after Nitish Kumar took over as chief minister in 2005. 

    "Pre-2005, Bihar was known for negative things. In the last 12 years after Nitish Kumar became chief minister law and order situation has changed completely", Sushil Modi said at the Infocom 2017 here.

  • Dec 08, 06:39 PM (IST)

    Ad hoc measures unsufficient, prepare detailed plan on Taj: SC
    The Supreme Court today said "ad hoc" measures are not enough to preserve the Taj Mahal for "a few hundred years" and directed the UP government to prepare a comprehensive document with a futuristic vision to protect the historic 17th century mausoleum for future generations.

    A bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the steps proposed for preservation of Mughal-era monument were not enough and the state should come out of its "bureaucratic" approach and explore a long term steps to protect the Taj.

  • Dec 08, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Karti moves SC against CBI summon in Aircel-Maxis case
    Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, today moved Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

    The top court said it will hear the matter in the second week of January.

  • Dec 08, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Smart City Mission: Centre to announce next 10 cities' names by Jan-end
    The Centre will announce the next set of 10 cities for funding under the Smart City Mission by January-end, a top official said today. 

    The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities under the scheme and each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing projects.

  • Dec 08, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Aaditya takes dig at BJP over Sainiks' hoisting flag in Srinagar
    The Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet today took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an attempt by Shiv Sainiks to hoist the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

    "It is bad to receive a challenge to hoist the national flag in our own country. What is more bad is that those Shiv Sainiks and Indians (who attempted to hoist the flag) were detained in a state, the Deputy Chief Minister (Nirmal Singh) of which, belongs to a party (referring to the BJP), which gives lessons on nationalism," Aaditya tweeted.

  • Dec 08, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Saeed leads rally in Lahore against Trump's Jerusalem decision
    Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed today made his first public appearance after he was freed from house arrest and led a rally here to launch a country-wide campaign against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    The Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million, was released from a 10-month-long house arrest on November 24 by the Pakistan government.

  • Dec 08, 05:29 PM (IST)

    NCLT refuses to put Unitech order in abeyance
    The National Company Law Tribunal today declined to keep in abeyance its order to suspend 10 directors of Unitech Ltd and permit the government to appoint its nominees on the board of the troubled realty firm.

    The tribunal said that the new directors of the Unitech would comply with all the orders of the Supreme Court.

  • Dec 08, 05:24 PM (IST)

    JSW Steel crude steel production up 11% at 13.6 lkh ton in Nov
    Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel today said that it has achieved 11 per cent growth in crude steel production at 13.62 lakh tonne in November this year.

    Its crude steel production stood at 12.27 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

  • Dec 08, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Aiyar gave 'supari' in Pakistan to get me 'removed': Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country.

    Targeting the diplomat-turned politician for the second time in two days after the Congress leader's 'neech aadmi'(lowly person) jibe at him yesterday, Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to suppress this episode and did not take any action against Aiyar.

  • Dec 08, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Ready for any punishment if Cong suffers in Guj polls due to my comments: Aiyar
    A day after being suspended from the Congress, Mani Shankar Aiyar today said he would accept any punishment if the party suffers damage in the Gujarat polls due to his "neech aadmi" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Aiyar said the Congress party had given him a lot and there was no future for India without the party.

  • Dec 08, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Sand mining baron Sekar Reddy's diary spells trouble for Panneerselvam
    A diary seized by Income Tax officials during raid on the properties belonging to sand mine baron Sekar Reddy has thrown up some names of people who received 'payoffs'. According to a report by India Today, the names include that of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

  • Dec 08, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Russia: U.S. military drills likely aimed at provoking North Korea
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that military drills held by the United States and South Korea seemed to have aimed at provoking North Korea to hold more missile tests. He also said Moscow condemns North Korea's missile tests.

  • Dec 08, 04:42 PM (IST)

    BJP's Gujarat model is about deceiving people: Akhilesh
    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today said he decided to visit Gujarat to see its development but has realised that the BJP's Gujarat model is a "model to deceive people".

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cited the Agra-Lucknow expressway and the Lucknow metro to take a dig at the BJP's "development model" in Gujarat.

  • Dec 08, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Uday Kotak warns of softer issues impeding higher growth
    The country's richest banker Uday Kotak has flagged concerns over "softer issues" like the massive spike in pollution in the national Capital and has warned that it may hinder "hard growth" targets like a 9 percent expansion of the economy.

    He also made a very persuasive case for domestic ownership of assets, saying foreign investors should not benefit from our growth story.

  • Dec 08, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Tusk says 'most difficult challenge' ahead in Brexit talks
    EU President Donald Tusk warned that talks on a post-Brexit trade deal and transition period would be even more difficult than a hard-won agreement on divorce terms that was sealed today.

    "Let us remember that the most difficult challenge is still ahead. We all know that breaking up is hard but breaking up and building a new relation is much harder," Tusk said, reading a statement.

  • Dec 08, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Rahul's visits to temples just a pretence: Yogi Adityanath
    Dubbing Rahul Gandhi's visits to temples as a mere "pretence", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Congress vice president to make his party's stand clear on the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.

    He also alleged that the Congress was adopting double standards on the Ayodhya issue as it "does not want it to get resolved in a peaceful manner".

  • Dec 08, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Washington: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, smiles as she takes questions from children before reading The Polar Express to children at Children's National Medical Center on Thursday in Washington. AP

    Washington: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, smiles as she takes questions from children before reading The Polar Express to children at Children's National Medical Center on Thursday in Washington. AP
  • Dec 08, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. British Prime Minister Theresa May, met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker early on Friday following crucial overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border. AP

    Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. British Prime Minister Theresa May, met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker early on Friday following crucial overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border. AP
  • Dec 08, 03:55 PM (IST)

    NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys

    Infosys' move to settle with markets regulator Sebi the alleged disclosure lapses involving a severance pact have vindicated NR Narayana Murthy's stand, its former CFO TV Mohandas Pai said, calling out the company to tender an apology to the co-founder, reports PTI. He said it is good that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has filed an application with Sebi to settle the issues around severance agreement with ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal.

    "This vindicates fully Narayana Murthy's stand about corporate governance issues regarding the (former) CFO (Bansal) and lack of disclosure," Pai said. The earlier Board tried to brush it under carpet, saying it's an oversight, when clearly the process was not followed," he added.

    "The (former) CFO being negotiated to go (to resign) with very high compensation is not an ordinary act. Now, the company has accepted that was wrong even though they deny it on paper...to clear this matter up. It augurs well for the company", he said. The nomination and audit committee chairs should take primary responsibility for "this fiasco and the lack of governance", Pai said.

    He added: "Also, the company has abused Narayana Murthy. The company should withdraw the letter issued to the Stock Exchange accusing Narayana Murthy of interfering when he clearly raised issues of corporate governance. The company should withdraw the letter and give an apology to Narayana Murthy for abusing him and damaging his reputation." Some ex-directors of Infosys and commentators, who made "wrong allegations" against Murthy, should also apologise, he said.

  • Dec 08, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence

    Delhi Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence has been cancelled by the Delhi Health Ministry. This follows the death of a new born who was wrongly declared dead by the private hospital due to infection and other medical problems.

    The boy, who was born prematurely in Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on November 30, died in a clinic in Pitampura, where he was being treated for a week after his parents found him alive while taking the body for final rites. The victim’s family had refused to perform the last rites unless action was taken against Max Hospital.

    As per the Delhi Health Ministry no new patient can be admitted to the hospital. However, existing patients can continue to be treated till their treatment is over.

  • Dec 08, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Sushil Modi says tax revenues need to stabilise before relook at GST rates

    GST Council member Sushil Kumar Modi said he is in favour of letting the tax revenues stabilise before the panel considers merger or further rationalising of slabs, reports PTI. "Let revenue stabilise and tax buoyancy come, then the Council will look into rationalising or merging tax slabs of 12% and 18%," Modi, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.

    He said after the Council’s previous meeting at Guwahati last month, 90% of the tax slab-related issues have been resolved and the rest too will be sorted soon. He said only 50 items remained in the top 28% tax slab now. However, he remained bullish that revenue for both the Centre and states will grow and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime will stabilise.

    He acknowledged that most of the problems are being faced now by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the textiles sector as they were exempted from paying taxes in the past under the value-added tax (VAT) regime. Once the system stabilises, the Council will look into bringing petroleum products, electricity duty and property stamp duty into the GST fold, he said.

  • Dec 08, 03:34 PM (IST)

    ICICI Bank mops up $500m in overseas bond sale

    The largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has sold a benchmark bond issue at a coupon of 3.833% to overseas investors. The $500m 10-year dollar money was issued through the Dubai branch of ICICI Bank, an official at Citigroup India, which was the sole advisor to the deal, told PTI.

    The bank has initially given a price guidance of 170bps over the US treasury for the 144 A RegS issue, which is part of the bank's medium-term notes programme. Due to high demand, the pricing came down by 20 bps to 150 bps over the US treasury offering a yield of 3.833% to the investor, the i-banker said.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.