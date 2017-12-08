News Live: NRN vindicated, so apologise to him, Mohandas Pai tells Infosys

“The idea of forming an SPV has been forwarded by Niti Aayog. It will have a broad-based shareholding structure with the government and the two main lenders to the power sector, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, also likely to be part of it even as they are currently unsure of the approach. The Cabinet secretary held a meeting on December 4 on this and the Ministry of Power has sought two months to arrive at a final solution to resolve the issue,” the official said.
Bulgarian authorities had said the offenders chose to use bitcoins for investing or saving money, as they believed it was difficult to be tracked and followed. The authorities also said the gang developed a virus which was used to hack into Bulgarian Customs computers, which allowed them avoid paying fees for goods they were transporting into the country. According to the report, it is currently unclear what the Bulgarian government is doing with the seized bitcoins. The value of the seized bitcoins was roughly $500 million in May.
Non-food bank credit witnessed double-digit growth for the first time in 15 months, rising 10% YoY, during the fortnight ended November 24. However, base effect may have helped in making the current growth numbers look better. For over two years now, growth in banks' loan portfolio is being driven by retail loans. But since October, the trend in growth in loan to large corporates has turned positive after a contraction for more than a year. A senior public sector bank official said: "Loan demand is gradually picking up among corporates in select sectors as well as small businesses."
“We know that North Korea wants above all to talk to the United States about guarantees for its security. We are ready to support that, we are ready to take part in facilitating such negotiations,” Lavrov said at an international conference in Vienna, according to the Interfax news agency. “Our American colleagues, [including] Rex Tillerson, have heard this.”
The diplomatic overtures come amid heightened tension between the US and North Korea after the hermit kingdom tested its “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date last week, claiming that it could strike the US mainland. America and neighbouring South Korea responded with a show of force this week, conducting their largest ever joint air force drill, involving 12,000 US service members, and F-22 Raptors and F-35 stealth fighters training close to the border with the North.
So, far this year, 386,347 job cuts have been announced, 22% fewer than the 493,288 cuts announced through November 2016, the report states. This is the highest monthly total since April, when 36,602 cuts were announced.
Companies in the pharmaceutical space have announced 13,254 job cuts so far this year. The healthcare sector announced 7,011 job cuts in November. Industrial manufacturing saw 19,986 cuts in 2017, 37% less than the 31,656 cuts announced through November last year. Meanwhile, holiday hiring announcements are slightly behind last year’s totals, it found.
The fastest wealth creator between FY12 and FY17 was Ajanta Pharma whose market capitalisation jumped 29 times to Rs 15,500 crore from just about Rs 500 crore at the start of FY12. The other companies in the same league as Ajanta Pharma are KRBL, the rice miller and exporter whose market capitalisation rose 23 times, and Bajaj Finance, which witnessed a rise of 15 times in market cap.
The study said that Asian Paints was the most consistent wealth creator with the company regularly featuring in the list of toppers in the last 22 years. The study also found that eight of the top 10 most consistent wealth creators were consumer-facing companies, which include blue chips like Titan, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Picture courtesy: Times of India)
A Mint analysis of the crime data suggests that while riots and civil disturbances have indeed declined in 2016, this followed a marginal rise in such incidents in 2014 and 2015. The rate of such incidents has declined in the past two years, after it rose marginally in 2014, and is now back to levels witnessed last in 2013. However, what is worrying is that the rate of convictions in riot cases has declined marginally even as the overall conviction rate has climbed up in the country.
The analysis is based on a reconstructed time series of riots data, taking into account the reclassification of crime categories by NCRB as well as adjusting for methodological inconsistencies in how NCRB has normalised population figures across years. To compound problems further, till 2014, NCRB provided aggregate data under three related crime heads—riots, unlawful assembly, and offences promoting enmity between groups—together under the category of “riots”. Since then, the NCRB has begun providing the data for the three sub-categories separately, without providing a back series of such sub-categorisation.
Now, tax officers are examining whether such unexplained credits are benami, which means assets or transactions carried out at the behest of another person and seeking information on the source of such credits and transactions. Assessment officers are being particularly strict this year in the wake of the government’s demonetisation drive, sources said. The number of transactions with unexplained credit has gone up this year, they said.
1. CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31
2. Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, reports The Economic Times
3. Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive.
4. Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019
5. NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys (Reports PTI)
6. Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation, reports IANS
7. Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms
8. Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US, reports The Telegraph. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Japan is set to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea
9. US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November, says study
10. Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence
Dec 08, 07:31 PM (IST)
Report for Khammam steel plant in a month: Union steel minister
Khammam in Telengana would be the site of an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) plant after the techno-economic feasibility for the project is established, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said today.
Dec 08, 07:28 PM (IST)
Licence cancellation move 'harsh', 'unfair': Max Healthcare
The decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh was "harsh" and "unfair" and it will severely limit patients from accessing treatment, the hospital group today said.
Max Healthcare authorities, in a statement, issued hours after the cancellation of the licence by the Delhi government, said, "We have not been given an adequate opportunity to be heard."
Dec 08, 07:27 PM (IST)
Modi says Aiyar not first one from Congress to call him 'neech', alleges Sonia Gandhi and family have used it too
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit once again at the Congress party after Mani Shankar Aiyar called him 'neech' in a comment yesterday. According to a tweet put out by BJP on its official handle, Modi said that Aiyar was not the first one to call him 'neech', adding that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too.
"They have not called me 'Neech' for the first time yesterday. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too. Why am I 'Neech' - because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me?" Modi was quoted as saying.
Dec 08, 07:04 PM (IST)
Trump's announcement on Jerusalem 'disturbing': Congress
The Congress party today said US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was "disturbing" and in conflict with the United Nations' resolutions on Palestine.
In a statement, the Congress urged all parties concerned to resolve the Palestine issue peacefully and expeditiously.
Dec 08, 06:56 PM (IST)
Sushil Modi seeks postponement of Dec 14 finance ministers' committee meeting
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has written a letter to chairman of the empowered committee (EC) of State Finance Ministers Amit Mitra, urging him to postpone the governing body meeting convened on December 14.
Dec 08, 06:52 PM (IST)
Day ahead of voting in Gujarat, BJP releases manifesto
A day before the first phase of polling in Gujarat, the ruling BJP today released its election manifesto with a slew of promises for various sections of society, which included a resolve to "double" farmers' income.
Releasing the manifesto, BJP's election in-charge for Gujarat, Arun Jaitley, said it was prepared keeping in mind the party's resolution to maintain and improve on the 10-percent growth clocked by the state under the party's rule.
Dec 08, 06:44 PM (IST)
Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Laloo Chiba dies
Veteran Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Laloo Chiba died today at his home in the predominantly-Indian suburb of Lenasia here.
The 87-year-old Chiba, a political prisoner on the Robben Island alongside former South African President Nelson Mandela, was hospitalised after a mild heart attack a few days ago, but was discharged later on.
Dec 08, 06:41 PM (IST)
Bihar Law and order changed completely after Nitish ride to power in 2005: Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that the law and order situation in the state has "changed completely" after Nitish Kumar took over as chief minister in 2005.
"Pre-2005, Bihar was known for negative things. In the last 12 years after Nitish Kumar became chief minister law and order situation has changed completely", Sushil Modi said at the Infocom 2017 here.
Dec 08, 06:39 PM (IST)
Ad hoc measures unsufficient, prepare detailed plan on Taj: SC
The Supreme Court today said "ad hoc" measures are not enough to preserve the Taj Mahal for "a few hundred years" and directed the UP government to prepare a comprehensive document with a futuristic vision to protect the historic 17th century mausoleum for future generations.
A bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the steps proposed for preservation of Mughal-era monument were not enough and the state should come out of its "bureaucratic" approach and explore a long term steps to protect the Taj.
Dec 08, 06:38 PM (IST)
Karti moves SC against CBI summon in Aircel-Maxis case
Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, today moved Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
The top court said it will hear the matter in the second week of January.
Dec 08, 06:36 PM (IST)
Smart City Mission: Centre to announce next 10 cities' names by Jan-end
The Centre will announce the next set of 10 cities for funding under the Smart City Mission by January-end, a top official said today.
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities under the scheme and each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing projects.
Dec 08, 06:33 PM (IST)
Aaditya takes dig at BJP over Sainiks' hoisting flag in Srinagar
The Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet today took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an attempt by Shiv Sainiks to hoist the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.
"It is bad to receive a challenge to hoist the national flag in our own country. What is more bad is that those Shiv Sainiks and Indians (who attempted to hoist the flag) were detained in a state, the Deputy Chief Minister (Nirmal Singh) of which, belongs to a party (referring to the BJP), which gives lessons on nationalism," Aaditya tweeted.
Dec 08, 06:32 PM (IST)
Saeed leads rally in Lahore against Trump's Jerusalem decision
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed today made his first public appearance after he was freed from house arrest and led a rally here to launch a country-wide campaign against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million, was released from a 10-month-long house arrest on November 24 by the Pakistan government.
Dec 08, 05:29 PM (IST)
NCLT refuses to put Unitech order in abeyance
The National Company Law Tribunal today declined to keep in abeyance its order to suspend 10 directors of Unitech Ltd and permit the government to appoint its nominees on the board of the troubled realty firm.
The tribunal said that the new directors of the Unitech would comply with all the orders of the Supreme Court.
Dec 08, 05:24 PM (IST)
JSW Steel crude steel production up 11% at 13.6 lkh ton in Nov
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel today said that it has achieved 11 per cent growth in crude steel production at 13.62 lakh tonne in November this year.
Its crude steel production stood at 12.27 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.
Dec 08, 05:22 PM (IST)
Aiyar gave 'supari' in Pakistan to get me 'removed': Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country.
Targeting the diplomat-turned politician for the second time in two days after the Congress leader's 'neech aadmi'(lowly person) jibe at him yesterday, Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to suppress this episode and did not take any action against Aiyar.
Dec 08, 04:55 PM (IST)
Ready for any punishment if Cong suffers in Guj polls due to my comments: Aiyar
A day after being suspended from the Congress, Mani Shankar Aiyar today said he would accept any punishment if the party suffers damage in the Gujarat polls due to his "neech aadmi" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Aiyar said the Congress party had given him a lot and there was no future for India without the party.
Dec 08, 04:52 PM (IST)
Sand mining baron Sekar Reddy's diary spells trouble for Panneerselvam
A diary seized by Income Tax officials during raid on the properties belonging to sand mine baron Sekar Reddy has thrown up some names of people who received 'payoffs'. According to a report by India Today, the names include that of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Dec 08, 04:46 PM (IST)
Russia: U.S. military drills likely aimed at provoking North Korea
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that military drills held by the United States and South Korea seemed to have aimed at provoking North Korea to hold more missile tests. He also said Moscow condemns North Korea's missile tests.
Dec 08, 04:42 PM (IST)
BJP's Gujarat model is about deceiving people: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today said he decided to visit Gujarat to see its development but has realised that the BJP's Gujarat model is a "model to deceive people".
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cited the Agra-Lucknow expressway and the Lucknow metro to take a dig at the BJP's "development model" in Gujarat.
Dec 08, 04:38 PM (IST)
Uday Kotak warns of softer issues impeding higher growth
The country's richest banker Uday Kotak has flagged concerns over "softer issues" like the massive spike in pollution in the national Capital and has warned that it may hinder "hard growth" targets like a 9 percent expansion of the economy.
He also made a very persuasive case for domestic ownership of assets, saying foreign investors should not benefit from our growth story.
Dec 08, 04:16 PM (IST)
Tusk says 'most difficult challenge' ahead in Brexit talks
EU President Donald Tusk warned that talks on a post-Brexit trade deal and transition period would be even more difficult than a hard-won agreement on divorce terms that was sealed today.
"Let us remember that the most difficult challenge is still ahead. We all know that breaking up is hard but breaking up and building a new relation is much harder," Tusk said, reading a statement.
Dec 08, 04:13 PM (IST)
Rahul's visits to temples just a pretence: Yogi Adityanath
Dubbing Rahul Gandhi's visits to temples as a mere "pretence", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Congress vice president to make his party's stand clear on the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.
He also alleged that the Congress was adopting double standards on the Ayodhya issue as it "does not want it to get resolved in a peaceful manner".
Dec 08, 03:59 PM (IST)
Washington: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, smiles as she takes questions from children before reading The Polar Express to children at Children's National Medical Center on Thursday in Washington. AP
Dec 08, 03:58 PM (IST)
Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. British Prime Minister Theresa May, met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker early on Friday following crucial overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border. AP
Dec 08, 03:55 PM (IST)
NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys
Infosys' move to settle with markets regulator Sebi the alleged disclosure lapses involving a severance pact have vindicated NR Narayana Murthy's stand, its former CFO TV Mohandas Pai said, calling out the company to tender an apology to the co-founder, reports PTI. He said it is good that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has filed an application with Sebi to settle the issues around severance agreement with ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal.
"This vindicates fully Narayana Murthy's stand about corporate governance issues regarding the (former) CFO (Bansal) and lack of disclosure," Pai said. The earlier Board tried to brush it under carpet, saying it's an oversight, when clearly the process was not followed," he added.
"The (former) CFO being negotiated to go (to resign) with very high compensation is not an ordinary act. Now, the company has accepted that was wrong even though they deny it on paper...to clear this matter up. It augurs well for the company", he said. The nomination and audit committee chairs should take primary responsibility for "this fiasco and the lack of governance", Pai said.
He added: "Also, the company has abused Narayana Murthy. The company should withdraw the letter issued to the Stock Exchange accusing Narayana Murthy of interfering when he clearly raised issues of corporate governance. The company should withdraw the letter and give an apology to Narayana Murthy for abusing him and damaging his reputation." Some ex-directors of Infosys and commentators, who made "wrong allegations" against Murthy, should also apologise, he said.
Dec 08, 03:48 PM (IST)
Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence
Delhi Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence has been cancelled by the Delhi Health Ministry. This follows the death of a new born who was wrongly declared dead by the private hospital due to infection and other medical problems.
The boy, who was born prematurely in Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on November 30, died in a clinic in Pitampura, where he was being treated for a week after his parents found him alive while taking the body for final rites. The victim’s family had refused to perform the last rites unless action was taken against Max Hospital.
As per the Delhi Health Ministry no new patient can be admitted to the hospital. However, existing patients can continue to be treated till their treatment is over.
Dec 08, 03:37 PM (IST)
Sushil Modi says tax revenues need to stabilise before relook at GST rates
GST Council member Sushil Kumar Modi said he is in favour of letting the tax revenues stabilise before the panel considers merger or further rationalising of slabs, reports PTI. "Let revenue stabilise and tax buoyancy come, then the Council will look into rationalising or merging tax slabs of 12% and 18%," Modi, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.
He said after the Council’s previous meeting at Guwahati last month, 90% of the tax slab-related issues have been resolved and the rest too will be sorted soon. He said only 50 items remained in the top 28% tax slab now. However, he remained bullish that revenue for both the Centre and states will grow and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime will stabilise.
He acknowledged that most of the problems are being faced now by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the textiles sector as they were exempted from paying taxes in the past under the value-added tax (VAT) regime. Once the system stabilises, the Council will look into bringing petroleum products, electricity duty and property stamp duty into the GST fold, he said.
Dec 08, 03:34 PM (IST)
ICICI Bank mops up $500m in overseas bond sale
The largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has sold a benchmark bond issue at a coupon of 3.833% to overseas investors. The $500m 10-year dollar money was issued through the Dubai branch of ICICI Bank, an official at Citigroup India, which was the sole advisor to the deal, told PTI.
The bank has initially given a price guidance of 170bps over the US treasury for the 144 A RegS issue, which is part of the bank's medium-term notes programme. Due to high demand, the pricing came down by 20 bps to 150 bps over the US treasury offering a yield of 3.833% to the investor, the i-banker said.
highlights
NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys
Infosys' move to settle with markets regulator Sebi the alleged disclosure lapses involving a severance pact have vindicated NR Narayana Murthy's stand, its former CFO TV Mohandas Pai said, calling out the company to tender an apology to the co-founder, reports PTI. He said it is good that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has filed an application with Sebi to settle the issues around severance agreement with ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal.
"This vindicates fully Narayana Murthy's stand about corporate governance issues regarding the (former) CFO (Bansal) and lack of disclosure," Pai said. The earlier Board tried to brush it under carpet, saying it's an oversight, when clearly the process was not followed," he added.
"The (former) CFO being negotiated to go (to resign) with very high compensation is not an ordinary act. Now, the company has accepted that was wrong even though they deny it on paper...to clear this matter up. It augurs well for the company", he said. The nomination and audit committee chairs should take primary responsibility for "this fiasco and the lack of governance", Pai said.
He added: "Also, the company has abused Narayana Murthy. The company should withdraw the letter issued to the Stock Exchange accusing Narayana Murthy of interfering when he clearly raised issues of corporate governance. The company should withdraw the letter and give an apology to Narayana Murthy for abusing him and damaging his reputation." Some ex-directors of Infosys and commentators, who made "wrong allegations" against Murthy, should also apologise, he said.
Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence
Delhi Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence has been cancelled by the Delhi Health Ministry. This follows the death of a new born who was wrongly declared dead by the private hospital due to infection and other medical problems.
The boy, who was born prematurely in Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on November 30, died in a clinic in Pitampura, where he was being treated for a week after his parents found him alive while taking the body for final rites. The victim’s family had refused to perform the last rites unless action was taken against Max Hospital.
As per the Delhi Health Ministry no new patient can be admitted to the hospital. However, existing patients can continue to be treated till their treatment is over.
Sushil Modi says tax revenues need to stabilise before relook at GST rates
GST Council member Sushil Kumar Modi said he is in favour of letting the tax revenues stabilise before the panel considers merger or further rationalising of slabs, reports PTI. "Let revenue stabilise and tax buoyancy come, then the Council will look into rationalising or merging tax slabs of 12% and 18%," Modi, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.
He said after the Council’s previous meeting at Guwahati last month, 90% of the tax slab-related issues have been resolved and the rest too will be sorted soon. He said only 50 items remained in the top 28% tax slab now. However, he remained bullish that revenue for both the Centre and states will grow and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime will stabilise.
He acknowledged that most of the problems are being faced now by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the textiles sector as they were exempted from paying taxes in the past under the value-added tax (VAT) regime. Once the system stabilises, the Council will look into bringing petroleum products, electricity duty and property stamp duty into the GST fold, he said.
Agriculture Secretary says Cyclone Ockhi has not caused much damage to crops
The impact of Cyclone Ockhi on crops so far has not been significant in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other coastal areas, Agriculture Secretary SK Pattanayak said. However, the coastal states/UTs have been asked to assess the damage and send a detailed report to the centre. The extent of damage would be known after the assessment, he said.
"The damage on crops has been slightly, not much. The cyclone has fizzled out by the time it reached Gujarat. We are still assessing the damage," Pattanayak said. There has not been significant impact on crops in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Maharashtra. "However, we have alerted them to send a detailed report," he said.
UK manufacturing expands for 6th month in Oct, best run for at least 20 years
British manufacturing output expanded for the sixth month in a row during October, the longest such run in at least 20 years, helped by the production of cars for export, reports Reuters. The data, released on Friday along with figures for construction and the trade balance, added to signs that British industry may be a bright spot in 2018, when most forecasters expect the economy will slow.
Britain’s economy has lost momentum this year as higher inflation caused by the fall in sterling after last year’s Brexit vote hurt consumers, although some exporters have gained from the weaker pound and the stronger euro zone economy. Manufacturing output increased 0.1% in October from September. Annual growth in factory output hit 3.9% in October marking the biggest increase since December 2016.
Unexpected decline in German exports narrows trade surplus
German exports fell unexpectedly in October while vibrant domestic demand pushed up imports, narrowing its trade surplus and adding to evidence that Europe’s biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a weak footing, reports Reuters. The German economy, which is expected to grow by more than 2% this year, is enjoying a consumer-led upswing, propelled by record-high employment, rising real wages, moderate inflation and ultra-low borrowing costs.
Seasonally adjusted exports edged down by 0.4% on the month while imports jumped by 1.8%, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. A breakdown of unadjusted figures showed that German imports from other European Union countries surged by 10.1% while those from countries outside the bloc rose by 4.8%.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to EUR 19.9 billion from an upwardly revised EUR 21.9 billion in September. Germany’s wider current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments, fell to EUR 18.1 billion after an upwardly revised reading of EUR 25.8 billion in September, unadjusted data showed.
French industrial output surges unexpectedly in October
French industrial output rose unexpectedly in October, blowing past forecasts as production of pharmaceutics and cars surged, figures from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Friday, reports Reuters. Industrial production rose 1.9% from September in the biggest monthly increase in six months. It followed an increase of 0.8% in September, which was revised up from the 0.6% originally reported. The pharmaceutical industry saw output surge 8.2% in October while car production jumped 5.7%, helping to offset a slowdown in refining.
Japan to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea
Japan is to acquire medium-range, air-launched cruise missiles, capable of striking North Korea, a controversial purchase of what will become the longest-range munitions of a country that has renounced the right to wage war, reports Reuters. Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera did not refer to North Korea when announcing the planned acquisition and said the new missiles would be for defence, with Japan still relying on the United States to strike any enemy bases.
“We are planning to introduce the JSM (Joint Strike Missile) that will be mounted on the F-35A (stealth fighter) as ‘stand-off’ missiles that can be fired beyond the range of enemy threats,” Onodera said. Japan is also looking to mount Lockheed Martin Corp’s extended-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM-ER) on its F-15 fighters, he said. The JSM, designed by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has a range of 500 km (310 miles). The JASSM-ER can hit targets 1,000 km away.
Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan thrashes fixation with fiscal deficit targeting
Bimal Jalan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank, said it’s time for us to move away from the fixation for meeting a fiscal deficit target saying we instead must judge a government on the basis of the outcomes its economic policies achieve, reports PTI. "There is a fixation somehow among all of us to have a target-related fiscal policy, fiscal deficit, how much it should be, why it should be, and what is the trade-off between what you say growth and inflation and so on," he said.
"Just ask yourself, does it matter so much, whether it is 3.2% or 3.4% of GDP. Does it matter for the people of the country?" The government has targeted a 3.2% of GDP fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal. There are serious concern on achieving this year given the precarious revenue collection position following the implementation of the Goods & Services Tax, which has put a slew of sectors in the lurch. Fiscal deficit is the gap between revenue expenditure and revenue receipts.
Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms
Britain and the EU reached a historic deal today on the terms of the Brexit divorce after Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels for early morning talks, reports AFP. The European Commission said it "recommends sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens’ rights.
The agreement paves the way for EU leaders at a summit on December 14-15 to open the second phase of Brexit negotiations, covering trade talks and a transition period. Britain voted in June 2016 to become the first state to leave the EU, after more than four decades of membership, but the talks have been slow moving and often acrimonious so far.
"The Commission is satisfied that sufficient progress has been achieved in each of the three priority areas," the European Commission said in a statement. Negotiators worked through the night to seal an agreement on the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc. The EU had set a deadline of Sunday after the last talks on Monday broke down when May's Northern Irish allies objected to terms for future arrangements for the Irish border.
Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker spoke first with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar then with May on Thursday night in a bid to break a deadlock over the wording of a deal on future arrangements for the Irish border. Britain agreed to pay a divorce settlement amounting to between EUR45 and EUR55 billion and to protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit as part of the deal.
Rahul posts 10th question, targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in Gujarat
Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi questioned him about the Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare, reports PTI. The 10th question in the series, ahead of the polls in the state, Gandhi targeted the prime minister on the plight of tribals in the state.
“Migration has broken the tribal society, Modiji where have the Rs 55,000 crore of Vanbandhu scheme gone? Snatched tribal land, did not give them rights over the jungle and lakhs of land ownership contracts have been held up. Neither did schools function nor did they get a hospital, neither house for the landless nor employment for the youth,” Gandhi alleged on Twitter.
Gandhi is using the tagline ‘22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab’ (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule) for his offensive. The Congress vice president has been using the microblogging website to pose daily questions to the prime minister about the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.
Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019
The Indian economy is expected to witness cyclical growth recovery, with real GDP growth likely to accelerate from 6.4% this year to 7.5% in 2018 and further to 7.7% in 2019, says a report. According to global financial services major Morgan Stanley, corporate return expectations and balance sheet fundamentals are improving, and a strengthening financial system should be able to meet investment credit demand.
"This sets the stage for a full-fledged recovery in 2018, and we expect real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% in 2017 to 7.5% in 2018 and further to 7.7% in 2019," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. The global brokerage is confident about prospects for a recovery in private capital spending as demand conditions are improving post demonetisation and GST implementation. Besides, both consumption and exports are picking up and this in turn should lead to an improvement in corporate revenues.
CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31
The government has extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2018.
Under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from July 1, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN).
The date for linking the two was initially extended till August 31, 2017 which was further extended upto December 31, 2017.
PFC, REC wary but govt explores forming SPV to take over stressed power assets
As it attempts to resolve an outstanding debt of Rs 1.8 trillion stuck in as many as 34 coal-based power generation projects, the government is now exploring the option of forming a special purpose vehicle to ensure those stranded power units are up and running and interests of all stakeholders are taken care of, an official told Moneycontrol News’ Dhirendra Tripathi.
“The idea of forming an SPV has been forwarded by Niti Aayog. It will have a broad-based shareholding structure with the government and the two main lenders to the power sector, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, also likely to be part of it even as they are currently unsure of the approach. The Cabinet secretary held a meeting on December 4 on this and the Ministry of Power has sought two months to arrive at a final solution to resolve the issue,” the official said.
Bitcoins seized by Bulgarian govt way back are now worth billions
The Bulgarian government is currently sitting on Bitcoins worth $3.49 billion which it had seized while cracking down on organised crime gangs in May, according to a report by CoinDesk. On May 19, Bulgaria, which is part of the regional organisation Southeast European Law Enforcement Center (SELEC), had seized a total of 213,519 bitcoins. According to the current Bitcoin rate, the seized cryptocurrency was worth $3.49 billion as of 9:40 am.
Bulgarian authorities had said the offenders chose to use bitcoins for investing or saving money, as they believed it was difficult to be tracked and followed. The authorities also said the gang developed a virus which was used to hack into Bulgarian Customs computers, which allowed them avoid paying fees for goods they were transporting into the country. According to the report, it is currently unclear what the Bulgarian government is doing with the seized bitcoins. The value of the seized bitcoins was roughly $500 million in May.
Debit card transactions to cost lower for customers, but digital players want more from RBI
From January 1, 2018, your debit card transactions will cost lower. In order to boost debit card usage for payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will rationalise the framework for the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on debit card transactions.
Although many players have welcomed the move, which will incentivise merchants to pay less on a debit card transaction, others have said this may not be enough as the interchange fee, a subset of the MDR, was the core issue for many acquirers or those who provide the payments infrastructure and set up the PoS (point of sale) terminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar.
Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival
Bank loan growth hit a three-year high in November, boosting early signs of revival in demand after credit offtake had touched a multi-year low last year, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank loans, including procurement credit and loans to individuals, farmers and businesses, rose 9.64% YoY to Rs 79.62 lakh crore as on November 24, 2017, compared to a 6.6% growth in same period in 2016 and 9.3% in 2015, shows the latest provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
Non-food bank credit witnessed double-digit growth for the first time in 15 months, rising 10% YoY, during the fortnight ended November 24. However, base effect may have helped in making the current growth numbers look better. For over two years now, growth in banks' loan portfolio is being driven by retail loans. But since October, the trend in growth in loan to large corporates has turned positive after a contraction for more than a year. A senior public sector bank official said: "Loan demand is gradually picking up among corporates in select sectors as well as small businesses."
Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US
North Korea is open to coming to the table for direct talks with the US over its nuclear ambitions, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, told his American counterpart Rex Tillerson on Thursday, reports The Telegraph. The message was delivered to Tillerson during an international conference in the Austrian capital, Vienna, but there was no immediate response from the state department which has long insisted that North Korea be willing to denuclearise as a condition for talks.
“We know that North Korea wants above all to talk to the United States about guarantees for its security. We are ready to support that, we are ready to take part in facilitating such negotiations,” Lavrov said at an international conference in Vienna, according to the Interfax news agency. “Our American colleagues, [including] Rex Tillerson, have heard this.”
The diplomatic overtures come amid heightened tension between the US and North Korea after the hermit kingdom tested its “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date last week, claiming that it could strike the US mainland. America and neighbouring South Korea responded with a show of force this week, conducting their largest ever joint air force drill, involving 12,000 US service members, and F-22 Raptors and F-35 stealth fighters training close to the border with the North.
Bitcoin falls over 12% on Bitstamp exchange to sub-$15,000 levels
Bitcoin tumbled more than 12% in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session. Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 11am, after rising to a record $16,666.66. It was still up more than 30% for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.
US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November
Employers based in the United States announced 35,038 job cuts in November, up 30% from the same month last year, when 26,936 job cuts were announced. Employers have announced 17% additional cuts than in October, when 29,831 cuts were announced," Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted in its latest report.
So, far this year, 386,347 job cuts have been announced, 22% fewer than the 493,288 cuts announced through November 2016, the report states. This is the highest monthly total since April, when 36,602 cuts were announced.
Companies in the pharmaceutical space have announced 13,254 job cuts so far this year. The healthcare sector announced 7,011 job cuts in November. Industrial manufacturing saw 19,986 cuts in 2017, 37% less than the 31,656 cuts announced through November last year. Meanwhile, holiday hiring announcements are slightly behind last year’s totals, it found.
10 stocks created investor wealth worth Rs 15 trillion in 5 years
Shareholders of 10 Indian blue chips became richer by more than Rs 15 lakh crore within a short span of just five years: between FY12 and FY17. The corresponding figure for the top 100 Indian companies was almost Rs 39 lakh crore, according to a study by domestic broking major Motilal Oswal Securities.
Among the leading Indian wealth creators, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the table with an addition of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation, followed by Rs 2.3 lakh crore by HDFC Bank and Rs 1.9 lakh crore by Reliance Industries (RIL), reports The Times of India. The lone PSU in the top-10 list was energy giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which made its shareholders richer by Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the same period, the study showed.
The fastest wealth creator between FY12 and FY17 was Ajanta Pharma whose market capitalisation jumped 29 times to Rs 15,500 crore from just about Rs 500 crore at the start of FY12. The other companies in the same league as Ajanta Pharma are KRBL, the rice miller and exporter whose market capitalisation rose 23 times, and Bajaj Finance, which witnessed a rise of 15 times in market cap.
The study said that Asian Paints was the most consistent wealth creator with the company regularly featuring in the list of toppers in the last 22 years. The study also found that eight of the top 10 most consistent wealth creators were consumer-facing companies, which include blue chips like Titan, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Picture courtesy: Times of India)
Have riots in India declined over the past three years?
Last week, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) published data on major crimes in India recorded by police departments across states till 2016. At first glance, the data suggests a sharp drop in riots in the country over the past three years. But this impression is partly a statistical artefact, caused by changes in how NCRB classifies riots data.
A Mint analysis of the crime data suggests that while riots and civil disturbances have indeed declined in 2016, this followed a marginal rise in such incidents in 2014 and 2015. The rate of such incidents has declined in the past two years, after it rose marginally in 2014, and is now back to levels witnessed last in 2013. However, what is worrying is that the rate of convictions in riot cases has declined marginally even as the overall conviction rate has climbed up in the country.
The analysis is based on a reconstructed time series of riots data, taking into account the reclassification of crime categories by NCRB as well as adjusting for methodological inconsistencies in how NCRB has normalised population figures across years. To compound problems further, till 2014, NCRB provided aggregate data under three related crime heads—riots, unlawful assembly, and offences promoting enmity between groups—together under the category of “riots”. Since then, the NCRB has begun providing the data for the three sub-categories separately, without providing a back series of such sub-categorisation.
Japan's Oxford-educated crown prince to bring global view to Chrysanthemum Throne
Japan’s Oxford-educated crown prince, Naruhito, looks set to bring a more global outlook to the ancient imperial institution while carrying on Emperor Akihito’s legacy of promoting peace and reconciliation with Asia when he ascends the throne in 2019, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet on Friday signed off on an April 30, 2019 date for the octogenarian Akihito’s retirement - the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in two centuries.
Akihito, who turns 84 on December 23, has spent much of his nearly three decades on the throne trying to heal the wounds of a war fought in his father Hirohito’s name and highlighting the needs of the vulnerable in society. He said in August 2016 that he feared age would make it hard to fulfil his duties. “As an Oxford-educated scholar and well-travelled crown prince, Naruhito can draw on a wealth of international experience in carrying out the duties his father pioneered,” said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University Japan.
Naruhito, 57, is an advocate for environmental causes, and has taken part in international conferences on clean water. He defied palace officials to marry Masako Owada, a Harvard- and Oxford-educated diplomat who has suffered from stress-related illness brought on by the demands of palace life and pressure to bear a royal heir.
China's Nov yuan-denominated exports up 10.3% YoY, imports up 15.6%
China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 10.3% in November from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday. Yuan-denominated imports rose 15.6% year-on-year in November, which produced a trade surplus of 263.6 billion yuan.
Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, says report
The Income Tax Department is scrutinising all unexplained credits and investments in personal as well as corporate income-tax filings and is looking to invoke the Benami Act in many cases, sources told The Economic Times. Unexplained credits, in the books of a company or bank accounts of individuals, have so far been treated as black money, attracting a higher tax of up to 80%.
Now, tax officers are examining whether such unexplained credits are benami, which means assets or transactions carried out at the behest of another person and seeking information on the source of such credits and transactions. Assessment officers are being particularly strict this year in the wake of the government’s demonetisation drive, sources said. The number of transactions with unexplained credit has gone up this year, they said.
Merge 10 old EPF accounts at one go with EPFO's new service
Retirement fund body EPFO has opened a new facility for its over 4.5 crore members that will allow consolidation or merger of their multiple provident fund accounts with the current universal portable account number (UAN), reports PTI. Under this facility, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can merge as many as 10 previous accounts with their UAN at one go.
Currently, the EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO's UAN portal. But to avail of the facility, they are required to activate their UAN that is seeded with bank accounts and other details such as Aadhaar and PAN. Those subscribers without UAN activation can also do so online through the transfer claim portal facility of the EPFO.
Brexit Irish border deal possible within hours
The United Kingdom and Ireland could reach agreement in hours on how to run their post-Brexit Irish land border, paving the way for a deal that would remove the last obstacle to opening free-trade talks with the European Union, reports Reuters. A carefully choreographed attempt to showcase the progress of Brexit talks collapsed at the last minute on December 4 when the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government vetoed a draft deal already agreed with Ireland.
Since then, May has been scrambling to clinch a deal on the new UK-EU land border in Ireland that is acceptable to the European Union, Dublin, her own lawmakers and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which keeps her government in power. May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker could meet early on Friday to seal a border deal, the European Commission’s chief spokesman said.
Japan Oct price-adjusted wages mark first rise since Dec 2016
Japanese wages rose 0.2% in October from a year earlier after adjustment for inflation, the Labour Ministry said on Friday, marking their first rise since December 2016 in a sign a tight job market may finally be leading to higher salaries, reports Reuters. The data will be welcome news for the government, which has been urging companies to spend their massive cash reserves on wage increases to help spur consumer spending.
The Bank of Japan has been asserting that the tightest job market in four decades will push up incomes and eventually help consumer inflation reach its target rate of 2%. Wage earners’ nominal cash earnings rose 0.6% compared with the same month last year, up for a third straight month. Special payments, which include bonuses, slipped 0.5% YoY in October, the data showed. Regular pay, which determines base wages, rose 0.7% from a year earlier. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, increased 0.2%.
Japan's Q3 2017 GDP growth at 2.5%, outlook brightens
Japan’s economy grew twice as fast as originally estimated in the third quarter thanks to big gains in capital expenditure, revised data showed on Friday, with expansion seen to continue thanks to buoyant exports, reports Reuters. The capital expenditure component of gross domestic product was revised to a rise of 1.1% from the previous quarter, well over the forecast 0.4% growth, and soaring above the preliminary 0.2% reading. The economy grew an annualised 2.5% in July-September, more than the median estimate for 1.5% annualised growth and more than the preliminary reading of a 1.4% percent annualised expansion.
US Congress averts government shutdown for now
The US Congress moved rapidly on Thursday to send President Donald Trump a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this weekend, leaving fights over budget priorities and a range of other controversial issues for the coming weeks, reports Reuters. The House of Representatives, working against a Friday midnight deadline, approved legislation in a 235-193 vote to fund a wide range of federal programs through December 22.
The Senate followed up by approving the bill 81-14. The White House has said Trump will sign it into law. The measure creates more time for a reckoning between Republicans and Democrats about budget differences, which Trump discussed in a meeting with leading lawmakers at the White House earlier in the day.
The White House said negotiations would resume on Friday. Leaders now have about two weeks to find common ground on a host of thorny issues for the next government funding bill in order to prevent a partial government shutdown on December 23.
Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures
Goldman Sachs Group is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters. The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process,” Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
Bitcoin tops record $19,000 on Coinbase exchange, then plunges in wild 2-day ride
Bitcoin rocketed above $19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high, reports CNBC. In trading on the Coinbase exchange, the digital currency hit a high of $19,340 before falling more than 20% from that level to $15,198.63. At 2:38 am, the cryptocurrency traded at $16,362.99. The price on Coinbase is often at a premium over other exchanges. Coinbase is one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges accounting for a third of bitcoin trading volume.
Despite its wild ride, bitcoin now has a market value of more than $270 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500. The latest swing higher came as bitcoin topped $12,000 on Wednesday in a rapid recovery from a 20% drop last week. Between 3:30 and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, bitcoin jumped past $15,000, and the day's wild ride began. The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.
Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation
It didn't take long for fake notes of Rs 2,000 to start circulating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016, with one of its stated aims being to kill counterfeit currency, official data shows. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) November 30 report, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016, reports IANS. Since the Rs 2,000 note - along with the new Rs 500 currency - was introduced only after November 8, 2016, it means that those counterfeiting the notes got into the act very quickly.
In just 53 days between November 8 and December 31 last year, police and other government agencies seized 2,272 fake Rs 2,000 notes - at a time when people across the country were struggling to get hold of the new currency. The maximum number of these Rs 2,000 fake notes were seized in Gujarat (1,300), followed by Punjab (548), Karnataka (254), Telangana (114), Maharashtra (27), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana (3 each).
Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two fake notes each. One such note was seized in Manipur as well as in Odisha. The Rs 2,000 notes were part of the 281,839 fake notes of various denominations recovered from different locations across India.
Top Headlines:
1. CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31
2. Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, reports The Economic Times
3. Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive.
4. Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019
5. NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys (Reports PTI)
6. Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation, reports IANS
7. Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms
8. Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US, reports The Telegraph. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Japan is set to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea
9. US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November, says study
10. Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence
Report for Khammam steel plant in a month: Union steel minister
Khammam in Telengana would be the site of an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) plant after the techno-economic feasibility for the project is established, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said today.
Licence cancellation move 'harsh', 'unfair': Max Healthcare
The decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh was "harsh" and "unfair" and it will severely limit patients from accessing treatment, the hospital group today said.
Max Healthcare authorities, in a statement, issued hours after the cancellation of the licence by the Delhi government, said, "We have not been given an adequate opportunity to be heard."
Modi says Aiyar not first one from Congress to call him 'neech', alleges Sonia Gandhi and family have used it too
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit once again at the Congress party after Mani Shankar Aiyar called him 'neech' in a comment yesterday. According to a tweet put out by BJP on its official handle, Modi said that Aiyar was not the first one to call him 'neech', adding that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too.
"They have not called me 'Neech' for the first time yesterday. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too. Why am I 'Neech' - because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me?" Modi was quoted as saying.
Trump's announcement on Jerusalem 'disturbing': Congress
The Congress party today said US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was "disturbing" and in conflict with the United Nations' resolutions on Palestine.
In a statement, the Congress urged all parties concerned to resolve the Palestine issue peacefully and expeditiously.
Sushil Modi seeks postponement of Dec 14 finance ministers' committee meeting
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has written a letter to chairman of the empowered committee (EC) of State Finance Ministers Amit Mitra, urging him to postpone the governing body meeting convened on December 14.
Day ahead of voting in Gujarat, BJP releases manifesto
A day before the first phase of polling in Gujarat, the ruling BJP today released its election manifesto with a slew of promises for various sections of society, which included a resolve to "double" farmers' income.
Releasing the manifesto, BJP's election in-charge for Gujarat, Arun Jaitley, said it was prepared keeping in mind the party's resolution to maintain and improve on the 10-percent growth clocked by the state under the party's rule.
Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Laloo Chiba dies
Veteran Indian-origin South African freedom fighter Laloo Chiba died today at his home in the predominantly-Indian suburb of Lenasia here.
The 87-year-old Chiba, a political prisoner on the Robben Island alongside former South African President Nelson Mandela, was hospitalised after a mild heart attack a few days ago, but was discharged later on.
Bihar Law and order changed completely after Nitish ride to power in 2005: Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that the law and order situation in the state has "changed completely" after Nitish Kumar took over as chief minister in 2005.
"Pre-2005, Bihar was known for negative things. In the last 12 years after Nitish Kumar became chief minister law and order situation has changed completely", Sushil Modi said at the Infocom 2017 here.
Ad hoc measures unsufficient, prepare detailed plan on Taj: SC
The Supreme Court today said "ad hoc" measures are not enough to preserve the Taj Mahal for "a few hundred years" and directed the UP government to prepare a comprehensive document with a futuristic vision to protect the historic 17th century mausoleum for future generations.
A bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the steps proposed for preservation of Mughal-era monument were not enough and the state should come out of its "bureaucratic" approach and explore a long term steps to protect the Taj.
Karti moves SC against CBI summon in Aircel-Maxis case
Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, today moved Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
The top court said it will hear the matter in the second week of January.
Smart City Mission: Centre to announce next 10 cities' names by Jan-end
The Centre will announce the next set of 10 cities for funding under the Smart City Mission by January-end, a top official said today.
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities under the scheme and each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing projects.
Aaditya takes dig at BJP over Sainiks' hoisting flag in Srinagar
The Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet today took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an attempt by Shiv Sainiks to hoist the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.
"It is bad to receive a challenge to hoist the national flag in our own country. What is more bad is that those Shiv Sainiks and Indians (who attempted to hoist the flag) were detained in a state, the Deputy Chief Minister (Nirmal Singh) of which, belongs to a party (referring to the BJP), which gives lessons on nationalism," Aaditya tweeted.
Saeed leads rally in Lahore against Trump's Jerusalem decision
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed today made his first public appearance after he was freed from house arrest and led a rally here to launch a country-wide campaign against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million, was released from a 10-month-long house arrest on November 24 by the Pakistan government.
NCLT refuses to put Unitech order in abeyance
The National Company Law Tribunal today declined to keep in abeyance its order to suspend 10 directors of Unitech Ltd and permit the government to appoint its nominees on the board of the troubled realty firm.
The tribunal said that the new directors of the Unitech would comply with all the orders of the Supreme Court.
JSW Steel crude steel production up 11% at 13.6 lkh ton in Nov
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel today said that it has achieved 11 per cent growth in crude steel production at 13.62 lakh tonne in November this year.
Its crude steel production stood at 12.27 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.
Aiyar gave 'supari' in Pakistan to get me 'removed': Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country.
Targeting the diplomat-turned politician for the second time in two days after the Congress leader's 'neech aadmi'(lowly person) jibe at him yesterday, Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to suppress this episode and did not take any action against Aiyar.
Ready for any punishment if Cong suffers in Guj polls due to my comments: Aiyar
A day after being suspended from the Congress, Mani Shankar Aiyar today said he would accept any punishment if the party suffers damage in the Gujarat polls due to his "neech aadmi" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Aiyar said the Congress party had given him a lot and there was no future for India without the party.
Sand mining baron Sekar Reddy's diary spells trouble for Panneerselvam
A diary seized by Income Tax officials during raid on the properties belonging to sand mine baron Sekar Reddy has thrown up some names of people who received 'payoffs'. According to a report by India Today, the names include that of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Russia: U.S. military drills likely aimed at provoking North Korea
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that military drills held by the United States and South Korea seemed to have aimed at provoking North Korea to hold more missile tests. He also said Moscow condemns North Korea's missile tests.
BJP's Gujarat model is about deceiving people: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today said he decided to visit Gujarat to see its development but has realised that the BJP's Gujarat model is a "model to deceive people".
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cited the Agra-Lucknow expressway and the Lucknow metro to take a dig at the BJP's "development model" in Gujarat.
Uday Kotak warns of softer issues impeding higher growth
The country's richest banker Uday Kotak has flagged concerns over "softer issues" like the massive spike in pollution in the national Capital and has warned that it may hinder "hard growth" targets like a 9 percent expansion of the economy.
He also made a very persuasive case for domestic ownership of assets, saying foreign investors should not benefit from our growth story.
Tusk says 'most difficult challenge' ahead in Brexit talks
EU President Donald Tusk warned that talks on a post-Brexit trade deal and transition period would be even more difficult than a hard-won agreement on divorce terms that was sealed today.
"Let us remember that the most difficult challenge is still ahead. We all know that breaking up is hard but breaking up and building a new relation is much harder," Tusk said, reading a statement.
Rahul's visits to temples just a pretence: Yogi Adityanath
Dubbing Rahul Gandhi's visits to temples as a mere "pretence", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Congress vice president to make his party's stand clear on the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.
He also alleged that the Congress was adopting double standards on the Ayodhya issue as it "does not want it to get resolved in a peaceful manner".
Washington: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, smiles as she takes questions from children before reading The Polar Express to children at Children's National Medical Center on Thursday in Washington. AP
Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. British Prime Minister Theresa May, met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker early on Friday following crucial overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border. AP
NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys
Infosys' move to settle with markets regulator Sebi the alleged disclosure lapses involving a severance pact have vindicated NR Narayana Murthy's stand, its former CFO TV Mohandas Pai said, calling out the company to tender an apology to the co-founder, reports PTI. He said it is good that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has filed an application with Sebi to settle the issues around severance agreement with ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal.
"This vindicates fully Narayana Murthy's stand about corporate governance issues regarding the (former) CFO (Bansal) and lack of disclosure," Pai said. The earlier Board tried to brush it under carpet, saying it's an oversight, when clearly the process was not followed," he added.
"The (former) CFO being negotiated to go (to resign) with very high compensation is not an ordinary act. Now, the company has accepted that was wrong even though they deny it on paper...to clear this matter up. It augurs well for the company", he said. The nomination and audit committee chairs should take primary responsibility for "this fiasco and the lack of governance", Pai said.
He added: "Also, the company has abused Narayana Murthy. The company should withdraw the letter issued to the Stock Exchange accusing Narayana Murthy of interfering when he clearly raised issues of corporate governance. The company should withdraw the letter and give an apology to Narayana Murthy for abusing him and damaging his reputation." Some ex-directors of Infosys and commentators, who made "wrong allegations" against Murthy, should also apologise, he said.
Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence
Delhi Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence has been cancelled by the Delhi Health Ministry. This follows the death of a new born who was wrongly declared dead by the private hospital due to infection and other medical problems.
The boy, who was born prematurely in Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on November 30, died in a clinic in Pitampura, where he was being treated for a week after his parents found him alive while taking the body for final rites. The victim’s family had refused to perform the last rites unless action was taken against Max Hospital.
As per the Delhi Health Ministry no new patient can be admitted to the hospital. However, existing patients can continue to be treated till their treatment is over.
Sushil Modi says tax revenues need to stabilise before relook at GST rates
GST Council member Sushil Kumar Modi said he is in favour of letting the tax revenues stabilise before the panel considers merger or further rationalising of slabs, reports PTI. "Let revenue stabilise and tax buoyancy come, then the Council will look into rationalising or merging tax slabs of 12% and 18%," Modi, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.
He said after the Council’s previous meeting at Guwahati last month, 90% of the tax slab-related issues have been resolved and the rest too will be sorted soon. He said only 50 items remained in the top 28% tax slab now. However, he remained bullish that revenue for both the Centre and states will grow and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime will stabilise.
He acknowledged that most of the problems are being faced now by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the textiles sector as they were exempted from paying taxes in the past under the value-added tax (VAT) regime. Once the system stabilises, the Council will look into bringing petroleum products, electricity duty and property stamp duty into the GST fold, he said.
ICICI Bank mops up $500m in overseas bond sale
The largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has sold a benchmark bond issue at a coupon of 3.833% to overseas investors. The $500m 10-year dollar money was issued through the Dubai branch of ICICI Bank, an official at Citigroup India, which was the sole advisor to the deal, told PTI.
The bank has initially given a price guidance of 170bps over the US treasury for the 144 A RegS issue, which is part of the bank's medium-term notes programme. Due to high demand, the pricing came down by 20 bps to 150 bps over the US treasury offering a yield of 3.833% to the investor, the i-banker said.