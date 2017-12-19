News LIVE: Not all banks to get capital support in first tranche of recapitalisation

Not all banks to get capital support in first tranche
Not all banks will be eligible for capital support of the government this fiscal, but those who have performed relatively better and need capital most will be considered for fund infusion, sources said, reports PTI.
It is not necessary that all banks will be issued recapitalisation bonds in the first tranche, but the money will be given depending on fulfilment of various parameters, including reforms undertaken, a senior official said.
Capital infusion would be contingent upon performance, reforms undertaken and future road map, official said.
The quantum of the capital infusion during the current fiscal would be known after Parliament will give nod for this, the official said, adding that the government is yet to decide on SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) status for recapitalisation bonds.
Dec 17, 09:34 AM (IST)
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Re-polling underway in 6 polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli
Dec 17, 06:32 PM (IST)
A committee constituted by the Irdai has suggested host of changes in the life insurance sector, including in the investment norms to improve the returns generated by the funds. The insurance regulator had notified the IRDAI (Non-Linked Insurance Products) Regulations, 2013 and IRDAI (Linked Insurance Products) regulations in February, 2013.
Dec 17, 05:28 PM (IST)
The Department of Telecom's working group on backhaul spectrum -- including E and V bands that connect mobile towers with each other -- is mulling to allot such airwaves through auction instead of 'fixed fee' as suggested by the sector regulator TRAI, reports PTI.
Dec 17, 04:58 PM (IST)
Realty firm Parsvnath Developers will invest about Rs 100 crore to develop a shopping mall in the national capital as part of its strategy to generate rental income from leased commercial properties. "We are developing a shopping mall at Netaji Shubhash Place in West Delhi. The total area of the shopping mall is 5 lakh sq ft," Parsvnath Developers Chairman Pradeep Jain told PTI.
Dec 17, 04:35 PM (IST)
Mini grids powered by decentralised renewable energy can provide long term solution for the country's electrification requirements, says a report. The report prepared by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP) also said the central utility grid is 70 per cent powered by electricity generated from coal.
Dec 17, 03:48 PM (IST)
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said this was probably the first time in recent history that India was not being blamed for the collapse of talks at the ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Dec 17, 03:25 PM (IST)
India Inc will have to factor in political realities weighing on economic decisions of the government, including in the forthcoming budget, as several major states are going to polls in 2018, Assocham said today.
Dec 17, 03:03 PM (IST)
HC hearing likely tomorrow on Unitech's plea
The Hyderabad High Court is likely to hear tomorrow a petition filed by debt-ridden realty firm Unitech Ltd, seeking refund from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation of about Rs 500 crore it deposited in 2008 for the development of 350 acres of land, reports PTI.
The firm said it paid Rs 165 crore in instalments and now seeks Rs 500 crore towards principal amount and interest, as the project did not take off due to land disputes.
According to the petition filed by the company, the amount was deposited as it emerged as the successful bidder for developing design and constructing an integrated airport township and multi-services aerospace park, in a bidding process by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in 2008.
Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014 and subsequently Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) was formed.
Dec 17, 02:55 PM (IST)
FinMin asks banks to open MSME intensive branches
In order to increase credit availability to small businesses, the finance ministry has asked public sector banks to open MSME intensive branches, reports PTI.
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are a huge employment generator in the country, contribute 40 percent of the India's manufacturing.
To cater to the segment, banks have been advised to open specialised branches with skilled manpower to handle the requirement of employment intensive MSME sector, sources said.
The decision to this respect was taken in the 'PSB Manthan' organised by the finance ministry last month.
Dec 17, 02:22 PM (IST)
Gujarat Elections 2017
We will win with a comfortable majority; it is up to the EC to ensure that there is no doubt about EVMs being tampered, that’s why we wanted counting of VVPAT slips; no nervousness at all. Congress will win easily. I am sure I will win Dabhoi seat with ease, Senior Congress leader Siddharth Patel told CNN News 18.
Dec 17, 02:01 PM (IST)
Cong to build alternative narrative based on fairness,jobs for all: Chidambaram
Former Union minister P Chidambaram has said that the Congress will create an alternative narrative based on fairness, equal opportunity and jobs for the youth under the leadership of new party chief Rahul Gandhi, reports PTI.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said Gandhi's inaugural speech yesterday laid down the contours of an alternative narrative that the Congress will put forward before the people.
"The Congress will build an alternative narrative based on fairness, equal opportunity, jobs for the youth, and lifting 250 million people out of poverty," he said.
Dec 17, 12:38 PM (IST)
Railways may speed up recruitment process - from 2 yrs to 6 months
The nearly two-year-long recruitment process for railway jobs may soon be over in just six months, if things go according to plan, reports PTI.
Hit by severe staff crunch, Railways is mulling shortening the process by introducing online tests among other steps.
In a meeting of general managers with Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani soon after the derailment of the Vasco-Da-Gama-Patna Express on November 24, the zonal heads raised the issue of filling up of vacant posts in the railways, according to the minutes of the meeting available with PTI.
"The process of recruitment takes too long, taking almost two years since submission of application. Many candidates get alternative jobs, leading to poor materialisation of indents (vacancy notice). With online tests etc the process should be speeded up," general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Chahatey Ram suggested in the meeting in the presence of 17 GMs.
In response, Lohani said that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) should review the process "with a target to complete it within six months".
The board has instructed its departments to submit their proposals on the issue by December 20.
Dec 17, 12:22 PM (IST)
NIA registers case against the five arrest by Kannur police earlier with suspected ISIS links: CNN News 18
Dec 17, 11:36 AM (IST)
The market continued its rally for second consecutive session Friday but ended off day's high as investors await final outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due on Monday.
Going forward, the next trigger for the market could be the outcome of state assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Along with it, there will be action on the IPO and listings front, and corporate news as well.
Six of 10 most valued firms add Rs 31,646 cr in m-cap
The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 31,645.83 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.
Others on the gainers' list were ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Infosys and ONGC. However, Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HUL and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
The valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 8,566.49 crore to Rs 4,84,757.35 crore. HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 7,338.91 crore to Rs 2,75,147.96 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 5,030.42 crore to Rs 2,35,085.78 crore.
The valuation of Maruti Suzuki rose by Rs 3,720.12 crore to Rs 2,76,826.17 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 3,717.41 crore to Rs 3,22,682.82 crore.
ONGC's mcap went up by Rs 3,272.48 crore to Rs 2,34,655.71 crore.
Dec 17, 10:53 AM (IST)
North Korea marks 6th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death
Crowds of flower-bearing North Koreans today streamed passed statues and portraits of their leaders to pay respects on the sixth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, report PTI.
With somber, recorded music playing in the sub-zero air, thousands upon thousands of people marched up Pyongyang's Mansu Hill to bow and place flowers at the feet of two giant bronze statues of Kim Jong Il and national founder Kim Il Sung, who is North Korea's "eternal president" and Kim Jong Un's grandfather.
Kim Jong Il died on December 17, 2011.
Dec 17, 10:25 AM (IST)
Pak confirms 'processing' visa applications of Jadhav's wife, mother
Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that the visa applications of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were being processed, reports ANI.
"Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday.
Pakistan Today has reported that the FO, on Thursday, issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother.
The Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan will also be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family during the meeting.
The Pakistan Government had decided to allow Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Geo News reported citing Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, as saying.
Dec 17, 10:05 AM (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has invited Party MPs, Office bearers,PCC leaders and Congress Legislative Party leaders for dinner today evening in Delhi
BJP MP predicts dismal performance for his party in Gujarat
As most exit poll surveys predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Gujarat Assembly polls, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has claimed that the party would not win enough seats to form the next government in the state, reports PTI.
"Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark," Kakade claimed.
"If at all the party retains power in the state, it will be only and only because of Narendra Modi," he said.
