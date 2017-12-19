News LIVE: Not all banks to get capital support in first tranche of recapitalisation

Not all banks to get capital support in first tranche

Not all banks will be eligible for capital support of the government this fiscal, but those who have performed relatively better and need capital most will be considered for fund infusion, sources said, reports PTI.

It is not necessary that all banks will be issued recapitalisation bonds in the first tranche, but the money will be given depending on fulfilment of various parameters, including reforms undertaken, a senior official said.

Capital infusion would be contingent upon performance, reforms undertaken and future road map, official said.

The quantum of the capital infusion during the current fiscal would be known after Parliament will give nod for this, the official said, adding that the government is yet to decide on SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) status for recapitalisation bonds.