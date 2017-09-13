News Live: North Korea nuclear yield pegged at 250 kilotons

Good Morning Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.
Sep 13, 11:25 AM (IST)
South Korea has found traces of radioactive xenon gas and confirmed them to be from the North Korea’s nuclear test earlier this month. The country's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said its land-based xenon detector in the northeastern part of the country found traces of xenon-133 isotope on nine occasions, while its mobile equipment off the country's east coast detected traces of the isotope four times. However, South Korea has still not been able to determine whether the test was for a conventional nuke or a hydrogen bomb.
Sep 13, 11:18 AM (IST)
North Korea's latest nuclear test probably had a yield of 250 kilotons, a US monitoring group said. US website 38 North, which is linked to Johns Hopkins University, raised its estimate for the yield of the blast to "roughly 250 kilotons". The figure is more than 16 times the size of the 15-kiloton US bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945. Governmental estimates of the yield vary from South Korea's 50 kilotons to Japan's 160.
Sep 13, 11:08 AM (IST)
Japanese wholesale prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly nine years in August as robust Chinese demand boosted commodity prices, offering glimmers of hope consumer inflation will accelerate toward the central bank’s 2% target. Wholesale prices rose 2.9% in August from a year earlier, increasing for the eighth straight month and marking the fastest pace of growth since October 2008, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.
Sep 13, 10:33 AM (IST)
Coal India may look at diversification of other metals like copper and nickel through overseas mines, reports Hindu Business Line. The company is firming up such plans and geographies like Africa.
Sep 13, 10:32 AM (IST)
NTPC will look to phase out 1,460mw of old depreciated plants over time, reports Hindu Business Line. One plant of 460mw at Talcher (Odisha) and another of 1,000mw at Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) will be retired. NTPC will be setting up two plants – of 1,320mw each – in both these places and the investment across these projects are expected to be in the tune of Rs 20,000 crore.
Sep 13, 10:28 AM (IST)
US job openings rose to a record high in July, suggesting a slowdown in job growth in August was an aberration and that the labour market was strong before the recent disruptive hurricanes. Job openings, a measure of labour demand, increased by 54,000 to a seasonally adjusted 6.2 million. Hiring increased 69,000 to 5.5 million in July, lifting the hiring rate to a near 1-1/2-year high of 3.8% from 3.7% in June.
Sep 13, 10:26 AM (IST)
Apple enthusiasts in India will be able to buy the latest iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, at a price starting from Rs 64,000 within days of availability of the smartphones in the US and other markets. The new line up, announced late last night in the US, will compete with flagship devices from the stables of Samsung, LG and other players in India. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants, priced at Rs 64,000. These will be available at Apple authorised resellers from September 29, Apple India said in a statement.
Sep 13, 10:23 AM (IST)
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced a strategic partnership with South Korean telecom operator SK Telecom to build the most advanced telecom network in India. The two companies will also collaborate on an on-going basis to evolve standards for 5G and advanced technologies like network functions virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and Internet of Things (IoT), Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
Sep 13, 10:03 AM (IST)
Thomson Reuters data, based on the latest annual earnings reports, shows India’s corporate debt rose to a seven-year high at the end of March. More than a fifth of large companies did not earn enough to pay interest on their loans and the pace of new loans fell to the lowest in more than six decades.
The data shows net debt for 288 companies with a market capitalisation of more than USD 500 million, covering most big firms in India, has hit at least a seven-year high of Rs 18 trillion. Soured debt was 12% of total loans held by lenders at the end of March. Analysis also showed more than a fifth of 513 Indian companies had interest cover of less than 1%.
Sep 13, 09:47 AM (IST)
Infosys will open its North Carolina technology and innovation hub in Raleigh in early 2018. The hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021.
Sep 13, 09:43 AM (IST)
British property belonging to one of the world’s most wanted gangsters and second richest criminal ever after Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has been frozen, reports UK’s Mirror. Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim, 61, an Indian national, who goes by 21 aliases, is estimated to be worth USD 6.7 billion by Forbes, while rewards totalling USD 25 million are on offer for his capture.
Sep 13, 09:39 AM (IST)
A report in the Hindu Business Line says that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is examining if profits from share buybacks can be subject to long term capital gains tax.
Sep 13, 09:21 AM (IST)

Sep 13, 09:19 AM (IST)
Egypt has reportedly severed military ties with North Korea. According to an AP report, the announcement was made by the Egyptian defence minister during his visit to Seoul.
Sep 13, 09:17 AM (IST)
India has become the only major developing country where US President Donald Trump’s business is roaring. It has the most construction projects with Trump licencing deals of any country outside of the US. So, how did India become the world leader in Trump projects? To read this complete story, click here
Sep 13, 09:08 AM (IST)
South Korea has conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile that will strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis, the Washington Post reports. The South Korean military said the Taurus missile fired from an F-15 fighter jet travelled through obstacles at low altitudes before hitting a target off the country’s western coast. To keep track of happenings in the Korean Peninsula, click here
Sep 13, 09:03 AM (IST)
Rejecting the latest round of United Nations sanctions, North Korea vowed to accelerate its plans to acquire a nuclear weapon that can strike the US homeland. In its first official response to the new resolution, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the sanctions justified its nuclear push and strengthened its will to “follow this road at a faster pace without the slightest diversion until this fight to the finish is over.”
“The adoption of another illegal and evil ‘resolution on sanctions’ piloted by the US served as an occasion for the DPRK to verify that the road it chose to go down was absolutely right. The DPRK will redouble the efforts to increase its strength to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and right to existence,” the ministry said.
Sep 13, 08:57 AM (IST)
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
Sep 13, 08:55 AM (IST)
The Cabinet has approved a Rs 3,000 crore project to acquire seismic data for prospecting of oil and natural gas reserves. National oil companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India will implement the project.
Sep 13, 08:55 AM (IST)
ITC will create a new brand to foray into the fresh vegetables domain. The diversified conglomerate is likely to enter the market with fresh potato — a first-of-its-kind in India — followed by some more fresh vegetables. It is also planning to launch fruit pulps and juices in order to become top food company in India.
Sep 13, 08:54 AM (IST)
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund with an outlay of Rs 10,881 crore for FY18 to FY29 to boost the dairy sector.
Sep 13, 08:54 AM (IST)
Retail developer Phoenix Mills is buying back stakes from various investors in four of its mall projects for around Rs 1,350 crore, making it the sole owner of the assets, Mint reports.
Sep 13, 08:46 AM (IST)
State-run banks could be in focus on Wednesday as investors could react to the buzz around recapitalisation. CNBC-TV18 reports the Centre is considering providing recapitalisation bonds to public sector banks (PSBs). The proposal is believed to be in the early stages, with the recapitalisation amount still unknown.
Sep 13, 08:40 AM (IST)
Religare Enterprises won shareholders’ approval for its plan to use the proceeds of the sale of its health insurance business to repay Axis Bank’s Rs 450 crore loan, dealing a setback to a group of lenders that wanted the promoters to clear the debt.
Sep 13, 08:39 AM (IST)
Private lender Bandhan Bank has taken the first concrete step towards its proposed initial public offering by hiring Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase along with three others to advise it on the share sale issue.
Sep 13, 08:39 AM (IST)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based construction company Capacite Infraprojects opens today.
Sep 13, 08:32 AM (IST)
Tata Sons said it would raise its shareholding in Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals by up to 6.84% and 4.39%, respectively.
Sep 13, 08:24 AM (IST)
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 1.08 trillion for the next five years. The navratna company will spend the money on capacity expansion of refineries as well as marketing and upstream activities, its Chairman and Managing Director D Rajkumar said. The public sector oil retailer said the company will focus primarily on going global to further expand the business, especially in upstream activities.
Sep 13, 08:19 AM (IST)
Jet Airways’ net profit more than doubled in the June quarter as healthy domestic growth offset muted earnings from its global operations. It was also bumped up by higher other income and gains on foreign exchange. Profit rose to Rs 53.5 crore in the three months to June from Rs 25.88 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 11.4% to Rs 5,953.92 crore from Rs 5341.26 crore last year. A higher other income during the quarter that included income from the completion of a real estate development project and gains on account of foreign currency fluctuation, also boosted profits.
A report in the Hindu Business Line says that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is examining if profits from share buybacks can be subject to long term capital gains tax.

India has become the only major developing country where US President Donald Trump's business is roaring. It has the most construction projects with Trump licencing deals of any country outside of the US.
South Korea has conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile that will strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis, the Washington Post reports. The South Korean military said the Taurus missile fired from an F-15 fighter jet travelled through obstacles at low altitudes before hitting a target off the country's western coast.
