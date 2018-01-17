App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: North and South Korea to march together in Winter Olympics opening ceremony

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 17, 07:04 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | North and South Korea to march together in Winter Games opening ceremony

    North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold a joint entrance and send a unified women's hockey team at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

    The North has agreed to send a 550-member delegation to the winter games.

  • Jan 17, 07:54 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 07:40 PM (IST)

    No eatery in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village has sanctioned building plan: High Court

    Not a single restaurant or pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas Village have taken a sanctioned building plan from the municipal authorities to run their businesses, the Delhi High Court has observed.

    A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation after the south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) replied in the negative to a court query whether it had sanctioned a single building plan for an eatery or a pub in the area. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Goldman Sachs swings to loss on tax charge

    Goldman Sachs Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, hit by a one-time charge of USD 4.40 billion from the sweeping tax code changes enacted by US President Donald Trump.

    Net loss applicable to shareholders was USD 2.14 billion or USD 5.51 per share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, compared with profit of USD 2.15 billion or USD 5.08 per share last year. (Reuters)

  • Jan 17, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Rajasthan's election year budget | Will present development-oriented budget: CM Vasundhara Raje

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said her government's upcoming budget would be development-oriented keeping in view the expectations of the people.

    The budget will be prepared on the basis of suggestions from specialists belonging to various fields, she said while addressing a meeting of experts in a run-up dialogue to the state budget slated to be tabled in the state assembly next month. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Huawei aims 10 percent market share in India by 2019

    Smartphone maker Huawei aims to garner 10 per cent market share in India by 2019 and meet around 80 percent of the sales demand in the country from local manufacturing. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:11 PM (IST)

    TCS expands pact with US acoustic company Shure

    The largest software exporter TCS has expanded its business relationship with the American audio equipment maker Shure, which entails setting-up of a global development centre.

    This is the third deal announcement by the Tata group company since reporting its December quarter numbers last week, where profits slid marginally. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:01 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Cyrus Mistry removed as Tata Sons board lost confidence in him: Tata Sons' counsel to NCLT

    The Tata Sons told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today that Cyrus Mistry was removed from the chairpersonship of the company as its board had lost confidence in him.

    Tata Sons' counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was arguing before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, reaffirmed that the nominee trustee directors of the company had no personal interest in Mistry's removal. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Ben Stokes available for selection despite charges: ECB

    The English Cricket Board (ECB) has said that cricketer Ben Stokes can now be considered for selection despite affray charges, according to Reuters.

    On Monday it was announced that Stokes had been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September 2017.

  • Jan 17, 05:18 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | After single brand retail, government mulls FDI in banking sector

    Government is mulling allowing 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the banking sector, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

    Finance Ministry, DIPP and IBA are currently assessing impact of 100 percent FDI, the report suggests. Currently, FDI in banking is capped at 74 percent.

    The government is also mulling 49 percent FDI in PSBs. Currently, FDI in PSU banks is capped to 20 percent under the current rules.

    The Finance Ministry may approach the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for formal approval for 100 percent FDI in banking.

    The move is likely to help banks improve services, reach and help in meeting minimum capital requirements.

  • Jan 17, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Nifty may scale 11,800-mount by FY19: HDFC Securities

    Expecting an earnings growth of 21.5 percent next fiscal, domestic stock brokerage HDFC Securities has set the Nifty target at 11,800 for fiscal 2019.

    The domestic stock brokerage expects Nifty earnings to grow by 13.5 percent this fiscal year from 10.4 percent a year-ago.

    As per its estimates, earnings are likely to register a growth of 21.5 percent, in fiscal 2019. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 05:02 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 04:58 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | PriceWaterhouse (PW) has moved Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the SEBI order in Satyam Case, according to CNBC TV18.

    On January 10, SEBI had found PW guilty in the Satyam scam and ordered a 2-year ban on all its network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India.

  • Jan 17, 04:52 PM (IST)

    EU chief executive Juncker says he would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

    EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker renewed an offer to Britain on Wednesday to stay in the European Union and said he hoped that even if it goes through with Brexit it would apply to rejoin the bloc.

    Speaking to the European Parliament, where he had endorsed a statement on Tuesday by European Council President Donald Tusk that Britain would be welcome to remain Juncker said he accepted a share of responsibility for the British referendum vote in 2016 to leave the Union. (Reuters)

  • Jan 17, 04:36 PM (IST)

    TRAI to meet telcos on January 23 to chart out 2018 agenda

    Sector regulator TRAI will hold a meeting with the officials of telecom firms on January 23 to discuss issues that would be taken up during the year.

    "We will be meeting the industry on January 23 to discuss what will be the issues that we should deliberate in the current calendar year," TRAI Chairman RS Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of an open house discussion on inputs for the new telecom policy. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves from the cock-pit of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI plane before taking off for a sortie in Jodhpur earlier today. (Image: PTI)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves from the cock-pit of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI plane before taking off for a sortie in Jodhpur earlier today. (Image: PTI)
  • Jan 17, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Kamala Mills Fire case update | Owners of 1Above restaurant and co-owner of Mojo's Bistro have been remanded to judicial custody till January 31, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 17, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra unveils public cloud policy, creates a USD 2 billion opportunity

    Maharashtra has come out with a public cloud policy virtually mandating its departments to shift their data storage onto the cloud, creating a USD 2 billion opportunity for the industry.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the policy, which is a first by any state, will result in additional private sector investments as government is one of the biggest creators and consumers of data. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 04:06 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 17, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Thane court defers hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

    A magistrate court has deferred the hearing in the defamation case filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi by an RSS worker on his alleged statement over Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, reports PTI. The hearing was deferred after Gandhi's counsel sought time for his client to appear before the court, citing his political commitments. First Class Judicial Magistrate LM Pathan fixed April 23 for hearing the case.

  • Jan 17, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Sensex surges 310.77 points to end at a new closing peak of 35,081.82. The Nifty rises 88.10 pts to a record close of 10,788.55.

  • Jan 17, 03:57 PM (IST)

    RITES files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 600cr via IPO

    State-owned RITES has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial share sale. Incorporated by the railways ministry, the company provides transport consultancy and engineering services. The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of 2.4 crore equity shares, amounting to 12%, by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi. 

  • Jan 17, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Bannon says under White House orders not to answer House committee

    Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon has refused to answer questions from a congressional committee probing the president's campaign links to Russia, saying he was under orders from the White House not to, reports AFP. Bannon was quizzed voluntarily behind closed doors by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, the first time he has testified in the probe investigating whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia in its bid to influence the 2016 US elections.

  • Jan 17, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit up 59% to Rs 33cr

    FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories reported a 59.34% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.92 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.66 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood Rs 431.21 crore as against Rs 398.26 crore in the year-ago period.

  • Jan 17, 03:49 PM (IST)

    World to be riskier place in 2018: WEF Survey

    The world will see risks related to environment, economy and international relations intensify this year with a majority of stakeholders expecting political or economic confrontations between major powers to worsen, a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed.

    Referring to contentious issues between various nations, WEF said in its annual Global Risks Report that China's determination to press territorial and maritime claims and its extension of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have triggered responses among neighbouring powers, with Japan and India exploring more structured forms of strategic cooperation in both economic and military affairs.

    "This initiative could become more significant if additional partners - such as Australia, the US, or even European states - were to take part. However, most of these countries are currently cautious and would be wary of allowing such a hedging policy to cause tensions with China," it said.

  • Jan 17, 03:47 PM (IST)

    All 14 types of Rs 10 coin valid, legal tender, says RBI

    All the 14 designs of Rs 10 coin are valid and legal tender for transactions, the Reserve Bank said, amid reluctance by certain traders to accept the coins. "It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank that in certain places there is reluctance on part of traders and members of public to accept Rs 10 coins due to suspicion about their genuineness," the RBI said while reiterating legal tender status of the coins of different designs.

    In a statement, the central bank clarified that it puts into circulation the coins minted by government mints. These coins, it further said, have distinctive features to reflect various themes of economic, social and cultural values and are introduced from time to time.

  • Jan 17, 03:41 PM (IST)

    ZEEL Q3 net profit up 28% YoY at Rs 322cr

    Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a 28.27% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 321.72 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 250.80 crore during the same period previous fiscal, ZEEL said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue during the quarter under review grew 11.49% to Rs 1,886.11 crore as against Rs 1,691.58 crore in the year-ago period.

  • Jan 17, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's recalls single lot of breast cancer drug from US

    Pharmaceuticals major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has recalled a single lot of Docetaxel injection vials, used for treatment of breast cancer, USFDA has said. As per the US health regulator's enforcement report for the week of January 17, a single lot of 1,051 vials of Docetaxel injection USP, 20 mg/mL was distributed in the US, Uzbekistan and Myanmar. The company has recalled the drug on account of defective container, the report said. "Product complaints received of defect in the seal of the Docetaxel injection vials that the aluminium seal and/or stopper is removed when the cap is flipped off," it said.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.