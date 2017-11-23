App
News Live: Pakistan says could take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 23, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Pakistan today indicated that it could take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice following the footsteps of India which took the matter of death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to the world court, reports PTI.   Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal was asked at the weekly media briefing whether Pakistan would take Kashmir issue to the ICJ. Instead of saying a direct yes or no, he indicated that the issue was being considered by the legal experts.

  • Nov 23, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. India cuts funding for crucial National Health Mission by $5bn, reports Reuters

    2. OMCs to invest over Rs 80K cr on upgrading refineries to BS-VI, reports Mint. In related news, oil and gas PSU mergers have been exempt from CCI approval

    3. IT, ITeS companies jittery over Rs 10,000cr tax demand, reports The Economic Times

    4. Fed officials fear financial market 'imbalances' and possibility of 'sharp reversal' in prices, reports CNBC

    5. Tiger Global Management to cash in $1bn from Ola, Flipkart exits, reports The Economic Times

    6. India Inc may need to change rating agencies every 3 years, reports The Economic Times

    7. China is pumping a lot of cash into its economy to calm investors, reports CNBC

    8. Jamie Dimon says he would bet on Trump being a one-term president, reports Reuters

  • Nov 23, 07:00 PM (IST)

    EPFO board has approved accounting policy for exchange traded funds (ETF) investments, CNBC-TV18, quoting sources, said.   

  • Nov 23, 06:45 PM (IST)

    Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday complained that cramped schedules are getting in the way of proper preparation for big series such as the upcoming tour of South Africa, a criticism that the BCCI promised to address with "utmost seriousness", reports PTI.

    Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Friday, Kohli said he was left with no choice but to seek bouncy tracks in the ongoing series as there was hardly any time in the schedule to prepare for the trip to South Africa.

    India would be leaving for South Africa for a series of three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, just a couple of days after the home series against Sri Lanka gets over on December 24.

  • Nov 23, 06:24 PM (IST)

    The opposition will work out a strategy to take on the BJP in and outside Parliament after the Gujarat results are out, a leader said. The Opposition Coordination Committee will plan out its campaign against the ruling BJP depending on how the party responds to the results, Communist Party of India leader D Raja said.   "We feel that if the BJP wins Gujarat, they will be even more aggressive in their Hindutva agenda," Raja told PTI.

  • Nov 23, 06:13 PM (IST)

    Promoters of large stressed accounts or bad loans, many of which are being resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), may no longer be allowed to bid for their own assets.

    In a set of amendments listed in a government ordinance to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and cleared by the President of India on Thursday, those companies whose loan accounts have been non-performing for a year or more will not be allowed to participate or bid to buy the assets in the resolution plan. Those who have not have settled overdue amounts on the said accounts will also not be permitted, said a provision within the amendments.

  • Nov 23, 06:03 PM (IST)

    Tax officials have sent queries to leading fast-food chains like McDonald's over no change in menu prices even after cut in the GST rates, reports The Economic Times. The Goods & Services Tax (GST) council on November 15 slashed rates on 178 items and also brought down AC/non-Ac restaurants in the 5 percent slab from 18 percent earlier.

    The government is pushing the chains to pass on benefit of lower rates to consumers. The CBEC recently pushed the fast moving good companies to reduce prices as per the new rates. 

    Read more: GST Council slashes tax rate on 178 items to 18%; eating out gets cheaper as restaurants get tax rate cut

  • Nov 23, 05:56 PM (IST)

    NK Singh is likely to be the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, reports CNBC-TV18. Former DEA secretary Shaktikanta Das is likely to be the full-time member of the commission. 

    Cabinet approved formation of the 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday, which will have two full-time members and two part-time members.

  • Nov 23, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has been granted immunity from prosecution as a part of the deal that led to his resignation, reports Reuters. Mugabe was also assured that his safety would be protected in his home country. 

    On Tuesday, Mugabe resigned after army seized power and the ruling party turned against him. The former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn-in as the President on Friday.

  • Nov 23, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Islamic State beheaded 15 of its own fighters due to infighting in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the local government said. According to a report in Reuters no further details were available and no official confirmation came from the Islamic State.   

  • Nov 23, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Myanmar and Bangladesh on Thursday signed a deal over terms for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh, a government official said, amid concern that Myanmar’s powerful army could prove obstructive, Reuters reports. 

  • Nov 23, 04:36 PM (IST)

    Households prop up UK growth again, firms more cautious

    Britain’s economy remained reliant on spending by households, despite the squeeze on their finances, while business investment grew slowly, suggesting caution among companies ahead of Brexit, reports Reuters. Britain’s overall economic growth sped up moderately in the third quarter to 0.4% from 0.3% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, confirming a preliminary reading.

    The breakdown of the data showed spending by households drove the economy once again even as they suffered a hit to their incomes from slow wage growth and a jump in inflation that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, prompting a rise in borrowing. In annual terms, Thursday’s data showed the economy grew by 1.5% in the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter but the joint weakest growth in more than five years.

  • Nov 23, 04:31 PM (IST)

    SC asks Bombay HC Receiver to auction Sahara's Aamby Valley

    The Supreme Court directed the official Receiver of the Bombay High Court to help the Liquidator in getting the Sahara Group's Aamby Valley property auctioned, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri also asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to take the help of the Receiver and ensure that the Aamby Valley properties are auctioned. It also directed the official liquidator, who has been entrusted with the task of conducting the auction, to take instructions from the company judge or the Bombay High Court.

  • Nov 23, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Sebi rejects PACL group firm's plea to defreeze accounts

    Sebi has ruled that curbs imposed on Pearls Infrastructure Projects, majority owned by PACL, will continue as it has rejected the plea to defreeze bank accounts on grounds that proceedings to recover over Rs 60,000 crore from the parent entity is going on, reports PTI. Besides bank accounts, the regulator has refused to defreeze Pearls Infrastructure Projects’ (PIPL) demat account and mutual fund holdings.

    The move comes after the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) directed Sebi to pass fresh directions in the matter. In a fresh order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said, "it has set aside the contentions of the appellant and direct that the directions as passed on September 2016 that no debit shall be made in any bank accounts, lockers, demat accounts and mutual fund folios etc of PIPL shall remain in force".

  • Nov 23, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Wilful defaulters barred from bidding under insolvency law

    Wilful defaulters and entities whose accounts have been classified as NPAs will be barred from bidding for assets under the insolvency law, with the President giving his assent to an ordinance to amend the bankruptcy code, reports PTI. "The President of India has given his assent today to the Ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code)," an official release said.

    The ordinance aims at putting in place safeguards to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code. "The amendments aim to keep out such persons who have wilfully defaulted, are associated with non-performing assets (NPAs), or are habitually non-compliant and, therefore, are likely to be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company," the release added.

    "Those who have their accounts classified as non-performing assets for one year or more and are unable to settle their overdue amounts include interest thereon and charges relating to the account before submission of the resolution plan" would also be ineligible. As per the ordinance, corporates, promoters and associate companies undergoing insolvency resolution or liquidation under the Code would not be eligible for bidding for the stressed assets.

    The amended Code also says that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should ensure the viability and feasibility of a resolution plan before approving it. The release further said CoC should "reject a resolution plan, which is submitted before the commencement of the Ordinance but is yet to be approved". The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. 

  • Nov 23, 04:18 PM (IST)

    India sets curbs on onion exports as prices surge

    India set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for overseas sale of onions, a government order said on Thursday, as the price of the politically-sensitive vegetable surged to its highest in two years in the local market, reports Reuters. Traders cannot export onions below $850 per tonne until the end of 2017, the order said. Average prices at Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale onion market in the western state of Maharashtra, rose to Rs 3,211 ($49.62) per 100 kg last week, the highest in two years.

    “Exports are not possible at $850. Egypt and Pakistan are selling at much lower level,” said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be named. The Indian curbs on exports could lift prices in key importing countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, traders said.

  • Nov 23, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Gold regains sheen on wedding season buying, global cues

    Gold prices recovered by Rs 150 to Rs 30,550 per 10 grams at the bullion market on fresh buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand amid firm global cues, reports PTI. Silver also rebounded by Rs 150 to Rs 40,500 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said increased buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand at domestic spot market and a firm trend overseas, mainly led to the recovery in gold prices.

    Globally, gold rose 0.9% to USD 1,291.50 an ounce and silver by 1.12% to USD 17.13 an ounce in New York in Wednesday's trade. At the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity recovered by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,550 and Rs 30,400 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 375 in the previous three sessions.

    Sovereign, however, continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams. Tracking gold, silver ready traded higher by Rs 150 to Rs 40,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 135 to Rs 39,480 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

  • Nov 23, 04:12 PM (IST)

  • Nov 23, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Rajinikanth says he is not joining politics right now

    Will he or won't he? Superstar Rajinikanth, often asked if he was going to take the plunge into politics, has said he won't -- not yet, that is. There was no "pressing need" for him to join politics at this moment, the actor told PTI. "There is no pressing need for a foray into politics right now," said the actor of several southern and Hindi blockbusters such as "Enthiran", "Shivaji" and "Hum".

    Rajinikanth, who commands a huge fan following, also said he would meet his supporters after his birthday next month. "I will meet my fans only after my birthday (December 12)," the actor said on returning to the city on Wednesday after visiting the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.

    Kurnool: Actor Rajinikanth sought blessings of head priest of the Sri Raghavendra Temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The actor is a devotee of Sri Raghavendra, a 17th century saint. The actor had portrayed the saint in film "Sri Raghavendra" based on the life history of the saint. PTI

  • Nov 23, 02:56 PM (IST)

  • Nov 23, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Bharti family pledges Rs 7,000cr to philanthropy

    Telecom czar Sunil Mittal said the Bharti family has pledged 10% of their wealth totalling Rs 7,000 crore to support activities of the Group's philanthropic arm Bharti Foundation, reports PTI. The amount committed includes 3% of the family's stake in Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said.

    Bharti family will also set up Satya Bharti University to offer free education to underprivileged youth from economically weaker sections of the society. The new-age university will focus on science and technology, especially areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and robotics, among others.

    The university, that is expected to come up in North India, will commence its first academic session in 2021. Most of the wealth pledged will be infused into the new university project, Mittal said adding that talks were on to finalise the land for the same. Over a period of time the university will have 10,000 students, he added.

  • Nov 23, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Everstone buys Malaysian medical devices Co Chemopharm

    India-focused private equity major Everstone Group has acquired Malaysian medical devices firm Chemopharm - its fourth in the healthcare segment - for an undisclosed amount. The deal will be carried out via Everlife, the Singapore-headquartered fund said in a statement without offering the deal value. The deal is done through a Singaporean partner Cure Capital as a co-investor.

    Everlife is an Everstone platform specially created for the healthcare sector. The acquisition is being funded from the third fund - Everstone Capital Partners, which has a corpus of $730 million. "Everstone has significant experience in the healthcare sector and this is its fourth investment and (we) will be looking at more opportunities in this space," Everstone Group's Managing Director Amit Manocha, who is also on the board of Everlife, said.

  • Nov 23, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Biocon introduces oncologic biosimilar KRABEVA in India

    Biotechnology major Biocon has launched its cancer biosimilar drug KRABEVA in India. The biosimilar product will be used for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and other types of lung, kidney, cervical, ovarian and brain cancers in India, Biocon said in a filing to the BSE. Biocon CEO and Joint MD Arun Chandavarkar said: "With KRABEVA, we intend to provide a high quality, world-class biosimilar Bevacizumab as an affordable therapy option for patients of various types of cancer."

    The company believes that the product will be an important addition to its oncology portfolio of novel biologics as well as biosimilars, which are making a significant impact in the realm of cancer care in India, he added. KRABEVA is the second key oncologic biosimilar product from Biocon's global biosimilar portfolio to be launched in India to address the unmet patient need for affordable, biological therapies, the company said. "It is being offered to patients at an MRP of Rs 24,000 for 100 mg/4 ml vials and Rs 39,990 for 400 mg/16 ml vials...," it added.

  • Nov 23, 02:41 PM (IST)

    V-Guard eyes Rs 300cr revenue from inverters by March 2018

    Consumer electrical and electronics appliances maker V-Guard Industries is expecting over Rs 300 crore revenue from its inverter division by March next year, reports PTI. The company today launched 'smart' series of inverters that enable users to access its various functions from a mobile phone/device.

    "The inverter division contributed Rs 220 crore last fiscal and we are expecting it to cross Rs 300 crore by March 2018," V-Guard Industries Director and Chief Operating Officer, Ramachandran Venkataraman, said. "We sell around 4.5 lakh inverters annually. We are expecting 30% of it to come through the smart inverter series this year. We expect it to further grow to 50%," Ramachandran said.

  • Nov 23, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Ruling AIADMK gets party symbol from Election Commission: Tamil Nadu CM

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the Election Commission (EC) has allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the unified AIADMK led by him and his Deputy O Panneerselvam, reports PTI. However, the EC is yet to make an official announcement in this regard. Palaniswami described the development as a "welcome step" and the happiest day for the party.

    The development is a setback to the deposed party leader VK Sasikala, who is currently serving her term in a Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case, besides her nephew and sidelined deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Palaniswami said that their faction had provided all the necessary documents and affidavits to prove that it had the claim for it on its majority strength in various party fora.

  • Nov 23, 02:21 PM (IST)

  • Nov 23, 02:20 PM (IST)

    SBI Life bets on metals, oil & gas sectors for investment growth

    SBI Life Insurance Co has increased investments in the metals, oil & gas sectors as a rise in energy and metals prices is set to drive growth in commodity stocks, the insurer’s Chief Investment Officer told Reuters. Strong refining margins at oil and gas companies, the Indian government’s push to encourage use of gas as a cleaner fuel and a rise in steel and base metals prices are expected to drive earnings in the sectors, Gopikrishna Shenoy said. “That is why we are overweight on these sectors on select portfolios,” said Shenoy, who oversees the management of more than $16 billion of investments in debt and equity. “This year the allocation has been more into commodities, oil and gas.”

  • Nov 23, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Insurer Aviva India turns to PSU banks on recapitalisation plan boost

    Aviva Plc’s India life insurance joint venture is raising its exposure to the country’s state-run banks as it bets the government’s $32 billion plan to rescue lenders burdened with record bad loans will boost their prospects, reports Reuters. The insurer also likes metals stocks and consumption-driven sectors, especially those that target rural consumers, but would avoid the non-bank finance companies, Prashant Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Aviva Life Insurance Co India, said.

    The 21 public-sector undertaking (PSU) banks, which are majority owned by the government and likely beneficiaries of the recapitalisation, account for more than two-thirds of India’s banking assets. They also have bulk of the country’s record $147 billion soured loans. The banks are less profitable compared with their nimbler private sector rivals and were largely not favoured by investors until the recapitalisation plan was announced.

    The insurer is “significantly underweight” on non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) due to “rich” valuations and because the tailwinds that helped grow the financiers in the past years may be “coming to an end”, Sharma said. Other sectors on the insurer’s radar were commodities and oil and gas. Given its cyclical nature, it would be difficult to have a long-term position on the metals sector, Sharma said, although it looked attractive on a one-year to 1-1/2-year view.

  • Nov 23, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 23, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to sell erectile dysfunction drug

    Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received approval for the US health regulator to market Tadalafil tablets, used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tadalafil tablets USP in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

    The drug is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The product would be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. The group now has now more than 170 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

