App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: NK Singh appointed chairman of 15th Finance Commission

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 27, 08:09 PM (IST)

    NK Singh has been appointed the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. Arvind Mehta has been appointed the Secretary to the Commission.

    Cabinet approved the formation of the 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday, which will have two full-time members and two part-time members - Bandhan Bank Chairman Ashok Lahiri and NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand. Other members include former Eco Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and Adjunct Professor of Georgetown University Dr Anoop Singh.

  • Nov 27, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Sunil Mittal says telcos wrote off up to $50bn due to Reliance Jio, reports The Economic Times

    2. FPIs invest Rs 17,209cr in equities, debt in November so far, reports PTI

    3. LIC books Rs 13,500cr trading profit in April-September period, reports Mint

    4. Raghuram Rajan says need broad-based eco growth, more job opportunities, reports PTI

    5. Mahindra Defence, Shapoorji Pallonji may bid $350m for troubled Bharati Defence, The Economic Times

  • Nov 27, 08:23 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 08:19 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 08:16 PM (IST)

    Demonetisation: I-T department to launch assessment of defaulters from January

    The Income Tax (I-T) department will launch full-fledged assessment proceedings from January next year against those assessees who have deposited "suspicious" amounts of money in banks post-demonetisation but have not filed their income tax returns (ITRs) till now.

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policies for the department, has asked the taxman to finish the process of serving notices to such entities by December 31.

  • Nov 27, 07:48 PM (IST)

    ﻿Rupee scales new 2 month high of 64.50, soars 20 paise vs dollar

    Showing resistance against early volatility, the rupee today surged by a hefty 20 paise to end at a fresh two-month high of 64.50 against the beleaguered dollar even as S&P kept India’s credit rating unchanged.

    The rupee marked its best closing since September 20.It had tumbled to a low of 64.83 in early trade.

    In early trade, the rupee resumed almost flat with negative bias at 64.71 from last weekend level of 64.70 in knee-jerk reaction to the S&P rating outcome.

  • Nov 27, 07:32 PM (IST)

    FinMin tweets GST collection update till November 27

    The Ministry of Finance tweeted that the states are protected against any shortfall in the tax. A compensation of more than Rs 10,000 crores have been given to all the states for the months - July and August. The revenue of the states are expected to grow to 14 percent, taking 2015-2016 as the base year. The Centre's revenue from August-November, on the other hand, is Rs 58,556 crores.

    A transfer of over Rs 16,000 crore his being done from CGST to IGST account for this month by way ofsettlement. One of the major reason for the income gap between the SGST and the CGST is because the CGST liability was discharged using transition credit rather than cash. This is why taxpayers are using the available balance credit of the previous tax regime, causing the additional revenue gap.

    The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed from July, August, September, October, till November 26 is 58.7 lakh, 58.9 lakh, 57.3 lakh and 50.1 lakh.

  • Nov 27, 07:06 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 07:03 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 07:03 PM (IST)

    GST collections in November at Rs 83,346 crore
    The total collections under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) till November 27 stand at Rs 83,346 crore. So far, 95.9 lakh taxpayers have been registered under GST.  Of this, 15.1 lakh taxpayers are composition dealers, which are required to file returns every quarter.

    50.1 lakh returns have been filed for the month of October till November 26. 

    The Finance Ministry said that the states collected Rs 87,238 crore via SGST till November 27. This includes collections for August, September, October and November. 

    The Centre has also given Rs 31,821 crore to states for months of August, September amd October as compensation. For November, the amount given to states was Rs 13,882 crore.

  • Nov 27, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Bank recap to lift GDP growth to 8% next fiscal: Goldman Sachs 

    The economy is likely to clip at 8 percent next fiscal as the massive bank recapitalisation will help revive the long-stalled credit demand and private investments, says a Goldman Sachs report.

    According to the report, the Rs 2.11-trillion bank recapitalisation announced by the government last month and a likely recovery in earnings are also likely to drive up the stock markets and has set the Nifty target of 11,600 by next December.

  • Nov 27, 06:46 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 06:43 PM (IST)

    SEBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee

    Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company for failure to redress investor grievances.

    According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), 13 complaints related to non-receipt of shares after transfer, among others, were pending against the firm.

    All the complaints were filed with the regulator during the period from February to May  2013 in Sebi Complaints Redressal System (SCORES).

  • Nov 27, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Prabhu asks industry to set a timeline for $ 1 tn manufacturing revenue

    Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the industry to set a timeline for achieving a USD 1 trillion in manufacturing revenue and take its share in GDP to 20 percent.The share of manufacturing in GDP has been trending at 16-17 percent for some years now and the previous Manmohan Singh government had set a target of taking this share to 25 percent of GDP by the turn of 2025.

  • Nov 27, 06:09 PM (IST)

    A series of unfortunate events: How IndiGo's reputation has run into rough weather

    A series of unfortunate events: How IndiGo's reputation has run into rough weather

    It's been smooth sailing for IndiGo in recent times as far as financials go, but the airline's reputation has run into rough weather over the past month following a series of unsavoury incidents.
  • Nov 27, 05:49 PM (IST)

    The Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) faction, whose claim over the party's poll symbol was rejected by the Election Commission, today announced that it will form a new party after the Gujarat polls which it is fighting in alliance with the Congress.   The faction's general secretary Arun Shrivastava said its lone MLA, Chhotu Vasava from Gujarat, will fight the state polls under the banner of the new party, Bhartiya Tribal Party, whose symbol will be an auto rickshaw.  

  • Nov 27, 05:47 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Jindal Steel and Power told a government committee that it could provide up to 600,000 tonnes of rails per year to the Indian Railways, if needed, reports Reuters. 

    The committee on domestically manufactured iron and steel products for government projects told the Ministry of Railways that local companies had the capacity to supply 717,000 tonnes of rails as sought by the ministry in a recent global tender.

  • Nov 27, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Kerala 'love jihad' case: Hadiya case hearing has been adjourned for the day. The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

  • Nov 27, 05:18 PM (IST)

    A CRPF jawan received minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack by miscreants in the Safakadal area of the city today, the police said.   Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the CRPF personnel deployed on law-and-order duty at the Malik Angan locality of Safakadal, resulting in minor injuries to one of the jawans, a police official said.

  • Nov 27, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Indonesia closed the airport on the tourist island of Bali on Monday and ordered 100,000 residents living near a glowing volcano spewing columns of ash to evacuate immediately, warning that the first major eruption in 54 years could be "imminent", a Reuters reports. 

    The airport was closed for 24 hours from Monday morning, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers, after Mount Agung, which killed hundreds of people in 1963, sent volcanic ash high into the sky, and officials said cancellations could be extended.

  • Nov 27, 04:52 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 04:45 PM (IST)

    Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: After a choppy day, markets bounce back in late trade

  • Nov 27, 04:09 PM (IST)

    The deputation allowance given to central government employees has been increased by over two-fold to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 per month, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry. The move is based on the recommendation of the seventh central pay commission.   "In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of five percent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month," it said.

  • Nov 27, 04:06 PM (IST)

    The government is willing to extend Aadhaar linking deadline to March 31 from the current December 31, Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday. 
    SC said that it would hear a batch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar for granting various services to citizen after its constitution bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre dispute.

  • Nov 27, 03:43 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 03:42 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 03:41 PM (IST)
  • Nov 27, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls: Modi hits out at Rahul over stance on China, Saeed and surgical strike

    Pushing the BJP's campaign in Gujarat into high gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi why his party applauded the release of a terrorist in Pakistan and why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Dokalam standoff, reports PTI. Modi, who started his high-voltage campaign with a rally in Kutch district's Bhuj town, launched a stinging attack against the Congress party.

    "You are happy to hug Chinese ambassador, you are clapping on the release of Hafiz Saeed, you cannot respect Indian Army's surgical strike. But why did you speak up about it? You could have just remained silent," he said. Gandhi had recently tweeted: "Narendrabhai, baat nahi bani. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed."

    Modi said the election in his home state is a contest between trust on development and dynastic politics. He was addressing a BJP rally in Kutch district's Bhuj town ahead of the first phase of the elections on December 9.

    Gujarat polls: Modi hits out at Rahul over stance on China, Saeed and surgical strike Pushing the BJP's campaign in Gujarat into high gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi why his party applauded the release of a terrorist in Pakistan and why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Dokalam standoff, reports PTI. Modi, who started his high-voltage campaign with a rally in Kutch district's Bhuj town, launched a stinging attack against the Congress party. "You are happy to hug Chinese ambassador, you are clapping on the release of Hafiz Saeed, you cannot respect Indian Army's surgical strike. But why did you speak up about it? You could have just remained silent," he said. Gandhi had recently tweeted: "Narendrabhai, baat nahi bani. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed." Modi said the election in his home state is a contest between trust on development and dynastic politics. He was addressing a BJP rally in Kutch district's Bhuj town ahead of the first phase of the elections on December 9.
  • Nov 27, 03:35 PM (IST)

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.