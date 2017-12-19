News Live: Delhi metro train rams into wall during trial run

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with Millicom International Cellular SA to acquire 100% stake in its Rwanda operation which operates under the brand name of Tigo Rwanda. "Bharti Airtel...has entered into a definitive agreement with Millicom International Cellular SA (Millicom) under which Airtel Rwanda will acquire 100% equity interest in Tigo Rwanda," it said in a statement. Under this deal, Tigo's 370 million customers will join the network of Airtel Rwanda.
The acquisition will make Airtel Rwanda the second largest operator in the country with revenues of over $80 million and a revenue market share of over 40%, the statement said. "The consideration for the transaction is based on approximately 6x EBITDA multiple, payable over two years. The agreement is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals," the statement said.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will pay $5 million to resolve US claims that the Indian company sold prescription drugs in the United States in packaging that was not tested for child safety, according to court papers filed on Monday. The settlement was disclosed in documents filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, over a year after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission voted to refer a case involving the drugmaker to the US Justice Department, reports Reuters. Dr Reddy’s in a statement said that the safety of patients and consumers was of “paramount importance” to the company. It said it disagreed with the allegations but agreed to the settlement to avoid prolonged litigation.
Mittal narrated how he then approached Brijmohan Lall Munjal to write him a cheque for Rs 5,000. "I approached Munjal and told him: 'Uncle, I need Rs 5000'. He picked my invoices and signed the ledger for the required amount," said Mittal. "While I was leaving, he stopped me and said: "Beta, aadat mat dalna (Son, do not make it a habit)." That was such a strong advice and it went straight to my heart. Since that day I have never let my finances get the better of me," Mittal added.
State excise department officials said under amendments to the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, a poll will now have to be conducted in each of the 78 wards of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which was set up in 2016. Only if 50% voters in each ward vote 'yes' in the referendum can prohibition be imposed.
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, such prohibition is in force in Kharghar (now under PCMC) and at Wahal gram panchayat (also in Panvel tehsil). It means the areas do not have liquor shops or bars, but residents can drink in bars outside limits and buy from vends and consume at home.
HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC are understood to be in the market to jointly raise over $4 billion through equity issues to fund growth and new initiatives, reports The Times of India. Private equity firm KKR and Singapore government's investment arm GIC are understood to be in talks with HDFC for a $2-billion equity investment through a preferential placement of shares. The funds are being raised by HDFC to maintain its stake in HDFC Bank which is seen to be raising over $2.5 billion through equity issuance.
Besides investing in the bank, HDFC is raising funds for its new initiatives which include a real estate asset reconstruction company and a standalone health insurance business. In a statement to the stock exchange, HDFC said its board will meet on December 19 to consider a proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares which could be through preferential issue, qualified institution placement or through any other permissible mode.
The company has said that, if required, it would subsequently obtain shareholder approval as well. HDFC Bank's board will meet on December 20 to consider a proposal for raising of funds through issue of equity shares or depository receipts. In addition to various forms of domestic issuance, the bank has also included issue of American Depository Receipts as an option.
The gain occurred even though 2017 has been Berkshire’s second straight year of mediocre operating performance relative to prior periods. Operating profit, which rose 1% in 2016, was down 16% from January to September, reflecting losses from storms such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the accounting for a transaction with American International Group.
But book value, or assets minus liabilities, was up 8.9%. Buffett considers this a good measure of Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire’s growth. Berkshire has more than 90 operating units, including large businesses such as the BNSF railroad, Geico auto insurance and Berkshire Hathaway Energy utilities, and smaller businesses making Dairy Queen ice cream, Duracell batteries, Fruit of the Loom underwear, Ginsu knives and the World Book encyclopedia.
Dec 19, 06:41 PM (IST)
Dec 19, 04:05 PM (IST)
WTO must incorporate emerging issues to remain relevant: Suresh Prabhu
The WTO must incorporate emerging issues if it wants to remain relevant in the changing times, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said today, asserting that India will organise a "mini ministerial" meeting of the global trade body in February to help realise this objective.
The talks collapsed at last week's WTO 11th ministerial conference in Buenos Aires. The meeting ended without any declaration or substantive outcome with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, leaving India and other developing nations disappointed.
"We are in the next few weeks going to organise a major conclave in India wherein we want to bring in the top countries of the world. We call it the mini Ministerial for the WTO (World Trade Organization), Prabhu said.
Dec 19, 09:30 PM (IST)
Delhi metro train rams into wall during trial run
A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall on Tuesday at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25.
The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged, the official said.
There were no casualties, he added.
Dec 19, 08:49 PM (IST)
Nissan to hike prices by up to Rs 15,000 from January
Japanese auto major Nissan today said it will hike prices of its vehicles across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, by up to Rs 15,000 from January to offset rise in input and manufacturing costs.
The company joins the likes of other automobile companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu which have already announced price hikes from early next year.
"With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said in a statement.
Dec 19, 08:46 PM (IST)
Bangladesh, Myanmar form joint group to repatriate Rohingyas
Bangladesh and Myanmar today formed a 30-member joint panel to oversee repatriation of Rohingya refugees within two months, despite rights groups warning that their safety is not assured in the Buddhist majority country.
"Now, we will start the next step of our work," Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.
In a statement, Bangladesh foreign office said that the working group will develop physical arrangements for the refugees' return, including mechanisms for verification, time schedule, transport and logistical arrangements, reception procedures and communication.
Dec 19, 08:39 PM (IST)
All railway stations to be 100% LED lit by April 2018: Railways
In an eco-friendly measure to cut power consumption, the Indian Railways today said it planned to make all stations cent per cent LED lit by March 31, 2018.
The railways said it was actively working to provide 100 percent LED lighting for energy needs in railway staff colonies, stations and platforms.
Dec 19, 08:12 PM (IST)
Domestic air traffic up 17% in November; IndiGo slips to number 2 in on-time performance
Domestic air travel demand surged nearly 17 percent in November to 10.48 million passengers over the year-ago period on the back of festive season demand and addition of new flights and routes, the DGCA data shows.
Domestic carriers flew a total of 10.48 million passengers in November, compared to 8.96 million in November 2016, thereby registering a growth of 16.99 percent, according to the DGCA monthly traffic data released today.
Stalin vows to unravel 'mystery' behind Jayalalithaa's death
DMK leader MK Stalin today vowed to unravel the "mystery" behind the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year and bring to book anyone found involved, as he claimed that the AIADMK government would not last long and his party would return to power.
He said this while canvassing for DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh on the last day of campaign for the December 21 bypoll to RK Nagar assembly constituency, represented by Jayalalithaa twice. (PTI)
Dec 19, 07:18 PM (IST)
Gujarat's new government likely to be sworn in at December 25
The new BJP government in Gujarat is likely to be sworn in on December 25, party sources said today amid speculation that a new leader could be chosen to helm the state where it secured a narrow victory in the Assembly polls. (PTI)
Dec 19, 06:50 PM (IST)
Delhi Metro train crashes into a wall during trial run
A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall today at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25. (PTI)
Dec 19, 06:25 PM (IST)
SEBI to discuss loan default disclosure guidelines on December 28
Markets regulator SEBI will be meeting on 28 December to address 17 issues, primarily the fleshing out of guidelines for the disclosure of default by listed companies.
A CNBC-TV 18 report also stated that the intention of releasing these guidelines were first expressed by SEBI in August. The delay in issuing these guidelines was due to the concerns of the market and the lending community.
Income Tax department seizes assets worth Rs 900 crore in November-March 2017
The government on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has seized assets worth Rs 900 crore till March 2017 post demonetisation.
The IT department conducted searches on 900 groups during November-March 2017 and undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore was admitted, said Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Dec 19, 05:51 PM (IST)
Dec 19, 05:44 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office has tweeted, "Due to #CycloneOckhi, our farmers, fishermen and villages have been affected. When the cyclone struck, Defence Minister @nsitharaman (Nirmala Sitharaman) had visited affected areas and taken stock of the situation.
"Centre is providing all possible assistance. Navy and Coast Guard are monitoring the situation," another tweet said.
Dec 19, 05:33 PM (IST)
HDFC setting up fund to invest in affordable housing, look to acquire stressed real estate assets
HDFC has said that is will be setting up fund to invest in affordable housing projects, according to CNBC-TV18. HDFC will form a committee of directors to finalise investment in HDFC Bank.
The board has approved raising of Rs 13,000 crore capital and has also approved subscription to securities by HDFC bank for up to Rs 8,500 crore.
The board is also looking at opportunities in resolution and acquisition of stressed assets in real estate. HDFC will also use cap to explore opportunities in health insurance with HDFC Ergo.
Dec 19, 05:19 PM (IST)
Citizen Surveillance: Brazilian AI cameras to keep watch on Indian metros
Brazilian security company, Polsec, will start testing its artificial intelligence-based cameras on the streets of three Indian metro cities — Mumbai, Delhi and Agra — from the start of January 2018, according to a report by The Economic Times.
100 units of the camera, called ‘Smart Eyes’, will be installed across the three cities and Polsec will increase the coverage across cities after all the necessary features are added to the cameras.
VVPAT slips must be recounted; Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat, says Hardik Patel
Speaking to news agency ANI, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, "Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat. We will have to see how they serve people while also playing their role of the opposition".
"Whatever Election Commission says cannot be the be all and end all. If a candidate says there have been issues with EVMs, the VVPAT slips must be re-counted by the Commission," he said, talking about the EVM malfunction issue.
Dec 19, 04:49 PM (IST)
Technical View: Nifty on track to hit record highs; forms bullish candle on daily charts
The Nifty50 which reclaimed 10,400 in the opening tick is all set to hit record highs this week. The index which started with a gap on the higher side closed above its crucial resistance level placed around 10450 which made a strong bullish candle on the daily charts.
The index formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day in a row on Tuesday pushing the index well above 10450. It rose to an intraday high of 10,472 but pared some gains and closed 74 points higher at 10,463 which is just 27 points short of hitting its lifetime high at 10,490.
Tata Steel to expand production, invest Rs 23,500 crore in Kalinganagar plant, Odisha
Tata Steel will expand their steel production capacity from 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore in its Kalinganagar plant. The company looks to expand in the domestic steel market after efforts towards consolidating its international operations, through a partnership with Thyssenkrup, CNBC-TV18 has reported.
Dec 19, 04:20 PM (IST)
Tata Group could get into battery-making to drive the ambitious e-mobility wagon
Manufacturing of batteries is one of the options available for the Tata Group to play a larger role in the government’s ambitious push towards 100 percent e-mobility, Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar reports.
While Tata Motors has already developed a range of vehicles – mini trucks, buses, mini buses and cars – that run on battery electric technology, question still remains on the localization of key components of battery-operated vehicles.
Dec 19, 04:02 PM (IST)
Portugal makes another early IMF repayment, 80% now paid
Portugal has made another early repayment of its bailout loan to the International Monetary Fund, bringing the total paid this year to 10 billion euros, the finance ministry said. The ministry said in a statement late on Monday that the country has now paid off about 80% of the EUR26.3 billion it owes the IMF, as part of the bailout it received from the Washington-based lender and the European Union in 2011-14.
Dec 19, 03:56 PM (IST)
Around 40,000 Rohingya in India: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Around 40,000 Rohingya migrants were illegally living in India and none of them had been deported so far, Union minister Kiren Rijiju informed Parliament today. As per an estimate, the number of Rohingya migrants could be around 40,000, he said, adding that none of them had been deported so far.
Dec 19, 03:52 PM (IST)
In 6 years, Honda becomes No 1 two-wheeler brand in 15 states
On the back of continued demand for its models, led by the automatic scooter Activa, Honda 2Wheelers has become the largest brand in as many as 15 states and two Union territories over the past six years which together account for over 52% of the market, reports PTI.
Quoting Siam (the umbrella body of the industry) data, Honda said during the April-September period of this fiscal year, they were the No 1 two-wheeler brand in Maharashtra with 43% market share, Gujarat (46), Andhra and Telengana (33), and it enjoys 30% volume share in Tamil Nadu.
While in Karnataka it has 35% volume share, in Kerala it leads with 41%, Punjab (36), Delhi (29), Uttarakhand (43), Jammu & Kashmir (36), Himachal (33), Goa and Chandigarh (57% each), Manipur (59), Arunachal (46), The Andaman & Nicobar Islands (52) and Nagaland with 31% volume share, the company said.
Dec 19, 03:39 PM (IST)
Sell majority stake in PSUs to cut import bill, Vedanta tells govt
Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has made a strong case for the government selling its majority stake in PSUs such as ONGC and Coal India or transferring their assets to private firms to cut import bill by at least 25%.The suggestion in the form of a full-page advertisement in national dailies came at a time oil regulator DGH has proposed to the petroleum ministry to sell 60% stake in 15 producing oil and gas fields of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) to private firms.
Dec 19, 03:17 PM (IST)
Dec 19, 03:16 PM (IST)
Dec 19, 03:14 PM (IST)
Biz confidence among China entrepreneurs rises in Q4 vs Q3: Survey
Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the fourth quarter from the third, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. A separate survey of bankers showed their business confidence also rose in the fourth quarter, the People’s Bank of China said, while 19.1% of bankers believed monetary policy was “relatively tight” in the fourth quarter, down from 22.1% in the third quarter.
Domestic air traffic up 17% in November; IndiGo slips to number 2 in on-time performance
Domestic air travel demand surged nearly 17 percent in November to 10.48 million passengers over the year-ago period on the back of festive season demand and addition of new flights and routes, the DGCA data shows.
Domestic carriers flew a total of 10.48 million passengers in November, compared to 8.96 million in November 2016, thereby registering a growth of 16.99 percent, according to the DGCA monthly traffic data released today.
Read the full story here.
Stalin vows to unravel 'mystery' behind Jayalalithaa's death
DMK leader MK Stalin today vowed to unravel the "mystery" behind the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year and bring to book anyone found involved, as he claimed that the AIADMK government would not last long and his party would return to power.
He said this while canvassing for DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh on the last day of campaign for the December 21 bypoll to RK Nagar assembly constituency, represented by Jayalalithaa twice. (PTI)
Gujarat's new government likely to be sworn in at December 25
The new BJP government in Gujarat is likely to be sworn in on December 25, party sources said today amid speculation that a new leader could be chosen to helm the state where it secured a narrow victory in the Assembly polls. (PTI)
Income Tax department seizes assets worth Rs 900 crore in November-March 2017
The government on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has seized assets worth Rs 900 crore till March 2017 post demonetisation.
The IT department conducted searches on 900 groups during November-March 2017 and undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore was admitted, said Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
HDFC setting up fund to invest in affordable housing, look to acquire stressed real estate assets
HDFC has said that is will be setting up fund to invest in affordable housing projects, according to CNBC-TV18. HDFC will form a committee of directors to finalise investment in HDFC Bank.
The board has approved raising of Rs 13,000 crore capital and has also approved subscription to securities by HDFC bank for up to Rs 8,500 crore.
The board is also looking at opportunities in resolution and acquisition of stressed assets in real estate. HDFC will also use cap to explore opportunities in health insurance with HDFC Ergo.
Tata Steel to expand production, invest Rs 23,500 crore in Kalinganagar plant, Odisha
Tata Steel will expand their steel production capacity from 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore in its Kalinganagar plant. The company looks to expand in the domestic steel market after efforts towards consolidating its international operations, through a partnership with Thyssenkrup, CNBC-TV18 has reported.
Around 40,000 Rohingya in India: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Around 40,000 Rohingya migrants were illegally living in India and none of them had been deported so far, Union minister Kiren Rijiju informed Parliament today. As per an estimate, the number of Rohingya migrants could be around 40,000, he said, adding that none of them had been deported so far.
Sell majority stake in PSUs to cut import bill, Vedanta tells govt
Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has made a strong case for the government selling its majority stake in PSUs such as ONGC and Coal India or transferring their assets to private firms to cut import bill by at least 25%.The suggestion in the form of a full-page advertisement in national dailies came at a time oil regulator DGH has proposed to the petroleum ministry to sell 60% stake in 15 producing oil and gas fields of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) to private firms.
National Insurance looks to list by March 2018
State-owned insurance company National Insurance is looking to list by March 2018, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. The company which has received an in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) may require higher amount of funds than the ones that got listed recently. K Sanath Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, National Insurance, said, "We are hopeful of getting listed by March 2018 and working towards it. We will need adequate amount of funds to support out growth path."
2,965 girls went missing in Maharashtra in H1 2017: Fadnavis
As many as 2,965 girls have gone missing from Maharashtra in the first six months this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. The number has gone up from 2,881 girls, who had gone missing between January 1 and June 30 in 2016, he said in a written reply in tabled in the state Legislative Assembly in response to a query by BJP MLA Randheer Savarkar.
Ola to acquire Foodpanda's India unit, pump in $200m
Cab hailing app Ola said it will acquire Foodpanda's India business from Germany-based Delivery Hero Group in exchange of its stock, reports PTI. Besides, the SoftBank-backed company has committed investments to the tune of $200 million in the Foodpanda India business, which is the largest such funds infusion in an Indian online food ordering and delivery company till now.
Under the deal, Foodpanda's India business will be transferred to Ola in exchange of the latter's stock, Ola
said in a statement. It, however, did not divulge details about the number of shares that will be part of the transaction. In 2014, Ola had forayed into the food delivery business with Ola Cafe and had expanded the offering to cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, Ola Cafe was later shut down.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the Centre is in favour of including petroleum products in the Goods & Services Tax (GST), but states must first decide their stance. He told Parliament, UPA-led states refused to bring state levies down to reduce prices of petrol and diesel.
BREAKING | In his first address to the media since election results came yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi termed the "Modi model" a public relation stunt.
World Bank raises China 2017 growth forecast, maintains 2018 outlook
The World Bank raised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2017 to 6.8% from 6.7% it projected in October, as personal consumption and foreign trade supported growth, reports Reuters. But the Washington-based lender kept its forecast for China’s 2018 and 2019 GDP growth unchanged at 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively, due to less accommodative monetary policy and the government’s effort to rein in credit and control leverage.
The key downside risks to the forecast are the still rising leverage of the non-financial sector and uncertainty around housing prices. “Despite the recent slowdown, credit continues to grow considerably faster than GDP. Outstanding bank loans reached 150% of GDP in November 2017, up from 103% at the end of 2007,” the World Bank said in its China Economic Update.
West Bengal eyes blockchain to protect online records from cyber attacks
The West Bengal government is planning to introduce the blockchain technology to protect its documents from cyber attacks. The state government's proposed Cyber Security Centre of Excellence would be entrusted to execute the new 'blockchain' mechanism at various departments, a senior official of the Information Technology Department told PTI.
Blockchain is an online ledger of digitally recorded transactions which is encrypted in the form of blocks, each of which is connected by a network of computers. "These days, we are storing files and records online. We have thousands of documents in the cloud, too. And in the coming days, our dependence on the Internet will increase and threats from cyber criminals will aggravate. So we have to be very cautious and apply safeguards," the official said.
RERA, GST pull home loan growth down 32.7% YoY in Apr-Oct’17
Thought home loan interest rates have dipped, buyer sentiments has not improved, leading to a sharp fall in loan growth. Home loan growth in April-October fell to 32.7% from a year ago, one of the biggest declines in the last five years, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. In the same period in 2016, home loan growth was down 4.27%, while in 2015, it was up 26.89%. Slow implementation of the new real estate regulation across the country as well as uncertainty over the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on home prices have pulled down consumer sentiment in the last one year, real estate consultants and developers told Mint.
Can you believe it! Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal once needed a loan of Rs 5,000
There was a time when one of the richest men in India was in deep financial crisis for the want of Rs 5,000, reports The Economic Times. Before making his mark in the world of telecommunication with Bharti Airtel, Mittal was the owner of a bicycle spare parts business. "It was a regular event back then that we had no money in the bank for cheques. That was the time when people did not write cheques for funding," said Mittal describing his financial status during those times.
Mittal narrated how he then approached Brijmohan Lall Munjal to write him a cheque for Rs 5,000. "I approached Munjal and told him: 'Uncle, I need Rs 5000'. He picked my invoices and signed the ledger for the required amount," said Mittal. "While I was leaving, he stopped me and said: "Beta, aadat mat dalna (Son, do not make it a habit)." That was such a strong advice and it went straight to my heart. Since that day I have never let my finances get the better of me," Mittal added.
Panvel civic body votes for prohibition, first in Maharashtra
In what may be a first for a municipal corporation in Maharashtra, the Panvel civic body passed a unanimous resolution seeking prohibition in its area in a meeting on Monday, reports The Times of India. Bharatiya Shetkari and Kamgar Paksh (BSKP) corporator Arvind Mhatre, who is in the opposition as an ally of the Congress, moved the resolution. It met with all-round support, including from the BJP that leads the civic body.
State excise department officials said under amendments to the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, a poll will now have to be conducted in each of the 78 wards of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which was set up in 2016. Only if 50% voters in each ward vote 'yes' in the referendum can prohibition be imposed.
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, such prohibition is in force in Kharghar (now under PCMC) and at Wahal gram panchayat (also in Panvel tehsil). It means the areas do not have liquor shops or bars, but residents can drink in bars outside limits and buy from vends and consume at home.
Apple raises iPhone prices by 3.5% after customs duty hike
Prices of top iPhone models have gone up by an average of 3.5%, except for iPhone SE which Apple Inc assembles in India, after the government raised import duty on mobile phones by five percentage points on Friday. While the starting price of an iPhone 6 is up by Rs 1,280 to Rs 30,780, the most expensive iPhone X is dearer by Rs 3,720 and will cost over Rs 1.05 lakh. The cheapest iPhone 8 will now cost Rs 66,120 instead of Rs 64,000.
In an attempt to boost local manufacturing and employment, the government had on Friday raised customs duty on various electronic products including mobile phones, microwave ovens and cameras. For handsets, customs duty was raised from 10% to 15%. This, the government hopes, will give local manufacturers a cost advantage over imports, besides raising customs duty collections. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
HDFC board meet today to mull raising over $2.5bn
HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC are understood to be in the market to jointly raise over $4 billion through equity issues to fund growth and new initiatives, reports The Times of India. Private equity firm KKR and Singapore government's investment arm GIC are understood to be in talks with HDFC for a $2-billion equity investment through a preferential placement of shares. The funds are being raised by HDFC to maintain its stake in HDFC Bank which is seen to be raising over $2.5 billion through equity issuance.
Besides investing in the bank, HDFC is raising funds for its new initiatives which include a real estate asset reconstruction company and a standalone health insurance business. In a statement to the stock exchange, HDFC said its board will meet on December 19 to consider a proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares which could be through preferential issue, qualified institution placement or through any other permissible mode.
The company has said that, if required, it would subsequently obtain shareholder approval as well. HDFC Bank's board will meet on December 20 to consider a proposal for raising of funds through issue of equity shares or depository receipts. In addition to various forms of domestic issuance, the bank has also included issue of American Depository Receipts as an option.
BJP wins Gujarat 6th straight time, wrests power from Congress in HP
The BJP fought off a strong challenge from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to win the Gujarat assembly polls for the sixth straight time, and also wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh with close to two-thirds majority. The twin victories tightened BJP's grip over the country's politics that saw Congress lose one more state with general elections only 18 months away.
Still, the euphoria in the BJP camp was tempered by the lower-than-expected margin of victory in Gujarat -- it took 99 seats in the 182-member assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. The Congress won 77, up by 16 seats at the end of counting of votes in the Gujarat polls on Monday night that was marked by acrimonious exchanges and rhetoric during the high octane campaign.
Regaining power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP bagged 44 seats, falling short of a two-thirds majority by two seats in the 68-member house. The BJP, which had won 26 seats in 2012, recorded a 10% jump in vote share that touched 48.7%. The Congress bagged 21 seats. The ruling party had 36 seats earlier, and its vote share declined by 1 percentage point to 41.8%. The CPI-M bagged one seat while two seats were won by Independent candidates.
Japan upgrades GDP growth forecast, CPI seen far below BoJ target
Japan’s government revised up its growth projections for the current and next fiscal years, forecasting the economy to expand 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively, on the back of steady improvement in domestic demand, the Cabinet Office said. The GDP projections compared with earlier estimates by the Cabinet Office of 1.5% and 1.4% growth, respectively, in the current and next fiscal years.
Trump strategy document says Russia meddles in domestic affairs worldwide
US President Donald Trump’s administration said on Monday that Russia interferes in the domestic political affairs of countries globally, but stopped short of accusing Moscow of meddling in the 2016 US election, reports Reuters. The criticism of Russia, laid out in a new national security strategy based on Trump’s “America First” vision, reflects a view long held by US diplomats that Russia actively undermines American interests at home and abroad, despite Trump’s own bid for warmer ties with President Vladimir Putin.
The Trump administration lumps together China and Russia as competitors seeking to challenge US power and erode its security and prosperity. The singling out of China and Russia as “revisionist powers” also comes despite Trump’s own attempts to build strong relations Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Warren Buffett's latest milestone: Berkshire stock hits $300,000
Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price touched $300,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting investors’ confidence in Warren Buffett’s conglomerate despite four straight quarters of lower operating profit, reports Reuters. Crossing the $300,000 threshold put Berkshire’s Class A shares up 22.9% for the year, compared with a 20% gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire’s Class B shares, worth about 1/1500th of Class A shares, traded at around $199.75. Neither class pays dividends.
The gain occurred even though 2017 has been Berkshire’s second straight year of mediocre operating performance relative to prior periods. Operating profit, which rose 1% in 2016, was down 16% from January to September, reflecting losses from storms such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the accounting for a transaction with American International Group.
But book value, or assets minus liabilities, was up 8.9%. Buffett considers this a good measure of Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire’s growth. Berkshire has more than 90 operating units, including large businesses such as the BNSF railroad, Geico auto insurance and Berkshire Hathaway Energy utilities, and smaller businesses making Dairy Queen ice cream, Duracell batteries, Fruit of the Loom underwear, Ginsu knives and the World Book encyclopedia.
CAG questions government's fiscal math for FY16
In a report tabled in Parliament, CAG observed that ministries have surrendered large portion of money allocated towards schemes like Nirbhaya, Make in India, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, etc.
Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala seeks Rs 7,340 crore central assistance for rehabilitation and rebuilding
Kerala on Tuesday sought a special central assistance of Rs 7,340 crore for rehabilitation and rebuilding of Cyclone Ockhi-affected coastal villages.
WTO must incorporate emerging issues to remain relevant: Suresh Prabhu
The WTO must incorporate emerging issues if it wants to remain relevant in the changing times, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said today, asserting that India will organise a "mini ministerial" meeting of the global trade body in February to help realise this objective.
The talks collapsed at last week's WTO 11th ministerial conference in Buenos Aires. The meeting ended without any declaration or substantive outcome with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, leaving India and other developing nations disappointed.
"We are in the next few weeks going to organise a major conclave in India wherein we want to bring in the top countries of the world. We call it the mini Ministerial for the WTO (World Trade Organization), Prabhu said.
Nissan to hike prices by up to Rs 15,000 from January
Japanese auto major Nissan today said it will hike prices of its vehicles across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, by up to Rs 15,000 from January to offset rise in input and manufacturing costs.
The company joins the likes of other automobile companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu which have already announced price hikes from early next year.
"With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said in a statement.
Bangladesh, Myanmar form joint group to repatriate Rohingyas
Bangladesh and Myanmar today formed a 30-member joint panel to oversee repatriation of Rohingya refugees within two months, despite rights groups warning that their safety is not assured in the Buddhist majority country.
"Now, we will start the next step of our work," Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.
In a statement, Bangladesh foreign office said that the working group will develop physical arrangements for the refugees' return, including mechanisms for verification, time schedule, transport and logistical arrangements, reception procedures and communication.
All railway stations to be 100% LED lit by April 2018: Railways
In an eco-friendly measure to cut power consumption, the Indian Railways today said it planned to make all stations cent per cent LED lit by March 31, 2018.
The railways said it was actively working to provide 100 percent LED lighting for energy needs in railway staff colonies, stations and platforms.
SEBI to discuss loan default disclosure guidelines on December 28
Markets regulator SEBI will be meeting on 28 December to address 17 issues, primarily the fleshing out of guidelines for the disclosure of default by listed companies.
A CNBC-TV 18 report also stated that the intention of releasing these guidelines were first expressed by SEBI in August. The delay in issuing these guidelines was due to the concerns of the market and the lending community.
Click here for the full report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office has tweeted, "Due to #CycloneOckhi, our farmers, fishermen and villages have been affected. When the cyclone struck, Defence Minister @nsitharaman (Nirmala Sitharaman) had visited affected areas and taken stock of the situation.
"Centre is providing all possible assistance. Navy and Coast Guard are monitoring the situation," another tweet said.
Citizen Surveillance: Brazilian AI cameras to keep watch on Indian metros
Brazilian security company, Polsec, will start testing its artificial intelligence-based cameras on the streets of three Indian metro cities — Mumbai, Delhi and Agra — from the start of January 2018, according to a report by The Economic Times.
100 units of the camera, called ‘Smart Eyes’, will be installed across the three cities and Polsec will increase the coverage across cities after all the necessary features are added to the cameras.
Read the full story here.
VVPAT slips must be recounted; Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat, says Hardik Patel
Speaking to news agency ANI, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, "Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat. We will have to see how they serve people while also playing their role of the opposition".
"Whatever Election Commission says cannot be the be all and end all. If a candidate says there have been issues with EVMs, the VVPAT slips must be re-counted by the Commission," he said, talking about the EVM malfunction issue.
Technical View: Nifty on track to hit record highs; forms bullish candle on daily charts
The Nifty50 which reclaimed 10,400 in the opening tick is all set to hit record highs this week. The index which started with a gap on the higher side closed above its crucial resistance level placed around 10450 which made a strong bullish candle on the daily charts.
The index formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day in a row on Tuesday pushing the index well above 10450. It rose to an intraday high of 10,472 but pared some gains and closed 74 points higher at 10,463 which is just 27 points short of hitting its lifetime high at 10,490.
Read the full story here.
Tata Group could get into battery-making to drive the ambitious e-mobility wagon
Manufacturing of batteries is one of the options available for the Tata Group to play a larger role in the government’s ambitious push towards 100 percent e-mobility, Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar reports.
While Tata Motors has already developed a range of vehicles – mini trucks, buses, mini buses and cars – that run on battery electric technology, question still remains on the localization of key components of battery-operated vehicles.
Portugal makes another early IMF repayment, 80% now paid
Portugal has made another early repayment of its bailout loan to the International Monetary Fund, bringing the total paid this year to 10 billion euros, the finance ministry said. The ministry said in a statement late on Monday that the country has now paid off about 80% of the EUR26.3 billion it owes the IMF, as part of the bailout it received from the Washington-based lender and the European Union in 2011-14.
In 6 years, Honda becomes No 1 two-wheeler brand in 15 states
On the back of continued demand for its models, led by the automatic scooter Activa, Honda 2Wheelers has become the largest brand in as many as 15 states and two Union territories over the past six years which together account for over 52% of the market, reports PTI.
Quoting Siam (the umbrella body of the industry) data, Honda said during the April-September period of this fiscal year, they were the No 1 two-wheeler brand in Maharashtra with 43% market share, Gujarat (46), Andhra and Telengana (33), and it enjoys 30% volume share in Tamil Nadu.
While in Karnataka it has 35% volume share, in Kerala it leads with 41%, Punjab (36), Delhi (29), Uttarakhand (43), Jammu & Kashmir (36), Himachal (33), Goa and Chandigarh (57% each), Manipur (59), Arunachal (46), The Andaman & Nicobar Islands (52) and Nagaland with 31% volume share, the company said.
Biz confidence among China entrepreneurs rises in Q4 vs Q3: Survey
Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the fourth quarter from the third, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. A separate survey of bankers showed their business confidence also rose in the fourth quarter, the People’s Bank of China said, while 19.1% of bankers believed monetary policy was “relatively tight” in the fourth quarter, down from 22.1% in the third quarter.