you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Delhi metro train rams into wall during trial run

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 19, 06:41 PM (IST)

  • Dec 19, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    # RERA, GST pull home loan growth down 32.7% YoY in Apr-Oct, reports Mint
    # Dr Reddy’s pays $5m to resolve US probe over child safety of drug packaging, reports Reuters
    # Ola to acquire Foodpanda's India unit, pump in $200m
    # Bharti Airtel to acquire Millicom's operations in Rwanda
    # Delhi Metro train crashes into a wall during trial run
    # Apple raises iPhone prices by 3.5% after customs duty hike

  • Dec 19, 09:47 PM (IST)

    CAG questions government's fiscal math for FY16

    CAG questions government's fiscal math for FY16

    In a report tabled in Parliament, CAG observed that ministries have surrendered large portion of money allocated towards schemes like Nirbhaya, Make in India, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, etc.
  • Dec 19, 09:35 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala seeks Rs 7,340 crore central assistance for rehabilitation and rebuilding

    Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala seeks Rs 7,340 crore central assistance for rehabilitation and rebuilding

    Kerala on Tuesday sought a special central assistance of Rs 7,340 crore for rehabilitation and rebuilding of Cyclone Ockhi-affected coastal villages.
  • Dec 19, 09:32 PM (IST)

    WTO must incorporate emerging issues to remain relevant: Suresh Prabhu

    The WTO must incorporate emerging issues if it wants to remain relevant in the changing times, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said today, asserting that India will organise a "mini ministerial" meeting of the global trade body in February to help realise this objective.

    The talks collapsed at last week's WTO 11th ministerial conference in Buenos Aires. The meeting ended without any declaration or substantive outcome with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, leaving India and other developing nations disappointed.

    "We are in the next few weeks going to organise a major conclave in India wherein we want to bring in the top countries of the world. We call it the mini Ministerial for the WTO (World Trade Organization), Prabhu said.

  • Dec 19, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Delhi metro train rams into wall during trial run

    A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall on Tuesday at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25.

    The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged, the official said.

    There were no casualties, he added.

  • Dec 19, 08:49 PM (IST)

    Nissan to hike prices by up to Rs 15,000 from January

    Japanese auto major Nissan today said it will hike prices of its vehicles across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, by up to Rs 15,000 from January to offset rise in input and manufacturing costs.

    The company joins the likes of other automobile companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu which have already announced price hikes from early next year.

    "With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said in a statement.

  • Dec 19, 08:46 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh, Myanmar form joint group to repatriate Rohingyas

    Bangladesh and Myanmar today formed a 30-member joint panel to oversee repatriation of Rohingya refugees within two months, despite rights groups warning that their safety is not assured in the Buddhist majority country.

    "Now, we will start the next step of our work," Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.

    In a statement, Bangladesh foreign office said that the working group will develop physical arrangements for the refugees' return, including mechanisms for verification, time schedule, transport and logistical arrangements, reception procedures and communication.

  • Dec 19, 08:39 PM (IST)

    All railway stations to be 100% LED lit by April 2018: Railways

    In an eco-friendly measure to cut power consumption, the Indian Railways today said it planned to make all stations cent per cent LED lit by March 31, 2018.

    The railways said it was actively working to provide 100 percent LED lighting for energy needs in railway staff colonies, stations and platforms.

  • Dec 19, 08:12 PM (IST)

    Domestic air traffic up 17% in November; IndiGo slips to number 2 in on-time performance

    Domestic air travel demand surged nearly 17 percent in November to 10.48 million passengers over the year-ago period on the back of festive season demand and addition of new flights and routes, the DGCA data shows.

    Domestic carriers flew a total of 10.48 million passengers in November, compared to 8.96 million in November 2016, thereby registering a growth of 16.99 percent, according to the DGCA monthly traffic data released today.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 19, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Stalin vows to unravel 'mystery' behind Jayalalithaa's death

    DMK leader MK Stalin today vowed to unravel the "mystery" behind the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year and bring to book anyone found involved, as he claimed that the AIADMK government would not last long and his party would return to power.

    He said this while canvassing for DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh on the last day of campaign for the December 21 bypoll to RK Nagar assembly constituency, represented by Jayalalithaa twice. (PTI)

  • Dec 19, 07:18 PM (IST)

    Gujarat's new government likely to be sworn in at December 25

    The new BJP government in Gujarat is likely to be sworn in on December 25, party sources said today amid speculation that a new leader could be chosen to helm the state where it secured a narrow victory in the Assembly polls. (PTI)

  • Dec 19, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Delhi Metro train crashes into a wall during trial run

    A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall today at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25. (PTI)

  • Dec 19, 06:25 PM (IST)

    SEBI to discuss loan default disclosure guidelines on December 28

    Markets regulator SEBI will be meeting on 28 December to address 17 issues, primarily the fleshing out of guidelines for the disclosure of default by listed companies.

    CNBC-TV 18 report also stated that the intention of releasing these guidelines were first expressed by SEBI in August. The delay in issuing these guidelines was due to the concerns of the market and the lending community.

    Click here for the full report.

  • Dec 19, 06:10 PM (IST)

    Income Tax department seizes assets worth Rs 900 crore in November-March 2017

    The government on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has seized assets worth Rs 900 crore till March 2017 post demonetisation.

    The IT department conducted searches on 900 groups during November-March 2017 and undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore was admitted, said Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 19, 05:51 PM (IST)

  • Dec 19, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office has tweeted, "Due to #CycloneOckhi, our farmers, fishermen and villages have been affected. When the cyclone struck, Defence Minister @nsitharaman (Nirmala Sitharaman) had visited affected areas and taken stock of the situation.

    "Centre is providing all possible assistance. Navy and Coast Guard are monitoring the situation," another tweet said.

  • Dec 19, 05:33 PM (IST)

    HDFC setting up fund to invest in affordable housing, look to acquire stressed real estate assets

    HDFC has said that is will be setting up fund to invest in affordable housing projects, according to CNBC-TV18. HDFC will form a committee of directors to finalise investment in HDFC Bank.

    The board has approved raising of Rs 13,000 crore capital and has also approved subscription to securities by HDFC bank for up to Rs 8,500 crore.

    The board is also looking at opportunities in resolution and acquisition of stressed assets in real estate. HDFC will also use cap to explore opportunities in health insurance with HDFC Ergo.

  • Dec 19, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Citizen Surveillance: Brazilian AI cameras to keep watch on Indian metros

    Brazilian security company, Polsec, will start testing its artificial intelligence-based cameras on the streets of three Indian metro cities — Mumbai, Delhi and Agra — from the start of January 2018, according to a report by The Economic Times.

    100 units of the camera, called ‘Smart Eyes’, will be installed across the three cities and Polsec will increase the coverage across cities after all the necessary features are added to the cameras.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 19, 05:06 PM (IST)

    VVPAT slips must be recounted; Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat, says Hardik Patel

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, "Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat. We will have to see how they serve people while also playing their role of the opposition".

    "Whatever Election Commission says cannot be the be all and end all. If a candidate says there have been issues with EVMs, the VVPAT slips must be re-counted by the Commission," he said, talking about the EVM malfunction issue.

  • Dec 19, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Technical View: Nifty on track to hit record highs; forms bullish candle on daily charts

    The Nifty50 which reclaimed 10,400 in the opening tick is all set to hit record highs this week. The index which started with a gap on the higher side closed above its crucial resistance level placed around 10450 which made a strong bullish candle on the daily charts.

    The index formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day in a row on Tuesday pushing the index well above 10450. It rose to an intraday high of 10,472 but pared some gains and closed 74 points higher at 10,463 which is just 27 points short of hitting its lifetime high at 10,490.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 19, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Tata Steel to expand production, invest Rs 23,500 crore in Kalinganagar plant, Odisha

    Tata Steel will expand their steel production capacity from 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore in its Kalinganagar plant. The company looks to expand in the domestic steel market after efforts towards consolidating its international operations, through a partnership with Thyssenkrup, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

  • Dec 19, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Tata Group could get into battery-making to drive the ambitious e-mobility wagon

    Manufacturing of batteries is one of the options available for the Tata Group to play a larger role in the government’s ambitious push towards 100 percent e-mobility, Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar reports.

    While Tata Motors has already developed a range of vehicles – mini trucks, buses, mini buses and cars – that run on battery electric technology, question still remains on the localization of key components of battery-operated vehicles.

  • Dec 19, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Portugal makes another early IMF repayment, 80% now paid

    Portugal has made another early repayment of its bailout loan to the International Monetary Fund, bringing the total paid this year to 10 billion euros, the finance ministry said. The ministry said in a statement late on Monday that the country has now paid off about 80% of the EUR26.3 billion it owes the IMF, as part of the bailout it received from the Washington-based lender and the European Union in 2011-14.

  • Dec 19, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Around 40,000 Rohingya in India: Govt tells Lok Sabha

    Around 40,000 Rohingya migrants were illegally living in India and none of them had been deported so far, Union minister Kiren Rijiju informed Parliament today. As per an estimate, the number of Rohingya migrants could be around 40,000, he said, adding that none of them had been deported so far.

  • Dec 19, 03:52 PM (IST)

    In 6 years, Honda becomes No 1 two-wheeler brand in 15 states

    On the back of continued demand for its models, led by the automatic scooter Activa, Honda 2Wheelers has become the largest brand in as many as 15 states and two Union territories over the past six years which together account for over 52% of the market, reports PTI.

    Quoting Siam (the umbrella body of the industry) data, Honda said during the April-September period of this fiscal year, they were the No 1 two-wheeler brand in Maharashtra with 43% market share, Gujarat (46), Andhra and Telengana (33), and it enjoys 30% volume share in Tamil Nadu.

    While in Karnataka it has 35% volume share, in Kerala it leads with 41%, Punjab (36), Delhi (29), Uttarakhand (43), Jammu & Kashmir (36), Himachal (33), Goa and Chandigarh (57% each), Manipur (59), Arunachal (46), The Andaman & Nicobar Islands (52) and Nagaland with 31% volume share, the company said.

  • Dec 19, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Sell majority stake in PSUs to cut import bill, Vedanta tells govt

    Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has made a strong case for the government selling its majority stake in PSUs such as ONGC and Coal India or transferring their assets to private firms to cut import bill by at least 25%.The suggestion in the form of a full-page advertisement in national dailies came at a time oil regulator DGH has proposed to the petroleum ministry to sell 60% stake in 15 producing oil and gas fields of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) to private firms.

  • Dec 19, 03:17 PM (IST)

  • Dec 19, 03:16 PM (IST)

  • Dec 19, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Biz confidence among China entrepreneurs rises in Q4 vs Q3: Survey

    Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the fourth quarter from the third, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. A separate survey of bankers showed their business confidence also rose in the fourth quarter, the People’s Bank of China said, while 19.1% of bankers believed monetary policy was “relatively tight” in the fourth quarter, down from 22.1% in the third quarter.

