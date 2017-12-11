App
News highlights of the day: New York mayor says explosion at bus terminal was attempted terror attack

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 11, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    # FRDI Bill: Govt will fully protect public deposits, says FM Jaitley
    # Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda sell part of Essar Steel loan at a discount, reports The Economic Times
    # Sensex rallies 205 pts, Midcap at record close; all eyes on Fed meet, Gujarat polls
    # Manmohan Singh 'deeply pained' by Modi's allegation of Pakistan collusion
    # Rahul Gandhi officially named Congress president, to take over on December 16

  • Dec 11, 09:52 PM (IST)

    New York mayor says explosion at bus terminal was attempted terror attack

    An ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi- origin man, wearing a homemade device, today triggered a blast at a metro station in New York City during rush hours, injuring four persons and causing chaos in one of the busiest commuter hubs in the metropolis, US media reports said.

    Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, had wires attached to him. He was armed with a pipe bomb and a battery pack, CNN reported, according to which he was taken into custody after the device partially detonated.

    Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC that the man was inspired by the Islamic State terror group and originally came from Bangladesh.

    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the device that exploded in the New York City subway was an attempted "terrorist attack".

    "At this point in time, all we know of is one individual who, thank God, was unsuccessful in his aims," Mayor de Blasio said.

  • Dec 11, 09:48 PM (IST)

    PIL in SC to restrain persons from contesting from more than 1 seat

    The Supreme Court on Monday directed that copies of a petition seeking to restrict a candidate from contesting from more than one constituency simultaneously in an election be served on the Attorney General and the Election Commission.

    The petitioner sought directions to authorities to take appropriate steps to discourage the independent candidates from contesting the Parliament and State Assembly election as suggested by National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (NCRWC) and Election Commission of India.

    The petition said the question of independent candidates is often connected with the issue of fragmented voting and instability in the electoral system.

  • Dec 11, 09:38 PM (IST)

  • Dec 11, 09:21 PM (IST)

  • Dec 11, 09:09 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls: Rare row between PM and predecessor; Manmohan tears into Narendra Modi

    A rare row between a sitting and a former premier broke out on Monday after Narendra Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls with the Congress leader accusing his successor of setting a “dangerous precedent” and asking his apology. Launching a sharp counteroffensive, Singh tore into Modi over what he called the prime minister’s “ill-thought transgression” and rejected his charge as “innuendos and falsehoods”.

    In uncharacteristically strong words, a usually reticent Singh crossed swords with his predecessor to say the Gujarat polls was never raised by anyone present at a dinner hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for a visiting Pakistani leader at his house on December 6 and that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan ties.

  • Dec 11, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Vijay Mallya’s defence questions impartiality of Indian judicial system

    Vijay Mallya’s extradition trial to face fraud and money laundering charges of Rs 9,000 crore in India resumed today, with his defence fielding a legal expert to question the impartiality of India’s judicial system.

    The 61-year-old was back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for day four of the hearing when his barrister, Clare Montgomery, deposed Dr Martin Lau to give his views on the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Indian Supreme Court rulings.

    “I hold the Supreme Court in the highest respect but it is equally not disrespectful to indicate that some doubts are voiced about particular patterns [in judgments],” Dr Lau, an expert on South Asian law, told the court.

  • Dec 11, 08:58 PM (IST)

    14% of candidates in Gujarat polls have criminal cases against them: Report

    Fourteen percent of the 1,815 candidates contesting the ongoing Gujarat Assembly polls were facing criminal charges, according to a report.

    A study of the affidavits submitted by the candidates to the Election Commission showed that of the 253 such nominees, 154 had serious criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crime against women against them.

    The study was carried out by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-governmental organisation which works in the area of electoral and political reforms, and the Gujarat Election Watch.

  • Dec 11, 08:53 PM (IST)

    Govt considering developing own civilian aircraft: Civil Aviation 

    The government is considering manufacturing civilian aircraft and would like to move ahead with the plan “very fast”, a civil aviation ministry official said on Monday.

    The country’s domestic aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world and has registered high double-digit growth for more than two years. Many airlines are embarking on ambitious expansion plans and authorities are working on developing new airports to cater to the rising demand as well as boosting regional air connectivity.

    “We are considering manufacturing our own civilian aircraft… definitely, the concept is there and we are looking for smaller aircraft like a 20-seater which can be used within the country and this also is supported by our policy of Make in India,” said Shefali Juneja, Director at the Civil Aviation ministry. 

  • Dec 11, 08:49 PM (IST)
    PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pakistan conspiracy’ remark worrisome in a democracy: Left

    As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “conspiracy with Pakistan” remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh creates ripples, the Left and JD(U) called the development “worrisome and not proper” in a democracy.

    They said the prime minister should take action based on evidence if there was any “seriousness” in his allegations, and not raise the same in Gujarat poll campaign.

    “He is dragging Pakistan into a domestic poll…if he is serious, he should have taken up the issue with the Congress. As the head of the government, he could have taken appropriate action. Instead of that, he is making it a poll issue. I think it is not proper in a democracy,” senior CPI leader D Raja said.

  • Dec 11, 08:41 PM (IST)

    DR Reddy's say that they have received establishment inspection report from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Bachupally unit, reports CNBC TV-18
     

  • Dec 11, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Farm loan waiver gets thumbs-down from former central bankers

    With the farm loan waiver pitch getting shriller by the day, former RBI governor Y V Reddy today said the practice is not good for “economic or credit culture” and insisted that ultimately it is a political decision and cannot be justified in the longer run.

    Even former RBI governor C Rangarajan took a similar line, saying the alternative is to offer farmers a longer window to pay off.

    Reddy noted that every political party in India has offered such waiver in some state or the other or at an all- India level.

  • Dec 11, 08:34 PM (IST)

    BSE launches five new market cap-based indices

    Asia Index, the equal joint venture between BSE and S&P Dow Jones Indices, on Monday launched five size-based indices to measure the performance of the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

    This would better represent the market capitalisation and help meet the regulatory requirements, according to a statement.

  • Dec 11, 08:31 PM (IST)

    Meet Modi's mentor, who scripted the first chapter of the 'Chaiwala to PM' story

    Meet Modi's mentor, who scripted the first chapter of the 'Chaiwala to PM' story

    When you first meet Ambalal Koshti, he comes across as just another elderly man who has seen his share of ups and downs in life.
  • Dec 11, 08:30 PM (IST)

    DLF partners Uber to offer subsidised rates for malls visit in NCR

    Realty major DLF has tied up with Uber to offer subsidised rides to and fro for customers visiting its malls in the national capital region.

    Till February 15 next year, Uber will charge only Rs 69 for 9 km ride to its shopping malls DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj and DLF ‘The Place’, Saket as well as DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon.

    For DLF Mall of India, Noida, Uber will charge Rs 109 for 15km. This offer will be available from 11 am to 5 pm every day.

  • Dec 11, 08:26 PM (IST)

    President Kovind meets China, Russia foreign ministers Chinese and Russian foreign ministers, who are here to attend a summit, on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and held discussions pertaining to bilateral relations.   President Kovind congratulated Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the successful conclusion of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China.   He added that India looked forward to working with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership to take the developmental partnership to greater heights.

  • Dec 11, 08:23 PM (IST)

    CBI questions NTPC Director-Finance, others in graft case

    The CBI has questioned the Director (finance) of the state-run power utility NTPC Limited for over two days in connection with an alleged bribery case, the agency officials said here on Monday.

    CBI sources said Kulamani Biswal, Director (finance) NTPC, was questioned at the agency headquarters here along with Umapathi Reddy, the father of another accused Rohit Reddy, Director of BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited.

    Meanwhile, arrested accused Prabhat Kumar, an alleged confidant of Reddy, has been sent to judicial custody, they said.

  • Dec 11, 08:13 PM (IST)

    Karnataka Cabinet nod for Rs 5.9k crore metro link to Bengaluru international airport

    The Karnataka cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a Rs 5,950 crore project for providing metro rail connectivity to the international airport on the city outskirts.    

    The 29.62 km long Metro project that will connect Nagavara here and Kempegowda International airport will have seven stations.    

    The time frame for completing the project is 2021. On completion, 1.2 lakh people were projected to be benefited, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters after the cabinet meeting here.   

  • Dec 11, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

    Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

    The index is likely to face some resistance around 10,350-10365. Investors are advised to pare their leverage bets and build long positions only when Nifty closes comfortably above 10,350-10,365 levels on closing basis.
  • Dec 11, 08:00 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley attacks Congress, former PM Manmohan Singh

    Attacking the Congress party and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union ministers Arun Jaitley said, "Former PM Manmohan Singh has issued a statement asking PM Modi to apologise for what he said in an election rally with regard to a meeting involving Pakistani delegations. It is surprising that Congress party expect the Prime Minister of India to apologise for it."

    "The Congress party and its leadership should come out with facts about what happened in the meeting" and added that the Congress should state "what was the necessity of such the meeting," he added.

  • Dec 11, 07:51 PM (IST)

    India's fuel demand jumps 6.2% in November as diesel use recovers

    India's fuel demand went up by 6.2 percent in November as diesel consumption showed signs of recovery.

    Fuel consumption totalled 17.4 million tonnes (mt) in November against 16.4 mt in the year-ago period, according to the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

    This mirrors a recovery from 0.9 percent growth in October but pales before 10.4 percent expansion in November last year. (With PTI inputs)

  • Dec 11, 07:32 PM (IST)

    Manhattan explosion update:

    A law enforcement official has reportedly told Associated Press that the suspect had explosive device strapped on when it exploded in New York City subway.

    New York Police Department have confirmed that one person has been taken into custody but have not issued any confirmation regarding the type of device that was used, according to media reports.

    Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said that President Donald Trump has been briefed regarding the explosion.

  • Dec 11, 07:12 PM (IST)

    India, Russia, China resolve to step up counter-terror co-operation

    India, China and Russia have said that they have resolved to step up cooperation to counter terrorism, including choking terror funding and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, as the Indian side flagged concerns over increasing acts of terrorism by Pakistan-based terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

  • Dec 11, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Rahul Gandhi on being named President-elect of the party.

    PM Modi has tweeted, "I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

  • Dec 11, 06:49 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin futures steal spotlight, momentum keeps pushing stocks up

    World stocks climbed and equity volatility neared a record low on Monday as investors focused on strong economic growth signs ahead of a slew of interest rate decisions, while the launch of bitcoin futures fed the market's cryptocurrency obsession.

    European stocks drew strength from a positive Asian session to trade higher in early deals. The rally dissipated after the open but Germany's cyclicals-heavy DAX and the index of leading European companies held onto gains.

    Strong banks and mining stocks supported benchmarks, and Britain's FTSE climbed 0.7 percent, helped by a weaker pound.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 11, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Explosion heard in Manhattan, New York: New York Police Dept.

    The New York Police Department was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin on Monday morning in midtown Manhattan at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police department's official Twitter feed. The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.

  • Dec 11, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Terrorists attacked a J&K Bank cash vehicle in Shopian's Kralchak. Two security guards were killed and shots were fired in the air, according to news agency ANI.

  • Dec 11, 06:03 PM (IST)

    'Punjab to save Rs 2,000 crore by rationalisation of expenditure' 

    The Punjab government is hoping to save Rs 2,000 crore by rationalising the expenditure of various departments and plugging revenue leakage as it looks to become a revenue surplus state in the next three years.

    "We are expecting to save Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year with the rationalisation of expenditure of government departments. We are asking the departments to plug in loopholes and any revenue leakage to reduce fiscal burden," state Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said here today. (With PTI inputs)

