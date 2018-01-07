News highlights: New Haj policy panel head suggests removing age bar on women travelling sans Mehram

Editors Guild seeks govt intervention for withdrawl of FIR

The Editors Guild of India today sought government intervention for the withdrawal of an FIR filed by the UIDAI over a newspaper report on the breach of details of more than one billion Aadhaar cards and called for an "impartial" investigation into the matter.

Criticising the lodging of the FIR, the Guild said it was "deeply concerned" over reports that Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Deputy Director B M Patnaik had registered an FIR over The Tribune newspaper report in the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.