News LIVE: Government to float more EoIs for strategic sale

Cyclone Ockhi: Navy, Coast Guard continue search & rescue ops

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued search for missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the "rough sea" off Kerala and Lakshadweep in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, reports PTI.

While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, two ships INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep, a defence spokesman said.

The naval ships, which left from the Southern Naval Command here yesterday, are likely to reach Lakshadweep this evening.

The spokesman said about eight boats from Kerala with 36 people on board are reported to be adrift at sea off Kalpeni island.