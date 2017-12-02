News LIVE: Government to float more EoIs for strategic sale

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today welcomed the uptick in the Q2 GDP growth at 6.3 percent but cautioned that it is too early to say there is a reversal in decline seen in the past five quarters. Singh also said at this rate it is not possible for the Narendra Modi government to equal UPA government's 10-year average growth rate.
Dec 02, 05:12 PM (IST)
The government is set to float more expressions of interest (EoIs) for strategic sale, where full ownership and management could be handed over to private players, an official said today. Already, EoIs for eight companies have been floated for strategic sale, he said, reports PTI.
Dec 02, 04:38 PM (IST)
London mayor Sadiq Khan will be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow as part of his first official tour to three Indian cities to promote the British capital's resilience and strengths post-Brexit. Apart from Mumbai, Khan would be visiting Delhi and Amritsar in India and then fly to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan on his six-day tour to six cities, reports PTI.
Dec 02, 03:48 PM (IST)
Infosys said today that it has appointed Salil S. Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the company effective January 2, 2018.
Dec 02, 03:31 PM (IST)
India has the "intellectual capacity" and potential to be a model for the rest of the world in tackling environmental issues, especially through the use of renewable energy sources, Sweden's envoy for climate change has said, reports PTI.
Dec 02, 03:08 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli has continued his scintillating form, scoring his 20th Test hundred. The captain’s knock followed partner Murali Vijay’s ton from the other end who also brought up his 11th Test century. The duo has taken India into a comfortable position after Sri Lanka dismissed two early Indian batsmen cheaply. The duo have completed their 200-run partnership.
The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued search for missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the "rough sea" off Kerala and Lakshadweep in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, reports PTI.
While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, two ships INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep, a defence spokesman said.
The naval ships, which left from the Southern Naval Command here yesterday, are likely to reach Lakshadweep this evening.
The spokesman said about eight boats from Kerala with 36 people on board are reported to be adrift at sea off Kalpeni island.
Dec 02, 01:49 PM (IST)
How a software engineer traded his way to financial freedom
When most software engineers in India were lining up for a US visa or an onsite assignment, an IT engineer in Mumbai left his job to pursue a career in trading. This was a subject he knew very little about, only reading about it during his holidays while studying engineering. Six months into his first job, proprietary trader Nooresh Merani decided that coding was not what he was cut out for, this despite the fact that he had blown up his trading account during college and borrowed money to plug the hole.
The excitement of trading and persuasive approach to crack the puzzle helped Nooresh to cross the bridge. Yet it took him many years and many more mistakes before he could confidently build up on his portfolio. Shifting his strategy from a pure technical approach, Nooresh presently uses fundamentals as a validation tool.
USFDA okays Mylan, Biocon's biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin
Biotechnology major Biocon has said the US health regulator has approved Mylan NV's biosimilar Ogivri, co-developed with it, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers, reports PTI.
Ogivri is the first United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved biosimilar to Herceptin and the first biosimilar from Mylan and Biocon�s joint portfolio approved in the US, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Mylan anticipates potentially being the first company to offer a biosimilar to Herceptin, as a result of its ability to secure global licenses for its trastuzumab product from Genentech and Roche earlier this year, it added.
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said: "The approval of Ogivri represents a monumental achievement for Mylan to increase patient access to biosimilars and deliver significant savings to the US healthcare system."
Dec 02, 01:00 PM (IST)
USFDA okays Mylan, Biocon's biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin
Biotechnology major Biocon has said the US health regulator has approved Mylan NV's biosimilar Ogivri, co-developed with it, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers, reports PTI.
Ogivri is the first United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved biosimilar to Herceptin and the first biosimilar from Mylan and Biocon�s joint portfolio approved in the US, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Mylan anticipates potentially being the first company to offer a biosimilar to Herceptin, as a result of its ability to secure global licenses for its trastuzumab product from Genentech and Roche earlier this year, it added.
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said: "The approval of Ogivri represents a monumental achievement for Mylan to increase patient access to biosimilars and deliver significant savings to the US healthcare system."
Dec 02, 12:09 PM (IST)
Rahul targets Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today took to Twitter to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over low government spending on education in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, reports PTI.
Posing the fourth question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked, "Why is Gujarat on the 26th position with regard to spending on government education? What wrong has the youth of the state done?"
The Congress leader, who is leading his party's poll campaign in in the western state, accused the prime minister of "commercialising education at the cost of government schools and institutions and hitting students hard with fee hikes".
"How will the dream of a 'New India' be realised this way," Gandhi asked Modi, who has been canvassing for votes for his party for the assembly polls.
Dec 02, 10:38 AM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi: Modi dials TN CM, assures assistance
The Tamil Nadu government has said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the southern parts of the state, with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts being the worst hit, reports PTI.
This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K Palaniswami during a telephone conversation between the two leaders last night, a state government release said.
"The prime minister assured to immediately give the required assistance," the release issued last night said.
Modi dialled Palaniswami and enquired about the damage caused by the cyclone, which also battered parts of Kerala, it said.
The chief minister apprised him of the various relief works going on in "full swing" in seven districts of the state and told Modi that Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli were the worst affected.
Dec 02, 10:21 AM (IST)
Trump says US Secretary of State Tillerson not leaving post
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not leaving, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday, after US officials on Thursday said the White House had a plan for CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him, reports Reuters.
“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!” Trump said on Twitter.
The tweet linked to a picture of Tillerson being sworn in as secretary of state with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence looking on.
Dec 02, 10:02 AM (IST)
EU tells UK: No trade talks without progress on Irish border
The European Union warned Britain today that it must outline by next week how it plans to keep an open Irish border after Brexit or the bloc will refuse to start negotiating a new trade deal with the UK, reports PTI.
Standing alongside European Council President Donald Tusk in Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the UK must offer "credible, concrete and workable solutions that guarantee there will no hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic after Britain leaves the EU in 2019.
Tusk said British Prime Minister Theresa May had until Monday to present her "final offer" on divorce terms so that the 27 other EU leaders can assess it before a crucial December 14-15 summit in Brussels.
Dec 02, 09:12 AM (IST)
India re-elected to Intl Maritime Organisation Council
India was today re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation under Category B at an assembly of the body at its headquarters in London.
Indian High Commissioner to the UK YK Sinha represented India at the assembly where India secured the second-highest number of votes (144) from member-countries, just after Germany's 146 and ahead of Australia's 143.
The other countries to make the cut included France (140), Canada (138), Spain (137), Brazil (131), Sweden (129), The Netherlands (124) and the UAE (115).
"India is hereby putting forward its candidature for a re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Category B, representing the developing countries and those with the largest interests in international sea borne trade," Union Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said in his address to the IMO in London earlier this week.
How a software engineer traded his way to financial freedom
When most software engineers in India were lining up for a US visa or an onsite assignment, an IT engineer in Mumbai left his job to pursue a career in trading. This was a subject he knew very little about, only reading about it during his holidays while studying engineering. Six months into his first job, proprietary trader Nooresh Merani decided that coding was not what he was cut out for, this despite the fact that he had blown up his trading account during college and borrowed money to plug the hole.
The excitement of trading and persuasive approach to crack the puzzle helped Nooresh to cross the bridge. Yet it took him many years and many more mistakes before he could confidently build up on his portfolio. Shifting his strategy from a pure technical approach, Nooresh presently uses fundamentals as a validation tool.
