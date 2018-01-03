News Live: North Korea reopens border hotline with South Korea

But the chaotically-implemented Goods & Services Tax is derailing the government’s revenue target and hasn’t much improved trade within Asia’s No 3 economy. "Suspicious states" - anxious to retain pre-GST earnings - are stepping up vigilance at their borders, according to Crisil, and there’s little in the legislation to deter officials seeking bribes.
"The people who were earlier on the check posts, who were getting money, they are getting the same through other means," said Rakesh Kaul, a Vice-President at Caravan Roadways. While some border posts were replaced by a system of supposedly-randomised checking, "right now, they’re not doing random checking, they’re checking every vehicle," he said.
These developments are eroding the effectiveness of a tax that was supposed to erase internal borders and convert India into one of the world’s biggest single markets. Although the GST is expected to widen India’s tax net over the medium-to-long-term, it has done short-term damage to the economy at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to accelerate job creation.
Launched July 1, the GST - despite numerous tweaks - has been such a headache for small businesses that it has prevented many from filing returns, leading to lower revenues. Collections dipped to Rs 808 billion ($12.69 billion) in November from Rs 833 billion in October and Rs 921 billion in September. Collections will get even worse, two officials said. A substantial shortfall is expected in the budgetary target of Rs 9.27 trillion for indirect taxes, officials said.
The regulator had proposed that listed companies disclose a default on working capital loan within 30 days from the date of missing a payment, and that default on a term loan should be made within one working day. With the Finance Ministry officials on Sebi board not in favour of the market regulator’s proposed disclosure rule for term loan default, no decision was taken on defaults on either of the loans.
If a company misses a monthly repayment instalment, it is technically a default even though the bank will still treat that loan as a standard asset. It is only when the company does not make payments for three months in a row that the bank will have to classify the loan as a non-performing loan. From a stock investor’s perspective, even a single miss on repayment is crucial information as it highlights the strain on the company’s financials. But banks and corporates argue that immediate disclosure of a loan instalment miss could aggravate what may be a temporary situation.
The Benami Transaction Act was first introduced in 1988, amendment to which was proposed in May 2015. The amendment bill was passed in 2016. Both movable and immovable properties come under the ambit of the Act.
The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) may propose increasing the number of days, for which a benami property can be held by the Initiating Officer after sending a notice, from 90 days to 180 days. As per the Act, if an Initiating Officer believes that a person is a benamidar, he may issue a notice to that person, subject to permission from Approving Authority.
North Korea reopens border hotline with South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 12 am on Wednesday for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement. The talks would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said. The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim’s earlier New Year’s address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul. (Reuters)
Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in the fodder scam case to be pronounced on Thursday. In related news, the Ranchi Special CBI Court has found Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.
China set to top Japan as world's biggest natural gas importer
Beijing’s crackdown on pollution has put China on track to overtake Japan this year as the world’s biggest importer of natural gas, used to replace dirtier coal. China - already the biggest importer of oil and coal - is the world’s third biggest user of natural gas behind the United States and Russia, but has to import around 40% of its total needs as domestic production can’t keep up with demand.
Data compiled from the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal indicates China’s 2017 imports of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas will top 67 MT, up by more than a quarter from a year earlier. LNG imports alone surged more than 50%. China still lags Japan, with gas annual imports of around 83.5 MT, all as LNG, but its overall gas imports topped Japan’s in September and again in November, government data and shipping flows show.
Uber investors sell at big discount, but still make billions
Investors in the Uber ride-hailing service didn't get all they wanted in selling at least part of their holdings to a group led by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, reports AP. But don't show them too much sympathy. Even though they sold at roughly a 30% discount from what the shares were worth in 2016, those who invested early made nearly 100 times their initial stake, going from around 35 cents per share to just under $33, according to one investor who requested anonymity because the sales are private.
Uber was valued around $68.5 billion during a 2016 capital investment, but it dropped to somewhere above $48 billion in the SoftBank deal announced last week. The reasons for the discount are many, among them the seemingly endless string of scandals, lawsuits and fights that plagued Uber through almost all of 2017. Also, competition has gotten tougher from Lyft and Grab in the US as well as Ola in India and several emerging services elsewhere.
CLSA has maintained its Buy rating on Mahindra & Mahindra and raised target price to Rs 910 from Rs 885. The brokerage said the company is benefiting from healthy demand in tractors and a cyclical recovery in light commercial vehicles as these segments form 70-75% of its EBIT. Its SUV volumes are also bottoming out and the upcoming MPV launch should boost growth, it said.
Steam rises above the waters of the Mississippi River underneath the Eads Bridge as the temperature hovers around -1 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday in St. Louis. Cold temperatures will stay throughout the week. AP
Reliance Industries has successfully commissioned the world’s first ever and largest Refinery Off-Gas Cracker complex of 1.5 mtpa capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. The ROGC complex is built in record time at about 40% lower capital cost compared to the similar projects globally.
Sebi issues fresh consultation papers on Investment Advisers
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed new norms for Investment Advisers, under which they will have to segregate their advisory and product distribution businesses. However, mutual fund distributors while distributing the investment product can explain its features to the client.
The new proposals would help prevent the conflict of interest between 'advising' and 'selling' of investment products by the same entity or person. "There should be clear segregation between the two activities of the entity - providing investment advice and distribution of the investment products/ execution of investment transactions," the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a discussion paper.
Shares of JSW Steel are up over 2.5% after Goldman Sachs rated it a Buy with a price target of Rs 315 per share.
How chaotic GST rollout has led to revenue loss in India?
Trucking firms like Caravan Roadways, which has more than 500 brightly-painted vehicles crisscrossing India, were meant to see immediate benefits from the biggest tax reform in India’s modern history, reports Bloomberg.
But the chaotically-implemented Goods & Services Tax is derailing the government’s revenue target and hasn’t much improved trade within Asia’s No 3 economy. "Suspicious states" - anxious to retain pre-GST earnings - are stepping up vigilance at their borders, according to Crisil, and there’s little in the legislation to deter officials seeking bribes.
"The people who were earlier on the check posts, who were getting money, they are getting the same through other means," said Rakesh Kaul, a Vice-President at Caravan Roadways. While some border posts were replaced by a system of supposedly-randomised checking, "right now, they’re not doing random checking, they’re checking every vehicle," he said.
These developments are eroding the effectiveness of a tax that was supposed to erase internal borders and convert India into one of the world’s biggest single markets. Although the GST is expected to widen India’s tax net over the medium-to-long-term, it has done short-term damage to the economy at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to accelerate job creation.
Launched July 1, the GST - despite numerous tweaks - has been such a headache for small businesses that it has prevented many from filing returns, leading to lower revenues. Collections dipped to Rs 808 billion ($12.69 billion) in November from Rs 833 billion in October and Rs 921 billion in September. Collections will get even worse, two officials said. A substantial shortfall is expected in the budgetary target of Rs 9.27 trillion for indirect taxes, officials said.
FM rules out single rate for all items under GST
The government on Tuesday ruled out having a single rate for all commodities under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) saying items like food products have been placed at minimum taxation levels while luxury goods were in the higher categories. During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said there were countries which had applied a uniform tax rate on all commodities but these were nations where the entire population was above the poverty line.
In India, food items have been placed in zero or the minimum slab while luxury items get taxed more, he said. While the question of a single slab in India does not arise, the process of rationalisation would continue, he said. Many items which were earlier in the 28% bracket were brought into the 18% bracket and this process of rationalisation would continue, the minister said.
Govt open to increase deposit insurance cap of Rs 1 lakh
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the government is considering putting in place a "much better" security measure for bank depositors and is open to suggestions for raising the deposit insurance limit from Rs 1 lakh currently. The Finance Ministry also in a statement clarified "certain misgivings" about the FRDI Bill, saying the proposed legislation would not modify "adversely at all" the present protections available to depositors. Replying to queries on the impact of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill on depositors, he said the bill is pending before the joint committee of both Houses and the government is awaiting the recommendations.
Bitcoin rises after report says early Facebook investor Peter Thiel is buying massive amounts
Founders Fund, run by Peter Thiel, a PayPal co-founder and early Facebook investor, has bought millions of dollars in bitcoin, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Bitcoin rose more than 13.5% to near $15,017, according to Coinbase, amid the report. As bitcoin's price climbed, trading in the CBOE bitcoin futures was also briefly halted in accordance with pre-set rules.
The venture capital firm bought about $15 million to $20 million of bitcoin, and told investors that after bitcoin's surge in the last year, those holdings are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the newspaper said. It wasn't clear whether Founders had sold any of its holdings, the report said.
White House to announce actions on Pakistan within 48 hours
The White House on Tuesday said it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days, reports Reuters. “Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. “In terms of specific actions, I think you’ll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Trump threatens to withdraw US aid to Palestinians
US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw aid money to Palestinians as they are unwilling to negotiate peace with Israel, reports PTI. "..we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel," Trump said in a series of two lengthy tweets.
"We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?" Trump asked. According to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, since the mid-1990s, the US government has committed more than $5 billion in bilateral economic and non-lethal security assistance to the Palestinians.
Wall Street starts year on strong note; Nasdaq ends above 7,000
US stocks rose in the first session of the New Year and the Nasdaq closed above 7,000 for the first time on Tuesday as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market. The Nasdaq, driven by gains in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, breached 6,000 in April of last year and closed above 5,000 in 2015 for the first time in 15 years. The S&P 500 also hit a record high close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.79 points, or 0.42%, to 24,824.01, the S&P 500 gained 22.18 points, or 0.83%, to 2,695.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.51 points, or 1.5%, to 7,006.90.
School buses to stay off roads in Mumbai today
School buses will stay off roads in Mumbai today in view of a Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit outfits to protest the violent clashes in Pune on Monday. The School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA) on Tuesday said it would not operate its fleet of 40,000 buses. Anil Garg, president of SBOA, told PTI, "For security reasons, we have decided not to ply our buses in the first shift on Wednesday. If the situation remains peaceful, we will run the buses in the second shift." However, if a particular bus owner wanted to operate his services, it would be his call, he added.
"Law-and-order is beyond our control. Therefore, we cannot take the risk," Garg said. The state government has said schools will remain open today. Dalit organisations have called a Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest against the BJP-led state government's "failure" to stop the violence in Pune. Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead on Monday.
The clashes broke out at Bhima-Koregaon when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, about 30 km from Pune city, the police had said. Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, which the forces of the British East India Company had won over those of the Peshwa. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community – then considered untouchables -- were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins and the victory was seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.
Parliament passes Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote on Tuesday. Last week, the ordinance was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to replace an ordinance which was promulgated in November to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Policemen try to control the situation after violent protest by Dalits over Bhima Koregaon violence in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI
Police personnel in action against RPI activists who went on rampage during their protest in Aurangabad on Tuesday over clashes that broke out at 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima in Koregaon near Pune. PTI
Charred vehicles following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima in Koregaon near Pune on Tuesday. PTI
RPI activists, amid teargas, pelting stones at the police during their violent protest in Aurangabad on Tuesday, over clashes that broke out at 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima in Koregaon near Pune. PTI
FinMin not in favour of immediate disclosure of term loan defaults to bourses
The Finance Ministry is not in favour of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal that listed companies should inform the stock exchanges as soon as they miss payment of monthly instalment on a term loan, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma and Beena Parmar. The matter of disclosure of loan repayment defaults was discussed at the Sebi board meet last week.
The regulator had proposed that listed companies disclose a default on working capital loan within 30 days from the date of missing a payment, and that default on a term loan should be made within one working day. With the Finance Ministry officials on Sebi board not in favour of the market regulator’s proposed disclosure rule for term loan default, no decision was taken on defaults on either of the loans.
If a company misses a monthly repayment instalment, it is technically a default even though the bank will still treat that loan as a standard asset. It is only when the company does not make payments for three months in a row that the bank will have to classify the loan as a non-performing loan. From a stock investor’s perspective, even a single miss on repayment is crucial information as it highlights the strain on the company’s financials. But banks and corporates argue that immediate disclosure of a loan instalment miss could aggravate what may be a temporary situation.
Centre may tweak Benami Transactions Act during Budget session
The government may soon clear the air around the treatment of transactions in benami properties that took place before 1988. It is planning to tweak the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016, and will introduce the amendment in the Parliament during the Budget session, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma.
The Benami Transaction Act was first introduced in 1988, amendment to which was proposed in May 2015. The amendment bill was passed in 2016. Both movable and immovable properties come under the ambit of the Act.
The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) may propose increasing the number of days, for which a benami property can be held by the Initiating Officer after sending a notice, from 90 days to 180 days. As per the Act, if an Initiating Officer believes that a person is a benamidar, he may issue a notice to that person, subject to permission from Approving Authority.
Trump to North Korean leader - my nuclear button 'is bigger & more powerful'
US President Donald Trump, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he had a nuclear button on his desk, said in a tweet on Tuesday that his nuclear button “is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” In a televised speech on Monday, Kim said “the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat.” (Reuters, Picture courtesy: PTI)
