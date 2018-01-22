News Live: Must be guided by the spirit of objectivity, says SC in Loya case

Live now
Moneycontrol.com
highlights
BREAKING | While hearing petitions seeking to investigate the death of Judge Loya, the Supreme Court and has said that 'we must be guided by the spirit of objectivity' and said that the court will look into the matter 'dispassionately'.
Maharashtra also told the top court that a detailed probe had been carried out in Judge Loya's death. The Maharashtra government has told the court that four judicial officers have assured no foul play in Judge Loya's death.
The top court will hear the matter next on February 2. It has asked all parties to give to court, all documents available with them.
Chanda Kochhar sees GDP clocking 7% in H2 FY18
The Indian economy is seeing broad-based improvement across all sectors and should clock 7% growth in the second half of the current fiscal, banker Chanda Kochhar told PTI. Here to participate in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders, the ICICI Bank chief said the full fiscal GDP growth for 2017-18 should also be in excess of 6.5%.
Brushing aside any concerns about slowing growth rate, she said the CSO has estimated 6.5% GDP growth and 6.1% gross value add (GVA) growth in the current financial year ending March 31. "Given that GDP growth in the first half was 6%, this estimate already indicates a robust positive momentum in growth to 7% in the second half of the (financial) year. High frequency indicators are already showing signs of improvement," she said.
DP World and India's NIF to invest up to $3bn in transport, logistics
Dubai-based ports operator DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIF), a quasi sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday they had created a fund to invest up to $3 billion of equity in the transport and logistics sectors in India, reports Reuters. The money will target acquiring assets and developing projects in sea and river ports, freight corridors, special economic zones, inland container terminals, and logistics infrastructure such as cold storage, the two organisations said.
It follows NIF in October signing a $1 billion investment deal with another United Arab Emirates-based player, a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. DP World, which operates several ports in India, said in January last year it was partnering with Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to create an investment vehicle worth $3.7 billion that would invest in ports and terminals worldwide.
Rajasthan, MP move SC seeking modification of Padmaavat order
BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order allowing pan-India exhibition of controversial movie Padmaavat, reports PTI. SC has agreed on Tuesday to hear the plea against the movie, which is set to be released on January 25. States say they are empowered under the Cinematograph Act to stop exhibition of a movie on grounds of law and order.
Develop a US-style online platform to sell bad loans: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya
The Reserve Bank has called for putting in place an online trading platform on the lines of the system in the US, to sell distressed assets to ensure more transparency and better price-discovery, reports PTI. Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said such an online trading platform can help create a thriving market for selling bad loans, which is plaguing the domestic banking system, and asked all the stakeholders to come together to develop such a mechanism.
Maruti plans to launch four products in next 12-18 months
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce around four new products in the next 12 to 18 months to build further on five years of successive double-digit sales growth, reports PTI. The company expects to close the ongoing fiscal with double digit sales growth. Its sales in the domestic market during the April-December period grew by 15.5% at 12,26,418 units as against 10,61,873 units in the year-ago period.
It will launch the all-new version of its popular hatchback Swift at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held from February 9-14. According to sources, besides the new Swift, the company plans to introduce a new refreshed version of its mid-sized sedan, Ciaz and multiple purpose vehicle Ertiga in the coming months.
India's richest 1% corner 73% of wealth generation, finds Oxfam
The richest 1% in India cornered 73% of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed, presenting a worrying picture of rising income inequality. Besides, 67 crore Indians comprising the population's poorest half saw their wealth rise by just 1%, as per the survey released by the international rights group Oxfam hours before the start of the annual congregation of the rich and powerful from across the world in this resort town. The situation appears even grimmer globally, where 82% of the wealth generated last year worldwide went to the 1%, while 3.7 billion people that account for the poorest half of population saw no increase in their wealth.
FPIs net inflow at Rs 8,700cr in capital mkts in Jan so far
Overseas investors have put in a whopping Rs 8,700 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on expectation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. According to the depositories data, FPIs infused in a net amount of Rs 5,769 crore in equities and Rs 2,940 crore in the debt markets during January 1-19 - translating into a net inflow of Rs 8,709 crore.
FMCG players want Budget to focus on rural wages, job creation
Ahead of the Budget, FMCG players have pitched for policies that focus on rural markets to reverse slide in wages, create more jobs and reduction in personal tax slabs to give more purchasing power to consumers.
Besides, the industry has sought incentives for setting up warehousing and cold chain facilities and efforts to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector. (PTI)
North Korean Hyon Song Wol (center), head of a North Korean art troupe, arrives to leave for Seoul at the Gangneung Railway Station in Gangneung, South Korea on Monday. The head of a hugely popular North Korean girl band crossed the heavily fortified border into South Korea on Sunday as part of an official delegation, triggering a media frenzy as she checked potential venues for performances during next month's Winter Olympics. AP
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Sanofi confirms deal to buy Bioverativ for $11.6bn
French healthcare group Sanofi has agreed to buy US peer Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, in a deal which Sanofi said would boost its earnings and strengthen its presence in the field of treatment for rare diseases, reports Reuters. Sanofi has agreed to buy all of the outstanding shares of Bioverativ for $105 per share in cash, marking a premium of 64% to Bioverativ’s closing price on January 19, 2018.
Court defers hearing of murder case of 7-year-old schoolboy
A Gurgaon sessions court deferred till February 2 the hearing of a case relating to the murder of a seven-year-old boy in a private school due to non-availability of the judge concerned, reports PTI. The matter was adjourned as Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu was on leave.
During the last hearing, the court had barred the media from using the name of the 16-year-old juvenile accused and asked media houses to use imaginary names. While the seven-year-old victim was named 'Prince' by the court, the juvenile accused was named 'Bholu' and the school was called 'Vidyalaya'.
On January 8, the court rejected the bail plea of the accused student. It also imposed a cost of Rs 21,000 for "wasting the court's time" in baseless litigation and directed the father of the accused to deposit the amount.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Japan's fiscal target pushed back as govt prioritises social spending
Japan pushed back its projections for achieving a primary budget surplus by two years to the 2027 fiscal year on Monday, highlighting the difficulty of restoring fiscal health as spending grows, reports Reuters. The new projections presented by the Cabinet Office will provide the basis for a fresh fiscal reform plan, to be drawn up by the government this summer.
The delay in the fiscal target was widely expected, but concerns still remain about how Japan will lower its debt burden, which is the industrial world’s heaviest at more than twice the size of its economy. Questions about fiscal discipline also affect the Bank of Japan, because it prints money to buy government debt under its aggressive monetary stimulus.
The government expects to swing to a primary budget surplus of 800 billion yen ($7.23 billion) or 0.1% of gross domestic product in fiscal 2027, the latest forecasts showed. The government’s previous twice-yearly projections last July showed the budget would swing to a primary surplus of 1.8 trillion yen or 0.2% of GDP in fiscal 2025.
Ecuador president calls Julian Assange a 'problem'
The president of Ecuador Lenin Moreno described WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as an "inherited problem" that has created "more than a nuisance" for his government, reports AFP. "We hope to have a positive result" on the issue, he said. Earlier this month, Ecuador announced it had granted citizenship to Assange, in an unsuccessful attempt to provide him with diplomatic immunity and usher him out of its London embassy without the threat of arrest by Britain.
Tokyo holds first North Korean missile attack drill
Tokyo held its first missile evacuation drill on Monday with volunteers taking cover in subway stations and other underground spaces that would double as shelters for the Japanese capital in the event of a North Korean missile strike, reports Reuters. The choreographed evacuations at a fair ground and park ringing the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium involved around 300 volunteers.
Merkel readies for intense German coalition talks after tight SPD vote
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives start preparing for formal coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, wasting no time after the centre-left party narrowly voted to go ahead following months of political deadlock, reports Reuters. At a nail-biter of a party congress, 56% of SPD delegates voted to pursue coalition talks with Merkel’s conservative bloc on the basis of a blueprint agreed earlier this month. That was a narrower margin than many analysts had predicted and could embolden the SPD’s leaders to negotiate harder in talks.
ONGC stock jumps 6% on 51.11% stake acquisition in HPCL
Shares of ONGC surged over 6% on the bourses, following the acquisition of 51.11% stake in oil refiner HPCL. The latter, however, dropped 4% on the bourses.
US govt to remain closed on Monday as Senate still short of deal
A US government shutdown will enter its third day on Monday as Senate negotiators failed to reach a deal late on Sunday on Democrats’ demand for legislation protecting “Dreamers,” young people brought to the country illegally as children, reports Reuters. The Senate set a vote for 10:30 pm on Monday on advancing a measure that would provide temporary government funding through February 8 and allow thousands of federal employees to return to work.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also offered an olive branch to Democrats when he pledged in remarks on the Senate floor to bring immigration legislation to a floor debate in early February if the issue had not been dealt with by then. “It would be my intention to proceed to legislation that would address DACA, border security and related issues,” McConnell said, adding: “It is also my intention take up legislation on increased defence spending, disaster relief and other important matters” then.
Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Blaze in industrial area in Mumbai; two fire men hurt
A massive fire broke out in an industrial area in suburban Andheri early today, leaving two fire men injured and gutting a part of the premises, a fire brigade official told PTI. The fire brigade got a call around 1.16 am about the blaze in a ground-plus-one-floor structure in the Mistry Industrial Estate area near Marol, he said.
The personnel along with eight fire-fighting engines rushed to the spot, the official said. The flames spread over the electrical wiring and other installations, and gutted a part of the industrial area, he said. The fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for a few hours, he said.
Two fire men sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital. They were discharged after being provided primary treatment, the official said.
Wipro stock slips over 3% post Dec quarter earnings
Shares of Wipro slipped more than 3% in morning trade on BSE after the third largest IT services firm posted 8.4% fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. Wipro opened on a weak note at Rs 319.50 and fell further 3.27% to an early low of Rs 317.70 on BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock opened at Rs 327, then lost further ground to touch an early low of Rs 320.50, down 1.49% from previous closing price. The stock was the second highest loser in percentage terms among Sensex scrips.
For the December quarter the company's consolidated net profit fell 8.4% to Rs 1,931.3 crore. The company's net profit (attributable to shareholders) stood at Rs 2,109.6 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms (Ind AS). Its revenue from operations was nearly flat at Rs 13,669 crore in the quarter under review. The company missed its IT services revenue forecast of $2.014-2.054 billion, clocking $2.013 billion in the said quarter.
Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP over MLAs' disqualification
Rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha have come out in support of the AAP over disqualification of its 20 MLAs with the former calling the president's decision a "tughluqshahi" order, reports PTI. In a major setback to the ruling AAP in Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit, a decision the party said showed that the constitutional authorities were behaving like "handmaidens of the central government".
Kovind gave his assent on Saturday to the recommendation in this regard by the Election Commission. "The president's order is a complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for high court's order. It is Tughluqshahi of the worst order," Yashwant Sinha tweeted. BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha said the "politics of vendetta" against AAP would not last long.
Apollo Micro Systems lists 74% higher at Rs 478/sh
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems made a strong debut on the exchanges on Monday, gaining a whopping 74% in opening tick. The stock listed at Rs 478 on the BSE, an increase of Rs 203. The company's Rs 156-crore IPO saw huge oversubscription of 248.51 times between January 10 and January 12. The company, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, had set an issue price for its initial public offer at Rs 275 per share.
Sensex hits new peak at 35,664.01, Nifty at 10,926.45
The key stock indices Sensex and Nifty jumped to new highs in early session on foreign fund inflows and persistent buying in bluechips like RIL that posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The 30-share index rose by 152.43 points, or 0.42%, to hit a new high of 35,664.01, surpassing its previous intra-day record of 35,542.17 hit on Friday (January 19).
The 50-share NSE Nifty added 31.75 points, or 0.29%, at 10,926.45 - a fresh intra-day high. The gauge had hit 10,906.85 during the day on Friday. Sentiment remained upbeat after Reliance Industries on Friday reported better-than-expected 25.1% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 9,423 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries was quoting 2.16% higher at Rs 949.45.
ONGC rose the most by 4.86% among Sensex scrips after it got go ahead to acquire the government's entire 51.11% stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. Other prominent gainers include HDFC Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Excl: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to skip WEF Davos meet to focus on Budget 2018
Finance minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to travel to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this week, preferring instead to put the finishing touches on the Union Budget due to be unveiled on February 1, reports Moneycontrol News’ Gaurav Choudhury. Jaitley's decision to skip the marquee event in Switzerland underlines the importance the government attaches to this Budget, the last full one before general elections due next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a high-powered delegation to Davis to hardsell the India story, and the fact that his finance minister has opted to stay home suggests that measures are being finalised to deliver a much-needed booster shot to the economy. This budget comes in the backdrop of lingering effects of two disruptive reforms: Demonetisation and GST. The government will like to address concerns about job creation, rural distress and a general economic deceleration amid lingering effects of demonetisation and a patchy GST implementation.
Axis Bank Q3 profit seen up 22% to Rs 706cr
Country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank is expected to report a 21.9% growth in profit at Rs 706.2 crore for quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 579.4 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income is seen rising 3.8% to Rs 4,498.5 crore from Rs 4,333.7 crore in the same quarter last year, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
Aijaz Ahmad, owner of Gulshan Books, a publishing house with the book of Limca Records, inside Dal Lake at Nehru Park in Srinagar on Sunday. The book shop, with collection of 80 000 books, was recently included in Limca Book for being the only library in the country setup on a lake. PTI
A Kashmiri man checks the dried and tied twigs of wicker willow on the outskirts of Srinagar. Wicker Willow sticks are used to make different types of decoratives and furniture items, baskets and Kangri (traditional Kashmiri firepot). Hundreds of families in Kashmir depend on the sale of Wicker items. The seed of Wicker Willow was imported to the Kashmir valley from London in 1942. PTI