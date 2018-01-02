App
News Live: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS over Bhima-Koregaon violence

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 02, 03:29 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    - Dec auto sales: Tata Motors total sales jump 52.48% to 54,627 units; Bajaj Auto sales up 30% YoY to 2.92L units; Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% YoY spike; Ford India sales up 27%
    - Banks in process of filing 25 of 28 NPAs in NCLT
    - 8% RBI bond scheme not closed, just interest rate reduced, says FinMin
    HC judge to probe Bhima battle anniversary violence, says Devendra Fadnavis; Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday
    - US blocks $255m military aid to Pakistan

  • Jan 02, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Shipping lanes in Indian Ocean should remain secure: India

    India said today that it would be in China's interest that the shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean remain secure and asserted that the Indian Navy was keeping an eye on its key maritime areas.

    In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Navy's deployments in the Indian Ocean have been "further structured" under the new mission-based deployment (MBD) concept.

  • Jan 02, 08:03 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Rs 39 lakh crore needed for infra in urban areas until 2032: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    The investments required in urban areas for a 20-year period between 2012-13 and 2031-32 is estimated to be Rs 39 lakh crore, the government said today.

    The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has constituted a high-powered expert committee to provide an estimate of investments required for urban infrastructure services, including the maintenance and replacement, the minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jan 02, 07:35 PM (IST)

    Auto loan growth outpaces sales growth by wide margins: Report

    A surge in the number of cars purchased with formal financing, coupled with factors like longer tenor loans and an uptick in used vehicle financing, has led auto financing growth outpacing the auto industry volume growth, says a report.

    The auto loan growth has been coming in at 18-20 percent for leading financiers, while the auto industry reported a 6-7 percent surge in volumes, domestic brokerage Kotak Securities said today. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 07:19 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Protest update: Jet Airways and Air India have waived off cancellation charges from Mumbai due to situation in the state.

  • Jan 02, 06:46 PM (IST)

    2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation: industry agencies

    Last year was the safest year for civil aviation since plane crash statistics were first compiled in 1946, two industry studies have found.

    A total of 10 crashes of civil passenger and cargo planes claimed 44 lives, said the Aviation Safety Network in a statement published yesterday.

  • Jan 02, 06:35 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Protest update: All trains on the suburban railway network are running as normal.

  • Jan 02, 06:34 PM (IST)

    2.30 lakh complaints registered on Swachhata App monthly: Government

    On an average, 2.30 lakh sanitation and garbage-related complaints are registered every month on the 'Swachhata App', the government said today.

    The mobile application was launched on August 6, 2016.

  • Jan 02, 06:24 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 06:06 PM (IST)

    Artificial Intelligence, Google Street View used to predict voting patterns

    Stanford scientists have used an artificial intelligence system and publicly available data from Google Street View to predict income levels and voting patterns of neighbourhoods in the US.

    The system analysed 50 million images from the street-scene feature of Google's mapping service. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 05:53 PM (IST)

    'Panic button' on mobiles: Trial to begin in Uttar Pradesh on January 26

    A pilot project to test 'panic button' feature on mobile phones to ensure women safety will kick-start in Uttar Pradesh on January 26, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said today.

    In April, 2016, the Department of Telecommunications had, through a gazette notification, made it mandatory for mobile manufacturers to provide panic buttons in cell phones by January, 2017.

    The order said the phones will have to have the panic button in the form of numeric key 5 or 9 to invoke emergency calls. Smart phones without the facility of an emergency call, too, will have to have the same provision, or allow use of power on or off button as the panic button. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Prakash Ambedkar: More than 250 organisations to support Wednesday's bandh, blames Hindu Ekta Aghadi

    Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi is responsible for the violence.

    Ambedkar also said that there will be Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence in Pune district on Monday, according to News18.

    He also said that the Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 other organisations, will be supporting Wednesday's bandh.

  • Jan 02, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Protest update: More than 100 people have been detained from different locations, according to Mumbai Police PRO.

  • Jan 02, 05:25 PM (IST)

    India can reach 17k MW renewable energy capacity by 2022: Government

    India can reach a capacity of 17,000 megawatts in renewable energy by the year 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

    During the Question Hour, Minister of state for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh said the share of renewable energy was progressively increasing in the Indian electricity mix. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Protests update: As a measure of caution, over 50 people have been detained in Mumbai, according to News18.

  • Jan 02, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Ford India sales up 27% to 29,795 units in December

    Ford India today reported 27 percent jump in total sales at 29,795 units in December.

    The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.

    Domestic sales were down 8.6 percent at 5,087 units last month as against 5,566 units in December 2016, it added.

    Exports were at 24,708 units last month as against 17,904 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 38 percent.

  • Jan 02, 04:38 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Rajya Sabha passes IBC Amendment Bill

  • Jan 02, 04:34 PM (IST)
  • Jan 02, 04:26 PM (IST)

    L&T bags Rs 1,454 crore contracts including one in Egypt

    Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,454 crore including one in Egypt.

    The Smart World & Communications Business Unit secured an order worth Rs 864 crore for implementation of five million Smart Meters across 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the company said in a statement.

    Besides, Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 568 crore from both international and domestic customers. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Mumbai unrest update: Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, news reports suggest

  • Jan 02, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha sends National Medical Commission Bill to Parliamentary Committee

    The Lok Sabha today sent a contentious bill, which seeks to overhaul medical education and replace the Medical Council of India, to a standing committee and asked it to submit its report before the budget session.

    The bill had triggered wide protests from doctors whose apex body had called for a strike today, as also the opposition parties. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 04:00 PM (IST)

    The government has finalised norms for electoral bonds. These will be bearer bonds without any interest component. Bonds will be issued in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

  • Jan 02, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Bill for quick prosecution of cheque bounce cases tabled in Lok Sabha
    A bill aimed at reducing inordinate delays in cases of cheque dishonour and payment of interim compensation to the complainants was tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

    The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which was introduced by Minister of State Finance Shiv Prasad on behalf of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, also seeks do away with "unnecessary" litigation in cheque dishonour cases. (PTI)

  • Jan 02, 03:50 PM (IST)

  • Jan 02, 03:50 PM (IST)

    The first supermoon of 2018 is seen from the countryside in Montemayor near Cordoba in southern Spain on Monday. A "supermoon" occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. AP

    The first supermoon of 2018 is seen from the countryside in Montemayor near Cordoba in southern Spain on Monday. A "supermoon" occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. AP
  • Jan 02, 03:50 PM (IST)

    The first supermoon of 2018 is seen from the countryside in Montemayor near Cordoba in southern Spain on Monday. A "supermoon" occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. AP

    The first supermoon of 2018 is seen from the countryside in Montemayor near Cordoba in southern Spain on Monday. A "supermoon" occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. AP
  • Jan 02, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Principal Financial to buy Punjab National Bank's stakes in JVs

    Investment manager Principal Financial Group said it would purchase Indian lender Punjab National Bank’s minority stakes in their joint ventures. The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, would give Iowa-based Principal Financial full ownership of Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and Principal Trustee Co, the company said in a statement. PNB has 21.38% ownership in Principal-PNB Asset Management Co and 30% in Principal Trustee Co.

  • Jan 02, 03:34 PM (IST)

    German factory growth hits record high in Dec

    German factories shifted into overdrive in December as strong foreign demand propelled growth in activity to a record high and capacity constraints led to the biggest delivery delays in more than 20 years, a survey showed on Tuesday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a quarter of the economy, jumped to an all-time high of 63.3 from 62.5 in the previous month. 

  • Jan 02, 03:32 PM (IST)

    LeEco founder defies China return order, stays in US for car fundraising

    The founder of debt-laden tech conglomerate LeEco has defied orders from Chinese regulators to return to the country before end-2017, saying he needed to stay in the United States as a fundraising for his electric car startup was making progress, reports Reuters. The Beijing branch of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued a notice last week ordering LeEco CEO Jia Yueting to return to China to sort out a mounting debt pile linked to his firms and protect investors’ rights. Jia said in a statement that he had asked his brother, Jia Yuemin, to meet the regulator face-to-face last Friday to provide a report after the notice was issued.

