News Live: Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%

Two sources confirmed that the terms were agreed at a meeting in Brussels late last week after intense back-channel discussions led by Oliver Robbins, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator. The Telegraph understands that the final figure, which is deliberately being left open to interpretation, will be between EUR45bn and EUR55bn, depending on how each side calculates the output from an agreed methodology.
Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%
A recovery in private capital spending is likely next year as balance sheet fundamentals of corporates are improving amid strengthening financial system, reports PTI. Accordingly, the country's GDP growth will accelerate to 7.5% in FY19, the report by global financial services major Morgan Stanley said.
The report highlighted that 2018 is expected to be the first year of full-fledged recovery for India as it will be marked by a synchronous recovery in domestic as well as external demand and, a pickup in private capex for the first time in six years. As per Morgan Stanley's discussions with investors, after six years of continued deterioration in private capital spending, investors are "more sceptical" of a turnaround in private capex, but the global brokerage sees three factors which will help to revive private corporate capex.
First, corporate return expectations are rising, second corporate balance sheet fundamentals are improving and third, financial system is strengthening, and it will be able to meet investment credit demand, it said. Overall, with productivity growth being supported by a pickup in private capex, Morgan Stanley expects real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% this fiscal to 7.5% in FY18 and further to 7.7% in FY19.
Nov 29, 01:35 PM (IST)
From NewsRise | @FinMinIndia Official says nearly finalised PSU bank recap plan, may issue bonds directly to PSU banks, may seek Parl nod for funds via supplementary demand for grants
This is a sample of how freedom of expression has been curtailed, the CM is not deserving of the position he holds: Cartoonist Bala who was arrested for drawing cartoon of TN CM pic.twitter.com/hij6AOVjla
Not only will Singapore be comfortable (with berthing of Indian naval ships) but would also encourage Indian Navy to use Changi port more often: Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen pic.twitter.com/HxlhjrRRmg
Bitcoin not big enough to threaten world economy, BoE deputy says
Bitcoin is not at a size where it would pose a risk to the global economy, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told Reuters, as the virtual currency soared to a record high above $10,000 on major exchange. The cryptocurrency has climbed 10-fold so far this year, the largest gain of all asset classes and prompting sceptics to warn it is a classic speculative bubble. “I would just say investors kind of need to do their homework,” Cunliffe said. He said he did not think British households as a whole were going on a “debt-fuelled binge” but added that fast rates of consumer credit growth needed to be watched.
Nov 29, 01:23 PM (IST)
China expresses "grave concern" over North Korean missile test
China expressed “grave concern” on Wednesday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, reports Reuters. China hopes all parties act cautiously to preserve peace and stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.
Nov 29, 01:14 PM (IST)
Nov 29, 01:09 PM (IST)
Nov 29, 01:06 PM (IST)
Hyderabad Metro Rail opens to public; passengers elated
The Hyderabad Metro Rail opened for public today with the passengers describing their first-time travel by it as a "convenient, comfortable and awesome experience", reports PTI.
The metro rail commenced its operations between Miyapur and Nagole, having a total distance of 30 kms and 24 stations, the concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), said in a statement.
Nov 29, 12:59 PM (IST)
The nine banks that will gain from PSU recapitalisation
The Indian banking sector, especially the state-owned entities, have hogged the limelight as the government’s announcement of a fiscal neutral capitalisation raised hopes of a revival of not only these entities but also the long-buried capex cycle.
The quarterly results, therefore, got somewhat relegated to the background. Now that the dust appears to be settling, it is worth checking on the numbers as well as the grand recapitalisation plans to explore if the fortunes of the sector are really changing or is it another hope rally that is likely to dissipate?
Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas
A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official told Reuters. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, condemning a North Korean missile test earlier in the day, said the meeting would include South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.” Freeland had been discussing North Korea with counterparts in recent months, including those from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, said the Canadian official.
Canada was a good choice to host a meeting because it was less directly involved in the crisis than the United States, Japan, South Korea or China, said the official. “There are fewer implications to us convening a constructive conversation,” added the official, saying no decisions on a venue or who would be invited had been made.
Nov 29, 11:28 AM (IST)
North Korea claims nuclear statehood with US in missile strike range
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after successfully testing a new missile capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, reports AFP. The ICBM launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability "won't happen".
North Korean state television brought out Ri Chun-Hee, a senior broadcaster who only appears for significant developments, to announce the landmark. "Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," she said.
"The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK," she said, using the official abbreviated name for North Korea. Wednesday's missile was more sophisticated than any previously tested, state media said.
"The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US," the official news agency KCNA said. Pyongyang said the missile reached an altitude of 4,475 km and had splashed down 950 km from its launch site.
Nov 29, 11:17 AM (IST)
Jet Airways ties up with Air France-KLM for Europe routes
Jet Airways has announced an agreement with Air France-KLM on India-Europe routes, providing a boost to its long-haul operations. The Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and Air France-KLM chief JM Janaillac made a formal announcement on the code sharing partnership in India on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the joint venture involves both airlines sharing passenger traffic revenue on the India-Amsterdam and India-Paris route. But there will be no sharing of cargo revenue. During a press conference announcing the tie-up, Goyal said this programme between Jet Airways, KLM, Air France and Delta will improve cost structure.
Nov 29, 11:10 AM (IST)
Uber's Q3 net loss widens to $1.46bn from $1.06bn QoQ
Uber Technologies’ quarterly losses widened, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe. The Silicon Valley-based company’s net loss increased to $1.46 billion in the third quarter from $1.06 billion in the previous quarter, the source said.
Quarterly net revenue rose 14% to $2 billion and gross bookings increased 11.5% to $9.7 billion, on a sequential basis, the person said. As a private company, Uber is not required to publicly report its financial results, but earlier this year it began offering a glimpse of its performance by disclosing certain numbers.
Nov 29, 10:59 AM (IST)
Maggi samples 'fail' lab test; UP administration slaps fine
The district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that "it's a case of application of incorrect standards", reports PTI. The district administration had imposed a fine of Rs 45 lakh on Nestle, Rs 15 lakh on its three distributors and Rs 11 lakh on its two sellers.
According to the district authorities, it had collected the samples last year in November and sent them for lab test, which had found ash content above the permissible limits of human consumption. Questioning the lab findings, Nestle India said it has not received the order yet and would file an appeal urgently once it receive the order.
"While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples are of year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content' in Noodles," said a Nestle India spokesperson. He further said: "This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order."
Nov 29, 10:48 AM (IST)
#HadiyaIsFree -- I am demanding basic rights that every Indian citizen has. It has nothing to do with politics or caste. All I want is to talk to people I like: Hadiya Image: ANI pic.twitter.com/JZj6z9vX4u
US regulator says Silicon Valley is threat to internet, calls Twitter biased
A top US regulator, defending an effort to roll back so-called "net neutrality" rules, said that large internet platforms represent the biggest threat to online freedom because they routinely block "content they don't like," reports AFP. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai delivered remarks days after unveiling a proposal to reverse a hotly contested 2015 rule requiring broadband firms to treat all online traffic equally.
Pai said internet platforms - he singled out Twitter - play a more significant role than broadband operators in determining what internet users see. "Despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see," Pai said. "These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don't like."
The blunt remarks appeared to confirm a tougher atmosphere in Washington for Silicon Valley firms after years of close ties. Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, offered an example of Twitter's decision to block a video by a Republican candidate "because it featured a pro-life message," referring to the politician's claim of the "sale of baby body parts." He said Twitter "appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users' accounts as opposed to those of liberal users," Pai said.
Nov 29, 10:31 AM (IST)
Australian Senate passes gay marriage bill in key step
Australia's upper house senate today passed a bill paving the way for the legalisation of gay marriage, rejecting a conservative push to broaden religious freedom protections, reports AFP. The law is expected to pass through the lower house of parliament comfortably before Christmas after most lawmakers agreed to honour "the will of Australians" who voted in favour of same-sex marriage in a recent nationwide postal vote.
"We are a part of an act of acceptance, an act of inclusion, an act of respect, an act of celebration, a day when this Senate declares our acceptance of our LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bi, trans, intersex, queer) brothers and our sisters," said Australia's highest-profile gay politician, Labour's Penny Wong. "(The bill) says to so many Australians, this parliament, this country, accepts you for who you are. Your love is not lesser, and nor are you," she added.
Senators voted 43-12 in favour of the bill after rejecting calls to extend protections that allow religious ministers to refuse to conduct gay weddings to other services providers, such as bakers and florists. After more than a decade of divisive debate, Australians have emphatically endorsed same-sex marriage with 62% of the 12.7 million people who participated in the nationwide postal poll voting "yes" this month to gay unions.
Nov 29, 10:27 AM (IST)
25 trains arriving late, 12 rescheduled & 1 cancelled due to decreased visibility/operational reasons. #Delhi
Was always in favor of action in Kashmir & of suppressing Indian Army in Kashmir & they are the biggest force (LeT), India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with US. Yes they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir & in Kashmir it is b/w we & India: Musharraf to ARY News pic.twitter.com/b1fOAyreKl
Washington: US Capitol Police officers make arrests as protesters shout their disapproval of the Republican tax bill outside the Senate Budget Committee hearing room in Washington on Tuesday. AP
Nov 29, 10:18 AM (IST)
Strongly condemn N Korea missile launch, to hold emergency meet today: UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps,” reports AFP. "This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour. Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.
Nov 29, 10:12 AM (IST)
South Korea president condemns North ICBM test
South Korean President Moon Jae-In condemned North Korea's "reckless" missile test, and warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula risked spinning out of control into catastrophic conflict, reports AFP. Addressing a hastily-convened national security meeting, Moon said the North's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which splashed down in waters near Japan, was a "reckless provocation" that would raise already elevated tensions to critical levels.
"The situation could get out of control if the North completes the development of ballistic missiles that can fly to a different continent," Moon said. "We have to prevent such a scenario where the North may miscalculate the situation and threaten us with nuclear weapons, or the US may consider a pre-emptive strike (against the North)," he added.
Nov 29, 10:08 AM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Nov 29, 10:06 AM (IST)
North Korea launch 'violent act', 'can never be tolerated': Japan PM
Japan's prime minister said that the latest North Korean missile launch was a "violent act" that "can never be tolerated" and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, reports AFP. "We will never yield to any provocative act. We will maximise our pressure," on Pyongyang, Shinzo Abe said, adding that the missile was thought to be an ICBM. Japan had "completely tracked" the missile, Abe said, adding: "We have made a strong complaint."
Nov 29, 10:03 AM (IST)
Trump, Abe reaffirm commitment to combat North Korean threat
US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat after a ballistic missile fired by the reclusive nation apparently landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), reports PTI. "Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan to address North Korea's launch of an ICBM that impacted within Japan's EEZ," the White House said.
"The two leaders agreed that the North Korean regime's provocative actions are undermining its security and further isolating it from the international community," it said in a readout of the call. Trump and Abe reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat, the White House said.
highlights
Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%
A recovery in private capital spending is likely next year as balance sheet fundamentals of corporates are improving amid strengthening financial system, reports PTI. Accordingly, the country's GDP growth will accelerate to 7.5% in FY19, the report by global financial services major Morgan Stanley said.
The report highlighted that 2018 is expected to be the first year of full-fledged recovery for India as it will be marked by a synchronous recovery in domestic as well as external demand and, a pickup in private capex for the first time in six years. As per Morgan Stanley's discussions with investors, after six years of continued deterioration in private capital spending, investors are "more sceptical" of a turnaround in private capex, but the global brokerage sees three factors which will help to revive private corporate capex.
First, corporate return expectations are rising, second corporate balance sheet fundamentals are improving and third, financial system is strengthening, and it will be able to meet investment credit demand, it said. Overall, with productivity growth being supported by a pickup in private capex, Morgan Stanley expects real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% this fiscal to 7.5% in FY18 and further to 7.7% in FY19.
Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas
A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official told Reuters. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, condemning a North Korean missile test earlier in the day, said the meeting would include South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.” Freeland had been discussing North Korea with counterparts in recent months, including those from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, said the Canadian official.
Canada was a good choice to host a meeting because it was less directly involved in the crisis than the United States, Japan, South Korea or China, said the official. “There are fewer implications to us convening a constructive conversation,” added the official, saying no decisions on a venue or who would be invited had been made.
North Korea claims nuclear statehood with US in missile strike range
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after successfully testing a new missile capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, reports AFP. The ICBM launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability "won't happen".
North Korean state television brought out Ri Chun-Hee, a senior broadcaster who only appears for significant developments, to announce the landmark. "Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," she said.
"The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK," she said, using the official abbreviated name for North Korea. Wednesday's missile was more sophisticated than any previously tested, state media said.
"The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US," the official news agency KCNA said. Pyongyang said the missile reached an altitude of 4,475 km and had splashed down 950 km from its launch site.
Jet Airways ties up with Air France-KLM for Europe routes
Jet Airways has announced an agreement with Air France-KLM on India-Europe routes, providing a boost to its long-haul operations. The Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and Air France-KLM chief JM Janaillac made a formal announcement on the code sharing partnership in India on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the joint venture involves both airlines sharing passenger traffic revenue on the India-Amsterdam and India-Paris route. But there will be no sharing of cargo revenue. During a press conference announcing the tie-up, Goyal said this programme between Jet Airways, KLM, Air France and Delta will improve cost structure.
Uber's Q3 net loss widens to $1.46bn from $1.06bn QoQ
Uber Technologies’ quarterly losses widened, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe. The Silicon Valley-based company’s net loss increased to $1.46 billion in the third quarter from $1.06 billion in the previous quarter, the source said.
Quarterly net revenue rose 14% to $2 billion and gross bookings increased 11.5% to $9.7 billion, on a sequential basis, the person said. As a private company, Uber is not required to publicly report its financial results, but earlier this year it began offering a glimpse of its performance by disclosing certain numbers.
Maggi samples 'fail' lab test; UP administration slaps fine
The district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that "it's a case of application of incorrect standards", reports PTI. The district administration had imposed a fine of Rs 45 lakh on Nestle, Rs 15 lakh on its three distributors and Rs 11 lakh on its two sellers.
According to the district authorities, it had collected the samples last year in November and sent them for lab test, which had found ash content above the permissible limits of human consumption. Questioning the lab findings, Nestle India said it has not received the order yet and would file an appeal urgently once it receive the order.
"While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples are of year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content' in Noodles," said a Nestle India spokesperson. He further said: "This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order."
US regulator says Silicon Valley is threat to internet, calls Twitter biased
A top US regulator, defending an effort to roll back so-called "net neutrality" rules, said that large internet platforms represent the biggest threat to online freedom because they routinely block "content they don't like," reports AFP. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai delivered remarks days after unveiling a proposal to reverse a hotly contested 2015 rule requiring broadband firms to treat all online traffic equally.
Pai said internet platforms - he singled out Twitter - play a more significant role than broadband operators in determining what internet users see. "Despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see," Pai said. "These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don't like."
The blunt remarks appeared to confirm a tougher atmosphere in Washington for Silicon Valley firms after years of close ties. Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, offered an example of Twitter's decision to block a video by a Republican candidate "because it featured a pro-life message," referring to the politician's claim of the "sale of baby body parts." He said Twitter "appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users' accounts as opposed to those of liberal users," Pai said.
Strongly condemn N Korea missile launch, to hold emergency meet today: UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps,” reports AFP. "This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour. Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.
North Korea says new ICBM puts all of US within range
Nuclear-armed North Korea said it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that put "all of the US continent" within its range, reports AFP. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un declared the test-launch of the Hwasong-15 missile a success, according to an announcement on state television.
Britain and the EU agree on Brexit divorce bill, says report
British and EU negotiators have reached a deal over the so-called Brexit bill, opening the door to a potential breakthrough in the talks this December, the Telegraph has learned. Sources on both sides confirmed that an agreement-in-principle has now been reached over the EU’s demand for a EUR60bn financial settlement ahead of a crucial lunch meeting next Monday between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president.
Two sources confirmed that the terms were agreed at a meeting in Brussels late last week after intense back-channel discussions led by Oliver Robbins, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator. The Telegraph understands that the final figure, which is deliberately being left open to interpretation, will be between EUR45bn and EUR55bn, depending on how each side calculates the output from an agreed methodology.
Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell defends push to review financial regulations
Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the US Federal Reserve, defended plans to potentially lighten regulation of the financial sector during a controversy-free hearing on his nomination to take over the central bank, reports Reuters.
Tapped to replace current chair Janet Yellen, Powell on Tuesday skirted several efforts by members of the Senate Banking Committee to draw him into the debates preoccupying Capitol Hill, refusing to analyse the impact of proposed tax cuts or, as some of his colleagues at the Fed have done, argue for more immigration to boost the labour force. He said economic growth was likely bound in a range of between 2% and 2.5% annually, short of Trump’s 3% goal, without a jump in productivity that many economists regard as unlikely.
In general, the 64-year-old lawyer stuck close to script, reciting the current Fed consensus that interest rates are due to continue rising gradually, that the course of inflation remains a mystery, and that weak wages and low labour force participation indicate the jobs market still has room to improve.
Early in his time as a governor Powell, a lawyer who has spent the bulk of his career in the private sector as an investment banker, shared some conservative concerns about the extent of the Fed’s crisis response. But he ultimately came to agree that the benefits of current Fed policy, with years of loose money allowing time for displaced workers to trickle back to the job market, outweighed the risks - and that future crisis would require the Fed, as he said in his opening statement, “to respond decisively.”
The sharpest and most detailed exchanges involved financial regulation, an area Powell has focused on during his years as a Fed governor and where he said it was time to take a pause and evaluate where things stand eight years after the end of a deep 2007 to 2009 recession.
Saudi prince freed in $1bn settlement agreement
Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday. Miteb, who was head of the elite National Guard, was among dozens of royal family members, ministers and current and former senior officials who were rounded up in a graft inquiry at least partly aimed at strengthening the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The official, who is involved in the anti-corruption campaign, said Miteb was released on Tuesday after reaching “an acceptable settlement agreement”. “The amount of the settlement was not disclosed but it is believed to be more than one billion US dollar equivalent,” the official told Reuters. “It is understood that the settlement included admitting corruption involving known cases,” the official said.
US Cyber Monday sales jump 17%, on pace for record
Cyber Monday was on track to become the biggest-ever internet shopping day in the United States as people snapped up bargains on toys and electronics, with many more buying from their phones, reports Reuters. The shopping event is expected to generate $6.6 billion in sales, up from $5.6 billion a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measured 80% of all online transactions from the top 100 US web retailers. As of 08:30 pm on Wednesday, revenue from smartphones was $1.59 billion.
The buying frenzy has gone on for the better part of a week. Amazon.com said it broke sales records this weekend and was on pace to do so on Cyber Monday. Thanksgiving and Black Friday, during which shoppers spent $7.9 billion, according to Adobe, had also generated record online sales. The world’s biggest shopping event was China’s Singles’ Day earlier this month, in which Alibaba Group Holding reported sales of $25.4 billion.
UK shop prices slip 0.1% in November for third month running
British shop prices edged down by an annual 0.1% for the third month in a row during November, according to a survey that chimed with the Bank of England’s thinking that inflation may have peaked around now, reports Reuters. Although prices for non-food goods declined at the slowest rate since May 2013, food price inflation cooled this month, Retail Consortium (BRC) and market research firm Nielsen said. Still, the 0.1% drop in overall shop prices matched the shallowest rate of shop price deflation for the last four years.
Japan retail sales suffer first annual fall in a year
Annual Japanese retail sales fell for the first time in a year last month, government data showed on Wednesday, after poor weather including two typhoons kept consumers away from stores and restaurants, reports Reuters. Retail sales declined 0.2% compared with the same month last year, hurt by weak sales of food and beverages, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said.
Sales at large-scale retailers - department stores and supermarkets - fell 0.7% from a year earlier after adjustment for change in the number of stores. Consumer spending is in the spotlight after private consumption suffered a rare decline in July-September, even as the economy grew for a seventh straight quarter for its longest expansion in 16 years. Wednesday’s retail sales report is the first piece of major consumption data for the current quarter, and kicks off a busy slate of October indicators over the coming days.
Bitcoin surpasses $10,000 for the first time, hits an all-time high of $10,038.83
One bitcoin can now buy a Tiffany engagement ring, reports CNBC. The digital currency hit $10,000 on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk, marking an exponential ascent from 6 cents seven years ago and less than $1,000 at the start of this year. The cryptocurrency had hovered above the $9,800 level for most of the day, but finally broke through the milestone level around 8:30 pm ET, according to CoinDesk. Five minutes later, it had jumped as high as $10,038.83.
Since bitcoin's market capitalisation is less than $200 billion, enthusiasts point out the digital currency could rise dramatically if it draws even a tiny fraction of the world's $200 trillion in traditional financial market assets. More than 120 "cryptofunds" have launched, including some run by Wall Street veterans, according to financial research firm Autonomous Next. In another move towards establishing bitcoin's legitimacy as an asset class, the world's largest futures exchange, CME, is planning to launch bitcoin futures in the second week of December.
North Korea tests suspected ICBM, latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US
North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, officials said, with some scientists cautioning that Washington, DC could now theoretically be within range of Pyongyang’s weapons, reports Reuters. The country fired the missile, its first launch since mid-September, a week after US President Donald Trump put it back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism.
The South Korean military said the missile, fired on a steep trajectory, reached an altitude of around 4,500 km and flew 960 km before landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. “It went higher frankly than any previous shot they’ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically,” US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said.
The Pentagon said its initial assessment was that an ICBM was launched from Sain Ni in North Korea and travelled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. The missile did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said.
Japanese officials said the missile flew for 53 minutes and broke up before landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said it was judged to be ICBM class given its lofted trajectory.
“If these numbers are correct, then if flown on a standard trajectory rather than this lofted trajectory, this missile would have a range of more than 13,000 km... Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, DC, and in fact any part of the continental United States,” the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists said.
However, it was unclear how heavy a payload the missile was carrying, and it was uncertain if it could carry a large nuclear warhead that far, the non-profit science advocacy group added.
Minutes after the North fired the missile, South Korea’s military conducted a missile-firing test in response, the South Korean military said. (Picture courtesy: Gettyimages)
Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%
A recovery in private capital spending is likely next year as balance sheet fundamentals of corporates are improving amid strengthening financial system, reports PTI. Accordingly, the country's GDP growth will accelerate to 7.5% in FY19, the report by global financial services major Morgan Stanley said.
The report highlighted that 2018 is expected to be the first year of full-fledged recovery for India as it will be marked by a synchronous recovery in domestic as well as external demand and, a pickup in private capex for the first time in six years. As per Morgan Stanley's discussions with investors, after six years of continued deterioration in private capital spending, investors are "more sceptical" of a turnaround in private capex, but the global brokerage sees three factors which will help to revive private corporate capex.
First, corporate return expectations are rising, second corporate balance sheet fundamentals are improving and third, financial system is strengthening, and it will be able to meet investment credit demand, it said. Overall, with productivity growth being supported by a pickup in private capex, Morgan Stanley expects real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% this fiscal to 7.5% in FY18 and further to 7.7% in FY19.
Bitcoin not big enough to threaten world economy, BoE deputy says
Bitcoin is not at a size where it would pose a risk to the global economy, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told Reuters, as the virtual currency soared to a record high above $10,000 on major exchange. The cryptocurrency has climbed 10-fold so far this year, the largest gain of all asset classes and prompting sceptics to warn it is a classic speculative bubble. “I would just say investors kind of need to do their homework,” Cunliffe said. He said he did not think British households as a whole were going on a “debt-fuelled binge” but added that fast rates of consumer credit growth needed to be watched.
China expresses "grave concern" over North Korean missile test
China expressed “grave concern” on Wednesday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, reports Reuters. China hopes all parties act cautiously to preserve peace and stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.
Hyderabad Metro Rail opens to public; passengers elated
The Hyderabad Metro Rail opened for public today with the passengers describing their first-time travel by it as a "convenient, comfortable and awesome experience", reports PTI.
The metro rail commenced its operations between Miyapur and Nagole, having a total distance of 30 kms and 24 stations, the concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), said in a statement.
The nine banks that will gain from PSU recapitalisation
The Indian banking sector, especially the state-owned entities, have hogged the limelight as the government’s announcement of a fiscal neutral capitalisation raised hopes of a revival of not only these entities but also the long-buried capex cycle.
The quarterly results, therefore, got somewhat relegated to the background. Now that the dust appears to be settling, it is worth checking on the numbers as well as the grand recapitalisation plans to explore if the fortunes of the sector are really changing or is it another hope rally that is likely to dissipate?
Find out here
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas
A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official told Reuters. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, condemning a North Korean missile test earlier in the day, said the meeting would include South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.” Freeland had been discussing North Korea with counterparts in recent months, including those from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, said the Canadian official.
Canada was a good choice to host a meeting because it was less directly involved in the crisis than the United States, Japan, South Korea or China, said the official. “There are fewer implications to us convening a constructive conversation,” added the official, saying no decisions on a venue or who would be invited had been made.
North Korea claims nuclear statehood with US in missile strike range
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after successfully testing a new missile capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, reports AFP. The ICBM launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability "won't happen".
North Korean state television brought out Ri Chun-Hee, a senior broadcaster who only appears for significant developments, to announce the landmark. "Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," she said.
"The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK," she said, using the official abbreviated name for North Korea. Wednesday's missile was more sophisticated than any previously tested, state media said.
"The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US," the official news agency KCNA said. Pyongyang said the missile reached an altitude of 4,475 km and had splashed down 950 km from its launch site.
Jet Airways ties up with Air France-KLM for Europe routes
Jet Airways has announced an agreement with Air France-KLM on India-Europe routes, providing a boost to its long-haul operations. The Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and Air France-KLM chief JM Janaillac made a formal announcement on the code sharing partnership in India on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the joint venture involves both airlines sharing passenger traffic revenue on the India-Amsterdam and India-Paris route. But there will be no sharing of cargo revenue. During a press conference announcing the tie-up, Goyal said this programme between Jet Airways, KLM, Air France and Delta will improve cost structure.
Uber's Q3 net loss widens to $1.46bn from $1.06bn QoQ
Uber Technologies’ quarterly losses widened, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe. The Silicon Valley-based company’s net loss increased to $1.46 billion in the third quarter from $1.06 billion in the previous quarter, the source said.
Quarterly net revenue rose 14% to $2 billion and gross bookings increased 11.5% to $9.7 billion, on a sequential basis, the person said. As a private company, Uber is not required to publicly report its financial results, but earlier this year it began offering a glimpse of its performance by disclosing certain numbers.
Maggi samples 'fail' lab test; UP administration slaps fine
The district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that "it's a case of application of incorrect standards", reports PTI. The district administration had imposed a fine of Rs 45 lakh on Nestle, Rs 15 lakh on its three distributors and Rs 11 lakh on its two sellers.
According to the district authorities, it had collected the samples last year in November and sent them for lab test, which had found ash content above the permissible limits of human consumption. Questioning the lab findings, Nestle India said it has not received the order yet and would file an appeal urgently once it receive the order.
"While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples are of year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content' in Noodles," said a Nestle India spokesperson. He further said: "This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order."
US regulator says Silicon Valley is threat to internet, calls Twitter biased
A top US regulator, defending an effort to roll back so-called "net neutrality" rules, said that large internet platforms represent the biggest threat to online freedom because they routinely block "content they don't like," reports AFP. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai delivered remarks days after unveiling a proposal to reverse a hotly contested 2015 rule requiring broadband firms to treat all online traffic equally.
Pai said internet platforms - he singled out Twitter - play a more significant role than broadband operators in determining what internet users see. "Despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see," Pai said. "These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don't like."
The blunt remarks appeared to confirm a tougher atmosphere in Washington for Silicon Valley firms after years of close ties. Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, offered an example of Twitter's decision to block a video by a Republican candidate "because it featured a pro-life message," referring to the politician's claim of the "sale of baby body parts." He said Twitter "appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users' accounts as opposed to those of liberal users," Pai said.
Australian Senate passes gay marriage bill in key step
Australia's upper house senate today passed a bill paving the way for the legalisation of gay marriage, rejecting a conservative push to broaden religious freedom protections, reports AFP. The law is expected to pass through the lower house of parliament comfortably before Christmas after most lawmakers agreed to honour "the will of Australians" who voted in favour of same-sex marriage in a recent nationwide postal vote.
"We are a part of an act of acceptance, an act of inclusion, an act of respect, an act of celebration, a day when this Senate declares our acceptance of our LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bi, trans, intersex, queer) brothers and our sisters," said Australia's highest-profile gay politician, Labour's Penny Wong. "(The bill) says to so many Australians, this parliament, this country, accepts you for who you are. Your love is not lesser, and nor are you," she added.
Senators voted 43-12 in favour of the bill after rejecting calls to extend protections that allow religious ministers to refuse to conduct gay weddings to other services providers, such as bakers and florists. After more than a decade of divisive debate, Australians have emphatically endorsed same-sex marriage with 62% of the 12.7 million people who participated in the nationwide postal poll voting "yes" this month to gay unions.
Washington: US Capitol Police officers make arrests as protesters shout their disapproval of the Republican tax bill outside the Senate Budget Committee hearing room in Washington on Tuesday. AP
Strongly condemn N Korea missile launch, to hold emergency meet today: UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps,” reports AFP. "This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour. Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.
South Korea president condemns North ICBM test
South Korean President Moon Jae-In condemned North Korea's "reckless" missile test, and warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula risked spinning out of control into catastrophic conflict, reports AFP. Addressing a hastily-convened national security meeting, Moon said the North's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which splashed down in waters near Japan, was a "reckless provocation" that would raise already elevated tensions to critical levels.
"The situation could get out of control if the North completes the development of ballistic missiles that can fly to a different continent," Moon said. "We have to prevent such a scenario where the North may miscalculate the situation and threaten us with nuclear weapons, or the US may consider a pre-emptive strike (against the North)," he added.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
North Korea launch 'violent act', 'can never be tolerated': Japan PM
Japan's prime minister said that the latest North Korean missile launch was a "violent act" that "can never be tolerated" and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, reports AFP. "We will never yield to any provocative act. We will maximise our pressure," on Pyongyang, Shinzo Abe said, adding that the missile was thought to be an ICBM. Japan had "completely tracked" the missile, Abe said, adding: "We have made a strong complaint."
Trump, Abe reaffirm commitment to combat North Korean threat
US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat after a ballistic missile fired by the reclusive nation apparently landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), reports PTI. "Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan to address North Korea's launch of an ICBM that impacted within Japan's EEZ," the White House said.
"The two leaders agreed that the North Korean regime's provocative actions are undermining its security and further isolating it from the international community," it said in a readout of the call. Trump and Abe reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat, the White House said.