you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 29, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%

    A recovery in private capital spending is likely next year as balance sheet fundamentals of corporates are improving amid strengthening financial system, reports PTI. Accordingly, the country's GDP growth will accelerate to 7.5% in FY19, the report by global financial services major Morgan Stanley said.

    The report highlighted that 2018 is expected to be the first year of full-fledged recovery for India as it will be marked by a synchronous recovery in domestic as well as external demand and, a pickup in private capex for the first time in six years. As per Morgan Stanley's discussions with investors, after six years of continued deterioration in private capital spending, investors are "more sceptical" of a turnaround in private capex, but the global brokerage sees three factors which will help to revive private corporate capex.

    First, corporate return expectations are rising, second corporate balance sheet fundamentals are improving and third, financial system is strengthening, and it will be able to meet investment credit demand, it said. Overall, with productivity growth being supported by a pickup in private capex, Morgan Stanley expects real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% this fiscal to 7.5% in FY18 and further to 7.7% in FY19.

  • Nov 29, 01:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 01:34 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 01:33 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin not big enough to threaten world economy, BoE deputy says

    Bitcoin is not at a size where it would pose a risk to the global economy, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told Reuters, as the virtual currency soared to a record high above $10,000 on major exchange. The cryptocurrency has climbed 10-fold so far this year, the largest gain of all asset classes and prompting sceptics to warn it is a classic speculative bubble. “I would just say investors kind of need to do their homework,” Cunliffe said. He said he did not think British households as a whole were going on a “debt-fuelled binge” but added that fast rates of consumer credit growth needed to be watched.

  • Nov 29, 01:23 PM (IST)

    China expresses "grave concern" over North Korean missile test

    China expressed “grave concern” on Wednesday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, reports Reuters. China hopes all parties act cautiously to preserve peace and stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

  • Nov 29, 01:14 PM (IST)

  • Nov 29, 01:09 PM (IST)

  • Nov 29, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Hyderabad Metro Rail opens to public; passengers elated

    The Hyderabad Metro Rail opened for public today with the passengers describing their first-time travel by it as a "convenient, comfortable and awesome experience", reports PTI.

    The metro rail commenced its operations between Miyapur and Nagole, having a total distance of 30 kms and 24 stations, the concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), said in a statement.

  • Nov 29, 12:59 PM (IST)

    The nine banks that will gain from PSU recapitalisation

    The Indian banking sector, especially the state-owned entities, have hogged the limelight as the government’s announcement of a fiscal neutral capitalisation raised hopes of a revival of not only these entities but also the long-buried capex cycle.

    The quarterly results, therefore, got somewhat relegated to the background. Now that the dust appears to be settling, it is worth checking on the numbers as well as the grand recapitalisation plans to explore if the fortunes of the sector are really changing or is it another hope rally that is likely to dissipate?

    Find out here

  • Nov 29, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 29, 11:57 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 11:56 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 11:56 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas

    A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official told Reuters. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, condemning a North Korean missile test earlier in the day, said the meeting would include South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.” Freeland had been discussing North Korea with counterparts in recent months, including those from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, said the Canadian official.

    Canada was a good choice to host a meeting because it was less directly involved in the crisis than the United States, Japan, South Korea or China, said the official. “There are fewer implications to us convening a constructive conversation,” added the official, saying no decisions on a venue or who would be invited had been made.

  • Nov 29, 11:28 AM (IST)

    North Korea claims nuclear statehood with US in missile strike range

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after successfully testing a new missile capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, reports AFP. The ICBM launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability "won't happen".

    North Korean state television brought out Ri Chun-Hee, a senior broadcaster who only appears for significant developments, to announce the landmark. "Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," she said.

    "The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK," she said, using the official abbreviated name for North Korea. Wednesday's missile was more sophisticated than any previously tested, state media said.

    "The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US," the official news agency KCNA said. Pyongyang said the missile reached an altitude of 4,475 km and had splashed down 950 km from its launch site.

  • Nov 29, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Jet Airways ties up with Air France-KLM for Europe routes

    Jet Airways has announced an agreement with Air France-KLM on India-Europe routes, providing a boost to its long-haul operations. The Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and Air France-KLM chief JM Janaillac made a formal announcement on the code sharing partnership in India on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the joint venture involves both airlines sharing passenger traffic revenue on the India-Amsterdam and India-Paris route. But there will be no sharing of cargo revenue. During a press conference announcing the tie-up, Goyal said this programme between Jet Airways, KLM, Air France and Delta will improve cost structure.

  • Nov 29, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Uber's Q3 net loss widens to $1.46bn from $1.06bn QoQ

    Uber Technologies’ quarterly losses widened, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe. The Silicon Valley-based company’s net loss increased to $1.46 billion in the third quarter from $1.06 billion in the previous quarter, the source said.

    Quarterly net revenue rose 14% to $2 billion and gross bookings increased 11.5% to $9.7 billion, on a sequential basis, the person said. As a private company, Uber is not required to publicly report its financial results, but earlier this year it began offering a glimpse of its performance by disclosing certain numbers. 

  • Nov 29, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Maggi samples 'fail' lab test; UP administration slaps fine

    The district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that "it's a case of application of incorrect standards", reports PTI. The district administration had imposed a fine of Rs 45 lakh on Nestle, Rs 15 lakh on its three distributors and Rs 11 lakh on its two sellers.

    According to the district authorities, it had collected the samples last year in November and sent them for lab test, which had found ash content above the permissible limits of human consumption. Questioning the lab findings, Nestle India said it has not received the order yet and would file an appeal urgently once it receive the order.

    "While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples are of year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content' in Noodles," said a Nestle India spokesperson. He further said: "This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order."

  • Nov 29, 10:48 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 10:40 AM (IST)

    US regulator says Silicon Valley is threat to internet, calls Twitter biased

    A top US regulator, defending an effort to roll back so-called "net neutrality" rules, said that large internet platforms represent the biggest threat to online freedom because they routinely block "content they don't like," reports AFP. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai delivered remarks days after unveiling a proposal to reverse a hotly contested 2015 rule requiring broadband firms to treat all online traffic equally.

    Pai said internet platforms - he singled out Twitter - play a more significant role than broadband operators in determining what internet users see. "Despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see," Pai said. "These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don't like."

    The blunt remarks appeared to confirm a tougher atmosphere in Washington for Silicon Valley firms after years of close ties. Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, offered an example of Twitter's decision to block a video by a Republican candidate "because it featured a pro-life message," referring to the politician's claim of the "sale of baby body parts." He said Twitter "appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users' accounts as opposed to those of liberal users," Pai said.

  • Nov 29, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Australian Senate passes gay marriage bill in key step

    Australia's upper house senate today passed a bill paving the way for the legalisation of gay marriage, rejecting a conservative push to broaden religious freedom protections, reports AFP. The law is expected to pass through the lower house of parliament comfortably before Christmas after most lawmakers agreed to honour "the will of Australians" who voted in favour of same-sex marriage in a recent nationwide postal vote.

    "We are a part of an act of acceptance, an act of inclusion, an act of respect, an act of celebration, a day when this Senate declares our acceptance of our LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bi, trans, intersex, queer) brothers and our sisters," said Australia's highest-profile gay politician, Labour's Penny Wong. "(The bill) says to so many Australians, this parliament, this country, accepts you for who you are. Your love is not lesser, and nor are you," she added.

    Senators voted 43-12 in favour of the bill after rejecting calls to extend protections that allow religious ministers to refuse to conduct gay weddings to other services providers, such as bakers and florists. After more than a decade of divisive debate, Australians have emphatically endorsed same-sex marriage with 62% of the 12.7 million people who participated in the nationwide postal poll voting "yes" this month to gay unions.

  • Nov 29, 10:27 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 10:26 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 10:24 AM (IST)

    Washington: US Capitol Police officers make arrests as protesters shout their disapproval of the Republican tax bill outside the Senate Budget Committee hearing room in Washington on Tuesday. AP

    Washington: US Capitol Police officers make arrests as protesters shout their disapproval of the Republican tax bill outside the Senate Budget Committee hearing room in Washington on Tuesday. AP
  • Nov 29, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Strongly condemn N Korea missile launch, to hold emergency meet today: UN

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps,” reports AFP. "This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said.

    The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour. Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.

  • Nov 29, 10:12 AM (IST)

    South Korea president condemns North ICBM test

    South Korean President Moon Jae-In condemned North Korea's "reckless" missile test, and warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula risked spinning out of control into catastrophic conflict, reports AFP. Addressing a hastily-convened national security meeting, Moon said the North's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which splashed down in waters near Japan, was a "reckless provocation" that would raise already elevated tensions to critical levels.

    "The situation could get out of control if the North completes the development of ballistic missiles that can fly to a different continent," Moon said. "We have to prevent such a scenario where the North may miscalculate the situation and threaten us with nuclear weapons, or the US may consider a pre-emptive strike (against the North)," he added.

  • Nov 29, 10:08 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 29, 10:06 AM (IST)

    North Korea launch 'violent act', 'can never be tolerated': Japan PM

    Japan's prime minister said that the latest North Korean missile launch was a "violent act" that "can never be tolerated" and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, reports AFP. "We will never yield to any provocative act. We will maximise our pressure," on Pyongyang, Shinzo Abe said, adding that the missile was thought to be an ICBM. Japan had "completely tracked" the missile, Abe said, adding: "We have made a strong complaint."

  • Nov 29, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Trump, Abe reaffirm commitment to combat North Korean threat

    US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat after a ballistic missile fired by the reclusive nation apparently landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), reports PTI. "Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan to address North Korea's launch of an ICBM that impacted within Japan's EEZ," the White House said.

    "The two leaders agreed that the North Korean regime's provocative actions are undermining its security and further isolating it from the international community," it said in a readout of the call. Trump and Abe reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat, the White House said.

