News Live: Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 08, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 08, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019

    The Indian economy is expected to witness cyclical growth recovery, with real GDP growth likely to accelerate from 6.4% this year to 7.5% in 2018 and further to 7.7% in 2019, says a report. According to global financial services major Morgan Stanley, corporate return expectations and balance sheet fundamentals are improving, and a strengthening financial system should be able to meet investment credit demand.

    "This sets the stage for a full-fledged recovery in 2018, and we expect real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% in 2017 to 7.5% in 2018 and further to 7.7% in 2019," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. The global brokerage is confident about prospects for a recovery in private capital spending as demand conditions are improving post demonetisation and GST implementation. Besides, both consumption and exports are picking up and this in turn should lead to an improvement in corporate revenues.

  • Dec 08, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31

    2. Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, reports The Economic Times

    3. Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive.

    4. Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019

    5. Merge 10 old EPF accounts at one go with EPFO's new service, reports PTI

    6. Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation, reports IANS

    7. Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms

    8. Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US, reports The Telegraph

    9. US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November, says study

  • Dec 08, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Gujarat Elections 2017: Bookies betting on BJP to form govt despite strong fight from Congress

    Gujarat Elections 2017: Bookies betting on BJP to form govt despite strong fight from Congress

    The satta bazaar believes that the BJP will form the next government but would get fewer seats compared to the last election in 2012. Around Rs 500-600 crore of bets have been placed on the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, according to reports. If the betting market is to go by, the BJP could be staring a modest victory - and a far cry from BJP President Amit Shah’s claim that the party would secure over 150 seats.
  • Dec 08, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol Research's EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

    Moneycontrol Research's EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

    Since the Indian market has a large play on auto ancillaries, Moneycontrol Research decided to create a portfolio of ancillary companies that are immune to EV disruption and/or beneficiaries of the advent of electric vehicles.
  • Dec 08, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Zydus gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia treatment drug

    Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clozapine tablets, used in treatment of severe schizophrenia. The company has got final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

    The drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The Zydus group has more than 175 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04. Zydus Pharmaceuticals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.

  • Dec 08, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Capital First panel clears raising Rs 400cr via NCDs

    Non-banking finance firm Capital First said its debenture committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. "The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing. The NCDs will mature on December 8, 2022 and carry coupon rate of 8.25% per annum.

  • Dec 08, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Heavy snowfall, rains predicted in Kashmir Valley next week

    Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the state as the night temperature there remained several degrees below the freezing point even as the Valley braced for possible heavy snowfall next week, reports PTI. The Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state next week and warned of heavy rains and snowfall.

    The night temperatures across all stations in Kashmir valley, except at Gulmarg, and Ladakh region decreased last night, an official of the MET department said. He said Srinagar recorded a low of -3 degrees Celsius last night, down from -2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

    Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of -3.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's -2.7 degrees Celsius, the official said. Gulmarg recorded a low of -2.2 degrees Celsius slightly up from previous night's -2.5 degrees Celsius. He said Pahalgam registered a minimum of -4.5 degrees Celsius, a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night's -1.3 degrees Celsius.

    Leh, in Ladakh region of J&K, recorded the minimum temperature of -12.3 degrees Celsius last night compared to -12 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said, adding Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state.

    Shimla: A view of snow-capped mountains from Shimla after fresh winter snowfall at higher altitudes of the Himalayan range on Friday. PTI

    Heavy snowfall, rains predicted in Kashmir Valley next week

Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the state as the night temperature there remained several degrees below the freezing point even as the Valley braced for possible heavy snowfall next week, reports PTI. The Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state next week and warned of heavy rains and snowfall.

The night temperatures across all stations in Kashmir valley, except at Gulmarg, and Ladakh region decreased last night, an official of the MET department said. He said Srinagar recorded a low of -3 degrees Celsius last night, down from -2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of -3.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's -2.7 degrees Celsius, the official said. Gulmarg recorded a low of -2.2 degrees Celsius slightly up from previous night's -2.5 degrees Celsius. He said Pahalgam registered a minimum of -4.5 degrees Celsius, a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night's -1.3 degrees Celsius.

Leh, in Ladakh region of J&K, recorded the minimum temperature of -12.3 degrees Celsius last night compared to -12 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said, adding Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state.

Shimla: A view of snow-capped mountains from Shimla after fresh winter snowfall at higher altitudes of the Himalayan range on Friday. PTI
  • Dec 08, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms

    Britain and the EU reached a historic deal today on the terms of the Brexit divorce after Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels for early morning talks, reports AFP. The European Commission said it "recommends sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens’ rights.

    The agreement paves the way for EU leaders at a summit on December 14-15 to open the second phase of Brexit negotiations, covering trade talks and a transition period. Britain voted in June 2016 to become the first state to leave the EU, after more than four decades of membership, but the talks have been slow moving and often acrimonious so far.

    "The Commission is satisfied that sufficient progress has been achieved in each of the three priority areas," the European Commission said in a statement. Negotiators worked through the night to seal an agreement on the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc. The EU had set a deadline of Sunday after the last talks on Monday broke down when May's Northern Irish allies objected to terms for future arrangements for the Irish border.

    Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker spoke first with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar then with May on Thursday night in a bid to break a deadlock over the wording of a deal on future arrangements for the Irish border. Britain agreed to pay a divorce settlement amounting to between EUR45 and EUR55 billion and to protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit as part of the deal.

  • Dec 08, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Rahul posts 10th question, targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in Gujarat

    Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi questioned him about the Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare, reports PTI. The 10th question in the series, ahead of the polls in the state, Gandhi targeted the prime minister on the plight of tribals in the state.

    “Migration has broken the tribal society, Modiji where have the Rs 55,000 crore of Vanbandhu scheme gone? Snatched tribal land, did not give them rights over the jungle and lakhs of land ownership contracts have been held up. Neither did schools function nor did they get a hospital, neither house for the landless nor employment for the youth,” Gandhi alleged on Twitter.

    Gandhi is using the tagline ‘22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab’ (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule) for his offensive. The Congress vice president has been using the microblogging website to pose daily questions to the prime minister about the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.

  • Dec 08, 12:47 PM (IST)

    CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31

    The government has extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2018. 

    Under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from July 1, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN). 

    The date for linking the two was initially extended till August 31, 2017 which was further extended upto December 31, 2017.

  • Dec 08, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Pyeongtaek: In this Monday file photo, US Air Force F-16 fighter jet prepares to take off at Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Hundreds of aircraft including two dozen stealth jets began training Monday as the United States and South Korea launched their combined air force exercise. AP

    Pyeongtaek: In this Monday file photo, US Air Force F-16 fighter jet prepares to take off at Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Hundreds of aircraft including two dozen stealth jets began training Monday as the United States and South Korea launched their combined air force exercise. AP
  • Dec 08, 12:24 PM (IST)

    PFC, REC wary but govt explores forming SPV to take over stressed power assets

    As it attempts to resolve an outstanding debt of Rs 1.8 trillion stuck in as many as 34 coal-based power generation projects, the government is now exploring the option of forming a special purpose vehicle to ensure those stranded power units are up and running and interests of all stakeholders are taken care of, an official told Moneycontrol News’ Dhirendra Tripathi.

    “The idea of forming an SPV has been forwarded by Niti Aayog. It will have a broad-based shareholding structure with the government and the two main lenders to the power sector, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, also likely to be part of it even as they are currently unsure of the approach. The Cabinet secretary held a meeting on December 4 on this and the Ministry of Power has sought two months to arrive at a final solution to resolve the issue,” the official said.

  • Dec 08, 12:16 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 08, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Bitcoins seized by Bulgarian govt way back are now worth billions

    The Bulgarian government is currently sitting on Bitcoins worth $3.49 billion which it had seized while cracking down on organised crime gangs in May, according to a report by CoinDesk. On May 19, Bulgaria, which is part of the regional organisation Southeast European Law Enforcement Center (SELEC), had seized a total of 213,519 bitcoins. According to the current Bitcoin rate, the seized cryptocurrency was worth $3.49 billion as of 9:40 am.

    Bulgarian authorities had said the offenders chose to use bitcoins for investing or saving money, as they believed it was difficult to be tracked and followed. The authorities also said the gang developed a virus which was used to hack into Bulgarian Customs computers, which allowed them avoid paying fees for goods they were transporting into the country. According to the report, it is currently unclear what the Bulgarian government is doing with the seized bitcoins. The value of the seized bitcoins was roughly $500 million in May.

  • Dec 08, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Debit card transactions to cost lower for customers, but digital players want more from RBI

    From January 1, 2018, your debit card transactions will cost lower. In order to boost debit card usage for payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will rationalise the framework for the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on debit card transactions.

    Although many players have welcomed the move, which will incentivise merchants to pay less on a debit card transaction, others have said this may not be enough as the interchange fee, a subset of the MDR, was the core issue for many acquirers or those who provide the payments infrastructure and set up the PoS (point of sale) terminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar.

  • Dec 08, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival

    Bank loan growth hit a three-year high in November, boosting early signs of revival in demand after credit offtake had touched a multi-year low last year, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank loans, including procurement credit and loans to individuals, farmers and businesses, rose 9.64% YoY to Rs 79.62 lakh crore as on November 24, 2017, compared to a 6.6% growth in same period in 2016 and 9.3% in 2015, shows the latest provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

    Non-food bank credit witnessed double-digit growth for the first time in 15 months, rising 10% YoY, during the fortnight ended November 24. However, base effect may have helped in making the current growth numbers look better. For over two years now, growth in banks' loan portfolio is being driven by retail loans. But since October, the trend in growth in loan to large corporates has turned positive after a contraction for more than a year. A senior public sector bank official said: "Loan demand is gradually picking up among corporates in select sectors as well as small businesses."

  • Dec 08, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US

    North Korea is open to coming to the table for direct talks with the US over its nuclear ambitions, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, told his American counterpart Rex Tillerson on Thursday, reports The Telegraph. The message was delivered to Tillerson during an international conference in the Austrian capital, Vienna, but there was no immediate response from the state department which has long insisted that North Korea be willing to denuclearise as a condition for talks.

    “We know that North Korea wants above all to talk to the United States about guarantees for its security. We are ready to support that, we are ready to take part in facilitating such negotiations,” Lavrov said at an international conference in Vienna, according to the Interfax news agency. “Our American colleagues, [including] Rex Tillerson, have heard this.”

    The diplomatic overtures come amid heightened tension between the US and North Korea after the hermit kingdom tested its “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date last week, claiming that it could strike the US mainland. America and neighbouring South Korea responded with a show of force this week, conducting their largest ever joint air force drill, involving 12,000 US service members, and F-22 Raptors and F-35 stealth fighters training close to the border with the North.

  • Dec 08, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharma begins clinical trial of anti-myeloma drug

    Glenmark Pharma said the first patient has been dosed in a phase-1 clinical trial of GBR 1342, an investigational antibody for treatment of multiple myeloma. In May, the US health regulator had cleared Glenmark Pharma's investigational new drug application to initiate phase-1 study of GBR 1342. GBR 1342 is an investigational new drug from the company's immuno-oncology portfolio. The additional study objectives include assessment of biomarkers, immunogenicity and additional measures of anti-tumour activity, it said.

  • Dec 08, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Bitcoin falls over 12% on Bitstamp exchange to sub-$15,000 levels

    Bitcoin tumbled more than 12% in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session. Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 11am, after rising to a record $16,666.66. It was still up more than 30% for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.

  • Dec 08, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Bengaluru: Non-Executive Chairman of JetSynthesys Kris Gopalakrishnan (L), former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and VP and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, Rajan Navani during the launch of the mobile game "Sachin Saga Cricket Champions" in Bengaluru on Thursday. PTI

    Bengaluru: Non-Executive Chairman of JetSynthesys Kris Gopalakrishnan (L), former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and VP and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, Rajan Navani during the launch of the mobile game "Sachin Saga Cricket Champions" in Bengaluru on Thursday. PTI
  • Dec 08, 10:59 AM (IST)

    US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November

    Employers based in the United States announced 35,038 job cuts in November, up 30% from the same month last year, when 26,936 job cuts were announced. Employers have announced 17% additional cuts than in October, when 29,831 cuts were announced," Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted in its latest report.

    So, far this year, 386,347 job cuts have been announced, 22% fewer than the 493,288 cuts announced through November 2016, the report states. This is the highest monthly total since April, when 36,602 cuts were announced.

    Companies in the pharmaceutical space have announced 13,254 job cuts so far this year. The healthcare sector announced 7,011 job cuts in November. Industrial manufacturing saw 19,986 cuts in 2017, 37% less than the 31,656 cuts announced through November last year. Meanwhile, holiday hiring announcements are slightly behind last year’s totals, it found.

  • Dec 08, 10:46 AM (IST)

    10 stocks created investor wealth worth Rs 15 trillion in 5 years

    Shareholders of 10 Indian blue chips became richer by more than Rs 15 lakh crore within a short span of just five years: between FY12 and FY17. The corresponding figure for the top 100 Indian companies was almost Rs 39 lakh crore, according to a study by domestic broking major Motilal Oswal Securities.

    Among the leading Indian wealth creators, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the table with an addition of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation, followed by Rs 2.3 lakh crore by HDFC Bank and Rs 1.9 lakh crore by Reliance Industries (RIL), reports The Times of India. The lone PSU in the top-10 list was energy giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which made its shareholders richer by Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the same period, the study showed.

    The fastest wealth creator between FY12 and FY17 was Ajanta Pharma whose market capitalisation jumped 29 times to Rs 15,500 crore from just about Rs 500 crore at the start of FY12. The other companies in the same league as Ajanta Pharma are KRBL, the rice miller and exporter whose market capitalisation rose 23 times, and Bajaj Finance, which witnessed a rise of 15 times in market cap.

    The study said that Asian Paints was the most consistent wealth creator with the company regularly featuring in the list of toppers in the last 22 years. The study also found that eight of the top 10 most consistent wealth creators were consumer-facing companies, which include blue chips like Titan, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Picture courtesy: Times of India)

    10 stocks created investor wealth worth Rs 15 trillion in 5 years

Shareholders of 10 Indian blue chips became richer by more than Rs 15 lakh crore within a short span of just five years: between FY12 and FY17. The corresponding figure for the top 100 Indian companies was almost Rs 39 lakh crore, according to a study by domestic broking major Motilal Oswal Securities.

Among the leading Indian wealth creators, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the table with an addition of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation, followed by Rs 2.3 lakh crore by HDFC Bank and Rs 1.9 lakh crore by Reliance Industries (RIL), reports The Times of India. The lone PSU in the top-10 list was energy giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which made its shareholders richer by Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the same period, the study showed.

The fastest wealth creator between FY12 and FY17 was Ajanta Pharma whose market capitalisation jumped 29 times to Rs 15,500 crore from just about Rs 500 crore at the start of FY12. The other companies in the same league as Ajanta Pharma are KRBL, the rice miller and exporter whose market capitalisation rose 23 times, and Bajaj Finance, which witnessed a rise of 15 times in market cap.

The study said that Asian Paints was the most consistent wealth creator with the company regularly featuring in the list of toppers in the last 22 years. The study also found that eight of the top 10 most consistent wealth creators were consumer-facing companies, which include blue chips like Titan, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Picture courtesy: Times of India)
  • Dec 08, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Have riots in India declined over the past three years?

    Last week, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) published data on major crimes in India recorded by police departments across states till 2016. At first glance, the data suggests a sharp drop in riots in the country over the past three years. But this impression is partly a statistical artefact, caused by changes in how NCRB classifies riots data.

    A Mint analysis of the crime data suggests that while riots and civil disturbances have indeed declined in 2016, this followed a marginal rise in such incidents in 2014 and 2015. The rate of such incidents has declined in the past two years, after it rose marginally in 2014, and is now back to levels witnessed last in 2013. However, what is worrying is that the rate of convictions in riot cases has declined marginally even as the overall conviction rate has climbed up in the country.

    The analysis is based on a reconstructed time series of riots data, taking into account the reclassification of crime categories by NCRB as well as adjusting for methodological inconsistencies in how NCRB has normalised population figures across years. To compound problems further, till 2014, NCRB provided aggregate data under three related crime heads—riots, unlawful assembly, and offences promoting enmity between groups—together under the category of “riots”. Since then, the NCRB has begun providing the data for the three sub-categories separately, without providing a back series of such sub-categorisation. 

  • Dec 08, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 08, 10:06 AM (IST)

    SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh pledges 24.37% additional shares amid dispute with Kalanithi Maran

    Ajay Singh, the promoter of low-fare airline SpiceJet, has pledged more shares over the past few months to help the airline’s finances even as it awaits a key verdict on a share transfer dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran, reports Mint. The number of promoter shares pledged rose to 24.37% of 599,450,183 total shares by the end of September from 20.19% at the end of June, according to BSE data.

    During the same period, the airline saw an outgo of Rs 579 crore towards a court deposit in the ongoing dispute with Maran, which is under arbitration. The airline has deposited Rs 250 crore in a cash deposit and the balance of Rs 329 crore by way of a bank guarantee. A SpiceJet spokesman said the shares were pledged to support the “credit line of the company” and the airline did not see any additional fund requirements towards the ongoing case.

  • Dec 08, 09:58 AM (IST)

    London: People walk past the Tate Britain gallery in central London decorated with Christmas lights on Thursday. With the holiday season fast approaching buildings across London are being given a festive look. AP

    London: People walk past the Tate Britain gallery in central London decorated with Christmas lights on Thursday. With the holiday season fast approaching buildings across London are being given a festive look. AP
  • Dec 08, 09:56 AM (IST)

  • Dec 08, 09:55 AM (IST)

  • Dec 08, 09:55 AM (IST)

