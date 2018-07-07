News Live: Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019

“The idea of forming an SPV has been forwarded by Niti Aayog. It will have a broad-based shareholding structure with the government and the two main lenders to the power sector, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, also likely to be part of it even as they are currently unsure of the approach. The Cabinet secretary held a meeting on December 4 on this and the Ministry of Power has sought two months to arrive at a final solution to resolve the issue,” the official said.
Bulgarian authorities had said the offenders chose to use bitcoins for investing or saving money, as they believed it was difficult to be tracked and followed. The authorities also said the gang developed a virus which was used to hack into Bulgarian Customs computers, which allowed them avoid paying fees for goods they were transporting into the country. According to the report, it is currently unclear what the Bulgarian government is doing with the seized bitcoins. The value of the seized bitcoins was roughly $500 million in May.
Non-food bank credit witnessed double-digit growth for the first time in 15 months, rising 10% YoY, during the fortnight ended November 24. However, base effect may have helped in making the current growth numbers look better. For over two years now, growth in banks' loan portfolio is being driven by retail loans. But since October, the trend in growth in loan to large corporates has turned positive after a contraction for more than a year. A senior public sector bank official said: "Loan demand is gradually picking up among corporates in select sectors as well as small businesses."
“We know that North Korea wants above all to talk to the United States about guarantees for its security. We are ready to support that, we are ready to take part in facilitating such negotiations,” Lavrov said at an international conference in Vienna, according to the Interfax news agency. “Our American colleagues, [including] Rex Tillerson, have heard this.”
The diplomatic overtures come amid heightened tension between the US and North Korea after the hermit kingdom tested its “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date last week, claiming that it could strike the US mainland. America and neighbouring South Korea responded with a show of force this week, conducting their largest ever joint air force drill, involving 12,000 US service members, and F-22 Raptors and F-35 stealth fighters training close to the border with the North.
So, far this year, 386,347 job cuts have been announced, 22% fewer than the 493,288 cuts announced through November 2016, the report states. This is the highest monthly total since April, when 36,602 cuts were announced.
Companies in the pharmaceutical space have announced 13,254 job cuts so far this year. The healthcare sector announced 7,011 job cuts in November. Industrial manufacturing saw 19,986 cuts in 2017, 37% less than the 31,656 cuts announced through November last year. Meanwhile, holiday hiring announcements are slightly behind last year’s totals, it found.
The fastest wealth creator between FY12 and FY17 was Ajanta Pharma whose market capitalisation jumped 29 times to Rs 15,500 crore from just about Rs 500 crore at the start of FY12. The other companies in the same league as Ajanta Pharma are KRBL, the rice miller and exporter whose market capitalisation rose 23 times, and Bajaj Finance, which witnessed a rise of 15 times in market cap.
The study said that Asian Paints was the most consistent wealth creator with the company regularly featuring in the list of toppers in the last 22 years. The study also found that eight of the top 10 most consistent wealth creators were consumer-facing companies, which include blue chips like Titan, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Picture courtesy: Times of India)
A Mint analysis of the crime data suggests that while riots and civil disturbances have indeed declined in 2016, this followed a marginal rise in such incidents in 2014 and 2015. The rate of such incidents has declined in the past two years, after it rose marginally in 2014, and is now back to levels witnessed last in 2013. However, what is worrying is that the rate of convictions in riot cases has declined marginally even as the overall conviction rate has climbed up in the country.
The analysis is based on a reconstructed time series of riots data, taking into account the reclassification of crime categories by NCRB as well as adjusting for methodological inconsistencies in how NCRB has normalised population figures across years. To compound problems further, till 2014, NCRB provided aggregate data under three related crime heads—riots, unlawful assembly, and offences promoting enmity between groups—together under the category of “riots”. Since then, the NCRB has begun providing the data for the three sub-categories separately, without providing a back series of such sub-categorisation.
Now, tax officers are examining whether such unexplained credits are benami, which means assets or transactions carried out at the behest of another person and seeking information on the source of such credits and transactions. Assessment officers are being particularly strict this year in the wake of the government’s demonetisation drive, sources said. The number of transactions with unexplained credit has gone up this year, they said.
Zydus gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia treatment drug
Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clozapine tablets, used in treatment of severe schizophrenia. The company has got final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.
The drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The Zydus group has more than 175 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04. Zydus Pharmaceuticals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.
Capital First panel clears raising Rs 400cr via NCDs
Non-banking finance firm Capital First said its debenture committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. "The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing. The NCDs will mature on December 8, 2022 and carry coupon rate of 8.25% per annum.
Heavy snowfall, rains predicted in Kashmir Valley next week
Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the state as the night temperature there remained several degrees below the freezing point even as the Valley braced for possible heavy snowfall next week, reports PTI. The Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state next week and warned of heavy rains and snowfall.
The night temperatures across all stations in Kashmir valley, except at Gulmarg, and Ladakh region decreased last night, an official of the MET department said. He said Srinagar recorded a low of -3 degrees Celsius last night, down from -2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of -3.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's -2.7 degrees Celsius, the official said. Gulmarg recorded a low of -2.2 degrees Celsius slightly up from previous night's -2.5 degrees Celsius. He said Pahalgam registered a minimum of -4.5 degrees Celsius, a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night's -1.3 degrees Celsius.
Leh, in Ladakh region of J&K, recorded the minimum temperature of -12.3 degrees Celsius last night compared to -12 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said, adding Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state.
Shimla: A view of snow-capped mountains from Shimla after fresh winter snowfall at higher altitudes of the Himalayan range on Friday. PTI
Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms
Britain and the EU reached a historic deal today on the terms of the Brexit divorce after Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels for early morning talks, reports AFP. The European Commission said it "recommends sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens’ rights.
The agreement paves the way for EU leaders at a summit on December 14-15 to open the second phase of Brexit negotiations, covering trade talks and a transition period. Britain voted in June 2016 to become the first state to leave the EU, after more than four decades of membership, but the talks have been slow moving and often acrimonious so far.
"The Commission is satisfied that sufficient progress has been achieved in each of the three priority areas," the European Commission said in a statement. Negotiators worked through the night to seal an agreement on the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc. The EU had set a deadline of Sunday after the last talks on Monday broke down when May's Northern Irish allies objected to terms for future arrangements for the Irish border.
Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker spoke first with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar then with May on Thursday night in a bid to break a deadlock over the wording of a deal on future arrangements for the Irish border. Britain agreed to pay a divorce settlement amounting to between EUR45 and EUR55 billion and to protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit as part of the deal.
Rahul posts 10th question, targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in Gujarat
Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi questioned him about the Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare, reports PTI. The 10th question in the series, ahead of the polls in the state, Gandhi targeted the prime minister on the plight of tribals in the state.
“Migration has broken the tribal society, Modiji where have the Rs 55,000 crore of Vanbandhu scheme gone? Snatched tribal land, did not give them rights over the jungle and lakhs of land ownership contracts have been held up. Neither did schools function nor did they get a hospital, neither house for the landless nor employment for the youth,” Gandhi alleged on Twitter.
Gandhi is using the tagline ‘22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab’ (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule) for his offensive. The Congress vice president has been using the microblogging website to pose daily questions to the prime minister about the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.
CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31
The government has extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2018.
Under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from July 1, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN).
The date for linking the two was initially extended till August 31, 2017 which was further extended upto December 31, 2017.
Pyeongtaek: In this Monday file photo, US Air Force F-16 fighter jet prepares to take off at Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Hundreds of aircraft including two dozen stealth jets began training Monday as the United States and South Korea launched their combined air force exercise. AP
PFC, REC wary but govt explores forming SPV to take over stressed power assets
As it attempts to resolve an outstanding debt of Rs 1.8 trillion stuck in as many as 34 coal-based power generation projects, the government is now exploring the option of forming a special purpose vehicle to ensure those stranded power units are up and running and interests of all stakeholders are taken care of, an official told Moneycontrol News’ Dhirendra Tripathi.
Bitcoins seized by Bulgarian govt way back are now worth billions
The Bulgarian government is currently sitting on Bitcoins worth $3.49 billion which it had seized while cracking down on organised crime gangs in May, according to a report by CoinDesk. On May 19, Bulgaria, which is part of the regional organisation Southeast European Law Enforcement Center (SELEC), had seized a total of 213,519 bitcoins. According to the current Bitcoin rate, the seized cryptocurrency was worth $3.49 billion as of 9:40 am.
Debit card transactions to cost lower for customers, but digital players want more from RBI
From January 1, 2018, your debit card transactions will cost lower. In order to boost debit card usage for payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will rationalise the framework for the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on debit card transactions.
Although many players have welcomed the move, which will incentivise merchants to pay less on a debit card transaction, others have said this may not be enough as the interchange fee, a subset of the MDR, was the core issue for many acquirers or those who provide the payments infrastructure and set up the PoS (point of sale) terminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar.
Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival
Bank loan growth hit a three-year high in November, boosting early signs of revival in demand after credit offtake had touched a multi-year low last year, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank loans, including procurement credit and loans to individuals, farmers and businesses, rose 9.64% YoY to Rs 79.62 lakh crore as on November 24, 2017, compared to a 6.6% growth in same period in 2016 and 9.3% in 2015, shows the latest provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US
North Korea is open to coming to the table for direct talks with the US over its nuclear ambitions, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, told his American counterpart Rex Tillerson on Thursday, reports The Telegraph. The message was delivered to Tillerson during an international conference in the Austrian capital, Vienna, but there was no immediate response from the state department which has long insisted that North Korea be willing to denuclearise as a condition for talks.
Glenmark Pharma begins clinical trial of anti-myeloma drug
Glenmark Pharma said the first patient has been dosed in a phase-1 clinical trial of GBR 1342, an investigational antibody for treatment of multiple myeloma. In May, the US health regulator had cleared Glenmark Pharma's investigational new drug application to initiate phase-1 study of GBR 1342. GBR 1342 is an investigational new drug from the company's immuno-oncology portfolio. The additional study objectives include assessment of biomarkers, immunogenicity and additional measures of anti-tumour activity, it said.
Bitcoin falls over 12% on Bitstamp exchange to sub-$15,000 levels
Bitcoin tumbled more than 12% in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session. Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 11am, after rising to a record $16,666.66. It was still up more than 30% for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.
Bengaluru: Non-Executive Chairman of JetSynthesys Kris Gopalakrishnan (L), former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and VP and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, Rajan Navani during the launch of the mobile game "Sachin Saga Cricket Champions" in Bengaluru on Thursday. PTI
US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November
Employers based in the United States announced 35,038 job cuts in November, up 30% from the same month last year, when 26,936 job cuts were announced. Employers have announced 17% additional cuts than in October, when 29,831 cuts were announced," Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted in its latest report.
10 stocks created investor wealth worth Rs 15 trillion in 5 years
Shareholders of 10 Indian blue chips became richer by more than Rs 15 lakh crore within a short span of just five years: between FY12 and FY17. The corresponding figure for the top 100 Indian companies was almost Rs 39 lakh crore, according to a study by domestic broking major Motilal Oswal Securities.
Among the leading Indian wealth creators, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the table with an addition of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation, followed by Rs 2.3 lakh crore by HDFC Bank and Rs 1.9 lakh crore by Reliance Industries (RIL), reports The Times of India. The lone PSU in the top-10 list was energy giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which made its shareholders richer by Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the same period, the study showed.
Have riots in India declined over the past three years?
Last week, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) published data on major crimes in India recorded by police departments across states till 2016. At first glance, the data suggests a sharp drop in riots in the country over the past three years. But this impression is partly a statistical artefact, caused by changes in how NCRB classifies riots data.
Ajay Singh, the promoter of low-fare airline SpiceJet, has pledged more shares over the past few months to help the airline’s finances even as it awaits a key verdict on a share transfer dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran, reports Mint. The number of promoter shares pledged rose to 24.37% of 599,450,183 total shares by the end of September from 20.19% at the end of June, according to BSE data.
During the same period, the airline saw an outgo of Rs 579 crore towards a court deposit in the ongoing dispute with Maran, which is under arbitration. The airline has deposited Rs 250 crore in a cash deposit and the balance of Rs 329 crore by way of a bank guarantee. A SpiceJet spokesman said the shares were pledged to support the “credit line of the company” and the airline did not see any additional fund requirements towards the ongoing case.
London: People walk past the Tate Britain gallery in central London decorated with Christmas lights on Thursday. With the holiday season fast approaching buildings across London are being given a festive look. AP
Japan's Oxford-educated crown prince to bring global view to Chrysanthemum Throne
Japan’s Oxford-educated crown prince, Naruhito, looks set to bring a more global outlook to the ancient imperial institution while carrying on Emperor Akihito’s legacy of promoting peace and reconciliation with Asia when he ascends the throne in 2019, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet on Friday signed off on an April 30, 2019 date for the octogenarian Akihito’s retirement - the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in two centuries.
Akihito, who turns 84 on December 23, has spent much of his nearly three decades on the throne trying to heal the wounds of a war fought in his father Hirohito’s name and highlighting the needs of the vulnerable in society. He said in August 2016 that he feared age would make it hard to fulfil his duties. “As an Oxford-educated scholar and well-travelled crown prince, Naruhito can draw on a wealth of international experience in carrying out the duties his father pioneered,” said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University Japan.
Naruhito, 57, is an advocate for environmental causes, and has taken part in international conferences on clean water. He defied palace officials to marry Masako Owada, a Harvard- and Oxford-educated diplomat who has suffered from stress-related illness brought on by the demands of palace life and pressure to bear a royal heir.
China's Nov yuan-denominated exports up 10.3% YoY, imports up 15.6%
China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 10.3% in November from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday. Yuan-denominated imports rose 15.6% year-on-year in November, which produced a trade surplus of 263.6 billion yuan.
Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, says report
The Income Tax Department is scrutinising all unexplained credits and investments in personal as well as corporate income-tax filings and is looking to invoke the Benami Act in many cases, sources told The Economic Times. Unexplained credits, in the books of a company or bank accounts of individuals, have so far been treated as black money, attracting a higher tax of up to 80%.
Now, tax officers are examining whether such unexplained credits are benami, which means assets or transactions carried out at the behest of another person and seeking information on the source of such credits and transactions. Assessment officers are being particularly strict this year in the wake of the government’s demonetisation drive, sources said. The number of transactions with unexplained credit has gone up this year, they said.
Merge 10 old EPF accounts at one go with EPFO's new service
Retirement fund body EPFO has opened a new facility for its over 4.5 crore members that will allow consolidation or merger of their multiple provident fund accounts with the current universal portable account number (UAN), reports PTI. Under this facility, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can merge as many as 10 previous accounts with their UAN at one go.
Currently, the EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO's UAN portal. But to avail of the facility, they are required to activate their UAN that is seeded with bank accounts and other details such as Aadhaar and PAN. Those subscribers without UAN activation can also do so online through the transfer claim portal facility of the EPFO.
Brexit Irish border deal possible within hours
The United Kingdom and Ireland could reach agreement in hours on how to run their post-Brexit Irish land border, paving the way for a deal that would remove the last obstacle to opening free-trade talks with the European Union, reports Reuters. A carefully choreographed attempt to showcase the progress of Brexit talks collapsed at the last minute on December 4 when the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government vetoed a draft deal already agreed with Ireland.
Since then, May has been scrambling to clinch a deal on the new UK-EU land border in Ireland that is acceptable to the European Union, Dublin, her own lawmakers and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which keeps her government in power. May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker could meet early on Friday to seal a border deal, the European Commission’s chief spokesman said.
Japan Oct price-adjusted wages mark first rise since Dec 2016
Japanese wages rose 0.2% in October from a year earlier after adjustment for inflation, the Labour Ministry said on Friday, marking their first rise since December 2016 in a sign a tight job market may finally be leading to higher salaries, reports Reuters. The data will be welcome news for the government, which has been urging companies to spend their massive cash reserves on wage increases to help spur consumer spending.
The Bank of Japan has been asserting that the tightest job market in four decades will push up incomes and eventually help consumer inflation reach its target rate of 2%. Wage earners’ nominal cash earnings rose 0.6% compared with the same month last year, up for a third straight month. Special payments, which include bonuses, slipped 0.5% YoY in October, the data showed. Regular pay, which determines base wages, rose 0.7% from a year earlier. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, increased 0.2%.
Japan's Q3 2017 GDP growth at 2.5%, outlook brightens
Japan’s economy grew twice as fast as originally estimated in the third quarter thanks to big gains in capital expenditure, revised data showed on Friday, with expansion seen to continue thanks to buoyant exports, reports Reuters. The capital expenditure component of gross domestic product was revised to a rise of 1.1% from the previous quarter, well over the forecast 0.4% growth, and soaring above the preliminary 0.2% reading. The economy grew an annualised 2.5% in July-September, more than the median estimate for 1.5% annualised growth and more than the preliminary reading of a 1.4% percent annualised expansion.
US Congress averts government shutdown for now
The US Congress moved rapidly on Thursday to send President Donald Trump a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this weekend, leaving fights over budget priorities and a range of other controversial issues for the coming weeks, reports Reuters. The House of Representatives, working against a Friday midnight deadline, approved legislation in a 235-193 vote to fund a wide range of federal programs through December 22.
The Senate followed up by approving the bill 81-14. The White House has said Trump will sign it into law. The measure creates more time for a reckoning between Republicans and Democrats about budget differences, which Trump discussed in a meeting with leading lawmakers at the White House earlier in the day.
The White House said negotiations would resume on Friday. Leaders now have about two weeks to find common ground on a host of thorny issues for the next government funding bill in order to prevent a partial government shutdown on December 23.
Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures
Goldman Sachs Group is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters. The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process,” Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
Bitcoin tops record $19,000 on Coinbase exchange, then plunges in wild 2-day ride
Bitcoin rocketed above $19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high, reports CNBC. In trading on the Coinbase exchange, the digital currency hit a high of $19,340 before falling more than 20% from that level to $15,198.63. At 2:38 am, the cryptocurrency traded at $16,362.99. The price on Coinbase is often at a premium over other exchanges. Coinbase is one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges accounting for a third of bitcoin trading volume.
Despite its wild ride, bitcoin now has a market value of more than $270 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500. The latest swing higher came as bitcoin topped $12,000 on Wednesday in a rapid recovery from a 20% drop last week. Between 3:30 and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, bitcoin jumped past $15,000, and the day's wild ride began. The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.
Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation
It didn't take long for fake notes of Rs 2,000 to start circulating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016, with one of its stated aims being to kill counterfeit currency, official data shows. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) November 30 report, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016, reports IANS. Since the Rs 2,000 note - along with the new Rs 500 currency - was introduced only after November 8, 2016, it means that those counterfeiting the notes got into the act very quickly.
In just 53 days between November 8 and December 31 last year, police and other government agencies seized 2,272 fake Rs 2,000 notes - at a time when people across the country were struggling to get hold of the new currency. The maximum number of these Rs 2,000 fake notes were seized in Gujarat (1,300), followed by Punjab (548), Karnataka (254), Telangana (114), Maharashtra (27), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana (3 each).
Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two fake notes each. One such note was seized in Manipur as well as in Odisha. The Rs 2,000 notes were part of the 281,839 fake notes of various denominations recovered from different locations across India.
Gujarat Elections 2017: Bookies betting on BJP to form govt despite strong fight from Congress
The satta bazaar believes that the BJP will form the next government but would get fewer seats compared to the last election in 2012. Around Rs 500-600 crore of bets have been placed on the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, according to reports. If the betting market is to go by, the BJP could be staring a modest victory - and a far cry from BJP President Amit Shah’s claim that the party would secure over 150 seats.
Moneycontrol Research's EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption
Since the Indian market has a large play on auto ancillaries, Moneycontrol Research decided to create a portfolio of ancillary companies that are immune to EV disruption and/or beneficiaries of the advent of electric vehicles.
Zydus gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia treatment drug
Capital First panel clears raising Rs 400cr via NCDs
Non-banking finance firm Capital First said its debenture committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. "The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing. The NCDs will mature on December 8, 2022 and carry coupon rate of 8.25% per annum.
Heavy snowfall, rains predicted in Kashmir Valley next week
Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the state as the night temperature there remained several degrees below the freezing point even as the Valley braced for possible heavy snowfall next week, reports PTI. The Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state next week and warned of heavy rains and snowfall.
The night temperatures across all stations in Kashmir valley, except at Gulmarg, and Ladakh region decreased last night, an official of the MET department said. He said Srinagar recorded a low of -3 degrees Celsius last night, down from -2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of -3.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's -2.7 degrees Celsius, the official said. Gulmarg recorded a low of -2.2 degrees Celsius slightly up from previous night's -2.5 degrees Celsius. He said Pahalgam registered a minimum of -4.5 degrees Celsius, a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night's -1.3 degrees Celsius.
Leh, in Ladakh region of J&K, recorded the minimum temperature of -12.3 degrees Celsius last night compared to -12 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said, adding Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state.
Shimla: A view of snow-capped mountains from Shimla after fresh winter snowfall at higher altitudes of the Himalayan range on Friday. PTI
Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms
Britain and the EU reached a historic deal today on the terms of the Brexit divorce after Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels for early morning talks, reports AFP. The European Commission said it "recommends sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens’ rights.
The agreement paves the way for EU leaders at a summit on December 14-15 to open the second phase of Brexit negotiations, covering trade talks and a transition period. Britain voted in June 2016 to become the first state to leave the EU, after more than four decades of membership, but the talks have been slow moving and often acrimonious so far.
"The Commission is satisfied that sufficient progress has been achieved in each of the three priority areas," the European Commission said in a statement. Negotiators worked through the night to seal an agreement on the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc. The EU had set a deadline of Sunday after the last talks on Monday broke down when May's Northern Irish allies objected to terms for future arrangements for the Irish border.
Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker spoke first with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar then with May on Thursday night in a bid to break a deadlock over the wording of a deal on future arrangements for the Irish border. Britain agreed to pay a divorce settlement amounting to between EUR45 and EUR55 billion and to protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit as part of the deal.
Rahul posts 10th question, targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in Gujarat
Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi questioned him about the Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare, reports PTI. The 10th question in the series, ahead of the polls in the state, Gandhi targeted the prime minister on the plight of tribals in the state.
“Migration has broken the tribal society, Modiji where have the Rs 55,000 crore of Vanbandhu scheme gone? Snatched tribal land, did not give them rights over the jungle and lakhs of land ownership contracts have been held up. Neither did schools function nor did they get a hospital, neither house for the landless nor employment for the youth,” Gandhi alleged on Twitter.
Gandhi is using the tagline ‘22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab’ (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule) for his offensive. The Congress vice president has been using the microblogging website to pose daily questions to the prime minister about the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.
CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31
The government has extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2018.
Under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from July 1, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN).
The date for linking the two was initially extended till August 31, 2017 which was further extended upto December 31, 2017.
Pyeongtaek: In this Monday file photo, US Air Force F-16 fighter jet prepares to take off at Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Hundreds of aircraft including two dozen stealth jets began training Monday as the United States and South Korea launched their combined air force exercise. AP
PFC, REC wary but govt explores forming SPV to take over stressed power assets
As it attempts to resolve an outstanding debt of Rs 1.8 trillion stuck in as many as 34 coal-based power generation projects, the government is now exploring the option of forming a special purpose vehicle to ensure those stranded power units are up and running and interests of all stakeholders are taken care of, an official told Moneycontrol News’ Dhirendra Tripathi.
“The idea of forming an SPV has been forwarded by Niti Aayog. It will have a broad-based shareholding structure with the government and the two main lenders to the power sector, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, also likely to be part of it even as they are currently unsure of the approach. The Cabinet secretary held a meeting on December 4 on this and the Ministry of Power has sought two months to arrive at a final solution to resolve the issue,” the official said.
Bitcoins seized by Bulgarian govt way back are now worth billions
The Bulgarian government is currently sitting on Bitcoins worth $3.49 billion which it had seized while cracking down on organised crime gangs in May, according to a report by CoinDesk. On May 19, Bulgaria, which is part of the regional organisation Southeast European Law Enforcement Center (SELEC), had seized a total of 213,519 bitcoins. According to the current Bitcoin rate, the seized cryptocurrency was worth $3.49 billion as of 9:40 am.
Debit card transactions to cost lower for customers, but digital players want more from RBI
From January 1, 2018, your debit card transactions will cost lower. In order to boost debit card usage for payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will rationalise the framework for the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on debit card transactions.
Although many players have welcomed the move, which will incentivise merchants to pay less on a debit card transaction, others have said this may not be enough as the interchange fee, a subset of the MDR, was the core issue for many acquirers or those who provide the payments infrastructure and set up the PoS (point of sale) terminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar.
Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival
Bank loan growth hit a three-year high in November, boosting early signs of revival in demand after credit offtake had touched a multi-year low last year, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank loans, including procurement credit and loans to individuals, farmers and businesses, rose 9.64% YoY to Rs 79.62 lakh crore as on November 24, 2017, compared to a 6.6% growth in same period in 2016 and 9.3% in 2015, shows the latest provisional Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US
North Korea is open to coming to the table for direct talks with the US over its nuclear ambitions, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, told his American counterpart Rex Tillerson on Thursday, reports The Telegraph. The message was delivered to Tillerson during an international conference in the Austrian capital, Vienna, but there was no immediate response from the state department which has long insisted that North Korea be willing to denuclearise as a condition for talks.
“We know that North Korea wants above all to talk to the United States about guarantees for its security. We are ready to support that, we are ready to take part in facilitating such negotiations,” Lavrov said at an international conference in Vienna, according to the Interfax news agency. “Our American colleagues, [including] Rex Tillerson, have heard this.”
Glenmark Pharma begins clinical trial of anti-myeloma drug
Glenmark Pharma said the first patient has been dosed in a phase-1 clinical trial of GBR 1342, an investigational antibody for treatment of multiple myeloma. In May, the US health regulator had cleared Glenmark Pharma's investigational new drug application to initiate phase-1 study of GBR 1342. GBR 1342 is an investigational new drug from the company's immuno-oncology portfolio. The additional study objectives include assessment of biomarkers, immunogenicity and additional measures of anti-tumour activity, it said.
Bitcoin falls over 12% on Bitstamp exchange to sub-$15,000 levels
Bitcoin tumbled more than 12% in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session. Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 11am, after rising to a record $16,666.66. It was still up more than 30% for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.
Bengaluru: Non-Executive Chairman of JetSynthesys Kris Gopalakrishnan (L), former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and VP and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, Rajan Navani during the launch of the mobile game "Sachin Saga Cricket Champions" in Bengaluru on Thursday. PTI
US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November
Employers based in the United States announced 35,038 job cuts in November, up 30% from the same month last year, when 26,936 job cuts were announced. Employers have announced 17% additional cuts than in October, when 29,831 cuts were announced," Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted in its latest report.
10 stocks created investor wealth worth Rs 15 trillion in 5 years
Shareholders of 10 Indian blue chips became richer by more than Rs 15 lakh crore within a short span of just five years: between FY12 and FY17. The corresponding figure for the top 100 Indian companies was almost Rs 39 lakh crore, according to a study by domestic broking major Motilal Oswal Securities.
Among the leading Indian wealth creators, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the table with an addition of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation, followed by Rs 2.3 lakh crore by HDFC Bank and Rs 1.9 lakh crore by Reliance Industries (RIL), reports The Times of India. The lone PSU in the top-10 list was energy giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which made its shareholders richer by Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the same period, the study showed.
Have riots in India declined over the past three years?
Last week, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) published data on major crimes in India recorded by police departments across states till 2016. At first glance, the data suggests a sharp drop in riots in the country over the past three years. But this impression is partly a statistical artefact, caused by changes in how NCRB classifies riots data.
SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh pledges 24.37% additional shares amid dispute with Kalanithi Maran
Ajay Singh, the promoter of low-fare airline SpiceJet, has pledged more shares over the past few months to help the airline’s finances even as it awaits a key verdict on a share transfer dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran, reports Mint. The number of promoter shares pledged rose to 24.37% of 599,450,183 total shares by the end of September from 20.19% at the end of June, according to BSE data.
During the same period, the airline saw an outgo of Rs 579 crore towards a court deposit in the ongoing dispute with Maran, which is under arbitration. The airline has deposited Rs 250 crore in a cash deposit and the balance of Rs 329 crore by way of a bank guarantee. A SpiceJet spokesman said the shares were pledged to support the “credit line of the company” and the airline did not see any additional fund requirements towards the ongoing case.
London: People walk past the Tate Britain gallery in central London decorated with Christmas lights on Thursday. With the holiday season fast approaching buildings across London are being given a festive look. AP