you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Bitcoin hits $11,000, hours after crossing $10,000-mark

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 29, 05:54 PM (IST)

    Moody's upbeat on steel sector,says Tata Steel to benefit most

    Robust domestic demand and protectionist measures by the government will help the domestic steel industry going forward and earnings of major players like Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, says a report.

    "Among the major steel-producing Asian countries, operating conditions will be the most supportive in India, because of the robust domestic demand and protectionist measures. This is despite an increase in raw material prices and new capacity additions," international rating agency Moody's said today in its 'Asia Steel Outlook 2018' report. 

    The agency said the earnings of Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, and the same will remain steady for JSW Steel.

    Moody's has given a stable outlook with a Ba3 rating for both Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

  • Nov 29, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. North Korea tests ICBM named 'Hwasong-15', latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US, reports South Korea's Yonhap News Agency

    2. Britain and the EU agree on Brexit divorce bill, reports the Telegraph

    3. NTPC looks to acquire stressed commissioned plants, reports PTI

    4. Bitcoin surpasses $10,000 for the first time, hits an all-time high of $10,038.83, reports CNBC

    5. Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell defends push to review financial regulations, reports Reuters

    6. Jet Airways, Air France-KLM deepen cooperation, extend code-share

    7. Sachin Tendulkar’s No 10 jersey unofficially retired by BCCI, reports The Indian Express

    8. Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah freed in $1bn settlement agreement, reports Reuters

  • Nov 29, 07:26 PM (IST)

    UK Shipping firm Clarkson Plc on Wednesday said it was the victim of a cyber security hack and warned that the person or persons behind the attack may release some data shortly, reports Reuters

    Clarkson is one of the world's main shipbrokers, sourcing vessels for the world's largest producers and traders of natural resources. It also has a research operation which collects and analyses data on merchant shipping and offshore markets.

  • Nov 29, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Companies will soon have to disclose whether they have constituted an internal complaints committee (ICC) on sexual harassment as the government is planning to amend its rules to make the move mandatory, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said on Tuesday.

    The measure will help the government monitor whether organisations are complying with the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, which requires any entity with 10 or more employees to compulsorily set up an ICC to look into complaints of sexual misconduct.

  • Nov 29, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called on Congress to adopt policies that will get U.S. economic growth out of its "disappointingly slow" post-recession pattern.

    In what is likely her final address on Capitol Hill as head of the central bank, Yellen gave mostly positive reviews to economic performance. However, she said there are structural factors that need to be addressed, reports CNBC. Among them are an aging population that has translated to slower labor force growth as well as the "unusually sluggish" productivity growth.

  • Nov 29, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors to launch new mid-size SUV next year with an eye on Creta, Captur

    Tata Motors to launch new mid-size SUV next year with an eye on Creta, Captur

    While prices of the Nexon starts at Rs 5.85 lakh and that of the Hexa at Rs 11.72 lakh, the starting price of the new SUV is expected at just under Rs 8 lakh, as per market sources.
  • Nov 29, 06:05 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 05:58 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Transfer of property title likely on same day through blockchain

    Transfer of property title likely on same day through blockchain

    Andhra Pradesh planning to establish blockchain Institute and has set a target to be blockchain-enabled by 2019. Telangana has announced moving all its land records to a blockchain-based registry
  • Nov 29, 05:41 PM (IST)

    K Padmarajan, the man who has contested in over 180 elections, will be in action once again

    All eyes in Tamil Nadu are set on the upcoming by-elections that are to take place at the RK Nagar constituency - the seat that became vacant after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The seat is being considered as a matter of life and death for the rival AIADMK factions while other parties try to make inroads into their bastion.

    But amidst all this, K Padmarajan who labelled himself as the ‘All India Election King’ is preparing to contest in his 184th election at RK Nagar, where he has filed his nomination.

  • Nov 29, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Films on social issues evoke good response but do they always spell gold on box office?

    Films on social issues evoke good response but do they always spell gold on box office?

    Not many people know about Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu and his struggles to invent low cost sanitary pads. But Akshay Kumar's new release in 2018, Padman, will bring his story to the big screen.
  • Nov 29, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets subdued ahead of F&O expiry, Q2 GDP data

  • Nov 29, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Future Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics arm of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, today said the promoters and PE investor Griffin will together sell 24.43 percent to raise up to Rs 650 crore through the initial public offer that hits the market on December 6.   The company has fixed a price band of Rs 655-660 for the issue which will offer up to 9,784,570 equity shares that has a face value of Rs 10 each, and an offer-for-sale of up to 7,827,656 shares or 20 percent equity by Griffin Partners.

  • Nov 29, 04:56 PM (IST)

    The government plans to exclude more than half of Air India's debt ahead of its sale, a BloombergQuint report said. The government has proposed to transfer national carrier's short-term loans of up to Rs 300 billion and non-aviation assets to a separate entity. 

    The sale process for the airline is expected to start before March 31, the report said. 

        

  • Nov 29, 03:50 PM (IST)

    FinMin says exporters claimed Rs 6,500cr refund for July-Oct

    Exporters have claimed refunds of Rs 6,500 crore in the first four months of GST roll out, the government said, while asking them to file claims in proper form with matching shipping bills to facilitate early settlements, reports PTI. It also said that businesses can upload the final sales return for August in GSTR-1 on GST Network (GSTN) portal from December 4.

    In a statement, the finance ministry said: "It is clarified that the quantum of IGST refund claims as filed through shipping bills during the period July to October, is approximately Rs 6,500 crore and the quantum of refund of unutilised credit on inputs or input services, as per the RFD-01A applications filed on GSTN portal, is to the tune of Rs 30 crore."

  • Nov 29, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Securities class action lawsuit served on Dr Reddy's Labs in US

    Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been served a securities class action lawsuit in the US for alleged violations of federal securities laws, reports PTI. The lawsuit filed at the District Court for New Jersey seeks damages to compensate the class of investors for a 'purported decline' in the company's share price allegedly caused by the misstatements or omissions.

    "US Securities class action lawsuit has been served on the company in the US by the lead plaintiff," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. As intimated earlier, the company believes that the asserted claims are without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against the allegation, it added.

    Regarding the lawsuit, earlier in August, Dr Reddy's had said: "On August 25, 2017, a law firm representing a purported investor in the company filed a purported class action lawsuit against the company, its CEO and CFO in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging violation of the US federal securities laws."

  • Nov 29, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Gold edges up on wedding season buying, global cues

    Gold prices recovered by Rs 20 to Rs 30,520 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on wedding season demand along with a firm trend overseas, reports PTI. Silver, however, fell further by Rs 200 to Rs 40,000 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to some marriage season buying at spot markets and a better trend overseas.

    Globally, gold rose 0.15% to $1,295.30 an ounce in Singapore as the reaction to North Korea's latest missile test was muted. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity edged up by Rs 20 each to Rs 30,520 and Rs 30,370 per 10 grams, respectively. It had dropped by Rs 50 on Tuesday.

    Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams. On the other hand, silver ready drifted lower by another Rs 200 to Rs 40,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped below Rs 39,000-mark by plunging Rs 445 to Rs 38,695 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

    Gold edges up on wedding season buying, global cues Gold prices recovered by Rs 20 to Rs 30,520 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on wedding season demand along with a firm trend overseas, reports PTI. Silver, however, fell further by Rs 200 to Rs 40,000 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to some marriage season buying at spot markets and a better trend overseas. Globally, gold rose 0.15% to $1,295.30 an ounce in Singapore as the reaction to North Korea's latest missile test was muted. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity edged up by Rs 20 each to Rs 30,520 and Rs 30,370 per 10 grams, respectively. It had dropped by Rs 50 on Tuesday. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams. On the other hand, silver ready drifted lower by another Rs 200 to Rs 40,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery slumped below Rs 39,000-mark by plunging Rs 445 to Rs 38,695 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
  • Nov 29, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Sebi seen framing algo trading rules for retail investors

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to introduce rules on the participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading, a system widely regarded as giving its sophisticated institutional practitioners an edge, reports The Economic Times. The capital markets regulator is in the process of determining the extent to which individual investors should be allowed to use this automated trading system.

    Algo trading uses advanced mathematical models and computer programmes to create nimble trading strategies. Decisions are made and executed in fractions of a second at magnitudes a human being couldn’t handle. This advantage over manual methods is a concern for regulators around the world. The thinking in Sebi is that domestic individual investors should also be given an opportunity to take advantage of algo trades.

    “Just like institutional investors, retail investors should have a fair share of algorithmic trading,” said a senior Sebi official. “We have asked exchanges to put together a list of dos and don’ts to ensure risk practices are in place.”

  • Nov 29, 03:37 PM (IST)

  • Nov 29, 03:11 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Sachin Tendulkar’s No 10 jersey unofficially retired by BCCI, says report

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to “unofficially” retire the No 10 jersey for international matches, reports The Indian Express. The No 10, worn by Sachin Tendulkar throughout his career in ODIs and for a solitary international T20, will, henceforth, be associated only with the man himself.

    Tendulkar retired in November 2013 bringing a 24-year-long career to an end. He had last worn No 10 in March 2012 when he played his last ODI against Pakistan. Since then, No 10 was unused for nearly five years before Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur decided to don it for his ODI debut at Colombo last August. This prompted trolling of Thakur and BCCI in social media with a flood of comments ridiculing the player for “trying to be a Sachin.”

  • Nov 29, 02:44 PM (IST)

    WHO says 10.5% of drugs sold in developing world dubious, says report

    Two reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate that roughly 10.5% of medicines sold in low- and middle-income countries could be substandard or falsified, reports The Times of India. The size of the dubious drugs market in these countries is at about $30 billion. However, experts slammed the basis for these estimates and said they were grossly exaggerated.

  • Nov 29, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Indonesia reopens Bali airport after closure over volcano activity

    Bali airport reopened on Wednesday, Indonesian authorities said, two days after a volcanic eruption spread ash across the holiday island and forced its airport to close, stranding tourists and spurring evacuation efforts, reports Reuters. “Bali’s international airport started operating normally,” air traffic control provider AirNav said in a statement, adding that operations resumed at 11:58 am. The reopening followed a downgrade in the authorities’ aviation warning to “orange”, one level below the most serious. The decision to resume operations followed an emergency meeting at the airport, weighed up weather conditions, tests and data from AirNav and other groups, AirNav added. 

  • Nov 29, 02:30 PM (IST)

    India's wheat, pulses output seen rising, to curb imports

    India’s production of wheat and pulses is expected to jump in 2018 as a hike in the government’s assured purchase prices and ample rainfall have prompted farmers to plant more of the winter crops, industry officials told Reuters. Higher production will help the south Asian country reduce imports of pulses in the FY19 starting April 1 and could allow it to avoid buying overseas wheat for the first time in three years.

    An expected increase in wheat production to a new high and rising stockpiles meant India would not need to import wheat in 2018/19, an official with state-run Food Corporation of India said. Wheat stocks with government agencies stood at 23.9 million tonne as on November 1, up 27% from a year ago following record output in 2017, added the official, who declined to be named.

    India has imported wheat for the past two years after local production fell due to successive droughts in 2015 and 2016. The country imported 5.75 million tonne of wheat in 2016-17, the most in a decade. India imports wheat mainly from Ukraine, Australia, Bulgaria and Russia. India’s wheat output in 2017 rose 6.7% from a year earlier to a record high 98.38 million tonne.

  • Nov 29, 02:15 PM (IST)

    NTPC looks to acquire stressed commissioned plants

    State-run power giant NTPC has floated a tender to acquire commissioned stressed coal-based power plants in the country, reports PTI. At present, out of the 40 GW stressed coal-based power generation capacity, about 12 GW capacity worth around Rs 50,000 crore commissioned after April 1, 2014 and is eligible under this tender.

    According to the tender document, the company will shortlist the suitable operational domestic coal-based power assets located in India for possible acquisition after evaluating the offered projects. Each plant size should be at least 500 MW, according to the document. Thus it would acquire only subcritical and supercritical power plants.

  • Nov 29, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 29, 02:08 PM (IST)

    DLF board to consider QIP, warrants issue on Dec 1

    India's largest realty firm DLF has called a board meeting on December 1 to approve its proposals to issue equity shares to institutional investors and warrants or debentures to promoters. DLF is required to launch QIP (qualified institutional placement) and also issue of warrants or debentures because of proposed infusion of about Rs 10,500 crore by promoters into the company. Infusion of capital by promoters would lead to increase in promoter stake in DLF to more than 75%. So, the company will have to launch a QIP to maintain the minimum public shareholding limit of 25%. It expects to raise another Rs 3,000 crore from the proposed QIP, taking the total likely infusion in the company to Rs 13,500 crore.

  • Nov 29, 01:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 01:34 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 01:33 PM (IST)
