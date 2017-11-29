News Live: Bitcoin hits $11,000, hours after crossing $10,000-mark

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been served a securities class action lawsuit in the US for alleged violations of federal securities laws, reports PTI. The lawsuit filed at the District Court for New Jersey seeks damages to compensate the class of investors for a 'purported decline' in the company's share price allegedly caused by the misstatements or omissions.
"US Securities class action lawsuit has been served on the company in the US by the lead plaintiff," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. As intimated earlier, the company believes that the asserted claims are without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against the allegation, it added.
Regarding the lawsuit, earlier in August, Dr Reddy's had said: "On August 25, 2017, a law firm representing a purported investor in the company filed a purported class action lawsuit against the company, its CEO and CFO in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging violation of the US federal securities laws."
Algo trading uses advanced mathematical models and computer programmes to create nimble trading strategies. Decisions are made and executed in fractions of a second at magnitudes a human being couldn’t handle. This advantage over manual methods is a concern for regulators around the world. The thinking in Sebi is that domestic individual investors should also be given an opportunity to take advantage of algo trades.
“Just like institutional investors, retail investors should have a fair share of algorithmic trading,” said a senior Sebi official. “We have asked exchanges to put together a list of dos and don’ts to ensure risk practices are in place.”
Tendulkar retired in November 2013 bringing a 24-year-long career to an end. He had last worn No 10 in March 2012 when he played his last ODI against Pakistan. Since then, No 10 was unused for nearly five years before Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur decided to don it for his ODI debut at Colombo last August. This prompted trolling of Thakur and BCCI in social media with a flood of comments ridiculing the player for “trying to be a Sachin.”
State-run power giant NTPC has floated a tender to acquire commissioned stressed coal-based power plants in the country, reports PTI. At present, out of the 40 GW stressed coal-based power generation capacity, about 12 GW capacity worth around Rs 50,000 crore commissioned after April 1, 2014 and is eligible under this tender.
According to the tender document, the company will shortlist the suitable operational domestic coal-based power assets located in India for possible acquisition after evaluating the offered projects. Each plant size should be at least 500 MW, according to the document. Thus it would acquire only subcritical and supercritical power plants.
Two sources confirmed that the terms were agreed at a meeting in Brussels late last week after intense back-channel discussions led by Oliver Robbins, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator. The Telegraph understands that the final figure, which is deliberately being left open to interpretation, will be between EUR45bn and EUR55bn, depending on how each side calculates the output from an agreed methodology.
Moody's upbeat on steel sector,says Tata Steel to benefit most
Robust domestic demand and protectionist measures by the government will help the domestic steel industry going forward and earnings of major players like Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, says a report.
"Among the major steel-producing Asian countries, operating conditions will be the most supportive in India, because of the robust domestic demand and protectionist measures. This is despite an increase in raw material prices and new capacity additions," international rating agency Moody's said today in its 'Asia Steel Outlook 2018' report.
The agency said the earnings of Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, and the same will remain steady for JSW Steel.
Moody's has given a stable outlook with a Ba3 rating for both Tata Steel and JSW Steel.
1. North Korea tests ICBM named 'Hwasong-15', latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US, reports South Korea's Yonhap News Agency
2. Britain and the EU agree on Brexit divorce bill, reports the Telegraph
3. NTPC looks to acquire stressed commissioned plants, reports PTI
4. Bitcoin surpasses $10,000 for the first time, hits an all-time high of $10,038.83, reports CNBC
6. Jet Airways, Air France-KLM deepen cooperation, extend code-share
7. Sachin Tendulkar’s No 10 jersey unofficially retired by BCCI, reports The Indian Express
8. Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah freed in $1bn settlement agreement, reports Reuters
UK Shipping firm Clarkson Plc on Wednesday said it was the victim of a cyber security hack and warned that the person or persons behind the attack may release some data shortly, reports Reuters.
Clarkson is one of the world's main shipbrokers, sourcing vessels for the world's largest producers and traders of natural resources. It also has a research operation which collects and analyses data on merchant shipping and offshore markets.
Companies will soon have to disclose whether they have constituted an internal complaints committee (ICC) on sexual harassment as the government is planning to amend its rules to make the move mandatory, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said on Tuesday.
The measure will help the government monitor whether organisations are complying with the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, which requires any entity with 10 or more employees to compulsorily set up an ICC to look into complaints of sexual misconduct.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called on Congress to adopt policies that will get U.S. economic growth out of its "disappointingly slow" post-recession pattern.
In what is likely her final address on Capitol Hill as head of the central bank, Yellen gave mostly positive reviews to economic performance. However, she said there are structural factors that need to be addressed, reports CNBC. Among them are an aging population that has translated to slower labor force growth as well as the "unusually sluggish" productivity growth.
K Padmarajan, the man who has contested in over 180 elections, will be in action once again
All eyes in Tamil Nadu are set on the upcoming by-elections that are to take place at the RK Nagar constituency - the seat that became vacant after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The seat is being considered as a matter of life and death for the rival AIADMK factions while other parties try to make inroads into their bastion.
But amidst all this, K Padmarajan who labelled himself as the ‘All India Election King’ is preparing to contest in his 184th election at RK Nagar, where he has filed his nomination.
Future Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics arm of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, today said the promoters and PE investor Griffin will together sell 24.43 percent to raise up to Rs 650 crore through the initial public offer that hits the market on December 6.
The company has fixed a price band of Rs 655-660 for the issue which will offer up to 9,784,570 equity shares that has a face value of Rs 10 each, and an offer-for-sale of up to 7,827,656 shares or 20 percent equity by Griffin Partners.
The government plans to exclude more than half of Air India's debt ahead of its sale, a BloombergQuintreport said. The government has proposed to transfer national carrier's short-term loans of up to Rs 300 billion and non-aviation assets to a separate entity.
The sale process for the airline is expected to start before March 31, the report said.
FinMin says exporters claimed Rs 6,500cr refund for July-Oct
Exporters have claimed refunds of Rs 6,500 crore in the first four months of GST roll out, the government said, while asking them to file claims in proper form with matching shipping bills to facilitate early settlements, reports PTI. It also said that businesses can upload the final sales return for August in GSTR-1 on GST Network (GSTN) portal from December 4.
In a statement, the finance ministry said: "It is clarified that the quantum of IGST refund claims as filed through shipping bills during the period July to October, is approximately Rs 6,500 crore and the quantum of refund of unutilised credit on inputs or input services, as per the RFD-01A applications filed on GSTN portal, is to the tune of Rs 30 crore."
Indonesia reopens Bali airport after closure over volcano activity
Bali airport reopened on Wednesday, Indonesian authorities said, two days after a volcanic eruption spread ash across the holiday island and forced its airport to close, stranding tourists and spurring evacuation efforts, reports Reuters. “Bali’s international airport started operating normally,” air traffic control provider AirNav said in a statement, adding that operations resumed at 11:58 am. The reopening followed a downgrade in the authorities’ aviation warning to “orange”, one level below the most serious. The decision to resume operations followed an emergency meeting at the airport, weighed up weather conditions, tests and data from AirNav and other groups, AirNav added.
Nov 29, 02:30 PM (IST)
India's wheat, pulses output seen rising, to curb imports
India’s production of wheat and pulses is expected to jump in 2018 as a hike in the government’s assured purchase prices and ample rainfall have prompted farmers to plant more of the winter crops, industry officials told Reuters. Higher production will help the south Asian country reduce imports of pulses in the FY19 starting April 1 and could allow it to avoid buying overseas wheat for the first time in three years.
An expected increase in wheat production to a new high and rising stockpiles meant India would not need to import wheat in 2018/19, an official with state-run Food Corporation of India said. Wheat stocks with government agencies stood at 23.9 million tonne as on November 1, up 27% from a year ago following record output in 2017, added the official, who declined to be named.
India has imported wheat for the past two years after local production fell due to successive droughts in 2015 and 2016. The country imported 5.75 million tonne of wheat in 2016-17, the most in a decade. India imports wheat mainly from Ukraine, Australia, Bulgaria and Russia. India’s wheat output in 2017 rose 6.7% from a year earlier to a record high 98.38 million tonne.
DLF board to consider QIP, warrants issue on Dec 1
India's largest realty firm DLF has called a board meeting on December 1 to approve its proposals to issue equity shares to institutional investors and warrants or debentures to promoters. DLF is required to launch QIP (qualified institutional placement) and also issue of warrants or debentures because of proposed infusion of about Rs 10,500 crore by promoters into the company. Infusion of capital by promoters would lead to increase in promoter stake in DLF to more than 75%. So, the company will have to launch a QIP to maintain the minimum public shareholding limit of 25%. It expects to raise another Rs 3,000 crore from the proposed QIP, taking the total likely infusion in the company to Rs 13,500 crore.
From NewsRise | @FinMinIndia Official says nearly finalised PSU bank recap plan, may issue bonds directly to PSU banks, may seek Parl nod for funds via supplementary demand for grants
Morgan Stanley sees private capex recovery in 2018, FY19 GDP at 7.5%
A recovery in private capital spending is likely next year as balance sheet fundamentals of corporates are improving amid strengthening financial system, reports PTI. Accordingly, the country's GDP growth will accelerate to 7.5% in FY19, the report by global financial services major Morgan Stanley said.
The report highlighted that 2018 is expected to be the first year of full-fledged recovery for India as it will be marked by a synchronous recovery in domestic as well as external demand and, a pickup in private capex for the first time in six years. As per Morgan Stanley's discussions with investors, after six years of continued deterioration in private capital spending, investors are "more sceptical" of a turnaround in private capex, but the global brokerage sees three factors which will help to revive private corporate capex.
First, corporate return expectations are rising, second corporate balance sheet fundamentals are improving and third, financial system is strengthening, and it will be able to meet investment credit demand, it said. Overall, with productivity growth being supported by a pickup in private capex, Morgan Stanley expects real GDP growth to accelerate from 6.4% this fiscal to 7.5% in FY18 and further to 7.7% in FY19.
Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas
A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official told Reuters. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, condemning a North Korean missile test earlier in the day, said the meeting would include South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.” Freeland had been discussing North Korea with counterparts in recent months, including those from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, said the Canadian official.
Canada was a good choice to host a meeting because it was less directly involved in the crisis than the United States, Japan, South Korea or China, said the official. “There are fewer implications to us convening a constructive conversation,” added the official, saying no decisions on a venue or who would be invited had been made.
North Korea claims nuclear statehood with US in missile strike range
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after successfully testing a new missile capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, reports AFP. The ICBM launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability "won't happen".
North Korean state television brought out Ri Chun-Hee, a senior broadcaster who only appears for significant developments, to announce the landmark. "Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," she said.
"The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK," she said, using the official abbreviated name for North Korea. Wednesday's missile was more sophisticated than any previously tested, state media said.
"The ICBM Hwasong-15 type weaponry system is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the US," the official news agency KCNA said. Pyongyang said the missile reached an altitude of 4,475 km and had splashed down 950 km from its launch site.
Jet Airways ties up with Air France-KLM for Europe routes
Jet Airways has announced an agreement with Air France-KLM on India-Europe routes, providing a boost to its long-haul operations. The Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and Air France-KLM chief JM Janaillac made a formal announcement on the code sharing partnership in India on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the joint venture involves both airlines sharing passenger traffic revenue on the India-Amsterdam and India-Paris route. But there will be no sharing of cargo revenue. During a press conference announcing the tie-up, Goyal said this programme between Jet Airways, KLM, Air France and Delta will improve cost structure.
Uber's Q3 net loss widens to $1.46bn from $1.06bn QoQ
Uber Technologies’ quarterly losses widened, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe. The Silicon Valley-based company’s net loss increased to $1.46 billion in the third quarter from $1.06 billion in the previous quarter, the source said.
Quarterly net revenue rose 14% to $2 billion and gross bookings increased 11.5% to $9.7 billion, on a sequential basis, the person said. As a private company, Uber is not required to publicly report its financial results, but earlier this year it began offering a glimpse of its performance by disclosing certain numbers.
Maggi samples 'fail' lab test; UP administration slaps fine
The district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that "it's a case of application of incorrect standards", reports PTI. The district administration had imposed a fine of Rs 45 lakh on Nestle, Rs 15 lakh on its three distributors and Rs 11 lakh on its two sellers.
According to the district authorities, it had collected the samples last year in November and sent them for lab test, which had found ash content above the permissible limits of human consumption. Questioning the lab findings, Nestle India said it has not received the order yet and would file an appeal urgently once it receive the order.
"While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples are of year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content' in Noodles," said a Nestle India spokesperson. He further said: "This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order."
US regulator says Silicon Valley is threat to internet, calls Twitter biased
A top US regulator, defending an effort to roll back so-called "net neutrality" rules, said that large internet platforms represent the biggest threat to online freedom because they routinely block "content they don't like," reports AFP. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai delivered remarks days after unveiling a proposal to reverse a hotly contested 2015 rule requiring broadband firms to treat all online traffic equally.
Pai said internet platforms - he singled out Twitter - play a more significant role than broadband operators in determining what internet users see. "Despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see," Pai said. "These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don't like."
The blunt remarks appeared to confirm a tougher atmosphere in Washington for Silicon Valley firms after years of close ties. Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, offered an example of Twitter's decision to block a video by a Republican candidate "because it featured a pro-life message," referring to the politician's claim of the "sale of baby body parts." He said Twitter "appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users' accounts as opposed to those of liberal users," Pai said.
Strongly condemn N Korea missile launch, to hold emergency meet today: UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps,” reports AFP. "This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour. Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.
North Korea says new ICBM puts all of US within range
Nuclear-armed North Korea said it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that put "all of the US continent" within its range, reports AFP. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un declared the test-launch of the Hwasong-15 missile a success, according to an announcement on state television.
Britain and the EU agree on Brexit divorce bill, says report
British and EU negotiators have reached a deal over the so-called Brexit bill, opening the door to a potential breakthrough in the talks this December, the Telegraph has learned. Sources on both sides confirmed that an agreement-in-principle has now been reached over the EU’s demand for a EUR60bn financial settlement ahead of a crucial lunch meeting next Monday between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president.
Two sources confirmed that the terms were agreed at a meeting in Brussels late last week after intense back-channel discussions led by Oliver Robbins, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator. The Telegraph understands that the final figure, which is deliberately being left open to interpretation, will be between EUR45bn and EUR55bn, depending on how each side calculates the output from an agreed methodology.
Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell defends push to review financial regulations
Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the US Federal Reserve, defended plans to potentially lighten regulation of the financial sector during a controversy-free hearing on his nomination to take over the central bank, reports Reuters.
Tapped to replace current chair Janet Yellen, Powell on Tuesday skirted several efforts by members of the Senate Banking Committee to draw him into the debates preoccupying Capitol Hill, refusing to analyse the impact of proposed tax cuts or, as some of his colleagues at the Fed have done, argue for more immigration to boost the labour force. He said economic growth was likely bound in a range of between 2% and 2.5% annually, short of Trump’s 3% goal, without a jump in productivity that many economists regard as unlikely.
In general, the 64-year-old lawyer stuck close to script, reciting the current Fed consensus that interest rates are due to continue rising gradually, that the course of inflation remains a mystery, and that weak wages and low labour force participation indicate the jobs market still has room to improve.
Early in his time as a governor Powell, a lawyer who has spent the bulk of his career in the private sector as an investment banker, shared some conservative concerns about the extent of the Fed’s crisis response. But he ultimately came to agree that the benefits of current Fed policy, with years of loose money allowing time for displaced workers to trickle back to the job market, outweighed the risks - and that future crisis would require the Fed, as he said in his opening statement, “to respond decisively.”
The sharpest and most detailed exchanges involved financial regulation, an area Powell has focused on during his years as a Fed governor and where he said it was time to take a pause and evaluate where things stand eight years after the end of a deep 2007 to 2009 recession.
Saudi prince freed in $1bn settlement agreement
Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday. Miteb, who was head of the elite National Guard, was among dozens of royal family members, ministers and current and former senior officials who were rounded up in a graft inquiry at least partly aimed at strengthening the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The official, who is involved in the anti-corruption campaign, said Miteb was released on Tuesday after reaching “an acceptable settlement agreement”. “The amount of the settlement was not disclosed but it is believed to be more than one billion US dollar equivalent,” the official told Reuters. “It is understood that the settlement included admitting corruption involving known cases,” the official said.
US Cyber Monday sales jump 17%, on pace for record
Cyber Monday was on track to become the biggest-ever internet shopping day in the United States as people snapped up bargains on toys and electronics, with many more buying from their phones, reports Reuters. The shopping event is expected to generate $6.6 billion in sales, up from $5.6 billion a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measured 80% of all online transactions from the top 100 US web retailers. As of 08:30 pm on Wednesday, revenue from smartphones was $1.59 billion.
The buying frenzy has gone on for the better part of a week. Amazon.com said it broke sales records this weekend and was on pace to do so on Cyber Monday. Thanksgiving and Black Friday, during which shoppers spent $7.9 billion, according to Adobe, had also generated record online sales. The world’s biggest shopping event was China’s Singles’ Day earlier this month, in which Alibaba Group Holding reported sales of $25.4 billion.
UK shop prices slip 0.1% in November for third month running
British shop prices edged down by an annual 0.1% for the third month in a row during November, according to a survey that chimed with the Bank of England’s thinking that inflation may have peaked around now, reports Reuters. Although prices for non-food goods declined at the slowest rate since May 2013, food price inflation cooled this month, Retail Consortium (BRC) and market research firm Nielsen said. Still, the 0.1% drop in overall shop prices matched the shallowest rate of shop price deflation for the last four years.
Japan retail sales suffer first annual fall in a year
Annual Japanese retail sales fell for the first time in a year last month, government data showed on Wednesday, after poor weather including two typhoons kept consumers away from stores and restaurants, reports Reuters. Retail sales declined 0.2% compared with the same month last year, hurt by weak sales of food and beverages, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said.
Sales at large-scale retailers - department stores and supermarkets - fell 0.7% from a year earlier after adjustment for change in the number of stores. Consumer spending is in the spotlight after private consumption suffered a rare decline in July-September, even as the economy grew for a seventh straight quarter for its longest expansion in 16 years. Wednesday’s retail sales report is the first piece of major consumption data for the current quarter, and kicks off a busy slate of October indicators over the coming days.
Bitcoin surpasses $10,000 for the first time, hits an all-time high of $10,038.83
One bitcoin can now buy a Tiffany engagement ring, reports CNBC. The digital currency hit $10,000 on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk, marking an exponential ascent from 6 cents seven years ago and less than $1,000 at the start of this year. The cryptocurrency had hovered above the $9,800 level for most of the day, but finally broke through the milestone level around 8:30 pm ET, according to CoinDesk. Five minutes later, it had jumped as high as $10,038.83.
Since bitcoin's market capitalisation is less than $200 billion, enthusiasts point out the digital currency could rise dramatically if it draws even a tiny fraction of the world's $200 trillion in traditional financial market assets. More than 120 "cryptofunds" have launched, including some run by Wall Street veterans, according to financial research firm Autonomous Next. In another move towards establishing bitcoin's legitimacy as an asset class, the world's largest futures exchange, CME, is planning to launch bitcoin futures in the second week of December.
North Korea tests suspected ICBM, latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US
North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, officials said, with some scientists cautioning that Washington, DC could now theoretically be within range of Pyongyang’s weapons, reports Reuters. The country fired the missile, its first launch since mid-September, a week after US President Donald Trump put it back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism.
The South Korean military said the missile, fired on a steep trajectory, reached an altitude of around 4,500 km and flew 960 km before landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. “It went higher frankly than any previous shot they’ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically,” US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said.
The Pentagon said its initial assessment was that an ICBM was launched from Sain Ni in North Korea and travelled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. The missile did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said.
Japanese officials said the missile flew for 53 minutes and broke up before landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said it was judged to be ICBM class given its lofted trajectory.
“If these numbers are correct, then if flown on a standard trajectory rather than this lofted trajectory, this missile would have a range of more than 13,000 km... Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, DC, and in fact any part of the continental United States,” the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists said.
However, it was unclear how heavy a payload the missile was carrying, and it was uncertain if it could carry a large nuclear warhead that far, the non-profit science advocacy group added.
Minutes after the North fired the missile, South Korea’s military conducted a missile-firing test in response, the South Korean military said. (Picture courtesy: Gettyimages)
Moody's upbeat on steel sector,says Tata Steel to benefit most
Robust domestic demand and protectionist measures by the government will help the domestic steel industry going forward and earnings of major players like Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, says a report.
"Among the major steel-producing Asian countries, operating conditions will be the most supportive in India, because of the robust domestic demand and protectionist measures. This is despite an increase in raw material prices and new capacity additions," international rating agency Moody's said today in its 'Asia Steel Outlook 2018' report.
The agency said the earnings of Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, and the same will remain steady for JSW Steel.
Moody's has given a stable outlook with a Ba3 rating for both Tata Steel and JSW Steel.
Tata Motors to launch new mid-size SUV next year with an eye on Creta, Captur
While prices of the Nexon starts at Rs 5.85 lakh and that of the Hexa at Rs 11.72 lakh, the starting price of the new SUV is expected at just under Rs 8 lakh, as per market sources.
Transfer of property title likely on same day through blockchain
Andhra Pradesh planning to establish blockchain Institute and has set a target to be blockchain-enabled by 2019. Telangana has announced moving all its land records to a blockchain-based registry
K Padmarajan, the man who has contested in over 180 elections, will be in action once again
All eyes in Tamil Nadu are set on the upcoming by-elections that are to take place at the RK Nagar constituency - the seat that became vacant after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The seat is being considered as a matter of life and death for the rival AIADMK factions while other parties try to make inroads into their bastion.
But amidst all this, K Padmarajan who labelled himself as the ‘All India Election King’ is preparing to contest in his 184th election at RK Nagar, where he has filed his nomination.
Films on social issues evoke good response but do they always spell gold on box office?
Not many people know about Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu and his struggles to invent low cost sanitary pads. But Akshay Kumar's new release in 2018, Padman, will bring his story to the big screen.
DLF board to consider QIP, warrants issue on Dec 1
India's largest realty firm DLF has called a board meeting on December 1 to approve its proposals to issue equity shares to institutional investors and warrants or debentures to promoters. DLF is required to launch QIP (qualified institutional placement) and also issue of warrants or debentures because of proposed infusion of about Rs 10,500 crore by promoters into the company. Infusion of capital by promoters would lead to increase in promoter stake in DLF to more than 75%. So, the company will have to launch a QIP to maintain the minimum public shareholding limit of 25%. It expects to raise another Rs 3,000 crore from the proposed QIP, taking the total likely infusion in the company to Rs 13,500 crore.