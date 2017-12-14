App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Moody's has stable outlook on Indian Inc barring telcos

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 14, 07:36 PM (IST)

    Moody's has stable outlook on Indian Inc barring telcos, pegs pre-tax growth for FY19 at 6%

    Global rating agency Moody's today said it has a stable outlook for non-financial corporate in the country, except for telcos, on which it has a negative outlook for 2018.

    The agency also has stable outlooks for car-makers, and companies in the construction, cement, and textiles sectors, but a negative outlook on the real estate sector.

    "Our stable outlook is underpinned by the expectation that GDP growth of around 7.6 per cent will result in higher sales volumes, which along with new production capacity and stabilising commodity prices, will support pre-tax profit growth of 5-6 per cent over the next 12-18 months," Laura Acres, a managing director at Moody's corporate finance group, said in a report.

  • Dec 14, 09:25 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. November WPI inflation at 3.93% vs 3.59% in October

    2. Fed raises interest rates by 25bps, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged

    3. NPA deadline ends: Banks brace for over Rs 10,000cr in provisions. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive

    4. StanChart sees FY18 GDP growth at 6.5%, 7.2% in FY19

    5. Canada's $255bn pension fund says India’s stressed assets are costly, reports Bloomberg

    6. UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint, reports Reuters

    7. Fed’s Janet Yellen says bitcoin is a ‘highly speculative asset’, reports CNBC

  • Dec 14, 09:07 PM (IST)

    Govt lists FRDI Bill for passage in the official agenda for Winter Session Of Parliament

    The bill, which aims to tackle insolvency, purportedly allows failing banks to use depositors’ money to cut losses

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said yesterday that rumours were being spread about depositors' money being put at risk through provisions of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.

  • Dec 14, 08:29 PM (IST)

    Dalal Street not as expensive as global markets: Credit Suisse

    The domestic market is not expensive compared to its global peers, given the robust corporate earnings in the second quarter that was one of the best in three years, says Credit Suisse.

  • Dec 14, 08:03 PM (IST)

    Bank of England holds rates after first hike in decade

    The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50 per cent today, a month after increasing borrowing costs for the first time in a decade to contain a rise inflation stoked by last year's Brexit vote.

    The decision was widely anticipated even though official figures this week showed annual inflation rising further above the bank's 2 per cent target, to 3.1 per cent.

    All nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.

  • Dec 14, 07:42 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Trade setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

    Trade setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

    Formation of a bullish candle after two successive bearish candles suggest that market is now factoring in a favourable victory of BJP in the upcoming poll results next week.
  • Dec 14, 07:11 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 billion tax demand

    The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Britain's Vodafone to initiate a second arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over New Delhi's tax demand for more than $2 billion arising out of a deal that was struck a decade ago.

    Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa's wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition.

  • Dec 14, 06:49 PM (IST)

    ATMs not to be replenished with cash after 9 pm: Govt

    Concerned over incidents of attack on cash carrying vans, the government has proposed that ATMs should not be replenished with cash after 9 pm in cities and private cash transportation agencies must collect money from the banks in the first half of the day, officials said.

    The deadline for putting money in the ATMs in rural areas would be 6 pm, and 4 pm in Naxal-affected districts. Also, specially designed cash vans, fitted with CCTVs and GPS, must not carry more than Rs 5 crore per trip.

  • Dec 14, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Round-up of exit polls: Numbers predict a clear win for BJP in both Gujarat & HP

    The BJP will be the party to beat in both Gujarat and HP as a number of exit polls published by news channels seem to suggest a clear victory for the saffron party in both the states.

    The second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections came to an end today with over half of the electorate heading to the voting booths.

    As many as 5 exit polls have predicted a resounding win for BJP in Gujarat, while 3 exit polls paint a similar story for the Modi-led party in Himachal Pradesh.

    Read our story here

  • Dec 14, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets in $52 billion all-stock deal

    Walt Disney on Thursday announced plans to acquire many parts of Twenty-First Century Fox in a deal worth $52.4 billion in stock, reports CNBC. The company will get network Nat Geo, Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, Fox's movie studios, stakes in Sky and Hulu, and regional sports networks.

    Disney's Fox acquisition bolsters its plans to become a dominant streaming service platform, making it a bigger threat to Netflix.

  • Dec 14, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Gujarat, Himachal Result Exit Poll live updates on Moneycontrol

  • Dec 14, 05:35 PM (IST)

    ​"Even when the World was still in the slowdown phase and yet to take a curve for the better, India realised the importance of structural changes. India in 2017 has seen more structural changes taking place than any time in recent past," FM Jaitley said at the FICCI AGM.

  • Dec 14, 05:31 PM (IST)

    "Railways - is one area where we need to hurry up with the level of infrastructure expenditure. Our expenditure on railway stations, quality of trains, superfast trains, bullet trains are areas which need to be strengthened," says FM Arun Jaitley at FICCI's 90th AGM

  • Dec 14, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Jaitley says at the FICCI AGM, "I must confess that I had thought that after unified GST is implemented it will take a reasonable amount of time when collections move up that you'll start rationalizing tariffs. Even I had not anticipated that we would be able to start rationalizing within 3-4 months."

  • Dec 14, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Aadhaar update: SC to pass interim order tomorrow, next hearing on December 17

    The Supreme Court has reserved order on Aadhaar cases. It will pass an interim order on Friday and will hear the case on December 17.

    The government has said that it is ready to extend the Aadhaar deadlines for most services till March 2018. Keeping in mind the new accounts opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana, MNREGA scheme and other schemes, the government is proposing this extension.

  • Dec 14, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Select Committee yet to prepare final report on Motor Vehicles Bill 2016; states' autonomy, transportation policy still a concern

    Select Committee yet to prepare final report on Motor Vehicles Bill 2016; states' autonomy, transportation policy still a concern

    Select Committee is expected to 'complete its final report by the end of December' and the Bill could be put to vote early next year
  • Dec 14, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ended her speech at the FICCI AGM.

  • Dec 14, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ended her speech at the FICCI AGM.

  • Dec 14, 04:40 PM (IST)

    She says that the Ministry which has "fairly been cocooned", she urges FICCI to help the Defence Ministry to help them identify those firms, among others, the possibility of procuring indigenous arms. 

  • Dec 14, 04:38 PM (IST)

    "There has been a lot of simplifications in the process." She said this noting that with a transparent system, the country be will able to include commerce sector. She urged FICCI to highlight the startups which the Defence Sector can engage with, for a more inclusive growth. 

  • Dec 14, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Sitharaman urged FICCI to help the defence sector to ensure that the investments and its decisions that have been taken in the country are taken speedily, and if the government is in the right direction.  

  • Dec 14, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Sitharaman points the importance of the FICCI body

    Speaking at the FICCI event, she said that FICCI has always beenan integral part of the country. She said, "I do appreciate that FICCI is bridging the gap between the government and the industrial sector." She said that FICCI's inputs are very important and urged that the government will benefit more with FICCI by their side.

  • Dec 14, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak on the second day of the FICCI AGM today. 

  • Dec 14, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Gujarati dailies run BJP, Congress ads canvassing votes for second phase of polls

    Many Gujarati dailies carried half page advertisements with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image, urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

    According to a News Laundryreport, the ads were featured some of the most read Gujarati publications like SandeshGujarat Samachar and Divya Bhaskar, even as the state was scheduled to vote on Thursday for the remaining 93 seats in the second phase of the assembly elections.

     

  • Dec 14, 03:50 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 03:50 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 03:43 PM (IST)

    StanChart sees FY18 GDP growth at 6.5%, 7.2% in FY19

    India's economic growth has bottomed out and the GDP growth will recover further to 7% over the next few quarters but it is likely to take few years to return to over 7.5% levels, Standard Chartered said. In a research report on Economic Outlook in 2018, it said the worst is over for India's GDP growth, while forecasting a growth rate of 6.5% for the current fiscal and 7.2% in the year thereafter.

    "We expect growth to normalise gradually over the next four to six quarters as the disruptive impact of major policy changes fades," it said. Economic growth has bottomed out after slowing to a 13-quarter low of 5.7% in April-June. "We see growth recovering further to 7% over the next few quarters (6.3% in July-September 2017) supported by several factors," Standard Chartered said.

    These factors include economy's increasing alignment to policy changes, temporary GST exemptions facilitating a smooth transition to the new framework, bank recapitalisation addressing the 'twin balance sheet' issues and improving farm incomes as agriculture prices recover from demonetisation and supply shocks. The government, it said, has implemented bold reforms in recent years, including the Goods & Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

    StanChart sees FY18 GDP growth at 6.5%, 7.2% in FY19 ​ India's economic growth has bottomed out and the GDP growth will recover further to 7% over the next few quarters but it is likely to take few years to return to over 7.5% levels, Standard Chartered said. In a research report on Economic Outlook in 2018, it said the worst is over for India's GDP growth, while forecasting a growth rate of 6.5% for the current fiscal and 7.2% in the year thereafter. "We expect growth to normalise gradually over the next four to six quarters as the disruptive impact of major policy changes fades," it said. Economic growth has bottomed out after slowing to a 13-quarter low of 5.7% in April-June. "We see growth recovering further to 7% over the next few quarters (6.3% in July-September 2017) supported by several factors," Standard Chartered said. These factors include economy's increasing alignment to policy changes, temporary GST exemptions facilitating a smooth transition to the new framework, bank recapitalisation addressing the 'twin balance sheet' issues and improving farm incomes as agriculture prices recover from demonetisation and supply shocks. The government, it said, has implemented bold reforms in recent years, including the Goods & Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
  • Dec 14, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic contraceptive tablets

    Drug major Lupin said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Tydemy tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, in the American market. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tydemy, which is a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals' Safyral Tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

    Tydemy is indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception. As per IMS MAT data, the product had annual sales of around $22.9 million in the US.

  • Dec 14, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Delhi court to pronounce on Dec 16 sentence in coal case

    A Delhi court will pronounce on December 16 the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta in a coal scam case, reports PTI. The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them. Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary AK Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog (VISUL) and reserved the order. They were on Wednesday convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.