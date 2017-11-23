News Live: Modi's government like Manmohan Desai's films, says Sitaram Yechury

Interim Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) UB Pravin Rao is likely to hold his post, dismissing earlier reports that claimed BG Srinivas and Ashok Vemuri to be in the race to become the company's new CEO, reports Moneycontrol News’ Rukmini Rao. Pravin Rao, who became the CEO temporarily after the then-CEO Vishal Sikka suddenly resigned, is likely to continue being the CEO of the company, sources said. This is likely because Infosys is known to prefer people who have been a part of the company and understand its ethics.
BG Srinivas, who was one of the two other choices, is now unlikely to return to the company because non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani is reportedly favouring an internal candidate to become the next chief executive of Infosys. Srinivas is currently the CEO of Hong Kong-based PCCW Group. Sources said Ashok Vemuri, one of the claimed top two choices, is not in the league and is believed to have told investors that he is likely to continue to be the CEO of the Xerox BPO, Conduent.
“Sebi has received strong suggestions from market participants that the rating should be done on a rotational basis. We are going by that and the work has begun,” a regulatory official said. The planned regulations could resemble audit rotation guidelines that came into effect from April and mandated companies to change auditors after two consecutive terms of five years each to prevent potential conflicts of interest and increase transparency. If Sebi implements rotation of rating agencies, it would be first of its kind in the world.
Officials said the Finance Ministry reduced planned funding because of other spending priorities and because of state governments’ poor track record of spending the health budgets they have been allotted in the past. The finance and health ministries did not respond to several requests for comment. The National Health Mission is one of the world’s largest health programmes and forms the backbone of public services in India. It provides everything from free drugs to immunisation services to millions of rural poor.
The company said the move is to meet Sebi regulations that require promoters to bring down their stake to 75%. Post-dilution, the combined promoter shareholding in Quess Corp (of Thomas Cook India and Ajit Isaac, CMD and CEO, Quess Corp) would be 75.38%. Fairfax Financial Holdings, through Thomas Cook India Group, is committed to maintaining a controlling stake in Quess Corp, the company said in a statement.
The initiative is also aimed at retiring Thomas Cook long-term debt, thus bringing down its financial costs and improving profitability and liquidity at both a standalone and group level.
Initial discussions are on with Airbus, sources said. IndiGo currently has a fleet of 143 Airbus A320 and A320neo planes and an order for over 400 more. Sources confirmed that the order for wide-bodied planes would be over and above this. The carrier has the option of ordering the 250-plus-seater Airbus A330-800neo, which has a list price of $255 million (Rs 1,658 crore). The airline would likely get deliveries of this from 2019, sources said. Another option is the 270-seater A350-800 priced at $275 million (Rs 1,787 crore), which would be delivered after 2021.
While Tiger Global is expected to sell shares worth $600-700 million in Flipkart through a buyback, in Ola it will sell about half of its 15% stake, which is worth $600 million at the company’s current valuation, sources said. SoftBank is expected to own about one-third of Ola and 20% in Flipkart after these deals. Tiger’s remaining shares in these firms are valued at a combined $1.5-2 billion. Both the deals, like any private market secondary sale of shares, are happening at a discount to the existing valuations of these companies.
A rise in the benchmark government bond yield threatens to drive up overall borrowing costs — and potentially worsen the country's debt situation. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the PBOC injected a net 30 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), but it didn't expand that money supply on Wednesday. Analysts said that pause may have been due to market sentiment seemingly stabilising, but it may be short-lived. Rapidly expanding liquidity could make it more challenging for Beijing to counteract capital flight — its relatively static foreign exchange reserves are growing less potent when compared to the amount of cash that could be leaving the country.
The high returns seen in Asian equities, he added, have been led by a better-than-expected and synchronised global economic expansion, which helped companies register better earnings growth — a trend that looks set to continue into 2018. Asia is a big beneficiary of a continued recovery in the global economy, Swan said. And a weak dollar, which is not expected to pick up much next year, will add to the region's advantage, he added. Even though valuations have gone up, they are only "back to multi-year averages" at the moment, compared to other asset classes globally where prices are "on the expensive side versus history," Swan said.
Within Asia, BlackRock holds an "overweight" position on China, India and Indonesia. Those are countries where economic reforms are helping to lift growth and earnings prospects. The asset manager also prefers companies — especially those in China — in the "older economy" such as energy, materials and financials. The technology sector, which has fuelled much of the rally this year, is an area that BlackRock said it's cautious about going into 2018. The valuations of selected e-commerce stocks in China and large-cap tech firms in Taiwan, for instance, appear to be stretched, Swan said. (Picture courtesy: CNBC)
Moreover, they said the picture could get even better if Congress lowers corporate taxes as part of the reform plan making its way through the Senate. But when it came to evaluating market conditions, the talk took a more cautious tone. Some members feared what would happen if the market suddenly took a hit. Some members said the bull market was justified by a continued low "neutral" rate of interest that is neither overly restrictive nor accommodative to growth. And there also was mention of "regulatory changes" that had helped "an appreciable strengthening of capital and liquidity positions in the financial sector over recent years," which made the system less prone to shocks or sudden market drops.
Its contention: supplying software to clients outside India does not tantamount to exports for IT and ITeS companies. Why? Because the client sends specific details of what it wants in the exported software to Indian IT firms through an email. Now, according to the department, the email containing specifications is nothing but goods made available to the Indian firm to provide IT/ITeS service to the foreign buyer. Therefore, it is a service. Hence, all IT/ITeS exporters are liable to return the export benefits claimed for the last five years and pay service tax (15%) with interest and penalty on last five years export turnover, the department has said in its notices.
At present, EPFO invests 15% of its annual accruals in exchange traded funds (ETFs). It is yet to decide how it plans to credit the benefits or losses to subscribers’ accounts. EPFO has invested over Rs 30,000 crore via ETFs since it started investing in stocks in August 2015-16. One of the options is accruing units of ETFs to subscribers’ accounts. Another option is keeping cash and equity components separately—meaning that consent to sell off ETF units is required from a subscriber withdrawing EPF savings. It is also studying whether it can offer an option to subscribers to opt for equity exposure beyond the 15% cut-off, a government official said.
Nov 23, 07:03 PM (IST)
Pakistan today indicated that it could take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice following the footsteps of India which took the matter of death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to the world court, reports PTI.
Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal was asked at the weekly media briefing whether Pakistan would take Kashmir issue to the ICJ. Instead of saying a direct yes or no, he indicated that the issue was being considered by the legal experts.
Nov 23, 11:01 AM (IST)
Nov 23, 10:03 PM (IST)
Nov 23, 10:01 PM (IST)
No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: Finance Ministry
The finance ministry today said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction.
The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.
This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, it said in tweets.
Nov 23, 09:39 PM (IST)
CPI(M) leader digs at PM, likens to Manmohan Desai
Left leader Sitaram Yechury believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like Bollywood's hit producer-director, Manmohan Desai.
Modi gives the people a slogan a day to keep them distracted the way the late director did not allow his audiences to think while they were watching his films, the CPI(M) general secretary claimed at a function today.
"Film director Manmohan Desai said his movies were successful as he didn't allow spectators to think while watching them. In a similar fashion, Modi is running the country by raising a new slogan every day to engage the people so that they are not able to think about what is happening around them," Yechury said.
Asset reconstruction companies or ARCs will now be allowed to hold more than 26 percent equity after converting debt of borrowing companies under reconstruction into shares, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on Thursday. However, the shareholding can exceed 26 percent only after meeting certain conditions.
Earlier, ARCs could not hold more than 26 percent after converting the loans into equity as RBI had stated that Securitisation Companies / Reconstruction Companies (SC/RCs) are permitted to convert a portion of debt into shares of the borrower company as a measure of asset reconstruction provided their shareholding does not exceed 26 percent of the post converted equity of the company under reconstruction.
Nov 23, 07:46 PM (IST)
As many as 592 people, including four promoters of private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, have been named as accused in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in a Vyapam case, officials of the probe agency said on Thursday.
Those listed included J N Choksey, chairman of L N Medical College; S N Vijaywargiya of People's Medical College; Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College (all in Bhopal) and Suresh Singh Bhadoriya of Index Medical College, Indore, they said.
Nov 23, 07:30 PM (IST)
The Congress today accused the BJP of "shamelessly" indulging in horse trading in poll-bound Gujarat and demanded lodging of an FIR after Patidar leader Hardik Patel alleged that he was offered Rs 1,200 crore. The Congress claimed that this was not the sole example of the BJP allegedly resorting to misuse of money and muscle power.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi recalled the allegations made by Narendra Patel, aide of Hardik Patel, that he was offered Rs 1 crore for switching loyalties, a charge rubbished by the ruling party.
Singhvi demanded lodging of an FIR against BJP leaders, including the saffron party's chief Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others. He also urged the Election Commission to probe into the allegations and publish the findings of bribery cases.
Nov 23, 07:00 PM (IST)
EPFO board has approved accounting policy for exchange traded funds (ETF) investments, CNBC-TV18, quoting sources, said.
Nov 23, 06:45 PM (IST)
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday complained that cramped schedules are getting in the way of proper preparation for big series such as the upcoming tour of South Africa, a criticism that the BCCI promised to address with "utmost seriousness", reports PTI.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Friday, Kohli said he was left with no choice but to seek bouncy tracks in the ongoing series as there was hardly any time in the schedule to prepare for the trip to South Africa.
India would be leaving for South Africa for a series of three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, just a couple of days after the home series against Sri Lanka gets over on December 24.
Nov 23, 06:24 PM (IST)
The opposition will work out a strategy to take on the BJP in and outside Parliament after the Gujarat results are out, a leader said. The Opposition Coordination Committee will plan out its campaign against the ruling BJP depending on how the party responds to the results, Communist Party of India leader D Raja said.
"We feel that if the BJP wins Gujarat, they will be even more aggressive in their Hindutva agenda," Raja told PTI.
In a set of amendments listed in a government ordinance to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and cleared by the President of India on Thursday, those companies whose loan accounts have been non-performing for a year or more will not be allowed to participate or bid to buy the assets in the resolution plan. Those who have not have settled overdue amounts on the said accounts will also not be permitted, said a provision within the amendments.
Nov 23, 06:03 PM (IST)
Tax officials have sent queries to leading fast-food chains like McDonald's over no change in menu prices even after cut in the GST rates, reportsThe Economic Times. The Goods & Services Tax (GST) council on November 15 slashed rates on 178 items and also brought down AC/non-Ac restaurants in the 5 percent slab from 18 percent earlier.
The government is pushing the chains to pass on benefit of lower rates to consumers. The CBEC recently pushed the fast moving good companies to reduce prices as per the new rates.
NK Singh is likely to be the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, reports CNBC-TV18. Former DEA secretary Shaktikanta Das is likely to be the full-time member of the commission.
Cabinet approved formation of the 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday, which will have two full-time members and two part-time members.
Nov 23, 05:45 PM (IST)
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has been granted immunity from prosecution as a part of the deal that led to his resignation, reports Reuters. Mugabe was also assured that his safety would be protected in his home country.
On Tuesday, Mugabe resigned after army seized power and the ruling party turned against him. The former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn-in as the President on Friday.
Nov 23, 05:17 PM (IST)
Islamic State beheaded 15 of its own fighters due to infighting in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the local government said. According to a report in Reuters no further details were available and no official confirmation came from the Islamic State.
Nov 23, 05:07 PM (IST)
Myanmar and Bangladesh on Thursday signed a deal over terms for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh, a government official said, amid concern that Myanmar’s powerful army could prove obstructive, Reuters reports.
Nov 23, 04:36 PM (IST)
Households prop up UK growth again, firms more cautious
Britain’s economy remained reliant on spending by households, despite the squeeze on their finances, while business investment grew slowly, suggesting caution among companies ahead of Brexit, reports Reuters. Britain’s overall economic growth sped up moderately in the third quarter to 0.4% from 0.3% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, confirming a preliminary reading.
The breakdown of the data showed spending by households drove the economy once again even as they suffered a hit to their incomes from slow wage growth and a jump in inflation that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, prompting a rise in borrowing. In annual terms, Thursday’s data showed the economy grew by 1.5% in the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter but the joint weakest growth in more than five years.
Nov 23, 04:31 PM (IST)
SC asks Bombay HC Receiver to auction Sahara's Aamby Valley
The Supreme Court directed the official Receiver of the Bombay High Court to help the Liquidator in getting the Sahara Group's Aamby Valley property auctioned, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri also asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to take the help of the Receiver and ensure that the Aamby Valley properties are auctioned. It also directed the official liquidator, who has been entrusted with the task of conducting the auction, to take instructions from the company judge or the Bombay High Court.
Nov 23, 04:29 PM (IST)
Sebi rejects PACL group firm's plea to defreeze accounts
Sebi has ruled that curbs imposed on Pearls Infrastructure Projects, majority owned by PACL, will continue as it has rejected the plea to defreeze bank accounts on grounds that proceedings to recover over Rs 60,000 crore from the parent entity is going on, reports PTI. Besides bank accounts, the regulator has refused to defreeze Pearls Infrastructure Projects’ (PIPL) demat account and mutual fund holdings.
The move comes after the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) directed Sebi to pass fresh directions in the matter. In a fresh order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said, "it has set aside the contentions of the appellant and direct that the directions as passed on September 2016 that no debit shall be made in any bank accounts, lockers, demat accounts and mutual fund folios etc of PIPL shall remain in force".
Nov 23, 04:24 PM (IST)
Wilful defaulters barred from bidding under insolvency law
Wilful defaulters and entities whose accounts have been classified as NPAs will be barred from bidding for assets under the insolvency law, with the President giving his assent to an ordinance to amend the bankruptcy code, reports PTI. "The President of India has given his assent today to the Ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code)," an official release said.
The ordinance aims at putting in place safeguards to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code. "The amendments aim to keep out such persons who have wilfully defaulted, are associated with non-performing assets (NPAs), or are habitually non-compliant and, therefore, are likely to be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company," the release added.
"Those who have their accounts classified as non-performing assets for one year or more and are unable to settle their overdue amounts include interest thereon and charges relating to the account before submission of the resolution plan" would also be ineligible. As per the ordinance, corporates, promoters and associate companies undergoing insolvency resolution or liquidation under the Code would not be eligible for bidding for the stressed assets.
The amended Code also says that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should ensure the viability and feasibility of a resolution plan before approving it. The release further said CoC should "reject a resolution plan, which is submitted before the commencement of the Ordinance but is yet to be approved". The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process.
India sets curbs on onion exports as prices surge
India set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for overseas sale of onions, a government order said on Thursday, as the price of the politically-sensitive vegetable surged to its highest in two years in the local market, reports Reuters. Traders cannot export onions below $850 per tonne until the end of 2017, the order said. Average prices at Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale onion market in the western state of Maharashtra, rose to Rs 3,211 ($49.62) per 100 kg last week, the highest in two years.
“Exports are not possible at $850. Egypt and Pakistan are selling at much lower level,” said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be named. The Indian curbs on exports could lift prices in key importing countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, traders said.
Bharti family pledges Rs 7,000cr to philanthropy
Telecom czar Sunil Mittal said the Bharti family has pledged 10% of their wealth totalling Rs 7,000 crore to support activities of the Group's philanthropic arm Bharti Foundation, reports PTI. The amount committed includes 3% of the family's stake in Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said.
Bharti family will also set up Satya Bharti University to offer free education to underprivileged youth from economically weaker sections of the society. The new-age university will focus on science and technology, especially areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and robotics, among others.
The university, that is expected to come up in North India, will commence its first academic session in 2021. Most of the wealth pledged will be infused into the new university project, Mittal said adding that talks were on to finalise the land for the same. Over a period of time the university will have 10,000 students, he added.
Ruling AIADMK gets party symbol from Election Commission: Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the Election Commission (EC) has allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the unified AIADMK led by him and his Deputy O Panneerselvam, reports PTI. However, the EC is yet to make an official announcement in this regard. Palaniswami described the development as a "welcome step" and the happiest day for the party.
The development is a setback to the deposed party leader VK Sasikala, who is currently serving her term in a Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case, besides her nephew and sidelined deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Palaniswami said that their faction had provided all the necessary documents and affidavits to prove that it had the claim for it on its majority strength in various party fora.
SBI Life bets on metals, oil & gas sectors for investment growth
SBI Life Insurance Co has increased investments in the metals, oil & gas sectors as a rise in energy and metals prices is set to drive growth in commodity stocks, the insurer’s Chief Investment Officer told Reuters. Strong refining margins at oil and gas companies, the Indian government’s push to encourage use of gas as a cleaner fuel and a rise in steel and base metals prices are expected to drive earnings in the sectors, Gopikrishna Shenoy said. “That is why we are overweight on these sectors on select portfolios,” said Shenoy, who oversees the management of more than $16 billion of investments in debt and equity. “This year the allocation has been more into commodities, oil and gas.”
Insurer Aviva India turns to PSU banks on recapitalisation plan boost
Aviva Plc’s India life insurance joint venture is raising its exposure to the country’s state-run banks as it bets the government’s $32 billion plan to rescue lenders burdened with record bad loans will boost their prospects, reports Reuters. The insurer also likes metals stocks and consumption-driven sectors, especially those that target rural consumers, but would avoid the non-bank finance companies, Prashant Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Aviva Life Insurance Co India, said.
The 21 public-sector undertaking (PSU) banks, which are majority owned by the government and likely beneficiaries of the recapitalisation, account for more than two-thirds of India’s banking assets. They also have bulk of the country’s record $147 billion soured loans. The banks are less profitable compared with their nimbler private sector rivals and were largely not favoured by investors until the recapitalisation plan was announced.
The insurer is “significantly underweight” on non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) due to “rich” valuations and because the tailwinds that helped grow the financiers in the past years may be “coming to an end”, Sharma said. Other sectors on the insurer’s radar were commodities and oil and gas. Given its cyclical nature, it would be difficult to have a long-term position on the metals sector, Sharma said, although it looked attractive on a one-year to 1-1/2-year view.
Pravin Rao likely to continue as Infosys CEO: Sources
Interim Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) UB Pravin Rao is likely to hold his post, dismissing earlier reports that claimed BG Srinivas and Ashok Vemuri to be in the race to become the company's new CEO, reports Moneycontrol News’ Rukmini Rao. Pravin Rao, who became the CEO temporarily after the then-CEO Vishal Sikka suddenly resigned, is likely to continue being the CEO of the company, sources said. This is likely because Infosys is known to prefer people who have been a part of the company and understand its ethics.
BG Srinivas, who was one of the two other choices, is now unlikely to return to the company because non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani is reportedly favouring an internal candidate to become the next chief executive of Infosys. Srinivas is currently the CEO of Hong Kong-based PCCW Group. Sources said Ashok Vemuri, one of the claimed top two choices, is not in the league and is believed to have told investors that he is likely to continue to be the CEO of the Xerox BPO, Conduent.
Oil, gas PSU mergers exempt from CCI approval
Merger and acquisition deals involving public sector oil and gas companies have been exempted from seeking the Competition Commission’s approval, says a notification. The Corporate Affairs Ministry's decision to exempt such deals from the ambit of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) comes against the backdrop of the proposed consolidation and stake purchases among state-owned oil and gas companies.
In July, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved sale of the government's 51.11% stake in oil refiner HPCL to the country's largest oil producer ONGC. The ministry has said all cases of combinations involving the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) operating in oil and gas sectors under the Petroleum Act, 1934, have been exempted from the CCI approval requirement for five years.
India Inc may need to change rating agencies every 3 years, says report
Companies tapping the debt market regularly may soon have to get their securities rated by a different credit rating agency every three years, reports The Economic Times. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to bring in new rules mandating rotation of credit rating agencies after market participants sought an overhaul of governance requirements and levels of accountability for this industry.
“Sebi has received strong suggestions from market participants that the rating should be done on a rotational basis. We are going by that and the work has begun,” a regulatory official said. The planned regulations could resemble audit rotation guidelines that came into effect from April and mandated companies to change auditors after two consecutive terms of five years each to prevent potential conflicts of interest and increase transparency. If Sebi implements rotation of rating agencies, it would be first of its kind in the world.
OMCs to invest over Rs 80K cr on upgrading refineries to BS-VI, says report
To meet the National Capital Region’s (NCR) demand for cleaner fuel by April 2018, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to hasten the process of upgrading their refineries, two senior officials from the refiners told Mint. The officials said that with less than six months left to meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI, comparable to Euro-VI) emission standard, the process could throw up some challenges but given that fuel has to be supplied only to Delhi-NCR, it could be done. The refiners would be investing more than Rs 80,000 crore in upgrading petrol and diesel quality to meet BS-VI specifications by 2020.
India cuts funding for crucial National Health Mission by $5bn
India has approved a three-year budget for its flagship public health programme almost 20% lower than what the Health Ministry said was needed, according to sources and previously unreported government documents reviewed by Reuters. The Finance Ministry in August renewed the National Health Mission with $20 billion of funding between 2017 and 2020 as against the Health Ministry’s estimated requirement of $25 billion, the documents showed.
Officials said the Finance Ministry reduced planned funding because of other spending priorities and because of state governments’ poor track record of spending the health budgets they have been allotted in the past. The finance and health ministries did not respond to several requests for comment. The National Health Mission is one of the world’s largest health programmes and forms the backbone of public services in India. It provides everything from free drugs to immunisation services to millions of rural poor.
Thomas Cook to sell 5.42% in Quess Corp to raise Rs 600cr
Integrated travel and travel related financial services player Thomas Cook India’s board on Wednesday approved a fund raising plan of Rs 600 crore by divesting 5.42% stake in its subsidiary Quess Corp. The company said the stake sale will be carried out through an offer-for-sale route. It has fixed a floor price of Rs 800 per share.
The company said the move is to meet Sebi regulations that require promoters to bring down their stake to 75%. Post-dilution, the combined promoter shareholding in Quess Corp (of Thomas Cook India and Ajit Isaac, CMD and CEO, Quess Corp) would be 75.38%. Fairfax Financial Holdings, through Thomas Cook India Group, is committed to maintaining a controlling stake in Quess Corp, the company said in a statement.
The initiative is also aimed at retiring Thomas Cook long-term debt, thus bringing down its financial costs and improving profitability and liquidity at both a standalone and group level.
IndiGo may induct 50 wide-bodied planes to fly overseas, says report
IndiGo is actively considering alternate plans to induct at least 50 wide-bodied planes for overseas flights as divestment of the state-run Air India may take a while, sources told The Economic Times. "Right now, it's an optimistic 50-50, but the processes are slow. The airline will wait for four-five months and then implement Plan B of inducting its own fleet of wide-bodied planes," sources said.
Initial discussions are on with Airbus, sources said. IndiGo currently has a fleet of 143 Airbus A320 and A320neo planes and an order for over 400 more. Sources confirmed that the order for wide-bodied planes would be over and above this. The carrier has the option of ordering the 250-plus-seater Airbus A330-800neo, which has a list price of $255 million (Rs 1,658 crore). The airline would likely get deliveries of this from 2019, sources said. Another option is the 270-seater A350-800 priced at $275 million (Rs 1,787 crore), which would be delivered after 2021.
Tiger Global Management to cash in $1bn from Ola, Flipkart exits, says report
New York-based Tiger Global Management is set to cash in about $1 billion from its early bets on Ola and Flipkart by selling part of its shareholdings to Japan’s Soft-Bank, sources told The Economic Times. The share sales in Flipkart and Ola will take the total realisations for Tiger Global, which has invested $2 billion over a decade in India, to nearly $1.5 billion. Led by reclusive Lee Fixel, Tiger Global is expected to earn about three times its investment in Flipkart and about five times the money it put into Ola.
While Tiger Global is expected to sell shares worth $600-700 million in Flipkart through a buyback, in Ola it will sell about half of its 15% stake, which is worth $600 million at the company’s current valuation, sources said. SoftBank is expected to own about one-third of Ola and 20% in Flipkart after these deals. Tiger’s remaining shares in these firms are valued at a combined $1.5-2 billion. Both the deals, like any private market secondary sale of shares, are happening at a discount to the existing valuations of these companies.
China is pumping a lot of cash into its economy to calm investors
China has been pumping a lot of cash into its system to lift market sentiment, as the world's second-largest economy walks a thin line between curbing debt and keeping everything running smoothly, reports CNBC. Last week, the People's Bank of China injected cash totalling 810 billion Chinese yuan ($122.4 billion) in five straight days of daily liquidity management operations. Those actions, which represented the largest weekly net increase since January, were in part a Beijing response to its 10-year sovereign bond yields spiking to multi-year highs, experts said.
A rise in the benchmark government bond yield threatens to drive up overall borrowing costs — and potentially worsen the country's debt situation. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the PBOC injected a net 30 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), but it didn't expand that money supply on Wednesday. Analysts said that pause may have been due to market sentiment seemingly stabilising, but it may be short-lived. Rapidly expanding liquidity could make it more challenging for Beijing to counteract capital flight — its relatively static foreign exchange reserves are growing less potent when compared to the amount of cash that could be leaving the country.
BlackRock overweight on China, India and Indonesia; cautious on tech
Equity markets around the world have rallied for most of 2017, giving rise to concerns that stocks are becoming expensive. But the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, said it is not too late to join the party, reports CNBC. "This year has been a rewarding one for stock investors. Anyone who missed the rally probably wonders if it is too late to join the party. We don't believe it is," said Andrew Swan, BlackRock's head of Asian and global emerging markets equities.
The high returns seen in Asian equities, he added, have been led by a better-than-expected and synchronised global economic expansion, which helped companies register better earnings growth — a trend that looks set to continue into 2018. Asia is a big beneficiary of a continued recovery in the global economy, Swan said. And a weak dollar, which is not expected to pick up much next year, will add to the region's advantage, he added. Even though valuations have gone up, they are only "back to multi-year averages" at the moment, compared to other asset classes globally where prices are "on the expensive side versus history," Swan said.
Within Asia, BlackRock holds an "overweight" position on China, India and Indonesia. Those are countries where economic reforms are helping to lift growth and earnings prospects. The asset manager also prefers companies — especially those in China — in the "older economy" such as energy, materials and financials. The technology sector, which has fuelled much of the rally this year, is an area that BlackRock said it's cautious about going into 2018. The valuations of selected e-commerce stocks in China and large-cap tech firms in Taiwan, for instance, appear to be stretched, Swan said. (Picture courtesy: CNBC)
Jamie Dimon says he would bet on Trump being a one-term president
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, expects to see a new US president in 2021 and advised Democrats to come up with a "pro-free enterprise" agenda for jobs and economic growth, reports Reuters. Asked at a luncheon hosted by The Economic Club of Chicago how many years President Donald Trump will be in office, Dimon said, "If I had to bet, I'd bet three and half. But the Democrats have to come up with a reasonable candidate ... or Trump will win again" and have second four-year term. Dimon, who in the past has described himself as "barely" a Democrat, has been going to Washington more often since the November 2016 election of Trump to lobby lawmakers on range of business and economic issues, including changes in corporate taxes, immigration policies and mortgage finance.
Fed officials fear financial market 'imbalances' and possibility of 'sharp reversal' in prices
Federal Reserve officials expressed largely optimistic views of economic growth at their most recent meeting but also started to worry that financial market prices are getting out of hand and posing a danger to the economy, reports CNBC. Minutes from the October 31-November 1 Federal Open Market Committee meeting indicate members with almost universally positive views on growth - the labour market, consumer spending and manufacturing all were showing solid gains. While there were disagreements on the pace of inflation, and even a discussion about changing the Fed's approach to price stability, the sentiment otherwise was largely positive.
Moreover, they said the picture could get even better if Congress lowers corporate taxes as part of the reform plan making its way through the Senate. But when it came to evaluating market conditions, the talk took a more cautious tone. Some members feared what would happen if the market suddenly took a hit. Some members said the bull market was justified by a continued low "neutral" rate of interest that is neither overly restrictive nor accommodative to growth. And there also was mention of "regulatory changes" that had helped "an appreciable strengthening of capital and liquidity positions in the financial sector over recent years," which made the system less prone to shocks or sudden market drops.
IT, ITeS companies jittery over Rs 10,000cr tax demand, says report
The Income Tax Department has raised a service tax demand of about Rs 10,000 crore from information technology and IT-enabled services companies in the country, sending a shockwave through an industry already reeling under tighter US immigration laws and increasing automation, reports The Economic Times. In its notices sent to about 200 companies so far, the service tax department has told them to return export benefits claimed in the last five years (2012-2016) on software provided to clients outside India, and has additionally sought 15% service tax along with fines, sources said.
Its contention: supplying software to clients outside India does not tantamount to exports for IT and ITeS companies. Why? Because the client sends specific details of what it wants in the exported software to Indian IT firms through an email. Now, according to the department, the email containing specifications is nothing but goods made available to the Indian firm to provide IT/ITeS service to the foreign buyer. Therefore, it is a service. Hence, all IT/ITeS exporters are liable to return the export benefits claimed for the last five years and pay service tax (15%) with interest and penalty on last five years export turnover, the department has said in its notices.
EPFO meet today to decide how to add ETFs to user a/cs
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) central board of trustees (CBT) will meet in New Delhi today to decide an exit policy for its equity investments but will not take a decision on the EPF interest rate for 2017-18 at this meeting, reports Mint. “The CBT will take up the exit policy of EPFO’s equity investments and whatever they decide, the fund managers of EPFO will follow,” Labour Secretary M Sathiavathy said. He said the board will not take up the PF interest rate issue this time and that it may be taken up sometime in January.
At present, EPFO invests 15% of its annual accruals in exchange traded funds (ETFs). It is yet to decide how it plans to credit the benefits or losses to subscribers’ accounts. EPFO has invested over Rs 30,000 crore via ETFs since it started investing in stocks in August 2015-16. One of the options is accruing units of ETFs to subscribers’ accounts. Another option is keeping cash and equity components separately—meaning that consent to sell off ETF units is required from a subscriber withdrawing EPF savings. It is also studying whether it can offer an option to subscribers to opt for equity exposure beyond the 15% cut-off, a government official said.
Pakistan today indicated that it could take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice following the footsteps of India which took the matter of death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to the world court, reports PTI. Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal was asked at the weekly media briefing whether Pakistan would take Kashmir issue to the ICJ. Instead of saying a direct yes or no, he indicated that the issue was being considered by the legal experts.
No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: Finance Ministry
The finance ministry today said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction.
The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.
This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, it said in tweets.
Fiat to recall 1200 Jeep Compasses in India over airbag issue
Fiat Chrysler Automotive India will recall about 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles that have been retailed to customers already for replacement of the front passenger air bag.
The recall is part of a wider recall announced by Fiat Chrysler in the US totalling more than 8,000 cars. Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler had also announced a recall of 1,48,000 Jeeps in China.
A supplier has advised FCA that, during its airbag module assembly process, loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules
Hope to become an electric vehicles exporter by 2028: NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant
In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India must not only be a manufacturer of electric vehicles but also an exporter by 2028.
CPI(M) leader digs at PM, likens to Manmohan Desai
Left leader Sitaram Yechury believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like Bollywood's hit producer-director, Manmohan Desai.
Modi gives the people a slogan a day to keep them distracted the way the late director did not allow his audiences to think while they were watching his films, the CPI(M) general secretary claimed at a function today.
"Film director Manmohan Desai said his movies were successful as he didn't allow spectators to think while watching them. In a similar fashion, Modi is running the country by raising a new slogan every day to engage the people so that they are not able to think about what is happening around them," Yechury said.
Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Aditya Birla Money
Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for violating norms of stock brokers.
EC order on AIADMK symbol dispute will be challenged in SC: TTV Dhinakaran
TTV Dhinakaran lleged that EC acted in a partisan manner and according to the Centre's wish while deciding the row over two-leaves party symbol.
Bankruptcy Law tweaked: Big defaulters can't bid to reclaim company
A day after the cabinet approved the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) via an ordinance, the President has given his assent to those proposals.
Asset reconstruction companies or ARCs will now be allowed to hold more than 26 percent equity after converting debt of borrowing companies under reconstruction into shares, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on Thursday. However, the shareholding can exceed 26 percent only after meeting certain conditions.
Earlier, ARCs could not hold more than 26 percent after converting the loans into equity as RBI had stated that Securitisation Companies / Reconstruction Companies (SC/RCs) are permitted to convert a portion of debt into shares of the borrower company as a measure of asset reconstruction provided their shareholding does not exceed 26 percent of the post converted equity of the company under reconstruction.
As many as 592 people, including four promoters of private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, have been named as accused in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in a Vyapam case, officials of the probe agency said on Thursday. Those listed included J N Choksey, chairman of L N Medical College; S N Vijaywargiya of People's Medical College; Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College (all in Bhopal) and Suresh Singh Bhadoriya of Index Medical College, Indore, they said.
The Congress today accused the BJP of "shamelessly" indulging in horse trading in poll-bound Gujarat and demanded lodging of an FIR after Patidar leader Hardik Patel alleged that he was offered Rs 1,200 crore. The Congress claimed that this was not the sole example of the BJP allegedly resorting to misuse of money and muscle power. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi recalled the allegations made by Narendra Patel, aide of Hardik Patel, that he was offered Rs 1 crore for switching loyalties, a charge rubbished by the ruling party. Singhvi demanded lodging of an FIR against BJP leaders, including the saffron party's chief Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others. He also urged the Election Commission to probe into the allegations and publish the findings of bribery cases.
EPFO board has approved accounting policy for exchange traded funds (ETF) investments, CNBC-TV18, quoting sources, said.
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday complained that cramped schedules are getting in the way of proper preparation for big series such as the upcoming tour of South Africa, a criticism that the BCCI promised to address with "utmost seriousness", reports PTI.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Friday, Kohli said he was left with no choice but to seek bouncy tracks in the ongoing series as there was hardly any time in the schedule to prepare for the trip to South Africa.
India would be leaving for South Africa for a series of three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, just a couple of days after the home series against Sri Lanka gets over on December 24.
The opposition will work out a strategy to take on the BJP in and outside Parliament after the Gujarat results are out, a leader said. The Opposition Coordination Committee will plan out its campaign against the ruling BJP depending on how the party responds to the results, Communist Party of India leader D Raja said. "We feel that if the BJP wins Gujarat, they will be even more aggressive in their Hindutva agenda," Raja told PTI.
Promoters of large stressed accounts or bad loans, many of which are being resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), may no longer be allowed to bid for their own assets.
In a set of amendments listed in a government ordinance to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and cleared by the President of India on Thursday, those companies whose loan accounts have been non-performing for a year or more will not be allowed to participate or bid to buy the assets in the resolution plan. Those who have not have settled overdue amounts on the said accounts will also not be permitted, said a provision within the amendments.
Tax officials have sent queries to leading fast-food chains like McDonald's over no change in menu prices even after cut in the GST rates, reports The Economic Times. The Goods & Services Tax (GST) council on November 15 slashed rates on 178 items and also brought down AC/non-Ac restaurants in the 5 percent slab from 18 percent earlier.
The government is pushing the chains to pass on benefit of lower rates to consumers. The CBEC recently pushed the fast moving good companies to reduce prices as per the new rates.
Read more: GST Council slashes tax rate on 178 items to 18%; eating out gets cheaper as restaurants get tax rate cut
NK Singh is likely to be the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, reports CNBC-TV18. Former DEA secretary Shaktikanta Das is likely to be the full-time member of the commission.
Cabinet approved formation of the 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday, which will have two full-time members and two part-time members.
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has been granted immunity from prosecution as a part of the deal that led to his resignation, reports Reuters. Mugabe was also assured that his safety would be protected in his home country.
On Tuesday, Mugabe resigned after army seized power and the ruling party turned against him. The former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn-in as the President on Friday.
Islamic State beheaded 15 of its own fighters due to infighting in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the local government said. According to a report in Reuters no further details were available and no official confirmation came from the Islamic State.
Myanmar and Bangladesh on Thursday signed a deal over terms for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh, a government official said, amid concern that Myanmar’s powerful army could prove obstructive, Reuters reports.
Households prop up UK growth again, firms more cautious
Britain’s economy remained reliant on spending by households, despite the squeeze on their finances, while business investment grew slowly, suggesting caution among companies ahead of Brexit, reports Reuters. Britain’s overall economic growth sped up moderately in the third quarter to 0.4% from 0.3% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, confirming a preliminary reading.
The breakdown of the data showed spending by households drove the economy once again even as they suffered a hit to their incomes from slow wage growth and a jump in inflation that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, prompting a rise in borrowing. In annual terms, Thursday’s data showed the economy grew by 1.5% in the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter but the joint weakest growth in more than five years.
SC asks Bombay HC Receiver to auction Sahara's Aamby Valley
The Supreme Court directed the official Receiver of the Bombay High Court to help the Liquidator in getting the Sahara Group's Aamby Valley property auctioned, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri also asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to take the help of the Receiver and ensure that the Aamby Valley properties are auctioned. It also directed the official liquidator, who has been entrusted with the task of conducting the auction, to take instructions from the company judge or the Bombay High Court.
Sebi rejects PACL group firm's plea to defreeze accounts
Sebi has ruled that curbs imposed on Pearls Infrastructure Projects, majority owned by PACL, will continue as it has rejected the plea to defreeze bank accounts on grounds that proceedings to recover over Rs 60,000 crore from the parent entity is going on, reports PTI. Besides bank accounts, the regulator has refused to defreeze Pearls Infrastructure Projects’ (PIPL) demat account and mutual fund holdings.
The move comes after the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) directed Sebi to pass fresh directions in the matter. In a fresh order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said, "it has set aside the contentions of the appellant and direct that the directions as passed on September 2016 that no debit shall be made in any bank accounts, lockers, demat accounts and mutual fund folios etc of PIPL shall remain in force".
Wilful defaulters barred from bidding under insolvency law
Wilful defaulters and entities whose accounts have been classified as NPAs will be barred from bidding for assets under the insolvency law, with the President giving his assent to an ordinance to amend the bankruptcy code, reports PTI. "The President of India has given his assent today to the Ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code)," an official release said.
The ordinance aims at putting in place safeguards to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code. "The amendments aim to keep out such persons who have wilfully defaulted, are associated with non-performing assets (NPAs), or are habitually non-compliant and, therefore, are likely to be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company," the release added.
"Those who have their accounts classified as non-performing assets for one year or more and are unable to settle their overdue amounts include interest thereon and charges relating to the account before submission of the resolution plan" would also be ineligible. As per the ordinance, corporates, promoters and associate companies undergoing insolvency resolution or liquidation under the Code would not be eligible for bidding for the stressed assets.
The amended Code also says that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should ensure the viability and feasibility of a resolution plan before approving it. The release further said CoC should "reject a resolution plan, which is submitted before the commencement of the Ordinance but is yet to be approved". The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process.