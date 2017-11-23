App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Modi's government like Manmohan Desai's films, says Sitaram Yechury

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 23, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Pakistan today indicated that it could take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice following the footsteps of India which took the matter of death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to the world court, reports PTI.   Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal was asked at the weekly media briefing whether Pakistan would take Kashmir issue to the ICJ. Instead of saying a direct yes or no, he indicated that the issue was being considered by the legal experts.

  • Nov 23, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. India cuts funding for crucial National Health Mission by $5bn, reports Reuters

    2. OMCs to invest over Rs 80K cr on upgrading refineries to BS-VI, reports Mint. In related news, oil and gas PSU mergers have been exempt from CCI approval

    3. IT, ITeS companies jittery over Rs 10,000cr tax demand, reports The Economic Times

    4. Fed officials fear financial market 'imbalances' and possibility of 'sharp reversal' in prices, reports CNBC

    5. Tiger Global Management to cash in $1bn from Ola, Flipkart exits, reports The Economic Times

    6. India Inc may need to change rating agencies every 3 years, reports The Economic Times

    7. China is pumping a lot of cash into its economy to calm investors, reports CNBC

    8. Jamie Dimon says he would bet on Trump being a one-term president, reports Reuters

  • Nov 23, 10:03 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Nov 23, 10:01 PM (IST)

    No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: Finance Ministry

    The finance ministry today said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction.

    The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.

    This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, it said in tweets.

  • Nov 23, 09:39 PM (IST)

  • Nov 23, 09:14 PM (IST)
  • Nov 23, 09:11 PM (IST)
  • Nov 23, 09:09 PM (IST)
  • Nov 23, 09:03 PM (IST)

    Fiat to recall 1200 Jeep Compasses in India over airbag issue

    Fiat Chrysler Automotive India will recall about 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles that have been retailed to customers already for replacement of the front passenger air bag.

    The recall is part of a wider recall announced by Fiat Chrysler in the US totalling more than 8,000 cars. Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler had also announced a recall of 1,48,000 Jeeps in China.

    A supplier has advised FCA that, during its airbag module assembly process, loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules

  • Nov 23, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Hope to become an electric vehicles exporter by 2028: NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant

    In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India must not only be a manufacturer of electric vehicles but also an exporter by 2028.
  • Nov 23, 08:57 PM (IST)


    CPI(M) leader digs at PM, likens to Manmohan Desai

    Left leader Sitaram Yechury believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like Bollywood's hit producer-director, Manmohan Desai.
        
    Modi gives the people a slogan a day to keep them distracted the way the late director did not allow his audiences to think while they were watching his films, the CPI(M) general secretary claimed at a function today.
        
    "Film director Manmohan Desai said his movies were successful as he didn't allow spectators to think while watching them. In a similar fashion, Modi is running the country by raising a new slogan every day to engage the people so that they are not able to think about what is happening around them," Yechury said.
     

  • Nov 23, 08:26 PM (IST)

    Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Aditya Birla Money

    Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for violating norms of stock brokers.
  • Nov 23, 08:25 PM (IST)

    EC order on AIADMK symbol dispute will be challenged in SC: TTV Dhinakaran

    TTV Dhinakaran lleged that EC acted in a partisan manner and according to the Centre's wish while deciding the row over two-leaves party symbol.
  • Nov 23, 08:21 PM (IST)

    Bankruptcy Law tweaked: Big defaulters can't bid to reclaim company

    A day after the cabinet approved the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) via an ordinance, the President has given his assent to those proposals.
  • Nov 23, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Asset reconstruction companies or ARCs will now be allowed to hold more than 26 percent equity after converting debt of borrowing companies under reconstruction into shares, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on Thursday. However, the shareholding can exceed 26 percent only after meeting certain conditions.

    Earlier, ARCs could not hold more than 26 percent after converting the loans into equity as RBI had stated that Securitisation Companies / Reconstruction Companies (SC/RCs) are permitted to convert a portion of debt into shares of the borrower company as a measure of asset reconstruction provided their shareholding does not exceed 26 percent of the post converted equity of the company under reconstruction.

  • Nov 23, 07:46 PM (IST)

    As many as 592 people, including four promoters of private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, have been named as accused in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in a Vyapam case, officials of the probe agency said on Thursday.   Those listed included J N Choksey, chairman of L N Medical College; S N Vijaywargiya of People's Medical College; Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College (all in Bhopal) and Suresh Singh Bhadoriya of Index Medical College, Indore, they said.

  • Nov 23, 07:30 PM (IST)

    The Congress today accused the BJP of "shamelessly" indulging in horse trading in poll-bound Gujarat and demanded lodging of an FIR after Patidar leader Hardik Patel alleged that he was offered Rs 1,200 crore. The Congress claimed that this was not the sole example of the BJP allegedly resorting to misuse of money and muscle power.   Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi recalled the allegations made by Narendra Patel, aide of Hardik Patel, that he was offered Rs 1 crore for switching loyalties, a charge rubbished by the ruling party.   Singhvi demanded lodging of an FIR against BJP leaders, including the saffron party's chief Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others. He also urged the Election Commission to probe into the allegations and publish the findings of bribery cases.

  • Nov 23, 07:00 PM (IST)

    EPFO board has approved accounting policy for exchange traded funds (ETF) investments, CNBC-TV18, quoting sources, said.   

  • Nov 23, 06:45 PM (IST)

    Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday complained that cramped schedules are getting in the way of proper preparation for big series such as the upcoming tour of South Africa, a criticism that the BCCI promised to address with "utmost seriousness", reports PTI.

    Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Friday, Kohli said he was left with no choice but to seek bouncy tracks in the ongoing series as there was hardly any time in the schedule to prepare for the trip to South Africa.

    India would be leaving for South Africa for a series of three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, just a couple of days after the home series against Sri Lanka gets over on December 24.

  • Nov 23, 06:24 PM (IST)

    The opposition will work out a strategy to take on the BJP in and outside Parliament after the Gujarat results are out, a leader said. The Opposition Coordination Committee will plan out its campaign against the ruling BJP depending on how the party responds to the results, Communist Party of India leader D Raja said.   "We feel that if the BJP wins Gujarat, they will be even more aggressive in their Hindutva agenda," Raja told PTI.

  • Nov 23, 06:13 PM (IST)

    Promoters of large stressed accounts or bad loans, many of which are being resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), may no longer be allowed to bid for their own assets.

    In a set of amendments listed in a government ordinance to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and cleared by the President of India on Thursday, those companies whose loan accounts have been non-performing for a year or more will not be allowed to participate or bid to buy the assets in the resolution plan. Those who have not have settled overdue amounts on the said accounts will also not be permitted, said a provision within the amendments.

  • Nov 23, 06:03 PM (IST)

    Tax officials have sent queries to leading fast-food chains like McDonald's over no change in menu prices even after cut in the GST rates, reports The Economic Times. The Goods & Services Tax (GST) council on November 15 slashed rates on 178 items and also brought down AC/non-Ac restaurants in the 5 percent slab from 18 percent earlier.

    The government is pushing the chains to pass on benefit of lower rates to consumers. The CBEC recently pushed the fast moving good companies to reduce prices as per the new rates. 

    Read more: GST Council slashes tax rate on 178 items to 18%; eating out gets cheaper as restaurants get tax rate cut

  • Nov 23, 05:56 PM (IST)

    NK Singh is likely to be the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, reports CNBC-TV18. Former DEA secretary Shaktikanta Das is likely to be the full-time member of the commission. 

    Cabinet approved formation of the 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday, which will have two full-time members and two part-time members.

  • Nov 23, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has been granted immunity from prosecution as a part of the deal that led to his resignation, reports Reuters. Mugabe was also assured that his safety would be protected in his home country. 

    On Tuesday, Mugabe resigned after army seized power and the ruling party turned against him. The former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn-in as the President on Friday.

  • Nov 23, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Islamic State beheaded 15 of its own fighters due to infighting in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the local government said. According to a report in Reuters no further details were available and no official confirmation came from the Islamic State.   

  • Nov 23, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Myanmar and Bangladesh on Thursday signed a deal over terms for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh, a government official said, amid concern that Myanmar’s powerful army could prove obstructive, Reuters reports. 

  • Nov 23, 04:36 PM (IST)

    Households prop up UK growth again, firms more cautious

    Britain’s economy remained reliant on spending by households, despite the squeeze on their finances, while business investment grew slowly, suggesting caution among companies ahead of Brexit, reports Reuters. Britain’s overall economic growth sped up moderately in the third quarter to 0.4% from 0.3% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, confirming a preliminary reading.

    The breakdown of the data showed spending by households drove the economy once again even as they suffered a hit to their incomes from slow wage growth and a jump in inflation that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, prompting a rise in borrowing. In annual terms, Thursday’s data showed the economy grew by 1.5% in the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter but the joint weakest growth in more than five years.

  • Nov 23, 04:31 PM (IST)

    SC asks Bombay HC Receiver to auction Sahara's Aamby Valley

    The Supreme Court directed the official Receiver of the Bombay High Court to help the Liquidator in getting the Sahara Group's Aamby Valley property auctioned, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri also asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to take the help of the Receiver and ensure that the Aamby Valley properties are auctioned. It also directed the official liquidator, who has been entrusted with the task of conducting the auction, to take instructions from the company judge or the Bombay High Court.

  • Nov 23, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Sebi rejects PACL group firm's plea to defreeze accounts

    Sebi has ruled that curbs imposed on Pearls Infrastructure Projects, majority owned by PACL, will continue as it has rejected the plea to defreeze bank accounts on grounds that proceedings to recover over Rs 60,000 crore from the parent entity is going on, reports PTI. Besides bank accounts, the regulator has refused to defreeze Pearls Infrastructure Projects’ (PIPL) demat account and mutual fund holdings.

    The move comes after the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) directed Sebi to pass fresh directions in the matter. In a fresh order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said, "it has set aside the contentions of the appellant and direct that the directions as passed on September 2016 that no debit shall be made in any bank accounts, lockers, demat accounts and mutual fund folios etc of PIPL shall remain in force".

  • Nov 23, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Wilful defaulters barred from bidding under insolvency law

    Wilful defaulters and entities whose accounts have been classified as NPAs will be barred from bidding for assets under the insolvency law, with the President giving his assent to an ordinance to amend the bankruptcy code, reports PTI. "The President of India has given his assent today to the Ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code)," an official release said.

    The ordinance aims at putting in place safeguards to prevent unscrupulous persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code. "The amendments aim to keep out such persons who have wilfully defaulted, are associated with non-performing assets (NPAs), or are habitually non-compliant and, therefore, are likely to be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company," the release added.

    "Those who have their accounts classified as non-performing assets for one year or more and are unable to settle their overdue amounts include interest thereon and charges relating to the account before submission of the resolution plan" would also be ineligible. As per the ordinance, corporates, promoters and associate companies undergoing insolvency resolution or liquidation under the Code would not be eligible for bidding for the stressed assets.

    The amended Code also says that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should ensure the viability and feasibility of a resolution plan before approving it. The release further said CoC should "reject a resolution plan, which is submitted before the commencement of the Ordinance but is yet to be approved". The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. 

