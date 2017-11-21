News Live: M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years

Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years
Citi says geopolitical risk may boost gold prices over $1,400/oz till 2020
Gold prices are likely to be buoyed by the "new normal" of elevated geopolitical tensions over the coming years, Citi analysts told CNBC. The geopolitical case for gold investment has been emboldened in recent months and it seems as strong today than at any point over the last four decades, Citi analysts said. As a result, gold prices were forecast to "push north of $1,400 per ounce for sustained periods" through to 2020.
Nov 21, 07:35 AM (IST)
Zimbabwe's Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe faces the start of impeachment proceedings on Tuesday that could see him ousted within the week, against the backdrop of a military takeover dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy”, reports Reuters. The ruling ZANU-PF party plans to bring the impeachment motion in parliament, after a Monday noon deadline expired for the besieged 93-year-old leader to resign and bring the curtain down on nearly four decades in power.
Impeachment would be an ignominious end to the career of the “Grand Old Man” of African politics, once lauded as an anti-colonial hero and the only leader Zimbabwe has known since it gained independence from Britain in 1980. Mugabe has so far shown no signs of stepping down and has called for the weekly cabinet meeting to take place as usual on Tuesday. It would be the first time ministers sit down with him since the military took power last Wednesday.
Nov 21, 07:28 AM (IST)
Yellen to leave Fed board once successor Powell sworn in
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday she will resign her seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the US central bank, reports Reuters. In a letter to President Donald Trump, which was released by the Fed, Yellen, 71, also vowed to “do my utmost to ensure a smooth transition” to Powell, who was nominated to succeed her by Trump earlier this month.
In her letter to Trump, Yellen said she was “gratified by the substantial improvement in the economy since the crisis,” noting that 17 million net jobs had been added during roughly the last eight years. Yellen served as a Fed vice chair before Democratic President Barack Obama nominated her as Fed chief in 2014. The economy “by most metrics, is close to achieving the Federal Reserve’s statutory objectives of maximum employment and price stability,” she wrote to Trump.
Nov 21, 07:25 AM (IST)
Merkel signals readiness for new election after coalition talks collapse
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority after talks on forming a three-way coalition failed overnight, but Germany’s president told parties they owed it to voters to try to form a government, reports Reuters. The major obstacle to a three-way deal was immigration, according to Merkel, who was forced into negotiations after bleeding support in the September 24 election to the far right in a backlash at her 2015 decision to let in over 1 million migrants.
The failure of exploratory coalition talks involving her conservative bloc, the liberal pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens raises the prospect of a new election and casts doubt about her future after 12 years in power. Merkel, 63, said she was sceptical about ruling in a minority government, saying: “My point of view is that new elections would be the better path.” Her plans did not include being chancellor in a minority government, she said after meeting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Nov 21, 07:18 AM (IST)
Asia stocks supported by global growth optimism, dollar strong
Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher US yields and a floundering euro. Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tack on 0.15%. South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.25%, Australian stocks climbed 0.15% and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.25%.
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years
Citi says geopolitical risk may boost gold prices over $1,400/oz till 2020
Gold prices are likely to be buoyed by the "new normal" of elevated geopolitical tensions over the coming years, Citi analysts told CNBC. The geopolitical case for gold investment has been emboldened in recent months and it seems as strong today than at any point over the last four decades, Citi analysts said. As a result, gold prices were forecast to "push north of $1,400 per ounce for sustained periods" through to 2020.
Yellen to leave Fed board once successor Powell sworn in
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years
Citi says geopolitical risk may boost gold prices over $1,400/oz till 2020
Zimbabwe's Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Yellen to leave Fed board once successor Powell sworn in
Merkel signals readiness for new election after coalition talks collapse
Asia stocks supported by global growth optimism, dollar strong
Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher US yields and a floundering euro. Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tack on 0.15%. South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.25%, Australian stocks climbed 0.15% and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.25%.