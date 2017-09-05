News Live: RBI Governor cannot always say yes to govt, says Raghuram Rajan

These crew members had regularly been "evading" the breath analyser test over a period of time for flights to and from certain destinations such as Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa, sources close to the development told PTI.
Bitcoin tumbled the most since July after China's central bank said initial coin offerings are illegal. It asked all related fundraising activity to be halted immediately, issuing the strongest regulatory challenge so far to the market for digital token sales. The People's Bank of China said it had completed investigations into ICOs, and will strictly punish offerings in the future while penalising legal violations in ones already completed. The regulator said those who have already raised money must provide refunds, though it didn't specify how the money would be paid back to investors.
With North Korean Foundation Day on Saturday, there are fears that the renegade nation may test its inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM). In overnight developments, the United States accused North Korea’s trading partners of aiding its nuclear ambitions and said Pyongyang was ‘begging for war’ after the North’s powerful nuclear test on Sunday and signs that further missile launches were on the way. South Korea said it was talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.
US President Donald Trump held calls with foreign leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the White House declared that “all options to address the North Korean threat are on the table.”
Sep 05, 07:47 PM (IST)
Under mounting international pressure to act against the terror groups, Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a declaration by the BRICS nations, including China, saying there was no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil.
Sep 05, 07:27 PM (IST)
RBI Governor cannot always say yes to the government, says Raghuram Rajan.
Sep 05, 07:19 PM (IST)
"Responses given to Parliamentary Committee weren't in accordance to my actual response (on demonetisation)," says Rajan.
Sep 05, 07:16 PM (IST)
Sep 05, 07:11 PM (IST)
At his book launch, Raghuram Rajan says he wanted to set the record straight on demonetisation. "Parliament has a right to know what actually happened," he says.
Sep 05, 07:06 PM (IST)
Sep 05, 07:06 PM (IST)
Indian roads are death traps, but something is being done about it. Watch the Insight18 video below to know more.
Sep 05, 06:48 PM (IST)
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan is set to launch his new book 'I Do What I Do' at an event in Chennai that will begin in the next few minutes. Will we find out more about his thoughts on demonetisation?
Sep 05, 06:42 PM (IST)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to ground more than 130 pilots and 430 cabin crew members of national carrier Air India for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol test.
These crew members had regularly been "evading" the breath analyser test over a period of time for flights to and from certain destinations such as Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa, sources close to the development told PTI.
Sep 05, 06:15 PM (IST)
The government has said that names of over 2.09 lakh firms have been struck off from register of companies for failing to comply with regulatory requirements and action has been initiated to restrict operations of their bank accounts.
Continuing its crackdown on shell companies which are allegedly used as conduits for illicit fund flows and tax evasion, the government said the directors of deregistered firms would not be able to operate the bank accounts till these entities are legally restored.
In an intimation to the exchanges, German firm Merck said it is currently preparing strategic options for its consumer health business, including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships. The strategic initiative will involve the company's consumer health business in India as well.
Activity in India's dominant services sector contracted for a second straight month in August as disruptions caused by a new tax policy hurt new orders, a private survey showed. August's Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.5, up from July's 45.9 but still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. The last time services activity shrunk for two or more consecutive months was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned high-value currency notes in November last year.
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is planning to raise Employees' Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) equity investment bracket to 15-25% from 5-15% at present, sources told CNBC-TV18. CBT, EPFO's apex decision making body, may meet by September-end or early October to decide the same. At present, EPFO already has a 15% equity exposure to equities but wants approval to increase it to 20%. It hopes to invest Rs 25,000-30,000 crore per year if equity investment is raised to 20%.
