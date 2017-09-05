App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 05, 2017 07:47 PM IST IST

News Live: RBI Governor cannot always say yes to govt, says Raghuram Rajan

Bringing you the latest news and updates.

highlights

  • Sep 05, 07:47 PM (IST)

    Under mounting international pressure to act against the terror groups, Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a declaration by the BRICS nations, including China, saying there was no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil.

  • Sep 05, 07:27 PM (IST)

    RBI Governor cannot always say yes to the government, says Raghuram Rajan.

  • Sep 05, 07:19 PM (IST)

    "Responses given to Parliamentary Committee weren't in accordance to my actual response (on demonetisation)," says Rajan.

  • Sep 05, 07:16 PM (IST)

  • Sep 05, 07:11 PM (IST)

    At his book launch, Raghuram Rajan says he wanted to set the record straight on demonetisation. "Parliament has a right to know what actually happened," he says.

  • Sep 05, 07:06 PM (IST)

  • Sep 05, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Indian roads are death traps, but something is being done about it. Watch the Insight18 video below to know more.

  • Sep 05, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan is set to launch his new book 'I Do What I Do' at an event in Chennai that will begin in the next few minutes. Will we find out more about his thoughts on demonetisation?

  • Sep 05, 06:42 PM (IST)

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to ground more than 130 pilots and 430 cabin crew members of national carrier Air India for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol test.

    These crew members had regularly been "evading" the breath analyser test over a period of time for flights to and from certain destinations such as Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa, sources close to the development told PTI.

  • Sep 05, 06:15 PM (IST)

    The government has said that names of over 2.09 lakh firms have been struck off from register of companies for failing to comply with regulatory requirements and action has been initiated to restrict operations of their bank accounts.

    Continuing its crackdown on shell companies which are allegedly used as conduits for illicit fund flows and tax evasion, the government said the directors of deregistered firms would not be able to operate the bank accounts till these entities are legally restored.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.