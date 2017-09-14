News Live: Mark Faber sees money moving out of India to China
He views the global pessimism on China turning positive now and has been adding to his positions there. Faber is also bullish on Singapore and Thailand and feels gold will continue to do well going forward.
Sep 14, 11:02 AM (IST)
Godrej Properties has entered into a joint venture with Nirmal Ventures to develop a residential project in suburban Thane. The project, spread across 14 acres and with saleable area of 2.1 million sq ft, is going to be developed under a development management agreement. In the Thane project, Godrej Properties will build homes of various configurations along with a small retail component to support residential development.
Sep 14, 10:59 AM (IST)
Cyient has signed an agreement to sell its entire 49% stake in Infotech Aerospace Services (IASI) to Pratt & Whitney, a unit of US-based United Technologies Corp. Founded in 2003, Puerto Rico-based IASI is a joint venture between Cyient and Pratt & Whitney, and provides defence design, development and related services to United Technologies and its units. Cyient will receive USD 1.8 million after additional dividend distribution of USD 9.1 million, the company said in a BSE filing. The deal would be earnings per share neutral, it added.
Sep 14, 10:55 AM (IST)
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director of Enam Holdings, is worried about certain pockets in NBFCs, especially housing finance companies.
Sep 14, 10:43 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have inaugurated India’s first bullet train project. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project is expected to be completed by 2022 and is likely to traverse the distance of over 500 km between the two cities in around two hours.
Sep 14, 10:38 AM (IST)
Around 235 districts across the country face the prospect of drought this year as the monsoon appears headed for a below-normal performance, with the season's deficit currently at 6.2% of normal. These districts, accounting for 37% of India's 630 districts for which rain data is available, have monsoon shortfall of at least 20%, with nine show acute deficits of 60% or more, data from the India Meteorological Department reveals.
Sep 14, 10:25 AM (IST)
Investment guru Marc Faber and the author of the Gloom, Boom and Doom report sees money moving out of India to China given the 30% run up in the local market. He views the global pessimism on China turning positive now and has been adding to his positions there. Faber is also bullish on Singapore and Thailand and feels gold will continue to do well going forward.
At least 15 people have died at Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh after a boat capsized in the river Yamuna. The boat was carrying over 60 people, when it capsized suddenly leading to the mishap. In another tragedy today, six people drowned in river Ganga in Maranchi, Bihar. Rescue operations are underway at both the spots.
Sep 14, 10:07 AM (IST)
Offshore wealth held by Indians in tax havens has surged nearly 90% since 2007 to USD 62.9 billion (about Rs 4 lakh crore) in 2015, or about 3.1% of the country's GDP in 2015, reports Economic Times. Contrary to popular belief, Switzerland is no longer the preferred destination. Over 53% of this Indian wealth is now held closer home in Asian tax havens like Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Bahrain and Malaysia. Swiss banks hold 31% of Indian wealth, down from around 58% in 2007. This trend has emerged from analysis of data released for the first time by the Basel-based Bank of International Settlements (BIS) on bilateral foreign holdings.
Sep 14, 09:28 AM (IST)
A fire at an Islamic boarding school killed at least 25 people, most of them students, in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur after breaking out in a dormitory early on Thursday, reports Reuters. The fire at Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, a “tahfiz” boarding school where students learn to memorise the Koran, was reported around 5.40 am local time, according to a statement from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. The blaze began in the sleeping quarters on the top floor of the three-storey school building. Two wardens and 23 students have died in the fire.
Sep 14, 09:27 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump said taxes on rich Americans might rise, as he pursues a tax code overhaul and reaches out to both Democrats and Republicans in a push to win support for a plan still far from complete, reports Reuters.
Sep 14, 09:22 AM (IST)
India has invited bids to appoint two financial advisors and one legal advisor for the privatisation of national carrier Air India and its subsidiaries, the Ministry of Finance said in a newspaper advertisement on Thursday. The government gave the green light to sell Air India, which has struggled under losses and its debts, in June, and officials have said they want the process to offload all or parts of the airline by early 2018.
Sep 14, 09:14 AM (IST)
The US government recorded a USD 108 billion deficit in August as against USD 107 billion the same month one year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday. When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was USD 97 billion compared with an adjusted deficit of USD 107 billion the prior year.
Sep 14, 09:10 AM (IST)
Sep 14, 08:57 AM (IST)
Sep 14, 08:56 AM (IST)
Sep 14, 08:52 AM (IST)
North Korea made an explicit threat to use a nuclear weapon to sink Japan, in remarks that further cranks up heightened tensions in North Asia, reports Bloomberg. “The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche,” North Korea’s state-run news said Thursday, citing a statement by a spokesman for the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee that referred to the country’s philosophy of self-reliance. “Japan is no longer needed to exist near us.”
Sep 14, 08:37 AM (IST)
Democratic leaders have declared they have a deal with President Donald Trump to quickly extend protections for young undocumented immigrants and to finalise a border security package that does not include the President’s proposed wall, reports the New York Times.
The Democrats, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, said in a joint statement that they had had a “very productive” meeting with the president at the White House that focused on the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. “We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” they said.
Sep 14, 08:30 AM (IST)
The Supreme Court has asked realty firm Jaiprakash Associates to pay Rs 50 lakh as an interim relief to 10 homebuyers of its Kalypso Court project along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
Sep 14, 08:30 AM (IST)
Coal India is planning to diversify into new mining areas although it believes the fossil fuel to remain as the primary source of power generation for at least the next two decades. The process of identifying the areas is underway, a company official said.
Sep 14, 08:29 AM (IST)
The government doesn't plan to intervene to check fuel prices that have soared to the highest in three years, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after shares of oil refiners tumbled on Wednesday amid speculation that refining and marketing firms would have to sacrifice margins to cushion consumers.
Sep 14, 08:20 AM (IST)
The pace of China’s economic expansion unexpectedly cooled further last month after a lacklustre July, as factory output, investment and retail sales all slowed. Industrial output rose 6% from a year earlier in August versus July’s 6.4%, which is the slowest pace this year. Retail sales expanded 10.1% from a year earlier as against 10.4% in July, also the slowest reading in 2017. Fixed-asset investment in urban areas rose 7.8% in the first eight months of the year over the same period in 2016, the slowest since 1999.
Sep 14, 08:13 AM (IST)
In yet another incident of a train derailment in the country, Jammu Rajdhani Express went off tracks at the New Delhi Railway station. The incident occurred at 6 am when the guard coach of the train, which was arriving, derailed at the station. No injuries or casualties have been reported. This comes after three trains had derailed on September 7.
Sep 14, 08:02 AM (IST)
Hindalco Industries is looking at exporting extra alumina that its unit Utkal Alumina International produces, as it seeks to spur growth, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said. “We believe that (export of alumina) would be an attractive proposition and is something that the company is studying at this point in time,” Birla told shareholders at Hindalco’s 58th Annual General Meeting.
Sep 14, 08:02 AM (IST)
Lupin has received US Food & Drug Administration’s nod to market generic version of Flagyl tablets, a drug used to treat bacterial infections, in the American market, reports PTI. The drug had sales of USD 44.1 million in the US market.
Sep 14, 08:01 AM (IST)
REI Agro has gone in for liquidation after the National Company Law Tribunal ordered it to do so, reports Business Standard.
Sep 14, 08:01 AM (IST)
An institutional investor of Religare Enterprises has moved the Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal seeking ouster of the company’s board on grounds of mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders, reports the Economic Times.
Sep 14, 07:59 AM (IST)
Ericsson India has sought the intervention of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for recovering dues of about Rs1,154 crore from Reliance Communications and its subsidiaries.
Sep 14, 07:59 AM (IST)
Lenders of Jaiprakash Power Ventures have managed to get as many as 11 suitors for the beleaguered company, reports Business Standard. Adani Power, JSW Energy and a joint venture of ICICI Ventures and Tata Power Co are among those who have put in expressions of interest.
