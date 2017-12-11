App
News Live: Manmohan 'deeply pained' by Modi's allegation of Pakistan collusion

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 11, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Former PM Manmohan Singh slams PM Modi for spreading 'falsehood for political points'

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In a statement, Manmohan Singh has said, "I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than the prime minister."

    "Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, desperation of the prime minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable," he added.

  • Dec 11, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    # Firms, lenders ask RBI to extend Dec 13 insolvency deadline, reports Business Standard
    # Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda sell part of Essar Steel loan at a discount, reports The Economic Times
    # Sensex rallies 205 pts, Midcap at record close; all eyes on Fed meet, Gujarat polls
    # Manmohan Singh 'deeply pained' by Modi's allegation of Pakistan collusion
    # Rahul Gandhi officially named Congress president, to take over on December 16

  • Dec 11, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Explosion heard in Manhattan, New York: New York Police Dept.

    The New York Police Department was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin on Monday morning in midtown Manhattan at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police department's official Twitter feed. The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.

  • Dec 11, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Terrorists attacked a J&K Bank cash vehicle in Shopian's Kralchak. Two security guards were killed and shots were fired in the air, according to news agency ANI.

  • Dec 11, 06:03 PM (IST)

    'Punjab to save Rs 2,000 crore by rationalisation of expenditure' 

    The Punjab government is hoping to save Rs 2,000 crore by rationalising the expenditure of various departments and plugging revenue leakage as it looks to become a revenue surplus state in the next three years.

    "We are expecting to save Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year with the rationalisation of expenditure of government departments. We are asking the departments to plug in loopholes and any revenue leakage to reduce fiscal burden," state Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said here today. (With PTI inputs)

  • Dec 11, 05:37 PM (IST)

  • Dec 11, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra tables supplementary demand of Rs 26,402 crore, including that for farm loan waiver

    The Maharashtra government tabled a supplementary demand of Rs 26,402.32 crore in the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the winter session today.

    Out of the Rs 26,402.32 crore, Rs 15,000 crore is for its flagship farm loan waiver scheme.

    This is the second time that Devendra Fadnavis-led government has placed supplementary demands of such high amount before the House after the last monsoon session. The demand will be discussed subsequently during the session.

    When grants, authorised by the legislature, fall short of the required expenditure, an estimate is presented before the House for additional funds. (With PTI inputs)

  • Dec 11, 05:08 PM (IST)

    BCCI lifts Rajasthan Cricket Association’s suspension, asks Lalit Modi to stay away

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that it had lifted suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). The decision was taken during the Special General Meeting in New Delhi.

    The suspension on RCA will be lifted on the condition that former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning.

    The RCA had been suspended in 2014 after Lalit Modi won the association's election. BCCI had taken charge of all domestic and age-group competitions in the interim period.

  • Dec 11, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Sensex rallies 205 pts, Midcap at record close; all eyes on Fed meet, Gujarat polls

    The market started off the week on a positive note Monday as the Sensex rallied more than 200 points, taking the total three-day gains to 850 points. The rally was driven by positive global cues, taking lead from Wall Street after stronger-than-expected jobs report.

    All sectoral indices ended in green barring realty. Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma and PSU Bank gained around 1 percent each; followed by bank, auto, metal that settled trade with mild gains.

    Read the full report here.

  • Dec 11, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Ford India to hike prices by up to 4 percent from January 2018

    Ford India has said that it will increase prices of its models by up to four percent from January 2018 to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

    Vinay Raina, Ford India Executive Director - Marketing, Sales and Service said, "The price increase is necessary due to several external factors, such as frequent fluctuations in commodity prices and rising input and freight costs".

    The company has tried to minimise the impact on its customers by absorbing a large part of these incremental costs and capping the price hike to 4 percent, Raina added.

    The company said the price hike would apply to all Ford products, including the recently launched new Ford EcoSport. (With PTI inputs)

  • Dec 11, 04:34 PM (IST)
  • Dec 11, 04:14 PM (IST)

    India's economy expected to grow at 7.5 percent in 2018: Nomura

    Global investment bank Nomura has predicted India's economy to register a growth rate of 7.5 percent in 2018 and has said that it is on the cusp of a cyclical recovery.

    Nomura has forecast 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter and a full-year growth of 6.2 percent this year before rising to 7.5 percent in 2018.

    India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth bottomed-out in the second quarter of 2017 at 5.7 percent year-on-year, rising to 6.3 percent in the third quarter, it said.

  • Dec 11, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Apple, India wrangle over import tax on mobile parts, say sources

    Apple has asked India to defer a planned increase in import taxes on mobile phone parts so it can expand its iPhone manufacturing in the country, but the government is unlikely to accede, sources told Reuters. The US. technology giant has been in talks with Indian officials for months, seeking “pre-requisites” - government tax breaks and incentives - for expanding its operations in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. During those talks, Apple has conveyed it wants India to defer an existing policy that plans to levy taxes on more imported mobile components in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” drive to boost domestic manufacturing.

    While India’s government has been keen to get Apple to manufacture in India as a showpiece investment, it has told the US firm there would be no policy exemptions, so there will be no tax breaks on parts imports, sources said. “Apple wants duty-free imports of components. India wants indigenisation,” sources said. Apple has expressed willingness to increase local value addition over time, but has stuck to its demand for immediate import tax relief to expand its iPhone manufacturing, they added.

  • Dec 11, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi officially named Congress president, to take over on December 16

    Ending years of speculation, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was on Monday officially declared as party President in Delhi. The announcement was made by Congress’ Central Election Authority (CEA) chairperson Mullapally Ramachandran. The party CEA said that Gandhi will officially take over the duties of the Congress President from December 16, after being given the certificate at the All India Congress Committee office in Delhi.

    The announcement came after the deadline to withdraw nomination papers ended at 3 pm on Monday. Rahul has now become the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to take over the party's top post after Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Former Union Minister and senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said outgoing Congress President Sonia Gandhi will continue to play an effective role and guide the destiny of the party. (Picture courtesy: PTI)

  • Dec 11, 03:40 PM (IST)

  • Dec 11, 03:39 PM (IST)

  • Dec 11, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Tower stake sales may pare up to 90,000cr telecom debt, says Icra

    The telecom industry could pare as much as Rs 90,000 crore debt if stake sale deals of mobile tower assets, currently being discussed, materialise, credit rating firm Icra said. It predicted structural and material changes for the telecom tower industry in the medium-term.

    Icra also anticipated some headwinds in the short-term, as consolidation of telecom operators leads to rationalisation of tenancies, but remained confident about the growth prospects in coming years. This growth would be fuelled by the network expansion of telecom operators, keen to meet the data needs of consumers, it said.

    "As per Icra estimates, debt to the tune of Rs 80,000-90,000 crore can be pruned from the telecom industry if the stake sale transactions of tower assets currently under discussions materialise," it stated.

  • Dec 11, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Tata Comm’s 15yr wait to spin off land assets worth Rs 75bn nears end

    Tata Communications will soon hive its property holdings into a separate company, which will subsequently be listed, capping a 15-year effort by the unit of India’s largest conglomerate, reports Bloomberg. The value of the company’s 773 acres of land parcels may be about Rs 263 per share, or about Rs 75 billion, according to ICICI Securities. The spinoff should take less than a few months as there is in-principle agreement among the parties involved, said Tata Communications’ Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kumar said in an interview.

    “Around the corner is probably a better description,” Kumar said. “The government is supportive and they are keen to do it. So it’s really paperwork.” The company, which in October reported worse-than-estimated quarterly earnings, has been shedding non-core assets while bolstering its enterprise offerings. Analysts said that hiving off the property holdings should help its stock performance, which has trailed the benchmark gauge since early June and is near the bottom of a sectoral index.

    Existing shareholders, including the Indian government, which holds 26% in Tata Communications, will get shares in the new listed entity. The new entity will receive land earmarked as surplus when Videsh Sanchar Nigam was divested by the government in 2002 and sold to the Tata group. “Any quick resolution in the land monetisation process would be an upside,” Bhupendra Tiwary and Sameer Pardikar, analysts with ICICI Securities, wrote in a November 2 note.

    Tata Communications’ shares have dropped 11.6% in the past six months, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has climbed 6.7%.

  • Dec 11, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Wonderla Holidays upbeat on non-ticket revenues, plans IT initiatives

    Wonderla Holidays' non-ticket business is growing fast and expected to contribute as much as 40% to its total revenues in the next 4-5 years, a top company official told PTI. This business includes food and beverage, resort, ride photos and souvenir, the amusement park operator's Managing Director Arun K Chittilappilly said. Non-ticket revenues of the company, which owns and operates amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, currently contributes 25% of its topline, he said.

    The company, Chittilappilly said, has just completed acquisition of 60 acres of land in Chennai, where it plans to begin construction of a park early next financial year. The Rs 350-crore plus park is slated to be operational in 2019-2020. Wonderla is working on rolling out information technology initiatives, including introduction of RFID bands, to enhance customer experience, he said.

    After the Chennai park, Wonderla would "concentrate" on the Western region and is currently exploring options on setting up facilities in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Goa, he said. Wonderla does not have overseas plans, Chittilappilly said, noting that India is still a largely untapped market.

  • Dec 11, 02:45 PM (IST)

  • Dec 11, 02:35 PM (IST)

    GAIL to import 5MT LNG from US in FY19

    GAIL India will import about 5 million tonne (MT) of LNG from the US next fiscal, replacing the volumes the state-owned utility buys from the spot market, a senior company official told PTI. GAIL has contracted 5.8MT per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, some of which it has swapped – either by exchanging the gas with someone having it nearer to India or by time-swapping it.

    "We expect to receive about 5 million tonne of LNG from US next fiscal (2018-19)," the official said. This will be used for replacing the LNG that GAIL currently buys from the spot or current market as well as on short-term contracts. "Out of our LNG buying of about 33 million standard cubic meters per day (8.25MT per annum), only 17-18 mmscmd comes from long-term contract with RasGas of Qatar. The rest is all spot or short term contract volumes, which we hope to replace with US LNG," he said.

    The official said the company sold a "major chunk" of the US LNG via time swaps, destination swaps and shipping optimisation. Under the time-swap deals, the company will buy LNG from international companies this year and sell equivalent amount of Henry Hub-indexed volumes during 2018-19. Besides, to cut shipping costs, it has entered into deals to take deliveries of gas from a nearer location and in exchange given its US volumes to company closer to the origin.

  • Dec 11, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Mallya trial resumes, more defence witnesses to depose today

    The trial to prove a prima facie case of fraud against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya resumes in London today to determine if he can be extradited to India to face charges over his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines, reports PTI. The 61-year-old will be back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for day four of the hearing when his defence led by barrister Clare Montgomery, is set to depose two further witnesses in its attempt to prove that the airline's alleged default of around Rs 9,000 crore worth of bank loans was the result of business failure rather than "dishonest" and "fraudulent" activity by its owner.

    Meanwhile, it has emerged that the businessman is also facing a parallel litigation in the Queen's Bench Division of the commercial court in England's High Court of Justice brought by a consortium of Indian banks to freeze his global assets. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co Pvt are listed as applicants of that claim against Mallya and related concerns named as Ladywalk, Rose Capital Ventures and Orange India Holdings.

    Lawyers for Mallya have been granted an extension to respond to that case due to his ongoing extradition trial, expected to conclude on Thursday. Margaret Sweeney, from the accounts team of Force India - Mallya's Formula 1 racing team, and legal expert Martin Lau are set to be deposed by his defence team at the extradition hearing today. (Picture courtesy: PTI)

  • Dec 11, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Talaipalli coal block may start commercial production from 2019-20: NCC

    Infra major NCC expects to start development and operation of Talaipalli coal block from 2019-20 onwards and contribute about Rs 190 crore to topline during the first year of its commercial operation, reports PTI. The company is also betting big on infrastructure and housing projects from Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh which is under development stage.

    The Talaipalli coal block is located in Chhattisgarh. "The work (on the project) will start in FY18. Commercial production may start from 2019-20. In the first year of commercial operations, we are aiming at 4 million tonne of coal extraction and supply," YD Murthy, Executive President (Finance), NCC, said. "We are looking at a topline of Rs 380 crore (from the block), in which our share will be Rs 190 crore," he said.

    On the order book, Murthy said during the last seven months of the current fiscal, NCC got nearly Rs 15,000 crore worth of orders and expects that the total order value to reach around Rs 28,000 crore by the end of FY18. Murthy said the company's building and construction, water pipelines and roads verticals, put together, will constitute 75-80% of the total order book as well as topline of NCC.

  • Dec 11, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 11, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Colgate Palmolive to pay Rs 4/share as dividend for FY18

    FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY18, which will see a total payout of Rs 131 crore, including dividend distribution tax. The company said in a regulatory filing that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with face value Re 1 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

    It will be on the paid up equity share capital of Rs 27.20 crore involving a total payout of Rs 131 crore, including dividend distribution tax, it added. The record date for payment of the dividend is December 19, 2017.

  • Dec 11, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Centre favours petcoke import ban, US would be biggest loser

    The government is in favour of banning imports of petroleum coke on environmental grounds, according to a government affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, which could be a big blow to US refiners who export heavily to the country, reports Reuters. The apex court, which in October banned the use of petroleum coke in and around New Delhi in a bid to clean the air in one of the world’s most polluted cities, is scheduled to hear a case on its use across the country later on Monday.

    India is the world’s biggest consumer of petroleum coke, better known as petcoke, which is a dark solid carbon material that emits 11% more greenhouse gases than coal, according to the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Burning it also emits several times more sulphur dioxide, which causes lung diseases and acid rain. Local producers include Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

    The Oil Ministry has also told the Supreme Court that petcoke should only be used as feedstock, like in the cement industry, and not as fuel. A country-wide import ban would require replacing 14 million tonne of petcoke a year with 24 million to 31 million tonne of coal, according to industry calculations, most of which has to be imported.

  • Dec 11, 01:38 PM (IST)

    Kutupalong Gundum: This combination of photographs comprise of portraits of some of the Rohingya Muslim women taken during an interview with The Associated Press in November 2017 in Kutupalong and Gundum refugee camp in Bangladesh. They said they were raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces. The use of rape by Myanmar's armed forces has been sweeping and methodical, the AP found in interviews with 29 Rohingya Muslim women and girls now in Bangladesh. They were interviewed separately, come from a variety of villages in Myanmar and now live spread across several refugee camps in Bangladesh. The military has denied its soldiers raped any Rohingya women. AP

  • Dec 11, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Fund-raising via debt placement up 32% to Rs 51,000cr in Nov

    Indian companies raised close to Rs 51,000 crore through private placement of corporate bonds in November, a surge of 32% from the year-ago level, for business expansion and propping up working capital needs, reports PTI. With the latest mobilisation, the total fund-raising through private placement of debt securities reached Rs 4.2 lakh crore in the April-November period of FY18, as per the latest data by markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

    In FY17, the capital raked in through the route stood at Rs 6.4 lakh crore. In private placement of bonds, firms issue securities or bonds to institutional investors to raise capital. Companies garnered Rs 50,855 crore from debt on a private placement basis last month, much higher than Rs 38,645 crore raised in November 2016.

    In volume terms, however, just 145 issues were made last month compared with 221 in the year-ago period. The funds have been raised mainly for business expansion, to support working capital requirements and retire their existing debt.

  • Dec 11, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Fuel demand rose 6.2% YoY to 17:41MT in Nov

    India’s fuel demand rose 6.2% in November compared with the same month last year, reports Reuters. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonne, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonne. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7% to 2.00 million tonne, while naphtha sales fell 6.1% to 1.01 million tonne. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4% up, while fuel oil use edged unchanged in November.

  • Dec 11, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Modi wishes Pranab Mukherjee on 82nd birthday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday and said he prayed for his long and healthy life, reports PTI. Mukherjee turned 82 today. "Spoke to Pranab Da and wished him on his birthday. His impeccable service endears him to every Indian. I pray for Pranab Da's long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted. Mukherjee was born this day in 1935 in Mirati, a village in the Bengal Presidency of  British India (now in Birbhum district, West Bengal).

    Modi wishes Pranab Mukherjee on 82nd birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday and said he prayed for his long and healthy life, reports PTI. Mukherjee turned 82 today. "Spoke to Pranab Da and wished him on his birthday. His impeccable service endears him to every Indian. I pray for Pranab Da's long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted. Mukherjee was born this day in 1935 in Mirati, a village in the Bengal Presidency of  British India (now in Birbhum district, West Bengal).
