News Live: Magnitude 6.0 quake hits southeast of Solomon Islands, says USGS

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits southeast of Solomon Islands: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck about 158 km southeast of the Solomon Islands in the Pacific on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
What the markets looked like this week
After a positive start to 2018, global stock markets sustained the momentum in the week gone by. Majority of the global indices ended in the positive territory. The US markets were the biggest gainers, rising by 2%, on the back of a stable economy and prospects of a good earnings season. US retail sales rose 0.4% in December, the fourth straight monthly gain. The consumer-price index rose 0.1% in December.
The euro firmed up, hitting a three-year high against the dollar after German lawmakers reached an agreement on a blueprint for a ruling coalition between Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and the opposing Social Democrats. A weaker greenback is expected to boost the profits of the multinational companies in the US.
Also in Europe, the British pound moved to its highest level since the UK's vote to leave the European Union as reports indicated that Netherlands and Spain want to work toward a "soft" Brexit. Barring Germany, equity markets in France and UK ended on a strong footing.
In the Asian markets, barring the Japanese index, all the others ended in the green in the week gone by. The Indian markets continued to remain on a firm wicket with indices scaling fresh highs. Positive trade in global market and expectation of revival in domestic earnings propelled the markets to record levels. This was the sixth weekly gain in a row for the benchmark.
In the commodity markets, oil prices resumed their climb, trading near three-year highs, as Trump extended temporary waivers on US sanctions against Iran. In cryptocurrencies, the bitcoin spot price rose 2.7% to $13,640. Back home, realty, IT and oil & gas led the rally for the week. Only, telecom, auto and power stocks ended in the red.
Shoppers Stop allots Rs 179.26cr shares to Amazon
Retail chain Shoppers Stop has allotted shares worth Rs 179.26 crore to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, an investment arm of Amazon.com. According to a BSE filing by the company, it has issued of 43,95,925 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 407.78 per equity share, aggregating around Rs 179.26 crore, to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings.
The private placement committee of Shoppers Stop at its meeting held on January 12 had approved the allotment of the equity shares. The company had entered into an agreement with Amazon.com Investment Holdings in September for the purpose of issuing equity shares on a preferential basis.
Current and former Uber security staffers cast doubt on spying claims
The former security chief of Uber Technologies swore in a closed legal proceeding that he knew of no attempts to steal trade secrets from anyone, including Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo, and would be “shocked” if that had occurred. In a deposition taken in mid-December near San Francisco, Joe Sullivan, Uber’s security chief from 2015 to 2017, said that the most explosive claims made by another former Uber employee of unethical and illegal behaviour by members of his security team were false. The testimony, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, came in connection with a lawsuit brought by Waymo which accuses arch rival Uber of stealing trade secrets.
1. IDFC Bank to merge with Capital First; V Vaidyanathan to be CEO of merged entity
2. HDFC finalises plan to raise Rs 13,200cr via QIP and preferential issue
3. Enforcement Directorate raids Karti Chidambaram's premises in Delhi, Chennai
4. Shoppers Stop allots Rs 179.26cr shares to Amazon
5. Pawan Hans chopper crashes off Mumbai coast, 3 bodies found | Two students drown, 32 rescued after boat capsizes
TV visuals show PM's principal secretary turning up at CJI's residence
TV visuals today showed prime minister's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra turning up at the residence of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, a day after four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolted against the CJI, raising questions over "selective" case allocation, reports PTI. The visuals showed Nripendra Misra driving to the CJI's official residence in New Delhi. However, the gates were not opened and after waiting for a while, the principal secretary to the prime minister was seen driving back.
In an unprecedented move, the four judges launched a public attack against the CJI's alleged arbitrary way of assigning important cases, including the case linked with justice BH Loya's mysterious death. Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. After the TV visuals were aired, the Congress was quick to criticise the government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give an answer as to why a "special messenger" was sent to the CJI.
Hardik Patel booked for 'political' speech at educational event
An FIR was lodged in Jamnagar against Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel for allegedly delivering a "political" speech at an educational and farmers' welfare event at a village in this district over two months ago, the police said today. The complaint, filed by Jamnagar (rural) Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) RK Patel, says that although permission was granted for organising an educational and farmers' welfare event at Dhutarpar village, it turned out to be a "political" programme with Hardik delivering the speech.
Russia deploys more surface-to-air missiles in Crimean build-up
Russia deployed a new division of S-400 surface-to-air missiles in Crimea on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, in an escalation of military tensions on the Crimean peninsula, reports Reuters. Russian annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, triggering economic sanctions by the European Union and United States and a tense stand-off in the region.
Moscow’s latest deployment represents the second division armed with S-400 air defence systems on the peninsula, after the first in the spring of 2017 near the port town of Fedosia. The new division will be based next to the town of Sevastopol and will control the airspace over the border with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
The new air defence system, designed to defend Russia’s borders, can be turned into combat mode in less than five minutes, Interfax news agency quoted Viktor Sevostyanov, a commander with Russia’s air forces, as saying. Russia’s defence ministry says the S-400 systems, known as “Triumph”, can bring down airborne targets at a range of 400 kms and ballistic missiles at a range of 60 kms.
Govt amends housing scheme guidelines
The Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has amended the guidelines of housing scheme for urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to enhance its coverage, reports PTI. Areas falling within notified planning or development area under the jurisdiction of an industrial development authority or special area development authority or urban development authority or any such body under state legislation which is entrusted with the functions of urban planning and regulations shall also be included for coverage under PMAY(U), according to the amended guidelines.
The housing scheme is being implemented by the Rural Development Ministry in rural areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and by HUA ministry in urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). "The beneficiaries in the permanent wait list of PMAY (G) will have the flexibility for opting for a house under PMAY(G) or PMAY (U)," it said. The benefits of all existing and future rural schemes will not be denied to a beneficiary who would avail a house under this amendment, it added.
Hollywood actor Richard Gere arrives at Mahabodhi Temple to attend the teachings of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya on Saturday. PTI
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama offer prayers under the sacred Bodhi tree at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday. PTI
Cabinet ministers should 'speak up' like SC judges: Yashwant Sinha
Firing a fresh salvo at the government, disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha asked his party colleagues and ministers to "get rid of their fear" and "speak up for democracy" like the four Supreme Court judges who came out publicly against the chief justice, reports PTI. The former Union minister referred to the comments of the four judges to claim that the prevailing atmosphere was like the Emergency in 1975-77 and voiced concern over short parliamentary sessions.
If Parliament is compromised, the Supreme Court is not in order, then democracy is threatened, he said. Sinha said, "if four senior most Supreme Court judges say democracy is under threat, we have to take their words very seriously." "Every citizen who feels for democracy should speak up. I will ask party (BJP) leaders and senior Cabinet ministers to speak up. I will appeal to them to get rid of their fears and speak up," he said.
China urges hotels to review websites as 'country' crackdown grows
China’s tourism authority has urged accommodation companies to review their websites and apps to fix what Beijing deems to be inaccurate labelling of Taiwan or other Chinese-claimed territories as countries, reports Reuters.
The move expands the Chinese government’s efforts of recent days to police how foreign businesses refer to parts of China, or territories claimed by Beijing, including Taiwan and Hong Kong - even if only in pull-down menus on websites.
On Thursday the government suspended Marriott International’s Chinese website for a week to punish the world’s biggest hotel chain for listing Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as separate countries in a customer questionnaire.
A total of 32 students have been rescued from the boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the Dahanu coast. The search and rescue operations were still underway.
At least three people were killed on Saturday after a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven persons crashed off the Mumbai coast. The helicopter was carrying five ONGC officials and two pilots. The three bodies were recovered by Indian Coast Guard ship Agrim, but they were not immediately identified, reports News18.
Tech giant Google has removed more than 60 gaming apps, which targeted kids, from its Google Play Store. The games were said to have contained malware that showed pornographic ads.
IDFC Bank, Capital First announce merger, share swap ratio at 139:10
IDFC Bank today announced a merger with non-banking financial company Capital First after a board meeting held earlier today approved the arrangement. The swap ratio has been set at 139:10 (for 10 equity shares Of Capital First, 139 Shares of IDFC Bank will be allotted).
As part of the deal, Bipin Gemani, the Chief Financial Officer of IDFC Limited has resigned from the company and will now be joining as the interim CFO of IDFC Bank. V Vaidyanathan, currently Chairman and MD of Capital First, will succeed Rajiv Lall as MD and CEO of the combined entity upon completion of the merger and necessary regulatory approvals.
In a press statement, the bank said this announcement is pursuant to IDFC Bank's stated strategy of ‘retailising’ its business to complete their transformation from a dedicated infrastructure financier to a well-diversified universal bank, and in line with Capital First’s stated intention and strategy to convert to a universal bank.
At least 4 people are reported to have died after their boat capsized near Dahanu, Maharashtra. The boat, carrying 40 students, capsized two nautical miles from the seashore of Dahanu. Around 25 persons have reportedly been rescued so far and the search is still on for the rest, ANI reported on Saturday.
Ind vs SA Second Test: Host win toss, elect to bat at Centurion
SpaceX Dragon, the cargo spacecraft carrying approximately 4,100 pounds of NASA cargo, science and technology demonstration samples from the International Space Station (ISS) was set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, according to Hindustan Times report.
Supreme Court Bar Association has dismissed any possibility of impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra
According to a News18 report, the SC Bar Association has dismissed any possibility of impeachment of Chief Justice Dipak Misra saying the four senior-most judges “concealed more than they revealed” in their unprecedented press meet on Friday.
Hours later, senior advocate Vikas Singh, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told News18 the “press meet has only led to speculation” and “that the letter (from the judges to the CJI) had nothing to reveal”.
Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is said to have debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times' best sellers list, according to a CNN tweet.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is reportedly holding a meeting right now with the Chairman & Members of the 15th Finance Commission at his office in North Block
Five wrestlers, who were returning from a local competition, were among six persons killed when a tractor rammed into their SUV at Sangli district in western Maharashtra early today, police said.
Seven persons were injured in the accident, they said.
A helicopter with ONGC employees on board, which took off from Juhu airport this morning hasn't landed on the designated oil rig. There is no information on the helicopter, reports TOI
An ANI tweet says Investigation wing of Income Tax Dept has made a seizure worth Rs 21.2 crore, including Rs 8 crore cash, bullion & jewelry from U & I Vaults Limited. Total seizure from this vault now stands at Rs 85.2 Crore: IT Sources
Salut Old Monk! The spiritual teetotaler Kapil Mohan and how the legendary drink came into being