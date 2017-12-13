App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: ‘Lok Sabha polls may be advanced to Aug-Sep 2018’

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 13, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha polls may be advanced to Aug-Sep 2018: Telangana BJP leader

    A Telangana BJP leader said he foresees the Lok Sabha polls, due in 2019, being advanced to August-September 2018 as his party pursues its agenda to have simultaneous elections to parliament and assemblies, reports PTI. Krishna Saagar Rao, the spokesperson of the Telangana BJP, said he expects a bill on simultaneous elections to be passed in Parliament in the next session or the one coming thereafter.

    "I foresee general elections being advanced to August-September 2018. I am not stating it as a spokesperson. It's not an official (party) stand, but as an analyst I am foreseeing simultaneous elections bill to be passed either in this session or next session," he said. According to him, "the Act will ensure there will be two rounds (of simultaneous elections initially)".

    He said he expects assembly elections, due next year and in 2019, to be clubbed together and held along with the general elections in August-September 2018. The polls to remaining states would be held simultaneously two years later. "I do see (Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji's prime agenda after this (Gujarat) elections will be simultaneous polls Act. He has made no secret of simultaneous elections being on the agenda," the BJP leader said.

  • Dec 13, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Govt withdraws December 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, reports CNBC-TV18.

    2. SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech. In related news, the apex court has allowed use of petcoke by cement industry 

    3. Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case

    4. I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide, reports PTI

    5. NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec, reports PTI

    6. Kim Jong Un Kim vows to make North Korea 'strongest nuclear power'; US says it is ready to talk without pre-conditions, reports Reuters

    7. ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%, warns China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018

  • Dec 13, 03:19 PM (IST)

    REC raises $400m via dollar bonds

    State-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) said it has raised $400 million through Dollar Bonds in London on December 11. "The REC concluded a $400 million Reg S bonds deal in London on December 11, 2017," an REC statement said. The bond is priced at 115 basis points over three years US Treasury and is for refinancing the existing ECB, being first of its kind by any Indian PSU.

    The equivalent pricing of 6M Libor plus 83bps spread is the best for any Indian PSU in the last decade. REC priced its bond at the tighter end of the pricing guidance, highlighting a strong appetite from investors, it said. This is the second international bond transaction by REC this year. The company had successfully raised green bonds of $450 million in July this year, it added.

  • Dec 13, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs

    The bitter slugfest ahead of the Gujarat polls receded into the background today as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, reports PTI. Modi and Singh greeted each other warmly at the sombre ceremony, held in the Parliament House complex.

    Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the prime minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul, several senior ministers and politicians showered petals at the portraits of the bravehearts killed in the attack 16 years ago. 

    When Singh greeted Modi with a 'namaste' just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands. Earlier this week, Modi had accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Singh had hit back at Modi for allegedly spreading "falsehood and canards" to "score political points in a lost cause".

    On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who lost their lives in the attack. (Picture courtesy: PTI)

  • Dec 13, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Trai's views on in-flight connectivity framework by Dec-end

    Telecom regulator Trai will come out with its recommendations on allowing in-flight connectivity by December-end, reports PTI. Also, the regulator will "soon" provide its inputs to the telecom department on the proposed New Telecom Policy (NTP), which is currently in the works. Trai has formed four working groups to discuss various aspects of the NTP, including licensing, infrastructure, and broadband, among others.

    Referring to recommendations on in-flight connectivity, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman RS Sharma said: "We are working on this and certainly in the current calender year, it will come out... which means in next 15 days or so." Sharma declined to divulge more, but said "the broad point is that in-flight connectivity shall be allowed".

  • Dec 13, 02:48 PM (IST)

    DCI, NHAI in pact to facilitate sand supply for building roads

    Highways authority NHAI and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) have signed a pact to ensure adequate supplies of sand for road construction, the government said. DCI, which is looking at doing dredging at various South East Asian sites, will ensure supplies in the domestic market, reports PTI. Concessionaires working on highway projects have been facing a shortage of sand at many sites and the pact aims to fill this gap by facilitating the supplies to them.

    The Ministry of Shipping said in a statement that the MoU between DCI and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for facilitating sand supplies for highway construction works was signed on Tuesday. As per the MoU, business intermediaries will ship and store this sand at various ports in India and market it within the country, the statement said. NHAI will facilitate the process by displaying the availability of sand at various stockyards at the ports.

  • Dec 13, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Death toll from Ockhi cyclone at 58, search operations to continue

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Centre has agreed to continue search operations for the missing fishermen in Cyclone Ockhi that hit the state's coast on November 29 and 30, reports PTI. The death toll in the disaster has, meanwhile, climbed to 58 with more bodies recovered from high seas. State control room officials said three bodies were found off the coast of Kozhikode and three from Kochi. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to continue the search operations in the high seas as requested by the state, Vijayan said. 

  • Dec 13, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 13, 02:26 PM (IST)

    The Centre has withdrawn its December 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, reports CNBC-TV18. It will announce the new dates.

  • Dec 13, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank under Maha govt scanner

    Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh said there were some irregularities in disbursement of loans by Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and a departmental inquiry is on in the case, reports PTI. He was replying to a question in the state Assembly raised by Congress member Naseem Khan. "It is true that there have been some irregularities in loan disbursement in two branches of the bank. The officials concerned have already been suspended. The officials did not fill in the loan application forms properly," Deshmukh said.

    He said a departmental inquiry is going on in the case and they will wait for it to be completed. Notably, the bank's chairman Pravin Darekar, a BJP MLC, and some other officials was booked in 2015 for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 123 crore to the bank since 1998 by fraud and embezzlement of funds. The investigation was taken over by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which specialises in probing embezzlement cases.

  • Dec 13, 02:01 PM (IST)

    China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018, ADB warns

    China's economy will expand a bit faster than expected this year on resilient consumption but growth will stutter in 2018, the Asian Development Bank said. Growth on the mainland is now expected at 6.8% in 2017, up from the previous forecast of 6.7%, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest forecasts released on Wednesday. Growth prospects in China for 2017 have been revised upward as spending by households has held up reasonably well. Still, persisting headwinds will weigh on economic impulses next year.

    The world's second-largest economy is likely to grow by 6.4 percent in 2018 due to "controlled moderation" in the economy, Joseph Zveglich, ADB's macroeconomic research director told CNBC. That would mark the slowest pace of expansion since 1990, according to World Bank data.

    The Chinese government is treading a thin line between deleveraging and keeping its debt-fuelled economy humming. Growth in the wider region will also be a bit better this year. Stronger-than-expected exports and domestic consumption likely lifted economic growth in developing Asia in 2017, the ADB said.

  • Dec 13, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court allows use of petcoke by cement industry

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petcoke as a feedstock, which had been banned last month to clean up the air in Delhi and its neighbouring states, reports Reuters. Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, while issuing the exemption order for cement units, asked the government to frame guidelines for the use of petcoke.

  • Dec 13, 12:48 PM (IST)

    NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is making all-out efforts to speed up award and construction of highways and would bid out projects for 3,500 km by December, reports PTI. "NHAI has invited bids for projects of 4,900 km till November, 2017, while bids for another 3,500 km are likely to be invited by December end, taking the total to 8,400 km," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

    It said projects for bidding during January-March 2018 will be identified by the end of the month. "Projects worth Rs 22,100 crore and covering 1,170 km have already been awarded so far and the bids for many other projects are under evaluation," the statement said. Some of the projects that were bid out this year include Dwarka  Expressway in Delhi, Varanasi Ring Road Phase-II in Uttar Pradesh, Khambataki Ghat 6-lane Tunnel on Pune – Satara Section in Maharashtra, Jodhpur Ring Road in Rajasthan and fully access controlled expressway with connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.

    In the ongoing fiscal, NHAI has completed 1,566 km length of the projects under implementation till November, 2017 (5,060 lane km). The government said work on 12 new projects (covering 597 km) has commenced and will start soon on another 38 projects (covering 1,969 km). Banks and financial institutions are now showing keen interest in hybrid annuity mode, it said.

  • Dec 13, 12:44 PM (IST)

    China marks Nanjing Massacre anniversary but Xi silent

    China marked the 80th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre on Wednesday with a call to work with Japan for peace, but President Xi Jinping kept a low profile and left the public remarks to another senior official, reports Reuters. China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital. China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital.

  • Dec 13, 12:36 PM (IST)

    I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide

    The Income Tax Department conducted survey operations at major Bitcoin exchanges across the country on suspicion of alleged tax evasion, official sources told PTI. They said various teams of the sleuths of the department, under the command of the Bengaluru investigation wing, today visited the premises of nine such exchanges in the country including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Gurugram, since early morning.

    The survey, under section 133A of the Income Tax Act, is being conducted for "gathering evidence for establishing the identity of investors and traders, transaction undertaken by them, identity of counterparties, related bank accounts used, among others," they said. The survey teams, sources said, are armed with various financial data and inputs about the working of these exchanges and this is the first big action against them in the country.

  • Dec 13, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 13, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Democrat wins Alabama Senate seat in setback for Trump

    Doug Jones became the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat from the US state of Alabama after scoring an upset victory over President Donald Trump-backed candidate Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers, reports PTI. Moore's defeat marks a major political blow to Trump, who endorsed the Alabama Republican and held a rally on his behalf.

    Although most national Republicans rushed to distance themselves from Moore in the aftermath of the allegations against him, Trump reaffirmed his support through tweets and public statements. With all counties reporting, the Alabama Secretary of State reported Jones with 49.92% of the vote, and Moore with 48.38% of the vote.

    The new Senator would be sworn in next year. This is for the first time in a quarter century that a Democrat has won a Senate seat in a Republican stronghold of Alabama. Jones unexpected victory also narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49. With 99% of the votes counted, Moore, who fought allegations that he had molested or pursued relationships with teenage girls in the 1970s when he was in his 30s and an assistant district attorney, refused to concede.

  • Dec 13, 12:12 PM (IST)

    SC Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar on Thursday

    A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would on Thursday hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm on Thursday to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.

  • Dec 13, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Behind bitcoin boom, Japanese retail investors pile in

    Japan’s army of retail investors, no strangers to high risk bets in the past, have emerged as a major force in bitcoin’s spectacular rally, now accounting for an estimated 30-50% of trading in the cryptocurrency as it spikes to record highs, reports Reuters. Once skeptics, Japanese retail investors have been attracted by the digital currency’s volatility and inefficiencies in pricing that create opportunities to make money on arbitrage between exchanges.

    The spectacular surge in bitcoin, up more than 16-fold this year to above $17,000, has drawn comparisons to the 1970s gold spike or Japanese shares’ rally in the 1980s’ go-go era. Both of those delivered massive gains to Japanese retail investors before plunging sharply. Statistics on bitcoin and crypto-currencies are patchy because their trading is unregulated in most countries.

    According to data compiled by Jpbitcoin.com, a Japanese bitcoin website, yen-based bitcoin trades reached a record 4.51 million bitcoins in November, almost a half of the total of the world’s major exchanges of 9.29 million bitcoin. Industry officials say not all yen-based bitcoin trading is done by Japanese retail players as some hedge funds now trade bitcoin in the yen to take advantage of price differentials between the yen and dollar prices. Still, many industry officials estimate Japanese account for somewhere between a third and half of global bitcoin trade.

  • Dec 13, 12:00 PM (IST)

    PVR in expansion overdrive, eyes 21 4DX screens by 2019-end

    Leading multiplex operator PVR will increase the count of its 4DX screens to 21 by investing around $11 million (Rs 70 crore) in the next two years, a top company official told PTI. The Gurgaon-based company signed a deal with South Korea's CJ 4DPLEX at Cine Asia 2017 to add 16 more screens as it is ramping up offering in the premium segment in metro markets. The 4DX features include effects of motion, wind, lighting, fog, rain, snow, rain storm and scents. It also offers a complete visual, aural, olfactory and tactile experience to cinema viewing.

    The average investment will be around Rs 3.5 crore per screen. The company said it can leverage technology by way of a higher average ticket price. "If the average ticket price for the same content playing in a standard screen is about Rs 100, at 4DX, the ticket prices could be in the range of Rs 250-300," PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta added.

    The new screens will come to existing metro markets and smaller locations such as Ludhiana and Chandigarh. PVR is operating three screens in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and two are in the process of retrofitting in other cities by the end of this year.

  • Dec 13, 11:56 AM (IST)

    LIC trims stake in Mastek by 3.09%

    State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in IT firm Mastek by 3.09% after selling 7.30 lakh shares in the open market. As per a BSE filing, LIC, which had 6.14% stake in Mastek earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.05%. LIC sold the stake between December 18, 2014 and December 11, 2017. 

  • Dec 13, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case

    A special court held former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand Chief Secretary AK Basu and private company Vini Iron & Steel Udyog (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.

    The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday. It, however, acquitted four persons - VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan - of all charges. All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

    The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007. It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.

    The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block. Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.

  • Dec 13, 11:16 AM (IST)

    SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech

    The Supreme Court has stayed the December 8 order of the company law tribunal NCLT allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the statement of Attorney General KK Venugopal that the government should not have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) when the apex court was seized of the matter.

    The apex court, which had on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Centre's move to approach the NCLT, said the stay on the company law tribunal's order would meet the ends of the justice. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's directors and their substitution by government nominees.

    Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the real estate firm and its promoters, had said that the apex court had given time to Unitech chief Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers but, in the meantime, the Centre has approached the NCLT. Rohatgi had claimed that the NCLT did not issue notice to the firm and its directors and passed the interim order, which was virtually a final order, and allowed the Centre to take over the firm.

  • Dec 13, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Kalpataru Power secures Rs 875cr job orders

    Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space. In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India. It also won three orders worth of Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.

    The company has received orders of Rs 5,900 crore till date in the current financial year. KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.

  • Dec 13, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Nomura India top 10 stock picks for 2018 that may offer up to 32% returns

    Nomura India has come up with a list of 10 stocks, mostly Sensex or Nifty50 constituents that may offer up to 32% returns in 2018GAIL India has the potential to touch a high of Rs 600 level going forward, it said. This translates into an over 30% rise on the counter from the prevailing level. On Reliance Industries, it believes the recent re-rating will continue.

    The brokerage names Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) among its top 10 bets. It sees a 25% upside on the stock amid the positive outlook on the utility vehicle segment, led by new launches Q4FY18, healthy rural demand and attractive valuations. Besides it expects Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland to perform well going forward. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)

    Among banks, Nomura likes industry leaders State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. These banks are seen rising up to 23% going forward. Meanwhile, PNC Infra and Shriram Transport remained two stocks the brokerage is bullish on.

  • Dec 13, 10:56 AM (IST)

    FBI officials said Hillary Clinton 'has to win' race to White House: NYT

    Senior FBI officials who helped probe Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign told a colleague that Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had to win the race to the White House, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Peter Strzok, a senior FBI agent, said Clinton “just has to win” in a text sent to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the Times reported. The messages showed concern from Strzok and Page that a Trump presidency could politicise the FBI, the report said, citing texts turned over to Congress and obtained by the newspaper.

    Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the texts in a probe into FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama, the report added. Strzok was removed from working on the Russia probe after media reports earlier this month suggested he had exchanged text messages that disparaged Trump and supported Clinton.

    Strzok was involved in both the Clinton email and Russia investigations. Republicans, including Trump, have in recent weeks ramped up their attacks on the FBI and questioned its integrity. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees are investigating possible links between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Russia denies meddling in the 2016 US elections.

  • Dec 13, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: Anna Hazare

    Social activist Anna Hazare has said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his movement again, reports PTI. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit. "I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he said on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting in Agra. Hazare said a big rally would be organised in the national capital on March 23 and urged farmers to join it in huge numbers. (Picture courtesy: PTI) 

  • Dec 13, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 13, 10:29 AM (IST)

    South Korea to consider capital gains tax on cryptocurrency trading

    South Korea on Wednesday said it will consider taxing capital gains from trading of virtual coins, a government statement obtained by Reuters ahead of an official release showed. The government will also ban minors from opening accounts on virtual coin exchanges, and propose a bill to allow only eligible exchanges to operate, the statement said.

    To be eligible, exchanges will need to uphold investor protection rules and disclose all bid and offer quotes. In South Korea, the National Assembly needs to approve government bills on taxes. The statement follows an emergency policy meeting held to discuss cryptocurrencies.

  • Dec 13, 09:58 AM (IST)

    ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal by 0.3 percentage points to 6.7%, attributing it to tepid growth in the first half, demonetisation and transitory challenges of tax sector reforms, reports PTI. It has also revised downward the gross domestic product (GDP) outlook for next fiscal beginning from March 2018 to 7.3% from 7.4% mainly due to rising global crude oil prices and soft growth in private sector investment.

    "Owing to tepid growth in the first half of 2017-18, the lingering effects of demonetisation in November 2016, transitory challenges of a new tax system, and some risks to agriculture stemming from a spotty monsoon in 2017, the economy is now expected to grow by 6.7%, slower than the 7% forecast in the (September) update," ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) today.

