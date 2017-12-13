News Live: ‘Lok Sabha polls may be advanced to Aug-Sep 2018’

The apex court, which had on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Centre's move to approach the NCLT, said the stay on the company law tribunal's order would meet the ends of the justice. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's directors and their substitution by government nominees.
Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the real estate firm and its promoters, had said that the apex court had given time to Unitech chief Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers but, in the meantime, the Centre has approached the NCLT. Rohatgi had claimed that the NCLT did not issue notice to the firm and its directors and passed the interim order, which was virtually a final order, and allowed the Centre to take over the firm.
The brokerage names Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) among its top 10 bets. It sees a 25% upside on the stock amid the positive outlook on the utility vehicle segment, led by new launches Q4FY18, healthy rural demand and attractive valuations. Besides it expects Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland to perform well going forward. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Among banks, Nomura likes industry leaders State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. These banks are seen rising up to 23% going forward. Meanwhile, PNC Infra and Shriram Transport remained two stocks the brokerage is bullish on.
Lok Sabha polls may be advanced to Aug-Sep 2018: Telangana BJP leader
A Telangana BJP leader said he foresees the Lok Sabha polls, due in 2019, being advanced to August-September 2018 as his party pursues its agenda to have simultaneous elections to parliament and assemblies, reports PTI. Krishna Saagar Rao, the spokesperson of the Telangana BJP, said he expects a bill on simultaneous elections to be passed in Parliament in the next session or the one coming thereafter.
"I foresee general elections being advanced to August-September 2018. I am not stating it as a spokesperson. It's not an official (party) stand, but as an analyst I am foreseeing simultaneous elections bill to be passed either in this session or next session," he said. According to him, "the Act will ensure there will be two rounds (of simultaneous elections initially)".
He said he expects assembly elections, due next year and in 2019, to be clubbed together and held along with the general elections in August-September 2018. The polls to remaining states would be held simultaneously two years later. "I do see (Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji's prime agenda after this (Gujarat) elections will be simultaneous polls Act. He has made no secret of simultaneous elections being on the agenda," the BJP leader said.
Dec 13, 10:27 AM (IST)
Dec 13, 03:19 PM (IST)
REC raises $400m via dollar bonds
State-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) said it has raised $400 million through Dollar Bonds in London on December 11. "The REC concluded a $400 million Reg S bonds deal in London on December 11, 2017," an REC statement said. The bond is priced at 115 basis points over three years US Treasury and is for refinancing the existing ECB, being first of its kind by any Indian PSU.
The equivalent pricing of 6M Libor plus 83bps spread is the best for any Indian PSU in the last decade. REC priced its bond at the tighter end of the pricing guidance, highlighting a strong appetite from investors, it said. This is the second international bond transaction by REC this year. The company had successfully raised green bonds of $450 million in July this year, it added.
Dec 13, 02:55 PM (IST)
Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs
The bitter slugfest ahead of the Gujarat polls receded into the background today as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, reports PTI. Modi and Singh greeted each other warmly at the sombre ceremony, held in the Parliament House complex.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the prime minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul, several senior ministers and politicians showered petals at the portraits of the bravehearts killed in the attack 16 years ago.
When Singh greeted Modi with a 'namaste' just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands. Earlier this week, Modi had accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Singh had hit back at Modi for allegedly spreading "falsehood and canards" to "score political points in a lost cause".
On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who lost their lives in the attack. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Dec 13, 02:50 PM (IST)
Trai's views on in-flight connectivity framework by Dec-end
Telecom regulator Trai will come out with its recommendations on allowing in-flight connectivity by December-end, reports PTI. Also, the regulator will "soon" provide its inputs to the telecom department on the proposed New Telecom Policy (NTP), which is currently in the works. Trai has formed four working groups to discuss various aspects of the NTP, including licensing, infrastructure, and broadband, among others.
Referring to recommendations on in-flight connectivity, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman RS Sharma said: "We are working on this and certainly in the current calender year, it will come out... which means in next 15 days or so." Sharma declined to divulge more, but said "the broad point is that in-flight connectivity shall be allowed".
Dec 13, 02:48 PM (IST)
DCI, NHAI in pact to facilitate sand supply for building roads
Highways authority NHAI and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) have signed a pact to ensure adequate supplies of sand for road construction, the government said. DCI, which is looking at doing dredging at various South East Asian sites, will ensure supplies in the domestic market, reports PTI. Concessionaires working on highway projects have been facing a shortage of sand at many sites and the pact aims to fill this gap by facilitating the supplies to them.
The Ministry of Shipping said in a statement that the MoU between DCI and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for facilitating sand supplies for highway construction works was signed on Tuesday. As per the MoU, business intermediaries will ship and store this sand at various ports in India and market it within the country, the statement said. NHAI will facilitate the process by displaying the availability of sand at various stockyards at the ports.
Dec 13, 02:46 PM (IST)
Death toll from Ockhi cyclone at 58, search operations to continue
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Centre has agreed to continue search operations for the missing fishermen in Cyclone Ockhi that hit the state's coast on November 29 and 30, reports PTI. The death toll in the disaster has, meanwhile, climbed to 58 with more bodies recovered from high seas. State control room officials said three bodies were found off the coast of Kozhikode and three from Kochi. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to continue the search operations in the high seas as requested by the state, Vijayan said.
Dec 13, 02:29 PM (IST)
Dec 13, 02:26 PM (IST)
The Centre has withdrawn its December 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, reports CNBC-TV18. It will announce the new dates.
Dec 13, 02:22 PM (IST)
Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank under Maha govt scanner
Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh said there were some irregularities in disbursement of loans by Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and a departmental inquiry is on in the case, reports PTI. He was replying to a question in the state Assembly raised by Congress member Naseem Khan. "It is true that there have been some irregularities in loan disbursement in two branches of the bank. The officials concerned have already been suspended. The officials did not fill in the loan application forms properly," Deshmukh said.
He said a departmental inquiry is going on in the case and they will wait for it to be completed. Notably, the bank's chairman Pravin Darekar, a BJP MLC, and some other officials was booked in 2015 for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 123 crore to the bank since 1998 by fraud and embezzlement of funds. The investigation was taken over by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which specialises in probing embezzlement cases.
Dec 13, 02:01 PM (IST)
China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018, ADB warns
China's economy will expand a bit faster than expected this year on resilient consumption but growth will stutter in 2018, the Asian Development Bank said. Growth on the mainland is now expected at 6.8% in 2017, up from the previous forecast of 6.7%, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest forecasts released on Wednesday. Growth prospects in China for 2017 have been revised upward as spending by households has held up reasonably well. Still, persisting headwinds will weigh on economic impulses next year.
The world's second-largest economy is likely to grow by 6.4 percent in 2018 due to "controlled moderation" in the economy, Joseph Zveglich, ADB's macroeconomic research director told CNBC. That would mark the slowest pace of expansion since 1990, according to World Bank data.
The Chinese government is treading a thin line between deleveraging and keeping its debt-fuelled economy humming. Growth in the wider region will also be a bit better this year. Stronger-than-expected exports and domestic consumption likely lifted economic growth in developing Asia in 2017, the ADB said.
Dec 13, 01:41 PM (IST)
Supreme Court allows use of petcoke by cement industry
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petcoke as a feedstock, which had been banned last month to clean up the air in Delhi and its neighbouring states, reports Reuters. Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, while issuing the exemption order for cement units, asked the government to frame guidelines for the use of petcoke.
Dec 13, 12:48 PM (IST)
NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is making all-out efforts to speed up award and construction of highways and would bid out projects for 3,500 km by December, reports PTI. "NHAI has invited bids for projects of 4,900 km till November, 2017, while bids for another 3,500 km are likely to be invited by December end, taking the total to 8,400 km," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
It said projects for bidding during January-March 2018 will be identified by the end of the month. "Projects worth Rs 22,100 crore and covering 1,170 km have already been awarded so far and the bids for many other projects are under evaluation," the statement said. Some of the projects that were bid out this year include Dwarka Expressway in Delhi, Varanasi Ring Road Phase-II in Uttar Pradesh, Khambataki Ghat 6-lane Tunnel on Pune – Satara Section in Maharashtra, Jodhpur Ring Road in Rajasthan and fully access controlled expressway with connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.
In the ongoing fiscal, NHAI has completed 1,566 km length of the projects under implementation till November, 2017 (5,060 lane km). The government said work on 12 new projects (covering 597 km) has commenced and will start soon on another 38 projects (covering 1,969 km). Banks and financial institutions are now showing keen interest in hybrid annuity mode, it said.
Dec 13, 12:44 PM (IST)
China marks Nanjing Massacre anniversary but Xi silent
China marked the 80th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre on Wednesday with a call to work with Japan for peace, but President Xi Jinping kept a low profile and left the public remarks to another senior official, reports Reuters. China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital. China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital.
Dec 13, 12:36 PM (IST)
I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide
The Income Tax Department conducted survey operations at major Bitcoin exchanges across the country on suspicion of alleged tax evasion, official sources told PTI. They said various teams of the sleuths of the department, under the command of the Bengaluru investigation wing, today visited the premises of nine such exchanges in the country including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Gurugram, since early morning.
The survey, under section 133A of the Income Tax Act, is being conducted for "gathering evidence for establishing the identity of investors and traders, transaction undertaken by them, identity of counterparties, related bank accounts used, among others," they said. The survey teams, sources said, are armed with various financial data and inputs about the working of these exchanges and this is the first big action against them in the country.
Dec 13, 12:24 PM (IST)
Dec 13, 12:18 PM (IST)
Democrat wins Alabama Senate seat in setback for Trump
Doug Jones became the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat from the US state of Alabama after scoring an upset victory over President Donald Trump-backed candidate Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers, reports PTI. Moore's defeat marks a major political blow to Trump, who endorsed the Alabama Republican and held a rally on his behalf.
Although most national Republicans rushed to distance themselves from Moore in the aftermath of the allegations against him, Trump reaffirmed his support through tweets and public statements. With all counties reporting, the Alabama Secretary of State reported Jones with 49.92% of the vote, and Moore with 48.38% of the vote.
The new Senator would be sworn in next year. This is for the first time in a quarter century that a Democrat has won a Senate seat in a Republican stronghold of Alabama. Jones unexpected victory also narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49. With 99% of the votes counted, Moore, who fought allegations that he had molested or pursued relationships with teenage girls in the 1970s when he was in his 30s and an assistant district attorney, refused to concede.
Dec 13, 12:12 PM (IST)
SC Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar on Thursday
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would on Thursday hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm on Thursday to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
Dec 13, 12:04 PM (IST)
Behind bitcoin boom, Japanese retail investors pile in
Japan’s army of retail investors, no strangers to high risk bets in the past, have emerged as a major force in bitcoin’s spectacular rally, now accounting for an estimated 30-50% of trading in the cryptocurrency as it spikes to record highs, reports Reuters. Once skeptics, Japanese retail investors have been attracted by the digital currency’s volatility and inefficiencies in pricing that create opportunities to make money on arbitrage between exchanges.
The spectacular surge in bitcoin, up more than 16-fold this year to above $17,000, has drawn comparisons to the 1970s gold spike or Japanese shares’ rally in the 1980s’ go-go era. Both of those delivered massive gains to Japanese retail investors before plunging sharply. Statistics on bitcoin and crypto-currencies are patchy because their trading is unregulated in most countries.
According to data compiled by Jpbitcoin.com, a Japanese bitcoin website, yen-based bitcoin trades reached a record 4.51 million bitcoins in November, almost a half of the total of the world’s major exchanges of 9.29 million bitcoin. Industry officials say not all yen-based bitcoin trading is done by Japanese retail players as some hedge funds now trade bitcoin in the yen to take advantage of price differentials between the yen and dollar prices. Still, many industry officials estimate Japanese account for somewhere between a third and half of global bitcoin trade.
Dec 13, 12:00 PM (IST)
PVR in expansion overdrive, eyes 21 4DX screens by 2019-end
Leading multiplex operator PVR will increase the count of its 4DX screens to 21 by investing around $11 million (Rs 70 crore) in the next two years, a top company official told PTI. The Gurgaon-based company signed a deal with South Korea's CJ 4DPLEX at Cine Asia 2017 to add 16 more screens as it is ramping up offering in the premium segment in metro markets. The 4DX features include effects of motion, wind, lighting, fog, rain, snow, rain storm and scents. It also offers a complete visual, aural, olfactory and tactile experience to cinema viewing.
The average investment will be around Rs 3.5 crore per screen. The company said it can leverage technology by way of a higher average ticket price. "If the average ticket price for the same content playing in a standard screen is about Rs 100, at 4DX, the ticket prices could be in the range of Rs 250-300," PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta added.
The new screens will come to existing metro markets and smaller locations such as Ludhiana and Chandigarh. PVR is operating three screens in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and two are in the process of retrofitting in other cities by the end of this year.
Dec 13, 11:56 AM (IST)
LIC trims stake in Mastek by 3.09%
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in IT firm Mastek by 3.09% after selling 7.30 lakh shares in the open market. As per a BSE filing, LIC, which had 6.14% stake in Mastek earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.05%. LIC sold the stake between December 18, 2014 and December 11, 2017.
Dec 13, 11:38 AM (IST)
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case
A special court held former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand Chief Secretary AK Basu and private company Vini Iron & Steel Udyog (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.
The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday. It, however, acquitted four persons - VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan - of all charges. All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007. It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.
The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block. Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.
Dec 13, 11:16 AM (IST)
SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech
The Supreme Court has stayed the December 8 order of the company law tribunal NCLT allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the statement of Attorney General KK Venugopal that the government should not have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) when the apex court was seized of the matter.
The apex court, which had on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Centre's move to approach the NCLT, said the stay on the company law tribunal's order would meet the ends of the justice. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's directors and their substitution by government nominees.
Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the real estate firm and its promoters, had said that the apex court had given time to Unitech chief Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers but, in the meantime, the Centre has approached the NCLT. Rohatgi had claimed that the NCLT did not issue notice to the firm and its directors and passed the interim order, which was virtually a final order, and allowed the Centre to take over the firm.
Dec 13, 11:09 AM (IST)
Kalpataru Power secures Rs 875cr job orders
Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space. In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India. It also won three orders worth of Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.
The company has received orders of Rs 5,900 crore till date in the current financial year. KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.
Dec 13, 10:57 AM (IST)
Dec 13, 10:56 AM (IST)
FBI officials said Hillary Clinton 'has to win' race to White House: NYT
Senior FBI officials who helped probe Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign told a colleague that Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had to win the race to the White House, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Peter Strzok, a senior FBI agent, said Clinton “just has to win” in a text sent to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the Times reported. The messages showed concern from Strzok and Page that a Trump presidency could politicise the FBI, the report said, citing texts turned over to Congress and obtained by the newspaper.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the texts in a probe into FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama, the report added. Strzok was removed from working on the Russia probe after media reports earlier this month suggested he had exchanged text messages that disparaged Trump and supported Clinton.
Strzok was involved in both the Clinton email and Russia investigations. Republicans, including Trump, have in recent weeks ramped up their attacks on the FBI and questioned its integrity. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees are investigating possible links between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Russia denies meddling in the 2016 US elections.
Dec 13, 10:41 AM (IST)
Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare has said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his movement again, reports PTI. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit. "I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he said on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting in Agra. Hazare said a big rally would be organised in the national capital on March 23 and urged farmers to join it in huge numbers. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Dec 13, 10:39 AM (IST)
Dec 13, 10:29 AM (IST)
South Korea to consider capital gains tax on cryptocurrency trading
South Korea on Wednesday said it will consider taxing capital gains from trading of virtual coins, a government statement obtained by Reuters ahead of an official release showed. The government will also ban minors from opening accounts on virtual coin exchanges, and propose a bill to allow only eligible exchanges to operate, the statement said.
To be eligible, exchanges will need to uphold investor protection rules and disclose all bid and offer quotes. In South Korea, the National Assembly needs to approve government bills on taxes. The statement follows an emergency policy meeting held to discuss cryptocurrencies.
Dec 13, 09:58 AM (IST)
ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal by 0.3 percentage points to 6.7%, attributing it to tepid growth in the first half, demonetisation and transitory challenges of tax sector reforms, reports PTI. It has also revised downward the gross domestic product (GDP) outlook for next fiscal beginning from March 2018 to 7.3% from 7.4% mainly due to rising global crude oil prices and soft growth in private sector investment.
"Owing to tepid growth in the first half of 2017-18, the lingering effects of demonetisation in November 2016, transitory challenges of a new tax system, and some risks to agriculture stemming from a spotty monsoon in 2017, the economy is now expected to grow by 6.7%, slower than the 7% forecast in the (September) update," ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) today.
Banks set to send 23 of 28 large dud accounts to NCLT today
Banks are set to refer as many as 23 of the 28 large stressed accounts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had identified in its second list for insolvency proceedings as the regulator’s December 13 deadline ends today, reports PTI. In August, the Reserve Bank had asked banks to either resolve 28 more large stressed accounts by December 13 or refer them to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by December 31.
These 28 accounts together account for 40% of the system wide bad loans or worth around Rs 4 trillion. Except for Anrak Aluminium, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Soma Enterprises and Jaiprakash Associates, all other accounts are going to the NCLT (for resolution)," a senior banker said.
Some of the large accounts which are likely to go to the NCLT includes Asian Color Coated Ispat, Castex Technologies, Coastal Projects, East Coast Energy, IVRCL, Orchid Pharma, SEL Manufacturing, Uttam Galva Metallic, Uttam Galva Steel, Visa Steel, Essar Projects, Jai Balaji Industries, Monnet Power, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ruchi Soya Industries and Wind World India.
Bank union threatens strike if bail-in clause in FRDI Bill not amended
All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has threatened to go on strike if FRDI Bill is not amended to safeguard interest of depositors even as the government has assured that it will protect rights of customers, reports PTI.
"Our banks deal with huge public money and total deposits in the banks today are more than Rs 106 lakh crore. Unlike the American and other western banks which are run with shareholders and investors' money, banks in India are run with people's hard earned savings kept as deposits," AIBEA said in a statement.
Hence, safety of people's money should be the top priority, it said. The government which brought in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017 with 'bail-in' clause is created panic among the people about safety of their deposits in banks, it said.
Bitcoin hits another record high in march toward $20,000
Virtual currency bitcoin hit another all-time peak on Tuesday, two days after the launch of the first ever bitcoin futures on a US exchange and ahead of the start of another futures contract next week, as investors grew optimistic that the $20,000-mark is within reach, reports Reuters. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was quoted at $17,310 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up 5.1% on the day. Earlier on Tuesday bitcoin hit a record high of $17,428.42, registering a roughly 20-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors.
US says it is ready to North Korean talks without pre-conditions
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered on Tuesday to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key US demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal, reports Reuters. “Let’s just meet,” Tillerson said in a speech to Washington’s Atlantic Council think tank, presenting a new diplomatic overture amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile advances and harsh rhetoric between the two sides.
The White House later issued an ambiguous statement that left unclear whether President Donald Trump - who has said in the past that Tillerson was wasting his time pursuing dialogue with North Korea - had given his approval for the speech. “The president’s views on North Korea have not changed,” the White House said. “North Korea is acting in an unsafe way. ...North Korea’s actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea.”
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fetes rocket scientists, promises more weapons
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop more nuclear weapons on Tuesday while personally decorating scientists and officials who contributed to the development of Pyongyang’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15, reports Reuters. Hwasong-15, which was test-launched on November 29, has been largely perceived by analysts and government officials to have a range that can reach all of the mainland United States.
Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday the scientists and workers would continue manufacturing “more latest weapons and equipment” to “bolster up the nuclear force in quality and quantity”, the North’s central news agency reported on Wednesday. The North Korean leader was speaking at the close of a rare two-day munitions conference to celebrate the Hwasong-15. Kim also said North Korea should develop and manufacture more diverse weapons.
Chris Gayle breaks sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final
Chris Gayle hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites to create Twenty20 cricket history in the Bangladesh Premier League final on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Gayle, who was dropped by Shakib Al Hasan on 22, broke the record he set when he smashed 17 sixes in an unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League’s 2013 final.
The 38-year-old Jamaican’s knock also took him past 11,000 runs in the shortest format of the game and made him the first player to score 20 centuries in T20 cricket. Gayle, who has now struck 819 sixes in T20 cricket, last played a T20 international for West Indies in September and his last test match was against Bangladesh in 2014. His unbeaten 201-run partnership with New Zealand’s Brendan McCullum steered Rangpur Riders to 206 for 1. (Picture courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board)
Inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 4.88% in Nov
Retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 4.88% in November due to costlier fuel, vegetables and eggs, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58% in October. It was 3.63% in November 2016. The previous high was recorded at 5.05% in August last year.
Inflation in protein rich eggs shot to 7.95% in November on annual basis, as against 0.69% in the previous month. In the fuel and light segment, it was 7.92%, as against 6.36 in October. For vegetables it was 22.48% in November. The inflation in the segment was a only 7.47% in October.
However, in the pulses segment the print continued to show disinflationary trend as it contracted by 23.53% on annual basis. On an overall basis, inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42% in November as compared to 1.9% in the preceding month.
Industrial output growth slows to 3-month low of 2.2% in Oct
Industrial production growth hit a three-month low of 2.2% in October this year due to subdued performance by manufacturing and mining sectors coupled with a contraction in output of consumer durables. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had witnessed a rise of 4.2% in October 2016, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.
When compared on a monthly basis, the IIP grew 4.14% in September this year. Industrial output rose by a meagre 2.5% in April-October this fiscal as compared to 5.5% in the same period of 2016-17. In October, growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 77.63% of the index, slowed to 2.5% from 4.8% a year earlier.
During April-October, manufacturing grew by 2.1%, down from 5.9% in the same period last fiscal. Consumer durable goods output contracted by 6.9% in October as against a growth of 1.5% in the same month of the previous year.
During the first seven months of this fiscal, the output of these goods declined by 1.9% as against a growth of 6% last year. Electricity generation rose 3.2% in October as compared to 3% a year before. Mining activity recorded almost flat growth of 0.2% in the month under review as against 1% growth in October 2016.
