News Live: Lodha Developers looking to raise up to $1bn via IPO, says report

One of the beneficiaries of this newfound interest is Happily Unmarried, a consumer products firm which received funding from Wipro Consumer Care, the personal care arm of Wipro Enterprises in November. To be sure, large businesses are also hedging their risks, making small bets and putting in money as co-investors. One example is Mahindra Partners, a unit of Mahindra & Mahindra, which invested $2 million in agri-technology start-up Gold Farm along with Infuse Ventures in October.
Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, is one those who have made bigger bets. The company invested $35 million in mobile wallet company Mobikwik in August. At the heart of these decisions remains the need to buy into disruption. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
The government had last month issued an ordinance to list eligibility condition for those participating in the resolution process of insolvent companies, barring promoters of such companies from bidding for the company or its assets. It has also set up a committee to identify areas that need to be addressed after seeing the working of the insolvency code for about a year. "Some of these changes could be brought in as part of the finance bill," a government official said. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Lodha Developers looking to raise up to $1bn via IPO, says report
Lodha Developers is looking to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering that is likely to be launched next year, sources told Reuters. The company had planned an IPO of Rs 28 billion ($437 million) in 2010, but it was shelved due to a weak stock market. The real estate developer has hired Citi, CLSA, Kotak and Morgan Stanley for the IPO, sources said, adding that more banks were likely to join the syndicate. Lodha is currently developing an estimated 43 million sq ft of real estate and has 28 ongoing projects across London, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, according to its website.
Dec 21, 12:07 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 21, 12:03 PM (IST)
Traditional businesses invest $50m in start-ups in 2017
Traditional businesses are increasingly investing in start-ups to tap into disruption and gain from emerging technologies. More than a dozen such businesses have made investments totalling $50 million in 11 start-ups in 2017, shows data from Venture Intelligence, a research service focused on private company financials, transactions and valuations.
Dec 21, 12:25 PM (IST)
Essar Group hails court verdict acquitting its promoters
The Essar Group welcomed the judgement of the special court acquitting its promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia in a case arising out of the probe into the 2G spectrum allocation scam. "We are thankful to the court for the judgement as it vindicates our stated position and the court has appreciated it," an Essar spokesperson said in a statement.
Besides Ruias, the court also acquitted Vikash Saraf, one of the Essar Group Directors, Loop Telecom Promoters IP Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan, three companies-- Loop Telecom, Loop Mobile (India) and Essar Teleholdings. While the court had earlier charged them with the offence under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with section 420 (cheating) of IPC, substantial charge of cheating was made out against Saraf.
The CBI had named them in its charge sheet on December 12, 2011, alleging they had cheated the Department of Telecommunication by using Loop Telecom as a "front" to secure 2G licences in 2008.
Dec 21, 12:22 PM (IST)
2G case: Raja says everybody happy with the judgement
Former telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja hailed the verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in which he was acquitted by a special court. "I will read the judgement and tell. You see everybody is happy," Raja said after coming out of the court room.
Dec 21, 12:21 PM (IST)
Justice delivered: DMK leader Kanimozhi on 2G verdict
DMK MP Kanimozhi said justice has been delivered after the special court acquitted her and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. "There is no evidence against me and justice has been delivered," Kanimozhi said after the verdict was pronounced. Kanimozhi, Rajya Sabha MP and daughter of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, was accused of conniving with former telecom minister A Raja and other co-accused in "parking" of illegal gratification of Rs 200 crore in Kalaignar TV Pvt, of which she was a promoter.
Voting for the high stakes bypolls in two assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh - Pakke-Kessang and Likabali – has begun amid tight security. Sources in the election office said the polling began at 7am with people arriving to exercise their franchise across booths, braving the chill and misty conditions, reports PTI. A total of 18,063 voters will decide the fate of six candidates in the fray.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo of the Congress has locked horns with BJP nominee BR Waghe in Pakke-Kessang, where 7,455 voters, including 3,943 females, would exercise their franchise at 29 polling stations. The Likabali constituency would witness a multi-cornered contest with four candidates in the fray - Kardo Nyigyor of the BJP, Modam Dini of the Congress, Gumke Riba of Peoples' Party of Arunachal and Independent candidate Sengo Taipodia. More than 10,600 electorates, including over 5300 female voters, would cast their votes in 39 polling stations in Likabali.
Dec 21, 12:14 PM (IST)
Dec 21, 11:31 AM (IST)
Suven Life Sciences gets product patents from Canada, India
Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from Canada and India for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. These patents are valid through 2034 and 2028, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing. "We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS (central nervous system) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said. Suven Life said the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.
Dec 21, 11:25 AM (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Congress uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Dec 21, 11:22 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 11:22 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 11:22 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 11:13 AM (IST)
A Raja, Kanimozhi, 17 others acquitted in 2G scam
Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Seventeen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted. Others acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.
Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also acquitted in the case. Besides them, three telecom firms Swan Telecom Pvt (STPL), Reliance Telecom and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) - were also accused and acquitted in the case.
Dec 21, 10:42 AM (IST)
ECONOMIC TRIVIA: From $4 trillion this year, the Federal Reserve post the US tax overhaul will spend about $4.5 trillion in 2018, the biggest government spending increase in US history.
Dec 21, 10:39 AM (IST)
DID YOU KNOW?
Just between FY12 and FY16, loss making public sector enterprises have lost close to Rs 1,40,000 crore. Air India has incurred losses of Rs 35,891 crore between FY11 and FY16. Another state-run entity, Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Company has posted total losses of Rs 14,960 crore between FY05 and FY16.
Dec 21, 10:28 AM (IST)
What are the five possible triggers that could set off the next market shock?
What will cause the next market downturn? It takes a catalyst to trigger one, and other reagents to sustain it. Reuters runs through a few more and less obvious elements to watch. It lists: 1) Surprises by global central banks; 2) Liquidity mismatch in exchange-traded funds; 3) Portfolio insurance strategies like managed futures or crisis alpha; 4) Hedge-fund trouble; and 5) Crypto-currencies as the five possible triggers of the next market shock.
Dec 21, 10:14 AM (IST)
Voting begins in RK Nagar amid tight security
Voting for the high stakes bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the death of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, began amid tight security in Chennai today, with key contenders being AIADMK, the main Opposition DMK and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. Polling began at 8 AM, with people arriving to exercise their franchise across booths in North Chennai, braving the misty conditions. DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh was among the early voters.
It is seen as an acid test for the ruling AIADMK, as it is the first election since the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Though as many as 59 candidates are in the fray, the bypoll is mainly seen as a fight between the ruling AIADMK, its rival faction led by Dhinakaran and DMK. While veteran ruling party leader and former MLA E Madhusudanan is the AIADMK nominee, Dhinakaran is contesting as an independent for the first time.
The Dhinakaran camp is facing flak for the release of a video clip on Wednesday, purportedly featuring late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital bed. P Vetrivel, a Dhinakaran loyalist released the video, an act denounced by AIADMK, DMK and others.
Dec 21, 10:07 AM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 21, 10:00 AM (IST)
British Prime Minister Theresa May's deputy Damian Green resigns
British Prime Minister Theresa May's most senior minister, Damian Green, has resigned at her request after an internal investigation found that he had made misleading comments about pornography found on computers in his parliamentary office, reports Reuters. The resignation of one of her most trusted allies, who helped pacify her deeply divided party, is a serious blow for May as she navigates the final year of tortuous Brexit negotiations before Britain's exit from the European Union in March 2019.
Green was appointed in the wake of her disastrous bet on a June snap election which lost her party its majority in parliament. Green, an old friend, was brought in to stabilise her leadership and counter enemies within the Conservative Party who wanted her to quit. A review by the cabinet secretary found that Green's statements, which suggested he was not aware that indecent material was found in 2008 on parliamentary computers in his office, were "inaccurate and misleading."
Dec 21, 09:53 AM (IST)
RBI’s monetary policy committee wary of fresh risks to inflation, minutes show
Most members of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate setting committee are increasingly worried about fresh risks to inflation, with their hawkish tone suggesting that the rate cutting cycle has come to an end. The monetary policy committee members flagged rising crude oil prices, the likelihood of a fiscal slippage and rising inflationary expectations of households as reasons to stay put on rates, minutes of the last meeting released on Wednesday show. On December 6, five out of the six members - with the exception of Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad - chose to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6%. The committee also maintained its neutral policy stance while raising its fiscal second-half inflation estimate range marginally to 4.3-4.7%.
Dec 21, 09:30 AM (IST)
Changes likely in bankruptcy code in Budget 2018
The government will fix a few urgent problem areas in the insolvency ordinance when it is brought to Parliament in the ongoing Winter session but is likely to make substantive changes to the law in the upcoming budget after the panel looking into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code makes its recommendations, reports The Economic Times.
The government had last month issued an ordinance to list eligibility condition for those participating in the resolution process of insolvent companies, barring promoters of such companies from bidding for the company or its assets. It has also set up a committee to identify areas that need to be addressed after seeing the working of the insolvency code for about a year. "Some of these changes could be brought in as part of the finance bill," a government official said. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Dec 21, 09:17 AM (IST)
2G scam cases: Special court to pronounce judgements today
A special court in New Delhi is likely to decide in a few hours the fate of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others in the much-anticipated 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. Special CBI judge OP Saini is scheduled to pronounce the judgements in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the infamous 2G scam which rocked the UPA government.
The court, which is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam, has directed all accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi and others to remain present before it for the verdict. The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI's case for the offences which entails punishment ranging from six months in life imprisonment.
One of the cases in which judgement is likely to be delivered today involves Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband IP Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf as accused.
In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi are facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) - Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.
Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in it. Besides them, three telecom firms - Swan Telecom Pvt (STPL), Reliance Telecom and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) - are also accused in the case.
Dec 21, 09:14 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 09:14 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 09:05 AM (IST)
BoJ keeps policy steady; sounds more upbeat on consumption, capex
The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady despite growing signs of strength in the economy, signalling that it was in no rush to edge away from crisis-mode stimulus with inflation still distant from its 2% target, reports Reuters. The central bank revised up its assessment of private consumption and capital expenditure, underscoring its conviction that recovery in the world’s third largest economy was gathering momentum. As widely expected, BoJ kept its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield target around 0% - wrapping up a year in which the central bank made no change to policy.
Dec 21, 08:35 AM (IST)
Bitcoin exchanges may come under Enforcement Directorate scanner
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to scrutinise bitcoin exchanges to check for potential violations of foreign exchange rules by the exchanges and cryptocurrency investors, two ED officials told Mint. The move follows a survey by the Income Tax (I-T) Department to determine how tax assessees were treating bitcoin investments. If the I-T department concludes that bitcoin is a currency, it would establish a clear violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said. “It is I-T (Department) which is heading the investigation. If it finds any violation of FEMA, we will launch an investigation. We are waiting for I-T (Department) to form its opinion on how to treat bitcoin,” an official said.
Dec 21, 08:15 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 08:14 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 08:09 AM (IST)
Bitcoin cash falls below $4,000 after leading exchange restarts trading
Bitcoin cash fell from its session highs on Thursday, briefly trading back below $4,000, after Coinbase-owned GDAX restarted trading in the bitcoin offshoot, reports CNBC. The digital currency fell near $3,330 following the news, but had recovered to $4,184 as of 3:52 am, up about 45% over the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase. Bitcoin itself fell about 8% to $16,130, the website data showed. Coinbase said it was allowing bitcoin cash buys and sells, although the service was paused as of publication. The company had originally halted bitcoin cash trading as it waited for "sufficient liquidity" to reach the cryptocurrency.
highlights
Lodha Developers looking to raise up to $1bn via IPO, says report
EU singles out China as distorted state-run economy
The European Union introduced new rules on Wednesday to guard against excessively cheap imports and singled out China for special attention in a report spelling out how its economy is distorted by the state, reports Reuters. In a 465-page report, the European Commission concluded that Beijing exerts a decisive influence over the allocation of resources, such as land or capital, and influences prices of various factors of production “in a very significant manner”. The report is significant because the EU has changed the way it handles anti-dumping cases.
EU sets Brexit transition period deadline as Dec 31, 2020
The European Union has set December 31, 2020 as the deadline for the Brexit transition period to end, after which the UK will be considered completely out of the 28-member economic bloc, reports PTI. The cut-off date for what Britain terms as the "implementation phase" of Brexit has been laid out as part of the EU's guidelines for the next round of negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU as a non-member, released by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Wednesday.
In related news, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would permit a delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union in exceptional circumstances, bowing to criticism from her own party over the government’s plan to fix the exit date in law.
US home sales hit 11-year high
US home sales increased more than expected in November, hitting their highest level in nearly 11 years, the latest indication that housing was regaining momentum after almost stalling this year, reports Reuters. The report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors also added to data ranging from the labour market to retail sales that have suggested the economy was ending 2017 on a strong note.
Existing home sales surged 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.81 million units last month amid continued recovery in areas in the South ravaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and solid gains in other parts of the country. That was the highest level since December 2006 and marked the third straight monthly rise. Existing home sales make up about 90% of US home sales. They rose 3.8% on a year-on-year basis in November.
Republican US tax bill deals biggest blow yet to Obamacare
Republicans delivered their biggest blow yet to Obamacare in their tax overhaul that won final congressional approval on Wednesday, and delayed until 2018 consideration of legislation that could help mitigate some of the damage to the 2010 law, reports Reuters. The $1.5 trillion tax bill, the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades that now awaits Republican President Donald Trump’s signature, includes a provision that removes a penalty imposed under Obamacare for Americans who do not obtain health insurance, a central tenet of the healthcare law.
The aim of the penalty was to force younger and healthier Americans to buy coverage to help offset the cost of sicker patients. The penalty helped to uphold a popular Obamacare provision requiring insurers to charge healthy people and those with a pre-existing medical condition the same rates. Gutting the so-called individual mandate penalty significantly weakens the law. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said 13 million people will lose coverage over the next decade, and insurance premiums will rise 10% annually for most years over the same period.
House gives final approval to $1.5 trillion US tax bill, delivering victory to Trump
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave its final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature, reports Reuters. In sealing Trump’s first major legislative victory since he took office in January, Republicans steamrolled opposition from Democrats to pass a bill that slashes taxes for corporations and the wealthy while giving mixed, temporary tax relief to middle-class Americans.
The House approved the measure by 224-201, passing it for the second time in two days after a procedural foul-up forced another vote on Wednesday. The Republican-led Senate had passed it 51-48 in the early hours of Wednesday. Trump, who emphasised a tax cut for middle-class Americans during his 2016 campaign, said at an earlier Cabinet meeting that lowering the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% was “probably the biggest factor in this plan.”
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Arunachal bypolls: Voting begins amid tight security
Voting for the high stakes bypolls in two assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh - Pakke-Kessang and Likabali – has begun amid tight security. Sources in the election office said the polling began at 7am with people arriving to exercise their franchise across booths, braving the chill and misty conditions, reports PTI. A total of 18,063 voters will decide the fate of six candidates in the fray.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo of the Congress has locked horns with BJP nominee BR Waghe in Pakke-Kessang, where 7,455 voters, including 3,943 females, would exercise their franchise at 29 polling stations. The Likabali constituency would witness a multi-cornered contest with four candidates in the fray - Kardo Nyigyor of the BJP, Modam Dini of the Congress, Gumke Riba of Peoples' Party of Arunachal and Independent candidate Sengo Taipodia. More than 10,600 electorates, including over 5300 female voters, would cast their votes in 39 polling stations in Likabali.
Suven Life Sciences gets product patents from Canada, India
Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from Canada and India for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. These patents are valid through 2034 and 2028, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing. "We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS (central nervous system) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said. Suven Life said the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Congress uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Voting begins in RK Nagar amid tight security
Voting for the high stakes bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the death of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, began amid tight security in Chennai today, with key contenders being AIADMK, the main Opposition DMK and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. Polling began at 8 AM, with people arriving to exercise their franchise across booths in North Chennai, braving the misty conditions. DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh was among the early voters.
It is seen as an acid test for the ruling AIADMK, as it is the first election since the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Though as many as 59 candidates are in the fray, the bypoll is mainly seen as a fight between the ruling AIADMK, its rival faction led by Dhinakaran and DMK. While veteran ruling party leader and former MLA E Madhusudanan is the AIADMK nominee, Dhinakaran is contesting as an independent for the first time.
The Dhinakaran camp is facing flak for the release of a video clip on Wednesday, purportedly featuring late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital bed. P Vetrivel, a Dhinakaran loyalist released the video, an act denounced by AIADMK, DMK and others.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
British Prime Minister Theresa May's deputy Damian Green resigns
British Prime Minister Theresa May's most senior minister, Damian Green, has resigned at her request after an internal investigation found that he had made misleading comments about pornography found on computers in his parliamentary office, reports Reuters. The resignation of one of her most trusted allies, who helped pacify her deeply divided party, is a serious blow for May as she navigates the final year of tortuous Brexit negotiations before Britain's exit from the European Union in March 2019.
Green was appointed in the wake of her disastrous bet on a June snap election which lost her party its majority in parliament. Green, an old friend, was brought in to stabilise her leadership and counter enemies within the Conservative Party who wanted her to quit. A review by the cabinet secretary found that Green's statements, which suggested he was not aware that indecent material was found in 2008 on parliamentary computers in his office, were "inaccurate and misleading."
