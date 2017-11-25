News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session

Black Friday bonanza: Jeff Bezos tops rich list, net worth crosses USD 100 billion-mark
Founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has not only become the richest person in the world, but also touched the USD 100 billion-mark for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.
The founder of the world's largest e-commerce company made nearly USD 2.4 billion on Friday alone. Courtesy the flurry in online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Amazon's stock jumped 18 percent as compared to last year.
Over 1,200 flee Myanmar's Arakan to take refuge in Mizoram
Over 1,200 people from Myanmar's restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said today.
The people who crossed over yesterday are mostly Buddhists and Christians and speak the same tribal language as the locals. They fled their homes after the Myanmarese Army clashed with the 'Arakan Army' militants recently, they said. —PTI
Nov 25, 02:52 PM (IST)
When Modi Ji went to France, he changed Rafale contract, without consulting anyone. Instead of giving contract to company which knows to build aircraft, he gave it to his industrialist friend who knows nothing about it. Defence Minister was in Goa then.: Rahul Gandhi in #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/SRBFnTvBsP
Rahul slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session, accuses him of silencing criticism
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delay in Parliament's winter session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi's new slogan seemed to be “nabolonga, nabolnedunga” (Will neither speak, nor allow others to speak).
The Congress vice-president alleged that the winter session has been scheduled post-Gujarat assembly election as the prime minister did not want to discuss Rafale deal or Jay Shah’s company, the Indian Expressreported.
Gandhi had played on Modi's famous slogan "Na khaonga, nakhanedunga" (will neither take bribe, nor allow others to take it). He was addressing an election rally at Porbandar in Gujarat.
Nov 25, 01:54 PM (IST)
Militants abducted and killed army jawan in Kashmir, bullet-ridden body found
MilitanMilitants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.
The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. The deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.
Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
Nov 25, 01:44 PM (IST)
Outcome of last 3 years of successful foreign outreach under PM Modi has succeeded in isolating Pak & today even those nations which were earlier hesitant to accept India's view on Pak-sponsored terror are also agreeing to India's viewpoint: MoS, PMO Jitendra Singh on Hafiz Saeed pic.twitter.com/J6rY697z1S
Delhi metro fare hike: Kejriwal says rising prices will "kill" National Capital's metro rail
The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.
Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.
Nov 25, 01:01 PM (IST)
Where is it written that Kashmir is Pakistan's? No agreement says so. This is non-sense & is a propaganda by Muslim Conference & their paid stooges. Even on our bathroom doors they have written 'Kashmir banega Pakistan': PoK leader Tauqeer Gilani in Muzaffarabad, PoK pic.twitter.com/JKjcYp5qUh
Violent threats not acceptable in democracy, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.
Not directly referring to the controversy, but films and art in general, he warned against undermining the rule of law in the country. He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards.
"This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities...you cannot physically obstruct and can't give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law," he said. — PTI
Nov 25, 12:22 PM (IST)
Pakistan justifies freeing terror accused Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan has justified the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists.
The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and Lashkar-e-taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, was freed by Pakistan yesterday. He is a UN and US-designated terrorist. — PTI
Nov 25, 12:01 PM (IST)
Bhiwandi building collapse: death toll rises to 4, owner booked
The death toll in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to four after the recovery of a woman's body and the police has booked its owner in connection with the case.
The unauthorised four-storey 'Tahir Biznor' building, situated in Navi Basti area, had collapsed on Friday.
The accused building owner, Mohammad Tahir Rafique Ahmed Ansari (46), was absconding, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. — PTI
Nov 25, 11:23 AM (IST)
Delhi: PM Modi chairs high level review meet on under-nutrition & related problems, attended by officials from PMO, NITI Aayog and other Ministries. PM stressed on need to work towards concrete objectives to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, low birth weight, & anemia. pic.twitter.com/guL4iwg7F2
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
Donald Trump claims he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME says he's wrong
Donald Trump could probably have been TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" for the second year in succession, but for "probably" the US President turned down the publication's interview and photo shoot request.
"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year", like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump said in a tweet.
Trump was Time magazine's person of the year last year. He is currently spending his Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
TIME responded on its own Twitter account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."
Nov 25, 10:06 AM (IST)
After deadly attack on Egypt mosque, Trump calls Sisi, says can't tolerate 'barbaric terrorist' groups
US President Donald Trump today said the international community cannot tolerate "barbaric terrorist" groups as he called his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to offer condolences after militants killed over 200 people in Egypt's North Sinai region.
"The international community cannot tolerate barbaric terrorist groups and must strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all its forms," the White House said after the phone call between the two leaders.
During the phone call, Trump offered condolences to the people of Egypt.
"Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism," the White House said. At least 235 worshippers were killed and 109 others injured when heavily-armed militants bombed the al-Rowda mosque in Al-Arish city and opened fire on people attending Friday prayers. — PTI
Nov 25, 09:54 AM (IST)
Donald Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney new head of financial watchdog CFPB
US President Donald Trump Friday appointed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to head a financial watchdog that the administration has sought to overhaul as part of its deregulation push.
Mulvaney, who described the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as a "sick, sad joke" in a 2014 interview, will serve as acting director until a permanent head is nominated and confirmed, according to a White House statement. — PTI
Nov 25, 09:38 AM (IST)
Indian-origin UK businessmen among 20 banned for employing illegal workers
Indian-origin businessmen are among 20 people banned from managing a company after they were found to be employing illegal workers in their establishments across the UK.
The UK's Insolvency Service said its countrywide crackdown over the past few months had found that all 20 had already been fined for employing illegal workers.
Ashim Kumar Saha, a director of Save & Pick Limited in London, was disqualified and fined 10,000 pounds for employing one illegal worker.
Manoj Barua and Vipan Kumar Sharma, directors of MV Hospitality Limited which traded as a restaurant known as Cafe India in Glasgow were disqualified for employing four illegal workers and fined £40,000.
Eighteen people have been banned from being company directors or being involved in the management of companies for six years each, whilst two have been disqualified for seven years. — PTI
highlights
Pakistan crackdown update:
At least one police officer has been killed and more than 150 people have been injured in the crackdown in Faizabad, Islamabad.
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have also been banned in Pakistan, according to reports in Pakistani media. However, some users said that they could still able to access these services.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also instructed all TV channels to be taken off-air.
Police have cracked down to disperse 1,000 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik, a hardline party, who had blocked main routes leading into Islamabad for more than two weeks.
Rahul slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session, accuses him of silencing criticism
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delay in Parliament's winter session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi's new slogan seemed to be “na bolonga, na bolne dunga” (Will neither speak, nor allow others to speak).
The Congress vice-president alleged that the winter session has been scheduled post-Gujarat assembly election as the prime minister did not want to discuss Rafale deal or Jay Shah’s company, the Indian Express reported.
Gandhi had played on Modi's famous slogan "Na khaonga, na khane dunga" (will neither take bribe, nor allow others to take it). He was addressing an election rally at Porbandar in Gujarat.
Militants abducted and killed army jawan in Kashmir, bullet-ridden body found
MilitanMilitants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.
The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. The deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.
Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
Pakistan justifies freeing terror accused Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan has justified the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists.
The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and Lashkar-e-taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, was freed by Pakistan yesterday. He is a UN and US-designated terrorist. — PTI
Bhiwandi building collapse: death toll rises to 4, owner booked
The death toll in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to four after the recovery of a woman's body and the police has booked its owner in connection with the case.
The unauthorised four-storey 'Tahir Biznor' building, situated in Navi Basti area, had collapsed on Friday.
The accused building owner, Mohammad Tahir Rafique Ahmed Ansari (46), was absconding, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. — PTI
Oxford Street chaos due to 'altercation' between 2 men: Police
An "altercation" between two men at the busy Oxford Circus area late Friday night sparked a "mass evacuation" and left 16 people injured, police said, ruling out a terror attack. The Oxford Circus area, one of the busiest shopping zones in the heart of the London, was placed under temporary lockdown after police received reports of shots being fired.
However, Scotland Yard later released CCTV images, saying an altercation between two men led to the chaos in the area.
"We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with, following the incident at Oxford Circus earlier today," the Metropolitan Police said.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the altercation took place inside the busy Oxford Circus underground train station, "triggering a mass evacuation".
Pakistan crackdown update:
At least one police officer has been killed and more than 150 people have been injured in the crackdown in Faizabad, Islamabad.
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have also been banned in Pakistan, according to reports in Pakistani media. However, some users said that they could still able to access these services.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also instructed all TV channels to be taken off-air.
Police have cracked down to disperse 1,000 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik, a hardline party, who had blocked main routes leading into Islamabad for more than two weeks.
Steep fare hike will 'kill' Delhi Metro: CM Arvind Kejriwal
The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.
Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.
Read the story here.
Black Friday bonanza: Jeff Bezos tops rich list, net worth crosses USD 100 billion-mark
Founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has not only become the richest person in the world, but also touched the USD 100 billion-mark for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.
The founder of the world's largest e-commerce company made nearly USD 2.4 billion on Friday alone. Courtesy the flurry in online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Amazon's stock jumped 18 percent as compared to last year.
Read the full story here.
Over 1,200 flee Myanmar's Arakan to take refuge in Mizoram
Over 1,200 people from Myanmar's restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said today.
The people who crossed over yesterday are mostly Buddhists and Christians and speak the same tribal language as the locals. They fled their homes after the Myanmarese Army clashed with the 'Arakan Army' militants recently, they said. —PTI
Rahul slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session, accuses him of silencing criticism
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delay in Parliament's winter session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi's new slogan seemed to be “na bolonga, na bolne dunga” (Will neither speak, nor allow others to speak).
The Congress vice-president alleged that the winter session has been scheduled post-Gujarat assembly election as the prime minister did not want to discuss Rafale deal or Jay Shah’s company, the Indian Express reported.
Gandhi had played on Modi's famous slogan "Na khaonga, na khane dunga" (will neither take bribe, nor allow others to take it). He was addressing an election rally at Porbandar in Gujarat.
Militants abducted and killed army jawan in Kashmir, bullet-ridden body found
MilitanMilitants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.
The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. The deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.
Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
Delhi metro fare hike: Kejriwal says rising prices will "kill" National Capital's metro rail
The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.
Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.
Violent threats not acceptable in democracy, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.
Not directly referring to the controversy, but films and art in general, he warned against undermining the rule of law in the country. He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards.
"This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities...you cannot physically obstruct and can't give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law," he said. — PTI
Pakistan justifies freeing terror accused Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan has justified the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists.
The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and Lashkar-e-taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, was freed by Pakistan yesterday. He is a UN and US-designated terrorist. — PTI
Bhiwandi building collapse: death toll rises to 4, owner booked
The death toll in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to four after the recovery of a woman's body and the police has booked its owner in connection with the case.
The unauthorised four-storey 'Tahir Biznor' building, situated in Navi Basti area, had collapsed on Friday.
The accused building owner, Mohammad Tahir Rafique Ahmed Ansari (46), was absconding, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. — PTI
Indian-origin UK businessmen among 20 banned for employing illegal workers
Indian-origin businessmen are among 20 people banned from managing a company after they were found to be employing illegal workers in their establishments across the UK.
Unchanged S&P rating, F&O expiry to keep markets volatile - 4 stocks to bet on
The retained rating by S&P and few major events in pipeline coupled with F&O expiry, we expect the market to trade on caution mode in upcoming session with an inclination towards the upper band.
MFs poured Rs 9000 cr in these fairly valued top 10 largecap stocks; do you own any?
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Fund managers of top MF themes poured in over Rs9000 crore in largecap stocks like Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, ITC, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, and Sun Pharma. Click to read more...
IND 43/1 (24.0 ovrs, Murali Vijay 22*, Cheteshwar Pujara 13*) - Drinks | India vs Sri Lanka Live: SL in IND, 3 Tests, 2017, Quick Scorecard, Match Score and Cricket Updates
India vs Sri Lanka live - SL in IND, 3 Tests, 2017, quick scorecard, cricket score and updates.
No breakthrough in Brexit talks as new deadline approaches
British Prime Minister Theresa May failed on Friday to make any breakthrough in Brexit talks with the European Union, as time runs out to move the negotiations into a critical second phase before the end of the year.
Donald Trump claims he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME says he's wrong
Donald Trump could probably have been TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" for the second year in succession, but for "probably" the US President turned down the publication's interview and photo shoot request.
"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year", like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump said in a tweet.
Trump was Time magazine's person of the year last year. He is currently spending his Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
TIME responded on its own Twitter account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."
After deadly attack on Egypt mosque, Trump calls Sisi, says can't tolerate 'barbaric terrorist' groups
US President Donald Trump today said the international community cannot tolerate "barbaric terrorist" groups as he called his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to offer condolences after militants killed over 200 people in Egypt's North Sinai region.
"The international community cannot tolerate barbaric terrorist groups and must strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all its forms," the White House said after the phone call between the two leaders.
During the phone call, Trump offered condolences to the people of Egypt.
"Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism," the White House said. At least 235 worshippers were killed and 109 others injured when heavily-armed militants bombed the al-Rowda mosque in Al-Arish city and opened fire on people attending Friday prayers. — PTI
Donald Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney new head of financial watchdog CFPB
US President Donald Trump Friday appointed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to head a financial watchdog that the administration has sought to overhaul as part of its deregulation push.
Mulvaney, who described the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as a "sick, sad joke" in a 2014 interview, will serve as acting director until a permanent head is nominated and confirmed, according to a White House statement. — PTI
Indian-origin UK businessmen among 20 banned for employing illegal workers
Indian-origin businessmen are among 20 people banned from managing a company after they were found to be employing illegal workers in their establishments across the UK.
The UK's Insolvency Service said its countrywide crackdown over the past few months had found that all 20 had already been fined for employing illegal workers.
Ashim Kumar Saha, a director of Save & Pick Limited in London, was disqualified and fined 10,000 pounds for employing one illegal worker.
Manoj Barua and Vipan Kumar Sharma, directors of MV Hospitality Limited which traded as a restaurant known as Cafe India in Glasgow were disqualified for employing four illegal workers and fined £40,000.
Eighteen people have been banned from being company directors or being involved in the management of companies for six years each, whilst two have been disqualified for seven years. — PTI