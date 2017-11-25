News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session

Pakistan crackdown update:

At least one police officer has been killed and more than 150 people have been injured in the crackdown in Faizabad, Islamabad.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have also been banned in Pakistan, according to reports in Pakistani media. However, some users said that they could still able to access these services.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also instructed all TV channels to be taken off-air.

Police have cracked down to disperse 1,000 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik, a hardline party, who had blocked main routes leading into Islamabad for more than two weeks.