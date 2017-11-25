App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Weaker sections represented poorly in higher judiciary, says President

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 25, 08:26 PM (IST)

    Delegations meet Centre's special envoy in Jammu 

    Demands ranging from rights of PoK refugees to special financial packages for border residents facing frequent Pakistani shelling were highlighted as the Centre's special envoy on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, met delegations from different sections of the society here for the second day today.

    The delegations also highlighted issues like alleged discrimination against Jammu, revocation of Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims. Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 07:58 PM (IST)

    'Unacceptably low' representation of weaker sections in higher judiciary, says President Kovind

    President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed concern over the low representation of the weaker sections of the society in higher judiciary.

    "There is unacceptably low representation of traditionally weaker sections such as OBCs, SCs and STs especially in the higher judiciary," Kovind said on Saturday.

    The President said that one in four judges is a woman and there is need for steps to improve the situation.​

    "Like our other public institutions, our judiciary too has to be judicious in being representative of the diversity of our country, and the depth and breadth of our society," he said.

  • Nov 25, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Chancellor Angela Merkel set her sights on forthcoming talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) as a path to forming a stable government in Germany and rejected new elections after three-way coalition talks collapsed last weekend.

    Merkel's fourth term was cast into doubt when the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) walked out of talks with her conservative bloc and the Greens last Sunday, causing a political impasse in Europe's biggest economy.

    But on Friday, the Social Democrats (SPD) reversed a previous decision and agreed to talk to Merkel, raising the possibility of an extension of the 'grand coalition' which has ruled Germany for the last four years, or a minority government.

  • Nov 25, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Padmavati stir intensifies as filmmakers call for pan-India 15-min blackout

    As a mark of solidarity with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy-hit "Padmavati", hundreds of people - from filmmakers to workers - across the country have announced a 15-minute blackout on Sunday.

    The Indian Films and TV Directors' Association (IFTDA), along with 19 other bodies of the film and television industry from across the country will stop shooting for 15 minutes to protect the right to freedom of expression of those in the creative field. Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Fortis 'overcharging' fallout: Activists ask regulator to cap prices of more medical devices

    The country's drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Friday issued notices to Fortis Healthcare, asking the company to provide copies of bills in connection with a case of alleged overcharging by its hospital in Gurugram.

    NPPA said its notice was based on newspaper reports about Fortis Gurugram charging approximately Rs 16 lakh from Jayant Singh for treating his seven-year-old daughter Adya, who was suffering from dengue and subsequently passed away. Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Territorial Army jawan killed by militants, bullet-riddled body found

    A 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan was abducted and killed by militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir while he was on leave, officials said on Saturday.

    The jawan's bullet-riddled body was recovered from an orchard in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said.

    The deceased was identified as Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of village Senzen in Shopian, the official said. (From PTI)

    Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Hyderabad Metro Rail service to partial open for public from November 29

    Hyderabad Metro's first 30 km stretch will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 28, and will be opened for public from the next day, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

    The 30 km stretch from Nagole to Miyapur will be opened first. Rao also said that 57 coaches are ready and available. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach.

    The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would start feeder services for metro, he said. Some private organisations are planning to launch services to connect the metro stations.

    Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 05:25 PM (IST)

    What matters is how many days Parliament functioned not how many days it sat: VP Naidu

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that it does not matter how many days Parliament sat but what matters is how many days it functioned.

    His remarks come a day after the dates for Parliament's Winter Session were announced following opposition's criticism of the government for delaying the session.

    Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Egypt mosque attack update:

    The death toll in a devastating militant attack on a mosque on Friday in Egypt's North Sinai has risen to 305 killed, including 27 children, and 128 more people were wounded, MENA state news agency said on Saturday, Reuters has reported.

  • Nov 25, 04:36 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

    News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

  • Nov 25, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors' SUV Hexa drives into Nepal

    Tata Motors has announced the launch of its lifestyle SUV - Tata Hexa - in the Nepal market and has delivered the first batch of the vehicle to 11 customers.

    Available at a price of NPR 77.95 lakh, the Hexa will be available in the XT 4x4 variant across Nepal, Tata Motors has said in a statement.

    Read more here.

  • Nov 25, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Steep fare hike will 'kill' Delhi Metro: CM Arvind Kejriwal

    The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.

    Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.

    Read the story here.

  • Nov 25, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Pakistan crackdown update:

    At least one police officer has been killed and more than 150 people have been injured in the crackdown in Faizabad, Islamabad.

    Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have also been banned in Pakistan, according to reports in Pakistani media.  However, some users said that they could still able to access these services.

    The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also instructed all TV channels to be taken off-air.

    Police have cracked down to disperse 1,000 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik, a hardline party, who had blocked main routes leading into Islamabad for more than two weeks.

  • Nov 25, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Black Friday bonanza: Jeff Bezos tops rich list, net worth crosses USD 100 billion-mark

    Founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has not only become the richest person in the world, but also touched the USD 100 billion-mark for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.

    The founder of the world's largest e-commerce company made nearly USD 2.4 billion on Friday alone. Courtesy the flurry in online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Amazon's stock jumped 18 percent as compared to last year.

    Read the full story here.

  • Nov 25, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Over 1,200 flee Myanmar's Arakan to take refuge in Mizoram
    Over 1,200 people from Myanmar's restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said today.
    The people who crossed over yesterday are mostly Buddhists and Christians and speak the same tribal language as the locals. They fled their homes after the Myanmarese Army clashed with the 'Arakan Army' militants recently, they said. —PTI

  • Nov 25, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Rahul slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session, accuses him of silencing criticism

    Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delay in Parliament's winter session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi's new slogan seemed to be “na bolonga, na bolne dunga” (Will neither speak, nor allow others to speak).

    The Congress vice-president alleged that the winter session has been scheduled post-Gujarat assembly election as the prime minister did not want to discuss Rafale deal or Jay Shah’s company, the Indian Express reported.

    Gandhi had played on Modi's famous slogan "Na khaonga, na khane dunga" (will neither take bribe, nor allow others to take it). He was addressing an election rally at Porbandar in Gujarat.

  • Nov 25, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Militants abducted and killed army jawan in Kashmir, bullet-ridden body found

    MilitanMilitants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.

    The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. The deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.

    Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

  • Nov 25, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Delhi metro fare hike: Kejriwal says rising prices will "kill" National Capital's metro rail

    The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.

    Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.

  • Nov 25, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Violent threats not acceptable in democracy, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

    Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.

    Not directly referring to the controversy, but films and art in general, he warned against undermining the rule of law in the country. He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards.

    "This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities...you cannot physically obstruct and can't give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law," he said. — PTI

  • Nov 25, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Pakistan justifies freeing terror accused Hafiz Saeed

    Pakistan has justified the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists.

    The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and Lashkar-e-taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, was freed by Pakistan yesterday. He is a UN and US-designated terrorist. — PTI

  • Nov 25, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Bhiwandi building collapse: death toll rises to 4, owner booked

    The death toll in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to four after the recovery of a woman's body and the police has booked its owner in connection with the case.

    The unauthorised four-storey 'Tahir Biznor' building, situated in Navi Basti area, had collapsed on Friday.

    The accused building owner, Mohammad Tahir Rafique Ahmed Ansari (46), was absconding, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. — PTI

