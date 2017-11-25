News LIVE: Weaker sections represented poorly in higher judiciary, says President

Demands ranging from rights of PoK refugees to special financial packages for border residents facing frequent Pakistani shelling were highlighted as the Centre's special envoy on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, met delegations from different sections of the society here for the second day today.
The delegations also highlighted issues like alleged discrimination against Jammu, revocation of Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims. Read the full story here.
Nov 25, 07:58 PM (IST)
'Unacceptably low' representation of weaker sections in higher judiciary, says President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed concern over the low representation of the weaker sections of the society in higher judiciary.
"There is unacceptably low representation of traditionally weaker sections such as OBCs, SCs and STs especially in the higher judiciary," Kovind said on Saturday.
The President said that one in four judges is a woman and there is need for steps to improve the situation.
"Like our other public institutions, our judiciary too has to be judicious in being representative of the diversity of our country, and the depth and breadth of our society," he said.
Nov 25, 07:28 PM (IST)
Chancellor Angela Merkel set her sights on forthcoming talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) as a path to forming a stable government in Germany and rejected new elections after three-way coalition talks collapsed last weekend.
Merkel's fourth term was cast into doubt when the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) walked out of talks with her conservative bloc and the Greens last Sunday, causing a political impasse in Europe's biggest economy.
But on Friday, the Social Democrats (SPD) reversed a previous decision and agreed to talk to Merkel, raising the possibility of an extension of the 'grand coalition' which has ruled Germany for the last four years, or a minority government.
Nov 25, 07:05 PM (IST)
Padmavati stir intensifies as filmmakers call for pan-India 15-min blackout
As a mark of solidarity with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy-hit "Padmavati", hundreds of people - from filmmakers to workers - across the country have announced a 15-minute blackout on Sunday.
The Indian Films and TV Directors' Association (IFTDA), along with 19 other bodies of the film and television industry from across the country will stop shooting for 15 minutes to protect the right to freedom of expression of those in the creative field. Read the full story here.
Nov 25, 06:40 PM (IST)
Fortis 'overcharging' fallout: Activists ask regulator to cap prices of more medical devices
The country's drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Friday issued notices to Fortis Healthcare, asking the company to provide copies of bills in connection with a case of alleged overcharging by its hospital in Gurugram.
NPPA said its notice was based on newspaper reports about Fortis Gurugram charging approximately Rs 16 lakh from Jayant Singh for treating his seven-year-old daughter Adya, who was suffering from dengue and subsequently passed away. Read the full story here.
Nov 25, 05:56 PM (IST)
Territorial Army jawan killed by militants, bullet-riddled body found
A 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan was abducted and killed by militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir while he was on leave, officials said on Saturday.
The jawan's bullet-riddled body was recovered from an orchard in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said.
The deceased was identified as Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of village Senzen in Shopian, the official said. (From PTI)
Hyderabad Metro Rail service to partial open for public from November 29
Hyderabad Metro's first 30 km stretch will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 28, and will be opened for public from the next day, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.
The 30 km stretch from Nagole to Miyapur will be opened first. Rao also said that 57 coaches are ready and available. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach.
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would start feeder services for metro, he said. Some private organisations are planning to launch services to connect the metro stations.
The death toll in a devastating militant attack on a mosque on Friday in Egypt's North Sinai has risen to 305 killed, including 27 children, and 128 more people were wounded, MENA state news agency said on Saturday, Reuters has reported.
I am a Muslim. I want to go with my husband. Nobody forced me to convert: Hadiya, who will be produced before Supreme Court in Kerela 'Love Jihad' case on 27th November in Delhi pic.twitter.com/w9JzcmBw9Z
At least one police officer has been killed and more than 150 people have been injured in the crackdown in Faizabad, Islamabad.
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have also been banned in Pakistan, according to reports in Pakistani media. However, some users said that they could still able to access these services.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also instructed all TV channels to be taken off-air.
Police have cracked down to disperse 1,000 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik, a hardline party, who had blocked main routes leading into Islamabad for more than two weeks.
Nov 25, 03:24 PM (IST)
Black Friday bonanza: Jeff Bezos tops rich list, net worth crosses USD 100 billion-mark
Founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has not only become the richest person in the world, but also touched the USD 100 billion-mark for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report.
The founder of the world's largest e-commerce company made nearly USD 2.4 billion on Friday alone. Courtesy the flurry in online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Amazon's stock jumped 18 percent as compared to last year.
Over 1,200 flee Myanmar's Arakan to take refuge in Mizoram
Over 1,200 people from Myanmar's restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said today.
The people who crossed over yesterday are mostly Buddhists and Christians and speak the same tribal language as the locals. They fled their homes after the Myanmarese Army clashed with the 'Arakan Army' militants recently, they said. —PTI
Nov 25, 02:52 PM (IST)
When Modi Ji went to France, he changed Rafale contract, without consulting anyone. Instead of giving contract to company which knows to build aircraft, he gave it to his industrialist friend who knows nothing about it. Defence Minister was in Goa then.: Rahul Gandhi in #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/SRBFnTvBsP
Rahul slams PM Modi for delay in Parliament session, accuses him of silencing criticism
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delay in Parliament's winter session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi's new slogan seemed to be “nabolonga, nabolnedunga” (Will neither speak, nor allow others to speak).
The Congress vice-president alleged that the winter session has been scheduled post-Gujarat assembly election as the prime minister did not want to discuss Rafale deal or Jay Shah’s company, the Indian Expressreported.
Gandhi had played on Modi's famous slogan "Na khaonga, nakhanedunga" (will neither take bribe, nor allow others to take it). He was addressing an election rally at Porbandar in Gujarat.
Nov 25, 01:54 PM (IST)
Militants abducted and killed army jawan in Kashmir, bullet-ridden body found
MilitanMilitants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.
The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. The deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.
Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
Nov 25, 01:44 PM (IST)
Outcome of last 3 years of successful foreign outreach under PM Modi has succeeded in isolating Pak & today even those nations which were earlier hesitant to accept India's view on Pak-sponsored terror are also agreeing to India's viewpoint: MoS, PMO Jitendra Singh on Hafiz Saeed pic.twitter.com/J6rY697z1S
Delhi metro fare hike: Kejriwal says rising prices will "kill" National Capital's metro rail
The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.
Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.
Nov 25, 01:01 PM (IST)
Where is it written that Kashmir is Pakistan's? No agreement says so. This is non-sense & is a propaganda by Muslim Conference & their paid stooges. Even on our bathroom doors they have written 'Kashmir banega Pakistan': PoK leader Tauqeer Gilani in Muzaffarabad, PoK pic.twitter.com/JKjcYp5qUh
Violent threats not acceptable in democracy, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.
Not directly referring to the controversy, but films and art in general, he warned against undermining the rule of law in the country. He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards.
"This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities...you cannot physically obstruct and can't give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law," he said. — PTI
Nov 25, 12:22 PM (IST)
Pakistan justifies freeing terror accused Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan has justified the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists.
The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and Lashkar-e-taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, was freed by Pakistan yesterday. He is a UN and US-designated terrorist. — PTI
Nov 25, 12:01 PM (IST)
Bhiwandi building collapse: death toll rises to 4, owner booked
The death toll in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to four after the recovery of a woman's body and the police has booked its owner in connection with the case.
The unauthorised four-storey 'Tahir Biznor' building, situated in Navi Basti area, had collapsed on Friday.
The accused building owner, Mohammad Tahir Rafique Ahmed Ansari (46), was absconding, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. — PTI
Nov 25, 11:23 AM (IST)
Delhi: PM Modi chairs high level review meet on under-nutrition & related problems, attended by officials from PMO, NITI Aayog and other Ministries. PM stressed on need to work towards concrete objectives to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, low birth weight, & anemia. pic.twitter.com/guL4iwg7F2
Oxford Street chaos due to 'altercation' between 2 men: Police
An "altercation" between two men at the busy Oxford Circus area late Friday night sparked a "mass evacuation" and left 16 people injured, police said, ruling out a terror attack. The Oxford Circus area, one of the busiest shopping zones in the heart of the London, was placed under temporary lockdown after police received reports of shots being fired.
However, Scotland Yard later released CCTV images, saying an altercation between two men led to the chaos in the area.
"We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with, following the incident at Oxford Circus earlier today," the Metropolitan Police said.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the altercation took place inside the busy Oxford Circus underground train station, "triggering a mass evacuation".
DATA STORY: Bitcoin miners consume more energy than countries like Ireland, North Korea
Bitcoin is perhaps the most valued currency in the world, virtual or real. The exchange rate as of Friday stood at over USD 8,000 for one BTC.
Tata Motors' SUV Hexa drives into Nepal
Tata Motors has announced the launch of its lifestyle SUV - Tata Hexa - in the Nepal market and has delivered the first batch of the vehicle to 11 customers.
Available at a price of NPR 77.95 lakh, the Hexa will be available in the XT 4x4 variant across Nepal, Tata Motors has said in a statement.
Steep fare hike will 'kill' Delhi Metro: CM Arvind Kejriwal
The steep fare hike will "kill" Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.
Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it.
