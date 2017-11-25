News LIVE: Weaker sections represented poorly in higher judiciary, says President

'Unacceptably low' representation of weaker sections in higher judiciary, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed concern over the low representation of the weaker sections of the society in higher judiciary.

"There is unacceptably low representation of traditionally weaker sections such as OBCs, SCs and STs especially in the higher judiciary," Kovind said on Saturday.

The President said that one in four judges is a woman and there is need for steps to improve the situation.​

"Like our other public institutions, our judiciary too has to be judicious in being representative of the diversity of our country, and the depth and breadth of our society," he said.