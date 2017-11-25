News LIVE: Donald Trump says he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME calls claims wrong

Donald Trump claims he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME says he's wrong
Donald Trump could probably have been TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" for the second year in succession, but for "probably" the US President turned down the publication's interview and photo shoot request.
"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year", like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump said in a tweet.
Trump was Time magazine's person of the year last year. He is currently spending his Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
TIME responded on its own Twitter account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."
Nov 25, 09:32 AM (IST)
Oxford Street chaos due to 'altercation' between 2 men: Police
An "altercation" between two men at the busy Oxford Circus area late Friday night sparked a "mass evacuation" and left 16 people injured, police said, ruling out a terror attack. The Oxford Circus area, one of the busiest shopping zones in the heart of the London, was placed under temporary lockdown after police received reports of shots being fired.
However, Scotland Yard later released CCTV images, saying an altercation between two men led to the chaos in the area.
"We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with, following the incident at Oxford Circus earlier today," the Metropolitan Police said.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the altercation took place inside the busy Oxford Circus underground train station, "triggering a mass evacuation".
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
After deadly attack on Egypt mosque, Trump calls Sisi, says can't tolerate 'barbaric terrorist' groups
US President Donald Trump today said the international community cannot tolerate "barbaric terrorist" groups as he called his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to offer condolences after militants killed over 200 people in Egypt's North Sinai region.
"The international community cannot tolerate barbaric terrorist groups and must strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all its forms," the White House said after the phone call between the two leaders.
During the phone call, Trump offered condolences to the people of Egypt.
"Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism," the White House said. At least 235 worshippers were killed and 109 others injured when heavily-armed militants bombed the al-Rowda mosque in Al-Arish city and opened fire on people attending Friday prayers. — PTI
Nov 25, 09:54 AM (IST)
Donald Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney new head of financial watchdog CFPB
US President Donald Trump Friday appointed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to head a financial watchdog that the administration has sought to overhaul as part of its deregulation push.
Mulvaney, who described the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as a "sick, sad joke" in a 2014 interview, will serve as acting director until a permanent head is nominated and confirmed, according to a White House statement. — PTI
Nov 25, 09:38 AM (IST)
Indian-origin UK businessmen among 20 banned for employing illegal workers
Indian-origin businessmen are among 20 people banned from managing a company after they were found to be employing illegal workers in their establishments across the UK.
The UK's Insolvency Service said its countrywide crackdown over the past few months had found that all 20 had already been fined for employing illegal workers.
Ashim Kumar Saha, a director of Save & Pick Limited in London, was disqualified and fined 10,000 pounds for employing one illegal worker.
Manoj Barua and Vipan Kumar Sharma, directors of MV Hospitality Limited which traded as a restaurant known as Cafe India in Glasgow were disqualified for employing four illegal workers and fined £40,000.
Eighteen people have been banned from being company directors or being involved in the management of companies for six years each, whilst two have been disqualified for seven years. — PTI
Nov 25, 09:36 AM (IST)
No place in Dalits, farmers & poor in PM Modi's heart: Rahul Gandhi
Slamming Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for reportedly not accepting a giant tricolour made by Dalits citing lack of space, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would have accepted even a 50,000 km-long national flag even if he had little space to keep it.
The Congress Vice-President also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rupani have space in their hearts only for a few industrialists, but not Dalits, farmers and poor. — PTI
IND 43/1 (24.0 ovrs, Murali Vijay 22*, Cheteshwar Pujara 13*) - Drinks | India vs Sri Lanka Live: SL in IND, 3 Tests, 2017, Quick Scorecard, Match Score and Cricket Updates
India vs Sri Lanka live - SL in IND, 3 Tests, 2017, quick scorecard, cricket score and updates.
Donald Trump claims he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME says he's wrong
Donald Trump could probably have been TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" for the second year in succession, but for "probably" the US President turned down the publication's interview and photo shoot request.
"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year", like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump said in a tweet.
Trump was Time magazine's person of the year last year. He is currently spending his Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
TIME responded on its own Twitter account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."
Oxford Street chaos due to 'altercation' between 2 men: Police
An "altercation" between two men at the busy Oxford Circus area late Friday night sparked a "mass evacuation" and left 16 people injured, police said, ruling out a terror attack. The Oxford Circus area, one of the busiest shopping zones in the heart of the London, was placed under temporary lockdown after police received reports of shots being fired.
However, Scotland Yard later released CCTV images, saying an altercation between two men led to the chaos in the area.
"We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with, following the incident at Oxford Circus earlier today," the Metropolitan Police said.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said the altercation took place inside the busy Oxford Circus underground train station, "triggering a mass evacuation".
MFs poured Rs 9000 cr in these fairly valued top 10 largecap stocks; do you own any?
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Fund managers of top MF themes poured in over Rs9000 crore in largecap stocks like Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, ITC, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, and Sun Pharma. Click to read more...
No breakthrough in Brexit talks as new deadline approaches
British Prime Minister Theresa May failed on Friday to make any breakthrough in Brexit talks with the European Union, as time runs out to move the negotiations into a critical second phase before the end of the year.
After deadly attack on Egypt mosque, Trump calls Sisi, says can't tolerate 'barbaric terrorist' groups
US President Donald Trump today said the international community cannot tolerate "barbaric terrorist" groups as he called his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to offer condolences after militants killed over 200 people in Egypt's North Sinai region.
"The international community cannot tolerate barbaric terrorist groups and must strengthen its efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism in all its forms," the White House said after the phone call between the two leaders.
During the phone call, Trump offered condolences to the people of Egypt.
"Trump condemned the attack and reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism," the White House said. At least 235 worshippers were killed and 109 others injured when heavily-armed militants bombed the al-Rowda mosque in Al-Arish city and opened fire on people attending Friday prayers. — PTI
Donald Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney new head of financial watchdog CFPB
US President Donald Trump Friday appointed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to head a financial watchdog that the administration has sought to overhaul as part of its deregulation push.
Mulvaney, who described the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as a "sick, sad joke" in a 2014 interview, will serve as acting director until a permanent head is nominated and confirmed, according to a White House statement. — PTI
Indian-origin UK businessmen among 20 banned for employing illegal workers
Indian-origin businessmen are among 20 people banned from managing a company after they were found to be employing illegal workers in their establishments across the UK.
The UK's Insolvency Service said its countrywide crackdown over the past few months had found that all 20 had already been fined for employing illegal workers.
Ashim Kumar Saha, a director of Save & Pick Limited in London, was disqualified and fined 10,000 pounds for employing one illegal worker.
Manoj Barua and Vipan Kumar Sharma, directors of MV Hospitality Limited which traded as a restaurant known as Cafe India in Glasgow were disqualified for employing four illegal workers and fined £40,000.
Eighteen people have been banned from being company directors or being involved in the management of companies for six years each, whilst two have been disqualified for seven years. — PTI
No place in Dalits, farmers & poor in PM Modi's heart: Rahul Gandhi
Slamming Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for reportedly not accepting a giant tricolour made by Dalits citing lack of space, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would have accepted even a 50,000 km-long national flag even if he had little space to keep it.
The Congress Vice-President also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rupani have space in their hearts only for a few industrialists, but not Dalits, farmers and poor. — PTI