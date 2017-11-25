News LIVE: Donald Trump says he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME calls claims wrong

Donald Trump claims he 'rejected' Person of the Year, TIME says he's wrong

Donald Trump could probably have been TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" for the second year in succession, but for "probably" the US President turned down the publication's interview and photo shoot request.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year", like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump was Time magazine's person of the year last year. He is currently spending his Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

TIME responded on its own Twitter account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."