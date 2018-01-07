News LIVE: Lalu Prasad Yadav may seek parole to attend only sister's last rites

Lalu may seek parole to attend only sister's last rites

According to a PTI report, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in a fodder scam case, is likely to seek parole to attend the last rites of his only sister, Gangotri Devi, who passed away today.

Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's son, said the family had tried to communicate the news of Gangotri Devi's death to Prasad through the prison authorities in Ranchi.