you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Lakshmi Mittal, Anil Agarwal in $26bn battle to remake Indian steel sector, says report

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 20, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Lakshmi Mittal, Anil Agarwal in $26bn battle to remake Indian steel, says report

    Surging steel prices and a new Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code have set the stage for an industry-defining battle between tycoons and producers for over $26 billion of the sector’s most-coveted assets, reports Bloomberg. Creditors are seeking the approval of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to sell assets of as many as 40 firms, including steel producers. That’s spurred Lakshmi Mittal, head of the world’s largest maker of the alloy, and fellow billionaire Anil Agarwal to vie for control of Essar Steel India, sources said.

    Debt-laden Bhushan Steel has drawn interest from Japan’s and India’s biggest producers, sources said. Insolvent producers including Monnet Ispat & Energy are attracting potential bidders as prices of the material soar and creditors embark on the first significant test of a bankruptcy law that’s intended to encourage asset sales. Several deep-pocketed suitors have made expressions of interest for the Indian mills and some have already submitted bids for a series of deals with deadlines around year-end, sources said.

  • Dec 20, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Nifty, Sensex hit fresh record highs

    2. HDFC Bank board approves raising up to Rs 24,000cr

    3. Amitabh Bachchan rode the bitcoin wave and is now a cryptocurrency crorepati, reports The Economic Times

    4. RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action

    5. EU rules that Uber is a transport service, not a digital company, reports CNBC

    6. Edelweiss Financial Services arm acquires Religare Securities

    7. Day before RK Nagar bypoll, TTV Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in hospital, reports The Indian Express

    8. House of Representatives OKs US tax overhaul, but snag forces new vote, reports Reuters

    9. North Korea begins tests to load Anthrax onto ICBMs, reports Asahi

  • Dec 20, 03:23 PM (IST)

    RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action

    Bank of India said the Reserve Bank of India has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) against the lender over high bad loans. High net non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient common equity Tier 1 capital and negative return on assets (RoA) for two consecutive years has prompted the action, the bank said in a statement. The RBI issues a PCA to spur lenders to deal with bad debts, as one of the measures intended to tackle the menace of bad debt that has plagued Indian banks. The bank had a net non-performing assets ratio of 6.47% as of end-September. 

  • Dec 20, 02:54 PM (IST)

    China state think tank sees output slowing as investment cools

    The world’s second-largest economy will dial back a notch next year as investment growth slows, according to a top state think tank. China’s gross domestic product will expand 6.7% in 2018, after growing 6.8% in 2017, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said. Growth of fixed-asset investment will decelerate to 6.3% next year, the academy said, versus 7.2% in the first 11 months of this year. 7.2% is also the median forecast for 2018 FAI growth from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

    "Property development investment will be restrained by the availability of capital, while tighter regulations to control local debt risks may damp growth of infrastructure investment," CASS said in its closely watched annual economic "Blue Book." The same series - with blue covers - accurately forecast the stock boom starting in 2014 and surging property prices in 2016.

  • Dec 20, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Accused in Ryan case to be tried as adult: Juvenile board

    A school student accused of killing a seven-year-old boy will be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board said today. The board passed the order on Wednesday morning responding to a plea that the teenager accused of the crime should not be treated as a juvenile. The board had earlier rejected the bail plea of the Class 11 student, accused of killing Pradhuman Thakur on the premises of the Ryan International School here on September 8.

  • Dec 20, 02:42 PM (IST)

    SIAM proposes all new vehicle sales in India to be EVs by 2047

    Automobile industry body SIAM has proposed all new vehicle sales in India to be pure electric by 2047 while the same for intra-city public transport fleet can be achieved by 2030, reports PTI. In a white paper submitted to the government, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said it is aiming at 40% of new vehicle sales in the country to be pure electric by 2030.

    The paper has been brought out in line with the government's vision of 100% electric for public mobility and 40% electric for personal mobility by 2030, it said in a statement. Proposing 100% pure electric vehicles – battery electric and fuel cell -- by the 100th anniversary of India's Independence in 2047, SIAM outlined a road map that includes 60% of new vehicle sales in the country to employ greener technologies like hybrids and other alternative fuels by 2030.

  • Dec 20, 02:32 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Santa Maria: In this June 13, 2005 photo, Michael Jackson gestures as he leaves court during his trial on child molestation charges in Santa Maria, California. Wade Robson, who is now 35, testified at Jackson's criminal trial in 2005 that he had spent many nights in Jackson's room, but Jackson had never molested him. A judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by Robson, who alleged Jackson molested him as a child. The summary judgment ruling on Tuesday against Robson resolves one of the last remaining major claims against the late singer's holdings. AP

    Santa Maria: In this June 13, 2005 photo, Michael Jackson gestures as he leaves court during his trial on child molestation charges in Santa Maria, California. Wade Robson, who is now 35, testified at Jackson's criminal trial in 2005 that he had spent many nights in Jackson's room, but Jackson had never molested him. A judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by Robson, who alleged Jackson molested him as a child. The summary judgment ruling on Tuesday against Robson resolves one of the last remaining major claims against the late singer's holdings. AP
  • Dec 20, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Over 9,000 died in battle with Islamic State group for Mosul

    An Associated Press investigation has found that between 9,000 and 11,000 civilians died in the final battle to drive Islamic State extremists out of the Iraqi city of Mosul. That's a civilian casualty rate nearly 10 times higher than what has been previously reported. The deaths are acknowledged neither by the coalition, the Iraqi government nor the Islamic State group's self-styled caliphate. Iraqi or coalition forces are responsible for at least 3,200 civilian deaths between October 2016 and the fall of IS in July 2017. 

  • Dec 20, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Strides Shasun acquires controlling stake in South Africa's Trinity

    Drug firm Strides Shasun said its subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling stake in South Africa's Trinity. "Strides Pharma Asia, Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strides Shasun has entered into definitive agreements with Trinity Pharma Proprietary, South Africa for acquisition of controlling stake in Trinity," Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

    Strides Pharma Asia will acquire 55% stake in Trinity for a cash consideration of South African Rand 55 million (about Rs 27.5 crore). The company said the transaction allows Strides to establish presence in the high entry barrier market of South Africa, where product dossiers approval takes more than five years. This transaction will provide access to pipeline of more than 110 product dossiers already submitted.

  • Dec 20, 02:17 PM (IST)

    EU rules that Uber is a transport service, not a digital company

    Uber is a taxi company, according to a landmark ruling from Europe's highest court, reports CNBC. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Wednesday that the US ride-hailing app is a transportation firm and not a digital company. The verdict is a long-awaited judgment expected to have major implications for how Uber is regulated throughout Europe.

    Uber has long-considered itself an "information society service" which connects drivers and passengers through inter-mediation via their app. This subtle classification has helped to protect the multi-billion dollar start-up from national regulations and means it has been treated as a digital service operating across borders in the EU's single market.

  • Dec 20, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 20, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Morepen Labs gets USFDA nod for asthma drug

    Morepen Laboratories said the US health regulator has given approval to Montelukast Sodium, used in managing asthma symptoms and seasonal allergies, for sale in the US market. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cleared Montelukast Sodium, a bulk drug/API manufactured by Morepen Laboratories, for sale in the US market," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "This gives Morepen an entry into the Rs 2,000 crore US market for Montelukast. The first commercial orders for the bulk drug are expected in the second quarter of the next financial year," it added. Morepen said patent for Montelukast has expired in all markets worldwide. Morepen is the market leader for Montelukast in India with over 50% market share, supplying to almost all major finished dosage manufacturers in India, it added.

  • Dec 20, 01:43 PM (IST)

    North Korea begins tests to load Anthrax onto ICBMs, says report

    North Korea has begun tests to load anthrax onto intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Japan’s Asahi newspaper reported, citing an unidentified person connected to South Korea’s intelligence services. The report said the testing involves ensuring the anthrax survives the immense temperatures generated during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. North Korea has a stockpile of between 2,500 tons to 5,000 tonne of chemical weapons, and is capable of producing biological agents such as anthrax and smallpox, South Korea has previously said.

    The Asahi report comes a day after the White House published its National Security Strategy, a document that said Pyongyang is "pursuing chemical and biological weapons which could also be delivered by missile." "North Korea - a country that starves its own people - has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons that could threaten our homeland," the report said. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)

    North Korea begins tests to load Anthrax onto ICBMs, says report

North Korea has begun tests to load anthrax onto intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Japan's Asahi newspaper reported, citing an unidentified person connected to South Korea's intelligence services. The report said the testing involves ensuring the anthrax survives the immense temperatures generated during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. North Korea has a stockpile of between 2,500 tons to 5,000 tonne of chemical weapons, and is capable of producing biological agents such as anthrax and smallpox, South Korea has previously said.

The Asahi report comes a day after the White House published its National Security Strategy, a document that said Pyongyang is "pursuing chemical and biological weapons which could also be delivered by missile." "North Korea - a country that starves its own people - has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons that could threaten our homeland," the report said. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
  • Dec 20, 01:26 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin prices plunged about 15% in Asian trade today before recouping some of the losses as investors apparently took fright at news that a South Korean exchange had been hacked. The unit, which hit a record $19,500 at the start of the week, took a hit as it emerged that South Korean exchange Youbit had been hacked, leading the firm to say it will close and start bankruptcy proceedings, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Dec 20, 12:25 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 12:23 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 20, 12:05 PM (IST)

    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned Corporate Affairs Ministry's plea against Unitech.

  • Dec 20, 12:03 PM (IST)

    HDFC Bank board approves raising up to Rs 24,000cr

    HDFC Bank, India's second-biggest lender by assets, said it would raise up to Rs 240 billion ($3.75 billion) to fund growth by selling shares to investors, including a preferential issue to its parent HDFC. HDFC Bank, the most valuable in the sector with a market capitalisation of more than $76 billion, said in a statement its board had approved the fundraising plan on Wednesday. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the plan on January 19, the lender added. As part of the planned fundraising, HDFC Bank will issue up to Rs 85 billion worth of shares to mortgage lender HDFC on a preferential basis, while the remainder will be raised via modes including American Depositary Receipts and a share sale in India to institutional investors. 

  • Dec 20, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Retired Air Marshal JS Gujral granted bail in Agusta VVIP chopper case

    Retired Air Marshal JS Gujral was today granted bail by a Delhi court in the VVIP chopper scam case filed against him, former IAF Chief SP Tyagi and others, reports PTI. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Gujral on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of the same amount when he appeared before the court after a summons was issued to him. Tyagi, who was earlier granted bail in the case along with others, also appeared before the court following summons issued in September. The CBI had on September 1 charge-sheeted former IAF Chief SP Tyagi in a Delhi Court along with Gujral and eight others in connection with a bribery case in the Rs 3,500 crore-AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

  • Dec 20, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Day before RK Nagar bypoll, TTV Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in hospital

    P Vetrivel, close aide of TTV Dinakaran and one of the disqualified MLAs supporting VK Sasikala faction, released a video of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, which was reportedly shot at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai where she was hospitalised in September 2016 until her death in December last year, reports The Indian Express.

    Vetrivel said the video was shot by Sasikala after Jayalalithaa was shifted from critical care unit to her room in Apollo Hospital. He refused to answer the motive behind releasing the video now. The release of the video, a day before the bypoll at late Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar constituency, is being seen as an attempt to counter allegations and rumours that held VK Sasikala and her family responsible for the AIADMK supremo’s death. Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is one of the powerful candidates in the bypoll.

  • Dec 20, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Regulatory changes critical to create 1cr formal jobs: TeamLease

    Regulatory changes are critical to raising labour force participation in the formal sector and a few key reforms can raise the share of formal employment to nearly 40% while creating 1 crore jobs, says a report by TeamLease Services. The top 10 regulatory changes that can bring about a shift in labour participation include consolidation of 44 central labour laws into 4 labour codes and a unique Enterprise Number (UEN) - creating a unique identifier at the company/legal entity level is a crucial infrastructure for digital economy and ease-of-doing business, it said.

    Other reforms include salary choice for employees. Under this, employees should have a choice of whether or not to contribute the 12% employee contribution to Provident Fund, and should have an option between ESIC or Private Insurance. It further noted that the Shram Suvidha Portal must adopt the PPC - Paperless-Presenceless-Cashless framework in the interactions between employers and government, and employees and government. Other reforms include the Factories Amendment Bill 2016; Small Factories Act; Amendments in Contract Labour and Regulation Act 1970; Amendments in Industrial Disputes Act 1947; Amendments in Trade Union Act 1926 and Adoption of the Model Shops and Establishment Act.

  • Dec 20, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Bombay High Court in Goa dismisses former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea to quash rape and other charges against him.

  • Dec 20, 11:37 AM (IST)

    The condition of Union Minister Krishna Raj who was admitted to a hospital after she fell ill during the BJP parliamentary party meeting here is stable. Raj, 51, has been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where she was attended to by a team of doctors.

  • Dec 20, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at booth levels across India for victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said. Modi was speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet. Modi at the meet called for promotion of youth in and outside party, he added.

  • Dec 20, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Both houses of Parliament has been adjourned till noon following Congress uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Gujarat Assembly poll campaign.

  • Dec 20, 11:25 AM (IST)

    What's the cost of a banking complaint? Nearly Rs 4,000, says RBI

    Bank consumer complaints at the Banking Ombudsman increased 27.4% to 1.3 lakh in FY17, with the highest coming from New Delhi and Mumbai, said the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report of the Banking Ombudsman Scheme (BOS). In the total 20 offices of Banking Ombudsman (OBO) of RBI in the country, “In FY17, the OBOs handled 136,511 complaints (5,524 from the previous year) of which 92% were disposed within the year. The complaints received by OBOs increased by 27% in FY17 as compared to a rise of 21% in the previous year.” The average cost of handling a complaint was Rs 3,780 during FY17 which was lower than the average cost of Rs 4,396 during FY16 on account of increase in complaints.

  • Dec 20, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Amitabh Bachchan rode the bitcoin wave and is now a cryptocurrency crorepati

    Amitabh Bachchan has been a showbiz trendsetter for decades, and now he seems to be extending that tag to investing as well. Last week, Ziddu.com – an asset owned by Singapore-based Meridian Tech, in which Amitabh and his son Abhishek had invested $250,000 back in 2015 – was acquired by LongFin Corp, according to a report by The Economic Times. The deal went through just two days after the LongFin stock got listed on NASDAQ. Between Wednesday and Monday, the stock rose 1,000% after surging over 2,500% on Friday, when the company announced its decision to acquire Ziddu.

    When the Bachchans invested in Meridian, Ziddu was described as a "cloud storage and e-distribution startup". However, this month, the description changed to "a Blockchain technology empowered solutions provider" that offers microfinance using "crypto currencies across continents." So when LongFin announced the Ziddu acquisition, the Bachchans, who had received 250,000 shares of LongFin in lieu of their holding in Meridian Tech, saw their $250,000 investment skyrocket to $17.5 million in value.

