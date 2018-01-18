News Live: Japan in driver's seat for $17bn Indian bullet train deals

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Trump considers big 'fine' over China intellectual property theft
President Donald Trump said the United States was considering a big “fine” as part of a probe into China’s alleged theft of intellectual property, the clearest indication yet that his administration will take retaliatory trade action against China. In an interview with Reuters, Trump and his economic adviser Gary Cohn said China had forced US companies to transfer their intellectual property to China as a cost of doing business there. The United States has started a trade investigation into the issue, and Cohn said the United States Trade Representative would be making recommendations about it soon.
100 Smart Cities Mission: List of 10 smart cities to be announced on Friday
The final set of 10 smart cities for funding under the Smart City Mission will be announced on Friday, ministry sources said. The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani that the list will be announced soon and there will be some smart cities on the ground by June.
“We have finished the paperwork. The committee that had to evaluate the requests has finished its work. As many as 15 cities had applied out of which 10 will be selected. The announcement will be made in the next few days,” he said. The 15 cities that had sent their proposals included Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Amravati (Maharashtra), Erode and Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) and Moradabad, Meerut, Sharanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Silvasa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kavarati ( (Lakshwadweep) and Diu (Daman and Diu), sources said.
Govt mulls allowing 100% FDI in private banks: Sources
The government is thinking of allowing 100% foreign direct investment in private banks, sources told CNBC-TV18. Increasing the permissible limit for FDI in public sector banks to 49% from the current 20% is also being considered, sources said.
Trump accuses Russia of helping North Korea evade sanctions
US President Donald Trump complained that Russia was helping North Korea to evade international sanctions, signalling frustration with a country he had hoped to forge friendly relations with after his 2016 election win. “Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea,” Trump said during an Oval Office interview with Reuters. “What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing.” Asked whether he thought the United States needs more missile defence systems, he said, “Yes, yes I do. We’re ordering more missile defence and we’re ordering more missile offence also.”
Japan in driver's seat for $17bn Indian bullet train deals
Japanese steel and engineering companies are in the driver’s seat to bag major supply contracts for a $17 billion Indian bullet train, sources told Reuters, undermining a key component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy - a push to ‘Make in India’. Japan is funding most of the project, and Japanese companies are likely to supply at least 70% of the core components of the rail line, sources said.
Yes Bank Q3 profit seen up 21% YoY, loan growth above 30%
Private sector lender Yes Bank's third quarter profit is expected to increase 21.2% to Rs 1,069.4 crore compared to Rs 882.6 crore in the corresponding quarter. Net interest income during the quarter is seen rising 32.2% to Rs 1,992.8 crore from Rs 1,507.5 crore in the year ago period, according to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
Apple to inject $350bn into US economy in next 5 years
Apple has announced that it will invest and spend about $350 billion in the United States in the next five years creating some 20,000 jobs in the country, reports PTI. Already the largest US taxpayer, Apple anticipates repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by the recent changes to the tax law.
US slaps anti-dumping duty on polyester staple fiber from China, India
The Trump Administration has slapped anti-dumping duties on stainless steel flangs and finer denier polyester staple fiber from China and India. Exporters from China and India received countervailing subsidies of 41.73% to 47.55% and 9.5% to 25.28%, respectively, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross alleged. As such he has instructed US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of fine denier polyester staple fiber from China and India based on these final rates.
Bharat Forge sets up R&D facility for e-vehicles in Britain
Pune-based auto components major Bharat Forge has opened an R&D facility in Britain for developing components and sub-systems focused on e-vehicles. The Electric Mobility R&D centre will be able to tap into the extensive testing facilities at the Mira Technology Park as well as the pool of engineering talents in the British Midlands, a release said.
Sebi may limit retail participation in F&O mkt
In line with Finance Ministry’s view to restrict retail participation in derivatives market to curb risk, market regulator Sebi may introduce new measures for trading in the equity derivatives market. Sebi officials are likely to take up the matter at their next board meeting in February. Sources told Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma that Sebi might increase the contract size from 5 lakh to 10 lakh at its next meeting. The Finance Ministry also wants Sebi to implement most of the measures proposed in the discussion paper that was released in July 2017.
Facing margin pressure, Axis Bank ups loan rates by 5 bps
Axis Bank, the country's third private sector lender, becomes the first commercial bank to hike lending rates by 5 basis points to 8.3%. The hike comes for the first time in three years signalling an upward turn in interest rate cycle.
Axis Bank has said it has raised lending rates by 5 basis points across all tenures with effect from January 18, as per a filing to the stock exchanges. With this, Axis Bank would charge 8.3% on loans having one year tenure for new borrowers.
Other banks could likely follow suit marking the end of easing rate cycle. The country's largest bank, State bank of India (SBI) is yet to announce any such hike in rates. The hike in the lending rates comes at a time when the yields on the government securities and corporates bonds have risen sharply. In December quarter alone the 10-year yield had risen by 67 bps which is likely to result into mark-to-market losses between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore for banks.
The hike in lending rates by Axis bank will impact new borrowers while the existing borrowers will continue to have the benefit of lower rates till the end of lock-in period they have fixed with the bank. Most home loans have a lock-in period of one year from the time the loan is taken and the new rates will be effective at the end of each year.
In key earnings to watch today, Bharti Airtel is expected to report a subdued quarter. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Yes Bank’s provisions to remain elevated and a 20% rise in sales volumes for UltraTech Cement.
HUL Q3 FY18 net profit up 27% at Rs 1,326 crore
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 27.74% increase in its net profit at Rs 1,326 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,038 crore in the year ago period, HUL said in a BSE filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,742 crore as against Rs 8,400 crore in the year-ago period, up 4%, it added.
On the outlook, HUL Chairman Harish Manwani said: "We remain positive about the mid-term outlook of the industry and will continue to invest strongly in our core brands and developing categories of the future". He, however, said there were early signs of commodity cost inflation and the company would further sharpen its focus on cost effectiveness programmes and manage business dynamically for competitiveness and sustained profitability.
Days before Budget 2018, GST Council set to cut rates on 70-80 items; simpler rules and procedures on anvil
The country’s six-month old revamped indirect tax system is set to undergo significant changes, which will include simplification of return filing process, amendment in laws and rules to simplify procedures, along with rate cuts of around 70 goods and services, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council—the apex body for decision making headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley—is likely to consider the big bang recommendations from states and various officers’ panel at its meeting today.
